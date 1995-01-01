Rookie sensations who turned out to be Fool's Gold...

There are many just assuming Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will only get better, but that isn't always the case and there's actually a long list of examples to attest to that. From Rick Mirer to Bob Griffin at QB and from Ricky Ervins to Todd Gurley at RB.
They say that players make their most significant leap from their rookie year to their second year, but it's far from set in stone. There are many, many examples of players who never duplicated their rookie success and it has nothing to do with injuries or outside issues. Sometimes it's simply a case of the league figuring them out. I still don't understand how Nick Foles could go from the Pro Bowl season he had in year two to the afterthought he ultimately became.
I actually like Prescott and wish him well, albeit not as an NFL QB. He seems like a high character guy to me. As for Elliott, what a fucking dick. He is in for a rude awakening this year. He has a "comeuppance" written all over him.
How about Josh Freeman of Tampa Bay and RG3
nothing there like these two...not in talent, dedication or surrounding cast. They are brilliant players in a good spot. Live with it.
Coaches always catch up with the flavor of the month. An off season of film review and planning expose flaws and weaknesses.
Don't kill the questioner.
As a rookie he had 74 receptions for 894 yards. Never matched those numbers again, although he came close in 2005.
killed a fantasy season for me
Lee Evans was another guy like that. Laron Landry looked like he was going to be a star and then quickly became a juiced up bust. David Boston had a similar trajectory. With QB's Charlie Batch's first year on the Lions looked like he was going to be a star and he quickly fell back down to earth. Kaepernick similarly went from sensation to unemployed quickly and that's mostly due to not being a good QB. Matt Cassell with the Pats obviously ended up sucking once he got dealt away. It happens pretty frequently. When teams win 10+ games everyone looks a lot better than they do whenever they inevitably come back down to earth in subsequent years.
his first year in Cleveland he looked like he was going to be a beast.
People were convinced he was the next big thing. The media and the NFL as a whole blew him so hard.
I remember that stupid fumble he had against the Giants that got recovered by somebody else and run in for a TD praised as brilliance on his part.
Maybe what happens is teams begin to scheme for them and take things away. They either rise to the challenge, or not.
I remember Ron Jaworski stating that Kaepernick would become the best QB of all time not just the best in the NFL.
I remember he had one good run in preseason and people here were salivating for months afterward.
Think he won DROY and then fell all the way off.
RB in the years following Terrell Davis
In comment 13514641
Eric on Li said:
| Lee Evans was another guy like that. Laron Landry looked like he was going to be a star and then quickly became a juiced up bust. David Boston had a similar trajectory. With QB's Charlie Batch's first year on the Lions looked like he was going to be a star and he quickly fell back down to earth. Kaepernick similarly went from sensation to unemployed quickly and that's mostly due to not being a good QB. Matt Cassell with the Pats obviously ended up sucking once he got dealt away. It happens pretty frequently. When teams win 10+ games everyone looks a lot better than they do whenever they inevitably come back down to earth in subsequent years.
Wait, Nick Foles never amounted to anything??? He's NOT in the HOF???
Griffin
Mirer
Foles
Freeman
Wentz?
Dak?
I know I missed some.
I figured we were in for it at least for the next 7-10 years.
To me he is the most obvious one. As far as Giants go it would have to be Steve Smith. I loved him as a player. Just a shame that those injuries did him in.
In comment 13514589
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Didn't he have a neck injury that really derailed his game?
Ernie Accorsi mentioned him in his book, saying he was an excellent prospect, but worried about his size, and if his body could hold up in the NFL. Turns out he was right.
to a solid career, and then fell off after his rookie season.
I thought George Adams and Thomas Randolph were going to be studs.
In comment 13514990
Eric from BBI said:
| I thought George Adams and Thomas Randolph were going to be studs.
Yeah, of the two 2nd round picks that year, Randolph appeared the stud and Sehorn the stiff. And then they moved Sehorn from safety to corner.
In comment 13514556
DennyInDenville said:
| Athlete
But he regressed, got hurt and never materialized. I had him pegged as the next armstead.
Hmm.
Ha. I thought I was the only 1 ... really high hopes for JW
I seem to remember started out great and then fell off quickly.
Tim Couch seemed to be trending well, but injuries ate him up.
Roy Williams, everybody thought he was going to be a monster. All he could do was hit. LaRon Landry a similar case drafted in the top ten.
Courtney Brown. Dion Jones. Charles Rogers. Justin Gilbert and Greg Robinson recently.
For us? Tyrone Wheatley, William Joseph, Derek Brown, Aaron Pierce, Tim Carter.
I thought he'd be a thing for awhile.
In comment 13514642
Eric on Li said:
| his first year in Cleveland he looked like he was going to be a beast.
I remember owning him in fantasy his rookie year ... and avoiding him like the plague after actually watching the games.
fantasy football really inflated his rookie season. he didn't even run for 1000 yards. terrible YPC. lots of cheap/short TDs and game logs filled with awful performances in between good "fantasy days"
I'm shocked he sucked SOOOO badly after, but he was so overrated after that "stud" rookie season.
...why the fuck would you do that? Are you a Giants fan? If you are you don't hope the Cowboys have found a franchise QB for the next decade. C'mon man. Very disappointing attitude. Seriously. I'm not kidding. Get your priorities in order mate or turn in your Giants card 'cuz you're a poser.
..and don't tell me injuries. He's the very definition of fools gold. I feel for the guy but he looked like Tarzan but played like Jane outside a few kick and punt returns. Maybe he would have been great but he sure as hell wasnt that first year plus a few games. He flashed just enough shine. Fools gold.
In comment 13515547
Torrag said:
| ...why the fuck would you do that? Are you a Giants fan? If you are you don't hope the Cowboys have found a franchise QB for the next decade. C'mon man. Very disappointing attitude. Seriously. I'm not kidding. Get your priorities in order mate or turn in your Giants card 'cuz you're a poser.
You gotta lighten up dude.
In comment 13515619
djm said:
| ..and don't tell me injuries. He's the very definition of fools gold. I feel for the guy but he looked like Tarzan but played like Jane outside a few kick and punt returns. Maybe he would have been great but he sure as hell wasnt that first year plus a few games. He flashed just enough shine. Fools gold.
Eh, I honestly thpught he was the goods. His injury was truly devastating. His burst and one cut ability were something to watch. He looked awesome.
In comment 13515642
Greg from LI said:
How do satellites detect holes for a man to run through?
;-)
In comment 13515547
Torrag said:
| ...why the fuck would you do that? Are you a Giants fan? If you are you don't hope the Cowboys have found a franchise QB for the next decade. C'mon man. Very disappointing attitude. Seriously. I'm not kidding. Get your priorities in order mate or turn in your Giants card 'cuz you're a poser.
What can I say, old age has fucked up my sense of right and wrong. Just the other day I posted something favorable about a Mets prospect (Tim Tebow) and I'm a Yankees fan. The old Milton (who ironically was the young Milton) never would have done that. The only time I ever rooted for the Baltimore Orioles was when they played the Mets in the '69 World Series. I was only nine years old at the time but I had my priorities straight back then!
Michael Johnson saw at lot of playing time at safety for that 2007 superbowl team as a late round pick.
Never did much after that
There is literally nothing that Dak Prescott does well as a QB. With an offseason of film preparation opposing defenses are going to destroy him this year.
In comment 13515922
dboom said:
| There is literally nothing that Dak Prescott does well as a QB. With an offseason of film preparation opposing defenses are going to destroy him this year.
Making him out to be incompetent is dishonest.
In comment 13515642
Greg from LI said:
Here we go. Haha.
In comment 13515637
chopperhatch said:
| In comment 13515619 djm said:
Quote:
..and don't tell me injuries. He's the very definition of fools gold. I feel for the guy but he looked like Tarzan but played like Jane outside a few kick and punt returns. Maybe he would have been great but he sure as hell wasnt that first year plus a few games. He flashed just enough shine. Fools gold.
Eh, I honestly thpught he was the goods. His injury was truly devastating. His burst and one cut ability were something to watch. He looked awesome.
He was benched and lost his second season due to being a mess with the ball in his hands but you wonder if the light ever would have come on. He was an insane talent to be sure.
In comment 13515922
dboom said:
| There is literally nothing that Dak Prescott does well as a QB. With an offseason of film preparation opposing defenses are going to destroy him this year.
How can you watch the dude play last year and say that?
Watch the games objectively. Dak was very good last year for Dallas. HE might regress. He might never approach his rookie campaign ever again. But make no mistake, Dak was the goods last year.
In comment 13514739
lugnut said:
| I remember he had one good run in preseason and people here were salivating for months afterward.
Wow Sean Bennett. I remember him and I do remember that run in the preseason. I believe it was something like sixty yards and thought wow this guys gonna be good. Then was injured and released I believe. Think this was 1998 or 99'.
In comment 13516196
UberAlias said:
Indeed.
To me for this thing to be legit he can't have a career threatening injury.
In comment 13516582
mattlawson said:
| To me for this thing to be legit he can't have a career threatening injury.
But was it really career-threatening? His problems as a QB have nothing to do with any reduced athletic ability and everything to do with his inability to read defenses.
So your blaming the onset of senility?
In comment 13516590
Torrag said:
| So you're blaming the onset of senility?
Bingo! p.s.--Did somebody say Bingo?
- ( New Window
)