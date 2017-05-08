NGT: So, let's talk about the Dallas Cowboys. Beezer : 6/28/2017 3:27 pm I've been hearing from an acquaintance of mine the past two days about his QB and RB and how the OL will run roughshod over defenses again this season. He refuses to even respond when I remind him the Giants beat them twice last year.



I don't follow ever conversation "around the division" or league for that matter. I try to keep up, but it's tough.



I've read some opinions that the Dallas offense may slow down a bit? That some might figure our Dak. And am I right thinking their vaunted O-line may take a step back (albeit a small one)?



Is the Dallas D supposed to be improved?



I realize it's still June and this all speculation ... but what's the realistic speculation?

Realistic expectation for the offense BlackLight : 6/28/2017 3:31 pm : link is to expect it to be as good, if not a little better. Even if the line takes a step back, I would expect Dak to be improved.



Haven't been following the defense this offseason.

it's possible their OL will be less effective this year Greg from LI : 6/28/2017 3:32 pm : link Ronald Leary went to Denver and Doug Free retired. La'el Collins will replace Leary, hasn't shown much yet.

The three.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/28/2017 3:33 pm : link people I'm close with who like the Cowboys all believe the Giants are the team to beat this year.

if the OL takes a step back UConn4523 : 6/28/2017 3:36 pm : link how much does that effect Elliot and does that snowball further into Dak?



That's the biggest question for me because their run game dictates both their offense and defense.

The Second Dallas game last year River : 6/28/2017 3:43 pm : link We left "blue prints" for the League to follow to defeat them.

Packers followed the Giants strategy and tore them up even though Dak played better in that game, he still can not read a defense.

Witten is great. But a year older (35-year-old TE). Beezer : 6/28/2017 3:44 pm : link Durable guy, but 35 is 35.



Dez coming off two straight sub-par years. Can we expect a resurgence there? Or is he lost? He's played 22 or 32 regular season games the last two.

Witten was great. He cannot block for shit anymore. robbieballs2003 : 6/28/2017 3:55 pm : link They lost two fifths of their OL, something like three fifths of their secondary, a DT, etc. Nobody can predict the future but they lost a ton.

Dallas will have a good running game and be well coached. Keith : 6/28/2017 3:57 pm : link Other than that, I'm not sure what you can say with certainty. Dak is still young and while he looked pretty good this year, lets see what happens the 2nd time through. The OL did take a slight step back this season and the defense lost a few players. Defensively, I'm surprised they were as good as they were, but that's a testament to the coaching staff.

They are going to trot out a brand new Chris684 : 6/28/2017 3:59 pm : link secondary against Eli and this group of weapons on opening night?



They are going to get torn to shreds in their own house.

Potential for a fun year in the East... x meadowlander : 6/28/2017 4:02 pm : link ...I actually root for a good Cowboy team - it's simply much more fun to me when the Giants and Cowboys are both really good. Some of my best fan experiences were Cowboy-Giant dogfights - 81, 86, 93, and the Romo years all come to mind.



Look, the Cowboys have the offense I envy. Built around a trophy O-Line, monster running back, solid veteran skill players and a fun, young QB.



I expect Prescott will not come close to his crazy great rookie stats, and whether or not the revamping of the defensive backfield works is anyone's guess. The Cowboys will be in the thick of it all year, I'm guessing an 11 win season.

My Two Cents Arkbach : 6/28/2017 4:07 pm : link Before Dallas, the Giants need to be sure they can win 3-of-four against Philly/Wash otherwise Dallas won't matter.

The pukes OL is now questionable on the right side. Collins has never been healthy and may be getting complacent after two years in the Big D. He doesn't seem like a character guy who works hard to me. Who is the RG? Does anybody know?



I have felt for decades that when opposing DCs when they get film on you can figure a way to neutralize that player. Who was Dak last September? Exactly; nobody. The Dallas offense will be up and down depending on how the other team feels that day.



As for the defense; they play a good system but today it's basketball on grass and if the Giants can give Eli any pass pro then the Dallas secondary is untested with rookies and newbies. I have confidence the Giants will pass pro for Eli at least a little.





Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. idinkido : 6/28/2017 4:19 pm : link Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.

Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. idinkido : 6/28/2017 4:22 pm : link Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.

If we can avoid turnovers CT Charlie : 6/28/2017 4:27 pm : link and other mistakes (like the wide-open TD pass we gave up last year), I really like our chances on opening night.

David Irving was suspended today for the first for games Larry in Pencilvania : 6/28/2017 4:30 pm : link He had the fourth most sacks on the team last year. The only skill player on that team that scares me is Elliot. Dez is a shell of himself with bad feet and listening to Dr Jones. Witten is getting older and eventually father time gets every player. We all know about the changes on the oline and the defense.



IMHO the cowboys will bring up the rear of the east

RE: The Second Dallas game last year NYBEN1963 : 6/28/2017 4:33 pm : link

Quote: We left "blue prints" for the League to follow to defeat them.

Packers followed the Giants strategy and tore them up even though Dak played better in that game, he still can not read a defense.



Not everyone has the horses that we have on defense though. You can leave the "blueprints" but if you don't have the right materials .... In comment 13513981 River said:Not everyone has the horses that we have on defense though. You can leave the "blueprints" but if you don't have the right materials ....

Dallas elbowj : 6/28/2017 4:40 pm : link is favored by 6. Has been picked for the division by Vegas, PFF, FO, is favored in 12 games, a push in two and picked to lose one game. Is the third youngest team in the league. Outscored their opponents by 130 points last year (NYG outscored their opponents by 2 points). That's the most common determination of future success. Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.

Laughable that Giants fans are relying on the Dallas OL to be their kryptonite. Oh and two wins by 4 whole points. That'll keep I'm sure.

RE: The Second Dallas game last year giantgiantfan : 6/28/2017 4:45 pm : link

Quote: We left "blue prints" for the League to follow to defeat them.

Packers followed the Giants strategy and tore them up even though Dak played better in that game, he still can not read a defense.



The Pack tore them up? Now they did go into Dallas and win, but they had to do it on game winning FG with less than a minute to go. Elliot rushed for over 100 and Dez had over 100 as well + 2 TDs. The Pack roughed em up in the first half, but Dallas bounced back.



Dallas will contend for the NFC East title along with the Giants. I expect them to be able to run the ball about as well as last year (which is really good) and if Dak gets better, than that offense will get better with him. That defense though...not so good. That may be their down fall.



That team is built to control the ball and keep your offense off the field. The problem is, they couldn't do that against the Giants defense last year. That's why Dallas went 14 and Giants last year.



We beat them what? 10 - 7 in the second game. They couldn't do dick against our defense and now our offense will take a step forward. Come crunch time that's a team we are built to own.



In comment 13513981 River said:The Pack tore them up? Now they did go into Dallas and win, but they had to do it on game winning FG with less than a minute to go. Elliot rushed for over 100 and Dez had over 100 as well + 2 TDs. The Pack roughed em up in the first half, but Dallas bounced back.Dallas will contend for the NFC East title along with the Giants. I expect them to be able to run the ball about as well as last year (which is really good) and if Dak gets better, than that offense will get better with him. That defense though...not so good. That may be their down fall.That team is built to control the ball and keep your offense off the field. The problem is, they couldn't do that against the Giants defense last year. That's why Dallas went 14 and Giants last year.We beat them what? 10 - 7 in the second game. They couldn't do dick against our defense and now our offense will take a step forward. Come crunch time that's a team we are built to own.

RE: Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. elbowj : 6/28/2017 4:48 pm : link

Quote: Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.



Dallas is perhaps the franchise best positioned in the entire league. Don't let your fevered dreams cloud your vision. They have the second most All Pros, the most in PFFs top 50, the second most in the top 100 all on a team that managed to go 13-2 while fielding the league's third youngest roster. They have franchise players all over the field. The D isn't relying on youth. Their all value added. They don't win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses. In comment 13514028 idinkido said:Dallas is perhaps the franchise best positioned in the entire league. Don't let your fevered dreams cloud your vision. They have the second most All Pros, the most in PFFs top 50, the second most in the top 100 all on a team that managed to go 13-2 while fielding the league's third youngest roster. They have franchise players all over the field. The D isn't relying on youth. Their all value added. They don't win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses.

RE: RE: Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. gmen9892 : 6/28/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514028 idinkido said:





Quote:





Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.







Dallas is perhaps the franchise best positioned in the entire league. Don't let your fevered dreams cloud your vision. They have the second most All Pros, the most in PFFs top 50, the second most in the top 100 all on a team that managed to go 13-2 while fielding the league's third youngest roster. They have franchise players all over the field. The D isn't relying on youth. Their all value added. They don't win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses.



LOL best positioned franchise in the entire league? How so? The best part of the team is completely negated by a great run defending DL that the Giants have. How many of those franchise players reside on defense? I will give you Lee at this point (if he stays healthy again), but they have 0 other proven players. The Giants roster is more well-rounded and not much older. In comment 13514083 elbowj said:LOL best positioned franchise in the entire league? How so? The best part of the team is completely negated by a great run defending DL that the Giants have. How many of those franchise players reside on defense? I will give you Lee at this point (if he stays healthy again), but they have 0 other proven players. The Giants roster is more well-rounded and not much older.

RE: Dallas gmen9892 : 6/28/2017 5:17 pm : link

Quote: is favored by 6. Has been picked for the division by Vegas, PFF, FO, is favored in 12 games, a push in two and picked to lose one game. Is the third youngest team in the league. Outscored their opponents by 130 points last year (NYG outscored their opponents by 2 points). That's the most common determination of future success. Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.

Laughable that Giants fans are relying on the Dallas OL to be their kryptonite. Oh and two wins by 4 whole points. That'll keep I'm sure.



Id love to know how LAST years point differential has anything to do with this years team when the opponents are totally different for both as well as the personnel on both teams changing. Also, dont fool yourself. The only reason why those Dallas games were so close was due to the total ineptness of the Giants bottom 10 offense, which figures to improve this year. Value added, as you said. In comment 13514068 elbowj said:Id love to know how LAST years point differential has anything to do with this years team when the opponents are totally different for both as well as the personnel on both teams changing. Also, dont fool yourself. The only reason why those Dallas games were so close was due to the total ineptness of the Giants bottom 10 offense, which figures to improve this year. Value added, as you said.

RE: Dallas chopperhatch : 6/28/2017 5:17 pm : link

Quote: is favored by 6. Has been picked for the division by Vegas, PFF, FO, is favored in 12 games, a push in two and picked to lose one game. Is the third youngest team in the league. Outscored their opponents by 130 points last year (NYG outscored their opponents by 2 points). That's the most common determination of future success. Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.

Laughable that Giants fans are relying on the Dallas OL to be their kryptonite. Oh and two wins by 4 whole points. That'll keep I'm sure.



Dallas fan? Having those numbers on hand if youre a Giants fan is quite impressive.



The only thing your numbers DON'T tell you is how the teams match up with each other and how each team's structire has changed. The Giants kept in tact a defense that made EVERYTHING difficult for the Cowboys in both games. While on offense, they added at least 3 pieces that were a form of weakness to thwir offense (#2 WR with size, pass catching match up nightmare that can destroy the only answer teams had for Odell and an inline blocker at TE). No question Dallas was the better all around team last year and theur record showed it. But to rely on last year's stats and your team not adding much of anything at all in the offseason is a loser's argument. In comment 13514068 elbowj said:Dallas fan? Having those numbers on hand if youre a Giants fan is quite impressive.The only thing your numbers DON'T tell you is how the teams match up with each other and how each team's structire has changed. The Giants kept in tact a defense that made EVERYTHING difficult for the Cowboys in both games. While on offense, they added at least 3 pieces that were a form of weakness to thwir offense (#2 WR with size, pass catching match up nightmare that can destroy the only answer teams had for Odell and an inline blocker at TE). No question Dallas was the better all around team last year and theur record showed it. But to rely on last year's stats and your team not adding much of anything at all in the offseason is a loser's argument.

RE: RE: Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. Dan in the Springs : 6/28/2017 5:19 pm : link

Quote: They don't win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses.



I agree with this part of what you've said. What's left is to determine if they will still be one of the NFL's most efficient offenses. Hope you can be realistic in viewing the challenges they face going forward on offense this year.



2 new starters on offensive line and Dak admitting that he is working on the part of his game that the Giants figured out - he must improve his efficiency in the pocket. Will he be able to figure that out? Not sure. What the Giants do against the pass isn't easy to replicate given the talent in their secondary. But there is a lot of reason to believe that teams will be looking not to sack or blitz Dak this year, unlike what most teams tried to do against him last year. They will be looking to contain him in the pocket and force him to look to his second and third reads.



Will he be able to do that? Who knows. It's a lot to ask. Regardless, his performance in the pocket was not exceptional last year and remains an area he must improve upon if he is going to lead "one of the NFL's most efficient offenses". In comment 13514083 elbowj said:I agree with this part of what you've said. What's left is to determine if they will still be one of the NFL's most efficient offenses. Hope you can be realistic in viewing the challenges they face going forward on offense this year.2 new starters on offensive line and Dak admitting that he is working on the part of his game that the Giants figured out - he must improve his efficiency in the pocket. Will he be able to figure that out? Not sure. What the Giants do against the pass isn't easy to replicate given the talent in their secondary. But there is a lot of reason to believe that teams will be looking not to sack or blitz Dak this year, unlike what most teams tried to do against him last year. They will be looking to contain him in the pocket and force him to look to his second and third reads.Will he be able to do that? Who knows. It's a lot to ask. Regardless, his performance in the pocket was not exceptional last year and remains an area he must improve upon if he is going to lead "one of the NFL's most efficient offenses".

RE: RE: Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. chopperhatch : 6/28/2017 5:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514028 idinkido said:





Quote:





Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.







Dallas is perhaps the franchise best positioned in the entire league. Don't let your fevered dreams cloud your vision. They have the second most All Pros, the most in PFFs top 50, the second most in the top 100 all on a team that managed to go 13-2 while fielding the league's third youngest roster. They have franchise players all over the field. The D isn't relying on youth. Their all value added. They don't win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses.



Yea who are the all pros outside of Elliot and the 3 headed monster on the OL? Dez? Hes damaged goods. Dak? Dallas fans have jumped the gun on him.



And didnt we hear this about one of those Dallas teams a few years ago the year after we won the Super Bowl? In comment 13514083 elbowj said:Yea who are the all pros outside of Elliot and the 3 headed monster on the OL? Dez? Hes damaged goods. Dak? Dallas fans have jumped the gun on him.And didnt we hear this about one of those Dallas teams a few years ago the year after we won the Super Bowl?

I should add... Dan in the Springs : 6/28/2017 5:22 pm : link what you appear to concede - Dallas fans better hope not to rely on their defense. If the offense takes a step back as I described above, they will not win as many games this year. Given their schedule, they probably won't anyway. Dallas could win anywhere from 7-12 games this year, imo, depending on the answers to these questions (and the most obvious one, health).

Dallas OL lost continuity annexOPR : 6/28/2017 5:37 pm : link and their defense is a joke.



Washington is Washington.



Philly will always be a problem, and they made some solid offensive additions ... but Snacks/DRC/Apple/Collins/JJ should help contain Alshon/Blount. Wentz is the wild card



Quite frankly I've never been so excited for a season if this team stays healthy there are not many more talented/balanced rosters in this league.



I am very much looking forward to blowing out Dallas week 1.

RE: Dallas OL lost continuity elbowj : 6/28/2017 5:42 pm : link

Quote: and their defense is a joke.



Washington is Washington.



Philly will always be a problem, and they made some solid offensive additions ... but Snacks/DRC/Apple/Collins/JJ should help contain Alshon/Blount. Wentz is the wild card



Quite frankly I've never been so excited for a season if this team stays healthy there are not many more talented/balanced rosters in this league.



I am very much looking forward to blowing out Dallas week 1.



The Giants couldn't blow out absolute bottom feeders. You're wishcasting In comment 13514139 annexOPR said:The Giants couldn't blow out absolute bottom feeders. You're wishcasting

Also, annexOPR : 6/28/2017 5:43 pm : link aside from a dominant OL (which may take a step back) and EE, what exactly is "great" about the Cowboys?



The defense is Sean Lee and a bunch of nobodys. Dez is "a beast", but he's lost a step and even if he didn't - JJ/Apple/DRC/Collins is more than enough to counter.



I am expecting a week 1 blowout.they have no answer for beckham/marshall/shepard. I'm also well aware it'll probably be a close, quiet aggravating game - with the giants ultimately winning.

RE: RE: Dallas OL lost continuity annexOPR : 6/28/2017 5:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514139 annexOPR said:





Quote:





and their defense is a joke.



Washington is Washington.



Philly will always be a problem, and they made some solid offensive additions ... but Snacks/DRC/Apple/Collins/JJ should help contain Alshon/Blount. Wentz is the wild card



Quite frankly I've never been so excited for a season if this team stays healthy there are not many more talented/balanced rosters in this league.



I am very much looking forward to blowing out Dallas week 1.







The Giants couldn't blow out absolute bottom feeders. You're wishcasting



no I'm just banking on actually having talent at TE (tye/donnell is now engram/ellison) + the exponential upgrade at WR from Cruz to Marshall + Shepard year 2 ... last year is irrelevant to me. In comment 13514140 elbowj said:no I'm just banking on actually having talent at TE (tye/donnell is now engram/ellison) + the exponential upgrade at WR from Cruz to Marshall + Shepard year 2 ... last year is irrelevant to me.

Dallas O will struggle NoPeanutz : 6/28/2017 5:47 pm : link I'm calling 9-7.

Teams now have tape on Dak and when Commissioner Goodell finishes his investigation that he's busily working on, EE can expect a hefty suspension.

FWIW... Dan in the Springs : 6/28/2017 5:57 pm : link like most Giants fans I have hated how Witten has killed us regularly for years. I've been looking forward to him losing a step. I think that's already started to happen, but I think he's still going to be a good (not great) TE for a few more years. Why?



His losing a step seems to have only taken away one part of his game - that is, his ability to stretch the field and his YAC. I no longer worry about him being able to outrun defenders or run for 25 yards after catching the ball.



However his ability to find spots in the zone, and his ability to use his body leverage to catch balls even when tightly covered is still strong. Nothing suggests this will change even if he loses another step. He will be a nice outlet for Dak for some time, imo. He just will be more likely an outlet, chain-moving type TE than anyone who can break us in a game.



With regards to the Dallas offense being efficient, I don't think Witten will be a liability at all. He will help them get first downs now, just as before.

RE: RE: RE: Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. elbowj : 6/28/2017 6:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514083 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13514028 idinkido said:





Quote:





Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.







Dallas is perhaps the franchise best positioned in the entire league. Don't let your fevered dreams cloud your vision. They have the second most All Pros, the most in PFFs top 50, the second most in the top 100 all on a team that managed to go 13-2 while fielding the league's third youngest roster. They have franchise players all over the field. The D isn't relying on youth. Their all value added. They don't win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses.







LOL best positioned franchise in the entire league? How so? The best part of the team is completely negated by a great run defending DL that the Giants have. How many of those franchise players reside on defense? I will give you Lee at this point (if he stays healthy again), but they have 0 other proven players. The Giants roster is more well-rounded and not much older.



The Giants roster is not anywhere close to well rounded or anywhere close in age. Giant holes on the OL, in the backfield, at LB and K. A defensive team that can't run the ball or rely on their kicker. They have lots of proven players and more importantly a track record that says that their defense will not lose them games regardless of the names on the jerseys. Yes multiple All Pros under 26 means your set up well and having one team who is apparently relying on the RB playing his first game ever, or playing in a game with 17 points and 6 TOs and that lost two starters in their front 7 doesn't remove that reality. In comment 13514112 gmen9892 said:The Giants roster is not anywhere close to well rounded or anywhere close in age. Giant holes on the OL, in the backfield, at LB and K. A defensive team that can't run the ball or rely on their kicker. They have lots of proven players and more importantly a track record that says that their defense will not lose them games regardless of the names on the jerseys. Yes multiple All Pros under 26 means your set up well and having one team who is apparently relying on the RB playing his first game ever, or playing in a game with 17 points and 6 TOs and that lost two starters in their front 7 doesn't remove that reality.

RE: Dallas O will struggle elbowj : 6/28/2017 6:03 pm : link

Quote: I'm calling 9-7.

Teams now have tape on Dak and when Commissioner Goodell finishes his investigation that he's busily working on, EE can expect a hefty suspension.



Relying on things that will never happen just shows your true feelings In comment 13514147 NoPeanutz said:Relying on things that will never happen just shows your true feelings

Hard to tell with Dallas. 81_Great_Dane : 6/28/2017 6:03 pm : link Different guys on the line. QB was somewhat exposed by Giants & Packers, but is a year more experienced. Can he adjust?



Dallas thrived by using a power running scheme that's rarely seen around the league anymore, and for which defenses are not prepared. The Giants were able to stop the run, force Dak to beat them through the air, and he couldn't. Will he be up to that in 2017? Maybe. Can't yet tell how good this guy can be.



On defense, who knows?





Cowboys take a step back in 2017 ZGiants98 : 6/28/2017 6:09 pm : link 9-7.

RE: Hard to tell with Dallas. elbowj : 6/28/2017 6:18 pm : link

Quote: Packers,





>got exposed

>300 yards, 3 TDs, 30 points



Pick one In comment 13514167 81_Great_Dane said:>got exposed>300 yards, 3 TDs, 30 pointsPick one

I am hoping for Dallas to take a step back BSIMatt : 6/28/2017 6:20 pm : link For sure, the reality is they have been drafting pretty well the last few years, and even though their defense isn't littered with big names, they actually performed well overall last year. They did well against the run and their secondary graded out pretty well. What I am hoping for is a difficult transition with the turnover in their secondary, and also the possibility that losing the two most replaceable names on their OL does account to somewhat of an overall drop off for their offense. Leary played well for them and I am expecting a dropoff at LG and hopefully a dropoff at RT as Collins has never played tackle in the NFL before and was outperformed by Leary at the guard spot when given the chance. If they put more on Dak's plate a sophomore slump would be nice as well but that's where I'm hoping for a decline in their oline play as I think that would have a greater impact on Dal than anything else...but that may be wishful thinking. Vegas does have Dallas with the second best super bowl odds outside of New England, which I am surprised by given how well Atlanta played down the stretch.

Dallas will be 8-8 WillVAB : 6/28/2017 6:23 pm : link Dak won't be able to game manage wins this year behind a weaker OL. I don't think he's that good to be honest. Zeke has a good but not great year. Their WRs are ok as a unit but nothing to write home about.



Their defense could be better with the infusion of young talent in their secondary. Their DC is underrated in my opinion. Not sure what kind of rush they'll generate with all of the suspensions.

RE: RE: Hard to tell with Dallas. Dan in the Springs : 6/28/2017 6:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514167 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





Packers,









>got exposed

>300 yards, 3 TDs, 30 points



Pick one



Yeah, I don't really like that argument either. Did the Giants defense get exposed by the Packers? Not good to extrapolate too much from a single game.



elbowj, you aren't really responding to my comments though. Do you think it's reasonable to expect teams to try and keep Dak in the pocket more this year than last? Also, is it reasonable to expect the Dallas run game to take a step backward due to new faces on the OL?



It seems to me these are legitimate arguments and you haven't really addressed them. Curious if you are a reasonable Dallas fan who can speak to these things or just someone tied up in a Dallas delusion of greatness? (It's been many, many years since they hoisted the big trophy, ya know) In comment 13514180 elbowj said:Yeah, I don't really like that argument either. Did the Giants defense get exposed by the Packers? Not good to extrapolate too much from a single game.elbowj, you aren't really responding to my comments though. Do you think it's reasonable to expect teams to try and keep Dak in the pocket more this year than last? Also, is it reasonable to expect the Dallas run game to take a step backward due to new faces on the OL?It seems to me these are legitimate arguments and you haven't really addressed them. Curious if you are a reasonable Dallas fan who can speak to these things or just someone tied up in a Dallas delusion of greatness? (It's been many, many years since they hoisted the big trophy, ya know)

RE: RE: Dallas elbowj : 6/28/2017 6:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514068 elbowj said:





Quote:





is favored by 6. Has been picked for the division by Vegas, PFF, FO, is favored in 12 games, a push in two and picked to lose one game. Is the third youngest team in the league. Outscored their opponents by 130 points last year (NYG outscored their opponents by 2 points). That's the most common determination of future success. Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.

Laughable that Giants fans are relying on the Dallas OL to be their kryptonite. Oh and two wins by 4 whole points. That'll keep I'm sure.







Dallas fan? Having those numbers on hand if youre a Giants fan is quite impressive.



The only thing your numbers DON'T tell you is how the teams match up with each other and how each team's structire has changed. The Giants kept in tact a defense that made EVERYTHING difficult for the Cowboys in both games. While on offense, they added at least 3 pieces that were a form of weakness to thwir offense (#2 WR with size, pass catching match up nightmare that can destroy the only answer teams had for Odell and an inline blocker at TE). No question Dallas was the better all around team last year and theur record showed it. But to rely on last year's stats and your team not adding much of anything at all in the offseason is a loser's argument.



It's a statistical argument. Pythagorean uses scoring margin and is most reliable predictor of future success. Has a much higher correlation than Wins and losses. The additions are fun but their not an answer to the huge weaknesses on the OL and a QB who's unreliable past 5 yards. In comment 13514116 chopperhatch said:It's a statistical argument. Pythagorean uses scoring margin and is most reliable predictor of future success. Has a much higher correlation than Wins and losses. The additions are fun but their not an answer to the huge weaknesses on the OL and a QB who's unreliable past 5 yards.

A QB who is unreliable past 5 yards? BSIMatt : 6/28/2017 6:39 pm : link You seemed as though you were at least trying to be credible in your arguments, then you make a statement like this.

RE: RE: RE: Hard to tell with Dallas. elbowj : 6/28/2017 6:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514180 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13514167 81_Great_Dane said:





Quote:





Packers,









>got exposed

>300 yards, 3 TDs, 30 points



Pick one







Yeah, I don't really like that argument either. Did the Giants defense get exposed by the Packers? Not good to extrapolate too much from a single game.



elbowj, you aren't really responding to my comments though. Do you think it's reasonable to expect teams to try and keep Dak in the pocket more this year than last? Also, is it reasonable to expect the Dallas run game to take a step backward due to new faces on the OL?



It seems to me these are legitimate arguments and you haven't really addressed them. Curious if you are a reasonable Dallas fan who can speak to these things or just someone tied up in a Dallas delusion of greatness? (It's been many, many years since they hoisted the big trophy, ya know)



I think pinning any hopes on Dallas underperforming on the OL is fools errand. Dak played some of his best ball post Giants. Put up 33 a game. He had 17 TDs and 3 picks from November to January. I'm plenty reasonable and appreciate the discussion. I just believe there's a lot of wishful thinking about Dallas here. There's a reason they're favorites. In comment 13514186 Dan in the Springs said:I think pinning any hopes on Dallas underperforming on the OL is fools errand. Dak played some of his best ball post Giants. Put up 33 a game. He had 17 TDs and 3 picks from November to January. I'm plenty reasonable and appreciate the discussion. I just believe there's a lot of wishful thinking about Dallas here. There's a reason they're favorites.

The reality is you are taking your 6th best lineman from a year ago BSIMatt : 6/28/2017 6:52 pm : link And having him switch positions to a spot he hasn't played in the NFL. Collins was a good player at LSU, but if his odd draft situation never came to light and he was selected in the top 15 he'd be considered nothing less than a disappointment at this point. Flowers has distressed Giants fans but the difference is he has been starting and manning the left tackle position from day 1. If Free was your worst OL, think about this...Collins was never even considered as an OT when Free was on the roster, he was never even looked at, despite the fact he was outperformed by Leary and couldn't win the left guard position. Now Free is gone, and suddenly you are relying on a player who has never distinguished himself in the NFL to find success at a position he has never played in the NFL, couple that with the loss of Leary at LG and it has to have an impact. The pro bowl trio will still be in tact but the changes at the other two spots will felt, and it's not an improvement for Dallas.

They have tape on ee also NoPeanutz : 6/28/2017 6:54 pm : link And rbs who carry the ball as much as he did last year don't typically have very long and healthy careers

RE: A QB who is unreliable past 5 yards? elbowj : 6/28/2017 6:56 pm : link

Quote: You seemed as though you were at least trying to be credible in your arguments, then you make a statement like this.



I don't think it's mostly Eli. He just had no confidence in his blockers to hold up for long passes. His decision making and reads are on his brother level at this point. But his arm decline combined with an utter inability to hold up for any substantial amount of time hurt him a lot. In comment 13514195 BSIMatt said:I don't think it's mostly Eli. He just had no confidence in his blockers to hold up for long passes. His decision making and reads are on his brother level at this point. But his arm decline combined with an utter inability to hold up for any substantial amount of time hurt him a lot.

Elliot is special annexOPR : 6/28/2017 6:58 pm : link and almost unfair behind that OL



having said that, JPP/Snacks/OV are equally as dominant - with an elite secondary behind them.



The Giants match up very well with Dallas, which is why they swept them a year ago and have now made significant changes/improvements to the offense. Dallas has gotten worse.



I can't wait for week 1.

RE: They have tape on ee also elbowj : 6/28/2017 6:59 pm : link

Quote: And rbs who carry the ball as much as he did last year don't typically have very long and healthy careers





Tape is not a sufficient counter, especially for running games.

Hey look guys. They hand him the ball. Then they push the guys out of his way. Then he runs by the rest of the defense. So just stop that and we're good. In comment 13514209 NoPeanutz said:Tape is not a sufficient counter, especially for running games.Hey look guys. They hand him the ball. Then they push the guys out of his way. Then he runs by the rest of the defense. So just stop that and we're good.

RE: RE: They have tape on ee also annexOPR : 6/28/2017 7:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514209 NoPeanutz said:





Quote:





And rbs who carry the ball as much as he did last year don't typically have very long and healthy careers









Tape is not a sufficient counter, especially for running games.

Hey look guys. They hand him the ball. Then they push the guys out of his way. Then he runs by the rest of the defense. So just stop that and we're good.



tape would show tendencies, aka "keys", for run play calling - which would be quite useful (i.e. gaps to target with a blitz, personnel packages, etc.)



a DT like snacks in between JPP/OV also helps. In comment 13514218 elbowj said:tape would show tendencies, aka "keys", for run play calling - which would be quite useful (i.e. gaps to target with a blitz, personnel packages, etc.)a DT like snacks in between JPP/OV also helps.

RE: RE: Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. Sonic Youth : 6/28/2017 7:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514028 idinkido said:





Quote:





Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.







Dallas is perhaps the franchise best positioned in the entire league. Don't let your fevered dreams cloud your vision. They have the second most All Pros, the most in PFFs top 50, the second most in the top 100 all on a team that managed to go 13-2 while fielding the league's third youngest roster. They have franchise players all over the field. The D isn't relying on youth. Their all value added. They don't win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses. We beat your ass twice last year. Now piss off. In comment 13514083 elbowj said:We beat your ass twice last year. Now piss off.

Hype and hostility, oldog : 6/28/2017 7:06 pm : link affect the Giant-Steers comparisons. To help cope, not during the season, but in the silly pre-season,I always subtract 50% minimum from the Steers hype, and add 33% to the Giants, because of the anti-NY hostility. This year, strictly on scientific and mathematical terms, that sees the Giants win the East by a dramatic margin. Not a margin, a landslide. Try to keep calm, Giants fans, but these seem to be halcyon days.

RE: Hype and hostility, River : 6/28/2017 7:07 pm : link

Quote: affect the Giant-Steers comparisons. To help cope, not during the season, but in the silly pre-season,I always subtract 50% minimum from the Steers hype, and add 33% to the Giants, because of the anti-NY hostility. This year, strictly on scientific and mathematical terms, that sees the Giants win the East by a dramatic margin. Not a margin, a landslide. Try to keep calm, Giants fans, but these seem to be halcyon days.



I feel like I am reading another Language? In comment 13514232 oldog said:I feel like I am reading another Language?

RE: RE: RE: Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. elbowj : 6/28/2017 7:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514083 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13514028 idinkido said:





Quote:





Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.







Dallas is perhaps the franchise best positioned in the entire league. Don't let your fevered dreams cloud your vision. They have the second most All Pros, the most in PFFs top 50, the second most in the top 100 all on a team that managed to go 13-2 while fielding the league's third youngest roster. They have franchise players all over the field. The D isn't relying on youth. Their all value added. They don't win games with their defense. They put teams away with one of the NFLs most efficient offenses.



We beat your ass twice last year. Now piss off.



Dang. And I was starting to be convinced that last year doesn't matter. Yes NYG won two close games against Dallas. Game one they won a game that was the first game for two rookies. NYG dominated their way to a one point win. Then they won a game in which the teams combined for as many punts as points after an 11 game winning streak. The rest of the season Dallas blew out a bunch of teams the Giants struggled with or lost to while Dallas won the East. In comment 13514225 Sonic Youth said:Dang. And I was starting to be convinced that last year doesn't matter. Yes NYG won two close games against Dallas. Game one they won a game that was the first game for two rookies. NYG dominated their way to a one point win. Then they won a game in which the teams combined for as many punts as points after an 11 game winning streak. The rest of the season Dallas blew out a bunch of teams the Giants struggled with or lost to while Dallas won the East.

beat the giants annexOPR : 6/28/2017 7:32 pm : link then talk. congrats on the lower 1st round pick though!



actually, win a SB on a high definition television - then talk.

RE: beat the giants elbowj : 6/28/2017 7:41 pm : link

Quote: then talk. congrats on the lower 1st round pick though!



actually, win a SB on a high definition television - then talk.



Yep context is meaningless. Maybe every game will be the first one for the rookies or out in the cold. Hold onto that. In comment 13514268 annexOPR said:Yep context is meaningless. Maybe every game will be the first one for the rookies or out in the cold. Hold onto that.

RE: RE: beat the giants arcarsenal : 6/28/2017 7:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514268 annexOPR said:





Quote:





then talk. congrats on the lower 1st round pick though!



actually, win a SB on a high definition television - then talk.







Yep context is meaningless. Maybe every game will be the first one for the rookies or out in the cold. Hold onto that.



Or maybe you'll just keep coming up with new excuses every time the Cowboys lose to the Giants. :) In comment 13514272 elbowj said:Or maybe you'll just keep coming up with new excuses every time the Cowboys lose to the Giants. :)

RE: RE: RE: beat the giants elbowj : 6/28/2017 7:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514272 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13514268 annexOPR said:





Quote:





then talk. congrats on the lower 1st round pick though!



actually, win a SB on a high definition television - then talk.







Yep context is meaningless. Maybe every game will be the first one for the rookies or out in the cold. Hold onto that.







Or maybe you'll just keep coming up with new excuses every time the Cowboys lose to the Giants. :)



I doubt I'll have to worry about it. But if Dallas loses to the Giants and wins all the rest of the games I think I'd be okay with that. In comment 13514276 arcarsenal said:I doubt I'll have to worry about it. But if Dallas loses to the Giants and wins all the rest of the games I think I'd be okay with that.

RE: Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. David in LA : 6/28/2017 7:52 pm : link

Quote: Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.



In comment 13514028 idinkido said:

RE: RE: Martinelli did wonders with Dallas D last season. River : 6/28/2017 7:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514028 idinkido said:





Quote:





Too many new and inexperienced players this season makes this D vulnerable. O will have greater pressure carrying the load. Dallas franchise will take a big step back for the next two or three years.









That is my Favorite Apple juice for Appletini. by far the sweetest apple juice ever. In comment 13514284 David in LA said:That is my Favorite Apple juice for Appletini. by far the sweetest apple juice ever.

RE: RE: RE: RE: beat the giants arcarsenal : 6/28/2017 7:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514276 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13514272 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13514268 annexOPR said:





Quote:





then talk. congrats on the lower 1st round pick though!



actually, win a SB on a high definition television - then talk.







Yep context is meaningless. Maybe every game will be the first one for the rookies or out in the cold. Hold onto that.







Or maybe you'll just keep coming up with new excuses every time the Cowboys lose to the Giants. :)







I doubt I'll have to worry about it. But if Dallas loses to the Giants and wins all the rest of the games I think I'd be okay with that.



I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you. In comment 13514282 elbowj said:I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: beat the giants elbowj : 6/28/2017 8:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514282 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13514276 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





In comment 13514272 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13514268 annexOPR said:





Quote:





then talk. congrats on the lower 1st round pick though!



actually, win a SB on a high definition television - then talk.







Yep context is meaningless. Maybe every game will be the first one for the rookies or out in the cold. Hold onto that.







Or maybe you'll just keep coming up with new excuses every time the Cowboys lose to the Giants. :)







I doubt I'll have to worry about it. But if Dallas loses to the Giants and wins all the rest of the games I think I'd be okay with that.







I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you.



Yeah that could never happen In comment 13514289 arcarsenal said:Yeah that could never happen

Translation, oldog : 6/28/2017 8:46 pm : link hype and hostility. There are 32 teams in the NFL, all located in "America", that is in the United States of America. In many of those cities, people choose to cheer for a local team, say, the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, or the Buffalo Bills. Many cheer for the New England Patriots. Thus, when the Dallas Cowboys, (who can be thought of as the Steers for our purposes, a steer is a castrated cow), claim to be "America's Team", this is clearly not a careful and true statement. Hence it needs to be discounted somewhat. It is "hype", which is a boosterish overstatement, not to be taken as literally true. It is thus recommended that the "America's Team", and all of the related overstatements, be discounted. Experience has shown that an accurate discount of claims made by the overenthusiastic ,Steers fans should be about 50%. On the other hand, something called the little town blues, or a boredom, or ennui, resulting from the understimulated environment of smaller cities and towns, is often relieved by discounting the merits of life in a larger environment, which offers a broader, more stimulating choice of interests and entertainments to its denizens. This causes many to falsely attach themselves to an inferior team choice, and to discount the potential interest and enrichment of the better larger city team of greater potential. (Reflect for a moment on the 2011-12 Super Bowl, when the semi-rural New Englanders were mistakenly confident of victory). The discount that the little town blues commonly impart is in the region of 33%. Hence, don't be discouraged by the overheated Steers hype, don't let those who disparage Eli and he Giants from their small town point of view bother you in the least. Subtract 50% from all Steers hype, add 33% to the well informed musings of Giant fans such as those appearing here on BBI, and act accordingly. I am pleased to have provided this translation and apologize for having posted the first time in a foreign language.

. arcarsenal : 6/28/2017 8:47 pm : link Well, it never has in their entire franchise history so.. forgive me for not expecting it to happen this year.



Who are your corners again?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Hard to tell with Dallas. Dan in the Springs : 6/28/2017 8:54 pm : link

Quote:

I think pinning any hopes on Dallas underperforming on the OL is fools errand. Dak played some of his best ball post Giants. Put up 33 a game. He had 17 TDs and 3 picks from November to January. I'm plenty reasonable and appreciate the discussion. I just believe there's a lot of wishful thinking about Dallas here. There's a reason they're favorites.



There's all types of thinking around here, including the wishful type. What I don't think is happening is anyone here truly pinning their hopes on Dallas underperforming on the OL. Certainly, that's reason to expect a step back in performance, but it is NOT the reason for optimism around here.



In case you didn't notice fans around here believe we have improved significantly in areas of weakness. This is not something Giants fans believe Dallas has done. We are not pinning our hopes on Dallas underperforming as much as we are pinning them on our being better.



Although Dallas won the East, their record was only two games better than the Giants. They were playing a last-place schedule. The first-place schedule they face this year could be the difference this year. Pointing to point differential last year means nothing. Scoring extra points against bad teams doesn't count for more wins, especially when you look at how the teams are built. Dallas has an efficient offense - but as you've acknowledged they need to be efficient because they cannot rely upon their defense to win games. By mid-year Coach McAdoo began to alter his strategy to rely on his defense to win games. They were closer, to be sure, but that's often a natural outcome of playing defensive-minded football.



The Giants don't need Dallas to fall as much as they need to get better. We won't feel like celebrating around here if we win the division, clinch home field, just to get beat at home in the playoffs. We know we were 11-5 and we believe we can be better, much better than that. We believe we can play well against Dallas and believe with our improved team we can play well against any of the playoff contenders.



Dallas on the other hand hasn't seemed to do much with regards to improving themselves, at least not from our perspective. I don't know, maybe your revamped secondary will be an improvement, but there isn't any real basis for believing that. Will Taco and the other draft picks help? Maybe, but that's far from a certainty. Will a second year in the system make DP and EE better? Possibly, but there are plenty of QB's who struggle in their sophomore season, and besides, relying on improvement from current players is more wishful thinking than expecting improvements from roster upgrades.



Either way - get one thing straight. Giants fans are PUMPED about our offseason moves and the direction the team is headed. The confidence in the east is all about the Giants, not some hope that Dallas will stumble. Don't flatter yourself that way. In comment 13514198 elbowj said:There's all types of thinking around here, including the wishful type. What I don't think is happening is anyone here truly pinning their hopes on Dallas underperforming on the OL. Certainly, that's reason to expect a step back in performance, but it is NOT the reason for optimism around here.In case you didn't notice fans around here believe we have improved significantly in areas of weakness. This is not something Giants fans believe Dallas has done. We are not pinning our hopes on Dallas underperforming as much as we are pinning them on our being better.Although Dallas won the East, their record was only two games better than the Giants. They were playing a last-place schedule. The first-place schedule they face this year could be the difference this year. Pointing to point differential last year means nothing. Scoring extra points against bad teams doesn't count for more wins, especially when you look at how the teams are built. Dallas has an efficient offense - but as you've acknowledged they need to be efficient because they cannot rely upon their defense to win games. By mid-year Coach McAdoo began to alter his strategy to rely on his defense to win games. They were closer, to be sure, but that's often a natural outcome of playing defensive-minded football.The Giants don't need Dallas to fall as much as they need to get better. We won't feel like celebrating around here if we win the division, clinch home field, just to get beat at home in the playoffs. We know we were 11-5 and we believe we can be better, much better than that. We believe we can play well against Dallas and believe with our improved team we can play well against any of the playoff contenders.Dallas on the other hand hasn't seemed to do much with regards to improving themselves, at least not from our perspective. I don't know, maybe your revamped secondary will be an improvement, but there isn't any real basis for believing that. Will Taco and the other draft picks help? Maybe, but that's far from a certainty. Will a second year in the system make DP and EE better? Possibly, but there are plenty of QB's who struggle in their sophomore season, and besides, relying on improvement from current players is more wishful thinking than expecting improvements from roster upgrades.Either way - get one thing straight. Giants fans are PUMPED about our offseason moves and the direction the team is headed. The confidence in the east is all about the Giants, not some hope that Dallas will stumble. Don't flatter yourself that way.

Good post elbowj : 6/28/2017 9:49 pm : link *In case you didn't notice fans around here believe we have improved significantly in areas of weakness*



There's the wishful thinking. NY had one of the biggest and most well-known weaknesses in the NFL. They did nothing of significance to address that. It makes no sense. Dallas had areas of weakness. They drafted two DBs in a historic DB draft class by the numbers. That was by design.



Signing and drafting two WRs doesn't help the OL. Signing a backup fullback has never gained as much attention as Ellison is being granted by Giants fans.





*Although Dallas won the East, their record was only two games better than the Giants.*



They sat out a game.



*Pointing to point differential last year means nothing.*



This is titling at windmills. There are decades of research that contradict your contention. It is simply an unsupportable position. You seem like you'd be above that. Avail yourself.





*We won't feel like celebrating around here if we win the division, clinch home field, just to get beat at home in the playoffs.*



There sure seems to be a lot of celebrating about not winning the division and getting blown out in the playoffs. So I doubt that.





*We know we were 11-5 and we believe we can be better, much better than that.*



Yet statistical probability strongly suggests the opposite. Where for Dallas it doesn't. That's why we have on one side people with an understandable and easily discernable bias versus statistics, pretty much every analytical publication, the vast majority of NFL media, and the guys who have money on the outcome. They all watched the offseason and said the Giants failed to attempt to sufficiently address their obvious holes. Despite the perception here, Dallas did just that.



*Will Taco and the other draft picks help? Maybe, but that's far from a certainty.*



Dallas has been extremely successful in the draft. The Giants bought a great defense. Dallas has built their great offense entirely thru the draft.



*Will a second year in the system make DP and EE better?*



Zeke was like the youngest player in the league last season. 1st team All Pro. Dak had about 10 days to prepare as a starter. He put up the 31st highest rated season in NFL history. Expectations for improvement are again supported by the vast majority of similar examples.





*relying on improvement from current players is more wishful thinking than expecting improvements from roster upgrades.*



This isn't true in any sense. It goes against both conventional wisdom and historical consensus. If you have anything to support it I'm open to hearing it. But it reads like something you hope rather than something you can defend.





*Either way - get one thing straight. Giants fans are PUMPED about our offseason moves and the direction the team is headed. The confidence in the east is all about the Giants, not some hope that Dallas will stumble. Don't flatter yourself that way.*



I disagree. For evidence I propose this thread as Exhibit A.

I think Dallas was better than the giants were last year djm : 6/28/2017 9:55 pm : link Beating them twice was great and it all but led to the giants playoff berth But Dallas was a better team in 2016 than the giants. With that said the gap has been closed at least on paper. Both teams have reason to believe in some staying power-- Dallas at qb and rb while the giants have the young D. But the giants added more talent to their respective roster than Dallas did. One thing to defend Dallas with is a lot of the guys they lost in FA were part of the problem on defense. But dallas still needs to fill holes with kids.



Now we see how both teams build off last year. The NFL is and isn't a year to year league. There can and will be carryover, but there's more attrition these days due to the cap. Dallas suffered more. Doesn't mean they can't repeat as divisonn champs. Things just get a little harder for Dallas and we haven't even discussed the tougher schedule or possible book is out theory on dak.



Then there's the giants question of Whether Eli is slipping. I don't think he is but it's out there. Can the giants improve enough to win games more convincingly in 2017, which is likely essential to navigating a good year. It will be interesting.

elbowj... Dan in the Springs : 6/28/2017 10:09 pm : link thanks for your thoughtful response. I'm not going to get into a debate over these points, other than to say that a thread about a division rival on this thread hardly suggests that Giants fans optimism is based on the hope that Dallas will take a step backward. Consider the scope of this site, the number of discussions, and the messages you read, both here on this thread and others. Yes, there is a consensus opinion on BBI and among others that the Cowboys are not likely to be 13 wins or better this year (which Vegas agrees with).



But Giants fans are NOT sitting here thinking that we haven't improved and we have to hope Dallas steps back. Only in your mind is that the case. Giants fans almost universally feel the team is improved.

. arcarsenal : 6/28/2017 10:27 pm : link I can't imagine ever being bored enough to spend an entire night on a Dallas Cowboys message board trying to convince a bunch of strangers that the Giants have a better football team than they do.



But, alas.. here you are!



Anyway. Several posters in this thread are being entirely too flippant towards the Cowboys and are dismissing them when the reality is that they're likely to be a good team and our main competition to win the NFCE. A lot of claims that the Giants are going to just march in and wipe the floor with the Cowboys on September 10th.



How long have you guys been Giants fans?



I can tell you right now that if we win that game, it's not going to be a blowout.



That said, I don't see Dallas winning 13 games again this year. 10 or 11 I could see. 13? I doubt it. They did lose a couple of their offensive linemen. They have question marks in their secondary, their defensive line isn't exactly murderers row.



Dez doesn't look like the guy he was before the foot injury. I don't know if he'll ever get it back. Remains to be seen.



A lot of things can happen between now and September anyway.



I think NYG have a better roster than they did a year ago, but it wouldn't shock me if they didn't win more than 11 games. It wouldn't even surprise me if they only won 10. If they win less than 10, something really went wrong.



Certainly looking forward to this season. That's for sure.

Dallas WILL be worse NoPeanutz : 6/28/2017 11:47 pm : link Simply Because they won 13 games last year. Has a team ever won 13 games in consecutive years? Let alone an overachieving one when a green qb?

RE: Dallas WILL be worse 81_Great_Dane : 6/29/2017 12:47 am : link

Quote: Simply Because they won 13 games last year. Has a team ever won 13 games in consecutive years? Let alone an overachieving one when a green qb? Well, I had to look it up, and



1) I don't have the patience to find all the 13+ win seasons since went to 16-game seasons see if any team did it 2 or more years in a row, but



2) 13-3 is Dallas's best-ever regular season record over that span, and they'd done it twice before last season, in 1992 and 2007. So yeah, it's unlikely that they reach 13 wins or better this season.



But y'know, unlikely things happen all the time. In comment 13514514 NoPeanutz said:Well, I had to look it up, and1) I don't have the patience to find all the 13+ win seasons since went to 16-game seasons see if any team did it 2 or more years in a row, but2) 13-3 is Dallas's best-ever regular season record over that span, and they'd done it twice before last season, in 1992 and 2007. So yeah, it's unlikely that they reach 13 wins or better this season.But y'know, unlikely things happen all the time.

RE: Good post chopperhatch : 6/29/2017 3:16 am : link

Quote: *In case you didn't notice fans around here believe we have improved significantly in areas of weakness*



There's the wishful thinking. NY had one of the biggest and most well-known weaknesses in the NFL. They did nothing of significance to address that. It makes no sense. Dallas had areas of weakness. They drafted two DBs in a historic DB draft class by the numbers. That was by design.



Signing and drafting two WRs doesn't help the OL. Signing a backup fullback has never gained as much attention as Ellison is being granted by Giants fans.





*Although Dallas won the East, their record was only two games better than the Giants.*



They sat out a game.



*Pointing to point differential last year means nothing.*



This is titling at windmills. There are decades of research that contradict your contention. It is simply an unsupportable position. You seem like you'd be above that. Avail yourself.





*We won't feel like celebrating around here if we win the division, clinch home field, just to get beat at home in the playoffs.*



There sure seems to be a lot of celebrating about not winning the division and getting blown out in the playoffs. So I doubt that.





*We know we were 11-5 and we believe we can be better, much better than that.*



Yet statistical probability strongly suggests the opposite. Where for Dallas it doesn't. That's why we have on one side people with an understandable and easily discernable bias versus statistics, pretty much every analytical publication, the vast majority of NFL media, and the guys who have money on the outcome. They all watched the offseason and said the Giants failed to attempt to sufficiently address their obvious holes. Despite the perception here, Dallas did just that.



*Will Taco and the other draft picks help? Maybe, but that's far from a certainty.*



Dallas has been extremely successful in the draft. The Giants bought a great defense. Dallas has built their great offense entirely thru the draft.



*Will a second year in the system make DP and EE better?*



Zeke was like the youngest player in the league last season. 1st team All Pro. Dak had about 10 days to prepare as a starter. He put up the 31st highest rated season in NFL history. Expectations for improvement are again supported by the vast majority of similar examples.





*relying on improvement from current players is more wishful thinking than expecting improvements from roster upgrades.*



This isn't true in any sense. It goes against both conventional wisdom and historical consensus. If you have anything to support it I'm open to hearing it. But it reads like something you hope rather than something you can defend.





*Either way - get one thing straight. Giants fans are PUMPED about our offseason moves and the direction the team is headed. The confidence in the east is all about the Giants, not some hope that Dallas will stumble. Don't flatter yourself that way.*



I disagree. For evidence I propose this thread as Exhibit A.



I had a very long and thoughtful, outlined post outlined, but then I did something that deleted it.



All I can say is dude, just face the music for talking about numbers and OL ineptitude and all this stiff that was valid last year while completely and entirely ignoring this offseason and stick around to answer for your ill advised hubrus. We have seen this before from Coboys fans: They get hyped about their O with names like Marion Barber, Terrell Owens, Tony Romo, Felix Jones, Jason Witten, Patrick fucking Crayton. Then they lose, usually, fantastically. Their season is shot by mid season and the fans start clamoring to fire Garrett. Only difference is that in the past you had some beasts on D.



Just show up here and answer your call outs when the Giants O is back to scoring 22+ per game with this D and Dallas is running the ball well and maybe in 2nd place.



The ultimate decider is that WE ARE BUILT TO BEAT YOU. Our defense is also an underperforming (injured) D end away from being a real force in this league. But yea, the great year you had last year will save you from that just like our 08 season saved us 09.



Keep up the good work elblowj! Keeping Cowboys fans Cowboys fans. In comment 13514396 elbowj said:I had a very long and thoughtful, outlined post outlined, but then I did something that deleted it.All I can say is dude, just face the music for talking about numbers and OL ineptitude and all this stiff that was valid last year while completely and entirely ignoring this offseason and stick around to answer for your ill advised hubrus. We have seen this before from Coboys fans: They get hyped about their O with names like Marion Barber, Terrell Owens, Tony Romo, Felix Jones, Jason Witten, Patrick fucking Crayton. Then they lose, usually, fantastically. Their season is shot by mid season and the fans start clamoring to fire Garrett. Only difference is that in the past you had some beasts on D.Just show up here and answer your call outs when the Giants O is back to scoring 22+ per game with this D and Dallas is running the ball well and maybe in 2nd place.The ultimate decider is that WE ARE BUILT TO BEAT YOU. Our defense is also an underperforming (injured) D end away from being a real force in this league. But yea, the great year you had last year will save you from that just like our 08 season saved us 09.Keep up the good work elblowj! Keeping Cowboys fans Cowboys fans.

RE: they've had chopperhatch : 6/29/2017 3:29 am : link

Quote: a terrible offseason



The type of insight we expect from you Lord Imminence. In comment 13514452 area junc said:The type of insight we expect from you Lord Imminence.

RE: I think Dallas was better than the giants were last year chopperhatch : 6/29/2017 3:37 am : link

Quote: Beating them twice was great and it all but led to the giants playoff berth But Dallas was a better team in 2016 than the giants. With that said the gap has been closed at least on paper. Both teams have reason to believe in some staying power-- Dallas at qb and rb while the giants have the young D. But the giants added more talent to their respective roster than Dallas did. One thing to defend Dallas with is a lot of the guys they lost in FA were part of the problem on defense. But dallas still needs to fill holes with kids.



Now we see how both teams build off last year. The NFL is and isn't a year to year league. There can and will be carryover, but there's more attrition these days due to the cap. Dallas suffered more. Doesn't mean they can't repeat as divisonn champs. Things just get a little harder for Dallas and we haven't even discussed the tougher schedule or possible book is out theory on dak.



Then there's the giants question of Whether Eli is slipping. I don't think he is but it's out there. Can the giants improve enough to win games more convincingly in 2017, which is likely essential to navigating a good year. It will be interesting.



I think you are more or less correct based on the record, but I disagree that the 2016 Cowboys were a better team than the 2016 Giants. Their offense was far better than ours. Our Defense was better than ours. They scored more points than we did and beat teams more handily. Our defense beat the snot out of them twice and if we had any sniff of the production we had even the year before, we play the Falcons in the NFCCG.



Dallas was NOT a better team than we were. Our D was fixed overnight from 3 big FA signings just like their O was ran by a couple of rookies who went nuts. Lets see if Taco Charlton and Jaylon Smith can out do Evan Engram and Paul Perkins. In comment 13514407 djm said:I think you are more or less correct based on the record, but I disagree that the 2016 Cowboys were a better team than the 2016 Giants. Their offense was far better than ours. Our Defense was better than ours. They scored more points than we did and beat teams more handily. Our defense beat the snot out of them twice and if we had any sniff of the production we had even the year before, we play the Falcons in the NFCCG.Dallas was NOT a better team than we were. Our D was fixed overnight from 3 big FA signings just like their O was ran by a couple of rookies who went nuts. Lets see if Taco Charlton and Jaylon Smith can out do Evan Engram and Paul Perkins.

RE: Dallas WILL be worse chopperhatch : 6/29/2017 3:48 am : link

Quote: Simply Because they won 13 games last year. Has a team ever won 13 games in consecutive years? Let alone an overachieving one when a green qb?



Off the top of my head and confirmed by wiki, the 89 and 90 Niners went 14-2 consecutively In comment 13514514 NoPeanutz said:Off the top of my head and confirmed by wiki, the 89 and 90 Niners went 14-2 consecutively

RE: RE: Dallas WILL be worse NoPeanutz : 6/29/2017 7:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13514514 NoPeanutz said:





Quote:





Simply Because they won 13 games last year. Has a team ever won 13 games in consecutive years? Let alone an overachieving one when a green qb?







Off the top of my head and confirmed by wiki, the 89 and 90 Niners went 14-2 consecutively



Thanks. It's not hard to look up, but I've been posting from my phone. But I had a feeling that it was rare if not Impossible. Even those bellicheck Brady teams playing in that awful minor league division for 17 years have never done it.

So unless Dak= Joe Montana, it will be highly unlikely. The question isn't IF Dallas will tumble. It's how far. In comment 13514573 chopperhatch said:Thanks. It's not hard to look up, but I've been posting from my phone. But I had a feeling that it was rare if not Impossible. Even those bellicheck Brady teams playing in that awful minor league division for 17 years have never done it.So unless Dak= Joe Montana, it will be highly unlikely. The question isn't IF Dallas will tumble. It's how far.

I still.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 8:18 am : link question the common thought that Dallas is a well-coached team. Sure, Marinelli was able to get a lot out of a defense that was expected to be poor, but every year, the Cowboys are lauded for having the most talented roster, and they serially underperform.



I know Garrett is held in pretty high esteem here, but how many times have we seen him abandon the run in the second half of crucial games? How many times, even in Giants games, has he gone away from what has given them a lead and ended up on the short end of the stick? Hell, there's really no excuse for Dalas to have lost the second game vs. us last year. As much as we complained about the Giants playing that game in a shell, Garrett was worse.



He's only had 2 seasons over .500 in his career, yet gets a lot of credit, even though he's often taking the team projected to be the division winner in the preseason and not fulfilling that expectation. To put it in perspective, the Cowboys have finished 3rd or 4th ion the division more than they've finished 1st or 2nd under Garrett.

Philly WillVAB : 6/29/2017 8:59 am : link Is more of a threat this year than Dallas. Philly quietly had a very good offseason -- good draft and solid FA moves.

Chop djm : 6/29/2017 9:38 am : link It's close. I wasn't really trying to prove that Dallas was better just being fair that the records say what the records say. But fuck Dallas in the face.



I'd call this elbow twat some names but Dallas fans are like a zit. If you pop or pick at them it just makes things worse. Let the zit explode under its own mortality and short life span. Then another zit surfaces elsewhere.



Dallas Has everything going for them and nothing to fear! The giants did nothing to address the offensive struggles. Blocking TEs don't help an offense block. WRs and move TEs don't help and offense improve. This accoeding to the zit. Get that? Good.

Dallas has 3 All Pro OL's arniefez : 6/29/2017 9:44 am : link They make the whole team go. If they stay healthy Dallas will be one of the best teams in the NFL again in 2017.

RE: Philly Klaatu : 6/29/2017 9:46 am : link

Quote: Is more of a threat this year than Dallas. Philly quietly had a very good offseason -- good draft and solid FA moves.



+1 In comment 13514633 WillVAB said:+1

RE: Dallas DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 10:14 am : link

Quote: is favored by 6. Has been picked for the division by Vegas, PFF, FO, is favored in 12 games, a push in two and picked to lose one game. Is the third youngest team in the league. Outscored their opponents by 130 points last year (NYG outscored their opponents by 2 points). That's the most common determination of future success. Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.

Laughable that Giants fans are relying on the Dallas OL to be their kryptonite. Oh and two wins by 4 whole points. That'll keep I'm sure.



A little dose of reality...good post In comment 13514068 elbowj said:A little dose of reality...good post

Dose of reality?? FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 10:18 am : link



Quote: Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.



Umm. Prescott was a rookie last year, so they went 13-3 with him. Have no idea what a record with the "starting QB" means anyway. The post basically says their margin of victory LAST YEAR translates to this year. As well as this nugget:Umm. Prescott was a rookie last year, so they went 13-3 with him. Have no idea what a record with the "starting QB" means anyway.

RE: Philly annexOPR : 6/29/2017 10:24 am : link

Quote: Is more of a threat this year than Dallas. Philly quietly had a very good offseason -- good draft and solid FA moves.



agreed .. they are the only real "threat" in my opinion. Smith,Alshon are huge upgrades @ WR for them In comment 13514633 WillVAB said:agreed .. they are the only real "threat" in my opinion. Smith,Alshon are huge upgrades @ WR for them

RE: Dose of reality?? DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 10:36 am : link

Quote: The post basically says their margin of victory LAST YEAR translates to this year. As well as this nugget:







Quote:





Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.







Umm. Prescott was a rookie last year, so they went 13-3 with him. Have no idea what a record with the "starting QB" means anyway.



Look, They were a good team, they won the East. That is a reality. We struggled on offense and while we match up well against their strengths, they are still a good team until they show they aren't.



Personally, I think they lost more than they gained in the offseason. I did not like what I saw from Prescott against us, so I think there is a danger there for the Cowboys as teams scheme better against him. I think the Giants were smart this offseason and plugged some holes in their game, not all the holes but some of them. So I think the Giants will be better this year and the Cowboys take a step back.



BUT, I still think this was a solid post because we can't lose sight of the fact that the Cowboys were one of the best teams in football last year and the Giants struggled to mount an offense. I think our defense will improve slightly and our offense enough to make this a really solid team, but let's see it on the field. In comment 13514701 FatMan in Charlotte said:Look, They were a good team, they won the East. That is a reality. We struggled on offense and while we match up well against their strengths, they are still a good team until they show they aren't.Personally, I think they lost more than they gained in the offseason. I did not like what I saw from Prescott against us, so I think there is a danger there for the Cowboys as teams scheme better against him. I think the Giants were smart this offseason and plugged some holes in their game, not all the holes but some of them. So I think the Giants will be better this year and the Cowboys take a step back.BUT, I still think this was a solid post because we can't lose sight of the fact that the Cowboys were one of the best teams in football last year and the Giants struggled to mount an offense. I think our defense will improve slightly and our offense enough to make this a really solid team, but let's see it on the field.

RE: RE: Dose of reality?? NoPeanutz : 6/29/2017 11:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13514701 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





The post basically says their margin of victory LAST YEAR translates to this year. As well as this nugget:







Quote:





Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.







Umm. Prescott was a rookie last year, so they went 13-3 with him. Have no idea what a record with the "starting QB" means anyway.







Look, They were a good team, they won the East. That is a reality. We struggled on offense and while we match up well against their strengths, they are still a good team until they show they aren't.



Personally, I think they lost more than they gained in the offseason. I did not like what I saw from Prescott against us, so I think there is a danger there for the Cowboys as teams scheme better against him. I think the Giants were smart this offseason and plugged some holes in their game, not all the holes but some of them. So I think the Giants will be better this year and the Cowboys take a step back.



BUT, I still think this was a solid post because we can't lose sight of the fact that the Cowboys were one of the best teams in football last year and the Giants struggled to mount an offense. I think our defense will improve slightly and our offense enough to make this a really solid team, but let's see it on the field.



The Giants won 11 games last year. Did the Giants get better or worse or the same in the offseason? Will they win 11 games this year? Or more or fewer? You could make a very compelling case that if they did not get any better than last year, they at least stayed level. That is to say, an 11-5 team. You could also make a tougher case that they regressed, but then not by much.



Dallas won 13 games last year. Off the bat, I can tell you that they are NOT a 13-3 or better team this year, based on history. ONLY the 89-90 Niners won that many games in back to back years, and I don't see Joe Montana or Jerry Rice on this Dallas team.

So you can bet your house that the Dallas Cowboys will finish with at least one win fewer than last year. Victims of their own success.

Additionally, you can make a case that Dallas is actually worse than last year, as teams figure out how to play Dak and the offense, and Witten ages out. So you can knock off at least one other win.

I set the over/under of Dallas wins this year at 10 (or 10.5? I'm not a gambler). Either they exceed expectations and come in at 11 (this accounts for one loss for winning 13 games last year, and just one loss for not maxing out their possible wins at 12), or they fall short and only win 9.

In comment 13514736 DonQuixote said:The Giants won 11 games last year. Did the Giants get better or worse or the same in the offseason? Will they win 11 games this year? Or more or fewer? You could make a very compelling case that if they did not get any better than last year, they at least stayed level. That is to say, an 11-5 team. You could also make a tougher case that they regressed, but then not by much.Dallas won 13 games last year. Off the bat, I can tell you that they are NOT a 13-3 or better team this year, based on history. ONLY the 89-90 Niners won that many games in back to back years, and I don't see Joe Montana or Jerry Rice on this Dallas team.So you can bet your house that the Dallas Cowboys will finish with at least one win fewer than last year. Victims of their own success.Additionally, you can make a case that Dallas is actually worse than last year, as teams figure out how to play Dak and the offense, and Witten ages out. So you can knock off at least one other win.I set the over/under of Dallas wins this year at 10 (or 10.5? I'm not a gambler). Either they exceed expectations and come in at 11 (this accounts for one loss for winning 13 games last year, and just one loss for not maxing out their possible wins at 12), or they fall short and only win 9.

RE: Dose of reality?? elbowj : 6/29/2017 11:37 am : link

Quote: The post basically says their margin of victory LAST YEAR translates to this year.







Quote:





Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.







Umm. Prescott was a rookie last year, so they went 13-3 with him. Have no idea what a record with the "starting QB" means anyway.



Its their record when they're not starting a backup QB.



The scoring margin is statistics. I'm not making it up. It's an established equation. And its based on year to year numbers. Not sure why its so hard to grasp but I'm assuming it's largely due to what it says. In comment 13514701 FatMan in Charlotte said:Its their record when they're not starting a backup QB.The scoring margin is statistics. I'm not making it up. It's an established equation. And its based on year to year numbers. Not sure why its so hard to grasp but I'm assuming it's largely due to what it says.

Dallas, 13-3, oldog : 6/29/2017 11:42 am : link was based on a favorable schedule, a strong O-Line, and a reaching draft, against common sense, to acquire a generational running back, when common sense and caution would have seen them drafting a backup for their fragile starting QB. So, their 4th rounder, was given a weaker schedule to develop on, protection while throwing for sometimes up to four or five seconds, good veteran receivers, and the threat of a running game led by perhaps the best entering running back in thirty or forty years. They took a chance, based upon hope, that there would be no real challenges, all good luck, and that their rookie, but well supported QB could deliver. What were the odds? Well the Giants handled them twice, and they couldn't do much in the playoffs against stronger teams. As is always the case, given even the faintest of hope, the football annuals are jumping on the steers bandwagon, picking them to repeat their season of last year. But, luck of the sort they had last year, is rare enough. This year, they must get by a solid, more mature Giant team, with greater depth, and will have to counter an offence that will not be the hobbled, one dimensional, group of last year. The steers must play a real, challenging, schedule this year. There is no way that their luck of last year will hold. They will meet reality, and when they start to collapse, will be back once again high up in the draft order.

It.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 12:10 pm : link



Quote: The scoring margin is statistics. I'm not making it up. It's an established equation. And its based on year to year numbers. Not sure why its so hard to grasp but I'm assuming it's largely due to what it says.



Sounds like you're using a lot of past years stats to say they'll be good this year. And you don't realize why that's hard to grasp? At least that tells me a lot about why you think those stats are important - because you seem to be fucking useless at understanding them. is hard to grasp because you're trying to cross over years - that have little to no correlation.Sounds like you're using a lot of past years stats to say they'll be good this year. And you don't realize why that's hard to grasp? At least that tells me a lot about why you think those stats are important - because you seem to be fucking useless at understanding them.

RE: RE: Dose of reality?? YAJ2112 : 6/29/2017 12:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514701 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





The post basically says their margin of victory LAST YEAR translates to this year.







Quote:





Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.







Umm. Prescott was a rookie last year, so they went 13-3 with him. Have no idea what a record with the "starting QB" means anyway.







Its their record when they're not starting a backup QB.



The scoring margin is statistics. I'm not making it up. It's an established equation. And its based on year to year numbers. Not sure why its so hard to grasp but I'm assuming it's largely due to what it says.



then why include 2016? Dak was the backup until Romo got hurt. In comment 13514827 elbowj said:then why include 2016? Dak was the backup until Romo got hurt.

RE: It.. elbowj : 6/29/2017 12:50 pm : link

Quote: is hard to grasp because you're trying to cross over years - that have little to no correlation.







Quote:





The scoring margin is statistics. I'm not making it up. It's an established equation. And its based on year to year numbers. Not sure why its so hard to grasp but I'm assuming it's largely due to what it says.







Sounds like you're using a lot of past years stats to say they'll be good this year. And you don't realize why that's hard to grasp? At least that tells me a lot about why you think those stats are important - because you seem to be fucking useless at understanding them.



I'm not inventing them. It's not a lot of stats. It's a single statistical formula used specifically for year to year predictions. In comment 13514897 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'm not inventing them. It's not a lot of stats. It's a single statistical formula used specifically for year to year predictions.

RE: RE: RE: Dose of reality?? DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514736 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





In comment 13514701 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





The post basically says their margin of victory LAST YEAR translates to this year. As well as this nugget:







Quote:





Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.







Umm. Prescott was a rookie last year, so they went 13-3 with him. Have no idea what a record with the "starting QB" means anyway.







Look, They were a good team, they won the East. That is a reality. We struggled on offense and while we match up well against their strengths, they are still a good team until they show they aren't.



Personally, I think they lost more than they gained in the offseason. I did not like what I saw from Prescott against us, so I think there is a danger there for the Cowboys as teams scheme better against him. I think the Giants were smart this offseason and plugged some holes in their game, not all the holes but some of them. So I think the Giants will be better this year and the Cowboys take a step back.



BUT, I still think this was a solid post because we can't lose sight of the fact that the Cowboys were one of the best teams in football last year and the Giants struggled to mount an offense. I think our defense will improve slightly and our offense enough to make this a really solid team, but let's see it on the field.







The Giants won 11 games last year. Did the Giants get better or worse or the same in the offseason? Will they win 11 games this year? Or more or fewer? You could make a very compelling case that if they did not get any better than last year, they at least stayed level. That is to say, an 11-5 team. You could also make a tougher case that they regressed, but then not by much.



Dallas won 13 games last year. Off the bat, I can tell you that they are NOT a 13-3 or better team this year, based on history. ONLY the 89-90 Niners won that many games in back to back years, and I don't see Joe Montana or Jerry Rice on this Dallas team.

So you can bet your house that the Dallas Cowboys will finish with at least one win fewer than last year. Victims of their own success.

Additionally, you can make a case that Dallas is actually worse than last year, as teams figure out how to play Dak and the offense, and Witten ages out. So you can knock off at least one other win.

I set the over/under of Dallas wins this year at 10 (or 10.5? I'm not a gambler). Either they exceed expectations and come in at 11 (this accounts for one loss for winning 13 games last year, and just one loss for not maxing out their possible wins at 12), or they fall short and only win 9.



I completely agree. I predict the Giants have about the same record because they are a better team but playing a more difficult schedule. I predicted above that Dallas takes a step back so we agree there as well.

In comment 13514802 NoPeanutz said:I completely agree. I predict the Giants have about the same record because they are a better team but playing a more difficult schedule. I predicted above that Dallas takes a step back so we agree there as well.

You most.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 12:59 pm : link



Quote: Outscored their opponents by 130 points last year (NYG outscored their opponents by 2 points). That's the most common determination of future success



Outscoring teams in one season is NOT indicative of future success. Otherwise, the Panthers wouldn't have gone from a Super Bowl appearance to missing the playoffs. Or the 5-7 teams each year who had favorable point differentials one season only to have that margin drastically lessen the following year causing them to miss the playoffs.



For fuck's sake, it isn't even a "single statistical formula" - point differential is a plain stat. And it has no bearing on the following year. Are you really trying to say otherwise? definitely did invent a stat:Outscoring teams in one season is NOT indicative of future success. Otherwise, the Panthers wouldn't have gone from a Super Bowl appearance to missing the playoffs. Or the 5-7 teams each year who had favorable point differentials one season only to have that margin drastically lessen the following year causing them to miss the playoffs.For fuck's sake, it isn't even a "single statistical formula" - point differential is a plain stat. And it has no bearing on the following year. Are you really trying to say otherwise?

RE: You most.. DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 1:07 pm : link

Quote: definitely did invent a stat:







Quote:





Outscored their opponents by 130 points last year (NYG outscored their opponents by 2 points). That's the most common determination of future success







Outscoring teams in one season is NOT indicative of future success. Otherwise, the Panthers wouldn't have gone from a Super Bowl appearance to missing the playoffs. Or the 5-7 teams each year who had favorable point differentials one season only to have that margin drastically lessen the following year causing them to miss the playoffs.



For fuck's sake, it isn't even a "single statistical formula" - point differential is a plain stat. And it has no bearing on the following year. Are you really trying to say otherwise?



Far be it for me to defend a Cowboys fan but what happened last year is not nothing. The Cowboys were a good team and they might decline somewhat. But if I had to take one statistic to predict a W-L record in any given year, it would be the W-L record in the previous years.



Sure, teams rise and fall but it is not exactly random. The Steelers and Patriots are likely to have winning records this year even though past performance cannot guarantee future results.



Also, one can't say that results from a previous year don't matter and then use the Giants' 11-5 record to predict a playoff team. It makes more sense to say the Giants and Cowboys are really good football teams unless they falter this year for one reason or another. In comment 13514968 FatMan in Charlotte said:Far be it for me to defend a Cowboys fan but what happened last year is not nothing. The Cowboys were a good team and they might decline somewhat. But if I had to take one statistic to predict a W-L record in any given year, it would be the W-L record in the previous years.Sure, teams rise and fall but it is not exactly random. The Steelers and Patriots are likely to have winning records this year even though past performance cannot guarantee future results.Also, one can't say that results from a previous year don't matter and then use the Giants' 11-5 record to predict a playoff team. It makes more sense to say the Giants and Cowboys are really good football teams unless they falter this year for one reason or another.

Then.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 1:16 pm : link



Quote: But if I had to take one statistic to predict a W-L record in any given year, it would be the W-L record in the previous years.





In any given year, there is a 50% turnover in playoff teams. You have some divisions like the NFC South (and to a large extent the NFC East) that has rarely had a repeat division champion, with the previous year's champion missing the playoffs outright 80% of the time (going back 15 years).



You can point to teams like the Pats and Packers on the top side and the Browns and Bills on the low side, but then the argument falls flat because the vast majority in the middle swap spots year after year.



Using the previous year's W-L record is not indicative of future success across the board. Just look at 2016 vs. 2015. You had the Raiders at 12-4, the Titans at 9-7, the Cowboys at 13-3, and the Falcons at 11-5. The prior year, those teams were 7-9, 3-13, 4-12 and 8-8 and all missed the playoffs. This happens every year. That doesn't even take into account the Panthers and Redskins going from division winners to missing the playoffs.



What makes it even more full of shit is if point differential were indicative of anything, the Cowboys of 2016 would have been projected to be a shitty team based on 2015.



Defend him if you'd like, but it only makes you look like a moron to think last year's success has a significant bearing on the following year. you'd also be wrong.In any given year, there is a 50% turnover in playoff teams. You have some divisions like the NFC South (and to a large extent the NFC East) that has rarely had a repeat division champion, with the previous year's champion missing the playoffs outright 80% of the time (going back 15 years).You can point to teams like the Pats and Packers on the top side and the Browns and Bills on the low side, but then the argument falls flat because the vast majority in the middle swap spots year after year.Using the previous year's W-L record is not indicative of future success across the board. Just look at 2016 vs. 2015. You had the Raiders at 12-4, the Titans at 9-7, the Cowboys at 13-3, and the Falcons at 11-5. The prior year, those teams were 7-9, 3-13, 4-12 and 8-8 and all missed the playoffs. This happens every year. That doesn't even take into account the Panthers and Redskins going from division winners to missing the playoffs.What makes it even more full of shit is if point differential were indicative of anything, the Cowboys of 2016 would have been projected to be a shitty team based on 2015.Defend him if you'd like, but it only makes you look like a moron to think last year's success has a significant bearing on the following year.

. arcarsenal : 6/29/2017 1:25 pm : link W/L is actually a pretty poor indicator of future success in this league.



Teams go from the bottom to the top of divisions and vice versa fairly often in the NFL. You can find examples every year.



Hell, let's use Dallas...



They went 4-12 in 2015 and then went 13-3 in 2016.



Was their 2015 record an indicator of their 2016 season? It most certainly was not.



The Raiders went from 3-13, to 7-9, to 12-4.



The Jets went from 4-12, to 10-6, to 5-11.



Carolina's last 4 seasons: 12 wins, 7 wins, 15 wins, 6 wins



Cincinnati went from 12-4 to 6-9-1.



The examples are endless.

RE: Then.. elbowj : 6/29/2017 1:27 pm : link

Quote: you'd also be wrong.







Quote:





But if I had to take one statistic to predict a W-L record in any given year, it would be the W-L record in the previous years.









In any given year, there is a 50% turnover in playoff teams. You have some divisions like the NFC South (and to a large extent the NFC East) that has rarely had a repeat division champion, with the previous year's champion missing the playoffs outright 80% of the time (going back 15 years).



You can point to teams like the Pats and Packers on the top side and the Browns and Bills on the low side, but then the argument falls flat because the vast majority in the middle swap spots year after year.



Using the previous year's W-L record is not indicative of future success across the board. Just look at 2016 vs. 2015. You had the Raiders at 12-4, the Titans at 9-7, the Cowboys at 13-3, and the Falcons at 11-5. The prior year, those teams were 7-9, 3-13, 4-12 and 8-8 and all missed the playoffs. This happens every year. That doesn't even take into account the Panthers and Redskins going from division winners to missing the playoffs.



What makes it even more full of shit is if point differential were indicative of anything, the Cowboys of 2016 would have been projected to be a shitty team based on 2015.



Defend him if you'd like, but it only makes you look like a moron to think last year's success has a significant bearing on the following year.



You're wrong. Pythagorean expectation is the most accurate predictor of future success for NFL teams. Does that mean that it's 100% correct? No. But it has proven to be the best measure. I didnt invent it. Pointing out exceptions doesn't diminish the statistical relevance.







Football’s Pythagorean Theorem



In a Sentence: Point differential is a better indicator of future winning percentage than winning percentage itself.



How It Works: Created by Bill James for baseball and modified for football in the early ’90s by current Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, the Pythagorean theorem (or “Pythagorean expectation”) is a formula that translates a team’s points scored and allowed into an “expected” winning percentage. That formula isn’t exactly for the faint of heart:



Points For2.37 / (Points For2.37 + Points Against2.37)



As an example, let’s take the 2011 Chiefs, who went 7-9 while scoring 212 points and allowing 338. Our formula is 2122.37 / (2122.37 + 3382.37) = 0.248. That’s the Chiefs’ expected winning percentage from their point differential, and if we multiply it by 16 games, we get a total of just 4.0 wins. The Pythagorean theorem suggests that the Chiefs outperformed their true level of performance by three full wins.



Why It Works: Because all wins aren’t created equal. During Kansas City’s three-game winning streak last year, they beat the Raiders 28-0 in a game in which they forced six interceptions. Pretty impressive. A week later, they beat the Chargers 23-20 in overtime during that game in which Philip Rivers fumbled a meaningless snap moments before San Diego could attempt a game-winning field goal. For each of those two performances, Kansas City got the same exact mark on their record: one win. Nobody in his right mind would think that Kansas City looked equally good in both of those games, even if they got the same result. That’s where the “All that matters is the W” argument falls apart. It’s like saying the pass/fail system is just as useful as the traditional grading scale when figuring out how well somebody did in a class.



Prove That It Works: The simplest way to show off the efficacy of the Pythagorean expectation is to show off the impact it has on a team’s record during the following year. The chart below lumps teams from 1983 to 2010 into groups by the difference between their expected win total and their actual win total, and then notes how that team’s win total changed during the following year.



In comment 13514988 FatMan in Charlotte said:You're wrong. Pythagorean expectation is the most accurate predictor of future success for NFL teams. Does that mean that it's 100% correct? No. But it has proven to be the best measure. I didnt invent it. Pointing out exceptions doesn't diminish the statistical relevance.Football’s Pythagorean TheoremIn a Sentence: Point differential is a better indicator of future winning percentage than winning percentage itself.How It Works: Created by Bill James for baseball and modified for football in the early ’90s by current Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, the Pythagorean theorem (or “Pythagorean expectation”) is a formula that translates a team’s points scored and allowed into an “expected” winning percentage. That formula isn’t exactly for the faint of heart:Points For2.37 / (Points For2.37 + Points Against2.37)As an example, let’s take the 2011 Chiefs, who went 7-9 while scoring 212 points and allowing 338. Our formula is 2122.37 / (2122.37 + 3382.37) = 0.248. That’s the Chiefs’ expected winning percentage from their point differential, and if we multiply it by 16 games, we get a total of just 4.0 wins. The Pythagorean theorem suggests that the Chiefs outperformed their true level of performance by three full wins.Why It Works: Because all wins aren’t created equal. During Kansas City’s three-game winning streak last year, they beat the Raiders 28-0 in a game in which they forced six interceptions. Pretty impressive. A week later, they beat the Chargers 23-20 in overtime during that game in which Philip Rivers fumbled a meaningless snap moments before San Diego could attempt a game-winning field goal. For each of those two performances, Kansas City got the same exact mark on their record: one win. Nobody in his right mind would think that Kansas City looked equally good in both of those games, even if they got the same result. That’s where the “All that matters is the W” argument falls apart. It’s like saying the pass/fail system is just as useful as the traditional grading scale when figuring out how well somebody did in a class.Prove That It Works: The simplest way to show off the efficacy of the Pythagorean expectation is to show off the impact it has on a team’s record during the following year. The chart below lumps teams from 1983 to 2010 into groups by the difference between their expected win total and their actual win total, and then notes how that team’s win total changed during the following year.

And.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 1:33 pm : link



Quote: In a Sentence: Point differential is a better indicator of future winning percentage than winning percentage itself.



A better indicator than winning percentage doesn't mean the BEST indicator.



At least try to understand the fucking statistic.



Because of the changing nature of NFL rosters and the rotating schedule, professional football has less correlation to playoff teams from year to year than any of the major sports. Trying to predict future success from the results of a past year is simply horseshit. by the way, Einstein.A better indicator than winning percentage doesn't mean the BEST indicator.At least try to understand the fucking statistic.Because of the changing nature of NFL rosters and the rotating schedule, professional football has less correlation to playoff teams from year to year than any of the major sports. Trying to predict future success from the results of a past year is simply horseshit.

My personal tweak on "Pythagorean expectation" j_rud : 6/29/2017 1:41 pm : link A(2) + B(2) = sit down fuckface

RE: And.. elbowj : 6/29/2017 1:46 pm : link

Quote: by the way, Einstein.







Quote:





In a Sentence: Point differential is a better indicator of future winning percentage than winning percentage itself.







A better indicator than winning percentage doesn't mean the BEST indicator.



At least try to understand the fucking statistic.



Because of the changing nature of NFL rosters and the rotating schedule, professional football has less correlation to playoff teams from year to year than any of the major sports. Trying to predict future success from the results of a past year is simply horseshit.

Sir Isaac, you're arguing that it's meaningless. It's actually the most meaningful. You've said repeatedly it has no correlation. That puts you on the wrong side of decades of examples.



But I can understand why such a fact would offend you. Having your bubble burst by someone pointing out the reality that every measure favors Dallas can't be fun. Glad I could be of assistance. In comment 13515013 FatMan in Charlotte said:Sir Isaac, you're arguing that it's meaningless. It's actually the most meaningful. You've said repeatedly it has no correlation. That puts you on the wrong side of decades of examples.But I can understand why such a fact would offend you. Having your bubble burst by someone pointing out the reality that every measure favors Dallas can't be fun. Glad I could be of assistance.

Let's try this out, shall we? Greg from LI : 6/29/2017 1:50 pm : link 2015 Cowboys pythag, via your formula: .424



So how exactly did they win 13 games in 2016? Let's go back another year:



2014 Cowboys: .570....so how the hell did the Cowboys go 4-12 in 2015?



Hell, I could do this all day

. arcarsenal : 6/29/2017 1:51 pm : link Pythag works well in baseball because the sample size is much larger. It's less effective in football where the season is just 16 games.



You're trying too hard to be formulaic and sound smart here. There are too many variables in football and injuries to key players have large impacts on multiple teams each year.



You can sit at your chalkboard and try to play Einstein all you want - the reality is that you're choosing to accept certain factors and dismiss others in order to craft the best argument you can as to why Dallas will be just as good as they were a year ago.



If we could determine everything by using formulas and un-waivering indicators, we wouldn't even need to watch the games.

RE: . elbowj : 6/29/2017 1:55 pm : link

Quote: Pythag works well in baseball because the sample size is much larger. It's less effective in football where the season is just 16 games.



You're trying too hard to be formulaic and sound smart here. There are too many variables in football and injuries to key players have large impacts on multiple teams each year.



You can sit at your chalkboard and try to play Einstein all you want - the reality is that you're choosing to accept certain factors and dismiss others in order to craft the best argument you can as to why Dallas will be just as good as they were a year ago.



If we could determine everything by using formulas and un-waivering indicators, we wouldn't even need to watch the games.



As pretty as that strawman is that is not at all what I'm doing. I'm arguing against the notion that it has nothing to do with performance. I've acknowledged that their are flaws in the approach and exceptions to the rule. I've just been repeatedly told it was meaningless, a contention that is not at all supported by the weight of the evidence.



And it is a single piece of the puzzle. The issue is the vast majority of the other ones lean Dallas as well. In comment 13515031 arcarsenal said:As pretty as that strawman is that is not at all what I'm doing. I'm arguing against the notion that it has nothing to do with performance. I've acknowledged that their are flaws in the approach and exceptions to the rule. I've just been repeatedly told it was meaningless, a contention that is not at all supported by the weight of the evidence.And it is a single piece of the puzzle. The issue is the vast majority of the other ones lean Dallas as well.

I don't mind fans from other teams David in LA : 6/29/2017 2:09 pm : link getting involved in some healthy discussion about our respective teams, but in your case, you need to get laid man.

Quite the stat YAJ2112 : 6/29/2017 2:10 pm : link it's got 27 teams finishing with between 7 and 9 wins and was an average of 2.47 wins off of actual based on 2015 calculations for 2016 wins. For comparison, if someone just said every team would have 8 wins the average wins off of actual would be 2.5.

RE: . DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 2:12 pm : link

Quote: W/L is actually a pretty poor indicator of future success in this league.



Teams go from the bottom to the top of divisions and vice versa fairly often in the NFL. You can find examples every year.



Hell, let's use Dallas...



They went 4-12 in 2015 and then went 13-3 in 2016.



Was their 2015 record an indicator of their 2016 season? It most certainly was not.



The Raiders went from 3-13, to 7-9, to 12-4.



The Jets went from 4-12, to 10-6, to 5-11.



Carolina's last 4 seasons: 12 wins, 7 wins, 15 wins, 6 wins



Cincinnati went from 12-4 to 6-9-1.



The examples are endless.



You are citing anecdotes rather than stats. I predict the Jets will lose to the Pats on October 15. I predict the Browns will have a less than .500 record. I predict the Steelers will have a greater than .500 record. That is because they have been a winning team and the roster turnover is not complete from one year to the next. I suspect if you plot the W-L percentage in one year versus the W-L percentage in the next, that it would show a positive correlation.

In comment 13515002 arcarsenal said:You are citing anecdotes rather than stats. I predict the Jets will lose to the Pats on October 15. I predict the Browns will have a less than .500 record. I predict the Steelers will have a greater than .500 record. That is because they have been a winning team and the roster turnover is not complete from one year to the next. I suspect if you plot the W-L percentage in one year versus the W-L percentage in the next, that it would show a positive correlation.

RE: RE: . YAJ2112 : 6/29/2017 2:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515002 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





W/L is actually a pretty poor indicator of future success in this league.



Teams go from the bottom to the top of divisions and vice versa fairly often in the NFL. You can find examples every year.



Hell, let's use Dallas...



They went 4-12 in 2015 and then went 13-3 in 2016.



Was their 2015 record an indicator of their 2016 season? It most certainly was not.



The Raiders went from 3-13, to 7-9, to 12-4.



The Jets went from 4-12, to 10-6, to 5-11.



Carolina's last 4 seasons: 12 wins, 7 wins, 15 wins, 6 wins



Cincinnati went from 12-4 to 6-9-1.



The examples are endless.







You are citing anecdotes rather than stats. I predict the Jets will lose to the Pats on October 15. I predict the Browns will have a less than .500 record. I predict the Steelers will have a greater than .500 record. That is because they have been a winning team and the roster turnover is not complete from one year to the next. I suspect if you plot the W-L percentage in one year versus the W-L percentage in the next, that it would show a positive correlation.



13 teams had more wins in 2016 than 2015 and 13 had less. Average difference of 2.875 year over year. In comment 13515058 DonQuixote said:13 teams had more wins in 2016 than 2015 and 13 had less. Average difference of 2.875 year over year.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 6/29/2017 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515002 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





W/L is actually a pretty poor indicator of future success in this league.



Teams go from the bottom to the top of divisions and vice versa fairly often in the NFL. You can find examples every year.



Hell, let's use Dallas...



They went 4-12 in 2015 and then went 13-3 in 2016.



Was their 2015 record an indicator of their 2016 season? It most certainly was not.



The Raiders went from 3-13, to 7-9, to 12-4.



The Jets went from 4-12, to 10-6, to 5-11.



Carolina's last 4 seasons: 12 wins, 7 wins, 15 wins, 6 wins



Cincinnati went from 12-4 to 6-9-1.



The examples are endless.







You are citing anecdotes rather than stats. I predict the Jets will lose to the Pats on October 15. I predict the Browns will have a less than .500 record. I predict the Steelers will have a greater than .500 record. That is because they have been a winning team and the roster turnover is not complete from one year to the next. I suspect if you plot the W-L percentage in one year versus the W-L percentage in the next, that it would show a positive correlation.



You're using teams that are much more exceptions than norms to illustrate your point.



The Belichick-era Patriots are basically a complete anomaly at this point. What they've accomplished and the regularity of doing so is unparalleled in through the leagues entire history.



Conversely, Cleveland has been a doormat for the vast majority of their existence and the Steelers have like one losing season since the turn of the century.



Most teams in this league fluctuate far more in terms of record on a year-to-year basis.



That's not to say there's zero correlation between a team record one year to the next - but there are far too many instances of using W/L as a predictor being completely unreliable for it to be the basis of projection.



I can literally show you multiple teams from every single NFL season in history where the record from one season was not at all indicative of the record the next. There are far more of those than there are teams on the other end of the spectrum. In comment 13515058 DonQuixote said:You're using teams that are much more exceptions than norms to illustrate your point.The Belichick-era Patriots are basically a complete anomaly at this point. What they've accomplished and the regularity of doing so is unparalleled in through the leagues entire history.Conversely, Cleveland has been a doormat for the vast majority of their existence and the Steelers have like one losing season since the turn of the century.Most teams in this league fluctuate far more in terms of record on a year-to-year basis.That's not to say there's zero correlation between a team record one year to the next - but there are far too many instances of using W/L as a predictor being completely unreliable for it to be the basis of projection.I can literally show you multiple teams from every single NFL season in history where the record from one season was not at all indicative of the record the next. There are far more of those than there are teams on the other end of the spectrum.

What are you talking about?? FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 2:55 pm : link Quote: Sir Isaac, you're arguing that it's meaningless. It's actually the most meaningful. You've said repeatedly it has no correlation. That puts you on the wrong side of decades of examples.



It is NOT the most meaningful! Your so tied to the stat and being so dense, that you're completely missing the point that it isn't meant to predict FUTURE seasons - it is meant to show within a season who is overperforming and underperforming.



There isn't a correlation to future seasons, and several people on this thread have pointed out the reasons why.



Just look at YAJ's posts, where he'll politely tell you you're full of shit, where I'm blatantly saying it.

It is NOT the most meaningful! Your so tied to the stat and being so dense, that you're completely missing the point that it isn't meant to predict FUTURE seasons - it is meant to show within a season who is overperforming and underperforming.There isn't a correlation to future seasons, and several people on this thread have pointed out the reasons why.Just look at YAJ's posts, where he'll politely tell you you're full of shit, where I'm blatantly saying it.

Case in point.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 2:56 pm : link Quote: As an example, let’s take the 2011 Chiefs, who went 7-9 while scoring 212 points and allowing 338. Our formula is 2122.37 / (2122.37 + 3382.37) = 0.248. That’s the Chiefs’ expected winning percentage from their point differential, and if we multiply it by 16 games, we get a total of just 4.0 wins. The Pythagorean theorem suggests that the Chiefs outperformed their true level of performance by three full wins.



That says nothing about what the Chiefs will do the following year, just that they outperformed their performance within a given year by three games. That says nothing about what the Chiefs will do the following year, just that they outperformed their performance within a given year by three games.

Let me show you the top predictor of future performance Jimmy Googs : 6/29/2017 3:01 pm : link Shit, where the hell did I put that coin...

RE: What are you talking about?? elbowj : 6/29/2017 3:04 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Sir Isaac, you're arguing that it's meaningless. It's actually the most meaningful. You've said repeatedly it has no correlation. That puts you on the wrong side of decades of examples.







It is NOT the most meaningful! Your so tied to the stat and being so dense, that you're completely missing the point that it isn't meant to predict FUTURE seasons - it is meant to show within a season who is overperforming and underperforming.



There isn't a correlation to future seasons, and several people on this thread have pointed out the reasons why.







It is the most meaningful. It is used to predict future seasons. There is a statistically significant correlation between seasons. You have yet to support a single position with anything outside of taunts you picked up on a playground. You want to disprove its use make an argument that goes beyond because I said so. In comment 13515080 FatMan in Charlotte said:It is the most meaningful. It is used to predict future seasons. There is a statistically significant correlation between seasons. You have yet to support a single position with anything outside of taunts you picked up on a playground. You want to disprove its use make an argument that goes beyond because I said so.

. arcarsenal : 6/29/2017 3:04 pm : link Off the top of my head.. aside from the Patriots.. teams that have won 13 games or more in back to back years.



Denver did it most recently.



Outside of that.. I believe the Fisher Titans did it in 99-00. The Montana-era 49ers probably did. The Bills around 1990. The Bears in the mid-80's.



I'm pretty sure that's it.



And those were all teams that either played in or won Super Bowls.



If you think Dallas is winning 13 games again this coming season, history isn't on your side.

RE: RE: RE: . DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 3:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515058 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





In comment 13515002 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





W/L is actually a pretty poor indicator of future success in this league.



Teams go from the bottom to the top of divisions and vice versa fairly often in the NFL. You can find examples every year.



Hell, let's use Dallas...



They went 4-12 in 2015 and then went 13-3 in 2016.



Was their 2015 record an indicator of their 2016 season? It most certainly was not.



The Raiders went from 3-13, to 7-9, to 12-4.



The Jets went from 4-12, to 10-6, to 5-11.



Carolina's last 4 seasons: 12 wins, 7 wins, 15 wins, 6 wins



Cincinnati went from 12-4 to 6-9-1.



The examples are endless.







You are citing anecdotes rather than stats. I predict the Jets will lose to the Pats on October 15. I predict the Browns will have a less than .500 record. I predict the Steelers will have a greater than .500 record. That is because they have been a winning team and the roster turnover is not complete from one year to the next. I suspect if you plot the W-L percentage in one year versus the W-L percentage in the next, that it would show a positive correlation.







You're using teams that are much more exceptions than norms to illustrate your point.



The Belichick-era Patriots are basically a complete anomaly at this point. What they've accomplished and the regularity of doing so is unparalleled in through the leagues entire history.



Conversely, Cleveland has been a doormat for the vast majority of their existence and the Steelers have like one losing season since the turn of the century.



Most teams in this league fluctuate far more in terms of record on a year-to-year basis.



That's not to say there's zero correlation between a team record one year to the next - but there are far too many instances of using W/L as a predictor being completely unreliable for it to be the basis of projection.



I can literally show you multiple teams from every single NFL season in history where the record from one season was not at all indicative of the record the next. There are far more of those than there are teams on the other end of the spectrum.



There is a statistically significant autocorrelation of W-L percentages from one year to the next. The autocorrelation declines if you try to correlate current records 2 years back, even lower 3 years back, etc.



To say there is no information in last year's record is demonstrably untrue. All of the exceptions you state are valid, nothing is certain, but there is an underlying correlation. It makes sense because roster turnover is not complete one year to the next.



If I were a betting man, I would rather know the prior years record than nothing at all. In comment 13515066 arcarsenal said:There is a statistically significant autocorrelation of W-L percentages from one year to the next. The autocorrelation declines if you try to correlate current records 2 years back, even lower 3 years back, etc.To say there is no information in last year's record is demonstrably untrue. All of the exceptions you state are valid, nothing is certain, but there is an underlying correlation. It makes sense because roster turnover is not complete one year to the next.If I were a betting man, I would rather know the prior years record than nothing at all.

RE: . YAJ2112 : 6/29/2017 3:09 pm : link

Quote: Off the top of my head.. aside from the Patriots.. teams that have won 13 games or more in back to back years.



Denver did it most recently.



Outside of that.. I believe the Fisher Titans did it in 99-00. The Montana-era 49ers probably did. The Bills around 1990. The Bears in the mid-80's.



I'm pretty sure that's it.



And those were all teams that either played in or won Super Bowls.



If you think Dallas is winning 13 games again this coming season, history isn't on your side.



Nor is the almighty pythagorean theorem, which has Dallas at 9.26 wins In comment 13515094 arcarsenal said:Nor is the almighty pythagorean theorem, which has Dallas at 9.26 wins

RE: RE: RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 6/29/2017 3:13 pm : link

Quote: There is a statistically significant autocorrelation of W-L percentages from one year to the next. The autocorrelation declines if you try to correlate current records 2 years back, even lower 3 years back, etc.



To say there is no information in last year's record is demonstrably untrue. All of the exceptions you state are valid, nothing is certain, but there is an underlying correlation. It makes sense because roster turnover is not complete one year to the next.



If I were a betting man, I would rather know the prior years record than nothing at all.



Well, I certainly never claimed there was no information in the prior years record or that I wouldn't want to know the team record from the most recent season if I were trying to project what they'd do in the upcoming one.



I just don't think it's a reliable indicator due to the frequency in which it has proven not to be.



Obviously "this has no value" and "this has limited value" are entirely different claims. The latter I believe, the former I do not. In comment 13515095 DonQuixote said:Well, I certainly never claimed there was no information in the prior years record or that I wouldn't want to know the team record from the most recent season if I were trying to project what they'd do in the upcoming one.I just don't think it's a reliable indicator due to the frequency in which it has proven not to be.Obviously "this has no value" and "this has limited value" are entirely different claims. The latter I believe, the former I do not.

Of course I have.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 3:15 pm : link Quote: It is the most meaningful. It is used to predict future seasons. There is a statistically significant correlation between seasons. You have yet to support a single position with anything outside of taunts you picked up on a playground. You want to disprove its use make an argument that goes beyond because I said so.



You keep saying it is the most meaningful predictor of future seasons, yet have yet to prove that point at all. All you've shown is a quote that says it is better than point W-L record. That's it. Meanwhile, your example is showing how a team performs within a season, not beyond it.



I've made several arguments above - showing the fact that there is a nearly a 50% turnover in playoff teams from year to year, a number that stays relatively static. That there are a few divisions that have had an 80% or higher rate where the team that won the division one year finishes out of the playoffs the next.



If you choose not to heed those points, then I'm guessing the playground insults are more appropriate for your level of analysis, since it seems to be completely full of shit. You keep saying it is the most meaningful predictor of future seasons, yet have yet to prove that point at all. All you've shown is a quote that says it is better than point W-L record. That's it. Meanwhile, your example is showing how a team performs within a season, not beyond it.I've made several arguments above - showing the fact that there is a nearly a 50% turnover in playoff teams from year to year, a number that stays relatively static. That there are a few divisions that have had an 80% or higher rate where the team that won the division one year finishes out of the playoffs the next.If you choose not to heed those points, then I'm guessing the playground insults are more appropriate for your level of analysis, since it seems to be completely full of shit.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . YAJ2112 : 6/29/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515095 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





There is a statistically significant autocorrelation of W-L percentages from one year to the next. The autocorrelation declines if you try to correlate current records 2 years back, even lower 3 years back, etc.



To say there is no information in last year's record is demonstrably untrue. All of the exceptions you state are valid, nothing is certain, but there is an underlying correlation. It makes sense because roster turnover is not complete one year to the next.



If I were a betting man, I would rather know the prior years record than nothing at all.







Well, I certainly never claimed there was no information in the prior years record or that I wouldn't want to know the team record from the most recent season if I were trying to project what they'd do in the upcoming one.



I just don't think it's a reliable indicator due to the frequency in which it has proven not to be.



Obviously "this has no value" and "this has limited value" are entirely different claims. The latter I believe, the former I do not.



14 of 32 teams had a net change in wins of 3 or more from 2015 to 2016. In comment 13515106 arcarsenal said:14 of 32 teams had a net change in wins of 3 or more from 2015 to 2016.

. arcarsenal : 6/29/2017 3:17 pm : link It has been over 10 years since a team in our division even won the division in consecutive years.



The last team to do it was the Eagles from 2001-2004.





RE: Of course I have.. elbowj : 6/29/2017 3:20 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





It is the most meaningful. It is used to predict future seasons. There is a statistically significant correlation between seasons. You have yet to support a single position with anything outside of taunts you picked up on a playground. You want to disprove its use make an argument that goes beyond because I said so.







You keep saying it is the most meaningful predictor of future seasons, yet have yet to prove that point at all. All you've shown is a quote that says it is better than point W-L record. That's it. Meanwhile, your example is showing how a team performs within a season, not beyond it.



I've made several arguments above - showing the fact that there is a nearly a 50% turnover in playoff teams from year to year, a number that stays relatively static. That there are a few divisions that have had an 80% or higher rate where the team that won the division one year finishes out of the playoffs the next.



If you choose not to heed those points, then I'm guessing the playground insults are more appropriate for your level of analysis, since it seems to be completely full of shit.



And you keep saying it has no correlation. Here's the fun thing. All of the other measurements favor Dallas too. Bully for you. In comment 13515108 FatMan in Charlotte said:And you keep saying it has no correlation. Here's the fun thing. All of the other measurements favor Dallas too. Bully for you.

Huh?? FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 3:25 pm : link Quote: And you keep saying it has no correlation. Here's the fun thing. All of the other measurements favor Dallas too. Bully for you.



What fucking measurements are you talking about? That they were better than us last year? No shit.



Last year was last year. It has little to do with this year.



When the Giants have a better record than the Cowboys this year, what the fuck will that mean? That we will lord over them for years to come?



Successive years have shown to have very little correlation. I'll repeat it again - there are two divisions in the NFL - the NFC South and the NFC East that have over 80% of the time seen the division winner one year MISS THE PLAYOFFS the next year. Just look at the post above me as to how effective the NFC East winner has been at repeating.



I don't even know what measurements you're debating - my point is that neither W-L record or some Pythagrian bullshit is accurate at predicting future seasons. Please show how it is or shut the fuck up. What fucking measurements are you talking about? That they were better than us last year? No shit.Last year was last year. It has little to do with this year.When the Giants have a better record than the Cowboys this year, what the fuck will that mean? That we will lord over them for years to come?Successive years have shown to have very little correlation. I'll repeat it again - there are two divisions in the NFL - the NFC South and the NFC East that have over 80% of the time seen the division winner one year MISS THE PLAYOFFS the next year. Just look at the post above me as to how effective the NFC East winner has been at repeating.I don't even know what measurements you're debating - my point is that neither W-L record or some Pythagrian bullshit is accurate at predicting future seasons. Please show how it is or shut the fuck up.

RE: RE: Of course I have.. YAJ2112 : 6/29/2017 3:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515108 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





It is the most meaningful. It is used to predict future seasons. There is a statistically significant correlation between seasons. You have yet to support a single position with anything outside of taunts you picked up on a playground. You want to disprove its use make an argument that goes beyond because I said so.







You keep saying it is the most meaningful predictor of future seasons, yet have yet to prove that point at all. All you've shown is a quote that says it is better than point W-L record. That's it. Meanwhile, your example is showing how a team performs within a season, not beyond it.



I've made several arguments above - showing the fact that there is a nearly a 50% turnover in playoff teams from year to year, a number that stays relatively static. That there are a few divisions that have had an 80% or higher rate where the team that won the division one year finishes out of the playoffs the next.



If you choose not to heed those points, then I'm guessing the playground insults are more appropriate for your level of analysis, since it seems to be completely full of shit.







And you keep saying it has no correlation. Here's the fun thing. All of the other measurements favor Dallas too. Bully for you.



The theorem was off by 3 or more wins on 14 of 32 teams for 2016. In comment 13515116 elbowj said:The theorem was off by 3 or more wins on 14 of 32 teams for 2016.

RE: RE: Of course I have.. arcarsenal : 6/29/2017 3:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515108 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:









Quote:





It is the most meaningful. It is used to predict future seasons. There is a statistically significant correlation between seasons. You have yet to support a single position with anything outside of taunts you picked up on a playground. You want to disprove its use make an argument that goes beyond because I said so.







You keep saying it is the most meaningful predictor of future seasons, yet have yet to prove that point at all. All you've shown is a quote that says it is better than point W-L record. That's it. Meanwhile, your example is showing how a team performs within a season, not beyond it.



I've made several arguments above - showing the fact that there is a nearly a 50% turnover in playoff teams from year to year, a number that stays relatively static. That there are a few divisions that have had an 80% or higher rate where the team that won the division one year finishes out of the playoffs the next.



If you choose not to heed those points, then I'm guessing the playground insults are more appropriate for your level of analysis, since it seems to be completely full of shit.







And you keep saying it has no correlation. Here's the fun thing. All of the other measurements favor Dallas too. Bully for you.



Pray tell, what exactly are these "measurements" you're referring to? I'd love to see these... In comment 13515116 elbowj said:Pray tell, what exactly are these "measurements" you're referring to? I'd love to see these...

Talking about.. FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2017 3:37 pm : link measurements that don't exist and quoting stats that don't support a point were a mainstay of both JerseyJoe and MiS who tried an avalanche of posts that kept saying the same thing without ever proving what they said were "facts".



Please show the correlation. If it is the BEST predictor, shouldn't there be countless references to this "formula"? Wouldn't bettors use it to gain an edge?



C'mon - it should be fairly easy to show that it is the best predictor of future success.

RE: RE: Dose of reality?? chopperhatch : 6/29/2017 3:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13514701 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





The post basically says their margin of victory LAST YEAR translates to this year.







Quote:





Has gone 28-6 with their starting QB over the three last seasons.







Umm. Prescott was a rookie last year, so they went 13-3 with him. Have no idea what a record with the "starting QB" means anyway.







Its their record when they're not starting a backup QB.



The scoring margin is statistics. I'm not making it up. It's an established equation. And its based on year to year numbers. Not sure why its so hard to grasp but I'm assuming it's largely due to what it says.



Okay, here is some more sobering statistics for you: Since '96, the Dallas Cowboys have finished above .500 only once the year following a 10 plus win season (2008 they finished 9-7 good for 3rd in the division) and they havent once repeated as division champs. 7 of those times they finished 6-10 or worse.



So I guess that means youre looking at 9-7 or worse. Because, you know, its history... In comment 13514827 elbowj said:Okay, here is some more sobering statistics for you: Since '96, the Dallas Cowboys have finished above .500 only once the year following a 10 plus win season (2008 they finished 9-7 good for 3rd in the division) and they havent once repeated as division champs. 7 of those times they finished 6-10 or worse.So I guess that means youre looking at 9-7 or worse. Because, you know, its history...

RE: And, again, if it's so predictive of future results arcarsenal : 6/29/2017 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Why did the Cowboys go from 12-4 to 4-12 to 13-3?



Cmon, Greg - we don't acknowledge the instances where the prior years record failed to correlate to the following season. We're only talking about the times it did happen. Try and keep up! In comment 13515155 Greg from LI said:Cmon, Greg - we don't acknowledge the instances where the prior years record failed to correlate to the following season. We're only talking about the times ithappen. Try and keep up!

Fun to watch you get triggered by math. Elementary must have been tou elbowj : 6/29/2017 4:10 pm : link Expected Wins vs. Actual Wins



TeamsAvg. Change in Wins-3 to -2 57 Improved by 2.6 wins

-2 to -1.5 44 Improved by 2.5 wins

-1.5 to -1 86 Improved by 2.0 wins.



-1 to -0.51 24 Improved by 0.6 wins

-0.5 to 0 119 Neither improved nor declined

0 to 0.5 123 Neither improved nor declined

0.5 to 1 127 Declined by 0.9 wins

1 to 1.5. 97 Declined by 1.5 wins

1.5 to 2. 66 Declined by 1.8 wins

2 to 3. 33 Declined by 2.5 wins

RE: And, again, if it's so predictive of future results elbowj : 6/29/2017 4:12 pm : link

Quote: Why did the Cowboys go from 12-4 to 4-12 to 13-3?



Their Pythagorean expectation predicted a regression. Hey thanks for the help. But injures is the answer. In comment 13515155 Greg from LI said:Their Pythagorean expectation predicted a regression. Hey thanks for the help. But injures is the answer.

Elbow, why don't you just bet everything you have David in LA : 6/29/2017 4:16 pm : link on your math if you're such a proponent of it. Come back at the end of the season and report back to us on your math.

RE: Elbow, why don't you just bet everything you have elbowj : 6/29/2017 4:19 pm : link

Quote: on your math if you're such a proponent of it. Come back at the end of the season and report back to us on your math.



Dallas won't get near the return as the Giants because they're heavily favored according to the odds. But that's math again so I'm sure it makes you uncomfortable.



Let me keep it on your level. Hurr Durr Coboys suk Eli rulez Flowers for MVP. In comment 13515186 David in LA said:Dallas won't get near the return as the Giants because they're heavily favored according to the odds. But that's math again so I'm sure it makes you uncomfortable.Let me keep it on your level. Hurr Durr Coboys suk Eli rulez Flowers for MVP.

RE: Fun to watch you get triggered by math. Elementary must have been tou YAJ2112 : 6/29/2017 4:20 pm : link

Quote: Expected Wins vs. Actual Wins



TeamsAvg. Change in Wins-3 to -2 57 Improved by 2.6 wins

-2 to -1.5 44 Improved by 2.5 wins

-1.5 to -1 86 Improved by 2.0 wins.



-1 to -0.51 24 Improved by 0.6 wins

-0.5 to 0 119 Neither improved nor declined

0 to 0.5 123 Neither improved nor declined

0.5 to 1 127 Declined by 0.9 wins

1 to 1.5. 97 Declined by 1.5 wins

1.5 to 2. 66 Declined by 1.8 wins

2 to 3. 33 Declined by 2.5 wins



Looking at all those historic years from 1983-2000ish is irrelevant considering the league was completely different due to FA. I'd like to see the data for all of 2011-2016 (ie current league rules)



For your period, almost 50% of teams were between-.5 to .5. For 2016, only 5 of 32 teams were between -.5 to .5. In comment 13515178 elbowj said:Looking at all those historic years from 1983-2000ish is irrelevant considering the league was completely different due to FA. I'd like to see the data for all of 2011-2016 (ie current league rules)For your period, almost 50% of teams were between-.5 to .5. For 2016, only 5 of 32 teams were between -.5 to .5.

predicted a regression of 8? Really? Greg from LI : 6/29/2017 4:22 pm : link And what are these injuries of which you speak? Where do they fit into the formula?

and conversely YAJ2112 : 6/29/2017 4:22 pm : link for your period only 12 % of teams were outside of +/- 2. For 2016 it was 18/32 (56.25%).

RE: RE: Elbow, why don't you just bet everything you have David in LA : 6/29/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515186 David in LA said:





Quote:





on your math if you're such a proponent of it. Come back at the end of the season and report back to us on your math.







Dallas won't get near the return as the Giants because they're heavily favored according to the odds. But that's math again so I'm sure it makes you uncomfortable.



Let me keep it on your level. Hurr Durr Coboys suk Eli rulez Flowers for MVP.



Duh, if the math supports it, then the returns would be less, but still, it's much less risk. So what's stopping you, other than your copout excuse? Grow a sack and bet the house on the Cowturds. In comment 13515191 elbowj said:Duh, if the math supports it, then the returns would be less, but still, it's much less risk. So what's stopping you, other than your copout excuse? Grow a sack and bet the house on the Cowturds.

If you really had a life David in LA : 6/29/2017 4:29 pm : link I would wager you wouldn't be actively participating on an another team's message board for two days with your fuzzy math.

RE: RE: RE: Elbow, why don't you just bet everything you have elbowj : 6/29/2017 4:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515191 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13515186 David in LA said:





Quote:





on your math if you're such a proponent of it. Come back at the end of the season and report back to us on your math.







Dallas won't get near the return as the Giants because they're heavily favored according to the odds. But that's math again so I'm sure it makes you uncomfortable.



Let me keep it on your level. Hurr Durr Coboys suk Eli rulez Flowers for MVP.







Duh, if the math supports it, then the returns would be less, but still, it's much less risk. So what's stopping you, other than your copout excuse? Grow a sack and bet the house on the Cowturds.



This is what happens when you're unable to keep up with the adult discussion. Take your toys back to the kiddie table since its obvious you're out of your depth here. I never made a single unqualified contention. Sorry that you're only able to knock down arguments no one is making. I'm sure that's quite frustrating for you in many aspects of life. I'd be happy to offer you some basic instruction in logic for a nominal fee. Ask your old lady for my number. In comment 13515201 David in LA said:This is what happens when you're unable to keep up with the adult discussion. Take your toys back to the kiddie table since its obvious you're out of your depth here. I never made a single unqualified contention. Sorry that you're only able to knock down arguments no one is making. I'm sure that's quite frustrating for you in many aspects of life. I'd be happy to offer you some basic instruction in logic for a nominal fee. Ask your old lady for my number.

Who would have expected, oldog : 6/29/2017 4:49 pm : link so many math geniuses gathered together on a single site. With their pure elevated logic, it is now apparent that the Giants cannot hope to beat the steers, again this year, like they did last year. My math, predicts, 2-0 last year, likely 2-0 this year. Carry on Zeke, carry on Dak, but prepare to meet thy fate. And by the way, weren't we all being fed articles about the unbeatable Tony Romo, this time last year. Just let me assert that my fan logic, which knows the Giants will not yield to the steers this year, given reality, is just as valid as any statistical theory based on a statistically insignificant sample. Go Giants.

Shame on me... Dan in the Springs : 6/29/2017 5:01 pm : link I thought this guy was better than a troll. I gave him a chance at a reasonable conversation. Here he is stooping to insults.



Not worth it, imo. Simply a guy who is convinced his team is improved and should be the favorite to repeat as division champs. Anyone who believes this given the history of the league over the last 20 years is foolhardy. Exception for Patriots fans, for obvious reasons, and possibly a few other teams with less competition in their division. The Cowboys and the NFC east are neither of these things, but elbowj doesn't care or is looking beyond that.

RE: RE: Fun to watch you get triggered by math. Elementary must have been tou DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 5:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515178 elbowj said:





Quote:





Expected Wins vs. Actual Wins



TeamsAvg. Change in Wins-3 to -2 57 Improved by 2.6 wins

-2 to -1.5 44 Improved by 2.5 wins

-1.5 to -1 86 Improved by 2.0 wins.



-1 to -0.51 24 Improved by 0.6 wins

-0.5 to 0 119 Neither improved nor declined

0 to 0.5 123 Neither improved nor declined

0.5 to 1 127 Declined by 0.9 wins

1 to 1.5. 97 Declined by 1.5 wins

1.5 to 2. 66 Declined by 1.8 wins

2 to 3. 33 Declined by 2.5 wins







Looking at all those historic years from 1983-2000ish is irrelevant considering the league was completely different due to FA. I'd like to see the data for all of 2011-2016 (ie current league rules)



For your period, almost 50% of teams were between-.5 to .5. For 2016, only 5 of 32 teams were between -.5 to .5.



I was reading a book on analytic methods in sports (Severini if I recall). He claimed (actually showed) the autocorrelation from one year to the next declined with the advent of the salary cap era, which I suppose is what the salary cap was supposed to do. Football has a lower autocorrelation from one year to the next than baseball does, which is also interesting.



In comment 13515192 YAJ2112 said:I was reading a book on analytic methods in sports (Severini if I recall). He claimed (actually showed) the autocorrelation from one year to the next declined with the advent of the salary cap era, which I suppose is what the salary cap was supposed to do. Football has a lower autocorrelation from one year to the next than baseball does, which is also interesting.

RE: Shame on me... elbowj : 6/29/2017 5:10 pm : link

Quote: I thought this guy was better than a troll. I gave him a chance at a reasonable conversation. Here he is stooping to insults.



Not worth it, imo. Simply a guy who is convinced his team is improved and should be the favorite to repeat as division champs. Anyone who believes this given the history of the league over the last 20 years is foolhardy. Exception for Patriots fans, for obvious reasons, and possibly a few other teams with less competition in their division. The Cowboys and the NFC east are neither of these things, but elbowj doesn't care or is looking beyond that.



I engaged rational individuals rationally. Dude's I responded to weren't able to formulate a point that didn't attack me so I returned the favor. In comment 13515242 Dan in the Springs said:I engaged rational individuals rationally. Dude's I responded to weren't able to formulate a point that didn't attack me so I returned the favor.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: . DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 5:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515095 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





There is a statistically significant autocorrelation of W-L percentages from one year to the next. The autocorrelation declines if you try to correlate current records 2 years back, even lower 3 years back, etc.



To say there is no information in last year's record is demonstrably untrue. All of the exceptions you state are valid, nothing is certain, but there is an underlying correlation. It makes sense because roster turnover is not complete one year to the next.



If I were a betting man, I would rather know the prior years record than nothing at all.







Well, I certainly never claimed there was no information in the prior years record or that I wouldn't want to know the team record from the most recent season if I were trying to project what they'd do in the upcoming one.



I just don't think it's a reliable indicator due to the frequency in which it has proven not to be.



Obviously "this has no value" and "this has limited value" are entirely different claims. The latter I believe, the former I do not.



That's all I was trying to say. In comment 13515106 arcarsenal said:That's all I was trying to say.

RE: RE: Shame on me... Dan in the Springs : 6/29/2017 5:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515242 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





I thought this guy was better than a troll. I gave him a chance at a reasonable conversation. Here he is stooping to insults.



Not worth it, imo. Simply a guy who is convinced his team is improved and should be the favorite to repeat as division champs. Anyone who believes this given the history of the league over the last 20 years is foolhardy. Exception for Patriots fans, for obvious reasons, and possibly a few other teams with less competition in their division. The Cowboys and the NFC east are neither of these things, but elbowj doesn't care or is looking beyond that.







I engaged rational individuals rationally. Dude's I responded to weren't able to formulate a point that didn't attack me so I returned the favor.



If you want to be taken seriously on this or other team's forums I would encourage you to simply avoid posters who don't make compelling arguments than to post as you have here. We have several posters from other teams who have been able to do so. You are not off to a great start in that regard. In comment 13515255 elbowj said:If you want to be taken seriously on this or other team's forums I would encourage you to simply avoid posters who don't make compelling arguments than to post as you have here. We have several posters from other teams who have been able to do so. You are not off to a great start in that regard.

RE: RE: RE: Shame on me... elbowj : 6/29/2017 6:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515255 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13515242 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





I thought this guy was better than a troll. I gave him a chance at a reasonable conversation. Here he is stooping to insults.



Not worth it, imo. Simply a guy who is convinced his team is improved and should be the favorite to repeat as division champs. Anyone who believes this given the history of the league over the last 20 years is foolhardy. Exception for Patriots fans, for obvious reasons, and possibly a few other teams with less competition in their division. The Cowboys and the NFC east are neither of these things, but elbowj doesn't care or is looking beyond that.







I engaged rational individuals rationally. Dude's I responded to weren't able to formulate a point that didn't attack me so I returned the favor.







If you want to be taken seriously on this or other team's forums I would encourage you to simply avoid posters who don't make compelling arguments than to post as you have here. We have several posters from other teams who have been able to do so. You are not off to a great start in that regard.



Can't disagree with any of that.



My point is anyone who thinks Dallas is set for a collapse is in the distinct minority.



I'd wager the same is true for NYG. In comment 13515308 Dan in the Springs said:Can't disagree with any of that.My point is anyone who thinks Dallas is set for a collapse is in the distinct minority.I'd wager the same is true for NYG.

RE: RE: Elbow, why don't you just bet everything you have djm : 6/29/2017 6:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515186 David in LA said:





Quote:





on your math if you're such a proponent of it. Come back at the end of the season and report back to us on your math.







Dallas won't get near the return as the Giants because they're heavily favored according to the odds. But that's math again so I'm sure it makes you uncomfortable.



Let me keep it on your level. Hurr Durr Coboys suk Eli rulez Flowers for MVP.



Dallas has undoubtedly been favored to appear in more super bowl since 2000 than the NY Giants have. Do you really want to dispute that there math boy?? If memory serves the giants have been to three, winning two, and both wins coming at the direct expense of those shit stained overrated cowboys we know and love.



Take your math and vegas horse shit odds and blow yourself. In comment 13515191 elbowj said:Dallas has undoubtedly been favored to appear in more super bowl since 2000 than the NY Giants have. Do you really want to dispute that there math boy?? If memory serves the giants have been to three, winning two, and both wins coming at the direct expense of those shit stained overrated cowboys we know and love.Take your math and vegas horse shit odds and blow yourself.

RE: RE: Shame on me... chopperhatch : 6/29/2017 8:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515242 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





I thought this guy was better than a troll. I gave him a chance at a reasonable conversation. Here he is stooping to insults.



Not worth it, imo. Simply a guy who is convinced his team is improved and should be the favorite to repeat as division champs. Anyone who believes this given the history of the league over the last 20 years is foolhardy. Exception for Patriots fans, for obvious reasons, and possibly a few other teams with less competition in their division. The Cowboys and the NFC east are neither of these things, but elbowj doesn't care or is looking beyond that.







I engaged rational individuals rationally. Dude's I responded to weren't able to formulate a point that didn't attack me so I returned the favor.



No, you only seem to want to point to statistics that support this ridiculous idea that your success from last year is probably going to lead to more this year. I disproved your highlighting of the stats of your team from ONE with my post that covered the last 2 decades of Dallas football.



The FACTS are that your team, since Johnson left as HC, has been horribly inconsistent following a year of success and you didnt add any assets of real value, but in FACT lost quite a few starters. Meanwhile, the Giants added two more playmakers (indisputable playmakers), and a blockibg TE. So how exactly are your stats FROM LAST YEAR, and with, in essence, a team with less returning starters, more of a correlation to Dallas' success this year?



Sounds to me like your a pompous, introverted yet fervent Dallas fan who thinks he is smarter than people on a rival's message board and is using numbers to try and validate this faux mental superiority. In comment 13515255 elbowj said:No, you only seem to want to point to statistics that support this ridiculous idea that your success from last year is probably going to lead to more this year. I disproved your highlighting of the stats of your team from ONE with my post that covered the last 2 decades of Dallas football.The FACTS are that your team, since Johnson left as HC, has been horribly inconsistent following a year of success and you didnt add any assets of real value, but in FACT lost quite a few starters. Meanwhile, the Giants added two more playmakers (indisputable playmakers), and a blockibg TE. So how exactly are your stats FROM LAST YEAR, and with, in essence, a team with less returning starters, more of a correlation to Dallas' success this year?Sounds to me like your a pompous, introverted yet fervent Dallas fan who thinks he is smarter than people on a rival's message board and is using numbers to try and validate this faux mental superiority.

I expect them to be good. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/29/2017 8:24 pm : link 13-3 good? No, but they're our main competition in the East.





RE: RE: RE: RE: Shame on me... chopperhatch : 6/29/2017 8:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515308 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





In comment 13515255 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13515242 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





I thought this guy was better than a troll. I gave him a chance at a reasonable conversation. Here he is stooping to insults.



Not worth it, imo. Simply a guy who is convinced his team is improved and should be the favorite to repeat as division champs. Anyone who believes this given the history of the league over the last 20 years is foolhardy. Exception for Patriots fans, for obvious reasons, and possibly a few other teams with less competition in their division. The Cowboys and the NFC east are neither of these things, but elbowj doesn't care or is looking beyond that.







I engaged rational individuals rationally. Dude's I responded to weren't able to formulate a point that didn't attack me so I returned the favor.







If you want to be taken seriously on this or other team's forums I would encourage you to simply avoid posters who don't make compelling arguments than to post as you have here. We have several posters from other teams who have been able to do so. You are not off to a great start in that regard.







Can't disagree with any of that.



My point is anyone who thinks Dallas is set for a collapse is in the distinct minority.



I'd wager the same is true for NYG.



You also like to put words in people's mouths huh? Nobody is saying that the Cowboys are going to collapse. Everybody here is saying the Giants got better and Dallas got worse. We are also saying that we are going to be better than you next year. Not hard to understand.



Now go ahead and string together some matrices about why your team is going to go 13-3 again fart breath. In comment 13515335 elbowj said:You also like to put words in people's mouths huh? Nobody is saying that the Cowboys are going to collapse. Everybody here is saying the Giants got better and Dallas got worse. We are also saying that we are going to be better than you next year. Not hard to understand.Now go ahead and string together some matrices about why your team is going to go 13-3 again fart breath.

if Wentz develops annexOPR : 6/29/2017 8:28 pm : link Philly is better than Dallas

There's really nothing sadder than a divisional rival SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/29/2017 8:28 pm : link Fan coming on this board and spewing BS.



Dude, take a look in the mirror. Get a friend, a girl, a dog.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Shame on me... elbowj : 6/29/2017 8:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13515335 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13515308 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





In comment 13515255 elbowj said:





Quote:





In comment 13515242 Dan in the Springs said:





Quote:





I thought this guy was better than a troll. I gave him a chance at a reasonable conversation. Here he is stooping to insults.



Not worth it, imo. Simply a guy who is convinced his team is improved and should be the favorite to repeat as division champs. Anyone who believes this given the history of the league over the last 20 years is foolhardy. Exception for Patriots fans, for obvious reasons, and possibly a few other teams with less competition in their division. The Cowboys and the NFC east are neither of these things, but elbowj doesn't care or is looking beyond that.







I engaged rational individuals rationally. Dude's I responded to weren't able to formulate a point that didn't attack me so I returned the favor.







If you want to be taken seriously on this or other team's forums I would encourage you to simply avoid posters who don't make compelling arguments than to post as you have here. We have several posters from other teams who have been able to do so. You are not off to a great start in that regard.







Can't disagree with any of that.



My point is anyone who thinks Dallas is set for a collapse is in the distinct minority.



I'd wager the same is true for NYG.







You also like to put words in people's mouths huh? Nobody is saying that the Cowboys are going to collapse. Everybody here is saying the Giants got better and Dallas got worse. We are also saying that we are going to be better than you next year. Not hard to understand.



Now go ahead and string together some matrices about why your team is going to go 13-3 again fart breath.

The belief that NYG will be better than Dallas in 2017 is a minority position. Go back through this thread and get back to me on what Giants fans think of Dallas. I've never argued that Dallas would be 13-3 again and don't expect them to. But I'm sensing a pattern of people who substitute easy arguments no one is making in lieu of actual discussion of what's been said. I could postulate various reasons for such a prevalent habit but I'll leave it to you to figure out. In comment 13515431 chopperhatch said:The belief that NYG will be better than Dallas in 2017 is a minority position. Go back through this thread and get back to me on what Giants fans think of Dallas. I've never argued that Dallas would be 13-3 again and don't expect them to. But I'm sensing a pattern of people who substitute easy arguments no one is making in lieu of actual discussion of what's been said. I could postulate various reasons for such a prevalent habit but I'll leave it to you to figure out.