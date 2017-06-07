B.J. Goodson dpinzow : 7/6/2017 7:55 pm From what I've heard, he's really been turning heads among the defensive starters in OTAs/minicamps. Maybe we really have a thumper and overall legit MLB for the first time since Pierce...however breaking in a 2nd year MLB is difficult



What are people's expectations for Goodson this year?

IMO Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/6/2017 7:57 pm : : 7/6/2017 7:57 pm : link his ability or inability to cover is going to determine how good he will be.



We know he can play the run. He struggled a bit last preseason in coverage. He looked sluggish. But that may come from not knowing exactly what he was doing yet.

He was a leader in college SGMen : 7/6/2017 7:58 pm : link Last year he played special teams well and learned the defense.

I think he'll stuff the run quite well. I'm not sure about his coverage abilities.

Wildcard annexOPR : 7/6/2017 8:00 pm : link Could be the missing piece that elevates this defense to best in the NFL





Two positive signs: Klaatu : 7/6/2017 8:04 pm : link First, the Giants didn't re-sign Kelvin Sheppard, nor did they draft a LB (although they did sign a UDFA).



Second, throughout the spring Goodson stayed on the field in sub-packages. The Giants seem to have confidence in him. Let's hope he justifies their faith.

If BJ Goodson, D. Thompson, A. Adams, R. Okwara and M. Hunter really elevate their games this defense is going to be sick good.



As hard as our schedule is and such, a great defense tends to flop less on a road games than an offense. just win, baby.

Klaatu, the fact that he was playing in nickel defense in OTA's is indeed a good development.

If BJ can cover on first downs, when teams often throw in today's NFL, it elevates our defense quite a bit. Casillas, Robinson and Goodson all good in coverage? Most excellent!

We'll get a better idea of what he can do in August and September, Ira : 7/6/2017 8:15 pm : link but I have a very good feeling about this draft pick.

Here's something Jordan Raanan wrote about him in April. Klaatu : 7/6/2017 8:39 pm : link Quote: Goodson went to work with trainer Joe Don Reaves at TNT Sports in Williamston, South Carolina. This is the same place he trained last year in preparation for the NFL combine and draft. Goodson’s concentration this year was on his hip mobility, footwork and what he called everyday linebacker stuff (hand placement, footwork, drops, change of direction). He even worked on making play calls by simulating defensive situations with the help of other NFL players.



The linebacker is anticipating an increased role this season, potentially as the starting middle linebacker.



“I definitely get that vibe and have that feeling,” Goodson said. “But that is what they brought me here for, to become an every-down force for them. I was able to come in and help out last year and I was able to make my presence felt a little bit last year. This year I’m looking forward to being an every-down force for the New York Giants.”



He will have to work his way into that role. It will have to be won in the spring and summer on the field...

- ( Link - ( New Window

Great post, I love hardworking young players who desire to be the best SGMen : 7/6/2017 9:17 pm : link I hope he wins the starting job outright and Robinson is the cover back along with Casillas much like last year.

If BJ Goodson, D. Thompson, A. Adams, R. Okwara and M. Hunter really elevate their games this defense is going to be sick good.



As hard as our schedule is and such, a great defense tends to flop less on a road games than an offense. just win, baby.



I think the D Is already sick good. They won 11 games w an offense that was a mess for the most part. If Vernon and JPP can get some actual rest and stay healthy this team has 4-6 All Pro level players. No the ProBowl. All Pro. The OL being able to run block and even two of those guys mentioned really make a jump opposing teams are going to be getting their asses kicked.



People love offense these days but I'm a kid of the 70s and 80s. I want to see See teams shit their pants like they did when LT and Carson et al were running the D

I think the D Is already sick good. They won 11 games w an offense that was a mess for the most part. If Vernon and JPP can get some actual rest and stay healthy this team has 4-6 All Pro level players. No the ProBowl. All Pro. The OL being able to run block and even two of those guys mentioned really make a jump opposing teams are going to be getting their asses kicked.



People love offense these days but I'm a kid of the 70s and 80s. I want to see See teams shit their pants like they did when LT and Carson et al were running the D I'm with you on defense. Nothing like watching an offense line up and not be able to do anything consistently. As long as DT R. Thomas, J. Bromley aren't a liability but at least hold their own we virtually have no major weaknesses.



Only injuries could derail this defense so I pray for health.

I can hardly imagine what this D would be like 81_Great_Dane : 7/6/2017 9:46 pm : link with a really top-level MLB.

Cross your fingers.... Doomster : 7/6/2017 10:04 pm : link How many defensive starters has this team produced via the draft, after the second round in the last 10 years?





Eric, wanting it to happen is different..... George from PA : 7/6/2017 10:16 pm : link Then actually being the best options.



Goodson being a decent 3 down LBer would elevate this defense.



The field becomes very small....if Goodson has decent range.



Will make it very difficult for the Qbs in our division.





While BJ Goodson may have practiced in nickel packages, but I do believe Casillas and Robinson are our 3rd and pass linebackers. It would be great if BJ Goodson can cover on 1st and 2nd downs so teams can't move the chains.

that's an indictment. grizz299 : 7/6/2017 11:42 pm : link Quote: How many defensive starters has this team produced via the draft, after the second round in the last 10 years?

Do you know what the answer is, and/or what the league average is?

I'm not saying you're wrong, but without that supporting data, it's an unfair condemnation.

I think it would be fairer to note that not a single defensive player taken in the first or second round has been a failure and that when you compare that to league norms it's astounding. I'd note too that we had the sagacity to trade up to get Collins in round two and what a brilliant move that was.

And if it's just defense you want to talk about, I'd note the uncanny and the improbability of signing four free agents last year and having everyone of them exceed expectations.... Robinson, Vernon, Snacks and JackRabbit.

As Brilliant as Unlikely.



Do you know what the answer is, and/or what the league average is?
I'm not saying you're wrong, but without that supporting data, it's an unfair condemnation.
I think it would be fairer to note that not a single defensive player taken in the first or second round has been a failure and that when you compare that to league norms it's astounding. I'd note too that we had the sagacity to trade up to get Collins in round two and what a brilliant move that was.
And if it's just defense you want to talk about, I'd note the uncanny and the improbability of signing four free agents last year and having everyone of them exceed expectations.... Robinson, Vernon, Snacks and JackRabbit.
As Brilliant as Unlikely.

I was allstarjim : 7/6/2017 11:59 pm : link A big fan of Goodson in the pre-draft period. His Clemson tape in terms of football insticts was very impressive.



He has since shown he is capable of leading the defense... already barking orders to established vets and seems like a pro's pro.



Everything about him and what he's shown is indicative of a player that has a lot of promise and a long-term starter in the middle.

Do you know what the answer is, and/or what the league average is?

I'm not saying you're wrong, but without that supporting data, it's an unfair condemnation.

I think it would be fairer to note that not a single defensive player taken in the first or second round has been a failure and that when you compare that to league norms it's astounding. I'd note too that we had the sagacity to trade up to get Collins in round two and what a brilliant move that was.

And if it's just defense you want to talk about, I'd note the uncanny and the improbability of signing four free agents last year and having everyone of them exceed expectations.... Robinson, Vernon, Snacks and JackRabbit.

As Brilliant as Unlikely.

Not only did the Giants hit home runs in unrestricted free agency, but I think by the end of this year the 2016 draft and UDFA (Okwara, Hunter, Adams) will be one of Reese's best. Just a tremendous off-season by the scouting department and Reese.



Just stay healthy this year, please, and we'll make a SB run.

That's the key, right allstarjim : 7/7/2017 12:42 am : link Every team is held hostage to some level by health of key players.



On paper, this is one of the best Giants' rosters I've ever seen in my 30 years of watching Giants football.



Just need the roster to have relative good health, and they should make a run, I think.



I think this team has the talent to win at least 12 games this season if they can keep the players on the field.

If we can get to a 5-0 start because our defense is stifling and our offense can move the ball through the air (top 10 again), well, 12 wins is quite likely. I see no reason why we can't go 5-0, a nice hot start, knowing the rest of the way involves west coast trips.

I like that MaCadoo runs a fairly easy camp compared to TC.

I remember reading about Goodson at CLEM adamg : 7/7/2017 1:11 am : link That he took a few years to learn his role as MLB and then in his senior year showed that his time in the classroom paid off and he captained that defense. I like how they gave him the same opportunity here. He had a year to learn the (as everyone is oft to say) complicated system Spags runs.



And the result: DRC is complaining about the kid correcting him too forcefully. Media guys asked if Goodson was right about the correction, and DRC said yes but it was the manner of the correction that annoyed him.



To me, that says a lot about this kid. He's adjusted to this defense and barking orders (and being procedurally correct in doing so), like Thompson was said to be doing last year. If both those guys come on strong, our D will have added two more pieces without Reese having to raise a finger this offseason. And those would be two pieces who may become captains of their corps some day.



I'm very excited to see how Goodson does. He was one of my picks for guys to watch in a thread a few weeks back. September can't come soon enough.

Field Generals are needed. Character guys are needed. We don't want a situation like Dallas has with suspensions, arrests. We want a great lockerroom.



I'll say it one last time but I think Apple, Shepard, D. Thompson, BJ Goodson, P. Perkins, J. Adams, R. Okwara, A. Adams, M. Hunter and possibly D. Powe form one of the best off-season drafts and acquisiton periods in Giants history and it will carry us this year.

Field Generals are needed. Character guys are needed. We don't want a situation like Dallas has with suspensions, arrests. We want a great lockerroom.



I'll say it one last time but I think Apple, Shepard, D. Thompson, BJ Goodson, P. Perkins, J. Adams, R. Okwara, A. Adams, M. Hunter and possibly D. Powe form one of the best off-season drafts and acquisiton periods in Giants history and it will carry us this year.

Field Generals are needed. Character guys are needed. We don't want a situation like Dallas has with suspensions, arrests. We want a great lockerroom.



I'll say it one last time but I think Apple, Shepard, D. Thompson, BJ Goodson, P. Perkins, J. Adams, R. Okwara, A. Adams, M. Hunter and possibly D. Powe form one of the best off-season drafts and acquisiton periods in Giants history and it will carry us this year.

BJ's on fire, wanting to prove himself and his ability to lead the defense.



I have to tell you, if in fact BJ Goodson, D. Thompson, M. Thompson (my surprise slot guy...), M. Hunter (solid corner?), D. Tomlinson (as the season progresses he'll learn), we have some solid new, talented bodies to boost this defense. I look forward to hearing about these kids and seeing the play 8.11.17

BJ's on fire, wanting to prove himself and his ability to lead the defense.



I have to tell you, if in fact BJ Goodson, D. Thompson, M. Thompson (my surprise slot guy...), M. Hunter (solid corner?), D. Tomlinson (as the season progresses he'll learn), we have some solid new, talented bodies to boost this defense. I look forward to hearing about these kids and seeing the play 8.11.17

I't closer to none than one, for the Giants.....that's why I said cross your fingers.....we are long over due....and if it turns out to be a LB, so much the better.....

To me... Dan in the Springs : 7/7/2017 9:06 am : link Goodson is the biggest question mark on this defense. Like others, I am hopeful, but he's the most untested player who has a chance to start, at the most critical position.

If he pans out I Love Clams Casino : 7/7/2017 9:42 am : link and even becomes just a serviceable player, that Giants draft class will go down as one of the best in recent history if not THE best

Goodson Bluesbreaker : 3:18 am : link I loved the pick he stacks and sheds and diagnoses run

plays at Clemson . He reminded me a bit like Harry Carson

Last year before training camp I picked Landon Collins

to go to the pro-bowl he did one better by being selected

as an All Pro . Nostradamus I am not but I think he will

be the most improved player . I have no idea if he can

cover but I think he is going to be real solid .

I do hope Darian Thompson gets on the field and lives up to

the billing .

If you include B.J. Goodson and Darian Thompson, then the answer is six, and four of them are LBs.



Michael Johnson, S, 2007.

Jon Goff, LB, 2008.

Jacquian Williams, LB, 2011.

Devon Kennard, LB, 2014.



If you want to be charitable, you could include CB Jayron Hosley and DT Markus Kuhn into that mix.



If you want to be even more charitable, you can include Zak DeOssie as well, although his starts come as a LS not a LB. In comment 13521632 Doomster said:If you include B.J. Goodson and Darian Thompson, then the answer is six, and four of them are LBs.Michael Johnson, S, 2007.Jon Goff, LB, 2008.Jacquian Williams, LB, 2011.Devon Kennard, LB, 2014.If you want to be charitable, you could include CB Jayron Hosley and DT Markus Kuhn into that mix.If you want to be even more charitable, you can include Zak DeOssie as well, although his starts come as a LS not a LB.

Another thing to consider... Klaatu : 11:05 am : link Is that with a few exceptions, the Giants prefer to draft DEs, CBs, and DTs relatively early, so you would expect to find your defensive starters from your more highly-ranked players, your first and second round draft picks. Not so much with your later-round picks, where you usually see the Giants looking for LB and Safety help.



However, the Giants have not been shy about signing free agents to start at these positions, albeit with varying degrees of success.