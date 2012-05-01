New York Giants: Eli Manning's Biggest Weakness is Revealed kelsto811 : 6/28/2017 11:47 am Quote: The Giant's star quarterback was only blitzed on 21 percent of passing plays, and he ranked 34/34 making him the the worst signal caller in the league against the blitz.



Now, usually this is a telling sign that the offensive line isn't trust worthy.

With second-year player Ereck Flowers basically giving out free one-way tickets to opposing defensive ends, Manning was under constant duress.

When teams sent linebackers and safeties to blitz the immobile Manning, there wasn't much he could do but close his eyes and pray.







- ( Scout.com - ( New Window

Damn I messed up the picture kelsto811 : 6/28/2017 11:48 am : link From my phone. Oh well it's in link

I thought it was his fireitup77 : 6/28/2017 11:52 am : link grip strength....No?



on 90+% they lined up with the same personell on the field NoPeanutz : 6/28/2017 11:56 am : link it's probably easier to blitz and cover when you know where the ball is going.

let's see PaulBlakeTSU : 6/28/2017 12:09 pm : link - Same personnel every time.

- No run game so always in "and long situations for the blitz

- Terrible pass protection against non-blitzing situations

- The biggest WR was Victor Cruz at 6'0, 205lbs so no one to get a jump ball

- - No quality tight end to sit in the middle of the field

- The TE was 6'2 and couldn't jump.



No time to throw, no one open, no security blanket, predictable offense. Is there any surprise that "Eli" (read: the Giants passing offense) was the worst in the league against the blitz?

Eli Manning River : 6/28/2017 12:24 pm : link Comeback player of the Year and MVP. 2017-2018.



In 2011 he was he best QB when pressured according to PFF mattlawson : 6/28/2017 12:27 pm : link IIRC

This is why you cant look at things in one window blueblood : 6/28/2017 12:29 pm : link How a QB plays is affected by some many things.. not just the OL.. and of course when people say OL they really mean Ereck Flowers as if he is the only OL that affects Eli's play..



All those other factors that people brought up affect blitz performance

His biggest weakness is his age. WideRight : 6/28/2017 12:29 pm : link He has handled the blitz well in the past, even with lines that were worse.



Watching those Eli-to-Plax highlights on a recent thread so a difference in his play. He got rid of those "happy feet" that he used to be criticized for, but now he just quick releases everything, and isn't as good. I don't expect him to go back.

The Giants offense was predictable, a lot of 1st down runs up the SterlingArcher : 6/28/2017 12:33 pm : link middle for little or no gain, a short pass on 2nd down, then a bomb on 3rd down. When a team does not have to worry about the run they can blitz making it hard for the oline to block 6 rushers.

It's a lot easier to beat PaulBlakeTSU : 6/28/2017 12:34 pm : link the blitz when your star receiver, Plax, is 6'5 with a long wingspan. Those years, his other safety blanket was the tight end where he either had 6'5 Jeremy Shockey, or 6'7 Kevin Boss.



Again, our biggest receiver was a finished Cruz at 6'0 and TE Will Tye is only 6'2.



Watch, this season, he's another year older, but with 6'5 Brandon Marshall, it's going to make a significant difference in beating the blitz.

Having Marshall at the other WR spot BigBlueDownTheShore : 6/28/2017 12:37 pm : link is going to be a huge help and we have a TE we can dump the ball too as well.



If you send a blitz we can make you pay for it now. Last year not so much.

RE: His biggest weakness is his age. Big Blue '56 : 6/28/2017 12:37 pm : link

Quote: He has handled the blitz well in the past, even with lines that were worse.



Watching those Eli-to-Plax highlights on a recent thread so a difference in his play. He got rid of those "happy feet" that he used to be criticized for, but now he just quick releases everything, and isn't as good. I don't expect him to go back.



His age has little to do with it In comment 13513727 WideRight said:His age has little to do with it

Just out of curiousity tony71 : 6/28/2017 12:43 pm : link How well did Brady handle the blitz against us in either Super Bowls? Seem to remember him not a happy camper as he was sitting there with a target on him. If to OL can't hold, even some of the elite QBs arnt going to have good stats against it. Everyone has known that our OL is suspect, so how is this news or Mannings weakness or fault?

When he had Plax Chip : 6/28/2017 12:46 pm : link he also had diehl, seubert, O'Hara, Snee, and Mackenzie who are all better than what we have now.

Would that be a problem of WRs? weeg in the bronx : 6/28/2017 12:54 pm : link WR/TE has to know they are the hot read on the blitz. Also speaks to our backs picking up the blitz and our over reliance on the same basic formation over and over, all of which needs to change this year.

RE: Just out of curiousity LCtheINTMachine : 6/28/2017 1:03 pm : link

Quote: How well did Brady handle the blitz against us in either Super Bowls? Seem to remember him not a happy camper as he was sitting there with a target on him. If to OL can't hold, even some of the elite QBs arnt going to have good stats against it. Everyone has known that our OL is suspect, so how is this news or Mannings weakness or fault?



We didn't blitz Brady that much, it was generally a four-man rush.



Eli used to be money against the blitz but not anymore. Having no reliable TEs and Vereen getting hurt last year hurt Eli's blitz game big-time. Ahmad Bradshaw was great versus the blitz.









In comment 13513755 tony71 said:We didn't blitz Brady that much, it was generally a four-man rush.Eli used to be money against the blitz but not anymore. Having no reliable TEs and Vereen getting hurt last year hurt Eli's blitz game big-time. Ahmad Bradshaw was great versus the blitz.

His biggest weakness is accuracy Ron Johnson 30 : 6/28/2017 1:03 pm : link but he gets hot and has other intangibles that make up for it.

Blaming the OL for blitzes. WideRight : 6/28/2017 1:08 pm : link when blitzes are specifically designed to create man advantages misses the point.

I thought his weakness was celebratory TD dances pganut : 6/28/2017 1:09 pm : link

. arcarsenal : 6/28/2017 1:11 pm : link Those numbers won't repeat this year.



I'd be willing to bet a pretty fair sum.

RE: let's see Victor in CT : 6/28/2017 1:15 pm : link

Quote: - Same personnel every time.

- No run game so always in "and long situations for the blitz

- Terrible pass protection against non-blitzing situations

- The biggest WR was Victor Cruz at 6'0, 205lbs so no one to get a jump ball

- - No quality tight end to sit in the middle of the field

- The TE was 6'2 and couldn't jump.



No time to throw, no one open, no security blanket, predictable offense. Is there any surprise that "Eli" (read: the Giants passing offense) was the worst in the league against the blitz?



stunning isn't it?!! Empty backfield 99.9% of the time and they had trouble picking up the blitz! That damn Eli. In comment 13513683 PaulBlakeTSU said:stunning isn't it?!! Empty backfield 99.9% of the time and they had trouble picking up the blitz! That damn Eli.

Whewww Deej : 6/28/2017 1:22 pm : link I thought this was about how he cant open Oreos with a counterclockwise turn

RE: RE: let's see David in LA : 6/28/2017 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13513683 PaulBlakeTSU said:





Quote:





- Same personnel every time.

- No run game so always in "and long situations for the blitz

- Terrible pass protection against non-blitzing situations

- The biggest WR was Victor Cruz at 6'0, 205lbs so no one to get a jump ball

- - No quality tight end to sit in the middle of the field

- The TE was 6'2 and couldn't jump.



No time to throw, no one open, no security blanket, predictable offense. Is there any surprise that "Eli" (read: the Giants passing offense) was the worst in the league against the blitz?







stunning isn't it?!! Empty backfield 99.9% of the time and they had trouble picking up the blitz! That damn Eli.



What on Earth are you even talking about? We didn't run empty back sets 99.9% of the time. In comment 13513797 Victor in CT said:What on Earth are you even talking about? We didn't run empty back sets 99.9% of the time.

Wasn't always the case. x meadowlander : 6/28/2017 1:37 pm : link Eli was LETHAL against the blitz through 2011.



OL of 2012-2014 shellshocked the poor bastard.



Hopefully, he finds his lost mojo, and goes out like YA Tittle.

he has always had fkap : 6/28/2017 1:42 pm : link excellent pocket presence. He's sucked as a runner (or as the author put it, escaping the pocket), but that is entirely different than having pocket awareness.



this past year or two, that pocket presence took on more of a panic mode. It's understandable, since he had no reliable outlet and the line was rather iffy, so he never knew whether he would have that extra second or not, plus they changed his deep drop to a short drop, but it's undeniable his Easy E cool and calm pocket presence has gone downhill.

RE: let's see MBavaro : 6/28/2017 3:57 pm : link

Quote:

- No run game so always in "and long situations for the blitz





This is not true at all, unless you count 3rd and 5 and "and long" situation. One thing I noticed big time all year long was that, although unspectacular, our run game and offense as a whole set up a lot of manageable 3rd downs.



I'm being picky, but I couldn't resist adding to the conversation. In comment 13513683 PaulBlakeTSU said:This is not true at all, unless you count 3rd and 5 and "and long" situation. One thing I noticed big time all year long was that, although unspectacular, our run game and offense as a whole set up a lot of manageable 3rd downs.I'm being picky, but I couldn't resist adding to the conversation.

MBavarro PaulBlakeTSU : 6/28/2017 4:19 pm : link



And per Sporting Charts, the Giants ranked 26th in Yards per First Down attempt. Relative to the rest of the league, I think you'd have to assume that it meant they were in longer third down scenarios than majority of the league.

- ( I couldn't find an account of 3rd down distances by team, but per Football Outsiders, the Giants ranked 27th in yards per drive and 28th in plays/drive.And per Sporting Charts, the Giants ranked 26th in Yards per First Down attempt. Relative to the rest of the league, I think you'd have to assume that it meant they were in longer third down scenarios than majority of the league. https://www.sportingcharts.com/nfl/stats/team-yards-per-first-down-attempt/2016/ - ( New Window

More telling than the effectiveness of the blitz... Dan in the Springs : 6/28/2017 5:27 pm : link is that teams didn't blitz more against Eli. Why? They were/are afraid to leave our receivers one on one.



So, the blitz is effective against Eli but only when used sparingly. At least it would seem that most defensive coordinators feel that way, or they would blitz more often.

RE: More telling than the effectiveness of the blitz... kelsto811 : 6/28/2017 6:54 pm : link

Quote: is that teams didn't blitz more against Eli. Why? They were/are afraid to leave our receivers one on one.



So, the blitz is effective against Eli but only when used sparingly. At least it would seem that most defensive coordinators feel that way, or they would blitz more often.



I guess my first question in response to that is if the percentage blitzed is much higher/lower in comparison to other QB's? Also I think teams found that rushing 4 gave them the pressure they needed so to "over blitz" a veteran like Eli could eventually hurt you.



Also, I posted this because it's some Giants talk, not that I necessarily agree with it, but I think it's fair to say that QB's are judged in part on how they handle pressure. I do agree there are many other factors (o-lone play, receivers, rb protection, etc) but I don't think it's unfair to use as some sort of measuring stick. In comment 13514132 Dan in the Springs said:I guess my first question in response to that is if the percentage blitzed is much higher/lower in comparison to other QB's? Also I think teams found that rushing 4 gave them the pressure they needed so to "over blitz" a veteran like Eli could eventually hurt you.Also, I posted this because it's some Giants talk, not that I necessarily agree with it, but I think it's fair to say that QB's are judged in part on how they handle pressure. I do agree there are many other factors (o-lone play, receivers, rb protection, etc) but I don't think it's unfair to use as some sort of measuring stick.

RE: MBavarro MBavaro : 6/28/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: I couldn't find an account of 3rd down distances by team, but per Football Outsiders, the Giants ranked 27th in yards per drive and 28th in plays/drive.



And per Sporting Charts, the Giants ranked 26th in Yards per First Down attempt. Relative to the rest of the league, I think you'd have to assume that it meant they were in longer third down scenarios than majority of the league. https://www.sportingcharts.com/nfl/stats/team-yards-per-first-down-attempt/2016/ - ( New Window )



Or you could assume most teams would net an average 7+ yards on first down (which would be my guess) and we would get our usual 2, then 3 or so on 2nd, creating a manageable 3rd and 5.



The stats you are citing could lead to many different conclusions. I for some reason remember often thinking "well, at least we have a getable 3rd down here" last year, because I don't remember that being the case in 2015.



Or I could be going senile. In comment 13514027 PaulBlakeTSU said:Or you could assume most teams would net an average 7+ yards on first down (which would be my guess) and we would get our usual 2, then 3 or so on 2nd, creating a manageable 3rd and 5.The stats you are citing could lead to many different conclusions. I for some reason remember often thinking "well, at least we have a getable 3rd down here" last year, because I don't remember that being the case in 2015.Or I could be going senile.

I thought he had a weakness for bananas gtt350 : 6/28/2017 10:36 pm : link ,

hard number to crunch Simms : 6/29/2017 7:34 am : link Lost track off all the drops, or holding calls resulting in an attempt at a longer down and distance play to follow. Odds stacked higher.



I agree there are better QB thank handle the blitz, or some that can move around the pocket better, or roll out giving them more time and better chances to make a play.



To not agree Eli in large part to no running game, and a WR core that was spotty with no TE is the worse in the league.



Certain stats do not always ring the bell. Many overlooked Simms as QB and did not give him a tip of the hat under late or after his career was over. Eli will not be fully appreciated until he is gone.