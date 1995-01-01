How many WRs do you think the Giants will keep? Five? Six? Klaatu : 6/27/2017 7:59 am Make your case.



Using the 2011 Green Bay Packers as a template, the Giants could keep as few as five WRs, to go along with four TEs, three RBs, and one FB. Evan Engram's versatility could factor into that decision - he can line up anywhere, inline, in the backfield, in the slot, on the outside - and if he's as good as advertised, you'd want him on the field as much as possible.



Add to that the ability of our RBs to catch the ball, and the Giants could elect to keep only five WRs, especially if they're going to keep three OBs (which seems likely), and also if they'd prefer to keep an extra body around for, say, the offensive line or the secondary.

If Engram is the goods, Doomster : 6/27/2017 8:06 am : link then I can see 5 WR's....and if an emergency arises, then you have Harris....



But I see 4 RB's and 3 TE's, with a FB....and the 4th may not be on the roster yet....

It wouldn't be shocking if they went ZogZerg : 6/27/2017 8:45 am : link With 5. Especially since Engram is like a big WR and they have 3 other TEs they really like.



Injuries in camp will be a big factor.

Also, I wouldn't assume they keep 3 QBs. They could always resign one of them if they needed to.

It depends... Milton : 6/27/2017 8:59 am : link There is no need to keep more than five if the talent doesn't dictate it. So if talent and depth demands that they keep 3 QB, 4 RB, 4 TE, and 9 OL, there is nothing wrong with keeping only 5 WR (with another one or two or even three on the practice squad). Injuries and special teams ability will ultimately decide whether it's five or six that they keep, but there is no "ideal" number of WRs to have on the 53 man roster.

Good question.... Simms11 : 6/27/2017 9:35 am : link Also don't forget Vereen and his ability to catch as well. They could potentially go with 5 with 4 TEs and 4 RBs. They will keep the best players and quality depth is very important in this league.

25 on offense giants#1 : 6/27/2017 9:42 am : link QBs - 3 (close to a guarantee)

RBs - 4 (highest injury rate, need the depth)

TEs - 3-4

FB - 0-1

OL - 8-9

WRs - 6 (more like ST contributors than TE/FB/OL and extra depth is needed with the amount of 3 WR sets they run)

Total: 25



IMO, the 25th spot is between a FB, a 4th TE, or a 9th OL with FB the most likely and the 9th OL the least likely.

Five may be the way to go as there is a big drop-off Marty in Albany : 6/27/2017 10:21 am : link in talent after OBJ, Marshall and Shepard.



IMO, new personnel allows for a better offensive scheme with more focus on blocking and receiving from TEs, RBs and FB.





My lean is 6 malslayer : 6/27/2017 10:26 am : link Here are my locks depending on injury on the O side.



OL 8 (Wheeler / Gettis on PS)

T - Flowers, Bisnowaty, T/G - Hart, Fluker, C - Richburg, C/G - Jones, G - Pugh, Jerry



WR 6

OBJ, BM, Shep, King, Harris, Lewis



QB 3

Eli, Webb, Geno



RB 4

Perk, Galman, Vereen, Darkwa



Leaves 4 slots for TE / FB



TE Engram / Ellison are locks.



So 2 spots for Tye, Adams, Lacosse, Smith, Huesman



Huesman is a converted QB and Smith is a one dimensional blocker who hasn't run or caught much in college.



I don't see them handing one of the starting TE spots to Engram, rather will work him in during the season as they seem to always do with rookies. So Tye I think makes it and its a battle between Lacosse and Adams for the final spot with the edge to Adams. Herz being asked to learn TE, provides depth at the blocking position when Ellison is asked to lead block.



This a good article malslayer : 6/27/2017 10:30 am : link

- ( about Mac's thoughts on the need for a FB. I read it as he wants flexibility, but doesn't require a one dimensional FB. Link - ( New Window

Would figure on 6 including Harris JonC : 6/27/2017 10:34 am : link .

I think this is mostly spot on. Only thing I disagree with is that Tye will start the season ahead of Engram on the depth chart. I think Ellison might be the 'starting' TE, but I fully expect Engram to be significantly involved in the offense from Day 1 (unless he suffers an injury in camp). I can see EE getting 30-40% of the offensive snaps in week 1 and then increasing it from there.



I actually wouldn't be surprised if Tye doesn't make the final roster. I see 2 spots between Tye, Adams, LaCosse and the FBs. If I was handicapping them, I think it'd be close between Tye/Adams, with maybe a slight edge to Adams since he's shown more potential as a blocking TE.



He doesn't have a long track record, but McAdoo had no issues starting SS immediately last season. Apple received significant playing time early on as well.



I'm hoping that Wheeler performs well enough in the preseason... Milton : 6/27/2017 11:12 am : link ...that it's too risky to release him to the practice squad. And if they keep nine OL and four TE, which is what I expect, it makes sense to keep only five WR. They don't need six and the guy who would've been the sixth WR can be released to the practice squad. If someone else signs him, he won't be missed. King is already with his fifth team. I don't think the other four teams are kicking themselves that they let him go.

Six for several reasons Red Dog : 6/27/2017 11:24 am : link For starters, it's a passing league. As already noted, they run a lot of 3 WR sets, sometimes even 4, and need the depth. Extra TEs are not going to present the same level of explosiveness because those guys generally are not as fast or as shifty after the catch as WRs.



And this is especially key - in Harris and Lewis they have a pair of WRs who are very good special teamers, wth Harris particularly versatile. With the DB depth questionable and nobody at RB who is much of a special teamer except maybe as a returner, that pushes up the relative value of the whole WR group.



And when you look at the depth across the roster, there seems to be more talent, or at least potential talent, a little more experience (including NYG PS guys) and more big play potential at WR than most other positions, especially on offense.

RE: I'm hoping that Wheeler performs well enough in the preseason... giants#1 : 6/27/2017 11:37 am : link

Quote: ...that it's too risky to release him to the practice squad. And if they keep nine OL and four TE, which is what I expect, it makes sense to keep only five WR. They don't need six and the guy who would've been the sixth WR can be released to the practice squad. If someone else signs him, he won't be missed. King is already with his fifth team. I don't think the other four teams are kicking themselves that they let him go.



You can say the same about the 9th OL. And I think it's more likely that you have 1-2 injuries at WR, forcing the 6th WR into significant action as the #4 WR and on special teams, than 2-3 injuries along the OL that force the 9th OL into significant snaps.



Also, let's assume these 6 OL are 'locks':

Pugh

Richburg

Flowers

Jerry

Fluker

Hart



Keeping 9 on the final 53 means that 3 of the following 4 would be 'too risky' to lose: Wheeler (UDFA), Gettis (4th team, practice squad most of last year), Bisnowaty (6th round), Brett Jones (FA from the CFL).



i like the idea of keeping 5. BlackburnBalledOut : 6/27/2017 11:45 am : link .

RE: RE: I'm hoping that Wheeler performs well enough in the preseason... Milton : 6/27/2017 12:11 pm : link

Quote:

When you're talking about the last 1-2 guys on offense, special teams comes into play and I don't see how the 9th OL is going to help there more than a 6th WR who could be a returner (e.g. Rudolph) or a gunner (Harris, Power, King). When talking about the 9th OL, the consensus is we are talking about Wheeler. And despite being undrafted, there are those that believe he has the talent to be a quality starter at left tackle. If he has a healthy camp and shows well in preseason games, I don't think you gamble that he can be stashed on the practice squad. If Flowers shits the bed (a very real possibility), Wheeler could be starting for the Giants this year. Stranger things have happened. It's not for nothing that he's been lining up at left tackle with the 2nd string. In comment 13512440 giants#1 said:When talking about the 9th OL, the consensus is we are talking about Wheeler. And despite being undrafted, there are those that believe he has the talent to be a quality starter at left tackle. If he has a healthy camp and shows well in preseason games, I don't think you gamble that he can be stashed on the practice squad. If Flowers shits the bed (a very real possibility), Wheeler could be starting for the Giants this year. Stranger things have happened. It's not for nothing that he's been lining up at left tackle with the 2nd string.

5 WRs, 3 TEs, 3 RBs, 9 OL, 3 QBs Are Locks Trainmaster : 6/27/2017 12:29 pm : link That makes 23.



That leaves a need to find 2 more from:



WR to make 6

TE to make 4

RB to make 4

FB to make 1



Probably a 4th RB or a FB



Probably a 6th WR or a 4th TE



Engram is a WR/TE "tweeter", so I can see Engram, Ellison, Adams and La Cross and 5 WRs.



Also see Perkins, Vereen, Gallman (sp) and Darkwa and no FB.

Wheeler giants#1 : 6/27/2017 12:30 pm : link 1. When a player goes undrafted, I question the 'consensus' that thinks he's too valuable to risk placing on the PS.



2. If Wheeler and Bisnowaty are that good, then the journeyman Gattis will be released. IIRC, Bisnowaty has already taken reps at both OG and OT, plus Fluker has experience at both positions and Wheeler would presumably be a backup OT. (assuming Jones is kept as the backup C)



So if Wheeler shows that much potential in camp (count me as a skeptic), I think it's more likely that Gattis (or Bisnowaty) is the 'victim' of his emergence than King/Lewis/Powe. Gattis sat on our PS for 2+ months last season and (IMO) wasn't particularly impressive when forced into action, so it's not like teams will be tripping over themselves to add him.

RE: 5 WRs, 3 TEs, 3 RBs, 9 OL, 3 QBs Are Locks giants#1 : 6/27/2017 12:31 pm : link

Quote: That makes 23.



That leaves a need to find 2 more from:



WR to make 6

TE to make 4

RB to make 4

FB to make 1



Probably a 4th RB or a FB



Probably a 6th WR or a 4th TE



Engram is a WR/TE "tweeter", so I can see Engram, Ellison, Adams and La Cross and 5 WRs.



Also see Perkins, Vereen, Gallman (sp) and Darkwa and no FB.



Giants started 2016 with 8 OL, so how are 9 'locks' to make it this year? In comment 13512475 Trainmaster said:Giants started 2016 with 8 OL, so how are 9 'locks' to make it this year?

RE: Six for several reasons Klaatu : 6/27/2017 12:38 pm : link

Quote: For starters, it's a passing league. As already noted, they run a lot of 3 WR sets, sometimes even 4, and need the depth. Extra TEs are not going to present the same level of explosiveness because those guys generally are not as fast or as shifty after the catch as WRs.



Normally I'd agree with you, but Engram is faster and more agile than any of our WRs not named Odell Beckham, Jr.



Quote: And this is especially key - in Harris and Lewis they have a pair of WRs who are very good special teamers, wth Harris particularly versatile. With the DB depth questionable and nobody at RB who is much of a special teamer except maybe as a returner, that pushes up the relative value of the whole WR group.



Harris I could see. He'd be my 5th WR. Whatever Lewis gives you on special teams I think could easily be made up with a DB or LB.



Quote: And when you look at the depth across the roster, there seems to be more talent, or at least potential talent, a little more experience (including NYG PS guys) and more big play potential at WR than most other positions, especially on offense.



Five would still be plenty, especially with the upgrades and RB and TE. In comment 13512430 Red Dog said:Normally I'd agree with you, but Engram is faster and more agile than any of our WRs not named Odell Beckham, Jr.Harris I could see. He'd be my 5th WR. Whatever Lewis gives you on special teams I think could easily be made up with a DB or LB.Five would still be plenty, especially with the upgrades and RB and TE.

RE: Wheeler Milton : 6/27/2017 12:52 pm : link

Quote: 1. When a player goes undrafted, I question the 'consensus' that thinks he's too valuable to risk placing on the PS.



2. If Wheeler and Bisnowaty are that good, then the journeyman Gattis will be released. IIRC, Bisnowaty has already taken reps at both OG and OT, plus Fluker has experience at both positions and Wheeler would presumably be a backup OT. (assuming Jones is kept as the backup C)



So if Wheeler shows that much potential in camp (count me as a skeptic), I think it's more likely that Gattis (or Bisnowaty) is the 'victim' of his emergence than King/Lewis/Powe. Gattis sat on our PS for 2+ months last season and (IMO) wasn't particularly impressive when forced into action, so it's not like teams will be tripping over themselves to add him. Wheeler is a somewhat unique situation. He has a history of injuries, had some off-field incidents, and did terrible at the combine. But he didn't miss many games at USC and by all accounts played well. So he comes with question marks, but also potential. A good/healthy preseason could answer some of those questions.



Boylhart had this to say about him... Quote: Chad is an efficiently, smart, athletic pure left tackle who reminds me a lot of Browns Joe Thomas. He’s a smooth operator working his position with the fluidity of shark in deep waters calmly hunting for its prey. When pass block he comes off the snap quickly establishes his technique and then calmly without losing his techniques adjust to his opponents attack. What I like about Chad’s play is that he doesn’t lose his techniques, believes in them and never seems to panic when an opponent looks as if they are going to beat him and sack his quarterback. Chad’s ability to recover and adjust and continue to trust his techniques along with his natural athletic talents shows maturity beyond most left tackles coming out in a draft. He has excellent lateral agility and foot speed to go out to the second level or be used on sweeps, screen plays or pulling.



Chad’s Medical history is the only issue that I think could affect Chad’s draft status. His history of injuries and operations are extensive and has to be taken into account. Because of his injuries he’s a boom or bust player but if you select him in the latter rounds of the draft that’s a chance of the bust portion being minimized.



As for the nine OL, I would predict: Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Bisnowaty, Fluker, Jones, Wheeler. Gettis is the odd man out. In comment 13512476 giants#1 said:Wheeler is a somewhat unique situation. He has a history of injuries, had some off-field incidents, and did terrible at the combine. But he didn't miss many games at USC and by all accounts played well. So he comes with question marks, but also potential. A good/healthy preseason could answer some of those questions.Boylhart had this to say about him...As for the nine OL, I would predict: Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Bisnowaty, Fluker, Jones, Wheeler. Gettis is the odd man out.

King, Harris, and Lewis ColHowPepper : 6/27/2017 1:44 pm : link don't strike me as an especially talented second group of 3 WRs. They have their strengths and warts and are not likely to be difference makes (notwithstanding King was glued to the bench up until GB).



That argues for their ST contributions to stick, as noted above. If the coaches perceive more talent and more upside more difference maker in the marginal player at OL (Wheeler?), TE (LaCosse as 4th TE) or RB (Darkwa), I think that is where they go. Darkwa I think is high risk not to make the 53--haven't the coaches seen enough of him, unless they think ST absolutely needs him?



How risky is it that none of Powe, Lewis, or King would be picked up if sitting on the PS? I think low.



I'm inclined to go with 5 WR and keep another on the OL, because that is, potentially, where the most flux and fail are.



Good discussion among Giants1, mas and Milton.

Absolutely keep 6 WR. redwhiteandbigblue : 6/27/2017 1:57 pm : link Last year many felt we did not have 1 TE that would start for another team. How do we now have 4? I say Engram, Ellison and Adams. MAYBE Tye if they are looking for depth or if Adams doesn't shine in camp. Adams has not proven anything ......yet.

9 OLs Trainmaster : 6/27/2017 2:37 pm : link Because this team will likely sink or swim with the OL, key players lost time (Pugh) or were banged up (Richburg) and mid season OL replacements struggle to be effective given the need for cohesiveness on the OL. Plus the Giants may not want to risk Wheeler and Dunker on the practice squad.



Starters likely:

Flowers

Pugh

Richburg

Jerry

Hart



Very Likely Backups:

Fluker

Jones/Gettis



Draft pick:

Bisnowaty



UDFA on roster:

Wheeler/Dunker





Harris is not a lock GeorgeAdams33 : 6/27/2017 4:22 pm : link If Shepard and one other WR who actually has a shot at making the final roster like Lewis or King, plus one of the PS candidates like Rudolph or Snead all show the ability to return punts in this league we might be able to live without Harris.



I don't want OBJ doing it though.

One thing helping Harris GeorgeAdams33 : 6/27/2017 4:24 pm : link aside from all of his work on specials is the fact that he is our backup slot guy behind Shepard

I just feel, Doomster : 6/28/2017 6:53 am : link since taking the pay cut, Harris has something to prove out there, and he is going to do it....



He is a known commodity, that can wear many hats...this love affair for Lewis/King boggles my mind....King is a one trick pony, that scored one TD on a blown coverage, and Lewis runs some of the worst patterns, and has problems catching the ball in tight coverage....

6 Ira : 6/28/2017 7:44 am : link I think Harris makes it if healthy. He was playing hurt last year. He brings more to the table than the others after the big 3. It wouldn't surprise me if Powe makes it. He's a better athlete than King or Lewis. He has to show he's ready to play the position professionally. Also, Travis Rudolph has a shot. He's not a great athlete, but he's a player.

5 WR annexOPR : 6/28/2017 11:24 am : link 4 TEs



"OMG that's crazy"



Rationale: Evan Engram

. Bill2 : 6/28/2017 4:26 pm : link Oddly, the normal concern for EE would be his blocking so he can play in more schemes. But what they may also focus on is his ability to quickly get off the line wide against man to man.



Those two things determine not only his ability to be effective in diverse schemes, it may drive roster choices at up to three positions:



- number of TE



- number of WR



- Fullback or not