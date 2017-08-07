How do you rank UDFA S Andrew Adams performance in 2016? gidiefor : Mod : 7/8/2017 7:30 am : 7/8/2017 7:30 am



# 4 out of 92 Safeties

54.5 cover snaps per reception





- ( According to PFF - he was a Secret Superstar# 4 out of 92 Safeties54.5 cover snaps per reception For BB'56 - ( New Window

He sucks! Klaatu : 7/8/2017 7:57 am : link - Jimmy Googs (There, I saved you the trouble).

Giants should trade him while he is this fabulous superstar Jimmy Googs : 7/8/2017 8:24 am : link For the 4th best Safety in the league we should be able to a pro bowl Left or Right Tackle. Or maybe an impact Linebacker?



Straight up for Jack Conklin or Bobby Wagner.



Reese - wake up!







He grew into Giants : 7/8/2017 8:31 am : link The position. Started out rough became a solid safety.

A very pleasant surprise j_rud : 7/8/2017 8:39 am : link I don't know about a "secret superstar". He was an UDFA , was thrown right into the fire, and after a week or two to adjust he didn't stand out as a glaring weak link. Which might not sound like an endorsement, but he was surrounded by pro bowl caliber talent in the secondary.

According to PFF... Klaatu : 7/8/2017 9:01 am : link Only Keanu Neal had a higher rating among rookie Safeties (and it wasn't by much).



However, the PFWA gave the nod to Karl Joseph (along with Neal) for their 2016 All-Rookie Team. Statistically, you'd have to go with Joseph. In two fewer games played (with five fewer starts, Joseph had more tackles than Adams (60 vs. 45) and one more PDef (6 vs. 5). They each had one INT.



Still, you're talking about two 1st round picks in Neal and Joseph vs. a UDFA who was cut after camp, signed to the PS, and then promoted to the active squad out of necessity. To say that he exceeded expectations would be something of an understatement in my opinion.



I still think a healthy Darian Thompson is a much better option than Adams, but like the old saying goes, "The best ability is availability," and Thompson has a lot to prove in that regard. We could do a lot worse than Adams if Thompson is a no-go again.

I only accept PFF Capt. Don : 7/8/2017 9:11 am : link as an acceptable metric if they make Giants players look good.

As expected, very inconsistent..... Simms11 : 7/8/2017 9:41 am : link I remember a few games where he failed to make a tackle or bit on play action leaving him out of position to make a play. I do think that he played adequately enough to be an ok partner with LC. I also think he'll be much better this year after gaining all that experience as well. Regardless of who wins the FS battle this summer, in camp, it will be very nice to have depth at the position for once.

He definitely played far better than expected Jay on the Island : 7/8/2017 10:29 am : link With that said I still think that Darian Thompson should be the starter opposite Collins. Adams provides great depth but I think he was helped out by the strong play of the CB's.

He was a jag that was Doomster : 7/8/2017 10:34 am : link not exposed because of the defense we had....



That being said, a year's experience knowing this defense, I have no problem with him as possible backup material.....but as a starter, no....



PFF is a joke.....when they rank someone on another team you know nothing about, you take it with a grain of salt.....but when you have watched a player all season, and they come out with a stupid ranking like this, even that grain of salt goes out the window....





PFF aside... Klaatu : 7/8/2017 11:23 am : link



What you all fail to realize is that Jadar Johnson will start next to Collins!



Not Thompson, not Adams, JOHNSON! JOHNSON, I SAY!



AAAARRRRGGGGHHHHH!

Adams for Conklin Jimmy Googs : 7/8/2017 11:42 am : link NFL's 4th Best Safety for 4th Best Right Tackle.



I know the defense would take a step back losing such a dynamic playmaking stud like Adams but gotta' think of the overall good of the team.



Who's with me?

Spags has muhajir : 7/8/2017 12:03 pm : link Always done a great job coaching up safeties. With thompson back we may see the 3 safety packages alot this yr. So many schemes can be run with this deep secondary. Probably going to see alot more blitz this yr too.

. arcarsenal : 7/8/2017 12:06 pm : link I tend to think Adams was more a product of those around him than a guy who truly stood out on individual merits.



That said, I wanted Adams sent home on the next flight out after his stupid penalty against the Redskins in Week 3 - I was furious about that. I never would have imagined he'd turn out to be a serviceable part of the defense after that. But to his credit, he did.

Spags has constantly BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/8/2017 12:19 pm : link Turned UDFA Safety's into descent starters. James Butler was UDFA. Gibril Wilson cashed in after 1 season. Grant if he was a little better before Psags came on board.

He played well but has range and agility limitations Torrag : 7/8/2017 12:20 pm : link Spags used him as he should have to conceal his weaknesses. Ideally he's a SS not a cover guy. So despite PFF's useless (as usual) input anyone that's watched the game for decades can see he's no 'superstar' in the making.

PFF ghost718 : 7/8/2017 12:30 pm : link So Landon Collins is one of the worst safeties in the league his rookie season,but Andrew Adams is the second coming.



I think anyone who remembers both seasons(Collins 1st and Adams 1st) can see that PFF is highly suspect.

RE: He played well but has range and agility limitations Jay on the Island : 7/8/2017 12:37 pm : link

Quote: Spags used him as he should have to conceal his weaknesses. Ideally he's a SS not a cover guy. So despite PFF's useless (as usual) input anyone that's watched the game for decades can see he's no 'superstar' in the making.

Spags thrives by using his players to their strengths. In comment 13523008 Torrag said:Spags thrives by using his players to their strengths.

We're talking about a backup WillVAB : 7/8/2017 12:42 pm : link The Giants could do a hell of a lot worse. Not getting the vibe on this thread.

. arcarsenal : 7/8/2017 12:50 pm : link Of course the Giants could do worse. I don't think anyone dislikes Adams, rather, most of us are just a bit skeptical about the PFF premise that there's some sort of "star" potential there.



If DThompson can stay healthy, I think he'll be the better of the two.

RE: He was a jag that was Gatorade Dunk : 7/8/2017 1:11 pm : link

Quote: not exposed because of the defense we had....



That being said, a year's experience knowing this defense, I have no problem with him as possible backup material.....but as a starter, no....



PFF is a joke.....when they rank someone on another team you know nothing about, you take it with a grain of salt.....but when you have watched a player all season, and they come out with a stupid ranking like this, even that grain of salt goes out the window....



Pretty sure that Reese could do well by just signing players that Doomster and Googs dismiss. In comment 13522978 Doomster said:Pretty sure that Reese could do well by just signing players that Doomster and Googs dismiss.

I see A. Adams as serviceable SGMen : 7/8/2017 1:29 pm : link First, I'm assuming he worked hard this off-season to refine his game as I've read. If he's improved, good for him and good for the team.



D. Thompson has the "star" potential if he can get healthy and stay healthy. If both D. Thompson and E. Apple really step up their sophmore years our defense will be rocking good.

RE: Spags has SGMen : 7/8/2017 1:32 pm : link

Quote: Always done a great job coaching up safeties. With thompson back we may see the 3 safety packages alot this yr. So many schemes can be run with this deep secondary. Probably going to see alot more blitz this yr too. If we are going to use a lot of 3 safety packages, I wonder if we end up carrying 5 safeties?



Collins, D. Thompson, N. Behre, A. Adams and ??? In comment 13523001 muhajir said:If we are going to use a lot of 3 safety packages, I wonder if we end up carrying 5 safeties?Collins, D. Thompson, N. Behre, A. Adams and ???

He's a JAG. MOOPS : 7/8/2017 1:48 pm : link You wouldn't miss him if he's gone.

RE: He's a JAG. SGMen : 7/8/2017 2:19 pm : link

Quote: You wouldn't miss him if he's gone. I don't think the coaches see him as a JAG. He was a rookie starter last year. He greatly benefited from superb CB play, no doubt, and otherwise held his own.



I think he can improve and be serviceable if called upon; and, for a UDFA you have to be happy with the pickup. In comment 13523104 MOOPS said:I don't think the coaches see him as a JAG. He was a rookie starter last year. He greatly benefited from superb CB play, no doubt, and otherwise held his own.I think he can improve and be serviceable if called upon; and, for a UDFA you have to be happy with the pickup.

Watch Adams XBRONX : 7/8/2017 2:27 pm : link against the Eagles last year and tell us his is a JAG. I know it is only one game but the ability is there.

RE: . WillVAB : 7/8/2017 2:36 pm : link

Quote: Of course the Giants could do worse. I don't think anyone dislikes Adams, rather, most of us are just a bit skeptical about the PFF premise that there's some sort of "star" potential there.



If DThompson can stay healthy, I think he'll be the better of the two.



I'm not a fan of the PFF crap, but when you look at the totality of the circumstances (this, Merritt's comments, etc) Adams is a solid starter w some upside. He proved as much last year. Teams were picking on Wade, not Adams.



It's a good problem to have. If Thompson beats out Adams, which will most likely be the case, the Giants are getting an upgrade to an already stacked secondary.



Much different than say if Fluker beats out Jerry or Bisnowaty beats out Hart. We still don't know where the Giants are at because the incumbents sucked. In comment 13523032 arcarsenal said:I'm not a fan of the PFF crap, but when you look at the totality of the circumstances (this, Merritt's comments, etc) Adams is a solid starter w some upside. He proved as much last year. Teams were picking on Wade, not Adams.It's a good problem to have. If Thompson beats out Adams, which will most likely be the case, the Giants are getting an upgrade to an already stacked secondary.Much different than say if Fluker beats out Jerry or Bisnowaty beats out Hart. We still don't know where the Giants are at because the incumbents sucked.

RE: RE: . SGMen : 7/8/2017 3:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13523032 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Of course the Giants could do worse. I don't think anyone dislikes Adams, rather, most of us are just a bit skeptical about the PFF premise that there's some sort of "star" potential there.



If DThompson can stay healthy, I think he'll be the better of the two.







I'm not a fan of the PFF crap, but when you look at the totality of the circumstances (this, Merritt's comments, etc) Adams is a solid starter w some upside. He proved as much last year. Teams were picking on Wade, not Adams.



It's a good problem to have. If Thompson beats out Adams, which will most likely be the case, the Giants are getting an upgrade to an already stacked secondary.



Much different than say if Fluker beats out Jerry or Bisnowaty beats out Hart. We still don't know where the Giants are at because the incumbents sucked. It is Merritt's comments which give me the most hope that he'll be improved and that he can be a starter in this league if called upon.



Now, since you mentioned Fluker, someone somewhere posted in a beat writer report the possibility that he could be cut at the end of camp due to the cap? This would mean our youth has really stepped up, of course. Personally, I don't see it as Fluker has NFL experience and just needs to work with coach Solari on the mental aspects of the game.



Fluker won't likely beat out Jerry, but he may end up backing up RG and RT. In comment 13523150 WillVAB said:It is Merritt's comments which give me the most hope that he'll be improved and that he can be a starter in this league if called upon.Now, since you mentioned Fluker, someone somewhere posted in a beat writer report the possibility that he could be cut at the end of camp due to the cap? This would mean our youth has really stepped up, of course. Personally, I don't see it as Fluker has NFL experience and just needs to work with coach Solari on the mental aspects of the game.Fluker won't likely beat out Jerry, but he may end up backing up RG and RT.

Adams contribution last season is underrated GiantJake : 7/8/2017 3:33 pm : link The Giants defense was great last season and at times dominant. If they had a glaring weakness, teams would have tried time and time again to capitalize on it. There was no indication that offenses tried to pick on the rookie Adams. If they did, they were unsuccessful most of the time. Adams deserves the starting position going into camp. He's earned it. Let Darian Thompson beat him out of he wants the job. Competition is good.

RE: Adams contribution last season is underrated SGMen : 7/8/2017 3:36 pm : link

Quote: The Giants defense was great last season and at times dominant. If they had a glaring weakness, teams would have tried time and time again to capitalize on it. There was no indication that offenses tried to pick on the rookie Adams. If they did, they were unsuccessful most of the time. Adams deserves the starting position going into camp. He's earned it. Let Darian Thompson beat him out of he wants the job. Competition is good. I think the coaching staff has openly stated that they aren't handing D. Thompson anything, he has to earn it. And truthfully, as long as he stays healthy, he'll win the job. Just more of a pure talent. In comment 13523174 GiantJake said:I think the coaching staff has openly stated that they aren't handing D. Thompson anything, he has to earn it. And truthfully, as long as he stays healthy, he'll win the job. Just more of a pure talent.

I'd take anything the coaching staff says.... MOOPS : 7/8/2017 5:24 pm : link about the players in the off-season with a grain of salt. Rarely will you see something negative be said.

The point is to stay positive especially with the kids.

RE: I'd take anything the coaching staff says.... SGMen : 7/8/2017 5:28 pm : link

Quote: about the players in the off-season with a grain of salt. Rarely will you see something negative be said.

The point is to stay positive especially with the kids. The closest "negative" I heard is Spags remarks regarding rookie DT D. Tomlinson and the fact that he has a learning curve. Of course he does, he's a rookie. Now, how quickly he picks things up remains to be seen. In comment 13523268 MOOPS said:The closest "negative" I heard is Spags remarks regarding rookie DT D. Tomlinson and the fact that he has a learning curve. Of course he does, he's a rookie. Now, how quickly he picks things up remains to be seen.

he played well all season, quietly BlackburnBalledOut : 7/8/2017 5:36 pm : link I said a few weeks ago, dont be shocked if hes starting this season next to collins. Thompson had talent coming out of the draft and i know everyone was excited for him but hes essentially a rookie again. While Adams quietly acted as a calm, quiet, savy, veteran on the back end.



Adams, from what i saw, was a strong tackler. i can not recall him getting beat, not to say it didnt happen i just do not recall any big plays on him. No busted coverages, no streaking receivers down the field.



pretty impressive cover snaps/reception. 54.5 throws. Thats going at least 5-6+ quarters, without allowing a catch.



Quiet Steal of a rookie signing. Hell of a performance by this kid







I thought Adams was pretty bad, but so are most rookie safeties. Big Blue Blogger : 7/8/2017 5:56 pm : link He earned the opportunity to compete, and to make a place for himself in the NFL over the next two seasons, at which point maybe he can make serious money. That's a long way from where he was a year ago; so in that sense he has already beaten the odds.



As others have said, it's hard to judge any player outside the context of the talent around him, and that's especially true of safeties. My impression is that Adams looked adequate because the rest of the defense was so good. There's probably an element of confirmation bias in that assessment, since expectations for Adams were so much lower than, say, Jenkins, DRC, Apple or Collins.

RE: RE: I'd take anything the coaching staff says.... SGMen : 7/8/2017 5:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13523268 MOOPS said:





Quote:





about the players in the off-season with a grain of salt. Rarely will you see something negative be said.

The point is to stay positive especially with the kids.







Tye got the Gilbride shaft. Sometimes you got to motivate him? Don't sound like what you like to hear. - ( New Window ) Clearly a dig at W. Tye and his desire to be the best or at least much better.



Gillbride is right about formations and alignments: the more you have, the harder it is on a defense to prepare for you. Lets hope we see some very productive 2 TE sets this year. In comment 13523281 adamg said:Clearly a dig at W. Tye and his desire to be the best or at least much better.Gillbride is right about formations and alignments: the more you have, the harder it is on a defense to prepare for you. Lets hope we see some very productive 2 TE sets this year.

The guy PaulN : 7/8/2017 6:00 pm : link Had a very good season, in fact he is a big reason it was not a disaster, and we have seen those. I thought he played very good in the pre season also, I hope he is a backup but he may turn out to be one of those guys you can't keep off of the starting team. Not fast, not big, not athletic, just good.

RE: he played well all season, quietly Hammer : 7/8/2017 6:47 pm : link

Quote: I said a few weeks ago, dont be shocked if hes starting this season next to collins. Thompson had talent coming out of the draft and i know everyone was excited for him but hes essentially a rookie again. While Adams quietly acted as a calm, quiet, savy, veteran on the back end.



Adams, from what i saw, was a strong tackler. i can not recall him getting beat, not to say it didnt happen i just do not recall any big plays on him. No busted coverages, no streaking receivers down the field.



pretty impressive cover snaps/reception. 54.5 throws. Thats going at least 5-6+ quarters, without allowing a catch.



Quiet Steal of a rookie signing. Hell of a performance by this kid







I might be wrong but I think the busted coverage Cowboy TD in the second game was Adams' responsibility. In comment 13523276 BlackburnBalledOut said:I might be wrong but I think the busted coverage Cowboy TD in the second game was Adams' responsibility.

RE: The guy SGMen : 7/8/2017 7:06 pm : link

Quote: Had a very good season, in fact he is a big reason it was not a disaster, and we have seen those. I thought he played very good in the pre season also, I hope he is a backup but he may turn out to be one of those guys you can't keep off of the starting team. Not fast, not big, not athletic, just good. He may be the guy in 3 safety sets. Or it may be M. Thompson, my darkhorse guy to rise from the ashes and really flash production in his 3rd year. Of course he has to stay healthy as does D. Thompson.



We have competition, we have talent back there, let the best man win. In comment 13523310 PaulN said:He may be the guy in 3 safety sets. Or it may be M. Thompson, my darkhorse guy to rise from the ashes and really flash production in his 3rd year. Of course he has to stay healthy as does D. Thompson.We have competition, we have talent back there, let the best man win.