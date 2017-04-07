Do we carry four TE's? SGMen : 7/4/2017 3:50 pm First, happy 4th of July to everyone.



I was going over our TE depth, considering who we keep and who we cut.



TE Ellison, Engram, Adams (upside) and Tye (he has talent, got better as the year went) all have abilities with Ellison being the chief blocker.



I don't see LaCosse making the team and I'm pretty sure he is still eligible for the PS.



So do we carry four TE's if we carry three QB's? I'm thinkng of the numbers game here and special teams play.

It may depend on who they like better - Tye or a wr on the bubble Ira : 7/4/2017 4:00 pm : link .

The Tye/LaCosse battle should be the most intense. adamg : 7/4/2017 4:00 pm : link I wonder whether Smith or Huesman could knock both off and give us a real FB for the first time in a while.

RE: I'd be a little surprised SGMen : 7/4/2017 4:04 pm : link

Quote: if they didn't Given the talent of all four of these players, I'd have to agree. I'm not sure how much Jay Adams has improved as an inline blocker. He certainly has the frame to block.



Will Tye is just "nifty" and knows the offense, plus he's still cheap. It is a long season so having talent around always helps. I just don't remember how Tye, Adams are as special teamers? In comment 13519227 Big Blue '56 said:Given the talent of all four of these players, I'd have to agree. I'm not sure how much Jay Adams has improved as an inline blocker. He certainly has the frame to block.Will Tye is just "nifty" and knows the offense, plus he's still cheap. It is a long season so having talent around always helps. I just don't remember how Tye, Adams are as special teamers?

RE: The Tye/LaCosse battle should be the most intense. SGMen : 7/4/2017 4:06 pm : link

Quote: I wonder whether Smith or Huesman could knock both off and give us a real FB for the first time in a while. Rhett Ellison can play fullback as I understand it so I see Smith as a practice squad, developmental type possibly.



And I very much doubt LaCosse can beat out Tye whose proved to be a receiver at least. But hey, ya never know how much a guy improves. Camp competition should be thick. In comment 13519231 adamg said:Rhett Ellison can play fullback as I understand it so I see Smith as a practice squad, developmental type possibly.And I very much doubt LaCosse can beat out Tye whose proved to be a receiver at least. But hey, ya never know how much a guy improves. Camp competition should be thick.

Huesman XBRONX : 7/4/2017 4:08 pm : link has he ever played FB? 216lb FB really?

RE: Huesman SGMen : 7/4/2017 4:13 pm : link

Quote: has he ever played FB? 216lb FB really? I said the same thing which is why I didn't even bother typing out his name. He is totally developmental but even if he added 10 pounds of muscle by next year he'd still be too small, IMHO. Smith, on the other hand, may have potential if he can not only block for the run but pass protect and catch. The broader a full back's skills, the better his chances of sticking in this pass happy league. In comment 13519234 XBRONX said:I said the same thing which is why I didn't even bother typing out his name. He is totally developmental but even if he added 10 pounds of muscle by next year he'd still be too small, IMHO. Smith, on the other hand, may have potential if he can not only block for the run but pass protect and catch. The broader a full back's skills, the better his chances of sticking in this pass happy league.

RE: RE: The Tye/LaCosse battle should be the most intense. adamg : 7/4/2017 4:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519231 adamg said:





Quote:





I wonder whether Smith or Huesman could knock both off and give us a real FB for the first time in a while.



Rhett Ellison can play fullback as I understand it so I see Smith as a practice squad, developmental type possibly.



And I very much doubt LaCosse can beat out Tye whose proved to be a receiver at least. But hey, ya never know how much a guy improves. Camp competition should be thick.



But having Ellison at FB takes him off the line. I'd rather have Ellison in line if possible. Jumbo with a true FB, Ellison, Adams, and Engram gives us more pass threat than Herz coming in to play in line. In comment 13519233 SGMen said:But having Ellison at FB takes him off the line. I'd rather have Ellison in line if possible. Jumbo with a true FB, Ellison, Adams, and Engram gives us more pass threat than Herz coming in to play in line.

RE: RE: Huesman adamg : 7/4/2017 4:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519234 XBRONX said:





Quote:





has he ever played FB? 216lb FB really?



I said the same thing which is why I didn't even bother typing out his name. He is totally developmental but even if he added 10 pounds of muscle by next year he'd still be too small, IMHO. Smith, on the other hand, may have potential if he can not only block for the run but pass protect and catch. The broader a full back's skills, the better his chances of sticking in this pass happy league.



216 was coming out of college as a QB. He's already added a ton of weight. In comment 13519237 SGMen said:216 was coming out of college as a QB. He's already added a ton of weight.

If he is not XBRONX : 7/4/2017 4:20 pm : link 216, better let Eric know.

The 2011 Packers carried 4 TEs, 3 RBs, and 1 FB. Klaatu : 7/4/2017 4:36 pm : link I'd like to see us do the same this year. It should be noted, though they only carried 2 QBs and 5 WRs.

RE: RE: RE: The Tye/LaCosse battle should be the most intense. SGMen : 7/4/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519233 SGMen said:





Quote:





In comment 13519231 adamg said:





Quote:





I wonder whether Smith or Huesman could knock both off and give us a real FB for the first time in a while.



Rhett Ellison can play fullback as I understand it so I see Smith as a practice squad, developmental type possibly.



And I very much doubt LaCosse can beat out Tye whose proved to be a receiver at least. But hey, ya never know how much a guy improves. Camp competition should be thick.







But having Ellison at FB takes him off the line. I'd rather have Ellison in line if possible. Jumbo with a true FB, Ellison, Adams, and Engram gives us more pass threat than Herz coming in to play in line. I'm quietly hoping Herzlich can actually block inline. I think it is the only way he sticks this year despite his special teams and leadership skills. He'd be a total liability as a LB. I like UDFA Munson to possibly beat out Herz unless Herz's versatility such as inline and special makes him too valuable for at least one more year. In comment 13519238 adamg said:I'm quietly hoping Herzlich can actually block inline. I think it is the only way he sticks this year despite his special teams and leadership skills. He'd be a total liability as a LB. I like UDFA Munson to possibly beat out Herz unless Herz's versatility such as inline and special makes him too valuable for at least one more year.

RE: Yes, Tye/LaCosse battle for #4 SGMen : 7/4/2017 4:52 pm : link

Quote: . They will battle for sure but I can't see LaCosse beating out the experienced Tye? In spots, Will is fairly nifty. He just can't block despite his 260 pounds. If Tye' improved his blocking and shows well in camp LaCosse likely doesn't have a chance. In comment 13519255 ZogZerg said:They will battle for sure but I can't see LaCosse beating out the experienced Tye? In spots, Will is fairly nifty. He just can't block despite his 260 pounds. If Tye' improved his blocking and shows well in camp LaCosse likely doesn't have a chance.

RE: RE: Yes, Tye/LaCosse battle for #4 AcidTest : 7/4/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519255 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





.



They will battle for sure but I can't see LaCosse beating out the experienced Tye? In spots, Will is fairly nifty. He just can't block despite his 260 pounds. If Tye' improved his blocking and shows well in camp LaCosse likely doesn't have a chance.



Tend to agree. LaCosse was also cut by the Jets IIRS. Tye is limited, but a proven player, a solid move the chains TE, who has already excelled on ST. But it should be an interesting camp battle.



My guess is the same as almost everyone else: Engram, Ellison, Adams, Tye. In comment 13519258 SGMen said:Tend to agree. LaCosse was also cut by the Jets IIRS. Tye is limited, but a proven player, a solid move the chains TE, who has already excelled on ST. But it should be an interesting camp battle.My guess is the same as almost everyone else: Engram, Ellison, Adams, Tye.

No gogiants : 7/4/2017 5:10 pm : link Open with 3 TEs, the same number they opened with last year. Additional spots should be used for third QB and a FB. These players will add more value than the fourth TE.

TEs: Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, Rhett Ellison



LaCosse Samiam : 7/4/2017 5:13 pm : link If he stays healthy and plays going forward the way he's played in camp and OTAs, he not only beats out Tye - no big deal- but he could easily beat out Adams. I think Reese will for sure cut a draft pick if there's a better player on the roster. He's don, it before and as the team gets better takent wise,it's something that has to happen. LaCosse showed he

has the makings of an NFL TE. Adams has not. If you want to talk potential, that TE on the team is Engram. If we're looking fir a TE who can catch and block, it might be La Cosse if healthy. It sure isn't Tye and might not be Adams either. Still, I think we keep 4

LaCosse was cut by Jets... Klaatu : 7/4/2017 5:18 pm : link Only because he was still suffering from the hamstring injury that led us to give him his release in his rookie year. We gave him an injury settlement instead of putting him on IR so he could sign with another team (August 2015). The Jets waived him prior to the start of the season and we brought him back that November and put him on the PS. He was put on the active roster in December. August 2016 he got hurt again in camp (I think it was a knee this time), but this time he was waived/injured and put on IR. He signed a one-year deal with us in February of this year. He's still a long shot to make the final 53, but he did have a good spring...again.

RE: No SGMen : 7/4/2017 5:19 pm : link

Quote: Open with 3 TEs, the same number they opened with last year. Additional spots should be used for third QB and a FB. These players will add more value than the fourth TE.

TEs: Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, Rhett Ellison Is it possible the Giants could trade W. Tye mid-way into camp to a team that maybe lacks a starting capable TE? Sure, but there aren't many trades in the NFL.



Otherwise, there is no way the Giants just cut a talent like Tye? There is no proven FB worthy of his spot on the current roster?? I'm anxious to see how LB/ST Herzlich does as a spot-time inline blocker. If he is the real goods, and he may very well be, it really helps UNLESS Jay Adams has really improved his blocking.



We are definitely going to carry four TE's I think due to their talent and different skillsets. Right now, Ellison is the only true proven blocker. Engram is the guy with the most receiving upside, by far. Tye is in year 3 after coming out of Stony Brook. He was raw as a rookie but still surprised, just not as a blocker. And last year we saw Will isn't much of a blocker. So lets see how he does in camp. In comment 13519269 gogiants said:Is it possible the Giants could trade W. Tye mid-way into camp to a team that maybe lacks a starting capable TE? Sure, but there aren't many trades in the NFL.Otherwise, there is no way the Giants just cut a talent like Tye? There is no proven FB worthy of his spot on the current roster?? I'm anxious to see how LB/ST Herzlich does as a spot-time inline blocker. If he is the real goods, and he may very well be, it really helps UNLESS Jay Adams has really improved his blocking.We are definitely going to carry four TE's I think due to their talent and different skillsets. Right now, Ellison is the only true proven blocker. Engram is the guy with the most receiving upside, by far. Tye is in year 3 after coming out of Stony Brook. He was raw as a rookie but still surprised, just not as a blocker. And last year we saw Will isn't much of a blocker. So lets see how he does in camp.

Huesman weighed 226 nygirlie : 7/4/2017 5:21 pm : link At his pro day a year ago.

RE: RE: No Diver_Down : 7/4/2017 5:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519269 gogiants said:





Quote:





Open with 3 TEs, the same number they opened with last year. Additional spots should be used for third QB and a FB. These players will add more value than the fourth TE.

TEs: Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, Rhett Ellison



Is it possible the Giants could trade W. Tye mid-way into camp to a team that maybe lacks a starting capable TE? Sure, but there aren't many trades in the NFL.



Otherwise, there is no way the Giants just cut a talent like Tye? There is no proven FB worthy of his spot on the current roster?? I'm anxious to see how LB/ST Herzlich does as a spot-time inline blocker. If he is the real goods, and he may very well be, it really helps UNLESS Jay Adams has really improved his blocking.



We are definitely going to carry four TE's I think due to their talent and different skillsets. Right now, Ellison is the only true proven blocker. Engram is the guy with the most receiving upside, by far. Tye is in year 3 after coming out of Stony Brook. He was raw as a rookie but still surprised, just not as a blocker. And last year we saw Will isn't much of a blocker. So lets see how he does in camp.



What is this talent of Tye that you speak of? Poor blocking, slow, lumbering. The only reason Tye was the starter was because Leaping Larry was a dipshit and Adams was too green. No one is going to trade for a player who will be cut. No one is going to sign this guy to their 53-man roster. And there is no reason to reserve a roster spot for Tye. He'll head to the Stony Brook Ready Reserve and await his call if injuries necessitate his activation. In comment 13519275 SGMen said:What is this talent of Tye that you speak of? Poor blocking, slow, lumbering. The only reason Tye was the starter was because Leaping Larry was a dipshit and Adams was too green. No one is going to trade for a player who will be cut. No one is going to sign this guy to their 53-man roster. And there is no reason to reserve a roster spot for Tye. He'll head to the Stony Brook Ready Reserve and await his call if injuries necessitate his activation.

RE: Huesman weighed 226 SGMen : 7/4/2017 5:29 pm : link

Quote: At his pro day a year ago. Even 226 is light. Assuming he's added some weight since last year's pro-day, how much can it be? 235? I guess we'll have to wait 25 or so days when the first reports start filtering in and maybe someone notes how he looks. Not sure if they publish weights that quickly or update them publicly that quickly? Plus, he is learning a whole new position isn't he? Big Transition? In comment 13519276 nygirlie said:Even 226 is light. Assuming he's added some weight since last year's pro-day, how much can it be? 235? I guess we'll have to wait 25 or so days when the first reports start filtering in and maybe someone notes how he looks. Not sure if they publish weights that quickly or update them publicly that quickly? Plus, he is learning a whole new position isn't he? Big Transition?

Tye is slow? XBRONX : 7/4/2017 5:33 pm : link 4.5 is not slow

RE: RE: Huesman weighed 226 adamg : 7/4/2017 5:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519276 nygirlie said:





Quote:





At his pro day a year ago.



Even 226 is light. Assuming he's added some weight since last year's pro-day, how much can it be? 235? I guess we'll have to wait 25 or so days when the first reports start filtering in and maybe someone notes how he looks. Not sure if they publish weights that quickly or update them publicly that quickly? Plus, he is learning a whole new position isn't he? Big Transition?



Considering what WR Pryor did within a year, I wouldn't rule him out. He transitioned to RB over the past year so I assume he'd have more offensive versatility than Smith if not the same blocking potential. In comment 13519285 SGMen said:Considering what WR Pryor did within a year, I wouldn't rule him out. He transitioned to RB over the past year so I assume he'd have more offensive versatility than Smith if not the same blocking potential.

RE: Tye is slow? Diver_Down : 7/4/2017 5:37 pm : link

Quote: 4.5 is not slow



If only he could run in shorts and t-shirt in the game. It is a struggle for him to get any separation and down field. In comment 13519288 XBRONX said:If only he could run in shorts and t-shirt in the game. It is a struggle for him to get any separation and down field.

RE: Tye is slow? adamg : 7/4/2017 5:39 pm : link

Quote: 4.5 is not slow



4.57 or 4.62 isn't setting records. He plays with average speed imo.



http://www.nfldraftscout.com/ratings/dsprofile.php?pyid=113205&draftyear=2015&genpos=TE



https://www.playerprofiler.com/nfl/will-tye/ In comment 13519288 XBRONX said:4.57 or 4.62 isn't setting records. He plays with average speed imo.

RE: RE: Tye is slow? SGMen : 7/4/2017 5:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519288 XBRONX said:





Quote:





4.5 is not slow







4.57 or 4.62 isn't setting records. He plays with average speed imo.



http://www.nfldraftscout.com/ratings/dsprofile.php?pyid=113205&draftyear=2015&genpos=TE



https://www.playerprofiler.com/nfl/will-tye/ Tye is nifty but he isn't scaring teams down the middle of the field like Evan Engram will be for a long time hopefully. But Tye can play, hold his own, and may even be slightly improved this year with some more experience? You just don't cut talent.



Usually the 4th TE or 6th WR boils down to upside and special teams play. Can a WR like say D. Powe really flash and just beat out Tye based on potential? Sure...just not seeing it right now. In comment 13519293 adamg said:Tye is nifty but he isn't scaring teams down the middle of the field like Evan Engram will be for a long time hopefully. But Tye can play, hold his own, and may even be slightly improved this year with some more experience? You just don't cut talent.Usually the 4th TE or 6th WR boils down to upside and special teams play. Can a WR like say D. Powe really flash and just beat out Tye based on potential? Sure...just not seeing it right now.

Sorry SGMen. Klaatu : 7/4/2017 5:55 pm : link Quote: You just don't cut talent.



Of course you do, when it's marginal talent at best. You know what else you do? You sign a free agent TE who's a much better blocker, inline or in the backfield. You draft a "21st Century TE" with good size, blazing speed, ten-inch hands, who's already a polished route-runner. You also keep the kid you drafted last year who has, as Sy '56 said about him prior to last year's draft, "more upside than any TE in the class." Of course you do, when it's marginal talent at best. You know what else you do? You sign a free agent TE who's a much better blocker, inline or in the backfield. You draft a "21st Century TE" with good size, blazing speed, ten-inch hands, who's already a polished route-runner. You also keep the kid you drafted last year who has, as Sy '56 said about him prior to last year's draft, "more upside than any TE in the class."

Herzlich makes the team as long RDJR : 7/4/2017 6:08 pm : link as the Mara family owns the team. Either at LB or TE.

RE: RE: No gogiants : 7/4/2017 6:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519269 gogiants said:





Quote:





Open with 3 TEs, the same number they opened with last year. Additional spots should be used for third QB and a FB. These players will add more value than the fourth TE.

TEs: Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, Rhett Ellison



Is it possible the Giants could trade W. Tye mid-way into camp to a team that maybe lacks a starting capable TE? Sure, but there aren't many trades in the NFL.



Otherwise, there is no way the Giants just cut a talent like Tye? There is no proven FB worthy of his spot on the current roster?? I'm anxious to see how LB/ST Herzlich does as a spot-time inline blocker. If he is the real goods, and he may very well be, it really helps UNLESS Jay Adams has really improved his blocking.



We are definitely going to carry four TE's I think due to their talent and different skillsets. Right now, Ellison is the only true proven blocker. Engram is the guy with the most receiving upside, by far. Tye is in year 3 after coming out of Stony Brook. He was raw as a rookie but still surprised, just not as a blocker. And last year we saw Will isn't much of a blocker. So lets see how he does in camp.



The last time we were in the top half of the league in rushing yards per attempt we had FB Hynoski playing 41% of offensive snaps. In 2016 six of the eight teams with the highest Offensive Snap Percentages for fullbacks were in the top ten teams for rushing touchdowns. Shane Smith is an athletic beast. He was the lead blocker for Tyler Ervin in 2015 when Ervin ran for 1600 yards. Shane also has experience playing special teams.



How much would Tye actually play with Engram, Adams and Ellison on the roster? I see Engram as the number 1. Adams was graded by PFF as a better blocker than Tye. Ellison has been regarded by Reese as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. Ellison is also said to have soft hands. In 78 career targets he had just 3 drops. Ellison averaged 8.5 yards after catch for his career.



Tye is a good player. I just believe with our recent onslaught of acquiring tight ends he will fall to the number 4 tight end and not get that many snaps.



We need 3 QBs because you don't want to have to throw Webb into the fire if something should happen to Eli. I believe we would get more value in a FB than carrying a fourth TE who could have very limited playing time.

In comment 13519275 SGMen said:The last time we were in the top half of the league in rushing yards per attempt we had FB Hynoski playing 41% of offensive snaps. In 2016 six of the eight teams with the highest Offensive Snap Percentages for fullbacks were in the top ten teams for rushing touchdowns. Shane Smith is an athletic beast. He was the lead blocker for Tyler Ervin in 2015 when Ervin ran for 1600 yards. Shane also has experience playing special teams.How much would Tye actually play with Engram, Adams and Ellison on the roster? I see Engram as the number 1. Adams was graded by PFF as a better blocker than Tye. Ellison has been regarded by Reese as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. Ellison is also said to have soft hands. In 78 career targets he had just 3 drops. Ellison averaged 8.5 yards after catch for his career.Tye is a good player. I just believe with our recent onslaught of acquiring tight ends he will fall to the number 4 tight end and not get that many snaps.We need 3 QBs because you don't want to have to throw Webb into the fire if something should happen to Eli. I believe we would get more value in a FB than carrying a fourth TE who could have very limited playing time.

I think it's likely, particularly if . . . . TC : 7/4/2017 6:43 pm : link Engram is counted as a TE, rather than a hybrid.



Best guess is Engram, Ellison, (Signed through '21.) Adams, and either LaCosse or Tye. Both LaCosse and Tye get praised by the coaches, but I haven't seen enough of LaCosse to know if that's anymore than encouragement. I happen to think Will Tye is a very limited athlete who is stiff, has poor change of direction ability and not great hands. He'll eventually get cut, but whether it's this time or the next depends upon how camp unfolds.



RE: RE: RE: No SGMen : 7/4/2017 6:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519275 SGMen said:





Quote:





In comment 13519269 gogiants said:



Quote:







The last time we were in the top half of the league in rushing yards per attempt we had FB Hynoski playing 41% of offensive snaps. In 2016 six of the eight teams with the highest Offensive Snap Percentages for fullbacks were in the top ten teams for rushing touchdowns. Shane Smith is an athletic beast. He was the lead blocker for Tyler Ervin in 2015 when Ervin ran for 1600 yards. Shane also has experience playing special teams.



How much would Tye actually play with Engram, Adams and Ellison on the roster? I see Engram as the number 1. Adams was graded by PFF as a better blocker than Tye. Ellison has been regarded by Reese as one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. Ellison is also said to have soft hands. In 78 career targets he had just 3 drops. Ellison averaged 8.5 yards after catch for his career.



Tye is a good player. I just believe with our recent onslaught of acquiring tight ends he will fall to the number 4 tight end and not get that many snaps.



We need 3 QBs because you don't want to have to throw Webb into the fire if something should happen to Eli. I believe we would get more value in a FB than carrying a fourth TE who could have very limited playing time. If Smith were to WOW in camp and show well on specials, maybe the Giants can trade Tye and keep LaCosse on the practice squad? There are options. But no way we carry 4 TE's and 1 FB unless we carry just 3 RB's??? As GreenBay did in 2011?? In comment 13519308 gogiants said:If Smith were to WOW in camp and show well on specials, maybe the Giants can trade Tye and keep LaCosse on the practice squad? There are options. But no way we carry 4 TE's and 1 FB unless we carry just 3 RB's??? As GreenBay did in 2011??

I wouldn't automatically assume that we will carry 3 QBs. robbieballs2003 : 7/4/2017 6:46 pm : link I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli.

RE: I wouldn't automatically assume that we will carry 3 QBs. SGMen : 7/4/2017 7:01 pm : link

Quote: I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli. Well, camp will be quite telling, of course, but my understanding from the writeups is that Webb is "raw" and doesn't come from a pro-style offense in college. Also, he needs technique work. He has the arm, the work ethic and so forth but may need a year to watch and learn plus another off-season working with a QB coach amongst other things. You can't risk the season with a rookie backup QB?? That is how I come out.



You can have Geno Smith or Johnson play "safe" football should Eli miss time for the first time in his career, carrying the team just enough to eek out close wins. I'm not sure Webb can do that. In comment 13519322 robbieballs2003 said:Well, camp will be quite telling, of course, but my understanding from the writeups is that Webb is "raw" and doesn't come from a pro-style offense in college. Also, he needs technique work. He has the arm, the work ethic and so forth but may need a year to watch and learn plus another off-season working with a QB coach amongst other things. You can't risk the season with a rookie backup QB?? That is how I come out.You can have Geno Smith or Johnson play "safe" football should Eli miss time for the first time in his career, carrying the team just enough to eek out close wins. I'm not sure Webb can do that.

RE: I wouldn't automatically assume that we will carry 3 QBs. gogiants : 7/4/2017 7:06 pm : link

Quote: I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli.



The fact that he comes from a spread offense and from what I read he has little experience calling plays from a huddle or taking snaps from center. If he could be the potential QB of the future I think you want to build him into that. Look at Geno Smith thrown in his first year.

In comment 13519322 robbieballs2003 said:The fact that he comes from a spread offense and from what I read he has little experience calling plays from a huddle or taking snaps from center. If he could be the potential QB of the future I think you want to build him into that. Look at Geno Smith thrown in his first year.

RE: Sorry SGMen. SGMen : 7/4/2017 7:06 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





You just don't cut talent.







Of course you do, when it's marginal talent at best. You know what else you do? You sign a free agent TE who's a much better blocker, inline or in the backfield. You draft a "21st Century TE" with good size, blazing speed, ten-inch hands, who's already a polished route-runner. You also keep the kid you drafted last year who has, as Sy '56 said about him prior to last year's draft, "more upside than any TE in the class." I get your point but I think Will Tye is a little better than marginal. But look, if both Engram and Adams totally WOW in camp then Tye may fall in the numbers game.



But I doubt anyone would give us a 7th round pick for him, not with all the cuts that will happen at the end of camp. In comment 13519300 Klaatu said:I get your point but I think Will Tye is a little better than marginal. But look, if both Engram and Adams totally WOW in camp then Tye may fall in the numbers game.But I doubt anyone would give us a 7th round pick for him, not with all the cuts that will happen at the end of camp.

From trading Will Tye to not trading Will Tye in twenty minutes. Klaatu : 7/4/2017 7:36 pm : link I think that's a new record for you, SGMen.

RE: From trading Will Tye to not trading Will Tye in twenty minutes. SGMen : 7/4/2017 7:45 pm : link

Quote: I think that's a new record for you, SGMen. All I'm saying is we have a good situation here, competition, and if the competition bears out our keeping only 3 TE's well lets try and get compensation to the "more than minimally talented" Will Tye. The whole point of discussion is that you can change your mind based on new information or a different line of thinking. I'm not a coach, don't have insight into the Giants thinking.



If you put a gun to my head though, I say we end up keeping four TE's.... In comment 13519338 Klaatu said:All I'm saying is we have a good situation here, competition, and if the competition bears out our keeping only 3 TE's well lets try and get compensation to the "more than minimally talented" Will Tye. The whole point of discussion is that you can change your mind based on new information or a different line of thinking. I'm not a coach, don't have insight into the Giants thinking.If you put a gun to my head though, I say we end up keeping four TE's....

RE: RE: I wouldn't automatically assume that we will carry 3 QBs. robbieballs2003 : 7/4/2017 8:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519322 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli.



Well, camp will be quite telling, of course, but my understanding from the writeups is that Webb is "raw" and doesn't come from a pro-style offense in college. Also, he needs technique work. He has the arm, the work ethic and so forth but may need a year to watch and learn plus another off-season working with a QB coach amongst other things. You can't risk the season with a rookie backup QB?? That is how I come out.



You can have Geno Smith or Johnson play "safe" football should Eli miss time for the first time in his career, carrying the team just enough to eek out close wins. I'm not sure Webb can do that.



Your mentality is what happened in the past. My outlook is the future. All I said is don't rule it out. What is wrong with that? Also, not every player is mentally weak and needs to be coddled. All I said is that he could beat out the other players. If he does then I don't want Johnson or Smith just to not fuck things up. If that is the case then make the game plan specific for Webb to not fuck it up (assuming he beats out the other two). Obviously, if he doesn't and looks like a guy that cannot call a play, run an NFL offense, etc. then you have to go with one of Johnson or Smith. You are making it sound like things are already predetermined. I am just saying lets wait and see what happens. If you go by the camp reports then Webb has exceeded expectations so far. That holds way more weight to me than scouting reports of him before the draft. In comment 13519328 SGMen said:Your mentality is what happened in the past. My outlook is the future. All I said is don't rule it out. What is wrong with that? Also, not every player is mentally weak and needs to be coddled. All I said is that he could beat out the other players. If he does then I don't want Johnson or Smith just to not fuck things up. If that is the case then make the game plan specific for Webb to not fuck it up (assuming he beats out the other two). Obviously, if he doesn't and looks like a guy that cannot call a play, run an NFL offense, etc. then you have to go with one of Johnson or Smith. You are making it sound like things are already predetermined. I am just saying lets wait and see what happens. If you go by the camp reports then Webb has exceeded expectations so far. That holds way more weight to me than scouting reports of him before the draft.

RE: RE: I wouldn't automatically assume that we will carry 3 QBs. robbieballs2003 : 7/4/2017 8:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519322 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli.







The fact that he comes from a spread offense and from what I read he has little experience calling plays from a huddle or taking snaps from center. If he could be the potential QB of the future I think you want to build him into that. Look at Geno Smith thrown in his first year.



Read my previous post. He has worked on his calls and snaps prior to the draft and impressed with that so far. Have you read any OTA reports? He was doing well. Not perfect but very well. Also, what does Geno Smith starting as a rookie on the Jets who are completely inept have to do with being a backup QB? In comment 13519330 gogiants said:Read my previous post. He has worked on his calls and snaps prior to the draft and impressed with that so far. Have you read any OTA reports? He was doing well. Not perfect but very well. Also, what does Geno Smith starting as a rookie on the Jets who are completely inept have to do with being a backup QB?

RE: RE: RE: I wouldn't automatically assume that we will carry 3 QBs. SGMen : 7/4/2017 8:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13519328 SGMen said:





Quote:





In comment 13519322 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli.



Well, camp will be quite telling, of course, but my understanding from the writeups is that Webb is "raw" and doesn't come from a pro-style offense in college. Also, he needs technique work. He has the arm, the work ethic and so forth but may need a year to watch and learn plus another off-season working with a QB coach amongst other things. You can't risk the season with a rookie backup QB?? That is how I come out.



You can have Geno Smith or Johnson play "safe" football should Eli miss time for the first time in his career, carrying the team just enough to eek out close wins. I'm not sure Webb can do that.







Your mentality is what happened in the past. My outlook is the future. All I said is don't rule it out. What is wrong with that? Also, not every player is mentally weak and needs to be coddled. All I said is that he could beat out the other players. If he does then I don't want Johnson or Smith just to not fuck things up. If that is the case then make the game plan specific for Webb to not fuck it up (assuming he beats out the other two). Obviously, if he doesn't and looks like a guy that cannot call a play, run an NFL offense, etc. then you have to go with one of Johnson or Smith. You are making it sound like things are already predetermined. I am just saying lets wait and see what happens. If you go by the camp reports then Webb has exceeded expectations so far. That holds way more weight to me than scouting reports of him before the draft. I see your point and it holds water. Camp will be quite telling. In comment 13519352 robbieballs2003 said:I see your point and it holds water. Camp will be quite telling.

SGMen robbieballs2003 : 7/4/2017 9:01 pm : link I will add that the odds are definitely in favor of us carrying 3. Rookie QBs, especially ones from spread offenses, have a tough adjustment to the NFL game. However, every player should be evaluated on an individual basis imo. The positives for him are the fact that he is a quick learner with him picking up the playbook at both Texas Tech and Cal very quickly, being the son of a coach (could be overblown but I think it is a positive with him), the fact that he worked with Jim Zorn on running a pro-style offense all offseason leading up to the draft, and the OTA reports. I am not saying it is likely but rather I am not ruling it out.



It would be awesome if he did win that back up QB not just because we get to keep another positional player but more because it gives us confidence that we finally hit on a QB in the draft that can give us a smooth transition if we decide to move on from Eli over the next 4 years.

RE: SGMen SGMen : 7/4/2017 9:16 pm : link

Quote: I will add that the odds are definitely in favor of us carrying 3. Rookie QBs, especially ones from spread offenses, have a tough adjustment to the NFL game. However, every player should be evaluated on an individual basis imo. The positives for him are the fact that he is a quick learner with him picking up the playbook at both Texas Tech and Cal very quickly, being the son of a coach (could be overblown but I think it is a positive with him), the fact that he worked with Jim Zorn on running a pro-style offense all offseason leading up to the draft, and the OTA reports. I am not saying it is likely but rather I am not ruling it out.



It would be awesome if he did win that back up QB not just because we get to keep another positional player but more because it gives us confidence that we finally hit on a QB in the draft that can give us a smooth transition if we decide to move on from Eli over the next 4 years. Well said, well said. I didn't realize Webb had been with Texas Tech nor did I realize he worked with Jim Zorn. This will all help him plus the film work I'm sure he's digesting daily. The kid sounds the part, that much I and most every poster & beat writer picked up on.



If we go two QB's it is better, of course, as we get to keep that extra FB or TE or Safety or DL. We have talent this year and our cuts are going to get picked up by other teams. In comment 13519373 robbieballs2003 said:Well said, well said. I didn't realize Webb had been with Texas Tech nor did I realize he worked with Jim Zorn. This will all help him plus the film work I'm sure he's digesting daily. The kid sounds the part, that much I and most every poster & beat writer picked up on.If we go two QB's it is better, of course, as we get to keep that extra FB or TE or Safety or DL. We have talent this year and our cuts are going to get picked up by other teams.

A couple things adamg : 7/5/2017 12:36 am : link 1. Webb had to practice taking snaps



He played in a system where he never played under center. That was part of the camp reports: him needing reps under center. I hope he can win the backup spot this year, but it's still a long shot.



2. A big knock on Tye this offseason was his coachability



Gibridge - TEs coach - said that a big impact this offseason was that the increased competition (Ellison, Engram, etc.) would hopefully get Tye to work better. The implications were that he didn't take to the coaching well and that he was the frontrunner among the fourth spot seekers, but that he was beatable given his lack of proper orientation towards the game and 'perfecting his craft'.

RE: A couple things SGMen : 7/5/2017 12:44 am : link

Quote: 1. Webb had to practice taking snaps



He played in a system where he never played under center. That was part of the camp reports: him needing reps under center. I hope he can win the backup spot this year, but it's still a long shot.



2. A big knock on Tye this offseason was his coachability



Gibridge - TEs coach - said that a big impact this offseason was that the increased competition (Ellison, Engram, etc.) would hopefully get Tye to work better. The implications were that he didn't take to the coaching well and that he was the frontrunner among the fourth spot seekers, but that he was beatable given his lack of proper orientation towards the game and 'perfecting his craft'. I could never understand why a professional, a football player with a short career span, didn't give his best effort to learn his craft. We heard that about Flowers a bit last off-season, that he wasn't maybe putting in the best effort and well it showed on the field. This year he picked it up apparently. I'm not sure how Tye did this off-season, but lets hope the guy learned. We drafted Engram for a reason: seam speed, ability to challenge defenses.



As for Webb, I too think he needs all sorts of pro-style offense work before he is ready for the NFL. Can he do it in one off-season? We will see. In comment 13519423 adamg said:I could never understand why a professional, a football player with a short career span, didn't give his best effort to learn his craft. We heard that about Flowers a bit last off-season, that he wasn't maybe putting in the best effort and well it showed on the field. This year he picked it up apparently. I'm not sure how Tye did this off-season, but lets hope the guy learned. We drafted Engram for a reason: seam speed, ability to challenge defenses.As for Webb, I too think he needs all sorts of pro-style offense work before he is ready for the NFL. Can he do it in one off-season? We will see.

I think we fans frame this conversation differently than coaches. 81_Great_Dane : 7/5/2017 1:30 am : link We think in terms of two platoons, offense and defense, with a few specialists: Long snapper, punter, place kicker.I think coaches think in terms offense, defense and special teams.



A certain number of guys make the team because they're serviceable backups on offense and defense but "starters" on special teams. Mark Herzlich seems to be in that category.



I think if we ever tried putting together a depth chart for the special teams units (KO, KO return; punt, punt return; field goal; field goal defense) we'd find these decisions make a little more sense. Who's better on those six units: Tye or LaCosse or one of the FBs or Tavarres King or a young linebacker or one of the safeties?



I have no idea, really.



But I think specials might account for some guys who aren't popular on BBI making the team. Besides Herzlich, maybe Behre, even Bromley. We're all looking for the next Victor Cruz. The coaches would love to find that guy, but they also need the next Reyna Thompson or David Tyree.



RE: RE: No Gatorade Dunk : 7/5/2017 2:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13519269 gogiants said:





Quote:





Open with 3 TEs, the same number they opened with last year. Additional spots should be used for third QB and a FB. These players will add more value than the fourth TE.

TEs: Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, Rhett Ellison



Is it possible the Giants could trade W. Tye mid-way into camp to a team that maybe lacks a starting capable TE? Sure, but there aren't many trades in the NFL.



Otherwise, there is no way the Giants just cut a talent like Tye? There is no proven FB worthy of his spot on the current roster?? I'm anxious to see how LB/ST Herzlich does as a spot-time inline blocker. If he is the real goods, and he may very well be, it really helps UNLESS Jay Adams has really improved his blocking.



We are definitely going to carry four TE's I think due to their talent and different skillsets. Right now, Ellison is the only true proven blocker. Engram is the guy with the most receiving upside, by far. Tye is in year 3 after coming out of Stony Brook. He was raw as a rookie but still surprised, just not as a blocker. And last year we saw Will isn't much of a blocker. So lets see how he does in camp.

A talent like Tye? He's the dictionary definition of JAG. This is bordering on John Jerry level overvaluation.



And it's Jerell Adams, not Jay. In comment 13519275 SGMen said:A talent like Tye? He's the dictionary definition of JAG. This is bordering on John Jerry level overvaluation.And it'sAdams, not Jay.

I think a lot depends on LaCosse's ability to stay healthy Milton : 7/5/2017 3:01 am : link He is the one who was singled out last year for being the best combination of blocking and pass-catching. If he had stayed healthy last year, I think he would've risen to the top of the depth chart. And if he has a healthy camp this year, I think he will fall in line behind Engram and Ellison.



I'm not sure what the coaches truly think of Adams and Tye. Obviously they weren't thrilled or there would be no Ellison and Engram. I like Adams chances better simply because he has the size and physical tools to be a complete TE, whereas Tye is more limited to the pass-catching variety.

As long as you count Engram as a TE, we absolutely keep 4 Bob in Newburgh : 7/5/2017 6:52 am : link I believe we will be looking for a true backup to Ellison, and that will come down to a competition between Adams and LaCosse. LaCosse has PS options, so I believe he has to clearly beat out Adams to win the roster spot.



Based on his squatty physical makeup, I would like to see them work Tye as an H-back who lines up or motions into the backfield and makes FB type lead blocks. Naturally, if he does not have the mental makeup to stick his head in there, this will not work. Just trying to maximize his contributions here. Based on what UDFAs out of Stony Brook normally produce, his pro stats so far suggest a much better player than given credit for.

RE: As long as you count Engram as a TE, we absolutely keep 4 Diver_Down : 7/5/2017 8:00 am : link

Quote: I believe we will be looking for a true backup to Ellison, and that will come down to a competition between Adams and LaCosse. LaCosse has PS options, so I believe he has to clearly beat out Adams to win the roster spot.



Based on his squatty physical makeup, I would like to see them work Tye as an H-back who lines up or motions into the backfield and makes FB type lead blocks. Naturally, if he does not have the mental makeup to stick his head in there, this will not work. Just trying to maximize his contributions here. Based on what UDFAs out of Stony Brook normally produce, his pro stats so far suggest a much better player than given credit for.



First, you want a guy who is terrible at blocking to make "FB type lead blocks? Second, the only reason Tye has compiled the stats to date is because the position group has been a black-hole of talent led by Leaping Larry. Tye has realized his potential and I applaud him for that, but so many have alluded to his "talent" and being a much better player only demonstrates the lowly acceptance that has been instilled to us fans by the blatant disregard by the front office in addressing the TE position. In comment 13519436 Bob in Newburgh said:First, you want a guy who is terrible at blocking to make "FB type lead blocks? Second, the only reason Tye has compiled the stats to date is because the position group has been a black-hole of talent led by Leaping Larry. Tye has realized his potential and I applaud him for that, but so many have alluded to his "talent" and being a much better player only demonstrates the lowly acceptance that has been instilled to us fans by the blatant disregard by the front office in addressing the TE position.

Yes, the Giants will likely keep 4 TEs Jimmy Googs : 7/5/2017 8:15 am : link Yes, LaCosse and Tye probably have to battle it out for last spot



Yes, Engram is a TE and one of the 4



No, nobody is going to trade for Tye unless about 50 Tght Ends around the league go on IR this summer...

RE: As long as you count Engram as a TE, we absolutely keep 4 SGMen : 7/5/2017 8:22 am : link

Quote: I believe we will be looking for a true backup to Ellison, and that will come down to a competition between Adams and LaCosse. LaCosse has PS options, so I believe he has to clearly beat out Adams to win the roster spot.



Based on his squatty physical makeup, I would like to see them work Tye as an H-back who lines up or motions into the backfield and makes FB type lead blocks. Naturally, if he does not have the mental makeup to stick his head in there, this will not work. Just trying to maximize his contributions here. Based on what UDFAs out of Stony Brook normally produce, his pro stats so far suggest a much better player than given credit for. In my mind, Jerell Adams is a lock. They were saying very good things about him at the OTA's. The man is big, quicker than he looks, and coming out of college they were saying he may have more upside than any other TE in the draft.



As this thread has sprouted points galore, I am beginning to truly consider whether LaCosse could in fact beat out Tye due to his superior blocking skills? Camp will be telling as we have some serious competition at TE.



But I am pretty sure Ellison, Engram and Adams are three locks, with Tye & LaCosse or possibly Smith for FB battling it out for a roster slot. In comment 13519436 Bob in Newburgh said:In my mind, Jerell Adams is a lock. They were saying very good things about him at the OTA's. The man is big, quicker than he looks, and coming out of college they were saying he may have more upside than any other TE in the draft.As this thread has sprouted points galore, I am beginning to truly consider whether LaCosse could in fact beat out Tye due to his superior blocking skills? Camp will be telling as we have some serious competition at TE.But I am pretty sure Ellison, Engram and Adams are three locks, with Tye & LaCosse or possibly Smith for FB battling it out for a roster slot.

Your answer assumes you know why he is terrible at blocking Bob in Newburgh : 7/5/2017 8:23 am : link I don't. My post covers the possibility that he just doesn't want to mix it up. But it could also be that he is just not built for end of the line TE type blocks which require length.



Your second comment has nothing to back it up other than an absolute statement you make which I will take for what it is probably worth - absolutely nothing.

RE: I think a lot depends on LaCosse's ability to stay healthy SGMen : 7/5/2017 8:33 am : link

Quote: He is the one who was singled out last year for being the best combination of blocking and pass-catching. If he had stayed healthy last year, I think he would've risen to the top of the depth chart. And if he has a healthy camp this year, I think he will fall in line behind Engram and Ellison.



I'm not sure what the coaches truly think of Adams and Tye. Obviously they weren't thrilled or there would be no Ellison and Engram. I like Adams chances better simply because he has the size and physical tools to be a complete TE, whereas Tye is more limited to the pass-catching variety. Milton, I do recall LaCosse being singled out for being the best combination of blocking & receiving at TE last year. A shame the kid got hurt.



So hypothetically, if he is our second best blocker, I mean a good blocker not just a "by default 2nd" and his pass catching is on par with Tye, well its a no brainer.



I don't think Tye is a "JAG" per se but clearly he needs to work at his craft more if he wants to stick around in the NFL.



And I agree, trading Tye seem unlikely unless it is a "player for player" type thing with two teams looking to dump excess, about a 200 to 1 shot. LOL. In comment 13519433 Milton said:Milton, I do recall LaCosse being singled out for being the best combination of blocking & receiving at TE last year. A shame the kid got hurt.So hypothetically, if he is our second best blocker, I mean a good blocker not just a "by default 2nd" and his pass catching is on par with Tye, well its a no brainer.I don't think Tye is a "JAG" per se but clearly he needs to work at his craft more if he wants to stick around in the NFL.And I agree, trading Tye seem unlikely unless it is a "player for player" type thing with two teams looking to dump excess, about a 200 to 1 shot. LOL.

Objectively regulator : 7/5/2017 8:50 am : link Tye's best asset as a TE is his receiving ability, which is compromised by his lack of size. He's not a particularly effective blocker. On this team, with the receiving talent we have, you don't keep a 4th TE because he's a serviceable pass catcher.



The seems like a nice story but we've upgraded the talent level at the position as last season's results demanded. I think we move on.

RE: Objectively SGMen : 7/5/2017 9:00 am : link

Quote: Tye's best asset as a TE is his receiving ability, which is compromised by his lack of size. He's not a particularly effective blocker. On this team, with the receiving talent we have, you don't keep a 4th TE because he's a serviceable pass catcher.



The seems like a nice story but we've upgraded the talent level at the position as last season's results demanded. I think we move on. Pat Traina of Inside Football did a roster projection exercise and she likes M. LaCosse over Tye. It appears LaCosse has had a strong off-season and OTA's; has changed his workout regiment to help with injuries; and, he is likely a far better blocker than W. Tye.



In comment 13519491 regulator said:Pat Traina of Inside Football did a roster projection exercise and she likes M. LaCosse over Tye. It appears LaCosse has had a strong off-season and OTA's; has changed his workout regiment to help with injuries; and, he is likely a far better blocker than W. Tye.

RE: RE: Objectively regulator : 7/5/2017 9:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13519491 regulator said:





Quote:





Tye's best asset as a TE is his receiving ability, which is compromised by his lack of size. He's not a particularly effective blocker. On this team, with the receiving talent we have, you don't keep a 4th TE because he's a serviceable pass catcher.



The seems like a nice story but we've upgraded the talent level at the position as last season's results demanded. I think we move on.



Pat Traina of Inside Football did a roster projection exercise and she likes M. LaCosse over Tye. It appears LaCosse has had a strong off-season and OTA's; has changed his workout regiment to help with injuries; and, he is likely a far better blocker than W. Tye.





Of course, the issue with LaCosse is durability. The guy certainly passes the 'eye test' with prototypical size, speed, athleticism and hands for a two-way TE. Hopefully those changes to his offseason routine will allow him to stay healthy and be in a position to contribute. Still, even with his OTA all-star label, the Giants might be able to stash him on the PS.



I still don't see us keeping 4 TEs if Engram/Ellison/Adams are healthy coming out of camp. In comment 13519500 SGMen said:Of course, the issue with LaCosse is durability. The guy certainly passes the 'eye test' with prototypical size, speed, athleticism and hands for a two-way TE. Hopefully those changes to his offseason routine will allow him to stay healthy and be in a position to contribute. Still, even with his OTA all-star label, the Giants might be able to stash him on the PS.I still don't see us keeping 4 TEs if Engram/Ellison/Adams are healthy coming out of camp.

Perhaps we shouldn't 'carry' any TEs. They should carry us. Marty in Albany : 7/5/2017 10:01 am : link Engram may well take the place of a 6th WR, but whatever you call him, he will be doing more catching (a lot more) than blocking in line.



Ellison is here to block. Only injury will keep him off the field.



Adams is a 6th round pick. 6th round picks are not locks. His tenure depends on his showing that he has improved over his rookie season and that he is now a dependable blocker.



I think that the specter of Adrien Robinson hangs over the TE corps-and it should. I think that Robinson showed the Giants that even if you are big, strong and fast, AND a good receiver, if you are also liability on the field, you have no place on the Giants. The key word here is "liability."



Will Tye has shown that so far, he is not a dependable blocker. It is a liability.



LaCosse is a mystery. He is unproven as a TE. He could be good or bad. But even if he is good, his injury history make still makes him a liability.



As of now, I see three TEs making the team. Both Tye and LaCosse are battling it out with each other because they are equals. In addition to winning THAT battle, for either of them to convince McAdoo to go with 4 TEs, the winner ALSO has to show that he is at least as good as Adams.



Could we go with 4 TEs? If, (and it is a big if) if after a month of training camp and pre-season games, our 6th WR is not promising, or if LaCosse stays healthy and actually can block, or if Tye improves dramatically as a blocker (Hey, we expect Flowers to improve as a blocker), then yeah, we could go with 4 TEs. But right now, my opinion is 3 TEs.



RE: RE: RE: RE: I wouldn't automatically assume that we will carry 3 QBs. PatersonPlank : 7/5/2017 10:02 am : link

Quote: In comment 13519352 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13519328 SGMen said:





Quote:





In comment 13519322 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli.



Well, camp will be quite telling, of course, but my understanding from the writeups is that Webb is "raw" and doesn't come from a pro-style offense in college. Also, he needs technique work. He has the arm, the work ethic and so forth but may need a year to watch and learn plus another off-season working with a QB coach amongst other things. You can't risk the season with a rookie backup QB?? That is how I come out.



You can have Geno Smith or Johnson play "safe" football should Eli miss time for the first time in his career, carrying the team just enough to eek out close wins. I'm not sure Webb can do that.







Your mentality is what happened in the past. My outlook is the future. All I said is don't rule it out. What is wrong with that? Also, not every player is mentally weak and needs to be coddled. All I said is that he could beat out the other players. If he does then I don't want Johnson or Smith just to not fuck things up. If that is the case then make the game plan specific for Webb to not fuck it up (assuming he beats out the other two). Obviously, if he doesn't and looks like a guy that cannot call a play, run an NFL offense, etc. then you have to go with one of Johnson or Smith. You are making it sound like things are already predetermined. I am just saying lets wait and see what happens. If you go by the camp reports then Webb has exceeded expectations so far. That holds way more weight to me than scouting reports of him before the draft.



I see your point and it holds water. Camp will be quite telling.



The other point to consider is the practice squad. I believe that if Johnson or Geno were put on the PS they would not get picked up by someone else. Webb would be snatched up within 2 minutes. So it is possible in my view, that Webb is #2 on the depth chart just so he is on the game roster, and the other "winner" is #3 and put on the PS. If Eli gets hurt Webb would finish that game, but after that Johnson (for example) would be called off the PS and compete to start. In comment 13519366 SGMen said:The other point to consider is the practice squad. I believe that if Johnson or Geno were put on the PS they would not get picked up by someone else. Webb would be snatched up within 2 minutes. So it is possible in my view, that Webb is #2 on the depth chart just so he is on the game roster, and the other "winner" is #3 and put on the PS. If Eli gets hurt Webb would finish that game, but after that Johnson (for example) would be called off the PS and compete to start.

RE: Perhaps we shouldn't 'carry' any TEs. They should carry us. SGMen : 7/5/2017 10:30 am : link

Quote: Engram may well take the place of a 6th WR, but whatever you call him, he will be doing more catching (a lot more) than blocking in line.



Ellison is here to block. Only injury will keep him off the field.



Adams is a 6th round pick. 6th round picks are not locks. His tenure depends on his showing that he has improved over his rookie season and that he is now a dependable blocker.



I think that the specter of Adrien Robinson hangs over the TE corps-and it should. I think that Robinson showed the Giants that even if you are big, strong and fast, AND a good receiver, if you are also liability on the field, you have no place on the Giants. The key word here is "liability."



Will Tye has shown that so far, he is not a dependable blocker. It is a liability.



LaCosse is a mystery. He is unproven as a TE. He could be good or bad. But even if he is good, his injury history make still makes him a liability.



As of now, I see three TEs making the team. Both Tye and LaCosse are battling it out with each other because they are equals. In addition to winning THAT battle, for either of them to convince McAdoo to go with 4 TEs, the winner ALSO has to show that he is at least as good as Adams.



Could we go with 4 TEs? If, (and it is a big if) if after a month of training camp and pre-season games, our 6th WR is not promising, or if LaCosse stays healthy and actually can block, or if Tye improves dramatically as a blocker (Hey, we expect Flowers to improve as a blocker), then yeah, we could go with 4 TEs. But right now, my opinion is 3 TEs. Regarding 6th round TE Jerell Adams, the OTA reports on him were very positive. I think this kid will surprise more than people realize. I see him as a lock unless he gets hurt. I also see him as a redzone threat when we go two TE formation. In comment 13519586 Marty in Albany said:Regarding 6th round TE Jerell Adams, the OTA reports on him were very positive. I think this kid will surprise more than people realize. I see him as a lock unless he gets hurt. I also see him as a redzone threat when we go two TE formation.

Giants are not cutting Adams in his second year unless Jimmy Googs : 7/5/2017 10:42 am : link he starts kneeling during the Star Spangled Banner at home games...

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I wouldn't automatically assume that we will carry 3 QBs. robbieballs2003 : 7/5/2017 11:10 am : link

Quote: In comment 13519366 SGMen said:





Quote:





In comment 13519352 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13519328 SGMen said:





Quote:





In comment 13519322 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





I think Webb will be given a chance and it is up to him with his work ethic and performance. Let me say this ... why can't he beat out Johnson and Smith? These aren't top backups. Hell, we went with just Jared Lorenzen as a backup once and he was a young player (if I remember that correctly). Yes, that was under Coughlin and McAdoo wasn't even here. However, I don't think it should be automatically dismissed. It should be a good preseason to see these guys compete. I just wonder if there are enough snaps for 4 QBs to get a good enough evaluation on the 3 not named Eli.



Well, camp will be quite telling, of course, but my understanding from the writeups is that Webb is "raw" and doesn't come from a pro-style offense in college. Also, he needs technique work. He has the arm, the work ethic and so forth but may need a year to watch and learn plus another off-season working with a QB coach amongst other things. You can't risk the season with a rookie backup QB?? That is how I come out.



You can have Geno Smith or Johnson play "safe" football should Eli miss time for the first time in his career, carrying the team just enough to eek out close wins. I'm not sure Webb can do that.







Your mentality is what happened in the past. My outlook is the future. All I said is don't rule it out. What is wrong with that? Also, not every player is mentally weak and needs to be coddled. All I said is that he could beat out the other players. If he does then I don't want Johnson or Smith just to not fuck things up. If that is the case then make the game plan specific for Webb to not fuck it up (assuming he beats out the other two). Obviously, if he doesn't and looks like a guy that cannot call a play, run an NFL offense, etc. then you have to go with one of Johnson or Smith. You are making it sound like things are already predetermined. I am just saying lets wait and see what happens. If you go by the camp reports then Webb has exceeded expectations so far. That holds way more weight to me than scouting reports of him before the draft.



I see your point and it holds water. Camp will be quite telling.







The other point to consider is the practice squad. I believe that if Johnson or Geno were put on the PS they would not get picked up by someone else. Webb would be snatched up within 2 minutes. So it is possible in my view, that Webb is #2 on the depth chart just so he is on the game roster, and the other "winner" is #3 and put on the PS. If Eli gets hurt Webb would finish that game, but after that Johnson (for example) would be called off the PS and compete to start.



I am like 99.999999% sure Johnson and Smith are not eligible for the PS. In comment 13519590 PatersonPlank said:I am like 99.999999% sure Johnson and Smith are not eligible for the PS.

The couch will be fine versus the Practice Squad Jimmy Googs : 7/5/2017 11:14 am : link No one is going to pick them up there either...

a rant area junc : 7/5/2017 11:17 am : link Leapin Larry and Tye headlined the worst group of TEs in the NFL. So bad we could not capitalize on defenses leaving them wide open. A year later LD's out of the NFL in his prime after we wasted 3 years planning on him being the starter for some dumbfounded reason. Now Tye is considered a tough cut?



LaCosse can play.



Engram - Ellison - LaCosse - Adams: solid group.



Will Tye? Goodbye and good luck. A TE who cant block, cant play FB and isnt much of a threat in the receiving game is not an NFL player.

RE: a rant SGMen : 7/5/2017 11:27 am : link

Quote: Leapin Larry and Tye headlined the worst group of TEs in the NFL. So bad we could not capitalize on defenses leaving them wide open. A year later LD's out of the NFL in his prime after we wasted 3 years planning on him being the starter for some dumbfounded reason. Now Tye is considered a tough cut?



LaCosse can play.



Engram - Ellison - LaCosse - Adams: solid group.



Will Tye? Goodbye and good luck. A TE who cant block, cant play FB and isnt much of a threat in the receiving game is not an NFL player. It is true that Will Tye could not block last year. Word is that he isn't very coachable (aka lazy...) hence his ability to develop is greatly minimized. If in camp he shows no progress blocking, well, yes he's gone and LaCossse likely sticks.



I am a bit worried about Rhett Ellison's calf injury for camp. If LaCosse is the next best blocker on the team, he surely makes it as the fourth TE and we do in fact keep four TE's rather than 3, waiting on Ellison to heal up. But I'm getting ahead of myself as I don't truly know the extent of that calf injury. Could all be precautionary. In comment 13519730 area junc said:It is true that Will Tye could not block last year. Word is that he isn't very coachable (aka lazy...) hence his ability to develop is greatly minimized. If in camp he shows no progress blocking, well, yes he's gone and LaCossse likely sticks.I am a bit worried about Rhett Ellison's calf injury for camp. If LaCosse is the next best blocker on the team, he surely makes it as the fourth TE and we do in fact keep four TE's rather than 3, waiting on Ellison to heal up. But I'm getting ahead of myself as I don't truly know the extent of that calf injury. Could all be precautionary.

I think they do based on USAF NYG Fan : 7/5/2017 12:38 pm : link Ellison playing some FB and Engram is like another WR. I like the potential behind Adams. Tye, I kinda hope a 4th TE beats him out. I don't see any more improvement there.

Good call for McAdoo TMS : 7/5/2017 12:58 pm : link to make. How many and who? It is his offense and he knows what the game plan will be with all these new options. ELI should have input as well. The rest just back off.

After all these comments; after reading Pat Traina's roster projection SGMen : 7/5/2017 1:04 pm : link and considering how important work ethic is and such, well if LaCosse can block very well he may be Ellison's "inline" backup. That or Adams has hopefully really developed in the blocking area as he certainly has the frame for it.



If we had 3 blocking TE's, guys that are truly worthy, it would make for a HUGE difference as compared to last year.

I wasn't aware of the work ethic concerns re: Tye regulator : 7/5/2017 6:55 pm : link that's a problem. He's not good enough for a roster spot to be a fait accompli.

RE: I wasn't aware of the work ethic concerns re: Tye SGMen : 7/5/2017 6:59 pm : link

Quote: that's a problem. He's not good enough for a roster spot to be a fait accompli. Today was the first I read about Tye's lack of coachability. I take it with a grain of salt but if you consider he didn't improve at all from year #1 to #2, you have to wonder why right? In comment 13520492 regulator said:Today was the first I read about Tye's lack of coachability. I take it with a grain of salt but if you consider he didn't improve at all from year #1 to #2, you have to wonder why right?

I agree with the bandwagon that's going against Tye adamg : 7/5/2017 7:56 pm : link The statement by Gilbride about his lack of effort in listening to coaching really stuck with me since coaches almost never say much of interest let alone something so negative about a player.



I would like to hear word from the coaches about LaCosse. But, we know Tye isn't a blocking specialist. We know he's very limited. LaCosse by all indications isn't the same player: based on his size, past performance, and his performance in practice based on reporters observations. Ellison's potential injury and his injury history don't scare me, but they do caution me, and make a guy like LaCosse seem all the more invaluable for the 53.



And an addendum on this line of thought: Smith or Huesman as a FB make sense as well. Ellison can't be both in-line and in the back field at the same time. Having two TEs plus a FB on the field would help us in the running game. I'm really rooting for one of those FBs to stick to the 53.

RE: I agree with the bandwagon that's going against Tye SGMen : 7/5/2017 8:20 pm : link

Quote: The statement by Gilbride about his lack of effort in listening to coaching really stuck with me since coaches almost never say much of interest let alone something so negative about a player.



I would like to hear word from the coaches about LaCosse. But, we know Tye isn't a blocking specialist. We know he's very limited. LaCosse by all indications isn't the same player: based on his size, past performance, and his performance in practice based on reporters observations. Ellison's potential injury and his injury history don't scare me, but they do caution me, and make a guy like LaCosse seem all the more invaluable for the 53.



And an addendum on this line of thought: Smith or Huesman as a FB make sense as well. Ellison can't be both in-line and in the back field at the same time. Having two TEs plus a FB on the field would help us in the running game. I'm really rooting for one of those FBs to stick to the 53. I could be wrong but I don't think I recall ever seeing a two TE, one FB alignment? That would leave you with one receiver. I'm likely wrong I just don't ever recall. One TE, One FB - that you see regularly of course. In comment 13520543 adamg said:I could be wrong but I don't think I recall ever seeing a two TE, one FB alignment? That would leave you with one receiver. I'm likely wrong I just don't ever recall. One TE, One FB - that you see regularly of course.

RE: RE: I agree with the bandwagon that's going against Tye adamg : 7/5/2017 10:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13520543 adamg said:





Quote:





The statement by Gilbride about his lack of effort in listening to coaching really stuck with me since coaches almost never say much of interest let alone something so negative about a player.



I would like to hear word from the coaches about LaCosse. But, we know Tye isn't a blocking specialist. We know he's very limited. LaCosse by all indications isn't the same player: based on his size, past performance, and his performance in practice based on reporters observations. Ellison's potential injury and his injury history don't scare me, but they do caution me, and make a guy like LaCosse seem all the more invaluable for the 53.



And an addendum on this line of thought: Smith or Huesman as a FB make sense as well. Ellison can't be both in-line and in the back field at the same time. Having two TEs plus a FB on the field would help us in the running game. I'm really rooting for one of those FBs to stick to the 53.



I could be wrong but I don't think I recall ever seeing a two TE, one FB alignment? That would leave you with one receiver. I'm likely wrong I just don't ever recall. One TE, One FB - that you see regularly of course.



22 personnel.



Could have Beckham or Marshall out wide with Engram in the h back or slot position.

- ( In comment 13520565 SGMen said:22 personnel.Could have Beckham or Marshall out wide with Engram in the h back or slot position. Inside The Pylon In Depth Look - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: I agree with the bandwagon that's going against Tye SGMen : 7/6/2017 6:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13520565 SGMen said:





Quote:





In comment 13520543 adamg said:





Quote:





The statement by Gilbride about his lack of effort in listening to coaching really stuck with me since coaches almost never say much of interest let alone something so negative about a player.



I would like to hear word from the coaches about LaCosse. But, we know Tye isn't a blocking specialist. We know he's very limited. LaCosse by all indications isn't the same player: based on his size, past performance, and his performance in practice based on reporters observations. Ellison's potential injury and his injury history don't scare me, but they do caution me, and make a guy like LaCosse seem all the more invaluable for the 53.



And an addendum on this line of thought: Smith or Huesman as a FB make sense as well. Ellison can't be both in-line and in the back field at the same time. Having two TEs plus a FB on the field would help us in the running game. I'm really rooting for one of those FBs to stick to the 53.



I could be wrong but I don't think I recall ever seeing a two TE, one FB alignment? That would leave you with one receiver. I'm likely wrong I just don't ever recall. One TE, One FB - that you see regularly of course.







22 personnel.



Could have Beckham or Marshall out wide with Engram in the h back or slot position. Inside The Pylon In Depth Look - ( New Window ) Interesting, you learn something new every day. Goal line this is a great formation I guess. In comment 13520651 adamg said:Interesting, you learn something new every day. Goal line this is a great formation I guess.

possible. BlackburnBalledOut : 7/6/2017 5:58 pm : link i think tye is battling with lacosse for the 3rd TE position. Lacosse has reportedly looked good this year and has in the past when healthy but he hasnt really touch much game turf. he would have to play very very well in pre season to beat out tye.



tye is not anything spectacular but he has shown the ability to catch the football, though blocking is not a strength.



lacosse can block so i like him as more of a complete tightend compared to tye who is basically a low grade receiving tight end.



theres a chance they take 4 but it will depend on how many receivers make it. if there are 5 WR then def could see 4 TE but for now i see 3 with tye and lacosse tring to make the 3rd spot.

4 TE annexOPR : 7/6/2017 6:12 pm : link 5 WR



Why? Engram can line up everywhere