Darian Thompson slated to start?

Quote: Thompson is now healthy and slated to start at safety across from Landon Collins this season, the Giants' official site reports.



Thompson was suppose to be the Giants' starting free safety last season, but a foot injury limited the rookie to only two contests. Now healthy, Thompson is looking to make 2017 a bounce back campaign after spending last season studying the defense on the sideline. However, backup Andrew Adams was impressive during OTAs and could give Thompson a run for his money during training camp.



I didn't see anything on the Giants site so if this is not true or old news then I will delete.

I don't know if this is news or not but I just saw this. If anything it means that he seems to be fully healed which is great news.

Ballhawk annexOPR : 7/6/2017 6:55 pm : link opposite the best safety in football? Yes, please.

Sound's like someone is assuming things George from PA : 7/6/2017 6:58 pm : link It's likely....but coaches have more options and I suspect it will be determine at camp

D Thompson was on his way to being a star WillieYoung : 7/6/2017 6:58 pm : link before getting hurt in game 2 last year. Very few players ever looked that good coming out of camp in their rookie season in the 53 years I have been following the Giants closely. If he can regain that this year and Goodson is a thumper our defense will be better than '86. Of course, if 2 DEs or 2 corners go down in training camp,we could be mediocre.

Quote: “I think they’re all competing for a starting job. That second safety has been elusive for us. To have two guys that can actually step in there and actually hold down the position, hopefully we will find that solid piece this year.”

- ( Linked below is an article on Giants.com by Dan Salomone dated June 27 where he quotes Merritt. Merritt doesn't actually say that Thompson will start, but he also doesn't actually say that he won't. RotoWire left this part out: Giants have options at safety - ( New Window

RE: D Thompson was on his way to being a star arcarsenal : 7/6/2017 7:04 pm : link

before getting hurt in game 2 last year. Very few players ever looked that good coming out of camp in their rookie season in the 53 years I have been following the Giants closely. If he can regain that this year and Goodson is a thumper our defense will be better than '86. Of course, if 2 DEs or 2 corners go down in training camp,we could be mediocre.



On his way to being a star?



On his way to being a star?

The reports were positive, but c'mon. The guy barely played at all. I was very encouraged by him last year and am excited to see what he can do if he's healthy.. but he has long, long way to go before he's considered anything close to a star.

Probably True But Samiam : 7/6/2017 7:26 pm : link Is it really going to be a headline if he, or any other free safety in camp,

beats out Adams as the starter. That's really not saying much

RE: RE: D Thompson was on his way to being a star Beer Man : 7/6/2017 7:28 pm : link

In comment 13521511 WillieYoung said:





Quote:





before getting hurt in game 2 last year. Very few players ever looked that good coming out of camp in their rookie season in the 53 years I have been following the Giants closely. If he can regain that this year and Goodson is a thumper our defense will be better than '86. Of course, if 2 DEs or 2 corners go down in training camp,we could be mediocre.







On his way to being a star?



On his way to being a star?

The reports were positive, but c'mon. The guy barely played at all. I was very encouraged by him last year and am excited to see what he can do if he's healthy.. but he has long, long way to go before he's considered anything close to a star. Disagree. I've seen his ticket to Canton already stamped; it was on the internet.

D. Thompson has more pure ballhawk talent than Andrew Adams SGMen : 7/6/2017 7:34 pm : link If healthy, I be he wins the job.

Darian Thompson just has to stay healthy dpinzow : 7/6/2017 7:50 pm : link he absolutely looked the part of a starting FS in the two games he played. Not super optimistic about the healthy part though since he had injuries in college (which was the reason he fell to round 3)

RE: Darian Thompson just has to stay healthy SGMen : 7/6/2017 7:56 pm : link

he absolutely looked the part of a starting FS in the two games he played. Not super optimistic about the healthy part though since he had injuries in college (which was the reason he fell to round 3) Exactly, must get healthy, must stay healthy and must show ballhawking ability.

If we go with Andrew Adams, if he has improved with experience and study, we can live with him.



If we go with Andrew Adams, if he has improved with experience and study, we can live with him. In comment 13521542 dpinzow said:Exactly, must get healthy, must stay healthy and must show ballhawking ability.If we go with Andrew Adams, if he has improved with experience and study, we can live with him.

the Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/6/2017 8:10 pm : : 7/6/2017 8:10 pm : link coaches made it clear last month that Thompson is not being handed anything.

David Merritt Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/6/2017 8:12 pm : : 7/6/2017 8:12 pm : link Q: If he’s healthy, is (Thompson) the other safety with Landon?



A: I’m going to be honest with you, you can sit here right now and say yes, but I can’t sit here and take away from what Andrew Adams has done. I think they’re all competing for a starting job. That second safety has been illusive for us. To have two guys that can actually step in there and actually hold down the position. Hopefully we will find that solid piece this year but we need four good guys. If we can get four good guys, it’s going to be great.

Yeah, robbieballs2003 : 7/6/2017 8:23 pm : link I remember that which is why I put the question mark in the title but then CBS states it is on the Giants site which I did not see.

I remember that which is why I put the question mark in the title but then CBS states it is on the Giants site which I did not see.



The link they included is to their own Giants site, not Giants.com. Weird. I just went to Giants.com and searched the News section until I found the right article.



The link they included is to their own Giants site, not Giants.com. Weird. I just went to Giants.com and searched the News section until I found the right article.

However, what you're all missing here is that Jadar Johnson will actually start next to Collins! Not Thompson! Not Adams! Johnson!

I like his skill set but durability was a question coming out of Boise est1986 : 7/6/2017 8:37 pm : link He is probably riding the exercise bike before the Giants/Jets game..

Guy is made of glass and crazy glue DennyInDenville : 7/6/2017 8:49 pm : link It seems. And he doesn't heal fast either.



He's Greg Bird

It seems. And he doesn't heal fast either.



Actually, for a guy who had surgery to repair a Lis Franc injury last November, by all accounts his recovery is going according to schedule. The only blip was some undisclosed illness that kept him out of the last practice.



As James Kratch wrote on June 6:



It's early, but Thompson has impressed so far this offseason, and he is getting frequent reps with the first team, putting himself firmly in the mix to earn the second safety job opposite Landon Collins.

Hope I'm wrong , hope that Thompson is a monster.

I still would've drafted Justin Simmons. Klaatu : 7/6/2017 9:19 pm : link Damn you, Jerry Reese!

Weak area for Giants that may very well be exposed Jimmy Googs : 7/6/2017 9:20 pm : link in 2017. In my opinion, our Cornerbacks are actually under-rated because they get almost no Free Safety help at all down the field.



Not sure if DT can solidify the role, but if he can...watch out.

Giants were 2-0 with Thompson giantgiantfan : 7/6/2017 9:25 pm : link playing last year. Then he went down against New Orleans, Giants went on a 3 game slide until they finally rebounded against Baltimore to pull back to 500. Coincidence? Maybe, but the talk last year was all "this kid gets it" and the Giants threw him in there.



Let's hope the foot is healed and he's not an injury prone player. We at least have a solid backup safety in either Thompson or Adams. Safety position looks solid.

Quote: playing last year. Then he went down against New Orleans, Giants went on a 3 game slide until they finally rebounded against Baltimore to pull back to 500. Coincidence? Maybe, but the talk last year was all "this kid gets it" and the Giants threw him in there.



Let's hope the foot is healed and he's not an injury prone player. We at least have a solid backup safety in either Thompson or Adams. Safety position looks solid. Coincidence? I think not.... I really hope this kid reaches his potential by staying healthy. In comment 13521608 giantgiantfan said:Coincidence? I think not.... I really hope this kid reaches his potential by staying healthy.

Take a look at all the DB's Doomster : 7/6/2017 10:20 pm : link the Giants have recently drafted....they can't stay on the field.....

before getting hurt in game 2 last year. Very few players ever looked that good coming out of camp in their rookie season in the 53 years I have been following the Giants closely. If he can regain that this year and Goodson is a thumper our defense will be better than '86. Of course, if 2 DEs or 2 corners go down in training camp,we could be mediocre.



He was On his way to becoming a star???? Pump those breaks big fella!

I love that he's a ballhawk . Manny in CA : 7/6/2017 10:47 pm : link

But I was very surprised to see that a sure tackler he is (almost as surprised to see Eli Apple do the same).

Quote:

But I was very surprised to see that a sure tackler he is (almost as surprised to see Eli Apple do the same). If both D. Thompson and E. Apple making the sophmore leap, we will really be in good shape this year.



Also, lets not forget M. Hunter who has looked good as well.



I'll say it again, last off-season was one of the best in Giants history and we will reap the benefits this year. In comment 13521645 Manny in CA said:If both D. Thompson and E. Apple making the sophmore leap, we will really be in good shape this year.Also, lets not forget M. Hunter who has looked good as well.I'll say it again, last off-season was one of the best in Giants history and we will reap the benefits this year.

the surprise to me is M. Thompson to Corner back... grizz299 : 7/7/2017 12:03 am : link I thought he'd be in the conversation for Free S. And I'm of a mindset that if you can't make it at CB you might make it at FS, but I never thought it worked in reverse.

RE: Injuries....you never can tell - either way. Glass and Glue??...sometimes they get older and bones set (or maybe just luck changes) and they become durable.

Wasn't the hallowed Phil Sims an example of that? Kennard played a full season last year and he was considered Glue and Glass too. And then there was a guy we called Suey (shouda been "Mr. Suey"), Career was finished early and no way he was coming back. The glue was epoxy and the glass ..tempered...

Damn you, Jerry Reese!



This was my thought. I was screaming Simpson when they took Thompson. Simpson looks like a real find for Denver, also. But they made up for it when I was screaming for Goodson and they took him.



But to be fair, I was also screaming for Reuben Randle when they took him, too.



This was my thought. I was screaming Simpson when they took Thompson. Simpson looks like a real find for Denver, also. But they made up for it when I was screaming for Goodson and they took him.

But to be fair, I was also screaming for Reuben Randle when they took him, too.

Nobody is batting a thousand in this game, though, and I like Thompson and I'm optimistic about what he can do for us this year.

Quote: I thought he'd be in the conversation for Free S. And I'm of a mindset that if you can't make it at CB you might make it at FS, but I never thought it worked in reverse.

RE: Injuries....you never can tell - either way. Glass and Glue??...sometimes they get older and bones set (or maybe just luck changes) and they become durable.

I thought he'd be in the conversation for Free S. And I'm of a mindset that if you can't make it at CB you might make it at FS, but I never thought it worked in reverse.

RE: Injuries....you never can tell - either way. Glass and Glue??...sometimes they get older and bones set (or maybe just luck changes) and they become durable.

Wasn't the hallowed Phil Sims an example of that? Kennard played a full season last year and he was considered Glue and Glass too. And then there was a guy we called Suey (shouda been "Mr. Suey"), Career was finished early and no way he was coming back. The glue was epoxy and the glass ..tempered... M. Thompson is my dark horse for nickel corner, backup corner and even backup FS. He is the only other guy with the hips to play the slot. He just needs to stay healthy.

Q: If he's healthy, is (Thompson) the other safety with Landon?



A: I’m going to be honest with you, you can sit here right now and say yes, but I can’t sit here and take away from what Andrew Adams has done. I think they’re all competing for a starting job. That second safety has been illusive for us. To have two guys that can actually step in there and actually hold down the position. Hopefully we will find that solid piece this year but we need four good guys. If we can get four good guys, it’s going to be great.



It's a good problem to have. Adams started almost the entire season so if Thompson beats him out, it's an upgrade to an already talented defense.

As long as this guy learns to take care of his body... M.S. : 7/7/2017 6:23 am : link

...he will be fine.



But the downside for Darian Thompson: football is a contact sport.

It's a good problem to have. Adams started almost the entire season so if Thompson beats him out, it's an upgrade to an already talented defense.



between being a starter, and being given the job because we had no one else......he basically was invisible back there...yes he now has a year's experience under his belt, but the talent is not there....

Thompson has to go out and win the job (again) PatersonPlank : 7/7/2017 8:43 am : link and thats the way it should be. Adams played very well, he should be given just as much a chance to start.

Regardless, he wasn't a liability. Most teams can't say that about a backup player in the secondary.

In comment 13521863 Doomster said:Regardless, he wasn't a liability. Most teams can't say that about a backup player in the secondary.

If some fans think he was invisible, and the coaches think he played PatersonPlank : 7/7/2017 9:06 am : link very well, my experience tells me he must have played very well. Fans don't watch a player on each play, and just see the big ints or mistakes. Usually an invisible player means he didn't make any mistakes and is playing very solid ball.

I called him invisible, Doomster : 7/7/2017 12:03 pm : link because he didn't make plays.....he had one int where the Philly QB bounced it right to him.....he gave up his share of TD's......he was late in coverage most of the time.....



He was out there only because we had no one else....it's surprising other teams did not take more advantage of him being out there....

Poor recognition skills. I am with Doomster Jimmy Googs : 7/7/2017 1:26 pm : link I think Adams was far more the beneficiary of strong Corner play than he was protecting them.

Wait a SECOND Carl in CT : 7/7/2017 2:26 pm : link That 86 defense was top 5 all time! To even compare is insulting to 86. I'm not even going to debate it!

Go back and check out Darian Thompson BigBlueWhale : 7/7/2017 5:00 pm : link week 1 @ DAL. The condensed game is posted on Youtube. I specifically watched it to focus on DT. He was astonishingly effective for his 1st game. Nailed Zeke Elliot at the LOS. Nailed Witten at the LOS. Showed great closing speed and anticipation to the sideline. (Dak threw almost nothing deep despite having lots of time.) And seemed to overall step up his play in the 4th quarter, coming up with a couple near INTs and a PBU.



It's crazy to say with 6 All Pro's on the D but I think Thompson and Apple both have Pro Bowl ability.