Favorite Plaxico play?

Of course SB 42 TD
Philly 06 in OT
Lol that first TD he had as a Giant vs Arizona I can still see it in my head to this day (2005)
I was there and Jacobs scored as well. Rookie season
My mother in law was over ripping Eli and the Giants for 3 Qtrs. My favorite comeback of all time.
I think there were about a million of them.
Plax was abusing one of the most physical corners in the game at the time in Al Harris. He abused him all day, it was as dominating I have ever seen a WR in a championship game.
"Get that shit outta here!"
Super Bowl
OT in Philly
The stiff arm on the sideline against the Jets
the catch against the Colts where he tipped it to himself
and they played on the road in St Louis early in the year, and right off the bat to begin the game Eli hit Plax deep for a TD.
The Giants looked unstoppable.
I was there and Jacobs scored as well. Rookie season
Good God. I remember this day and game like it was yesterday, I was in attendance as well. The Eli TD pass to Shockey over his shoulder is still clear as day in my mind. It was 9-11 of 2005 and the stadium was insane and the crowd was jacked way the hell up.
Plax’s effort on that ball in on the TD was nothing short of amazing.
My mother in law was over ripping Eli and the Giants for 3 Qtrs. My favorite comeback of all time.
Yup. The one game every single Eagle fan seems to conveniently forget about but the Desean Jackson 2010 game gets mentioned and they can give you every single detail, the time the place, each play the Eagles ran, and so on. Strange how their minds get so fuzzy when it comes to the 2006 game where Eli, Toomer, and Burress stuck it up their asses on their turf. I guess winning regular season games are much more of a highlight to your fanbase if you have 0 Super Bowls.
but it was the first drive of the game in Dallas back in like 2006. Prime time game early in the season. Eli was forced to his left, under heavy pressure, and heaved a 50-yarder into the middle of the end zone. Plax skied to make the catch above two or three guys. It almost resembled a Hail Mary, and I believe Roy Williams collided with the ref in the end zone while the ball was in the air, which helped.
but it was the first drive of the game in Dallas back in like 2006. Prime time game early in the season. Eli was forced to his left, under heavy pressure, and heaved a 50-yarder into the middle of the end zone. Plax skied to make the catch above two or three guys. It almost resembled a Hail Mary, and I believe Roy Williams collided with the ref in the end zone while the ball was in the air, which helped.
Yea, love that play! I think that's the farthest I've ever seen Manning throw...it was easily about 60+ yards in air.
Found the vid. Manning to Burress TD vs Dallas
I think that was Canty blowing past Diehl on that play. I agree that's about the furthest I've seen Eli heave a ball.
Super Bowl
OT in Philly
The stiff arm on the sideline against the Jets
the catch against the Colts where he tipped it to himself
Not the best, but that stiff arm play was awesome.
in the division-clincher in 2005. He ran a slant route or something and Eli bounced it to him, then they came right back to it on the next play for a long catch and run TD.
in the division-clincher in 2005. He ran a slant route or something and Eli bounced it to him, then they came right back to it on the next play for a long catch and run TD.
That one was great too.
"Get that shit outta here!"
Yep... lol
He was my favorite Giant of all time prior to shooting himself in the leg. Rather than a play, I will say the whole game vs. GB in the NFC championship. He absolutely dominated Al Harris.
You can't teach height. Eli had a lot of confidence in Plax to give him those jump balls. Let's hope Marshall does the same.
Get that shit out of here takes the cake.
With it looking like a blowout my friends and I commenced to drinking heavily. By the time the comeback was complete one of my friends was so drunk and rowdy that he literally tackled me in my living room. We went through the coffee table WWE-style, giving me a herniated disc. After that he found his way outside and peed on my lawn. Jeff doesn't drink anymore, and most of us are glad for it.
Get that shit out of here takes the cake.
Agreed
Plax beat him like a drum the entire championship game in Lambeau in Harris' prime. One of the most dominant clutch overall game performances I've ever seen.
is absolutely huge, BTW. I think the TV thins him up, cuz when I saw him at camp I couldn't believe it. Hard to defend against an oak tree.
With it looking like a blowout my friends and I commenced to drinking heavily. By the time the comeback was complete one of my friends was so drunk and rowdy that he literally tackled me in my living room. We went through the coffee table WWE-style, giving me a herniated disc. After that he found his way outside and peed on my lawn. Jeff doesn't drink anymore, and most of us are glad for it.
lol awesome....but sorry about the disc!
giants ever had i my lifetime, im 47, eli to plax was magic for a few years. Over toomer, beckham(its early), and nicks
giants ever had i my lifetime, im 47, eli to plax was magic for a few years. Over toomer, beckham(its early), and nicks
Odell has better stats in 3 seasons, 1 being an injury shortened rookie year, than Burress had in 4.
Odell beckham is already the best wr to ever put on the uniform.
and nothing else is a close 2nd ....