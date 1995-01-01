Favorite Amani Toomer play? Route 9 : 6/24/2017 8:27 pm 2007 vs Dallas?

1998 vs Denver?



Prob first 2007 TD vs Dallas in the playoffs for me

Some Monday night game against Tampa DennyInDenville : 6/24/2017 8:43 pm : link Forget which year

The catch against denver Gmen703 : 6/24/2017 8:47 pm : link The catch against some team in the playoffs where he turns in a 2x4 to get both feet in bounds on the sideline.



The TD against kc where it looked like his knee touched the ground but didnt & he ran it in.

2 pop to mind. Enoch : 6/24/2017 8:53 pm : link Early Toomer: The TD from Graham to beat the undefeated Broncos in '99.



Late Toomer: The 4th down conversion against PIT in 2008. NYG had a 4th&1 around the PIT 30, trailing by 5 in the 4th quarter. They (correctly) had no trust in John Carney from 45+ in a notoriously tough stadium for PKs, so they line up to go for it. Delay of Game. (Goddammit, Eli!!) 4th&6, and the offense is still out there. In a classic of the Coughlin-Gilbride offensive philosophy, single-coverage outside meant the correct throw was the deep sideline ball, even though it was 4th down. Toomer lays out for it beautifully and makes the catch inside the 10. Drive still ended in a FG because of course it did.

Dallas Mkdaman1818 : 6/24/2017 8:55 pm : link TD catch and run in the divisional round vs Dallas in 2007 without a doubt. Set the tone that we were a force, and we set down the reverse cowgirls as a result.

He made one of those signature Chris684 : 6/24/2017 9:43 pm : link Sideline toe tap grabs at the frozen tundra in the unforgettable 2007 NFC title game.



The level of skill involved in making that grab, the willingness to lay out on what must have felt like concrete and the toughness to deal with the pain.



Unbelievable.



I later had the opportunity to ask him about that play at the MetLife event in Bryant Park before the 11 season and apparently it was every bit as painful as it looked like at the time.



Who can forget BOTH plays against Denver (98, 05)?



Or getting carried off the field in Philly, 06 after the OT win.

Quote: Crazy



Thats one of the best catches I have ever seen.



The Green Bay catch in the 2007 playoffs.. again.. one of the best sideline catches I have ever seen..



Toomer doesnt get enough credit around the league and even in his day for being one of the MASTERS of the toe drag sideline catches..

2005 SoZKillA : 6/24/2017 10:33 pm : link Vs Denver for me, probably because it was my third Giants game ever and I sat on the lower level and had a perfect view of it. That stadium shook. I miss that stadium so much.

Green Bay sideline toe drag in frozen Lambeau B in ALB : 6/24/2017 11:08 pm : link NFC Championship is #1. And it's not close.



TD catch and run against pro bowler toilet plunger Roy Williams vs Cowboys in Dallas - NFC 2nd round 2007 causing Jerrah incredulous stupid face following McQs int to send Romo back to Bolivian.

the best giantfan2000 : 6/25/2017 12:49 am : link Dallas playoff game that catch and run for td were so unexpected



Flea Flicker to start the second half against Colts

Chris 684 said it GeorgeAdams33 : 6/25/2017 1:50 am : link the 07' NFCC toe tapper in the frozen tundra

2008 Playoffs MadPlaid : 6/25/2017 8:10 am : link Toomer was on fire. He made so many big catches, made so many big plays for the entire playoffs. The Giants won the Super Bowl that year largely because of him. Thank you, Amani.

The sideline catch vs. TB. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/25/2017 8:38 am : link Man I loved Amani.

2007 playoffs, classic Toomer BlackburnBalledOut : 6/25/2017 8:38 am : link big Td to open up in Dallas



Sideline work in GB



and his forgotten sideline gem in SB 42, a play or two later Steve Smith dropped the ball and it waas picked off by ellis hobbs

Quote: .



He's always been open about how he felt about Fassel's game plan coming into Super Bowl 35

Quote: ....



The 2002 offense is one of my favorites. Collins with his cannon arm, Tiki, Ike, Toomer, rookie Shockey with fresh legs. They were incredible down the stretch