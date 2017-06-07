4th. best NYG Defensive player...all time. grizz299 : 7/6/2017 10:12 am Em Tunnell has to be the second best..and I'm gonna count Stray as no. 3.

fourth??? Banks? Carson, Huff, Robestelli, Hamilton, Mendanhall??? Jason Sehorn if he'd been healthy ?



I have a feeling that it's none of the above and that he's playing for us right now. That's how good I think this crew is.

And to make it even better (and to put it into perspective) I think it could be any of: Snacks, Collins, JackRabbit, JPP, or Vernon (we haven't seen his best side yet).

That's an incredible statement, but when you analyse it...it's tough to disagree with and makes testimony to how good this unit is (or potentially could be).

The man who never (in my judgement) gets enough credit is Cromartie, but objectively this guy should be in the hunt too.

To extend the point...Kennard, Robinson, Apple, D.Thompson and Cassillas are all very good pros too...So I think it's time (as long as we limit it to potential) to start wondering if this unit overall [because LT had Toast and some other weak links] is the strongest unit we've ever fielded.

My personal answer? Yes - provided Tomlinson and D. Thompson are top notch - this unit has the potential to be the strongest defensive unit overall that we've ever fielded....(well, Grier, Kat, Andy, Mo, Livingstone, Savre, Huff, Patton, Barnes, Lynch, Nolan, please forgive me, it's a slow time when speculation is allowed).



Carson has to be given joeinpa : 7/6/2017 10:17 am : link The edge here, but Mendenhall was a great player during a down era for the Giants

healthy sehorn annexOPR : 7/6/2017 10:18 am : link was the 1st to come to mind ... oh what could've been.

But what Banks did in joeinpa : 7/6/2017 10:19 am : link 90 Super Bowl is tough to overlook

Tuck BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/6/2017 10:22 am : link Tuck is an all time Giant.

Banks belongs in the top 5, no doubt. annexOPR : 7/6/2017 10:23 am : link I just really started following the Giants as Sehorn was "ascending" (I'm early 30s) and remember being in awe of his potential ...



at full health he was literally a prototype corner. I felt sick when he got injured.

I just really started following the Giants as Sehorn was "ascending" (I'm early 30s) and remember being in awe of his potential ...



at full health he was literally a prototype corner. I felt sick when he got injured.



whoops ... I meant Carson. *sorry work meeting

I think you gotta go Sam Huff here Jimmy Googs : 7/6/2017 10:39 am : link at some point soon.



To think he is not in the Top 5 would be head-scratching...

I don't think you can play "all time" Moondawg : 7/6/2017 10:41 am : link if you can't name defensive 30 players before 1957.

Its either Huff, Robustelli, or Carson, no one else should even be in Elisha10 : 7/6/2017 10:47 am : link the conversation. I will go with Carson because he was a life long Giant.





Don't know that I would pick him as #4 all time Greg from LI : 7/6/2017 10:58 am : link But a guy who should be in the conversation, yet rarely is, is Leonard Marshall.

Doesn't anyone else remember Spider Lockhart? njm : 7/6/2017 11:11 am : link He should be in the conversation.

Spider was a great Giant, but he wouldn't even crack the top 10 Elisha10 : 7/6/2017 11:25 am : link He wouldn't even be the Giants second best safety, that would be Jimmy Patton, why hasn't he been mentioned yet, how does Spider or Sehorn get mentioned before him, he was a 5 time pro bowler, 5 time all pro, 12 years as a Giants, part of the 1956 Giants, should be in the HOF!

I agree with this order. I did not see Tunnell play but I wish I had the chance. LT is obvious, loved Carson and Robustelli.

How can it not be Harry Carson? PatersonPlank : 7/6/2017 11:37 am : link Football HOF 2006

9 Pro Bowls

Super Bowl winner

Captain



IMO, that resume puts him above Strahan and probably Tunnell as the #2 defensive player.

Are we talking career or for peak season? mfsd : 7/6/2017 11:54 am : link Career, it's Carson, easily IMO



If we're talking for one season (or for brief period in their peak), you could make the case for 97 Sehorn, 2016 Collins, Banks in his prime, Tuck at his best, 2000 Armstead too I think, and I'm sure many others I'm forgetting

#4? Choose from among Carson, Banks, Huff and Sehorn Ivan15 : 7/6/2017 12:16 pm : link I will pick a guy who can dominate and absolutely take over a game.



I could accept any of these four but, in my mind, Huff stands out as the one player who could totally shut down an offense. Banks and Carson are close too.

I'd go with Sam Huff, Ira : 7/6/2017 12:31 pm : link but it's a tough choice. A lot of good arguments have been made for some great Giants.

Mel Hein. truebluelarry : 7/6/2017 12:41 pm : link He could tackle a monster like Bronko Nagurski one week then cover the best WR of all time Don Hutson the next.



And he played 60 minutes of every game at center on offense.



Hein might actually be tied with Lawrence Taylor for #1.

Agree with Carson as #2 WideRight : 7/6/2017 12:47 pm : link Don't know Tunnel at all, so can't compare to Strahan...

And I don't think there is anyone on this team that cracks the top ten WideRight : 7/6/2017 12:49 pm : link Yet....

of course, we also had grizz299 : 7/6/2017 1:19 pm : link a pretty good defensive back named Tom Landry.

Maybe "peripherals" should count. Not only a HOF coach, but a pilot in WWII. He flew before the P-51 and when the squadrons were unaccompanied and defenseless against the Luftwaffe and anti aircraft guns. The average life of a bomber crew was about four missions. They sent you home if you survived 12, it was that dangerous.

You could make the argument, that he's the most innovative coach of all time.. Introduces the 4-3, sophisticated zone coverages, the flex defense, men in motion and mulitple sets. Takes a track star named Bullet Bob and introduces speed to the game in a different changing way.

Broaden the proposition and he might have to be considered....



All those posts grizz299 : 7/6/2017 1:31 pm : link and not one mention of Stray....C'mon he has to be in the conversation.

And no one thinks the current crew will supply a candidate?

I think that even at this point...Snacks is top ten and moving up.

Everytime I see one of these lists Elisthebest : 7/6/2017 1:35 pm : link (although enjoyable) in my head I think Carl Banks is the most underrated athlete in the history of mankind

And no one thinks the current crew will supply a candidate?

I think that even at this point...Snacks is top ten and moving up.



Strahan is listed several times above.

Lawrence Taylor, Michael Strahan, Emlen Tunnel and Harry Carson #4 SGMen : 7/6/2017 3:11 pm : link with Carol Banks #5.



There is not one single Giant who right now is even near Top 10 and that includes JPP. You can't put a guy whose played for us for but one year on a Top 10 list. 5 years minimum I' think. Hard to compare 50's to 90's to current times due to UFA.

Spider Lockhart has to be considered WillieYoung : 7/6/2017 3:15 pm : link Jim Files broke my heart by retiring early so he's off my list. Mark Haynes was good but not good enough for this list.

Sadly, I have to ask Elisthebest : 7/6/2017 3:25 pm : link Would Troy Archer be in the conversation?

Because I'm 58... mvftw : 7/6/2017 4:05 pm : link I love Carson, but Banks was a beast at the Strong Side...and won 2 rings...

Banks would still start in today's NFL. Harry Carson would likely be too slow in this passing league. But you go by the era they played in an Harry was the best at stuffing the run. I've run into Harry Carson in Bergen County more than once, nice guy, same with Howard Cross.

DL Arnie Weinmeister (the forgotton legend) kinard : 7/6/2017 5:25 pm : link Though he played only four seasons with the Giants, he absolutely dominated on defense during that time.



Elected to both the Pro Bowl and the All Pro team from 1950-1953 (his four years with the Jints).



Sure, because he was only a a Giant for four years, its a stretch to consider him 4th best ever but that 4 year run was good as anyone whoever played on the Giants (with the exception of maybe ET and that guy #56).





You nailed it. Most posters do not remember the old timers and tend to ignore them. Weinmeister was the first DT to make a tremendous impact. Extremely strong and quick.

Still trying to find stats on this guy.... Doomster : 7/7/2017 7:48 am : link

It's Banks... x meadowlander : 7/7/2017 11:15 am : link ...playing in LT's shadow, in 85 and 86, Banks wasn't just the best linebacker on the Giants - I think he was the leagues best defensive player, period.



And in the playoffs, he REALLY turned it on.

Anybody that rates section125 : 7/7/2017 1:35 pm : link Carl Banks over Harry Carson is nuts. Not a put down of Carl who was a great OLB, but Carson was better longer than Carl. Carl may have had what some could consider a better/more dynamic season or two lifetime, but Harry was better longer (9 Pro Bowls and belated HoF) and the Captain.



LT

Strahan

Tunnell

Carson

Huff/Robustelli/Banks

Mendenhall/Marshall



Anyway, my opinion, with respect to all.