New York Giants: Eli Manning's Biggest Weakness is Revealed

|The Giant's star quarterback was only blitzed on 21 percent of passing plays, and he ranked 34/34 making him the the worst signal caller in the league against the blitz.
Now, usually this is a telling sign that the offensive line isn't trust worthy.
With second-year player Ereck Flowers basically giving out free one-way tickets to opposing defensive ends, Manning was under constant duress.
When teams sent linebackers and safeties to blitz the immobile Manning, there wasn't much he could do but close his eyes and pray.
or an OL weakness? Or a TE (the outlet receiver) weakness? Very misleading.
that explains why he has won ONLY 2 SBs..
it's probably easier to blitz and cover when you know where the ball is going.
- Same personnel every time.
- No run game so always in "and long situations for the blitz
- Terrible pass protection against non-blitzing situations
- The biggest WR was Victor Cruz at 6'0, 205lbs so no one to get a jump ball
- - No quality tight end to sit in the middle of the field
- The TE was 6'2 and couldn't jump.
No time to throw, no one open, no security blanket, predictable offense. Is there any surprise that "Eli" (read: the Giants passing offense) was the worst in the league against the blitz?
probably close to the blitz numbers last year...
Comeback player of the Year and MVP. 2017-2018.
How a QB plays is affected by some many things.. not just the OL.. and of course when people say OL they really mean Ereck Flowers as if he is the only OL that affects Eli's play..
All those other factors that people brought up affect blitz performance
He has handled the blitz well in the past, even with lines that were worse.
Watching those Eli-to-Plax highlights on a recent thread so a difference in his play. He got rid of those "happy feet" that he used to be criticized for, but now he just quick releases everything, and isn't as good. I don't expect him to go back.
middle for little or no gain, a short pass on 2nd down, then a bomb on 3rd down. When a team does not have to worry about the run they can blitz making it hard for the oline to block 6 rushers.
the blitz when your star receiver, Plax, is 6'5 with a long wingspan. Those years, his other safety blanket was the tight end where he either had 6'5 Jeremy Shockey, or 6'7 Kevin Boss.
Again, our biggest receiver was a finished Cruz at 6'0 and TE Will Tye is only 6'2.
Watch, this season, he's another year older, but with 6'5 Brandon Marshall, it's going to make a significant difference in beating the blitz.
is going to be a huge help and we have a TE we can dump the ball too as well.
If you send a blitz we can make you pay for it now. Last year not so much.
His age has little to do with it
How well did Brady handle the blitz against us in either Super Bowls? Seem to remember him not a happy camper as he was sitting there with a target on him. If to OL can't hold, even some of the elite QBs arnt going to have good stats against it. Everyone has known that our OL is suspect, so how is this news or Mannings weakness or fault?
he also had diehl, seubert, O'Hara, Snee, and Mackenzie who are all better than what we have now.
WR/TE has to know they are the hot read on the blitz. Also speaks to our backs picking up the blitz and our over reliance on the same basic formation over and over, all of which needs to change this year.
We didn't blitz Brady that much, it was generally a four-man rush.
Eli used to be money against the blitz but not anymore. Having no reliable TEs and Vereen getting hurt last year hurt Eli's blitz game big-time. Ahmad Bradshaw was great versus the blitz.
but he gets hot and has other intangibles that make up for it.
when blitzes are specifically designed to create man advantages misses the point.
Those numbers won't repeat this year.
I'd be willing to bet a pretty fair sum.
stunning isn't it?!! Empty backfield 99.9% of the time and they had trouble picking up the blitz! That damn Eli.
I thought this was about how he cant open Oreos with a counterclockwise turn
What on Earth are you even talking about? We didn't run empty back sets 99.9% of the time.
Eli was LETHAL against the blitz through 2011.
OL of 2012-2014 shellshocked the poor bastard.
Hopefully, he finds his lost mojo, and goes out like YA Tittle.
excellent pocket presence. He's sucked as a runner (or as the author put it, escaping the pocket), but that is entirely different than having pocket awareness.
this past year or two, that pocket presence took on more of a panic mode. It's understandable, since he had no reliable outlet and the line was rather iffy, so he never knew whether he would have that extra second or not, plus they changed his deep drop to a short drop, but it's undeniable his Easy E cool and calm pocket presence has gone downhill.
This is not true at all, unless you count 3rd and 5 and "and long" situation. One thing I noticed big time all year long was that, although unspectacular, our run game and offense as a whole set up a lot of manageable 3rd downs.
I'm being picky, but I couldn't resist adding to the conversation.
I couldn't find an account of 3rd down distances by team, but per Football Outsiders, the Giants ranked 27th in yards per drive and 28th in plays/drive.
And per Sporting Charts, the Giants ranked 26th in Yards per First Down attempt. Relative to the rest of the league, I think you'd have to assume that it meant they were in longer third down scenarios than majority of the league. https://www.sportingcharts.com/nfl/stats/team-yards-per-first-down-attempt/2016/
is that teams didn't blitz more against Eli. Why? They were/are afraid to leave our receivers one on one.
So, the blitz is effective against Eli but only when used sparingly. At least it would seem that most defensive coordinators feel that way, or they would blitz more often.
I guess my first question in response to that is if the percentage blitzed is much higher/lower in comparison to other QB's? Also I think teams found that rushing 4 gave them the pressure they needed so to "over blitz" a veteran like Eli could eventually hurt you.
Also, I posted this because it's some Giants talk, not that I necessarily agree with it, but I think it's fair to say that QB's are judged in part on how they handle pressure. I do agree there are many other factors (o-lone play, receivers, rb protection, etc) but I don't think it's unfair to use as some sort of measuring stick.
Or you could assume most teams would net an average 7+ yards on first down (which would be my guess) and we would get our usual 2, then 3 or so on 2nd, creating a manageable 3rd and 5.
The stats you are citing could lead to many different conclusions. I for some reason remember often thinking "well, at least we have a getable 3rd down here" last year, because I don't remember that being the case in 2015.
Or I could be going senile.
Lost track off all the drops, or holding calls resulting in an attempt at a longer down and distance play to follow. Odds stacked higher.
I agree there are better QB thank handle the blitz, or some that can move around the pocket better, or roll out giving them more time and better chances to make a play.
To not agree Eli in large part to no running game, and a WR core that was spotty with no TE is the worse in the league.
Certain stats do not always ring the bell. Many overlooked Simms as QB and did not give him a tip of the hat under late or after his career was over. Eli will not be fully appreciated until he is gone.
my knee jerk reaction (why not more blitzing) is that against our OL, the regular pass rush was usually sufficient. blitzing is just a way of keeping our OL off balance. Certainly, there's the aspect of taking away the WR, but when you can do that AND still get to the QB, why change, other than not get too predictable? Blitzing is something you dial up if the front 4 can't get the line job done.