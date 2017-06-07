Will TE Engram be able to impact the Giants as a Rookie? gidiefor : Mod : 7/6/2017 11:21 am : 7/6/2017 11:21 am With the demand being high and the track records of rookie TEs being low - how reasonable is it to argue that he can have an impact this year?

RE: Yes but only if the O-line can sustain their blocks giants#1 : 7/6/2017 12:46 pm : link

Quote: If the o-line can't hold blocks long enough, teams will continue to smother OBJ and a pass-catching TE won't be a factor.



Will Tye caught 42 passes for 464 yards in 7 starts (13 games) as a rookie 2 seasons ago with roughly the same OL. You could argue a shitty OL makes a good receiving TE even more vital to an offense since he's an option for quick dump-offs. And unlike Donnell catching it in the flat, Engram actually has the ability to turn up field and pick up some yardage. In comment 13521142 Ivan15 said:Will Tye caught 42 passes for 464 yards in 7 starts (13 games) as a rookie 2 seasons ago with roughly the same OL. You could argue a shitty OL makes a good receiving TE even more vital to an offense since he's an option for quick dump-offs. And unlike Donnell catching it in the flat, Engram actually has the ability to turn up field and pick up some yardage.

yes msh : 7/6/2017 12:50 pm : link he will be covered by a safety or LB especially early on as defences will have to take the trio of OBJ,marshall and shepard with thier CB's and even if they use a CB on him it will be thier 4th man on their depth chart with his size and speed over the middle i expect he lights it up i fully expecting him to score a TD versus dallas week 1

giants#1 makes some good points about gidiefor : Mod : 7/6/2017 12:56 pm : : 7/6/2017 12:56 pm : link what exactly constitutes impact from a TE -- but you guys are wildly optomistic - especially about expecting impact results in game 1



If Engram doesn't pick up his assignments from the playbook right away he is only going to see very limited reps on the field at the beginning of the season. For him to score in game 1 would be great but it is wildly unrealistic. McAdoo and Co would have to have developed a lot of confidence in him for that to happen.



No matter how good he is going to be eventually - he is still a rookie and will have rookie growing pains.

Evan Engram is OBJ part 2 MasherJints : 7/6/2017 1:14 pm : link Listening to his teammates describe his route running as equal to the best on the team. His legit 4.42 playing speed at 6'3 3/8" at 236 lbs with a 36" vertical. His determined work ethic and dedication. I have to believe he will be an impact out the gate. The NFL has no one to compare him to. Vernon Davis though fast does not have the route running, suddenness, body control or leaping ability. No TE in the league brings his acceleration. There is no Safety or LB who can cover him man on man.



With OBJ, Shepard and Marshall the opposing D will be severely challenged. Engram will have at least 10 TDs this season. We are about to witness the most explosive Giant O in franchise history and Engram threat to take the top off the D, will be a huge reason why. Forget the statistics of the past rookies because none have come into the league with his skill set, maturity and dedication to his craft. All predraft reports pointed to him being the cleanest prospect in the draft. Singular focus and dedication leads to greatness.





Worst case is he contributes simply by virtue . . . . TC : 7/6/2017 1:16 pm : link of being a big, fast 4th legitimate target who takes coverage away from other receivers.



Best case -



COME ON BABY LIGHT MY FIRE!

RE: Evan Engram is OBJ part 2 njm : 7/6/2017 1:17 pm : link

Quote: We are about to witness the most explosive Giant O in franchise history





Maybe if it were 7 on 7, but given the question marks on the OL that's a wild leap of faith. In comment 13521196 MasherJints said:Maybe if it were 7 on 7, but given the question marks on the OL that's a wild leap of faith.

RE: giants#1 makes some good points about giants#1 : 7/6/2017 1:31 pm : link

Quote: what exactly constitutes impact from a TE -- but you guys are wildly optomistic - especially about expecting impact results in game 1



If Engram doesn't pick up his assignments from the playbook right away he is only going to see very limited reps on the field at the beginning of the season. For him to score in game 1 would be great but it is wildly unrealistic. McAdoo and Co would have to have developed a lot of confidence in him for that to happen.



No matter how good he is going to be eventually - he is still a rookie and will have rookie growing pains.



I can't speak for others, but if he and Ellison are both healthy to open the season, I expect Ellison to get ~70% of the TE snaps and Engram 30%. By the end of the season, I think those percentages will be flipped (though I think we'll also see a lot of 2 TE sets with both of them).



As far as Engram's final numbers, my expectations are: 40+ rec, 500+ yds, and 6+ TDs. In comment 13521182 gidiefor said:I can't speak for others, but if he and Ellison are both healthy to open the season, I expect Ellison to get ~70% of the TE snaps and Engram 30%. By the end of the season, I think those percentages will be flipped (though I think we'll also see a lot of 2 TE sets with both of them).As far as Engram's final numbers, my expectations are: 40+ rec, 500+ yds, and 6+ TDs.

The fear of the OL will only be alleviated by witnessing MasherJints : 7/6/2017 1:31 pm : link If as I believe, the OL takes the leap in Solari's 2nd season all arguments will be muted. Going into this season the perceived weaknesses was TE, OL. Well thew TE's corps has become a strength, those hoping Tye makes the cut are grasping smoke because right now he is the 5th on the depth chart. With Engram, Ellison and Adams the TE's are formidable, LaCosse if healthy is a bonus. Combined with the depth and talent at WR the possibilities can be devastating.

Engram will likely put up decent numbers for a rookie TE SGMen : 7/6/2017 2:01 pm : link 45-600-6 which is above rookie average. And much of the damage will come in the 2nd half of the season.



I'd be psyched for 60-800-10 but I'll save that for next year. I think he'll learn some patterns that he is totally comfortable with and run with it.

RE: I'm going to play devil's advocate here WillVAB : 7/6/2017 3:26 pm : link

Quote: there is very little evidence to support the idea that a rookie TE can make an impact in the NFL



This class of TEs was also regarded as the most talented in a long time -- maybe ever.



And as others have said, he doesn't need to go 60 1k and 10 to be impactful. In comment 13521043 gidiefor said:This class of TEs was also regarded as the most talented in a long time -- maybe ever.And as others have said, he doesn't need to go 60 1k and 10 to be impactful.

RE: RE: I'm going to play devil's advocate here SGMen : 7/6/2017 3:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13521043 gidiefor said:





Quote:





there is very little evidence to support the idea that a rookie TE can make an impact in the NFL







This class of TEs was also regarded as the most talented in a long time -- maybe ever.



And as others have said, he doesn't need to go 60 1k and 10 to be impactful. True, Engram's deep middle speed will definitely keep safeties honest and help our run game. It would be a beautiful thing to see him go 40 or more yards down the middle versus that young Dallas secondary game 1 so teams have film on his ability and gameplan safeties deep.



In comment 13521325 WillVAB said:True, Engram's deep middle speed will definitely keep safeties honest and help our run game. It would be a beautiful thing to see him go 40 or more yards down the middle versus that young Dallas secondary game 1 so teams have film on his ability and gameplan safeties deep.

Why Engram will buck the trend... Dan in the Springs : 7/6/2017 4:36 pm : link Rewatching the games last year I have been impressed with how often Eli threw to Tye. 48 catches on 77 targets. I think it's not unrealistic to think that Engram will have similar targets. I think he could catch a higher percent that Tye as well - maybe 70% give or take, so around 50 catches seems very reasonable to me.



The difference will be in yards, imo. Tye was averaging around 8 ypc. He basically would catch the ball and get tackled right away (4.1 YAC). I'm thinking Engram could average about 12 ypc (about 6 YAC), but I wouldn't be surprised if he averages more. That would put him at around 600 yards.



Also, he has breakaway speed for the position. He has the kind of speed that makes it difficult for db's to catch him if he gets a seam. I think that means he can score TD's from outside the red zone, something most TE cannot do very often. We saw in the 2011 playoffs what a super-fast TE can do in a secondary with Davis getting two TD's. I wouldn't be surprised if Engram gets a few this way to go along with a handful in the red zone.



So my prediction is for 50 catches, 600 yards, and 8 TD's. I know that's optimistic, but it would make him a good, not great TE in this league. He would rank 12th in receptions, 17th in yards, and 1st in TD's.



So the TD's could easily be a little lower, but the yards and catches could also be higher. I think this kind of projection is very possible and may even be on the low side for Engram.

I think this offense Doomster : 7/6/2017 4:53 pm : link will go in cycles this season.....whoever, offensively, has a big week, teams will concentrate on the following week....this will open it up for one of Eli's other options.....and then he gets the attention the next week.....



If this offense can stay healthy, Mac has to open up the play book, and make this offense unpredictable....



In what was essentially his rookie year... Klaatu : 7/6/2017 5:43 pm : link When the bulk of the passes went to Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz (and rightly so), Jake Ballard caught 38 passes for 604 yards (15.9 ypc) with 4 TDs. Sure, he was a bigger target than Engram, but he was as slow as molasses. He appeared in 14 games and made 13 starts. I'd call that making a positive impact.

100 yards 2 TDs annexOPR : 7/6/2017 6:02 pm : link Week 1.



Who's covering him? Are teams ever going to dare double him and leave Beckham in man coverage? Or Marshall 1 on 1 in the redzone?



Engram is going to see man all day ... and there's not many defenders that can match up his size/speed.

He could have a huge game week 1. area junc : 7/6/2017 6:29 pm : link I expect Marinelli to play over the top of OBJ and Marshall. The seam in that Tampa 2 will be wide open.

His IMPACT will not be in his MarvelousMike : 7/6/2017 7:20 pm : link personal stats that some here want to focus on. I would grade it on what improvements the offense has in overall passing stats and rankings along with overall offensive stats.

RE: He could have a huge game week 1. SGMen : 7/6/2017 7:43 pm : link

Quote: I expect Marinelli to play over the top of OBJ and Marshall. The seam in that Tampa 2 will be wide open. Exactly. Dallas doesn't have the defensive personnel to match up with him and therefore Engram should break at least one ball deep. We have multiple playmakers this year and therefore teams will be guessing. In comment 13521486 area junc said:Exactly. Dallas doesn't have the defensive personnel to match up with him and therefore Engram should break at least one ball deep. We have multiple playmakers this year and therefore teams will be guessing.

Marshall Shepard Engram Beckham annexOPR : 7/6/2017 8:03 pm : link is *potentially the best receiving corp in football





RE: Marshall Shepard Engram Beckham SGMen : 7/6/2017 8:07 pm : link

Quote: is *potentially the best receiving corp in football

I must concur, the best corps in the NFL "potentially" and such. In comment 13521557 annexOPR said:I must concur, the best corps in the NFL "potentially" and such.

I expect a big impact KWALL2 : 7/6/2017 8:42 pm : link Because of 2 things:



1. Lack of talent in front of him. He'll get PT.

2. It's clear as day he'll get open in the NFL. I have no doubts about his receiving ability. His game will work in the NFL.



Last year, Henry would have put up monster numbers but Gates is there. When Gates was out, Henry was an impact player. Engram won't have that hurdle here.



Kelce was an impact player the first year he played. He had knee surgery as a rookie. When he hit the field he dominated from the start. 70-800 in his first year of NFL ball. I think Engram can hit those numbers. The opportunity is there for him. Hes such a tough cover and they would be fools not to feature him.



He will be a big play guy so I can see some monster games. I can see him being the 2nd best offensive weapon in year 1.

Hopefully he'll grow in the system and mako J : 7/6/2017 9:06 pm : link Be ready to make plays in the postseason... a la Steve Smith

RE: Hopefully he'll grow in the system and Klaatu : 7/6/2017 9:13 pm : link

Quote: Be ready to make plays in the postseason... a la Steve Smith



Yeah, but let's hope he doesn't miss eleven games due to an injury in his rookie year, like Smith did. In comment 13521591 mako J said:Yeah, but let's hope he doesn't miss eleven games due to an injury in his rookie year, like Smith did.

I sure hope he does. giantgiantfan : 7/6/2017 9:22 pm : link Giants generally have a good track record on 1st rounders contributing in year one.



Apple, Flowers, Odell, Pugh, Amukamara, JPP, Nicks. Those are all Reese first rounders who contributed in year one. That is a good track record over the years indicating they know what they are doing in round 1.



It's up to Engram ultimately. But I trust the staffs judgement.

RE: Hopefully he'll grow in the system and SGMen : 7/6/2017 9:25 pm : link

Quote: Be ready to make plays in the postseason... a la Steve Smith I see him getting more snaps as the season progresses. Post-bye, he'll be the man watch. In comment 13521591 mako J said:I see him getting more snaps as the season progresses. Post-bye, he'll be the man watch.

RE: RE: Hopefully he'll grow in the system and mako J : 7/6/2017 9:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13521591 mako J said:





Quote:





Be ready to make plays in the postseason... a la Steve Smith







Yeah, but let's hope he doesn't miss eleven games due to an injury in his rookie year, like Smith did.



Preach In comment 13521597 Klaatu said:Preach

KWALL likes it... lono801 : 7/6/2017 10:01 pm : link The success of Shepard last year leads me to believe they feel Engram will do the same...



This is a home run...

I predict Natek212 : 7/6/2017 10:32 pm : link 550 yds and 5 TD's.

lono KWALL2 : 7/6/2017 11:40 pm : link I LOVE what he brings to the table. Super quick. Explosive cutting ability. He's got better talent than Jordan Reed. And that guy is a beast in the NFL.



If the OL doesn't fall apart this team will compete for the Super Bowl this year. I'm really excited about this team.

RE: lono SGMen : 7/7/2017 12:21 am : link

Quote: I LOVE what he brings to the table. Super quick. Explosive cutting ability. He's got better talent than Jordan Reed. And that guy is a beast in the NFL.



If the OL doesn't fall apart this team will compete for the Super Bowl this year. I'm really excited about this team. I often wonder if the Giants took Engram because of their experiences facing Jordan Reed. Hard to cover wideouts and the middle of the field deep.



Evan Engram seems polished. I had him at 45-600 but I'm going with 50-650-6 now as this thread has my blood going. LOL. In comment 13521717 KWALL2 said:I often wonder if the Giants took Engram because of their experiences facing Jordan Reed. Hard to cover wideouts and the middle of the field deep.Evan Engram seems polished. I had him at 45-600 but I'm going with 50-650-6 now as this thread has my blood going. LOL.

40-50 catches and 500 yards with a handful of touchdown Ten Ton Hammer : 7/7/2017 12:25 am : link would be a huge impact if he shows that he can play right out of the gate and doesn't have any Larry Donnell or Will Tye type moments of idiocy. Just being a good player at the position would be an impact. Forget putting a yardage quota on it.

RE: 40-50 catches and 500 yards with a handful of touchdown SGMen : 7/7/2017 12:31 am : link

[quote] would be a huge impact if he shows that he can play right out of the gate and doesn't have any Larry Donnell or Will Tye type moments of idiocy. Just being a good player at the position would be an impact. Forget putting a yardage quota on it. [/quote All Engram needs to do is scare defenses, keep safeties honest, just fly down the middle and open things up for the run game and wideouts.



But my hope is that by the last few games he is deadly and carries us into the playoffs. In comment 13521770 Ten Ton Hammer said:[quote] would be a huge impact if he shows that he can play right out of the gate and doesn't have any Larry Donnell or Will Tye type moments of idiocy. Just being a good player at the position would be an impact. Forget putting a yardage quota on it. [/quote All Engram needs to do is scare defenses, keep safeties honest, just fly down the middle and open things up for the run game and wideouts.But my hope is that by the last few games he is deadly and carries us into the playoffs.

RE: His IMPACT will not be in his WillVAB : 7/7/2017 12:42 am : link

Quote: personal stats that some here want to focus on. I would grade it on what improvements the offense has in overall passing stats and rankings along with overall offensive stats.



This is an important point. The Engram pick on some level had to be a counter strategy to how defenses neutralized them last year. If the WRs are making impact plays and the offense is scoring more points, I'll consider that a win even if Engram doesn't have the stats. In comment 13521522 MarvelousMike said:This is an important point. The Engram pick on some level had to be a counter strategy to how defenses neutralized them last year. If the WRs are making impact plays and the offense is scoring more points, I'll consider that a win even if Engram doesn't have the stats.

If Engram is as advertised, this is more about McAdoo than anything Bob in Newburgh : 7/7/2017 9:37 am : link It is Engram (not OBJ) lining up as TE or H-b who is the matchup nightmare, particularly if he is a good enough blocker to neutralize smaller players. If a CB covers EE, than you opt into a running play if down and distance allow.



If McAdoo allows it, I could see the Giants offense morphing into an option based offense with the play selected by Eli at the line depending on who is covering EE. It may be a LB, S, or CB. As a defender, each has a physical disability when trying to cover and/or tackle him that can and should be exploited.



I am not belittling OBJ here. I assume he will be covered most of the time by at least a CB with deep S help.

EE is not the only one out there PatersonPlank : 7/7/2017 9:42 am : link OBJ, Marshall, and Shepard are all established, and all demand more throws (so to speak) than EE. EE needs to come in and be part of the squad, not the leader. If he is catching 700-800 yds of passes that would be great. It would take a lot of heat off of our other guys, who are All-Pro's, and be a solid rookie contribution.

No argument here Bob in Newburgh : 7/7/2017 10:01 am : link EE however, even more than BM because of his speed is the physical mismatch which may be the key to the play called at the line.



Where the ball ends up is affected but not determined by this. The greatest beneficiary of the conumdrum that Giants pose to other teams is apt to be BM. He is likely to be singled against a player the physical equivalent of Trevin Wade.

.. Dodge : 7/7/2017 1:58 pm : link 2016:

Sheppard had 65/683/8

Tye had 48/395/1



If Engram has ~55 catches and 450 yards with a handful of TDs I would call that impactful for a rookie.



He he closes in on 90% of Sheps's stats from last year, watch out.

In terms of mismatches, gotta be able to get Engram Jimmy Googs : 7/7/2017 2:07 pm : link lined up in coverage versus a few LBs and make the defense pay.



That will draw Safety attention to keep an eye on him. And then we fire off a few to OBJ when they dare to single him up.



Easy...

And I know it's not that easy but we should expect Jimmy Googs : 7/7/2017 2:23 pm : link what everybody did last year with 2 deep safety look until we do something to bring them out of it. And that's either run more effectively or send an athletic TE into seem.



Not confident how much the run blocking will improve so McAdoo damn well better take this new TE out for a ride early in games....

RE: Yes but only if the O-line can sustain their blocks Jersey55 : 7/7/2017 4:20 pm : link

Quote: If the o-line can't hold blocks long enough, teams will continue to smother OBJ and a pass-catching TE won't be a factor.

I think the addition of Brandon Marshall will be a strong factor in allowing OBJ to get open a whole lot more than he did last year and that alone will be enough to improve the running game as well...... In comment 13521142 Ivan15 said:I think the addition of Brandon Marshall will be a strong factor in allowing OBJ to get open a whole lot more than he did last year and that alone will be enough to improve the running game as well......

In the past with Tye... Dan in the Springs : 7/7/2017 4:25 pm : link it seemed most of the routes he ran were shallow crossing routes. I think even running these routes Engram has a chance to make big plays given his speed.



However, reports out of mini-camp said he was lining up all over, split wide, etc. If they get into a situation where he motions to one side alone and they have to cover him with a safety or LB it's going to be tough. I expect when Eli sees that coverage he's going to pounce on it regularly.

RE: In the past with Tye... SGMen : 7/7/2017 5:41 pm : link

Quote: it seemed most of the routes he ran were shallow crossing routes. I think even running these routes Engram has a chance to make big plays given his speed.



However, reports out of mini-camp said he was lining up all over, split wide, etc. If they get into a situation where he motions to one side alone and they have to cover him with a safety or LB it's going to be tough. I expect when Eli sees that coverage he's going to pounce on it regularly. Agreed. I've been saying all off-season that this year Eli and staff will take a page out of the New England playbook where they just hit the wide-open or most open guy, the mismatch on the field, and move the chains and wear you down.



Engram on a LB is a "throw it to me situation" for sure. In comment 13522510 Dan in the Springs said:Agreed. I've been saying all off-season that this year Eli and staff will take a page out of the New England playbook where they just hit the wide-open or most open guy, the mismatch on the field, and move the chains and wear you down.Engram on a LB is a "throw it to me situation" for sure.

i think we keep looking at stats as the measurement blueblood : 7/7/2017 9:00 pm : link instead of looking at multiple offensive formations and the ability to confuse a defense with alignments.

RE: i think we keep looking at stats as the measurement SGMen : 7/7/2017 9:02 pm : link

Quote: instead of looking at multiple offensive formations and the ability to confuse a defense with alignments. Truth. The would be the complete opposite of last year. We are going to mix it up much more this year with 2 TE sets; 3 WR sets; possibly 1 TE and 1 FB (S. Smith); etc.



Engram helps us create mis-matches due to his skillset and speed. In comment 13522758 blueblood said:Truth. The would be the complete opposite of last year. We are going to mix it up much more this year with 2 TE sets; 3 WR sets; possibly 1 TE and 1 FB (S. Smith); etc.Engram helps us create mis-matches due to his skillset and speed.

forget stats annexOPR : 7/7/2017 9:10 pm : link how can you possibly game plan to contain Marshall, Shepard, Engram, and Beckham?



If Engram is legit, this passing game is impossible to match up with. Beckham and Engram alone will be nightmares.

RE: forget stats SGMen : 7/7/2017 9:14 pm : link

Quote: how can you possibly game plan to contain Marshall, Shepard, Engram, and Beckham?



If Engram is legit, this passing game is impossible to match up with. Beckham and Engram alone will be nightmares. And if the OL improves by a good margin, our skill players truly become a nightmare matchup for most any defense. I look forward to the wrinkles that should be added. In comment 13522762 annexOPR said:And if the OL improves by a good margin, our skill players truly become a nightmare matchup for most any defense. I look forward to the wrinkles that should be added.

blitz, blitz, blitz, annexOPR : 7/7/2017 9:19 pm : link hope to get to Eli before the pass is thrown ... I really have no idea how else you game plan for that attack.



quick outs to Shepard, slants to Beckham, back shoulder fades to Marshall, Engram vs a slower LB or smaller DB ...



I can not wait to embarrass Dallas in primetime. they do not have the personnel to exploit the OL, even if it does suck.