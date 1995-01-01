10 Reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season

Do people do ANY research at all Beezer : 6/28/2017 3:32 pm : link



Talking about the receiving corps ...



Quote: Those numbers may look surprising, but should they, really? A season ago, the Giants had Odell Beckham, aaaaaand what else? This year, it's essentially the same group, but with a 33-year old Brandon Marshall added to the mix. before writing these pieces? I realize it's a Philly-centric piece. But really?Talking about the receiving corps ...

. Go Terps : 6/28/2017 3:33 pm : link I think they're too well coached to be a dumpster fire in 2017, but as fans we'd all probably be better served to give the article (which makes some fair points) an honest read as opposed to the expected "Giants rule and Philly sucks" overreaction.

Blocked site at work. River : 6/28/2017 3:34 pm : link Can some one generalize please.

Atypical article from Kempski. Klaatu : 6/28/2017 3:37 pm : link He's usually a pretty good read, for a Philly guy, but this piece is worthless.

Thanks... Thought it would be all bullshit. In comment 13513969 Giants in 07 said:Thanks... Thought it would be all bullshit.

The Giants D is likely to regress? Why? Chris684 : 6/28/2017 3:46 pm : link I'd argue the potential emergence of a true MLB in Goodson can send this D over the top. Hopefully Thompson is back and Apple is no longer a rookie.



Compare the offensive personnel at the skill positions from 16 to 17.



Rookie Shepard, Cruz, Donnell, Tye, Jennings, Rookie Perkins, Rainey.



2nd year Shepard, Marshall, Rookie Engram, Ellison, 2nd year Perkins, Vereen.



The questions marks (on paper) begin and end with the OL. Even there you can point to big changes. A totally different version of Flowers (trimmed down), Fluker, Wheeler, Bisnowaty, healthy Pugh.



If the OL performs the Giants are winning 12+ games.

The Giants face 4 teams coming off their bye week. TC : 6/28/2017 3:48 pm : link GREAT!!!



The Giants SUCK coming off of bye, hopefully they all do too!

The only 2 things that aren't crazy.... Keith : 6/28/2017 3:53 pm : link The OL was bad and it's questionable that they got better and they remained pretty healthy last season. Other than that, the "article" is pure crap. They couldn't come up with 10 things so they say the same thing 3 times and then make up a bunch of crap.



I get it. The article is designed to be over the top negative, but to anyone that says there are some good points....just shut up.

The Writer Did a Dumpster Fire Series on Different Teams OntheRoad : 6/28/2017 4:01 pm : link Most of the other were a lot more plausible. I take that as a good sign.

A lot of that stuff is true 81_Great_Dane : 6/28/2017 4:05 pm : link The Giants will have some things to overcome, like facing four teams off their bye week, and a lot of travel, etc. They will have to improve just to keep the same good record. They'll have to improve a lot to improve the W-L. But it looks like they can do just that if Eli bounces back and they stay healthy.



Both of which are hard.

Giants Defense Go Terps : 6/28/2017 4:15 pm : link The Giants' defense ranked #2 in the NFL in points against in 2016. That's the best they've ranked in that category since 1993, and only the fourth time they finished in single digits in that ranking since 2000.



They are absolutely likely to regress defensively.

some things likely regress djm : 6/28/2017 4:23 pm : link somethings hopefully improve. If you sit here and tell me this offense has little chance of improving significantly I don't know what to tell you. The talent upgrades are clear as day.



God forbid the D actually played better this coming season thanks to a full year of Spags and cohesion under the belts. I know...crazy. But what the hell...hope springs eternal.



Giants could be better in 2017 but lose more games. They could be better and win the same or more. Or they could shit the bed. Who the hell knows..what I am certain of is this team has a window of opportunity. The team is talented and the QB is a postseason winner. We will see what happens but I do think the Giants will have a legit shot at postseason success these next 2-3 seasons.



Think 2005. Last year was 2005. Maybe 2017 is 2006 or maybe it's 1986. Should be fun. This team has a lot of prime cut talent. Not just good players, but special players. That's what wins in January.

I still say djm : 6/28/2017 4:26 pm : link the OL problems were and are overstated. There were other positional problems the last 2-3 seasons, notably TE and second WR that were downright terrible yet if you turn on FAN or read most dumbed down articles nary a word on those issues. It's all Flowers this and Flowers that. Sorry, but I don't think a young ascending LT is the #1 problem on this team. I think it's an easy target.



Team building with youth...many people have a hard time keeping up.

the dallas dumpster fire one was better djm : 6/28/2017 4:28 pm : link not that I think they will fall apart but the article was just funnier. Eagle fans don't hate the Giants as much as Dallas. This article reinforces that belief.

Probably more satire than prose The_Boss : 6/28/2017 4:29 pm : link They do this every year for the teams in the East. He'll even do one on his Eagles.

Let's break it down... j_rud : 6/28/2017 4:46 pm : link Fair points

1) Eli was bad last year

He was. If he really is losing his ability it could be a long season.

2) The Giants might have the worst set of OTs in the NFL

They might. Hopefully Flowers finally shows some growth. The work put in this offseason at the very least shows he's committed and is a reasonable sign for hope

6) The Giants won a lot of close games last year

I agree with those who say they think McAdoo played it safe last season and put it on the defense. At the same time it would be a fairly minor surprise if the Giants had the same record in close games this season, if only for how good they were last season.

10) The Giants have to face four teams coming off their bye week

Completely fair point. A quarter of the schedule will have an extra weeks rest and preparation. Be sure to remember this when Eagles fans, predictably, whine that the Giants are "Goodell's favorite team".



Bullshit (or at least very debatable) points

3) The Giants still can't run the ball

Perkins was much better than Jennings by seasons end. With even marginal OL improvement the run game will be better

4) Actually, the Giants' offense in general wasn't very good

True in 2016. Accounts for zero moves made in the offseason. Marshall is a big improvement over a damaged Cruz. Additions of a proven blocking TE and an unproven but talented pass catching TE. The defense wasn't good in 2015. How'd that work out last season?

5) The Giants' one star weapon on offense is an immature baby

Immature? A good argument can be made. A baby? I don't agree. Either way, outside of the first Norman debacle, now going on two seasons ago, it's never affected his play or production. And while he was a no show in the playoffs, plenty of stars struggle in their first appearance on that stage. Eli got shut out. Jerry Rice was just as invisible.

7) Who is this kicker?

Could it cost them a close game? Sure. Hell, a good kicker can cost you a game. Will it be a reason for them to descend into dumpster fire territory? Don't be stupid.

8) The defense is likely to regress to some degree

This is called "wishful thinking", a favorite pastime of all Philadelphia fans. One major subtraction in Hankins. I loved Hank, but he wasn't even playing his best position. No flashy additions, but it can be argued that FS and MLB will see improvements.

9) The Giants stayed improbably healthy last year

They did, can't deny that. But that's no reason to think they will be besieged by injuries this season. And as the Eagles have been "improbably healthy" for much of the past decade, Kempski can suck a dick for even including this as a talking point.









It a good article from the opposition Ron Johnson 30 : 6/28/2017 4:46 pm : link complete with this:



For years, the Giants have gotten preferential treatment from the league office.

I'm more optimist than realist... Dan in the Springs : 6/28/2017 5:08 pm : link admittedly, when it comes to the Giants. Having said that, let's think about what is more likely with the Giants.



Option A: The Giants regress in the points allowed ranking because the rest of the league improves and the Giants give up the same number of points.



Option B: The Giants regress in the points allowed ranking because their play on the field is worse, thus they give up more points than before.



Option C: The Giants regress in the points allowed ranking because they score many more points, face many more desperate teams, and yield more garbage time points from teams trying to catch up.



Given that the defense was new to several key free agents last year, with that defensive overhaul in personnel and only in the second year of Spags' system, it is reasonable to expect the quality of play will only improve this year on the field defensively. Heck, the quality of defensive play improved throughout last year as the team became more familiar with the defense concepts Spags wanted them to run.



Many have pointed to the only significant departure on defense being Hankins. This isn't correct. I'm not even sure his departure is that significant, although I admit it may turn out to be. I think the most significant defensive change will turn out to be Goodson, who not only takes over at Mike, but will have the responsibility of calling the defensive plays and making sure everyone is aware of their assignments, making necessary adjustments. This might take some time, and one could easily expect some downturn as he learns valuable lessons on the job.



Having said all of that, I think that a regression toward the mean is likely, but I expect it to be more because of Option C. There is a ton of reason for optimism that our team will be improved on offense, and that other teams will be playing catch up more often.

The article is not something outlandish hassan : 6/28/2017 5:46 pm : link Debatable points some true points and the guy is writing why 13-3 and11-5 teams will be dumpster fires clearly a bit tongue in cheek.



Why anyone would get angry or worked up over it beyond silly.

J-rud hassan : 6/28/2017 5:50 pm : link Points 3,4,8,9 are all fair.



Giant d could improve but could regress

They can't run untill they prove it

The o was not good and must prove it

Odell is immature and a baby at times. Definitely overblown but true.

Other than the sarcastic "preferential treatment" Dave on the UWS : 6/28/2017 6:29 pm : link comment, I thought the article was fairly written, from a glass half full perspective. The biggest issue is Eli and his age (which is his 1st point). Everything else can very easily be overcome because of coaching and talent. I have severe doubts that Eli will improve. If the OL and running game improves that should help tremendously.

But I've read way worse articles from writers in this town let alone a Philadelphia writer.

FWIW Sonic Youth : 6/28/2017 7:04 pm : link This writer/paper does this EVERY year about EVERY team in the NFCE and gives it to Philly the hardest. Each. Year.

. arcarsenal : 6/28/2017 7:08 pm : link The defense can technically "regress" and still be a top 5 unit which is basically what I expect this year.



It's really just semantics.



The Giants defense is going to be very good again this year unless we lose a bunch of key guys to long-term injuries.

Eli was bad last year djm : 6/28/2017 7:09 pm : link But so good in 2015. That's the logic I'm supppsed to buy here?



Ain't buying it. Eli was about the same last year as he's always been. A few too many ints or turnovers. Upper 20s in tds. Terrible talent around him other than Beckham yet they won 11 games. Granted it was due to great D, but Eli was not terrible last year. I hate this stupid hyperbole shit.



We will see how terrible Eli is with legit options all over the offense. Last year he had two and one of them was a rookie who didn't exactly resemble a game breaker. Still threw 4000+. Still threw 25+ tds. Still won 11 games and still had the giants primed to compete in a road playoff game. Terrible my ass. Flawed doesn't mean terrible.

RE: . j_rud : 6/28/2017 7:10 pm : link

Quote: The defense can technically "regress" and still be a top 5 unit which is basically what I expect this year.



It's really just semantics.



The Giants defense is going to be very good again this year unless we lose a bunch of key guys to long-term injuries.



It's annoying how much I've seen/heard this over the offseason. "The defense can't be that good again". First off, why not? Second, they could easily be not as good and still be a top unit. In comment 13514235 arcarsenal said:It's annoying how much I've seen/heard this over the offseason. "The defense can't be that good again". First off, why not? Second, they could easily be not as good and still be a top unit.

GoTerps BigBlueShock : 6/28/2017 7:12 pm : link Serious question. Have you ever said a positive thing about this team in your life? For fucks sake, you are one miserable fuck. And I'm not sure why you try to come across as being the smartest guy in the room because you're pretty much clueless on everything. I guess you get acknowledged by others for your soccer posts. Credit to you. When it comes to the Giants, you're absolutely dreadful. Never miss an opportunity to shit all over everything. Clown show.

This writer does this for every NFC East team montanagiant : 6/28/2017 7:12 pm : link Even Philly, it's a somewhat tongue in cheek type article along the lines of what Deadspin does for every NFL team prior to the season

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 6/28/2017 7:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514235 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





The defense can technically "regress" and still be a top 5 unit which is basically what I expect this year.



It's really just semantics.



The Giants defense is going to be very good again this year unless we lose a bunch of key guys to long-term injuries.







It's annoying how much I've seen/heard this over the offseason. "The defense can't be that good again". First off, why not? Second, they could easily be not as good and still be a top unit.



It seems the people who are of the belief that the Giants defense will regress likely believe they wildly overachieved last year and are incapable of a repeat performance.



I'm not really sure that was the case.



In fact, I think we leaned on our defense so heavily last season that it would be difficult to make the case that it was flukey or non-repeatable.



If the offense is better this year (which most of us expect it to be), I think it only benefits the defense.



It's not unrealistic at all to expect this to be a top 5 unit in 2017. There's no reason why it shouldn't be. In comment 13514240 j_rud said:It seems the people who are of the belief that the Giants defense will regress likely believe they wildly overachieved last year and are incapable of a repeat performance.I'm not really sure that was the case.In fact, I think we leaned on our defense so heavily last season that it would be difficult to make the case that it was flukey or non-repeatable.If the offense is better this year (which most of us expect it to be), I think it only benefits the defense.It's not unrealistic at all to expect this to be a top 5 unit in 2017. There's no reason why it shouldn't be.

RE: Eli was bad last year Britt in VA : 6/28/2017 8:01 pm : link

Quote: But so good in 2015. That's the logic I'm supppsed to buy here?



Ain't buying it. Eli was about the same last year as he's always been. A few too many ints or turnovers. Upper 20s in tds. Terrible talent around him other than Beckham yet they won 11 games. Granted it was due to great D, but Eli was not terrible last year. I hate this stupid hyperbole shit.



We will see how terrible Eli is with legit options all over the offense. Last year he had two and one of them was a rookie who didn't exactly resemble a game breaker. Still threw 4000+. Still threw 25+ tds. Still won 11 games and still had the giants primed to compete in a road playoff game. Terrible my ass. Flawed doesn't mean terrible.



I agree with this 100%. The one thing that article got me to do was watch the video that replayed Eli's 16 INT's.



Watching those months later really put them in perspective. I challenge anybody to watch this video as well and tell me you don't see the same thing:



INT's on the season



1. Eli throws a timing hitch route. Sterling Sheppard (a rookie playing in his first game) gets to the top of the route, stands completely upright, and throws his hands in the air (looking for a flag I guess?). Ball is delivered to a spot, easy INT for the defender.



2. Seam route to Tye. Viewing in real time, it's one on one and the defender comes out with the ball. Upon replay (which they show), Tye pauses in the middle of his route, and the defender gets position to make the INT.



3. Late short pass over the middle to Vereen, defender makes a good, diving play.



4. Deep pass, Eli gets instant pressure off Flowers, may get hit as he throws or right after, ball flutters, Odell looks lost, defender basically catches a punt. A lot goes wrong on this play.



5. This one is weird. Two WR's running out routes to the sideline, about 10 yards apart. Basically it puts about 3 or 4 defenders within two intended targets all within 10 yards. Eli shouldn't throw this, but also poor play design or somebody ran a wrong route.



6. Sterling Sheppard's feet get tangled with defender and he falls down. Defender makes pick.



7. Eli puts this ball right into Odell's stomach on a quick slant, who has inside position on the defender and makes the catch. Defender wrestles it away as they go to the ground and it takes it away from Beckham.



8. Ball is tipped at the line of scrimmage. But also of note, another play where two receivers, Tye and Sheppard, are running the same route, one underneath the other, in this case, two skinny posts. Sheppard inexplicably breaks off the route and his defender doesn't. Sheppard isn't there, and defender gets easy, uncontested wobbly tipped pick.



9. Lewis Jr. runs terrible, sloppy route. Eli doesn't put enough mustard on it, defender jumps it.



10. Terrible decision, weak throw, deep into triple coverage.



11. Eli puts too much zip on it instead of touch, Steeler's zone fools him. Bad throw. Receiver was wide open, just needed to put more touch on it.



12. Horrible, bad decision running to his right throwing to the left across his body gunslinger throw. Easy INT.



13. Victor Cruz doesn't run a great route, plus bad throw, INT.



14. Horrible throw/decision. Pick 6.



15. Another Horrible throw, deep, same game. Double coverage, easy pick.



16. Eli desperation heave, 3rd of the game (same game), easy INT.



Playoffs



17. Giants down 38-13, Eli throws last ditch hail mary into the endzone with time expiring, INT. Season over.



Watching that video actually gives me a lot of perspective on the turnovers.



Going into the last game of the regular season, Eli had only thrown 13 INT's. He had a bad game against the Eagles in a meaningless game, which inflated his INT total.



Seriously, watch that INT film. Compare notes with mine and tell me if you see something different.



Roger Lewis, Sterling Sheppard, Will Tye, and occasionally Cruz. Those are the guys that these INT's came off of, and in 90% of the intstances, they were completely lost, out of place, or running shit routes.



There was bad Eli, but watching that tape actually made me feel better about his performance last year. Give it a try, and tell me if I was wrong on anything. In comment 13514237 djm said:I agree with this 100%. The one thing that article got me to do was watch the video that replayed Eli's 16 INT's.Watching those months later really put them in perspective. I challenge anybody to watch this video as well and tell me you don't see the same thing:INT's on the season1. Eli throws a timing hitch route. Sterling Sheppard (a rookie playing in his first game) gets to the top of the route, stands completely upright, and throws his hands in the air (looking for a flag I guess?). Ball is delivered to a spot, easy INT for the defender.2. Seam route to Tye. Viewing in real time, it's one on one and the defender comes out with the ball. Upon replay (which they show), Tye pauses in the middle of his route, and the defender gets position to make the INT.3. Late short pass over the middle to Vereen, defender makes a good, diving play.4. Deep pass, Eli gets instant pressure off Flowers, may get hit as he throws or right after, ball flutters, Odell looks lost, defender basically catches a punt. A lot goes wrong on this play.5. This one is weird. Two WR's running out routes to the sideline, about 10 yards apart. Basically it puts about 3 or 4 defenders within two intended targets all within 10 yards. Eli shouldn't throw this, but also poor play design or somebody ran a wrong route.6. Sterling Sheppard's feet get tangled with defender and he falls down. Defender makes pick.7. Eli puts this ball right into Odell's stomach on a quick slant, who has inside position on the defender and makes the catch. Defender wrestles it away as they go to the ground and it takes it away from Beckham.8. Ball is tipped at the line of scrimmage. But also of note, another play where two receivers, Tye and Sheppard, are running the same route, one underneath the other, in this case, two skinny posts. Sheppard inexplicably breaks off the route and his defender doesn't. Sheppard isn't there, and defender gets easy, uncontested wobbly tipped pick.9. Lewis Jr. runs terrible, sloppy route. Eli doesn't put enough mustard on it, defender jumps it.10. Terrible decision, weak throw, deep into triple coverage.11. Eli puts too much zip on it instead of touch, Steeler's zone fools him. Bad throw. Receiver was wide open, just needed to put more touch on it.12. Horrible, bad decision running to his right throwing to the left across his body gunslinger throw. Easy INT.13. Victor Cruz doesn't run a great route, plus bad throw, INT.14. Horrible throw/decision. Pick 6.15. Another Horrible throw, deep, same game. Double coverage, easy pick.16. Eli desperation heave, 3rd of the game (same game), easy INT.Playoffs17. Giants down 38-13, Eli throws last ditch hail mary into the endzone with time expiring, INT. Season over.Watching that video actually gives me a lot of perspective on the turnovers.He had a bad game against the Eagles in a meaningless game, which inflated his INT total.Seriously, watch that INT film. Compare notes with mine and tell me if you see something different.Roger Lewis, Sterling Sheppard, Will Tye, and occasionally Cruz. Those are the guys that these INT's came off of, and in 90% of the intstances, they were completely lost, out of place, or running shit routes.There was bad Eli, but watching that tape actually made me feel better about his performance last year. Give it a try, and tell me if I was wrong on anything.

That INT film wasn't nearly as bad/long as I thought it would be. Britt in VA : 6/28/2017 8:05 pm : link And frankly, it should have been a lot shorter, but the guy who made it must have been an Eagles fan, because whenever the Eagles made a play, they showed about 15 replays of it, while all the others only got one at most.

UConn, Go Terps will cherry pick examples David in LA : 6/28/2017 8:17 pm : link and make it appear as if that's commonplace. FOr example, his ridiculous Dez Bryant comp, saying we shouldn't pay OBJ, because we cannot run the risk of him getting hurt like Dez did after he signed his deal.

RE: GoTerps Go Terps : 6/28/2017 8:20 pm : link

Quote: Serious question. Have you ever said a positive thing about this team in your life? For fucks sake, you are one miserable fuck. And I'm not sure why you try to come across as being the smartest guy in the room because you're pretty much clueless on everything. I guess you get acknowledged by others for your soccer posts. Credit to you. When it comes to the Giants, you're absolutely dreadful. Never miss an opportunity to shit all over everything. Clown show.



What you are too thick to understand is I'm not shitting on the Giants. I'm shitting on you. You, and posters like you that make us all stupider with your pollyanna bullshit.



If you can't read, that's on you. I'll go back now to my rule of ignoring posters with handles that contain the letter X or references to Jeremy Shockey. In comment 13514241 BigBlueShock said:What you are too thick to understand is I'm not shitting on the Giants. I'm shitting on you. You, and posters like you that make us all stupider with your pollyanna bullshit.If you can't read, that's on you. I'll go back now to my rule of ignoring posters with handles that contain the letter X or references to Jeremy Shockey.

For the most part, GT is a damn good football poster David in LA : 6/28/2017 8:23 pm : link IMO he falls into the trap of getting too deep into some of his takes that some of them are bordering on ridiculous, but I respect that he sticks to his guns.

6,7,9,10 are all arguably valid points for sure DennyInDenville : 6/28/2017 8:24 pm : link The rest not so much

RE: For the most part, GT is a damn good football poster UConn4523 : 6/28/2017 8:25 pm : link

Quote: IMO he falls into the trap of getting too deep into some of his takes that some of them are bordering on ridiculous, but I respect that he sticks to his guns.



Agreed, I don't mind most of it because theirs substance and thought behind it even when I don't agree. This one I agree on the result (fair to assume we regress a bit on D) but I don't agree with the why (Giants history since it really is irrelevant). In comment 13514305 David in LA said:Agreed, I don't mind most of it because theirs substance and thought behind it even when I don't agree. This one I agree on the result (fair to assume we regress a bit on D) but I don't agree with the why (Giants history since it really is irrelevant).

I actually think a lot of it is valid ZGiants98 : 6/29/2017 12:28 am : link Especially from a divisional rival's city purposely making "Your team is a dumpster fire" articles for everyone in the division including their own. They actually nailed the concerns we should have although not all of those will be worrisome issues by season's end. I don't buy the the Eli stuff mainly although it is heavily tied to the line's success so we'll see.



I will say this... If a couple guys go down on the o-line on TOP of the how weak it is from the onset, this team WILL be a dumpster fire.

This author Pete in MD : 6/29/2017 6:03 am : link from the Philly Voice, an apparent rip-off of the Village Voice, just created a series of articles ripping-off Deadspin's annual "Why your team sucks." series. I guess it's hard to be original these days.

You need to see this as a compliment. DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 10:06 am : link Think about it. If the Giants weren't a good team, there would be no reason to write this piece.

whenever a reporter from a rival city Jersey55 : 6/29/2017 10:57 am : link writes an article like this you have to take it for whats its worth, jealousy, whats surprising to me is that this guy writes like a Philly fan and puts his credibility on the line with a very biased article...

. arcarsenal : 6/29/2017 11:04 am : link It's the "dumpster fire" part that's fucking stupid - but that's how you generate clicks.



If the article was titled "10 Reasons the Giants May Slightly Struggle this Year," most people probably wouldn't read it.



Teams like the Jets and 49ers are going to be dumpster fires.



Even if everything goes wrong and a lot of guys get hurt, the Giants still probably win 7 games. Hardly "dumpster fire" territory.



People keep saying "well, the OL is still weak" - and it's a valid point. But the problem is that people seem to operate under the assumption that there are teams out there without a sub-par unit.



Whether it be a DL, OL, secondary, QB, WR group, etc.. there isn't a team in this league that has depth and talent across the board. It's just the reality of the cap era.



I'd love for people to name teams that don't have question marks anywhere because the truth is that they don't exist.



The Falcons were a mind-boggling couple of play calls away from winning a Super Bowl this past February and their defense SUCKED last season.

Britt djm : 6/29/2017 11:18 am : link don't get me wrong, there were more than a few instances last year where I said outloud "Eli really looks like dog shit" but we have all said stupid shit in the heat of battle. And that wasn't even close to the dumbest shit I and we all have said. Eli did have some shaky moments last year to be sure. But that doesn't mean there weren't mitigating factors or that his entire 2016 body of work doesn't stand up to pretty damn good.



HE had two legit players on offense and one was a rookie slot WR that couldn't take the top off a can of pringles let alone take the top off an offense. Shepard is a nice player and may improve but he wasn't saving this offense last year. No RBS to speak of. NO TEs on a historical level. An OL that at its best is probably average and then loses Pugh. Cmon. We are talking about a bad offensive roster here. Yet there was Eli putting up 2009 like stats. How the fuck was he terrible? He wasn't. He was OK. Flawed to be sure.



The offense has a shit load of room to improve with the new talent on board. Eli will do his thing once again. Sleep on him at your own peril.

and I still don't understand djm : 6/29/2017 11:20 am : link how someone can proclaim that the D is likely to take a step back.



Based on what exactly? Why? The D is young across the board and gets two players back that were sorely needed from last December.



It's going to take a step back based on more injuries? So then how come the Dallas OL won't take a step back? Why won't they get hurt? And didn't the Giants D lose its best DE in late November? Didn't they lose their starting safety?



The D is in its prime. It's not going to regress unless a wave of injuries hit. EVERY single team will suffer the same fate!



Total crap.

and this is coming from someone djm : 6/29/2017 11:49 am : link who says the Dallas O likely doesn't regress even though they have a 2nd year QB and a 2nd year RB and lost two starters along the OL. Dak could regress because 2nd year QBs do in fact regress quite often. Zeke likely doesn't. The OL likely plays close to the level it displayed last year.



I'm consistent. I don't bash the Dallas O and predict certain regression while praising the Giants D and looming dominance. And honestly, the Dallas O has more red flags than the Giants D does right now. Giants D lost one guy. Dallas O lost two. Right there alone...

2 reasons the Giants will beat the Cowboys asses again... Torrag : 6/29/2017 11:18 pm : link ...as we did last season.



Our offense got better, yours got worse.



Our defense got better, yours got worse.



Even a simpleton like you can do this kind of math.