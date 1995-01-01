10 Reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season

|
|Quote:
|Those numbers may look surprising, but should they, really? A season ago, the Giants had Odell Beckham, aaaaaand what else? This year, it's essentially the same group, but with a 33-year old Brandon Marshall added to the mix.
|Quote:
| 1. Eli was bad last year. I thought this was an article about this season?
2-4. The rest of the offense was bad last year.
5. Odell kicked a kicking net
6. The Giants will be bad because they won lots of close games last year. Seriously.
7. Our kicker. Seriously.
8. The Giants defense was really good last year. So they can't be as good this year. Yet Eli and the offense are on this list because they were "bad" last year. Very consistent writer.
9. The Giants were healthy last year, so they won't be this year.
10. The Giants play 4 teams coming off a bye.
|Quote:
| The Giants' defense ranked #2 in the NFL in points against in 2016. That's the best they've ranked in that category since 1993, and only the fourth time they finished in single digits in that ranking since 2000.
They are absolutely likely to regress defensively.
|Quote:
|Quote:
| In comment 13514024 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Fair, but regress how much? 8th would be a regression but it's still top 10. The numbers are unlikely to be as good, I can agree. But are they going to fall off the face of the earth and become a liability? Probably not.
|Quote:
| In comment 13514082 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 13514024 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Fair, but regress how much? 8th would be a regression but it's still top 10. The numbers are unlikely to be as good, I can agree. But are they going to fall off the face of the earth and become a liability? Probably not.
Yeah I don't think they'll be bad, but there are a lot of posters saying outlandish shit about how incredible the defense is going to be in 2017.
I even recall one poster saying definitively that we had the best defensive line and the best secondary in the NFL. That same poster said we also have the best set of wide receivers in the NFL.
Fuck, I guess we're going 15-1, minimum.
|Quote:
| Points 3,4,8,9 are all fair.
Giant d could improve but could regress
They can't run untill they prove it
The o was not good and must prove it
Odell is immature and a baby at times. Definitely overblown but true.
|Quote:
| The defense can technically "regress" and still be a top 5 unit which is basically what I expect this year.
It's really just semantics.
The Giants defense is going to be very good again this year unless we lose a bunch of key guys to long-term injuries.
|Quote:
| In comment 13514235 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
The defense can technically "regress" and still be a top 5 unit which is basically what I expect this year.
It's really just semantics.
The Giants defense is going to be very good again this year unless we lose a bunch of key guys to long-term injuries.
It's annoying how much I've seen/heard this over the offseason. "The defense can't be that good again". First off, why not? Second, they could easily be not as good and still be a top unit.
|Quote:
| But so good in 2015. That's the logic I'm supppsed to buy here?
Ain't buying it. Eli was about the same last year as he's always been. A few too many ints or turnovers. Upper 20s in tds. Terrible talent around him other than Beckham yet they won 11 games. Granted it was due to great D, but Eli was not terrible last year. I hate this stupid hyperbole shit.
We will see how terrible Eli is with legit options all over the offense. Last year he had two and one of them was a rookie who didn't exactly resemble a game breaker. Still threw 4000+. Still threw 25+ tds. Still won 11 games and still had the giants primed to compete in a road playoff game. Terrible my ass. Flawed doesn't mean terrible.
|Quote:
|Quote:
|Serious question. Have you ever said a positive thing about this team in your life? For fucks sake, you are one miserable fuck. And I'm not sure why you try to come across as being the smartest guy in the room because you're pretty much clueless on everything. I guess you get acknowledged by others for your soccer posts. Credit to you. When it comes to the Giants, you're absolutely dreadful. Never miss an opportunity to shit all over everything. Clown show.
|Quote:
| In comment 13514024 Go Terps said:
Quote:
While I agree that they likely take a step back what does 1993 have to do with anything? Surely you aren't suggesting that the players to the coach and GM being all different 24 years later is at all relevant...
|Quote:
|IMO he falls into the trap of getting too deep into some of his takes that some of them are bordering on ridiculous, but I respect that he sticks to his guns.
|Quote:
| In comment 13514298 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 13514024 Go Terps said:
Quote:
While I agree that they likely take a step back what does 1993 have to do with anything? Surely you aren't suggesting that the players to the coach and GM being all different 24 years later is at all relevant...
I'm suggesting that the Giants are unlikely to replicate 2016.