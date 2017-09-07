Camp battles you're most excited to see. Klaatu : 7/9/2017 9:52 am On defense, all but two starters from last year remain. Gone are LB Kelvin Sheppard and DT Johnathan Hankins. But while B.J. Goodson is the clear favorite to start at MLB this year, there is no clear favorite to start at DT next to Damon Harrison. I'm very anxious to see who gets that job, and also who'll be the first DT to come in for the big run-stuffer (who only played 61% of the defensive snaps last year), although that role may be filled by a DE in obvious passing situations.



Speaking of which, the competition for back-ups to JPP and OV should be fierce, too. Is Okwara the real deal? Is Devin Taylor ready to show the rest of the league that they made a mistake by passing up the chance to sign him? Where does Moss fit into the mix, and what about Wynn and OO? A few questions there which I hope will be answered relatively quickly.



The situation at FS with Andrew Adams and Darian Thompson has been discussed in several recent threads, and of course Landon Collins is a lock, but after those three two questions remain: One, how many Safeties will the Giants keep? Four, which they usually do, or five, which is what I'd like them to. And who will take those one or two spots?



At CB, it looks like Michael Hunter has the inside track to become the 4th one after DRC, Jenkins, and Apple, but he's certainly not a lock. And if the Giants keep five, who else will make the squad? Blake, Deayon, one of the UDFAs, or can Mykkele Thompson make a successful transition?



On offense, although I'd like the Giants to keep only two QBs, the odds are that they'll keep three. The battle between Geno Smith and Josh Johnson may not be an epic one, but it should be an interesting one.



I figure four out of five OL spots are already locked down. From left to right, Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, and Jerry look to be secure. The one battle I'm most anxious to see is at RT, where I think Adam Bisnowaty can give Bobby Hart a run for his money, with the loser riding the pine. After that, two or three back-up spots will be up for grabs.



With the skill positions, which have been discussed at length, I think it primarily comes down to a numbers game. How many RBs, TEs, and WRs will the Giants keep? We know who's going to start at RB and WR, but assuming four and six for each (and you know I'd go with three and six, but, whatever), several spots should be up for grabs. I'm anxious to see who takes those spots.



With the TEs, I'll assume that four are kept. To me, Ellison, Engram, and Adams are no-brainers. The real battle will be between the incumbent Tye and the oft-injured LaCosse for that fourth spot.



To conclude, there are two battles I'm most excited to see this summer: First, at DT, and second, at RT.



How about you?

We talk about this in the podcast -- and I agree with you Robbie -- 100 percent as to all points you make - and I add - that it would save a roster spot -- the one point that was made worth making otherwise is whether it was wise to put that kind of pressure on Webb







Back-up QB for me too. If Webb can win the #2 spot, and its not like Johnson or Geno are really NFL caliber anyway, then we can save a roster spot. We an then put #3 (Johnson or Geno) on the PS. As I understand it, neither Geno Smith nor Johnson are practice squad eligible. I know of no special QB rule for the PS which would allow them to sit there? As I recall MaCadoo's comments, he'd be fine with 3 QB's and Webb learning what a real NFL offense looks like.



I think the main reason Webb went in round 3 rather than early 2nd is he played in a spread offense and it is hard to truly gauge how good he really is? Regardless, veteran Geno Smith could at least manage the offense until Eli's return.

So, in my personal order of importance, for whatever that is worth SGMen : 7/9/2017 11:10 am : link 1. DT (Thomas, Bromley, Bryant or Tomlinson)

2. QB (Smith, Johnson or longshot Webb as #2)

3. FS (D. Thompson or A. Adams to start; Jadar backup?)

4. RT (Hart, Bisnowaty or maybe Fluker as a surprise?)

5. OL (who sticks in backup roles?)



We have some depth this year, quality depth. The one guy we can lose on defense is Snacks. The two guys we can't lose on offense are Eli and OBJ. You can argue Flowers at OT but if Pugh had to move over I think you'd somehow "manage" at least.

That is how I come out.

RE: Depth at running back is also an issue. Klaatu : 7/9/2017 11:14 am : link

Quote: Perkins definitely showed us that he can play. The question is can he carry the load on a full time basis or will he get beat up and worn down. He is not a big back.



Perkins is about the same size as guys like LeSean McCoy, Jamal Charles, Tiki Barber, and Brian Westbrook. In his final two years in college, he averaged 19 carries per game. I'm not worried about him carrying a similar load as a pro.



Quote: How long will it take Gallman to Learn the system and demonstrate competence in pass pro? Will Vereen stay healthy and can he handle more carries? Or is he strictly a 3rd down back? Is Darkwa even a viable candidate to make the roster? He has shown the ability to run the football but he has not shown the ability to stay healthy.



As I said in Eric's RB preview, rookie RBs make a positive impact all the time. Look no further than last year's draft for proof of that. Not every RB drafted became a "bell cow" like Ezekiel Elliott or Jordan Howard, but guys like Kenneth Dixon, DeAndre Washington, Devontae Booker, and Wendell Smallwood all made significant contributions for their teams as complementary backs...precisely the role that Wayne Gallman would play for us. In comment 13523635 ktinsc said:Perkins is about the same size as guys like LeSean McCoy, Jamal Charles, Tiki Barber, and Brian Westbrook. In his final two years in college, he averaged 19 carries per game. I'm not worried about him carrying a similar load as a pro.As I said in Eric's RB preview, rookie RBs make a positive impact all the time. Look no further than last year's draft for proof of that. Not every RB drafted became a "bell cow" like Ezekiel Elliott or Jordan Howard, but guys like Kenneth Dixon, DeAndre Washington, Devontae Booker, and Wendell Smallwood all made significant contributions for their teams as complementary backs...precisely the role that Wayne Gallman would play for us.

Klaatu Bill2 : 7/9/2017 11:22 am : link Sorry I messed up the spelling of your handle on the last thread.



Good topic.



For me, besides the last safeties and the last cornerbacks; the other battle I think is important is for the last running back. To me, Perkins is too unproven over a long schedule to have the legs at the vital last month. Vereen unable to take the between the tackles pounding if Perkins goes down. Gallman is too unproven. So to me there will need to be 4 running backs. We do play outdoors in the Northeast. And we invariably have to win games in the winter. I think we all did not pay enough attention to their signing of Draughn. All around back and a reputation for results in the red zone last year.



As for the QB I would only point out that with a good defense and improving special teams, we are well set up to take a risk at QB. If we had two TE and a running game and a great defense a back up can win some games as a game manager. Even a rookie. This team is set up to be about as good as you can ask for if you have a rookie qb. With one exception. The OL.



I think the training camp signings of vets will be the unknown battles that make a difference.



Lastly, we need some competition for a FG kicker

rats Bill2 : 7/9/2017 11:23 am : link Covered by posts while I was typing

RE: The camp battle I am excited to see is along the offensive line Klaatu : 7/9/2017 11:28 am : link

Quote: I would like to see Fluker supplant Jerry at RG and I also want to see Chad Wheeler win a backup spot along the offensive line.



Without sounding like the late, lamented Jerry-troll, I think it would take a monumental effort on D.J. Fluker's part to unseat John Jerry at RG. The Giants seem to like Jerry a lot more than most of us do. Why? I have no idea. In comment 13523610 Jay on the Island said:Without sounding like the late, lamented Jerry-troll, I think it would take a monumental effort on D.J. Fluker's part to unseat John Jerry at RG. The Giants seem to like Jerry a lot more than most of us do. Why? I have no idea.

Unlike previous years when it Jay in Toronto : 7/9/2017 11:39 am : link seemed to me mostly head-to-head battles, this year it seems like hoping that someone will set themselves apart out of a pack of hopefuls:



3rd CB

right side of OL

TE's

QB back-up

3rd and 4th DEs

2nd DT

4th-5th or 6th WR



Not clear to me if Goodson has a serious competitor at MLB -- probably just his to lose.



Q. If healthy, who is the better cover LB, JThomas or JCasillas? SGMen : 7/9/2017 11:43 am : link I know we had our 2 cover backers as Casillas and Robinson last year and they did fairly well.



But JT Thomas was a good cover LB before the injuries started creeping up on him. If he fully recovers, is he the superior cover LB over Casillas? Because if he isn't, I think he could get cut outright for cap savings.

Some of these KeoweeFan : 7/9/2017 12:21 pm : link are almost more dependent on one player's ability to stay healthy, rather than head to head ability re a rival, e.g.

LaCosse, Mykkele Thompson, Darien Thompson and even Geno.



My next group are the rookies who will be on the 53 and I think eventually WILL start but the question is "how soon?".



Lastly, who among the undrafted will topple an incumbent for the 53? If Jadar can learn to tackle this summer, he has a chance. Can Travis Rudolph climb the ladder and stick? Will an "unknown" RB steal a spot?



These are the battles I will be watching.

I am guessing you mean 4th corner?

If Fluker outright wins the RG job or even RT because he finally figures it out, well, this team improves overnight. Jerry had a solid year last year which is why the Giants gave him a deal at season's end. We didn't try to keep Newhouse as I understand it.



I don't know what is going to happen on the right side, but I think Fluker has a good shot to be a strong back-up at RG and RT possibly. He's played both spots in his career. But he has the physical make-up to be a mauling RG. He just needs help from coach Solari and others to get the mental aspects down so he doesn't get Eli killed by missing a stunt or whatever else he struggles with. Jerry is at least steady.



At worst, maybe Fluker becomes and 3rd/4th and a yard blocker; the goal line blocker. I don't know, but he does have physical tools so anything is possible if he can just learn. In comment 13523677 KeoweeFan said:Maybe so, maybe so, hard to say right now as we haven't seen the guys in pads yet.If Fluker outright wins the RG job or even RT because he finally figures it out, well, this team improves overnight. Jerry had a solid year last year which is why the Giants gave him a deal at season's end. We didn't try to keep Newhouse as I understand it.I don't know what is going to happen on the right side, but I think Fluker has a good shot to be a strong back-up at RG and RT possibly. He's played both spots in his career. But he has the physical make-up to be a mauling RG. He just needs help from coach Solari and others to get the mental aspects down so he doesn't get Eli killed by missing a stunt or whatever else he struggles with. Jerry is at least steady.At worst, maybe Fluker becomes and 3rd/4th and a yard blocker; the goal line blocker. I don't know, but he does have physical tools so anything is possible if he can just learn.

Camp Battles I got my eye on.. est1986 : 7/9/2017 12:57 pm : link Adams vs. Thompson - starting free safety

Tomlinson vs. Bromley - starting second defensive tackle

Jerry vs. Fluker - starting right guard

Hart vs. Fluker vs. Bisnowaty - starting right offensive tackle

Tye vs. Lacosse - tight-end depth



RE: Ereck Flowers... SGMen : 7/9/2017 2:09 pm : link

Quote:

...versus Ereck Flowers.



Truth. But this may be the first year he's worked HARD to improve his game during the off-season. He was embarrassed on more than broadcast and if he has any pride he wants to improve. Now we just have to see if the hard work; the sleeker body; well, will it show well on the field? I'm going to play the optimist and say there is nowhere he can go but UP given his horrendous play last year. Just how far up both he and B. Hart go remains to be seen.

Bill2 Klaatu : 7/9/2017 2:14 pm : link I think your concerns about Perkins and Gallman are completely unwarranted. The Giants felt secure enough about Perkins to let Rashad Jennings go and anoint Perkins the starting RB, and they invested a 4th round pick in Gallman (and I doubt they did that so he could sit behind the likes of Orleans Darkwa). It's up to the staff to get them both up to speed (no pun intended) before the season begins, but their talent is undeniable.



As for Draughn being an "all around back," well, he's been "all around" the league, that's for sure. He's on, what, his eighth team in eight years? As for his "reputation for having a nose for the end zone," does one decent year where he scored six of his seven career TDs (four rushing, two receiving) qualify one for a "reputation?" I think his career 3.2 rushing average says more about him than his TDs.



However, I will admit that he has a chance to bump Shane Vereen off the roster because their skillsets are similar, but Vereen is without question the more accomplished back, and for the two years prior to last year's injury-plagued season, Vereen didn't miss a game.



Finally, as I've said repeatedly this offseason, I'd rather go with three RBs and one FB instead of four RBs. I don't like the idea of having to activate a 4th RB just to play specials, not when you could get more bang for the buck, so to speak, with an additional DB or WR. If the Giants ever need another RB, I'm sure they can find one on their practice squad, on some other team's practice squad, or on his couch.

Sorry, I disagree..... Doomster : 7/9/2017 2:57 pm : link They should have 4 RB's....as I said before, I don't think that 4th guy is on the roster yet...

RE: Bill2 adamg : 7/9/2017 3:12 pm : link

Quote: I think your concerns about Perkins and Gallman are completely unwarranted. The Giants felt secure enough about Perkins to let Rashad Jennings go and anoint Perkins the starting RB, and they invested a 4th round pick in Gallman (and I doubt they did that so he could sit behind the likes of Orleans Darkwa). It's up to the staff to get them both up to speed (no pun intended) before the season begins, but their talent is undeniable.



As for Draughn being an "all around back," well, he's been "all around" the league, that's for sure. He's on, what, his eighth team in eight years? As for his "reputation for having a nose for the end zone," does one decent year where he scored six of his seven career TDs (four rushing, two receiving) qualify one for a "reputation?" I think his career 3.2 rushing average says more about him than his TDs.



However, I will admit that he has a chance to bump Shane Vereen off the roster because their skillsets are similar, but Vereen is without question the more accomplished back, and for the two years prior to last year's injury-plagued season, Vereen didn't miss a game.



Finally, as I've said repeatedly this offseason, I'd rather go with three RBs and one FB instead of four RBs. I don't like the idea of having to activate a 4th RB just to play specials, not when you could get more bang for the buck, so to speak, with an additional DB or WR. If the Giants ever need another RB, I'm sure they can find one on their practice squad, on some other team's practice squad, or on his couch.



Your argument against Draughn applies 100-fold for Darkwa and 1000-fold for Gallman. One, a guy with <100 career carries in 4 years, the other a rookie. I like Darkwa more than Draughn and Gallman more than Darkwa but arguing against him based on experience undermines your argument.



I also hope we keep a FB instead anyway. Huesman seems like a perfect fit imo. In comment 13523737 Klaatu said:Your argument against Draughn applies 100-fold for Darkwa and 1000-fold for Gallman. One, a guy with <100 career carries in 4 years, the other a rookie. I like Darkwa more than Draughn and Gallman more than Darkwa but arguing against him based on experience undermines your argument.I also hope we keep a FB instead anyway. Huesman seems like a perfect fit imo.

adamg Klaatu : 7/9/2017 3:19 pm : link I'd rather take my chances on the rookie from a big program than on any JAG, and I'd also put my money on Smith over Huesman to take the FB spot (that is, if we keep one).

Crazy how many area junc : 7/9/2017 4:16 pm : link are sleeping on Rob Thomas who is slated to start next to Snacks. He looked strong & disruptive last year. I have zero doubt he can hold the fort until/when Tomlinson is ready. Tomlinson has Fletcher Cox-like toolset. The rich get richer.



Quite frankly Bromley has never shown what Thomas has

RE: Crazy how many SGMen : 7/9/2017 4:21 pm : link

Quote: are sleeping on Rob Thomas who is slated to start next to Snacks. He looked strong & disruptive last year. I have zero doubt he can hold the fort until/when Tomlinson is ready. Tomlinson has Fletcher Cox-like toolset. The rich get richer.



Quite frankly Bromley has never shown what Thomas has I picked R. Thomas to start game 1 but that was simply based on his being the "biggest body outside of Snacks" at DT. The Dallas OL is big, so I figure "big vs big" - LOL.

Interesting sentiment regarding D. Tomlinson being similar to Fletcher-Cox, who ain't a bad player. I don't think anyone else has made that comparison. One thing I do know about D. Tomlinson is that is supposedly very strong which is a plus, always, for any DL. In comment 13523832 area junc said:I picked R. Thomas to start game 1 but that was simply based on his being the "biggest body outside of Snacks" at DT. The Dallas OL is big, so I figure "big vs big" - LOL.Interesting sentiment regarding D. Tomlinson being similar to Fletcher-Cox, who ain't a bad player. I don't think anyone else has made that comparison. One thing I do know about D. Tomlinson is that is supposedly very strong which is a plus, always, for any DL.

Thomas is a player area junc : 7/9/2017 4:38 pm : link For a 325# he showed surprising quick twitch burst and quickness. Hes probably one of those limited snap guys/diminishing returns but used sparingly hes a powerful effective player



Cox is definitely a better athlete than Tomlinson but they are both huge country strong SOBs

RE: Thomas is a player SGMen : 7/9/2017 4:56 pm : link

Quote: For a 325# he showed surprising quick twitch burst and quickness. Hes probably one of those limited snap guys/diminishing returns but used sparingly hes a powerful effective player



Cox is definitely a better athlete than Tomlinson but they are both huge country strong SOBs Hey, I look at this way with D. Tomlinson: if he is a strong run stuffer next to Snacks by say the final quarter of this season, he'll make it impossible to run up the middle on us which means teams wanting to run will be forced to go off tackle. That makes it easier for the LB's and SS to read and stuff.



I think D. Tomlinson will be a strong starter in this league. Not an All-Pro but just a strong player who does his job. In comment 13523863 area junc said:Hey, I look at this way with D. Tomlinson: if he is a strong run stuffer next to Snacks by say the final quarter of this season, he'll make it impossible to run up the middle on us which means teams wanting to run will be forced to go off tackle. That makes it easier for the LB's and SS to read and stuff.I think D. Tomlinson will be a strong starter in this league. Not an All-Pro but just a strong player who does his job.

Klaatu Bill2 : 7/9/2017 5:44 pm : link Yes. But Draughn did that for the OL the Chargers have. Used in the red zone behind a bad OL...versus a rookie and guys who did not go 16 games last year?



Its a question imho. I don't have a vested interest and certainly don't feel strongly enough to argue for it but I do have RB as a concern.



Even in a pass first offense between the 80 and 20, when it comes to the red zone and comes to closing out games and it comes to rain games and winter games...running is a capability that is a necessity. Not calling for a run based offense. I am reminding us that we still have to run well to win a playoff spot and beyond





Bill2 Klaatu : 7/9/2017 5:55 pm : link Draughn played for the Chargers in 2014, where he appeared in 4 games and averaged 1.9 ypc, 19 yards on ten carries.



His six TDs came last year, when he was with San Francisco, where my guess is his 2.6 ypc was not just a product of short-yardage situations. His longest run was 18 yards, against Carolina, Game 2. Frankly, he was much better as a receiver out of the backfield in his two years with the 49ers, which is why I say that he might- might, not will - give Vereen a run for his money.

RE: Klaatu SGMen : 7/9/2017 5:58 pm : link

Quote: Yes. But Draughn did that for the OL the Chargers have. Used in the red zone behind a bad OL...versus a rookie and guys who did not go 16 games last year?



Its a question imho. I don't have a vested interest and certainly don't feel strongly enough to argue for it but I do have RB as a concern.



Even in a pass first offense between the 80 and 20, when it comes to the red zone and comes to closing out games and it comes to rain games and winter games...running is a capability that is a necessity. Not calling for a run based offense. I am reminding us that we still have to run well to win a playoff spot and beyond

You make a good point about running being (my words) a MUST in December and the playoffs at home (or the road in GreenBay) as the weather can make passing untenable.

There was an article picking the 5 best OL's in the NFC East. LT was Trent Williams, LG was Justin Pugh, than Travis Frederick at OC and RT Lane. I forget the other guard.

I think Flowers and Pugh can be well above average run blockers. TE Ellison can run block on the right. We have a shot to move the ball on the ground fairly well this year. Not Top 10 like our passing game, but maybe in that 14 to 18 range, average but good? In comment 13523929 Bill2 said:You make a good point about running being (my words) a MUST in December and the playoffs at home (or the road in GreenBay) as the weather can make passing untenable.There was an article picking the 5 best OL's in the NFC East. LT was Trent Williams, LG was Justin Pugh, than Travis Frederick at OC and RT Lane. I forget the other guard.I think Flowers and Pugh can be well above average run blockers. TE Ellison can run block on the right. We have a shot to move the ball on the ground fairly well this year. Not Top 10 like our passing game, but maybe in that 14 to 18 range, average but good?

RE: Crazy how many Klaatu : 7/9/2017 5:59 pm : link

Quote: are sleeping on Rob Thomas who is slated to start next to Snacks. He looked strong & disruptive last year. I have zero doubt he can hold the fort until/when Tomlinson is ready. Tomlinson has Fletcher Cox-like toolset. The rich get richer.



Quite frankly Bromley has never shown what Thomas has



No one is sleeping on Thomas, but since he and Bromley were both splitting time with the first team in the spring (base 4-3 and nickel), I don't think either of them - or Tomlinson, Bryant, or anyone else - is "slated" to start next to Snacks, regardless of where Eric has them in his Depth Chart. The competition will be open, and it should be fierce. In comment 13523832 area junc said:No one is sleeping on Thomas, but since he and Bromley were both splitting time with the first team in the spring (base 4-3 and nickel), I don't think either of them - or Tomlinson, Bryant, or anyone else - is "slated" to start next to Snacks, regardless of where Eric has them in his Depth Chart. The competition will be open, and it should be fierce.

DT as others have been pointed giantgiantfan : 7/9/2017 6:36 pm : link is the most interesting. The other is the FS position. Adams came a long well as they year progressed, but Darian Thompson was the starter before he went down last year. The TE battle will be interesting as well as it could play into FB. I wish there was an interesting OL battle to watch.

RE: Camp battles Klaatu : 7/9/2017 6:39 pm : link

Quote: Eric Pinkins vs. everyone else.



I don't know if you're being serious or not, but I actually like Pinkins. He can play the LB/S role in the Deone Buchanan mode, and the Giants even had him fill in at CB in the spring. He played sparingly last year, almost all of his snaps came on STs, but I hope the Giants find a way to keep him around. In comment 13523937 Jerry K said:I don't know if you're being serious or not, but I actually like Pinkins. He can play the LB/S role in the Deone Buchanan mode, and the Giants even had him fill in at CB in the spring. He played sparingly last year, almost all of his snaps came on STs, but I hope the Giants find a way to keep him around.

RE: Camp battles SGMen : 7/9/2017 7:03 pm : link

Quote: Eric Pinkins vs. everyone else. DB/LB Eric Pinkins is 26 according to Eric's roster listing and this is his 2nd year in the league. If he makes the team, it would be over N. Behre I'd say. I hope he shows well and is at least a PS member as Behre is a hard concussion away from retiring maybe. Head injuries are no joke and he was out a long time last year.



In comment 13523937 Jerry K said:DB/LB Eric Pinkins is 26 according to Eric's roster listing and this is his 2nd year in the league. If he makes the team, it would be over N. Behre I'd say. I hope he shows well and is at least a PS member as Behre is a hard concussion away from retiring maybe. Head injuries are no joke and he was out a long time last year.

There is always the guy... Giant John : 7/9/2017 7:36 pm : link Going into camp who has very little chance but impresses enough to make a roster. Waiting to see who that might be this year. Who is the pleasant surprise?

Thanks Klaatu Bill2 : 7/9/2017 7:39 pm : link I obviously did not follow or research his past like I should have.



That acknowledged, imho, our collection of running backs still concern me going into the season.



Not the top concern. But I wish we had more capability on OL and RB.



Take care

To answer the question adamg : 7/9/2017 8:11 pm : link I'd say the battle between RB, FB, and TE to see which positions get the extra man and if FB is addressed per se. Tye vs. LaCosse. Darkwa vs. Draughn. Smith vs. Huesman. Which guys fill out the bottom of the 53 on offense is my main interest.



Otherwise the LB, S, and CB battles are also interesting. Pinkins seems like he could be a dark horse for the 53.

RE: There is always the guy... SGMen : 7/9/2017 8:12 pm : link

Quote: Going into camp who has very little chance but impresses enough to make a roster. Waiting to see who that might be this year. Who is the pleasant surprise? Truth. Many "names" to choose from but I want to see a few pre-season games; read a few Inside Football reports; see some commentators thoughts; here some podcasts; etc., before I even begin to conjure up a name. I like a few UDFA's; I like OL Bsnotway though I think he needs a year in the weight room & with Solari; and so forth. Many names, tough to choose this early. In comment 13523959 Giant John said:Truth. Many "names" to choose from but I want to see a few pre-season games; read a few Inside Football reports; see some commentators thoughts; here some podcasts; etc., before I even begin to conjure up a name. I like a few UDFA's; I like OL Bsnotway though I think he needs a year in the weight room & with Solari; and so forth. Many names, tough to choose this early.

im looking forwards to a few BlackburnBalledOut : 7/9/2017 9:21 pm : link CB depth - Hunter vs Thompson vs Deayon vs Whoever else steps up

3rd TE - Tye vs Lacosse vs Adams

FB - Smith vs Huessman

4th & 5th WR Lewis vs King vs Norwood vs Harris ?



At the end of the day, I believe I learned, and maybe I can speak for SGMen : 7/9/2017 11:28 pm : link many others, that we have some good camp battles coming up:



RT - most likely Hart but Bisnotway, Fluker are in the mix

RG - most likely Jerry but Fluker has a shot

TE - do we keep 3 or 4?

RB - do we keep 3 or 4?

QB - some think Webb may be the #2 with a strong camp? Nah...

FB - if we carry 3 TE's, will we carry a pure FB? Smith...

DT - R. Thomas, J. Bromley, Bryant, just who wins the job?

CB - 4th CB V. Blake, M. Thompson, M. Hunter?

FS - Adams or D. Thompson?

SS - Pinkins or Behre?



Lots of battles due to quality depth. I can't recall a list this long in maybe all my years following the Giants (1978 until now). Just praying we get healthy, stay healthy and come out of the gates on fire. I truly believe a great start is needed for us to finish with a #2 seed and a bye. I'm getting ahead of myself I know, but I believe this defense can shut most anyone down if healthy. That will keep us in every early game.



And the offense has some serious skill position players. All we need is for the OL to develop and come through.

Eric Pinkins Jerry K : 8:50 am : link It seems he's been left out of a lot of conversations this summer. If he's in a battle with Berhe and Ihenacho, then I would say he's got a pretty good chance of making the team.

RE: Eric Pinkins SGMen : 10:56 am : link

Quote: It seems he's been left out of a lot of conversations this summer. If he's in a battle with Berhe and Ihenacho, then I would say he's got a pretty good chance of making the team. Due to his size and coverage / versatility abilities, SS Eric Pinkins (over Behre) is a strong possibility. He has been at the NFL level and knows the defense. I like Behre cause he hits hard but may the best man win. In comment 13524102 Jerry K said:Due to his size and coverage / versatility abilities, SS Eric Pinkins (over Behre) is a strong possibility. He has been at the NFL level and knows the defense. I like Behre cause he hits hard but may the best man win.

I love Berhe's game. area junc : 11:45 am : link he is one of the biggest hitting S's in the league. Thought the early season pairing with Collins added intimidating presence. He isn't a household name but I guarantee any RB, WR or TE in the league knows he is going to get clobbered going into a game vs. the Giants. always counts for something in sports - the fear element

RE: If Bromley starts SGMen : 11:46 am : link

Quote: We are in trouble. As long as Snacks and Vernon surround J. Bromley (or Bryant, or R. Thomas or D. Tomlinson) we'll be fine. We'll be in trouble, huge trouble, should Snacks go down at any point. That would be devastating.



I give the edge to R. Thomas to start due to his size and experience in the defense. J. Bromley will spell him (and Snacks) a bit. D. Tomlinson will watch and learn early and work his way into the rotation as the season moves along. In comment 13524234 Carl in CT said:As long as Snacks and Vernon surround J. Bromley (or Bryant, or R. Thomas or D. Tomlinson) we'll be fine. We'll be in trouble, huge trouble, should Snacks go down at any point. That would be devastating.I give the edge to R. Thomas to start due to his size and experience in the defense. J. Bromley will spell him (and Snacks) a bit. D. Tomlinson will watch and learn early and work his way into the rotation as the season moves along.

. arcarsenal : 12:04 pm : link Pinkins was disrupting the entire offense in practice during last season.

RE: . SGMen : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: Pinkins was disrupting the entire offense in practice during last season. Interesting to hear. Hey, maybe I'm wrong about this kid. 26 or not, he may be more mature and ready than most and therefore could be a guy we want around for what I believe will be a SB run. In comment 13524297 arcarsenal said:Interesting to hear. Hey, maybe I'm wrong about this kid. 26 or not, he may be more mature and ready than most and therefore could be a guy we want around for what I believe will be a SB run.