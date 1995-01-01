Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Favorite Plaxico play?

Route 9 : 6/26/2017 10:45 am
Of course SB 42 TD
Philly 06 in OT

Lol that first TD he had as a Giant vs Arizona I can still see it in my head to this day (2005)
Home opener in 05  
Tuckrule : 6/26/2017 10:47 am : link
I was there and Jacobs scored as well. Rookie season
Phllly OT  
Elisthebest : 6/26/2017 10:50 am : link
My mother in law was over ripping Eli and the Giants for 3 Qtrs. My favorite comeback of all time.
The corner fade  
lugnut : 6/26/2017 10:58 am : link
I think there were about a million of them.
NFC Conference Championship @ Lambeu  
est1986 : 6/26/2017 11:00 am : link
Plax was abusing one of the most physical corners in the game at the time in Al Harris. He abused him all day, it was as dominating I have ever seen a WR in a championship game.
Philly '06  
mstyles22.0 : 6/26/2017 11:00 am : link
"Get that shit outta here!"
Obviously SB42  
mstyles22.0 : 6/26/2017 11:01 am : link
has to be the #1
So many great ones  
Existenz : 6/26/2017 11:01 am : link
Super Bowl
OT in Philly
The stiff arm on the sideline against the Jets
the catch against the Colts where he tipped it to himself
Worst Play by Plax..  
est1986 : 6/26/2017 11:02 am : link
His fumble in the club..
I think it may have been 2008  
NoPeanutz : 6/26/2017 11:14 am : link
and they played on the road in St Louis early in the year, and right off the bat to begin the game Eli hit Plax deep for a TD.
The Giants looked unstoppable.
RE: Home opener in 05  
Route 9 : 6/26/2017 11:18 am : link
In comment 13511488 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
I was there and Jacobs scored as well. Rookie season


Good God. I remember this day and game like it was yesterday, I was in attendance as well. The Eli TD pass to Shockey over his shoulder is still clear as day in my mind. It was 9-11 of 2005 and the stadium was insane and the crowd was jacked way the hell up.

Plax’s effort on that ball in on the TD was nothing short of amazing.
RE: Phllly OT  
Route 9 : 6/26/2017 11:22 am : link
In comment 13511490 Elisthebest said:
Quote:
My mother in law was over ripping Eli and the Giants for 3 Qtrs. My favorite comeback of all time.


Yup. The one game every single Eagle fan seems to conveniently forget about but the Desean Jackson 2010 game gets mentioned and they can give you every single detail, the time the place, each play the Eagles ran, and so on. Strange how their minds get so fuzzy when it comes to the 2006 game where Eli, Toomer, and Burress stuck it up their asses on their turf. I guess winning regular season games are much more of a highlight to your fanbase if you have 0 Super Bowls.
Can't find a pic or gif  
bceagle05 : 6/26/2017 11:24 am : link
but it was the first drive of the game in Dallas back in like 2006. Prime time game early in the season. Eli was forced to his left, under heavy pressure, and heaved a 50-yarder into the middle of the end zone. Plax skied to make the catch above two or three guys. It almost resembled a Hail Mary, and I believe Roy Williams collided with the ref in the end zone while the ball was in the air, which helped.
RE: Can't find a pic or gif  
guitarguybs12 : 6/26/2017 11:35 am : link
In comment 13511537 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
but it was the first drive of the game in Dallas back in like 2006. Prime time game early in the season. Eli was forced to his left, under heavy pressure, and heaved a 50-yarder into the middle of the end zone. Plax skied to make the catch above two or three guys. It almost resembled a Hail Mary, and I believe Roy Williams collided with the ref in the end zone while the ball was in the air, which helped.


Yea, love that play! I think that's the farthest I've ever seen Manning throw...it was easily about 60+ yards in air.

Found the vid.
Manning to Burress TD vs Dallas - ( New Window )
Yup, that's the one, thanks!  
bceagle05 : 6/26/2017 11:38 am : link
I think that was Canty blowing past Diehl on that play. I agree that's about the furthest I've seen Eli heave a ball.
RE: So many great ones  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/26/2017 11:59 am : link
In comment 13511510 Existenz said:
Quote:
Super Bowl
OT in Philly
The stiff arm on the sideline against the Jets
the catch against the Colts where he tipped it to himself


Not the best, but that stiff arm play was awesome.
I also like the one in Oakland on New Year's Eve  
bceagle05 : 6/26/2017 12:04 pm : link
in the division-clincher in 2005. He ran a slant route or something and Eli bounced it to him, then they came right back to it on the next play for a long catch and run TD.
RE: I also like the one in Oakland on New Year's Eve  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/26/2017 12:04 pm : link
In comment 13511594 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
in the division-clincher in 2005. He ran a slant route or something and Eli bounced it to him, then they came right back to it on the next play for a long catch and run TD.


That one was great too.
RE: Philly '06  
Johnny5 : 6/26/2017 12:10 pm : link
In comment 13511508 mstyles22.0 said:
Quote:
"Get that shit outta here!"

Yep... lol
There are too many to pick one  
NYG07 : 6/26/2017 12:35 pm : link
He was my favorite Giant of all time prior to shooting himself in the leg. Rather than a play, I will say the whole game vs. GB in the NFC championship. He absolutely dominated Al Harris.
Great vid, Guitar Guy!  
Giantgator : 6/26/2017 12:44 pm : link
You can't teach height. Eli had a lot of confidence in Plax to give him those jump balls. Let's hope Marshall does the same.
Outside of the SB run  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 6/26/2017 12:51 pm : link
Get that shit out of here takes the cake.
Eagles OT in 06 for me too  
j_rud : 6/26/2017 12:51 pm : link
With it looking like a blowout my friends and I commenced to drinking heavily. By the time the comeback was complete one of my friends was so drunk and rowdy that he literally tackled me in my living room. We went through the coffee table WWE-style, giving me a herniated disc. After that he found his way outside and peed on my lawn. Jeff doesn't drink anymore, and most of us are glad for it.
RE: Outside of the SB run  
Brown Recluse : 6/26/2017 12:57 pm : link
In comment 13511666 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Get that shit out of here takes the cake.


Agreed
Al Harris  
Tom in DC : 6/26/2017 12:59 pm : link
Plax beat him like a drum the entire championship game in Lambeau in Harris' prime. One of the most dominant clutch overall game performances I've ever seen.
...  
annexOPR : 6/26/2017 1:12 pm : link
...
All of these - ( New Window )
Burress  
lugnut : 6/26/2017 1:39 pm : link
is absolutely huge, BTW. I think the TV thins him up, cuz when I saw him at camp I couldn't believe it. Hard to defend against an oak tree.
RE: Eagles OT in 06 for me too  
djm : 6/26/2017 1:50 pm : link
In comment 13511667 j_rud said:
Quote:
With it looking like a blowout my friends and I commenced to drinking heavily. By the time the comeback was complete one of my friends was so drunk and rowdy that he literally tackled me in my living room. We went through the coffee table WWE-style, giving me a herniated disc. After that he found his way outside and peed on my lawn. Jeff doesn't drink anymore, and most of us are glad for it.


lol awesome....but sorry about the disc!
best rec  
gm7b5 : 6/26/2017 1:59 pm : link
giants ever had i my lifetime, im 47, eli to plax was magic for a few years. Over toomer, beckham(its early), and nicks
39 seconds left....  
BlackburnBalledOut : 6/26/2017 3:43 pm : link
.
RE: best rec  
annexOPR : 6/26/2017 6:09 pm : link
In comment 13511750 gm7b5 said:
Quote:
giants ever had i my lifetime, im 47, eli to plax was magic for a few years. Over toomer, beckham(its early), and nicks


Odell has better stats in 3 seasons, 1 being an injury shortened rookie year, than Burress had in 4.

Odell beckham is already the best wr to ever put on the uniform.
Manning, lobs it, Burris alone, TD New York!  
PatersonPlank : 6/26/2017 7:31 pm : link
.
RE: Obviously SB42  
short lease : 1:16 am : link
In comment 13511509 mstyles22.0 said:
Quote:
has to be the #1


and nothing else is a close 2nd ....
