B.J. Goodson

| Could be the missing piece that elevates this defense to best in the NFL
| First, the Giants didn't re-sign Kelvin Sheppard, nor did they draft a LB (although they did sign a UDFA).
Second, throughout the spring Goodson stayed on the field in sub-packages. The Giants seem to have confidence in him. Let's hope he justifies their faith.
In comment 13521558 Klaatu said:
Klaatu, the fact that he was playing in nickel defense in OTA's is indeed a good development.
|Goodson went to work with trainer Joe Don Reaves at TNT Sports in Williamston, South Carolina. This is the same place he trained last year in preparation for the NFL combine and draft. Goodson’s concentration this year was on his hip mobility, footwork and what he called everyday linebacker stuff (hand placement, footwork, drops, change of direction). He even worked on making play calls by simulating defensive situations with the help of other NFL players.
The linebacker is anticipating an increased role this season, potentially as the starting middle linebacker.
“I definitely get that vibe and have that feeling,” Goodson said. “But that is what they brought me here for, to become an every-down force for them. I was able to come in and help out last year and I was able to make my presence felt a little bit last year. This year I’m looking forward to being an every-down force for the New York Giants.”
He will have to work his way into that role. It will have to be won in the spring and summer on the field...
In comment 13521554 annexOPR said:
I think the D Is already sick good. They won 11 games w an offense that was a mess for the most part. If Vernon and JPP can get some actual rest and stay healthy this team has 4-6 All Pro level players. No the ProBowl. All Pro. The OL being able to run block and even two of those guys mentioned really make a jump opposing teams are going to be getting their asses kicked.
People love offense these days but I'm a kid of the 70s and 80s. I want to see See teams shit their pants like they did when LT and Carson et al were running the D
| Then actually being the best options.
Goodson being a decent 3 down LBer would elevate this defense.
The field becomes very small....if Goodson has decent range.
Will make it very difficult for the Qbs in our division.
|How many defensive starters has this team produced via the draft, after the second round in the last 10 years?
How many defensive starters has this team produced via the draft, after the second round in the last 10 years?
Do you know what the answer is, and/or what the league average is?
I'm not saying you're wrong, but without that supporting data, it's an unfair condemnation.
I think it would be fairer to note that not a single defensive player taken in the first or second round has been a failure and that when you compare that to league norms it's astounding. I'd note too that we had the sagacity to trade up to get Collins in round two and what a brilliant move that was.
And if it's just defense you want to talk about, I'd note the uncanny and the improbability of signing four free agents last year and having everyone of them exceed expectations.... Robinson, Vernon, Snacks and JackRabbit.
As Brilliant as Unlikely.
| Every team is held hostage to some level by health of key players.
On paper, this is one of the best Giants' rosters I've ever seen in my 30 years of watching Giants football.
Just need the roster to have relative good health, and they should make a run, I think.
I think this team has the talent to win at least 12 games this season if they can keep the players on the field.
| That he took a few years to learn his role as MLB and then in his senior year showed that his time in the classroom paid off and he captained that defense. I like how they gave him the same opportunity here. He had a year to learn the (as everyone is oft to say) complicated system Spags runs.
And the result: DRC is complaining about the kid correcting him too forcefully. Media guys asked if Goodson was right about the correction, and DRC said yes but it was the manner of the correction that annoyed him.
To me, that says a lot about this kid. He's adjusted to this defense and barking orders (and being procedurally correct in doing so), like Thompson was said to be doing last year. If both those guys come on strong, our D will have added two more pieces without Reese having to raise a finger this offseason. And those would be two pieces who may become captains of their corps some day.
I'm very excited to see how Goodson does. He was one of my picks for guys to watch in a thread a few weeks back. September can't come soon enough.
|and even becomes just a serviceable player, that Giants draft class will go down as one of the best in recent history if not THE best
| How many defensive starters has this team produced via the draft, after the second round in the last 10 years?
| I loved the pick he stacks and sheds and diagnoses run
plays at Clemson . He reminded me a bit like Harry Carson
Last year before training camp I picked Landon Collins
to go to the pro-bowl he did one better by being selected
as an All Pro . Nostradamus I am not but I think he will
be the most improved player . I have no idea if he can
cover but I think he is going to be real solid .
I do hope Darian Thompson gets on the field and lives up to
the billing .