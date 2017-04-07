Do we carry four TE's?

|
|if they didn't
|I wonder whether Smith or Huesman could knock both off and give us a real FB for the first time in a while.
|has he ever played FB? 216lb FB really?
In comment 13519231 adamg said:
Rhett Ellison can play fullback as I understand it so I see Smith as a practice squad, developmental type possibly.
And I very much doubt LaCosse can beat out Tye whose proved to be a receiver at least. But hey, ya never know how much a guy improves. Camp competition should be thick.
In comment 13519234 XBRONX said:
I said the same thing which is why I didn't even bother typing out his name. He is totally developmental but even if he added 10 pounds of muscle by next year he'd still be too small, IMHO. Smith, on the other hand, may have potential if he can not only block for the run but pass protect and catch. The broader a full back's skills, the better his chances of sticking in this pass happy league.
In comment 13519233 SGMen said:
But having Ellison at FB takes him off the line. I'd rather have Ellison in line if possible. Jumbo with a true FB, Ellison, Adams, and Engram gives us more pass threat than Herz coming in to play in line.
In comment 13519255 ZogZerg said:
They will battle for sure but I can't see LaCosse beating out the experienced Tye? In spots, Will is fairly nifty. He just can't block despite his 260 pounds. If Tye' improved his blocking and shows well in camp LaCosse likely doesn't have a chance.
| Open with 3 TEs, the same number they opened with last year. Additional spots should be used for third QB and a FB. These players will add more value than the fourth TE.
TEs: Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, Rhett Ellison
In comment 13519269 gogiants said:
Is it possible the Giants could trade W. Tye mid-way into camp to a team that maybe lacks a starting capable TE? Sure, but there aren't many trades in the NFL.
Otherwise, there is no way the Giants just cut a talent like Tye? There is no proven FB worthy of his spot on the current roster?? I'm anxious to see how LB/ST Herzlich does as a spot-time inline blocker. If he is the real goods, and he may very well be, it really helps UNLESS Jay Adams has really improved his blocking.
We are definitely going to carry four TE's I think due to their talent and different skillsets. Right now, Ellison is the only true proven blocker. Engram is the guy with the most receiving upside, by far. Tye is in year 3 after coming out of Stony Brook. He was raw as a rookie but still surprised, just not as a blocker. And last year we saw Will isn't much of a blocker. So lets see how he does in camp.
|At his pro day a year ago.
In comment 13519276 nygirlie said:
Even 226 is light. Assuming he's added some weight since last year's pro-day, how much can it be? 235? I guess we'll have to wait 25 or so days when the first reports start filtering in and maybe someone notes how he looks. Not sure if they publish weights that quickly or update them publicly that quickly? Plus, he is learning a whole new position isn't he? Big Transition?
|4.5 is not slow
|4.5 is not slow
In comment 13519288 XBRONX said:
4.57 or 4.62 isn't setting records. He plays with average speed imo.
http://www.nfldraftscout.com/ratings/dsprofile.php?pyid=113205&draftyear=2015&genpos=TE
https://www.playerprofiler.com/nfl/will-tye/
|You just don't cut talent.
In comment 13519269 gogiants said:
Is it possible the Giants could trade W. Tye mid-way into camp to a team that maybe lacks a starting capable TE? Sure, but there aren't many trades in the NFL.
Otherwise, there is no way the Giants just cut a talent like Tye? There is no proven FB worthy of his spot on the current roster?? I'm anxious to see how LB/ST Herzlich does as a spot-time inline blocker. If he is the real goods, and he may very well be, it really helps UNLESS Jay Adams has really improved his blocking.
We are definitely going to carry four TE's I think due to their talent and different skillsets. Right now, Ellison is the only true proven blocker. Engram is the guy with the most receiving upside, by far. Tye is in year 3 after coming out of Stony Brook. He was raw as a rookie but still surprised, just not as a blocker. And last year we saw Will isn't much of a blocker. So lets see how he does in camp.
In comment 13519275 SGMen said:
The last time we were in the top half of the league in rushing yards per attempt we had FB Hynoski playing 41% of offensive snaps. In 2016 six of the eight teams with the highest Offensive Snap Percentages for fullbacks were in the top ten teams for rushing touchdowns. Shane Smith is an athletic beast. He was the lead blocker for Tyler Ervin in 2015 when Ervin ran for 1600 yards. Shane also has experience playing special teams.
How much would Tye actually play with Engram, Adams and Ellison on the roster? I see Engram as the number 1. Adams was graded by PFF as a better blocker than Tye. Ellison has been regarded by Reese as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. Ellison is also said to have soft hands. In 78 career targets he had just 3 drops. Ellison averaged 8.5 yards after catch for his career.
Tye is a good player. I just believe with our recent onslaught of acquiring tight ends he will fall to the number 4 tight end and not get that many snaps.
We need 3 QBs because you don't want to have to throw Webb into the fire if something should happen to Eli. I believe we would get more value in a FB than carrying a fourth TE who could have very limited playing time.
|I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli.
|I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli.
Of course you do, when it's marginal talent at best. You know what else you do? You sign a free agent TE who's a much better blocker, inline or in the backfield. You draft a "21st Century TE" with good size, blazing speed, ten-inch hands, who's already a polished route-runner. You also keep the kid you drafted last year who has, as Sy '56 said about him prior to last year's draft, "more upside than any TE in the class."
|I think that's a new record for you, SGMen.
In comment 13519322 robbieballs2003 said:
Well, camp will be quite telling, of course, but my understanding from the writeups is that Webb is "raw" and doesn't come from a pro-style offense in college. Also, he needs technique work. He has the arm, the work ethic and so forth but may need a year to watch and learn plus another off-season working with a QB coach amongst other things. You can't risk the season with a rookie backup QB?? That is how I come out.
You can have Geno Smith or Johnson play "safe" football should Eli miss time for the first time in his career, carrying the team just enough to eek out close wins. I'm not sure Webb can do that.
In comment 13519322 robbieballs2003 said:
The fact that he comes from a spread offense and from what I read he has little experience calling plays from a huddle or taking snaps from center. If he could be the potential QB of the future I think you want to build him into that. Look at Geno Smith thrown in his first year.
In comment 13519328 SGMen said:
Well, camp will be quite telling, of course, but my understanding from the writeups is that Webb is "raw" and doesn't come from a pro-style offense in college. Also, he needs technique work. He has the arm, the work ethic and so forth but may need a year to watch and learn plus another off-season working with a QB coach amongst other things. You can't risk the season with a rookie backup QB?? That is how I come out.
You can have Geno Smith or Johnson play "safe" football should Eli miss time for the first time in his career, carrying the team just enough to eek out close wins. I'm not sure Webb can do that.
Your mentality is what happened in the past. My outlook is the future. All I said is don't rule it out. What is wrong with that? Also, not every player is mentally weak and needs to be coddled. All I said is that he could beat out the other players. If he does then I don't want Johnson or Smith just to not fuck things up. If that is the case then make the game plan specific for Webb to not fuck it up (assuming he beats out the other two). Obviously, if he doesn't and looks like a guy that cannot call a play, run an NFL offense, etc. then you have to go with one of Johnson or Smith. You are making it sound like things are already predetermined. I am just saying lets wait and see what happens. If you go by the camp reports then Webb has exceeded expectations so far. That holds way more weight to me than scouting reports of him before the draft.
| I will add that the odds are definitely in favor of us carrying 3. Rookie QBs, especially ones from spread offenses, have a tough adjustment to the NFL game. However, every player should be evaluated on an individual basis imo. The positives for him are the fact that he is a quick learner with him picking up the playbook at both Texas Tech and Cal very quickly, being the son of a coach (could be overblown but I think it is a positive with him), the fact that he worked with Jim Zorn on running a pro-style offense all offseason leading up to the draft, and the OTA reports. I am not saying it is likely but rather I am not ruling it out.
It would be awesome if he did win that back up QB not just because we get to keep another positional player but more because it gives us confidence that we finally hit on a QB in the draft that can give us a smooth transition if we decide to move on from Eli over the next 4 years.
| 1. Webb had to practice taking snaps
He played in a system where he never played under center. That was part of the camp reports: him needing reps under center. I hope he can win the backup spot this year, but it's still a long shot.
2. A big knock on Tye this offseason was his coachability
Gibridge - TEs coach - said that a big impact this offseason was that the increased competition (Ellison, Engram, etc.) would hopefully get Tye to work better. The implications were that he didn't take to the coaching well and that he was the frontrunner among the fourth spot seekers, but that he was beatable given his lack of proper orientation towards the game and 'perfecting his craft'.
In comment 13519269 gogiants said:
Is it possible the Giants could trade W. Tye mid-way into camp to a team that maybe lacks a starting capable TE? Sure, but there aren't many trades in the NFL.
Otherwise, there is no way the Giants just cut a talent like Tye? There is no proven FB worthy of his spot on the current roster?? I'm anxious to see how LB/ST Herzlich does as a spot-time inline blocker. If he is the real goods, and he may very well be, it really helps UNLESS Jay Adams has really improved his blocking.
We are definitely going to carry four TE's I think due to their talent and different skillsets. Right now, Ellison is the only true proven blocker. Engram is the guy with the most receiving upside, by far. Tye is in year 3 after coming out of Stony Brook. He was raw as a rookie but still surprised, just not as a blocker. And last year we saw Will isn't much of a blocker. So lets see how he does in camp.
| I believe we will be looking for a true backup to Ellison, and that will come down to a competition between Adams and LaCosse. LaCosse has PS options, so I believe he has to clearly beat out Adams to win the roster spot.
Based on his squatty physical makeup, I would like to see them work Tye as an H-back who lines up or motions into the backfield and makes FB type lead blocks. Naturally, if he does not have the mental makeup to stick his head in there, this will not work. Just trying to maximize his contributions here. Based on what UDFAs out of Stony Brook normally produce, his pro stats so far suggest a much better player than given credit for.
| I believe we will be looking for a true backup to Ellison, and that will come down to a competition between Adams and LaCosse. LaCosse has PS options, so I believe he has to clearly beat out Adams to win the roster spot.
Based on his squatty physical makeup, I would like to see them work Tye as an H-back who lines up or motions into the backfield and makes FB type lead blocks. Naturally, if he does not have the mental makeup to stick his head in there, this will not work. Just trying to maximize his contributions here. Based on what UDFAs out of Stony Brook normally produce, his pro stats so far suggest a much better player than given credit for.
| He is the one who was singled out last year for being the best combination of blocking and pass-catching. If he had stayed healthy last year, I think he would've risen to the top of the depth chart. And if he has a healthy camp this year, I think he will fall in line behind Engram and Ellison.
I'm not sure what the coaches truly think of Adams and Tye. Obviously they weren't thrilled or there would be no Ellison and Engram. I like Adams chances better simply because he has the size and physical tools to be a complete TE, whereas Tye is more limited to the pass-catching variety.
| Tye's best asset as a TE is his receiving ability, which is compromised by his lack of size. He's not a particularly effective blocker. On this team, with the receiving talent we have, you don't keep a 4th TE because he's a serviceable pass catcher.
The seems like a nice story but we've upgraded the talent level at the position as last season's results demanded. I think we move on.
In comment 13519491 regulator said:
The seems like a nice story but we've upgraded the talent level at the position as last season's results demanded. I think we move on.
Pat Traina of Inside Football did a roster projection exercise and she likes M. LaCosse over Tye. It appears LaCosse has had a strong off-season and OTA's; has changed his workout regiment to help with injuries; and, he is likely a far better blocker than W. Tye.
In comment 13519352 robbieballs2003 said:
Your mentality is what happened in the past. My outlook is the future. All I said is don't rule it out. What is wrong with that? Also, not every player is mentally weak and needs to be coddled. All I said is that he could beat out the other players. If he does then I don't want Johnson or Smith just to not fuck things up. If that is the case then make the game plan specific for Webb to not fuck it up (assuming he beats out the other two). Obviously, if he doesn't and looks like a guy that cannot call a play, run an NFL offense, etc. then you have to go with one of Johnson or Smith. You are making it sound like things are already predetermined. I am just saying lets wait and see what happens. If you go by the camp reports then Webb has exceeded expectations so far. That holds way more weight to me than scouting reports of him before the draft.
I see your point and it holds water. Camp will be quite telling.
| Engram may well take the place of a 6th WR, but whatever you call him, he will be doing more catching (a lot more) than blocking in line.
Ellison is here to block. Only injury will keep him off the field.
Adams is a 6th round pick. 6th round picks are not locks. His tenure depends on his showing that he has improved over his rookie season and that he is now a dependable blocker.
I think that the specter of Adrien Robinson hangs over the TE corps-and it should. I think that Robinson showed the Giants that even if you are big, strong and fast, AND a good receiver, if you are also liability on the field, you have no place on the Giants. The key word here is "liability."
Will Tye has shown that so far, he is not a dependable blocker. It is a liability.
LaCosse is a mystery. He is unproven as a TE. He could be good or bad. But even if he is good, his injury history make still makes him a liability.
As of now, I see three TEs making the team. Both Tye and LaCosse are battling it out with each other because they are equals. In addition to winning THAT battle, for either of them to convince McAdoo to go with 4 TEs, the winner ALSO has to show that he is at least as good as Adams.
Could we go with 4 TEs? If, (and it is a big if) if after a month of training camp and pre-season games, our 6th WR is not promising, or if LaCosse stays healthy and actually can block, or if Tye improves dramatically as a blocker (Hey, we expect Flowers to improve as a blocker), then yeah, we could go with 4 TEs. But right now, my opinion is 3 TEs.
In comment 13519366 SGMen said:
I see your point and it holds water. Camp will be quite telling.
The other point to consider is the practice squad. I believe that if Johnson or Geno were put on the PS they would not get picked up by someone else. Webb would be snatched up within 2 minutes. So it is possible in my view, that Webb is #2 on the depth chart just so he is on the game roster, and the other "winner" is #3 and put on the PS. If Eli gets hurt Webb would finish that game, but after that Johnson (for example) would be called off the PS and compete to start.
| Leapin Larry and Tye headlined the worst group of TEs in the NFL. So bad we could not capitalize on defenses leaving them wide open. A year later LD's out of the NFL in his prime after we wasted 3 years planning on him being the starter for some dumbfounded reason. Now Tye is considered a tough cut?
LaCosse can play.
Engram - Ellison - LaCosse - Adams: solid group.
Will Tye? Goodbye and good luck. A TE who cant block, cant play FB and isnt much of a threat in the receiving game is not an NFL player.
|that's a problem. He's not good enough for a roster spot to be a fait accompli.
| The statement by Gilbride about his lack of effort in listening to coaching really stuck with me since coaches almost never say much of interest let alone something so negative about a player.
I would like to hear word from the coaches about LaCosse. But, we know Tye isn't a blocking specialist. We know he's very limited. LaCosse by all indications isn't the same player: based on his size, past performance, and his performance in practice based on reporters observations. Ellison's potential injury and his injury history don't scare me, but they do caution me, and make a guy like LaCosse seem all the more invaluable for the 53.
And an addendum on this line of thought: Smith or Huesman as a FB make sense as well. Ellison can't be both in-line and in the back field at the same time. Having two TEs plus a FB on the field would help us in the running game. I'm really rooting for one of those FBs to stick to the 53.
In comment 13520543 adamg said:
I would like to hear word from the coaches about LaCosse. But, we know Tye isn't a blocking specialist. We know he's very limited. LaCosse by all indications isn't the same player: based on his size, past performance, and his performance in practice based on reporters observations. Ellison's potential injury and his injury history don't scare me, but they do caution me, and make a guy like LaCosse seem all the more invaluable for the 53.
And an addendum on this line of thought: Smith or Huesman as a FB make sense as well. Ellison can't be both in-line and in the back field at the same time. Having two TEs plus a FB on the field would help us in the running game. I'm really rooting for one of those FBs to stick to the 53.
I could be wrong but I don't think I recall ever seeing a two TE, one FB alignment? That would leave you with one receiver. I'm likely wrong I just don't ever recall. One TE, One FB - that you see regularly of course.
In comment 13520565 SGMen said:
22 personnel.
Could have Beckham or Marshall out wide with Engram in the h back or slot position. Inside The Pylon In Depth Look - ( New Window )
| 5 WR
Why? Engram can line up everywhere