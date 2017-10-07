Fill in blank - It would be a good sign if xx makes roster Reale01 : 7/10/2017 1:04 pm Some thoughts:

In most cases I am thinking that it is a good sign if a young player steps up and plays well enough to displace someone who is solid but no upside.



Webb as #2 QB. Saves roster spot and speeds his development.



Tomlinson is a starter. We know we have some solid DTs he will have to be good to earn it.



Jadar Johnson makes team. Would mean he beat out some solid guys.



Fluker earns starting spot. Can he reach his potential with the Giants?



Moss and Okwara step up.



Goodson is starter and Munson makes team



Abdullah and Gallman make team. They would need to be show well to beat out Drouhgns and Darkwa.



Two rookie OL make it. Bisnowaty, Wheeler, Dunker, Halapio



Cuts: If Herzlich, Gettis, Jones, Tye, Wynn get cut it will be because the roster is stronger.















Halapio isn't a rookie Jay on the Island : 7/10/2017 1:06 pm : link He was a 2014 6th round pick of the Pats.



For me it would be Fluker beating out Jerry and playing up to his draft selection. That would dramatically improve the run game.

Not to bust balls but... lugnut : 7/10/2017 1:10 pm : link Do you really think Gallman has to show well to beat out Droughns (or however the hell you spell it) and Darkwa? I'd say a just-drafted 4th round RB is as much of a lock to make the team as any, and certainly over the likes of those two journeyman.

I said Gallman AND Abdullah Reale01 : 7/10/2017 1:14 pm : link So I guess it is really Abdullah who I am hoping surprises.

Halipio Reale01 : 7/10/2017 1:15 pm : link I know I guess I more meant "new blood". Can be be better than Gettis or Jones?

My darkhorse player to make team and excel due to versatility SGMen : 7/10/2017 1:37 pm : link CB/Nickel Corner / FS Mykkele Thompson, who finally stays healthy and gets snaps on defense and specials each and every game and flourishes. I think he is the only true upside nickel corner type of the roster (V. Blake I believe can play nickel as well, is a veteran); he can play corner which is where he'll compete this year; and, if necessary, can play FS. He's just been hurt but this is his year.



And of course I'd love QB D. Webb to win the #2 based on merit but I think it more likely he makes the 53 and is inactive unless an injury (gulp) hits Manning and forces Geno Smith to start and Webb to the active roster.

SG Reale01 : 7/10/2017 2:04 pm : link Good points on M Thompson. I think Blake is JAG, not sure on Hunter - possible upside. Don't think DD is big enough unfortunately.

RE: My darkhorse player to make team and excel due to versatility annexOPR : 7/10/2017 2:05 pm : link

I see 1 of Jadar Johnson / Thompson carving out a role ... might come down to injuries. it sure is nice when most of the "battles" are at depth spots. In comment 13524417 SGMen said:I see 1 of Jadar Johnson / Thompson carving out a role ... might come down to injuries. it sure is nice when most of the "battles" are at depth spots.

Ed Reale01 : 7/10/2017 2:40 pm : link I agree with that list because it means they beat out some serviceable players. My premise is that the coaches evaluate correctly and take the best players. It would show better depth. To me it seems like if a guy like Wynn makes it over Moss for example, then there is nothing special about Moss. Same thing for Tye over Lacosse. Gettis and Jones over Wheeler and Bisboy.

RE: Ed SGMen : 7/10/2017 2:45 pm : link

Quote: I agree with that list because it means they beat out some serviceable players. My premise is that the coaches evaluate correctly and take the best players. It would show better depth. To me it seems like if a guy like Wynn makes it over Moss for example, then there is nothing special about Moss. Same thing for Tye over Lacosse. Gettis and Jones over Wheeler and Bisboy. Gettis and Jones are interior OL; Wheeler and Bisnotoway or OT's - apples and oranges, different battles.



I don't see DE Wynn making the team this year unless a lot of injuries hit the DL.



JPP, Vernon, Taylor, Moss and Okwara are our 5 DE's with Taylor & Okwara moving inside on 3rd and must pass plays I'd think.

SG Reale01 : 7/10/2017 2:49 pm : link If either Bisnowaty or Wheeler wins RT. Fluker wins RG. Jerry and Hart could backup inside with Wheeler on outside. Not saying it will happen but you would have to think the OL is better if Jerry and Hart are reserves (assuming it is not because they regressed).

RE: SG SGMen : 7/10/2017 2:56 pm : link

Quote: If either Bisnowaty or Wheeler wins RT. Fluker wins RG. Jerry and Hart could backup inside with Wheeler on outside. Not saying it will happen but you would have to think the OL is better if Jerry and Hart are reserves (assuming it is not because they regressed). Jerry was fairly solid last year which is why the Giants gave him a deal. He's a veteran that knows the offense and the Solari style of play. It is possible Fluker could finally step up and show us why he was an early 1st round pick but until I see some camp reports and 2 or so pre-season games I'm not seeing him winning RG.



I'd love for Wheeler to earn his way onto the roster along with Bisnotoway. That would be a good sign.

But as of right now, I believer our OL will start the way it ended last year:

Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Hart and I'll play with backups: (Wheeler)-(Gettis)-(Jones)-(Fluker) -(Bisnotoway)

It won't be long before camp opens July 27th and we begin to hear the rumors and such about what is going on and such.

SG Reale01 : 7/10/2017 4:07 pm : link Agree with your assessment. My point is that we know what Jerry is and is not. It would be a great sign if he got beat out. He is a decent player and does not suck as some say, but it would be great to see someone outplay him.



I think the starting OL will be Flowers, Pugh, Richberg, Jerry, and Hart. I see upside with Flowers and Hart and think the line will be better than people think.



That said, it would be a sign of improvement if one or two of the new guys are good enough to bench a starter.





Fluker as a starter. old man : 7/10/2017 4:25 pm : link Means he has outshone SOMEBODY in camp and P-S, means OL should be better; if thats the case, it also means Eli goes thru, not rushes thru progressions, and receivers get to complete routes. Runners get over 4 on firsts, pick up 3rd and short for more possession time.

RE: SG SGMen : 7/10/2017 5:18 pm : link

Quote: Agree with your assessment. My point is that we know what Jerry is and is not. It would be a great sign if he got beat out. He is a decent player and does not suck as some say, but it would be great to see someone outplay him.



I think the starting OL will be Flowers, Pugh, Richberg, Jerry, and Hart. I see upside with Flowers and Hart and think the line will be better than people think.



That said, it would be a sign of improvement if one or two of the new guys are good enough to bench a starter.

Physically, Fluker is superior to Jerry. Right now, today, he is a better run blocker than Jerry - no doubt in my mind about that. However, Jerry's pass blocking is fairly sound whereas Fluker's hasn't been to date.



It would be a better sign if Herzlich doesn't make the roster Torrag : 7/10/2017 8:47 pm : link Marginal(being generous) player in a slot that should go to a young player with upside.

RE: It would be a better sign if Herzlich doesn't make the roster SGMen : 7/11/2017 5:56 am : link

Quote: Marginal(being generous) player in a slot that should go to a young player with upside. I thought the same thing: Herzlich's tenure has to be up as he is now over 30; a liability in coverage or chasing if he is forced to start; and, some youngster is bound to be a special teams demon as well some year, why not say C. Munson (UDFA) this year?



I began to read though how Herzlich is also the backup long-snapper; has developed his inline blocking skills for TE; and, though not talented he can play all 3 LB spots in a pinch.

I believe on one thread Fat Man in Charlotte pointed out that Herzlich graded #1 for us on specials, even over probowler WR D. Harris!

RE: It would be a better sign if Herzlich doesn't make the roster Big Blue Blogger : 7/11/2017 10:12 am : link Quote: Marginal(being generous) player in a slot that should go to a young player with upside. Torrag's point about Herzlich applies more broadly: if you're looking for "good signs" in the final roster, it might be more meaningful to look at the bubble vets who don't make it, for example:

Kerry Wynn/Devin Taylor/Corbin Bryant

Mark Herzlich/J.T.Thomas

Duke Ihenacho/Nat Berhe/Valentino Blake

Josh Johnson/Geno Smith

Shaun Draughn/Orleans Darkwa

Will Tye



BBB post above is a good one. I agree with names Jimmy Googs : 7/11/2017 10:52 am : link as well almost identically except mine would also cut Andrew Adams.



I just feel being named the 4th Best Safety in the NFL is going to go to his head and result in too many unwarranted risks taken at the FS position...



Googs: Fair point about Adams. Big Blue Blogger : 7/11/2017 11:49 am : link A strong showing by Jadar Johnson or Mykkele Thompson could put him on the bubble too. On the other hand, he's dirt-cheap for at least two more years, and I think the staff values his experience in the system - especially with the injury histories on both Thompsons. Oddly, although Mykkele Thompson has barely seen the field, he's already in the third year of his rookie deal; so his salary is higher than AA's and he is closer to unrestricted free agency. (Because Adams was a UDFA, he can be an RFA in 2019, when Thompson would be unrestricted.) At this point, the main reason to root for MT is his versatility - which is still more theoretical than proven.

Yep, agree on that thought-process BBB Jimmy Googs : 7/11/2017 12:00 pm : link Hope I wrong and Adams becomes at least a serviceable backup at FS. I just really cannot get my arms around this guy as a starter adding value to the defense.



I think if he either won that job in camp or due to injury, he would wind up being benched in the first quarter of season for being exposed. My view is Giants were fortunate to have "gotten by" with him in 2016.





Who gets cut is a good way to view it Reale01 : 7/11/2017 6:16 pm : link As long as it isn't because of diminished performance. The names mentioned are the right names IMO except Adams who I think is a decent player and an excellent reserve.