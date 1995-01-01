What are your predictions for the #5 and #6 wide out spots? Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/26/2017 11:47 am : 6/26/2017 11:47 am I'm drafting my position previews now, and this is a tough one.



I think Tavarres King has a leg up given his work with with the #1 unit this spring, plus he helps out on specials.



#6 is more difficult. Lewis' arrest does not help him. Some beat writers like Darius Powe quite a bit. Travis Rudolph could make some noise.

I think there are 8 players basically fighting for the last two spots.

I believe King is pretty much a lock Chris684 : 6/26/2017 11:53 am : link for the 5th spot, outside of injury or significant regression during training camp/preseason.



I'm going to go with Rudolph for the last spot. One reason is you get to add his character to the WR room and remove Roger Lewis's. The other is I believe he will contribute on specials which is huge for the lowest positioned WRs on your overall roster.

Quote: for the 5th spot, outside of injury or significant regression during training camp/preseason.



I'm going to go with Rudolph for the last spot. One reason is you get to add his character to the WR room and remove Roger Lewis's. The other is I believe he will contribute on specials which is huge for the lowest positioned WRs on your overall roster.



That's a good guess.



My opinion is that with Engram and Rhett on the roster, the #5 and #6 receivers will not likely get any offensive playing time (barring injury). King is a gunner. They gave Rudolph some return duties this spring (though Harris will likely do that).



Powe is a huge question mark for me.

Although his is the feel good story of the spring... Klaatu : 6/26/2017 11:58 am : link I don't see Rudolph making the team unless they're going to part ways with Dwayne Harris. If they're going to keep Harris, then I think Rudolph is destined for the Practice Squad.



If King is #5, then I like Darius Powe's chances of making it as #6 - if the Giants do indeed go with six WRs (which I don't think is a foregone conclusion). Powe already has a year on the PS under his belt, and if he can make the kind of impact on special teams that Geremy Davis couldn't, then I think the Giants will find a spot for him.

I think many are giving Harris a lock to make the final 53 MasherJints : 6/26/2017 12:01 pm : link Considering that Rudolph has been given the majority of reps fielding punts and how Harris struggled last year with bobbles and fumbles I think he will be fighting to make the final cut. Considering what the coaches are saying about the progress of Powe during OTA's I think the WR corp will be:



Beckham

Marshall

Shepard

King

Powe

Rudolph



Continuing a trend toward a more youthful roster. Though Lewis is has talent his legal status may be his undoing.

King & Powe make the team. Tom in NY : 6/26/2017 12:02 pm : link Lewis gets cut.



Rudolph to the PS for a one year training period to see if he can make the '18 team.



Powe has very good potential as a receiver, but we need to see if he can play specials to determine if he will get a jersey on game days.

Quote: I don't see Rudolph making the team unless they're going to part ways with Dwayne Harris. If they're going to keep Harris, then I think Rudolph is destined for the Practice Squad.



If King is #5, then I like Darius Powe's chances of making it as #6 - if the Giants do indeed go with six WRs (which I don't think is a foregone conclusion). Powe already has a year on the PS under his belt, and if he can make the kind of impact on special teams that Geremy Davis couldn't, then I think the Giants will find a spot for him.



^This. I think the last spot is between Harris and Powe, and Powe wins.

Eric, correct me if I'm wrong Chris684 : 6/26/2017 12:08 pm : link but veterans who agree to pay restructuring/paycuts early in the offseason, usually do so in order to keep a pretty firm grasp on their roster spot, no?



In other words, again, outside of injury, Harris is pretty comfortably a Giant in 2017, correct?



I would also add, he did not have the type of season we've come to expect from him in 2016, but I'm pretty sure he was very badly beat up throughout.

It's interesting looking at the numbers from last year just how unproductive our outside receiver opposite Beckham (e.g. Victor Cruz) was.

He had ONE touchdown... and that was in the opener. He went the last 16 games (15 regular season and post season game) without a touchdown.

That's absurd.



He had ONE touchdown... and that was in the opener. He went the last 16 games (15 regular season and post season game) without a touchdown.



That's absurd.

Quote: but veterans who agree to pay restructuring/paycuts early in the offseason, usually do so in order to keep a pretty firm grasp on their roster spot, no?



In other words, again, outside of injury, Harris is pretty comfortably a Giant in 2017, correct?



I would also add, he did not have the type of season we've come to expect from him in 2016, but I'm pretty sure he was very badly beat up throughout.



I wouldn't use that at a predictor. My opinion is that Harris was bad last year because he had a rash of injuries. I lost track after the 5th or 6th injury issue. It was like he was jinxed.

I would love for Kevin Snead to win a spot bumpsinthenight : 6/26/2017 12:19 pm : link Maybe even replace Harris on ST but I know he is a super long shot but he has the speed that is rare to find that can blow the top of defenses. I know he is a super long shot but so was Cruz.



I want to see if he can stretch defense in Pre-Season and can actually 'catch'

My six Giantgator : 6/26/2017 12:26 pm : link Beckham

Marshall

Shepard

King

Powe

Harris



Harris could be the toughest S.O.B. on the team, and plays a lot of roles. I think he'll bounce back as a Punt Returner. Kickoffs are irrelevant now. Rudolph gets a year on Practice Squad to learn and beef up. Powe inactive unless an injury.

IMO Harris is not a lock. est1986 : 6/26/2017 12:31 pm : link He truly looked 'bad' last year. I give him credit for stepping up as a #3 WR the year prior but he is here because of his ability to play ST. He was pretty good on coverage teams last year but wasn't himself particularly as a return man and he provided nothing on offense like he did the year previous. He is the favorite for one of two/three spots but after him it is a toss up but I give King and then Otto the next best chances despite Otto's DUI/whatever you want to call it. Now if one of these young guys (Powe, Randolph) goes completely off in a pre-season game... everything changes.

Quote: It's interesting looking at the numbers from last year just how unproductive our outside receiver opposite Beckham (e.g. Victor Cruz) was.



He had ONE touchdown... and that was in the opener. He went the last 16 games (15 regular season and post season game) without a touchdown.



That's absurd.



But but but...they were phasing him out. :)



Brandon Marshall is going to make such a huge difference, especially inside the 20 yard line. Very exciting. In comment 13511603 Eric from BBI said:But but but...they were phasing him out. :)Brandon Marshall is going to make such a huge difference, especially inside the 20 yard line. Very exciting.

Dwayne Harris took one for the team last year. Brown Recluse : 6/26/2017 12:34 pm : link He allowed the injury bug to bite him continuously so the rest of the team would stay healthy.

I wouldn't write off Harris gidiefor : Mod : 6/26/2017 12:34 pm : : 6/26/2017 12:34 pm : link when healthy he is a very good player and he plays five positions - WR, PR, KR, Gunner on KO & Ps really well



I also think King has an edge at number 5



regarding number 6: Roger Lewis is way too inconsistent and now has legal troubles making that spot interesting -- and there are a number of ways that can go -- Powe definitely with an edge on all accounts right now -- but training camp will be a battle for that spot -- Powe's edge is that he is more familiar with the offense than the other candidates - if he can demonstrate some consistency in camp it's really his position to lose -- it is not out of the question - but more unlikely that an UDFA from this year makes the team -- there would have to be an exceptional reason to do that -- so that is definitely one of the stories to watch during camp

Here's a different take njm : 6/26/2017 12:38 pm : link With the versatility of Engram, and depending on who looks to be a ST standout, the Giants only keep 5 WRs. The extra roster spot goes to having a FB on the team, a 4th TE, a LB or DB who's a ST stud.

Addendum njm : 6/26/2017 12:39 pm : link That means they have at least 1 WR on the practice squad.

I predict that King, Powe, and Lewis will play the same Marty in Albany : 6/26/2017 12:42 pm : link as last year; strictly backup and special teams. I don't see them as starter material.

sorry but... BronxBombers : 6/26/2017 12:43 pm : link a DUI isnt going to get lewis cut..he's the 4th best wr on this team...altho, any more infractions with the law will get him cut, but not just a dui...25% of the US has a dui.

Quote: With the versatility of Engram, and depending on who looks to be a ST standout, the Giants only keep 5 WRs. The extra roster spot goes to having a FB on the team, a 4th TE, a LB or DB who's a ST stud.

It's tempting to "steal" a spot from the WRs but they usually dress 5 WR on the 46-man. That means when one gets nicked you have only 4 on game day. That messes up the #s on the ST squads and leaves you one injury shy of having to change your game plan midway through a game. In comment 13511643 njm said:It's tempting to "steal" a spot from the WRs but they usually dress 5 WR on the 46-man. That means when one gets nicked you have only 4 on game day. That messes up the #s on the ST squads and leaves you one injury shy of having to change your game plan midway through a game.

Harris is still #4, King and Lewis are still the last two WRs until Red Dog : 6/26/2017 1:12 pm : link somebody like Powe or maybe Norwood knocks one of them off the team. And that's not likely to happen.



Reserve WRs have to do something besides run a few routes now and then. Harris and Lewis are both solid gunners. Harris is still a proven return man despite a down season last time, and they are not going to risk Beckham as the regular punt returner. Even if Harris is taken off regular returns, he's still going to be around because he has more live game experience than any of the other back ups, and has proven that he can play WR in the NFL, something that none of the others have really done yet. And assuming that there is nothing more to the story, a DUI is not going to knock Lewis off the team.



As for King, he's could be the best receiver on the team beyond the top three, but he's got to show it this summer, and I think he will.



So for any of the other backup WRs to make the team, they have to be a better combination of receiver and special teamer than one of Harris or Lewis, or a better pure receiver than King. I don't think that happens.



Powe and maybe Norwood are probably ticketed for the Practice Squad IF they are even here, and I am not convinced that Norwood will be. Powe maybe.



Rudolph is a great story, but realistically he is a Practice Squad candidate this season.



Snead is camp fodder. He's a track guy with virtually no football experience. And history tells us that those guys usually don't make it.

Good post, Red Dog.

Yup, that about sums it up. I figure Coach Quinn will look at a lot of ST candidates this summer. In the end, though, chances are he casts his vote for Harris and Lewis unless another player makes a compelling case. Of course, Lewis's legal situation could mess up his chances.

King might make the team and still wind up in the "healthy scratch" rut until somebody else gets hurt. I'm not sure he's anything more than a valuable backup. He won't crack the top three - barring injury, obviously - and the #4 WR won't get many offensive snaps on a team that's itching to work Evan Engram into the mix. Powe might be in the same position if he makes the 53, except as a backup primarily to Marshall rather than Beckham.



King might make the team and still wind up in the "healthy scratch" rut until somebody else gets hurt. I'm not sure he's anything more than a valuable backup. He won't crack the top three - barring injury, obviously - and the #4 WR won't get many offensive snaps on a team that's itching to work Evan Engram into the mix. Powe might be in the same position if he makes the 53, except as a backup primarily to Marshall rather than Beckham. Red Dog said:Yup, that about sums it up. I figure Coach Quinn will look at a lot of ST candidates this summer. In the end, though, chances are he casts his vote for Harris and Lewis unless another player makes a compelling case. Of course, Lewis's legal situation could mess up his chances.King might make the team and still wind up in the "healthy scratch" rut until somebody else gets hurt. I'm not sure he's anything more than a valuable backup. He won't crack the top three - barring injury, obviously - and the #4 WR won't get many offensive snaps on a team that's itching to work Evan Engram into the mix. Powe might be in the same position if he makes the 53, except as a backup primarily to Marshall rather than Beckham.

Quote: Maybe even replace Harris on ST but I know he is a super long shot but he has the speed that is rare to find that can blow the top of defenses. I know he is a super long shot but so was Cruz.



I want to see if he can stretch defense in Pre-Season and can actually 'catch'



I'm hoping for this too. Would love to see 4.2 speed in a Giant uniform





In comment 13511617 bumpsinthenight said:I'm hoping for this too. Would love to see 4.2 speed in a Giant uniform

Snead might have more of a chance... Big Blue Blogger : 6/26/2017 3:00 pm : link ...if the NFL weren't gradually phasing out kick returns.



I don't see much similarity to Victor Cruz, who caught 130 passes his last two years at UMass. I think Snead caught six at Carson-Newman.

I don't think.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/26/2017 3:03 pm : link there was any point in time that Harris was healthy last year. He was hurt during preseason and never was healthy. This was a main reason his snaps at WR declined and why he wasn't returning as many kicks or punts.



He was mainly used as a gunner and he gutted it out the best he could.

I think Randolph surprises in Training Camp and in the Preseason Anakim : 6/26/2017 3:04 pm : link And he makes the team as an undrafted FA

And he makes the team as an undrafted FA

*Rudolph



*Rudolph In comment 13511843 Anakim said:*Rudolph

The WRs that have practice squad eligibility are the ones that are Rudy5757 : 6/26/2017 3:06 pm : link probably most on the bubble. I think Harris is a lock if healthy, too much value from him overall. With the expanded rosters this year the WR position is going to go down to the wire. I think as someone else stated that there could be only 5 spots to be had and you store 2 on the PS. Engram can serve as the 5th or 6th WR if needed on gameday, depends on how quickly he absorbs the O.



The possibility of a 3rd QB will muddy the waters. Look at last years roster, where are we going to take from to fill that 3rd QB spot. Then you have the FB position. If we have a FB where is that spot going to come from?



Victor Cruz had 39 catches last season, he has been replaced by Brandon Marshall so that should be an upgrade. Outside of Cruz, Sheppard and OBJ the rest of the WRs had a total of 10 catches so there was really no contribution from them at all. The more I see it the more I think there will only be 5 on the roster.

Quote: In comment 13511643 njm said:





Quote:





With the versatility of Engram, and depending on who looks to be a ST standout, the Giants only keep 5 WRs. The extra roster spot goes to having a FB on the team, a 4th TE, a LB or DB who's a ST stud.





It's tempting to "steal" a spot from the WRs but they usually dress 5 WR on the 46-man. That means when one gets nicked you have only 4 on game day. That messes up the #s on the ST squads and leaves you one injury shy of having to change your game plan midway through a game.



Fair point. But the only reason I suggested it was because with the flexibility of Engram I don't think a game plan would have to be changed if one of the four dressed got dinged. In comment 13511689 BillT said:Fair point. But the only reason I suggested it was because with the flexibility of Engram I don't think a game plan would have to be changed if one of the four dressed got dinged.

njm BillT : 6/26/2017 4:20 pm : link Yeah, Engram could give you that "extra" WR. I would love to find an extra spot with the 3rd QB taking roster space. Sure is tempting and would seem to be feasible. However, what seems feasible to us may be unthinkable to McAdoo.

I say King and Rudolph BlackburnBalledOut : 6/26/2017 4:41 pm : link Im taking a shot in the dark with rudolph. I didnt think lewis showed anything last year and his legal issue wont help. ill take the speedy receiver to replace lewis.

RE: The WRs that have practice squad eligibility are the ones that are Big Blue Blogger : 6/26/2017 4:47 pm : link Quote: probably most on the bubble. That's generally true, but doesn't provide much guidance, because the only guys you're really de-bubbling are Beckham, Marshall and Harris. Of the twelve WRs on the roster, at least eight are eligible for the practice squad... and one of those is Sterling Shepard.



I'm not sure about Tavarres King: he may have used up his three years of PS eligibility (the rules are complicated, and they keep changing). Either way, I doubt that will be much of a factor at cutdown time. If King doesn't solidify a spot on the final 53, the Giants won't keep him on the roster just because he's not PS-eligible. Besides, he has been in the system for two years; if he is needed later in the year, he can probably come off his couch and get up to speed quickly. Rudy5757 said:That's generally true, but doesn't provide much guidance, because the only guys you're really de-bubbling are Beckham, Marshall and Harris. Of the twelve WRs on the roster, at leastare eligible for the practice squad... and one of those is Sterling Shepard.I'm not sure about Tavarres King: he may have used up his three years of PS eligibility (the rules are complicated, and they keep changing). Either way, I doubt that will be much of a factor at cutdown time. If King doesn't solidify a spot on the final 53, the Giants won't keep him on the roster just because he's not PS-eligible. Besides, he has been in the system for two years; if he is needed later in the year, he can probably come off his couch and get up to speed quickly.

Quote: In comment 13511600 Chris684 said:





Quote:





but veterans who agree to pay restructuring/paycuts early in the offseason, usually do so in order to keep a pretty firm grasp on their roster spot, no?



In other words, again, outside of injury, Harris is pretty comfortably a Giant in 2017, correct?



I would also add, he did not have the type of season we've come to expect from him in 2016, but I'm pretty sure he was very badly beat up throughout.







I wouldn't use that at a predictor. My opinion is that Harris was bad last year because he had a rash of injuries. I lost track after the 5th or 6th injury issue. It was like he was jinxed.

He also wasn't playing particularly smart. It was like he didn't get the memo about the touchback being moved to the 25 on kickoffs and just insisted on repeatedly taking the ball out from 3-4 yards deep in the end zone. In comment 13511604 Eric from BBI said:He also wasn't playing particularly smart. It was like he didn't get the memo about the touchback being moved to the 25 on kickoffs and just insisted on repeatedly taking the ball out from 3-4 yards deep in the end zone.

Put me in the camp of doubting ChicagoMarty : 6/26/2017 4:51 pm : link Harris is a lock. He rarely lined up at wr last season. He was unproductive at KR & PR. And his gunner skills are replaceable.



1. Beckham

2. Marshall

3. Shepherd



4. King

5. Powe

7. Snead



King can sub for Beckham

Powe replaces Marshall's size should he get dinged or need a blow



Snead provides Speed that is complementary to both the run game and pass game that no one else on the team provides. Snead can race down the field as a gunner on ST and is solidly built enough to tackle.



I just like the idea of Snead lining up opposite Beckham with folks like Engram and Marshall lining up inside. DC's have to respect Beckham and they have to respect Engram in the middle. If the other safety lines up even one pace further back than normal to respect Snead's speed, it may well provide better blocking angles for Perkins to run and Marshall to operate in the intermediate zones.



I know Snead is raw. But his speed could change the game. Can't wait to see what he does in the pre-season games.

Personally, I feel those talking about Harris gone or on the bubble Chris684 : 6/26/2017 4:53 pm : link are wasting their time.



His setback last season was injury related.



When healthy he is a top special teamer in the game. In 2015 I was impressed with his play at WR while filling in for Cruz.



He is a "horizontal" depth guy, like Bear Pascoe was and like Rhett Ellison figures to be. These are guys who are not the most popular or noteworthy on your roster but take them away and you weaken multiple positions on your team.



I think this question can be simplified even further. You're talking about 3 guys for 1 spot. Powe, Lewis or Rudolph.

Quote: a DUI isnt going to get lewis cut..he's the 4th best wr on this team...altho, any more infractions with the law will get him cut, but not just a dui...25% of the US has a dui.



Based on what? Not saying he isn't the 4th best but not sure how with his limited experience he's ahead of King. And w Engram expect more 2 TE sets Which means whomever is the 4th best WR isn't seeing the field unless someone' is hurt. Other than specials. IMO

In comment 13511655 BronxBombers said:Based on what? Not saying he isn't the 4th best but not sure how with his limited experience he's ahead of King. And w Engram expect more 2 TE sets Which means whomever is the 4th best WR isn't seeing the field unless someone' is hurt. Other than specials. IMO

Quote: are wasting their time.



His setback last season was injury related.



When healthy he is a top special teamer in the game. In 2015 I was impressed with his play at WR while filling in for Cruz.



He is a "horizontal" depth guy, like Bear Pascoe was and like Rhett Ellison figures to be. These are guys who are not the most popular or noteworthy on your roster but take them away and you weaken multiple positions on your team.



I think this question can be simplified even further. You're talking about 3 guys for 1 spot. Powe, Lewis or Rudolph.



I agree. I'd add: IMO Lewis is an almost-horizontal guy. He can fill in for any receiver who goes down outside or in the slot. And he's a solid gunner.



I think an even better way of looking at it is: can Powe or Rudolph prove that they're more valuable than King, Lewis, or Harris? I don't think so right now, but we'll see how the offseason progresses.



And an aside about FB:



we carried 5 RBs and 3 TEs last year. So if FB is going to be separate from TE, and they'll carry one, I'd imagine that spot would come out of the RBs, i.e. Draughn ain't going to make it. In comment 13511963 Chris684 said:I agree. I'd add: IMO Lewis is an almost-horizontal guy. He can fill in for any receiver who goes down outside or in the slot. And he's a solid gunner.I think an even better way of looking at it is: can Powe or Rudolph prove that they're more valuable than King, Lewis, or Harris? I don't think so right now, but we'll see how the offseason progresses.And an aside about FB:we carried 5 RBs and 3 TEs last year. So if FB is going to be separate from TE, and they'll carry one, I'd imagine that spot would come out of the RBs, i.e. Draughn ain't going to make it.

Snead is nowhere XBRONX : 6/26/2017 6:40 pm : link near an NFL receiver.

King and Lewis AnnapolisMike : 6/26/2017 7:00 pm : link are the 5 and 6. Lewis is pretty good albeit he has issues right now. Harris is your #4.



I like the idea about going with 5 WR's with Engram being a 6th...But you going to have guys getting dinged and depth at WR would be nice.

Quote: It's interesting looking at the numbers from last year just how unproductive our outside receiver opposite Beckham (e.g. Victor Cruz) was.



He had ONE touchdown... and that was in the opener. He went the last 16 games (15 regular season and post season game) without a touchdown.



That's absurd.



I would give Cruz credit for 1+ touchdowns. There of course was the game winning td in the opener at Dallas. In addition to that, he caught a contested pass with very little time left that set the Giants up to kick a game winning field goal in the home opener against the Saints. And this was immediately after a stone cold drop by Beckham that would have set up the same result. In comment 13511603 Eric from BBI said:I would give Cruz credit for 1+ touchdowns. There of course was the game winning td in the opener at Dallas. In addition to that, he caught a contested pass with very little time left that set the Giants up to kick a game winning field goal in the home opener against the Saints. And this was immediately after a stone cold drop by Beckham that would have set up the same result.

It would have been nice if they had given King more of Cruz's Devon : 6/26/2017 7:51 pm : link snaps and looks last season -- there was no downside to it in the then present given how washed Cruz obviously was and it would have helped to know what kind of depth they really had going forward.



Despite his accusations otherwise, loyalty to Cruz hurt the team both in 2015 and 2016.

If people want a FB, 3 QBS, 4 TEs, and Darkwa ZGiants98 : 6/26/2017 11:48 pm : link there might only be 5.

LOL... FatMan in Charlotte : 8:06 am : link Quote: Put me in the camp of doubting

Harris is a lock. He rarely lined up at wr last season. He was unproductive at KR & PR. And his gunner skills are replaceable.



He rarely lined up at WR last year because he was hurt nearly the entire season and the coaches would rather have him focus on being a gunner. It's also the main reason he was unproductive at KR and PR. He literally went into the season with an injury and never recovered.



He rarely lined up at WR last year because he was hurt nearly the entire season and the coaches would rather have him focus on being a gunner. It's also the main reason he was unproductive at KR and PR. He literally went into the season with an injury and never recovered.

Actually, Doomster : 8:30 am : link Lewis and King, BOTH suck....I would rather see upgrades over them, which should not be hard to do....

Quote: In comment 13511600 Chris684 said:





Quote:





but veterans who agree to pay restructuring/paycuts early in the offseason, usually do so in order to keep a pretty firm grasp on their roster spot, no?



In other words, again, outside of injury, Harris is pretty comfortably a Giant in 2017, correct?



I would also add, he did not have the type of season we've come to expect from him in 2016, but I'm pretty sure he was very badly beat up throughout.







I wouldn't use that at a predictor. My opinion is that Harris was bad last year because he had a rash of injuries. I lost track after the 5th or 6th injury issue. It was like he was jinxed.



Harris would field a punt, get hurt, then return later in the game. That pattern repeated itself like almost every game. In comment 13511604 Eric from BBI said:Harris would field a punt, get hurt, then return later in the game. That pattern repeated itself like almost every game.

Don't devalue Harris' ability as a gunner NNJ Tom : 11:29 am : link A good gunner is very hard to find. Harris is probably the best the Giants have had since Reyna Thompson.



If healthy, he sticks easily.