Rookie sensations who turned out to be Fool's Gold... Milton : 6/29/2017 12:44 am There are many just assuming Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will only get better, but that isn't always the case and there's actually a long list of examples to attest to that. From Rick Mirer to Bob Griffin at QB and from Ricky Ervins to Todd Gurley at RB.



They say that players make their most significant leap from their rookie year to their second year, but it's far from set in stone. There are many, many examples of players who never duplicated their rookie success and it has nothing to do with injuries or outside issues. Sometimes it's simply a case of the league figuring them out. I still don't understand how Nick Foles could go from the Pro Bowl season he had in year two to the afterthought he ultimately became.



I actually like Prescott and wish him well, albeit not as an NFL QB. He seems like a high character guy to me. As for Elliott, what a fucking dick. He is in for a rude awakening this year. He has a "comeuppance" written all over him.

2 more nochance : 6/29/2017 8:00 am : link How about Josh Freeman of Tampa Bay and RG3

Naw, grizz299 : 6/29/2017 8:17 am : link nothing there like these two...not in talent, dedication or surrounding cast. They are brilliant players in a good spot. Live with it.

League catches up with guys, especially QBs weeg in the bronx : 6/29/2017 8:24 am : link Coaches always catch up with the flavor of the month. An off season of film review and planning expose flaws and weaknesses.

Does Jeremy Shockey fit in this discussion? Sarcastic Sam : 6/29/2017 8:58 am : link Don't kill the questioner.



As a rookie he had 74 receptions for 894 yards. Never matched those numbers again, although he came close in 2005.

Foles, Vince Young, and Slaton are good ones Eric on Li : 6/29/2017 9:08 am : link Lee Evans was another guy like that. Laron Landry looked like he was going to be a star and then quickly became a juiced up bust. David Boston had a similar trajectory. With QB's Charlie Batch's first year on the Lions looked like he was going to be a star and he quickly fell back down to earth. Kaepernick similarly went from sensation to unemployed quickly and that's mostly due to not being a good QB. Matt Cassell with the Pats obviously ended up sucking once he got dealt away. It happens pretty frequently. When teams win 10+ games everyone looks a lot better than they do whenever they inevitably come back down to earth in subsequent years.

Trent Richardson is another good recent example Eric on Li : 6/29/2017 9:10 am : link his first year in Cleveland he looked like he was going to be a beast.

Griffin was the worst case I've ever seen. an_idol_mind : 6/29/2017 9:21 am : link People were convinced he was the next big thing. The media and the NFL as a whole blew him so hard.



I remember that stupid fumble he had against the Giants that got recovered by somebody else and run in for a TD praised as brilliance on his part.

This is only an impression, but this seems to happen a lot with QBs DonQuixote : 6/29/2017 9:55 am : link Maybe what happens is teams begin to scheme for them and take things away. They either rise to the challenge, or not.

Colin Kaepernick Jay on the Island : 6/29/2017 9:59 am : link I remember Ron Jaworski stating that Kaepernick would become the best QB of all time not just the best in the NFL.

Sean Bennett lugnut : 6/29/2017 10:39 am : link I remember he had one good run in preseason and people here were salivating for months afterward.

I've got one from another sport a long time ago njm : 6/29/2017 10:47 am : link Mark Fidrych

Bears corner Fuller est1986 : 6/29/2017 11:03 am : link Think he won DROY and then fell all the way off.

Quote: Lee Evans was another guy like that. Laron Landry looked like he was going to be a star and then quickly became a juiced up bust. David Boston had a similar trajectory. With QB's Charlie Batch's first year on the Lions looked like he was going to be a star and he quickly fell back down to earth. Kaepernick similarly went from sensation to unemployed quickly and that's mostly due to not being a good QB. Matt Cassell with the Pats obviously ended up sucking once he got dealt away. It happens pretty frequently. When teams win 10+ games everyone looks a lot better than they do whenever they inevitably come back down to earth in subsequent years.



RGIII Giants86 : 6/29/2017 12:19 pm : link I figured we were in for it at least for the next 7-10 years.

To me he is the most obvious one. As far as Giants go it would have to be Steve Smith. I loved him as a player. Just a shame that those injuries did him in.

RE: I don't think Wilson was fools gold. David in LA : 6/29/2017 12:54 pm : link

Quote: Didn't he have a neck injury that really derailed his game?



Ernie Accorsi mentioned him in his book, saying he was an excellent prospect, but worried about his size, and if his body could hold up in the NFL. Turns out he was right. In comment 13514589 Ten Ton Hammer said:Ernie Accorsi mentioned him in his book, saying he was an excellent prospect, but worried about his size, and if his body could hold up in the NFL. Turns out he was right.

Rashaan Salaam looked like he was well on his way David in LA : 6/29/2017 12:58 pm : link to a solid career, and then fell off after his rookie season.

Based off their rookie seasons... Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/29/2017 1:17 pm : : 6/29/2017 1:17 pm : link I thought George Adams and Thomas Randolph were going to be studs.

RE: Based off their rookie seasons... Milton : 6/29/2017 2:07 pm : link

Quote: I thought George Adams and Thomas Randolph were going to be studs. Yeah, of the two 2nd round picks that year, Randolph appeared the stud and Sehorn the stiff. And then they moved Sehorn from safety to corner. In comment 13514990 Eric from BBI said:Yeah, of the two 2nd round picks that year, Randolph appeared the stud and Sehorn the stiff. And then they moved Sehorn from safety to corner.

Ronnie Brown chopperhatch : 6/29/2017 7:20 pm : link I seem to remember started out great and then fell off quickly.



Tim Couch seemed to be trending well, but injuries ate him up.



Roy Williams, everybody thought he was going to be a monster. All he could do was hit. LaRon Landry a similar case drafted in the top ten.



Courtney Brown. Dion Jones. Charles Rogers. Justin Gilbert and Greg Robinson recently.



For us? Tyrone Wheatley, William Joseph, Derek Brown, Aaron Pierce, Tim Carter.

Ron Dixon annexOPR : 6/29/2017 7:37 pm : link I thought he'd be a thing for awhile.

RE: Trent Richardson is another good recent example annexOPR : 6/29/2017 7:40 pm : link

Quote: his first year in Cleveland he looked like he was going to be a beast.



I remember owning him in fantasy his rookie year ... and avoiding him like the plague after actually watching the games.



fantasy football really inflated his rookie season. he didn't even run for 1000 yards. terrible YPC. lots of cheap/short TDs and game logs filled with awful performances in between good "fantasy days"



I'm shocked he sucked SOOOO badly after, but he was so overrated after that "stud" rookie season.



In comment 13514642 Eric on Li said:I remember owning him in fantasy his rookie year ... and avoiding him like the plague after actually watching the games.fantasy football really inflated his rookie season. he didn't even run for 1000 yards. terrible YPC. lots of cheap/short TDs and game logs filled with awful performances in between good "fantasy days"I'm shocked he sucked SOOOO badly after, but he was so overrated after that "stud" rookie season.

'I actually like Prescott and wish him well'... Torrag : 6/29/2017 11:10 pm : link ...why the fuck would you do that? Are you a Giants fan? If you are you don't hope the Cowboys have found a franchise QB for the next decade. C'mon man. Very disappointing attitude. Seriously. I'm not kidding. Get your priorities in order mate or turn in your Giants card 'cuz you're a poser.

David Wilson djm : 12:08 am : link ..and don't tell me injuries. He's the very definition of fools gold. I feel for the guy but he looked like Tarzan but played like Jane outside a few kick and punt returns. Maybe he would have been great but he sure as hell wasnt that first year plus a few games. He flashed just enough shine. Fools gold.

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 9:26 am : link Michael Johnson saw at lot of playing time at safety for that 2007 superbowl team as a late round pick.



Never did much after that

RE: C'mon guys dboom : 10:40 am : link There is literally nothing that Dak Prescott does well as a QB. With an offseason of film preparation opposing defenses are going to destroy him this year.

But RG was injured mattlawson : 7:50 pm : link To me for this thing to be legit he can't have a career threatening injury.

