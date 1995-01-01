Favorite Amani Toomer play?

2007 vs Dallas?
1998 vs Denver?
Prob first 2007 TD vs Dallas in the playoffs for me
Visit with Hash hands down.
The catch against some team in the playoffs where he turns in a 2x4 to get both feet in bounds on the sideline.
The TD against kc where it looked like his knee touched the ground but didnt & he ran it in.
Early Toomer: The TD from Graham to beat the undefeated Broncos in '99.
Late Toomer: The 4th down conversion against PIT in 2008. NYG had a 4th&1 around the PIT 30, trailing by 5 in the 4th quarter. They (correctly) had no trust in John Carney from 45+ in a notoriously tough stadium for PKs, so they line up to go for it. Delay of Game. (Goddammit, Eli!!) 4th&6, and the offense is still out there. In a classic of the Coughlin-Gilbride offensive philosophy, single-coverage outside meant the correct throw was the deep sideline ball, even though it was 4th down. Toomer lays out for it beautifully and makes the catch inside the 10. Drive still ended in a FG because of course it did.
TD catch and run in the divisional round vs Dallas in 2007 without a doubt. Set the tone that we were a force, and we set down the reverse cowgirls as a result.
Sideline toe tap grabs at the frozen tundra in the unforgettable 2007 NFC title game.
The level of skill involved in making that grab, the willingness to lay out on what must have felt like concrete and the toughness to deal with the pain.
Unbelievable.
I later had the opportunity to ask him about that play at the MetLife event in Bryant Park before the 11 season and apparently it was every bit as painful as it looked like at the time.
Who can forget BOTH plays against Denver (98, 05)?
Or getting carried off the field in Philly, 06 after the OT win.
In comment 13510871
Route 9 said:
Thats one of the best catches I have ever seen.
The Green Bay catch in the 2007 playoffs.. again.. one of the best sideline catches I have ever seen..
Toomer doesnt get enough credit around the league and even in his day for being one of the MASTERS of the toe drag sideline catches..
Vs Denver for me, probably because it was my third Giants game ever and I sat on the lower level and had a perfect view of it. That stadium shook. I miss that stadium so much.
NFC Championship is #1. And it's not close.
TD catch and run against pro bowler toilet plunger Roy Williams vs Cowboys in Dallas - NFC 2nd round 2007 causing Jerrah incredulous stupid face following McQs int to send Romo back to Bolivian.
Dallas playoff game that catch and run for td were so unexpected
Flea Flicker to start the second half against Colts
the 07' NFCC toe tapper in the frozen tundra
Toomer was on fire. He made so many big catches, made so many big plays for the entire playoffs. The Giants won the Super Bowl that year largely because of him. Thank you, Amani.
perfect layout for the ball...
big Td to open up in Dallas
Sideline work in GB
and his forgotten sideline gem in SB 42, a play or two later Steve Smith dropped the ball and it waas picked off by ellis hobbs
In comment 13511327
EricJ said:
He's always been open about how he felt about Fassel's game plan coming into Super Bowl 35
In comment 13510906
Route 9 said:
The 2002 offense is one of my favorites. Collins with his cannon arm, Tiki, Ike, Toomer, rookie Shockey with fresh legs. They were incredible down the stretch
toe drag catch against GB in the 2007 NFC Championship or the flea flicker TD right after halftime against the Colts in 2002.
In comment 13510931
Ira said:
That is close to being incomplete.
Game I ever took my Daughter to...I attached the whole drive MINE
