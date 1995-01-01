Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Favorite Amani Toomer play?

Route 9 : 6/24/2017 8:27 pm
2007 vs Dallas?
1998 vs Denver?

Prob first 2007 TD vs Dallas in the playoffs for me
Hobby Shop  
Joey in VA : 6/24/2017 8:40 pm : link
Visit with Hash hands down.
Some Monday night game against Tampa  
DennyInDenville : 6/24/2017 8:43 pm : link
Forget which year
The catch against denver  
Gmen703 : 6/24/2017 8:47 pm : link
The catch against some team in the playoffs where he turns in a 2x4 to get both feet in bounds on the sideline.

The TD against kc where it looked like his knee touched the ground but didnt & he ran it in.
2 pop to mind.  
Enoch : 6/24/2017 8:53 pm : link
Early Toomer: The TD from Graham to beat the undefeated Broncos in '99.

Late Toomer: The 4th down conversion against PIT in 2008. NYG had a 4th&1 around the PIT 30, trailing by 5 in the 4th quarter. They (correctly) had no trust in John Carney from 45+ in a notoriously tough stadium for PKs, so they line up to go for it. Delay of Game. (Goddammit, Eli!!) 4th&6, and the offense is still out there. In a classic of the Coughlin-Gilbride offensive philosophy, single-coverage outside meant the correct throw was the deep sideline ball, even though it was 4th down. Toomer lays out for it beautifully and makes the catch inside the 10. Drive still ended in a FG because of course it did.
Dallas  
Mkdaman1818 : 6/24/2017 8:55 pm : link
TD catch and run in the divisional round vs Dallas in 2007 without a doubt. Set the tone that we were a force, and we set down the reverse cowgirls as a result.
2005 was Toomer too right  
Route 9 : 6/24/2017 9:04 pm : link
The game winner?
He made one of those signature  
Chris684 : 6/24/2017 9:43 pm : link
Sideline toe tap grabs at the frozen tundra in the unforgettable 2007 NFC title game.

The level of skill involved in making that grab, the willingness to lay out on what must have felt like concrete and the toughness to deal with the pain.

Unbelievable.

I later had the opportunity to ask him about that play at the MetLife event in Bryant Park before the 11 season and apparently it was every bit as painful as it looked like at the time.

Who can forget BOTH plays against Denver (98, 05)?

Or getting carried off the field in Philly, 06 after the OT win.
That catch vs the Bengals in 08 was  
Route 9 : 6/24/2017 10:03 pm : link
Crazy
Green Bay 2007 NFC Championship game  
Jints in Carolina : 6/24/2017 10:08 pm : link
.
RE: That catch vs the Bengals in 08 was  
blueblood : 6/24/2017 10:09 pm : link
In comment 13510871 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Crazy


Thats one of the best catches I have ever seen.

The Green Bay catch in the 2007 playoffs.. again.. one of the best sideline catches I have ever seen..

Toomer doesnt get enough credit around the league and even in his day for being one of the MASTERS of the toe drag sideline catches..
2005  
SoZKillA : 6/24/2017 10:33 pm : link
Vs Denver for me, probably because it was my third Giants game ever and I sat on the lower level and had a perfect view of it. That stadium shook. I miss that stadium so much.
Green Bay sideline toe drag in frozen Lambeau  
B in ALB : 6/24/2017 11:08 pm : link
NFC Championship is #1. And it's not close.

TD catch and run against pro bowler toilet plunger Roy Williams vs Cowboys in Dallas - NFC 2nd round 2007 causing Jerrah incredulous stupid face following McQs int to send Romo back to Bolivian.
Green Bay  
George : 6/24/2017 11:11 pm : link
hands down.
the best  
giantfan2000 : 6/25/2017 12:49 am : link
Dallas playoff game that catch and run for td were so unexpected

Flea Flicker to start the second half against Colts
2002 Toomer was an animal  
Route 9 : 6/25/2017 12:52 am : link
....
Chris 684 said it  
GeorgeAdams33 : 6/25/2017 1:50 am : link
the 07' NFCC toe tapper in the frozen tundra
Some nailed it on here, at least for me:  
Big Blue '56 : 6/25/2017 7:25 am : link
NFCC 2008 toes tap
Mine  
Ira : 6/25/2017 8:05 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
2008 Playoffs  
MadPlaid : 6/25/2017 8:10 am : link
Toomer was on fire. He made so many big catches, made so many big plays for the entire playoffs. The Giants won the Super Bowl that year largely because of him. Thank you, Amani.
The Pitt catch mentioned above  
Jimmy Googs : 6/25/2017 8:27 am : link
perfect layout for the ball...
The sideline catch vs. TB.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/25/2017 8:38 am : link
Man I loved Amani.
2007 playoffs, classic Toomer  
BlackburnBalledOut : 6/25/2017 8:38 am : link
big Td to open up in Dallas

Sideline work in GB

and his forgotten sideline gem in SB 42, a play or two later Steve Smith dropped the ball and it waas picked off by ellis hobbs
For some reason, Toomer is bitter...  
EricJ : 6/25/2017 9:23 pm : link
.
RE: For some reason, Toomer is bitter...  
jnoble : 6/25/2017 10:23 pm : link
In comment 13511327 EricJ said:
Quote:
.


He's always been open about how he felt about Fassel's game plan coming into Super Bowl 35
RE: 2002 Toomer was an animal  
jnoble : 6/25/2017 10:26 pm : link
In comment 13510906 Route 9 said:
Quote:
....


The 2002 offense is one of my favorites. Collins with his cannon arm, Tiki, Ike, Toomer, rookie Shockey with fresh legs. They were incredible down the stretch
Hamlet  
Adam G in Big D : 6/25/2017 11:09 pm : link
?
Either the  
NYG07 : 6/26/2017 9:18 am : link
toe drag catch against GB in the 2007 NFC Championship or the flea flicker TD right after halftime against the Colts in 2002.
RE: Mine  
Ron Johnson 30 : 6/26/2017 9:37 am : link
In comment 13510931 Ira said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


That is close to being incomplete.
First  
Howyadoin : 6/26/2017 10:06 am : link
Game I ever took my Daughter to...I attached the whole drive
MINE - ( New Window )
As Papa nt  
Elisthebest : 6/26/2017 10:57 am : link
x
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support