One of the Wins that Never Goes Away . . .

For those of you who remember 1990, this is likely one of those exhilarating wins that stays with you.



The quality of the video is terrific, too:



Enjoy!

6-0 for th first time in Team history

Man, I loved that team! Physically and mentally as tough as nails. Klaatu : 7/5/2017 7:08 pm : link Thanks for posting this, Ralph.

Great ColHowPepper : 7/5/2017 7:35 pm : link You just have the sense that that team knew it was bound for something big. Redskins in the hunt, but the win kept the Giants two games ahead. Did you see the 49ers 4th Quarter score, romping, it was all setting up.



On Hoss' first scramble on the drive for the TD that put them within a FG how Riesenberg (I think it was), so mobile, came from nowhere in the busted pocket and plastered the Cards' rusher.



Also noticeable, comparatively, the complete absence of on-screen graphics.



And Tuna, looking pretty svelte, always under control, that team was under his control. Loved the Tuna. Thanks, Ralph, all the elements of my handle out there.

Important win bluepepper : 7/5/2017 7:48 pm : link in that it gave the team confidence it could win with Hostetler. He had started and won a game the year before but leading a comeback in this one showed he had moxie as well as talent. I think that was something Parcells suspected he lacked.



Also, how weird is it to see a Giants QB running around like that? I really hope our next QB can do some of that. So tired of QB's killing us with their legs and our guys being stationery.

Enjoyed that. section125 : 7/5/2017 7:55 pm : link So many drops and near Ints.



Hostetler was one hell of a backup QB. I think he'd do well even today.

very enjoyable to watch - thanks for posting it! Del Shofner : 7/5/2017 8:05 pm : link Boy, you forget how athletic Hostetler was - and fearless too. Good QB, we were lucky to have him as a "backup."

Great call LCtheINTMachine : 7/5/2017 8:06 pm : link by Joe Bugel on that bootleg but that Guyton character made a helluva play to tackle the QB short.



Too bad Dave Meggett is such a despicable piece of shit.

Quote: Also noticeable, comparatively, the complete absence of on-screen graphics.



Yes, very preferable visually to today's NFL product.

Wow, that was fun! Mark C : 7/5/2017 8:41 pm : link I was at that game. Love that scene at the end, with a very svelte-looking Parcells sprinting off the field. He was pumped.

Quote: I was at that game. Love that scene at the end, with a very svelte-looking Parcells sprinting off the field. He was pumped.



As well as Belichick and Crennel....BB looks like a college kid.

. Danny Kanell : 7/5/2017 8:52 pm : link Remember it like it was yesterday. I was 13. My buddy was over watching the game, we're both leaning over in a praying position, Bahr hits it and he jumps up and elbows me in the nose. My mom's new carpet looked like a murder scene. Blood everywhere. Great times.

After parcells ran off the field mattnyg05 : 7/5/2017 9:24 pm : link you can almost see Bugel mouthing "fucker" after looking for him, which is hilarious.



My dad called Bugel "the fugitive" after the Harrison Ford movie (since he looked like him). I found it so funny that he used that because he didn't know Harrison Fords name.

what a pleasure just to watch a game with no graphics gtt350 : 7/5/2017 9:45 pm : link and no bloviating by the announcers. also the giants on the helmet.

Hoss an all time favorite for me

Hoss today, per wiki - Del Shofner : 7/5/2017 9:54 pm : link Hostetler now lives in Morgantown, West Virginia, and owns a construction company. Hostetler is a descendant of the Amish-Mennonite immigrant, Jacob Hochstetler. With his wife, Vicky (the daughter of his college head coach), he has three sons. Hostetler graduated with a 3.85 GPA in Finance from West Virginia University. His nephew is Ryan Nehlen, who played wide receiver for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Ingram watertown : 7/6/2017 12:41 am : link Why didn't he let the kickoff go out of bounds at 5:38? They would have had the ball at the 40 instead of the 24.

glad you guys enjoyed! Ralph.C : 7/6/2017 3:45 am : link Part of me wants to say "football had a much better feel to it back in those days."



But games during the 2007 and 2011 seasons had me biting my nails too. It's all about the games that impact you when you're young.



That being said: the way the network stayed with the game was great. You could sink your teeth into it!



Hostetler's run in 1990 is legendary and will never be forgotten.



Quote: Why didn't he let the kickoff go out of bounds at 5:38? They would have had the ball at the 40 instead of the 24.



Because the football may have initially hit in bounds and then freakishly shifted direction inwards and been a live ball. It was the smart move to catch it.

Hoss imitating Eli MarvelousMike : 7/6/2017 7:21 am : link I kept feeling like some of the throws and near intercepts were like Eli in some of his games. Too many balls close to being intercepted!

This is one of the top 10 GiantsRage2007 : 7/6/2017 8:09 am : link Non Playoff wins I can remember as a kid



Parcells running off the field at the end is classic



"Take it and run"

Yep gidiefor : Mod : 7/6/2017 9:36 am : : 7/6/2017 9:36 am : link that was an amazing win!

We lost our Doomster : 7/6/2017 9:40 am : link starting QB, and our kicker, and we still won it all....a remarkable season.....



Holy crap! BB dressed neatly with no gut......





^ ColHowPepper : 7/6/2017 11:05 am : link as someone said above, BB looked like a callow teenager, but Bill was paying attention to him. Gosh, in his sideline demeanor with the Giants, Parcells was the anti-Coughlin. Things may not be going his way, but BP was always focused, intense but calm, thinking of next steps and the big picture for game strategy--at least that's how it seems to me.



Del, my favorite memory of Hoss was the SB that came at the end of that season: Giants were down behind, and I think it was just before the end of the first half, backed up near their own end zone. Hoss had rolled left (i.e., against his ability to throw right handed) 3 yards deep in the EZ and Bruce Smith had him in his sights, with no blocker between him and Hoss. Smith reaches out as Hoss pulls up and tries to dart back to his right, Smith grabs Hoss' right wrist, the ball in Hoss' right hand, effin' strong All Pro Bruce Smith has hold of Hoss right above the ball,...........

somehow, Hoss does not fumble in his own end zone and wriggles free, I think he throws the ball away. A Hoss fumble there would have been a game changer.

Quote: as someone said above, BB looked like a callow teenager, but Bill was paying attention to him. Gosh, in his sideline demeanor with the Giants, Parcells was the anti-Coughlin. Things may not be going his way, but BP was always focused, intense but calm, thinking of next steps and the big picture for game strategy--at least that's how it seems to me.



Del, my favorite memory of Hoss was the SB that came at the end of that season: Giants were down behind, and I think it was just before the end of the first half, backed up near their own end zone. Hoss had rolled left (i.e., against his ability to throw right handed) 3 yards deep in the EZ and Bruce Smith had him in his sights, with no blocker between him and Hoss. Smith reaches out as Hoss pulls up and tries to dart back to his right, Smith grabs Hoss' right wrist, the ball in Hoss' right hand, effin' strong All Pro Bruce Smith has hold of Hoss right above the ball,...........

somehow, Hoss does not fumble in his own end zone and wriggles free, I think he throws the ball away. A Hoss fumble there would have been a game changer.



Hoss was tackled for a safety, he said later that he thinks he got concussed on the play as he had no memory of holding onto the ball, HUGE play!!!

I will always remember this game T-Bone : 7/6/2017 11:11 am : link but for a different reason.



I remember a girl I was dating was admitted into the hospital and we both watched the game together in her room. She wasn't really into football at the time but knew how much I loved the

Giants and let me watch it. I remember being so happy once we won the game that I accidentally knocked over her food on her bed and they had to come and swap out her sheets. She wasn't happy with me but was happy to see my team win and she became a Giants fan that day herself.

Thanks for posting Ralph Jimmy Googs : 7/6/2017 11:35 am : link good memories...I was at that game.



Got to give a lot of kudos to Hoss. He really was a valuable asset as a backup QB and clearly showed it that season.



BTW - what the hell is Belicheck wearing? Not a good look for a DC.

Quote: In comment 13521007 ColHowPepper said:

Quote: Smith grabs Hoss' right wrist, the ball in Hoss' right hand, effin' strong All Pro Bruce Smith has hold of Hoss right above the ball,...........

somehow, Hoss does not fumble in his own end zone and wriggles free, I think he throws the ball away. A Hoss fumble there would have been a game changer. /////



gmenatlarge, right you are, how did I forget that? It's as if the fact he did not fumble made the play all ++. lol

Was it condisered Pete in MD : 7/6/2017 12:36 pm : link rude at the time that Parcells ran off of the field without shaking hands with the other coach? I feel like the media would make a huge deal out of something like that today.



Other observations: The Cards' starting RB Johnny Johnson would later be the #1 RB for the Jets. The video starts with Al Del Greco kicking off. He would play for 10 more seasons after that one.



I can remember every play, every goosebump NYG007 : 7/6/2017 2:51 pm : link From this game. Sitting next to my dad. Same place we still sit, nearly 40 years later. Watching every game together.



The only one he missed, Simms broke his leg vs Buffalo that seasons. He had to work, game was on a Saturday, was a weird timed game if I remember.

i had forgotten about that game xtian : 7/6/2017 4:13 pm : link i do remember the giants and 49ers started off 10-0, then they both lost, and met on monday night football where the 49ers won 7-3. simms and lott got into a shoving screaming match. i think it was lott who picked off simms near the goal line to thwart the drive and ultimately seal the win.



i think hostetler is the giants best running QB ever--what a dimension he added! i'm not sure the giants win the SB with simms. he still had a fresh arm. though he had a tendency to hold onto the ball too long and get crushed.



Hoss got tired of sitting on the bench, so he begged parcells to let him play specials and WR. can you imagine that happening today?

C'mon Mike! It's remembered enough that anyone old enough enjoys talking about it!