Eli v.s Brees

Before i start of course Brees puts up better numbers than Eli but since his first championship in 2009 what has he really done better than Eli other than meaningless stats? People slob all over Brees and call him a top 5 quarterback even though since 2011 is teams have underachieved or flat out stunk. Since the 2011 season they both made the playoffs once but no one holds that against Brees. I try not to be an Eli homer but the disrespect is starting to get out of hand.

If he' so much better why hasn't he won more than Eli? Brees had three successful years where he actually won 2009-2011 but after that his teams produced less to or equal that of Eli's. Like i said if you want stats i'd go with Brees but this guy hasn't won nearly as much as people would want you to believe.

Of coarse PaulN : 7/11/2017 11:48 am : link If any Giant fan does not see it they are blind, with that said, who gives a shit, we use it as a fan base to cheer our asses off for another ring for Eli, that would kill the haters, they have miraculously written off his first two as luck, and they will do it again with a third, hatred does not improve when the people who are hated succeed, it only gets worse, the haters will shut up for the moment only to save face. I hope we have the right head coach in place, I would like to think we do, he seems fanatical enough, and appears to be detail oriented, which is a must. Time will tell though. he is young and learning, just have to hope that Eli's experience offsets McAdoo's inexperience.

Yeah, those teams stunk because the Saints had atrocious defenses.



Off/Def Ranks

16': 2/31

15: 8/32

14: 9/28

13: 10/4 (they went 11-5 this year)

12: 3/31

11: 2/13 (13-3)

10: 11/7 (11-5)

09: 1/20 (13-3, won SB)



Yeah, those teams stunk because the Saints had atrocious defenses.

Off/Def Ranks

16': 2/31
15: 8/32
14: 9/28
13: 10/4 (they went 11-5 this year)
12: 3/31
11: 2/13 (13-3)
10: 11/7 (11-5)
09: 1/20 (13-3, won SB)

If Drew Brees had an average defense, I bet they make the playoffs every year and win another SB.

Outside the pjcas18 : 7/11/2017 11:49 am : link dome Brees and Eli are a lot more similar.



I'm sure someone has done some type of statistical study, but playing at least half your games in a dome probably provides a statistical edge

Brees is better PaulN : 7/11/2017 11:52 am : link But not by much, his stats are better, and he also needs a good team to win, no different then Eli. I agree with the disrespect that Eli gets, agree with your point, but don't agree if you believe that Eli is better, sorry but I can't agree with that. Eli is right there with Brees and Rodgers and Ben. He is not as good as his brother or Brady, but he is in the same class as the three I mentioned, not better then them though, you can make a better argument for those three being better, but the difference is not that much in my opinion.

Quote: But not by much, his stats are better, and he also needs a good team to win, no different then Eli. I agree with the disrespect that Eli gets, agree with your point, but don't agree if you believe that Eli is better, sorry but I can't agree with that. Eli is right there with Brees and Rodgers and Ben. He is not as good as his brother or Brady, but he is in the same class as the three I mentioned, not better then them though, you can make a better argument for those three being better, but the difference is not that much in my opinion.



Eli is absolutely not "right there" with Aaron Rodgers.



Stop it. In comment 13525315 PaulN said:Eli is absolutely not "right there" with Aaron Rodgers.Stop it.

Really that defense they had in that first season under Rob Ryan in 2013 was a pretty good defense and they got crushed by the Seahawks in that playoff game where Brees didn't show up. People will make any excuses in the world for why Brees doesn't win. Same could be said about if Eli had a decent defense as we seen this year.

Let me know when Brees whens a game outdoors that counts. Or Victor in CT : 7/11/2017 11:54 am : link pulls out a when taking a viscious beating on the road like Eli did at SF in the 2011 NFC Title Game. Brees is a hot house flower.

Whats' funny.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7/11/2017 11:55 am : link is that if you look at Brees' stats outside of the dome, not only are Eli's superior outdoors, but Brees is barely above the average QB.



I like Brees. Seems like a good guy, a good leader and has been the face of the saints for years. I actually think he and eli are VERY similar. Both put up good numbers, both make critical mistakes, both have excellent images.



And more importantly in regards to other discussions going on right now - both are HoF QB's.

Ok in the regular season Rodgers is far better than Eli but i must ask you again if Aaron Rodgers is so great why is it that his play dips in the post season?

I've engaged in this debate many times... Danthebigbluefan : 7/11/2017 11:58 am : link Here's the bottom line: who's won more SB's and performed better in the playoffs (when it ACTUALLY matters)?



The Matt Ryan's, Cam Newton's, Drew Brees' deserve their credit as it's due. But let's remember the conference and climate they play in.



For Christ sakes Josh Frickin' Freeman looked like a darn good QB in that uncompetitive, shitty, perfect-throwing-conditions division.



Brees plays 9 games a year in a dome (8 home + 1 @ ATL). The other divisional games are at Carolina (typically good weather and ideal passing conditions, and Tampa Bay (the same as @ CAR).



I remember when he lit the league on fire a few years back and threw God-like numbers up and everyone was ranting and raving about how great he is. Look, the guy's a terrific QB but put Eli, Rivers (who also has a great passing schedule), Brady, Rodgers, etc. in those conditions and it's the same or damn close numbers-wise.



Anyone who says Brees is better than Eli is looking at 1 thing: stats.



Stats are for losers. I'll take Captain Clutch every day of the week, twice on Sunday.



Has Drew Brees beat Tom Brady/Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl? Nope. Twice? Nope. Beat arguably the greatest team of all time ruining their undefeated season? Nope. Gone into Green Bay TWICE and knocked off Brett Favre then Aaron Rodgers? Nope.



So please, spare me this BS about Brees. Eli all day.

36 career playoff TD passes to 10 INTs. A Super Bowl ring and a 99.4 QBR.



36 career playoff TD passes to 10 INTs. A Super Bowl ring and a 99.4 QBR.

I don't think you've watched much of Rodgers in the playoffs because that isn't a true statement.

. arcarsenal : 7/11/2017 12:18 pm : link I love Eli as much as any person on this board. But we have to go full-stop when people start saying he's as good as Rodgers.

If you need to win a playoff game on the road Chris684 : 7/11/2017 12:19 pm : link who are you taking?



Brees or Eli?

Quote: I love Eli as much as any person on this board. But we have to go full-stop when people start saying he's as good as Rodgers.



I was thinking this very same thing. In comment 13525340 arcarsenal said:I was thinking this very same thing.

Its tough to call him overrated because he is so good weeg in the bronx : 7/11/2017 12:22 pm : link But he definitely benefits from playing on turf in the Dome and the throw at all costs offense. To his credit, he's had some solid talent but no HOF skill position players to bolster him. Shockey aside !!!

Quote: Stop it, guys.



And to quantify this statement a bit, Eli is my favorite football player of all time and it's not close.

Oh, and if you're arguing Brees hasn't won as much as Eli Mike in Long Beach : 7/11/2017 12:32 pm : link Brees' career winning%: 564

Eli's career winning%: 550



But I know, I know... Super Bowls are 2 to 1 baby. That's all that matters.

You're confusing the SNF or MNF game that year where the Saints did get annihilated.



The playoff game was a one score game that went down to the final play.



There are similarities between Brees and Eli....they both tend to throw a good amount of interceptions to offset their big time throws.



Eli peak is better than Brees post 2013 maybe, but on average Brees has been better. If the Saints had a top 5 defense they would definitely make noise in the postseason.



This year will be telling if the Giants defense returns to top 5 level. Eli will be expected to produce no questions asked.

You're confusing the SNF or MNF game that year where the Saints did get annihilated.

The playoff game was a one score game that went down to the final play.

There are similarities between Brees and Eli....they both tend to throw a good amount of interceptions to offset their big time throws.

Eli peak is better than Brees post 2013 maybe, but on average Brees has been better. If the Saints had a top 5 defense they would definitely make noise in the postseason.

This year will be telling if the Giants defense returns to top 5 level. Eli will be expected to produce no questions asked.

Pretty close to Eli, then.



Since 2005, people also have this misconception that Eli has had great defenses year after year. It's false.



Big Ben has had amazing defenses, however, and even San Diego has had better overall defenses since. Go look that up if you don't believe it.



Pretty close to Eli, then.

Since 2005, people also have this misconception that Eli has had great defenses year after year. It's false.

Big Ben has had amazing defenses, however, and even San Diego has had better overall defenses since. Go look that up if you don't believe it.

So yes, Drew can't do it alone. But that is all the media and fans rag on Eli for.

Quote: But he definitely benefits from playing on turf in the Dome and the throw at all costs offense. To his credit, he's had some solid talent but no HOF skill position players to bolster him. Shockey aside !!!



Jimmy Graham was pretty f-ing good in the Saints offense. He suffered the same injury Cruz did and isn't used the same way in SEA as he was in NO.



In addition to Graham, Marques Colston, Brandin Cooks, Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles and more and don't forget Brees was in SD with Ladainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates



Anyway, agree with others, Eli and Rodgers is a silly discussion that only would exist among Giants fans.



Eli and Brees is a conversation.



Nationally, outside Giants nation Brees is far and away rated higher (and I'm not talking stats), but some of that is Eli bias, some of it is just that Brees is a damn good QB, like Eli so people have their preference.



Jimmy Graham was pretty f-ing good in the Saints offense. He suffered the same injury Cruz did and isn't used the same way in SEA as he was in NO.

In addition to Graham, Marques Colston, Brandin Cooks, Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles and more and don't forget Brees was in SD with Ladainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates

Anyway, agree with others, Eli and Rodgers is a silly discussion that only would exist among Giants fans.

Eli and Brees is a conversation.

Nationally, outside Giants nation Brees is far and away rated higher (and I'm not talking stats), but some of that is Eli bias, some of it is just that Brees is a damn good QB, like Eli so people have their preference.

nothing I'd get worked up over if someone had Brees over Eli or vice versa. One thing people do is give QB's too much credit for wins and losses. Too many variables on a football field to put all that responsibility on one player. But that's not going to change.

Brees and Eli are very similar types Rudy5757 : 7/11/2017 12:36 pm : link Brees is more consistent and Eli is more durable.



If you put all the QBs in Eli's era and they were all the same age and you know what they can do where would you draft him?



I think if you set up a draft board like the Giants do then Eli winds up in the 2nd tier along with a bunch of other guys like Brees, Romo, McNabb, Ryan.



The 1st tier would be Peyton, Brady, Rodgers, Farve



Thats the way I see it

Quote: Here's the bottom line: who's won more SB's



As a fan, I wouldn't trade a Lombardi trophy for anything. Championships is all that matters.

Here is my logic: Giant John : 7/11/2017 12:41 pm : link At any point during Eli'e career would I have considered trading Eli for Drew?

Not at any point.

RE: Here is my logic: pjcas18 : 7/11/2017 12:42 pm : link

Quote: At any point during Eli'e career would I have considered trading Eli for Drew?

Not at any point.



I suspect the Saints say the same thing. They would never have traded Brees for Eli.

Just so I understand what's happening Mike in Long Beach : 7/11/2017 12:43 pm : link People are arguing that a player who has 18,000 more yards, 145 more touchdowns, a 13 point higher QB rating, a better winning percentage, 5 seasons of 5,000 yards or more (compared to zero), two seasons of 40 TDs or more (compared to 0), and a 7% higher completion percentage is "fairly equal" to the other guy, our guy, because of a 2 to 1 Super Bowl number.



And I know, Eli is 2 years younger, so he's clearly tossing 9,000 yards and 76 touchdowns in each of the next two seasons and evening up the scorecard.



Good grief.



What's annoying is there are certainly qualifiers that absolutely legitimately do level that playing field. Brees has played in a dome for almost all of his career and that's inflated him numbers. But to lean on this as something that evens up the score is just so... I mean Jesus.

I'd like to remind T-Bone : 7/11/2017 12:49 pm : link some of you that you're a Giants fans we're on a Giants site... so those of you saying you'd pick Eli over Brees, you're just a little biased don't ya think?

If Brees had played in the Meadowlands CT Charlie : 7/11/2017 1:05 pm : link or Eli had played in the Dome, their careers might be very different. As it is, I'd call it a toss-up.

Well FatMan in Charlotte : 7/11/2017 1:11 pm : link



Quote: And I know, Eli is 2 years younger, so he's clearly tossing 9,000 yards and 76 touchdowns in each of the next two seasons and evening up the scorecard.



Eli has played three season less than Brees, so while he won't match those numbers, he'll still be close and hasn't had the luxury of playing in a dome.



Like I said above - Brees' stats outside of the dome are completely different:

- Winning % - 13% lower

- Completion % - 5% lower

- QBR - 12 points lower

- In 6 more games outdoors, Brees has thrown for 5100 less yards

- 64 more TD's indoors in 6 fewer games



this is a bit disingenuous.
Eli has played three season less than Brees, so while he won't match those numbers, he'll still be close and hasn't had the luxury of playing in a dome.

Like I said above - Brees' stats outside of the dome are completely different:
- Winning % - 13% lower
- Completion % - 5% lower
- QBR - 12 points lower
- In 6 more games outdoors, Brees has thrown for 5100 less yards
- 64 more TD's indoors in 6 fewer games

The differences are quite staggering.

Quote: some of you that you're a Giants fans we're on a Giants site... so those of you saying you'd pick Eli over Brees, you're just a little biased don't ya think?



The answer to that is of course yes. That Doesn't change the fact that I would pick Eli over most QB's because he is not only a great QB but a perfect fit for the NY media.



The answer to that is of course yes. That Doesn't change the fact that I would pick Eli over most QB's because he is not only a great QB but a perfect fit for the NY media.

Now I can only hope in three years that Webb is the second coming of John Elway (without the need for all those comebacks)

Brees Toth029 : 7/11/2017 1:19 pm : link Isn't overrated like Ben Roethlsisberger is, but is it not fair to say he is a weaker QB outside the dome and, like Eli and other QB's, needs support to go somewhere far in this league? Stats are just that. If those numbers were so important and necessary, why does he have just one playoff win (over Nick Foles' led Eagles) over the past six seasons?



This past year Drew and his offense cost them several games one being a home game against an okay Lions squad, and laid an egg. But to mosr and the media, it's all the Saints defense fault. That game versus the Giants, not their defense's fault.

Brees is definitely the better QB UConn4523 : 7/11/2017 1:21 pm : link if he didn't have a ring I'd delve into it a bit more, but he did and he's earned his place among the top QB's of the last 15 years.



As far as Eli goes, the two players couldn't have played in more different conditions. From NY to NO both in weather/field as well as the sports atmosphere and expectations in their given locales.

ehh UConn4523 : 7/11/2017 1:29 pm : link I think NY definitely matters. Maybe not in basketball or baseball but for Football it makes a difference. Roethlisberger doesn't survive the rape scandal in NY, IMO. Brees would have been fine, but I can see it weighing on players much more heavily than it would playing with essentially zero media coverage in new orleans.

I also don't get the need to Mike in Long Beach : 7/11/2017 1:38 pm : link hold Eli up in the light of that Tier 1 class of QBs.



Eli is a B+ quarterback who, due to fantastic durability and two runs for the ages, has an A+ resume.



Drew is an A quarterback with an A- resume.



So Brees slings it a little better. Big deal. We can still be OK with our guy.

This is really splitting hairs. Brown Recluse : 7/11/2017 1:40 pm : link I'll take either guy. If I get to choose one or the other for my team, I win.

Not just the dome WillVAB : 7/11/2017 1:42 pm : link But Brees has played in a QB friendly offense his entire career by a coach who tries to run up the score when ahead and salvage garbage stats when the game is out of reach.



It was pretty funny watching the Saints run their 2 min offense vs the Lions with the game out of reach only to watch Brees throw a RZ INT.

This thread makes me laugh NNJ Tom : 7/11/2017 1:48 pm : link in 2001, 99% of BBI thought Brees sucked monkey balls. I got flamed for suggesting the Giants pick him.



Now, he is the second coming. Please continue the stupidity.





Quote: I think NY definitely matters. Maybe not in basketball or baseball but for Football it makes a difference. Roethlisberger doesn't survive the rape scandal in NY, IMO. Brees would have been fine, but I can see it weighing on players much more heavily than it would playing with essentially zero media coverage in new orleans.



The question is how much of a difference? I don't think it's as great as some here would have you believe.

Playing in a dome...... BillKo : 7/11/2017 2:17 pm : link 9x a year is a BIG advantage.



He's still an outstanding QB, and definitely will be in the HOF.



also... BillKo : 7/11/2017 2:21 pm : link someone would have to do the analysis, but what if the Saints weren't that offensive machine in the dome? Would their defense be better?



My point.....you know when you play the Saints, they are going to put the foot to the pedal and keep coming at you.



With that, the opposition goes in with that attitude...and attacks themselves on offense.



You never go to NO and think you're going to win 20-13......



All the stats that Brees rings up....could that actually be a detriment to his team, big picture?

Brees has had historically bad defenses chuckydee9 : 7/11/2017 2:30 pm : link the only time they were average he takes them to the playoffs or superbowl.. the worst defense Eli has had in his career is what Brees has played with most of his career.. I love Eli.. but Brees is closer to Tom Brady then Eli..



Having such a bad defense effects the QB mentality and the QB is forced to always play aggressively and take risks hence he has high amounts of INTs compared to Rodgers and Brady but he is at the same level as them.. He has a higher playoff QB rating than Brady and Rodgers..

but there isn't a QB playing today (including Brady and Rodgers) that I would take over Eli with the championdhip on the line. None. Period.

Quote: but there isn't a QB playing today (including Brady and Rodgers) that I would take over Eli with the championdhip on the line. None. Period.



+1

Quote: but there isn't a QB playing today (including Brady and Rodgers) that I would take over Eli with the championdhip on the line. None. Period.



Saying you'd take Eli over Brady, Rodgers, or any other QB is really an emotional opinion.



Brady is the correct answer to this question, and his comebacks against Seattle and Atlanta should really remove any doubt.



everyone is entitled to their opinions and I don't mean to make it seem like mine is better but if you pose this question on a national level "one game, championship on the line, team is static other than QB, you can pick any current QB" Eli isn't being picked by many ahead of Brady or Rodgers.



Saying you'd take Eli over Brady, Rodgers, or any other QB is really an emotional opinion.

Brady is the correct answer to this question, and his comebacks against Seattle and Atlanta should really remove any doubt.

everyone is entitled to their opinions and I don't mean to make it seem like mine is better but if you pose this question on a national level "one game, championship on the line, team is static other than QB, you can pick any current QB" Eli isn't being picked by many ahead of Brady or Rodgers.

I don't care how many people + it after the post.

When comparing Eli to any other QB... Klaatu : 7/11/2017 3:24 pm : link The thing that bugs me the most is that invariably there are excuses given for every other QB's shortcomings...except of course for Eli (who never makes excuses, himself).



Just this morning on GMFB, the hosts were lamenting the fact that Phillip Rivers' game suffered last year because the Chargers led the league in injuries. I don't recall anyone mentioning the number of injuries the Giants had when the led they league for three years straight and missed the playoffs in those years. No, it was because Eli threw a lot of interceptions. Drives me nuts.



Then you have the folks who say that Eli's two Super Bowl MVPs are tainted because he played with great defenses. Well, first of all, what Super Bowl-winning QBs didn't play with great defenses? And it wasn't the defense that threw two TD passes in the 4th quarter to beat the Pats in 2007.



Eli is unfairly pjcas18 : 7/11/2017 3:32 pm : link maligned nationally, I don't think most rational Giants fans would disagree with that.



But people comparing Eli to Brady or Rodgers are just delusional.



Brees, Ben, Ryan, Wilson, better cases, but then you're splitting hairs.



the fans who compare him with Sam Bradford or Alex Smith are equally delusional but the opposite way.





Quote: but there isn't a QB playing today (including Brady and Rodgers) that I would take over Eli with the championdhip on the line. None. Period.



Most fans of other teams will not take Eli over either of those players. And if you ask them who they would prefer to play AGAINST in a big game....they are choosing Eli.



Most fans of other teams will not take Eli over either of those players. And if you ask them who they would prefer to play AGAINST in a big game....they are choosing Eli.

As Giants fans we realized the intangibles that Eli brings to the table in a big game. It will be interesting to see what Eli brings to the table this upcoming year.

I think we are having this convo because most think Brees is a lock BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/11/2017 3:44 pm : link for the HOF.



There are some here that feel Eli is not a lock. Brees will get in on Stats alone in a Dome no less.



Eli has comparable numbers and 2 Super Bowl wins over Brady in the 4th quarter, but will somehow struggle to get into the HOF.



Ones a Stat pusher and the other a proven winner.

If Eli played somewhere other than New York and had the same career, Britt in VA : 7/11/2017 3:49 pm : link let's say Arizona for instance, there would already be a statue erected outside of that stadium in his honor.



He would be a lot of team's greatest player ever. Hell, he's in the discussion for greatest Giant ever, and that's one of the most, if not THE most storied team in the NFL.

And btw, none of the vast majority of fans who would take Brady and Rodgers (or anyone else) in a winner take all championship game have not seen Eli anywhere close to as much as I have (and other huge Giants' fans), so who cares if 99% of other teams' fans would choose the other QBs? I know, I certainly wouldn't in the scenario I have laid out the last few posts

This is a silly thread. Section331 : 7/11/2017 4:03 pm : link We can agree that Eli is on track for the HOF without shitting on other QB's. Brees is a great QB, and a no-doubt-about-it HOF'er. I think Eli is knocking on the door, but if Brees retired tomorrow, he'd still be in.

This isn't true... FatMan in Charlotte : 7/11/2017 4:10 pm : link Quote: Other than winning % which is a team stat. I am pretty sure all of the other numbers for Brees outside the dome are still better than Eli in general..



I can easily argue Eli is equal or better than Ben but Brees is on another tier or 2 above Eli.. You can still make the HoF with the numbers that Brees puts up on the road..



Brees has actually played more games outside of a dome in his career and the stats are 10-20% below the indoor numbers. Eli's outdoor stats are better. And here's the kicker - Eli's only played 16 games in a dome. Brees has played 109 in a dome and 115 outdoors.

Here are a couple interesting stats: FatMan in Charlotte : 7/11/2017 4:33 pm : link The split of trailing with less than 2 minutes to go is Eli's highest rate of completion.



It is Brees' lowest rate of completion



In 1st and goal situations, Brees is 97-181 with 49TD's

Eli is 53-128 and 35 TD's. Eli has 14 less TD's on 53 fewer completions.



But the Saints do throw more at the goaline. The Giants have 1.7 x the rushing TD's the Saints do in 1st and goal situations

I will tell you this, Brees looks like a HOF when Jimmy Googs : 7/11/2017 5:20 pm : link he plays the Giants...

I like that my team won two rings as a team Gmen1982 : 7/11/2017 6:31 pm : link Coming together and everyone playing well. Eli played well enough to win in 2007. Go rewatch the fourth quarter comeback it was sloppy and far from hall of fame like. He played much better in 2011. It was still better defense and the runnng game getting going that complimented him for the championship. The MVP honors are nothing special as the winning quarterback in two games that there wasn't anyone else particularly shining. He's a good qb that was on two clutch teams in the playoffs. People give one person too much credit.

Stats don't tell the story... grizz299 : 7/11/2017 6:41 pm : link stats are about "peripherals" and influenced by dome, teammates, schemes etc.

This is about "eye candy" as much as stats. Brees is smooth, uncannily accurate, he produces "oh's, ahhh's, and wows.

Try to make a list of the ten best songs or films. You can't do it, my ten best would probably have thirty best films...The oblique point..at a certain level you can't differentiate, you can just say "it's on my ten best list" and smile because there's thirty on your ten best.

Over the last 4 years Eli about 17000 yds and 119 TDS.



If he matched those that puts him on the ballpark of Brees doesnt it?



Eli would have 65000 yds and 440 TDs compared to Brees now at 66000 yds and 465 TDs.



That's just using Elis last 4 seasons and saying he matches them. Those seem pretty comparable especially if you attribute a Dome friendly pass environment.



Quote: People are arguing that a player who has 18,000 more yards, 145 more touchdowns, a 13 point higher QB rating, a better winning percentage, 5 seasons of 5,000 yards or more (compared to zero), two seasons of 40 TDs or more (compared to 0), and a 7% higher completion percentage is "fairly equal" to the other guy, our guy, because of a 2 to 1 Super Bowl number.



And I know, Eli is 2 years younger, so he's clearly tossing 9,000 yards and 76 touchdowns in each of the next two seasons and evening up the scorecard.



Good grief.



Just to point out ove the last 2 years Eli has 8500 pass yds and 61 TDs.
Over the last 4 years Eli about 17000 yds and 119 TDS.

If he matched those that puts him on the ballpark of Brees doesnt it?

Eli would have 65000 yds and 440 TDs compared to Brees now at 66000 yds and 465 TDs.

That's just using Elis last 4 seasons and saying he matches them. Those seem pretty comparable especially if you attribute a Dome friendly pass environment.

Always liked Brees giantgiantfan : 7/11/2017 7:57 pm : link and that Saints offense when they were hot. My opinion definitely took a hit during the whole hit list scandal. I don't think these QBs are in the same category. I think its more fun to compare Peyton to Drew and Eli to Big Ben. Just very different offenses and then there is the dome effect.



For instance, look at Mannings numbers in the dome on the road. In 4 games in the dome he was 10 TDs, 2 Ints, and 1100 yards. Imagine those numbers in the dome over an entire season? Granted the New Orleans defense has always sucked. Brees has definitely shined at home against the Giants with 17 TDs over 4 games. Switch fields though. In 3 games at Giants stadium... Brees has only 3 TDs to Mannings 5 TDs. I don't feel like breaking down all the stats, but they are all there on Pro football Reference in the game logs.



I'm saying very different QBs, very different offenses, very different home fields.

This isn't a serious question KWALL2 : 7/11/2017 9:01 pm : link Eli isn't in his league.



The SB wins point is ridiculous. One more SB win? Really?



Brees has been close to a 70% passer for a decade while averaging about 35TDs and fewer INTs than Eli.

Brees crick n NC : 7/11/2017 9:26 pm : link At the helm in the 07 championship game, or 11 championship game, or even the 11 divisional round. I wonder how things turn out.

Why? KWALL2 : 7/11/2017 9:38 pm : link Does Bree's lack something?



hes an exceptional athlete and very tough. He doesn't lack anything that cows his team games.

Weather absolutely should factor into this debate trueblueinpw : 7/11/2017 10:34 pm : link It's easier to throw the ball in a dome. It's easier to catch the ball in a dome too. It's also important to remember that Giants Stadium was notoriously difficult for passing. Some outdoor stadiums are easier to play in than others. Giants Stadium has to rank near top of all time shitty passing venues in the NFL. People who think Brees is head and shoulders above Eli aren't giving enough weight to the conditions in which each of these outstanding QBs have played.



Gotta remember too fellas, most of us don't watch every snap Brees takes. Brees seems like a solid guy off the field and I take nothing away from his HOF career. But I do think Eli is every bit as good.

Quote: It's easier to throw the ball in a dome. It's easier to catch the ball in a dome too. It's also important to remember that Giants Stadium was notoriously difficult for passing. Some outdoor stadiums are easier to play in than others. Giants Stadium has to rank near top of all time shitty passing venues in the NFL. People who think Brees is head and shoulders above Eli aren't giving enough weight to the conditions in which each of these outstanding QBs have played.



Gotta remember too fellas, most of us don't watch every snap Brees takes. Brees seems like a solid guy off the field and I take nothing away from his HOF career. But I do think Eli is every bit as good.



+1 Excellent point. In comment 13525907 trueblueinpw said:+1 Excellent point.

The difference with Brees and Rodgers is they played SHO'NUFF : 12:49 am : link their entire careers in a QB-friendly offense that let them rip it... look at Eli's numbers in the Benny Mac era. You take Brees, Rodgers, Brady, Rivers, Ryan and Big Ben and play the majority of their careers in the TC-Gilbride offense, with accompanied responsibilities, in the Meadowlands, half these guys wouldn't be in the league.

Hahahahah KWALL2 : 2:16 am : link "Brees, Rodgers, Brady, Rivers, Ryan and Big Ben"



You say half of them wouldn't be in the league.



That's great stuff right there.



The thing I'm pissed about is how the NYG football organization refused to simply copy the "QB Friendly" systems these other QBs were using.

You deny that Eli had it tougher in his offense SHO'NUFF : 2:29 am : link than others, in their respective offenses?



Also, Eli's career TDs inside the 5 would be a lot higher if TC called his number more often instead of running the ball. Unlike the previously mentioned QBs that feasted on 1-yard TDs, Eli either didn't get the call or unselfishly checked into a run.

Quote: Does Bree's lack something?



hes an exceptional athlete and very tough. He doesn't lack anything that cows his team games.



Kwall, my post was a fair point. Brees isn't the same qb outdoors, then add in the elements in those career defining games.

The stats are there.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:19 am : link to show that outdoors the two QB's have very similar stats, with Eli being better in a couple.



But here's the huge difference, Eli has played only 16 games indoors compared to Brees playing almost 110! And the other thing that is interesting - if you extrapolate eli's indoor stats to over 100 games, what do you know - he's again very close or better than Brees.



But no, weather can't possibly make a difference......

were you guys fighting over this shit all night? :-) Victor in CT : 8:36 am : link ......

I'll repeat, with thanks to Uncle Junior's: Brees is a hot house flower. The next game he wins after getting the shit kicked out of him all day like Eli did againt the Niners in the2011 NFC Title game will be the first.

Brees SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:08 am : link plays in a dome, which no doubt inflates his stats. I'd love to see Eli play, at a minimum, 8 games a year in a dome. His #s would be pretty damn gaudy too.

my take on comparing QBs, more often than not, djm : 9:30 am : link is to keep it simple. If the guy is out there making things happen and lighting up scoreboards, he's a good to great QB. If he wins, he's a winning QB. I don't hyper analyze like I used to. Brady is awesome. Peyton was awesome. Montana was awesome. Bradshaw, Stauback, Elway...all awesome all timers. You can say that the system helped some of them. You can say that some of them were drafted by just the right team at just the right time but in the end, they delivered. Even the guys like Marino who never won the big game. Watching them week in and week out you couldn't miss their talent. Marino was insanely good. But maybe he was too good for Miami where as he sort of prevented them from bottoming out and building from the ground up.



QB debates get a lot tougher when you compare guys like Eli and Brees and the rest. It's all but impossible to say who is truly better. Brees has some of the numbers but Eli has the two rings. Everyone says Brees but in reality it's not that simple. Brees plays in a dome and has probably had the more static offensive system than Eli has played in.



If you swapped Brees for Eli would the Saints really be worse off in the long run? Would the Giants be better off? Would the Giants have two more super bowl titles after 1990? I can't say for sure they would. They'd possibly have the more "prolific" QB but would Brees have delived the two titles in NY? I don't think so. MAybe one yes...but two? You're gonna guarantee that? You can't.



If you go by stats, fine, knock yourself out, but it's not that simple.

little things start to add up djm : 9:36 am : link Brees wasn't as effective on the road. Without looking i'd venture that the splits aren't that stark but they exist. Brees wasn't a slob on the road by any stretch but which QB is more likely to walk into hostile territory in January and win a playoff game against a great team? Not a trick question, we all know the answer. There's enough evidence to support this claim now. TO me that counts for something when debating QBs like Brees and Eli.



Or you could say BRees is clearly better based on his higher TD totals and higher completion %. It's not THAT much higher where we have to turn a blind eye to some of the differences in intangibles. Plus, Brees has started more games.



I'd be happy with either guy but I know Eli won two titles here. Bird in the hand...i'll keep it.

One ring vs two rings Metnut : 9:37 am : link isn't really the best argument for Eli being better than Brees. The idea comparing the play of the two QBs, not the success of the Giants vs. Saints which dozens of other players and coaches have an impact on.



I'm not sure Brees ever played with the type of defense that the Giants had in the playoffs in 07 and 11. There's certainly some arguments in favor of Eli (mainly that Brees' numbers are inflated with 8 games in a dome each year versus Eli playing outside in sometimes cold weather) but the extra ring doesn't really swing much for me here.

Brees has started 33 more games than Eli djm : 9:43 am : link and has 145 more TDs than Eli. If you give Eli about 30 more TDs to adjust for the extra games, Brees has Eli beat by about 80 TDs. Brees is certainly proflific but I think the Dome thing has to be applied here, within reason of course.



Don't tell me Eli doesn't have better career stats if he plays in 100 more dome games. I can't take that take seriously. Just about any QB would put up better stats if they played more dome games.

djm.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:47 am : link Granted, Eli has only played in 16 dome games, but his TD averages and yardage averages in those 16 games are very close to Brees' totals in the dome.



Meanwhile, Brees' stats outside are very similar to Eli's.



That's why I don't buy the argument that stats tell the whole story and that saying Eli is as good as brees is laughable as a couple people have pointed out, not surprisingly one of them being KWALL.....

and ill keep reminding everyone djm : 9:51 am : link Eli isn't done yet. Neither is Brees for that matter but the arrow for Eli's postseason resume is pointing upward.



People are writing Eli off based on alleged struggles in 2016. I aint buyint it. I think Eli has a great 4th quarter of his career lined up. His team is nasty. Brees has hot garbage other than good WRs and RBs. His team won't win jack shit with that defense.



Eli is not done. He's going to have a big year.

Quote: I love Eli as much as any person on this board. But we have to go full-stop when people start saying he's as good as Rodgers.



Rodgers is the best pure QB alive. It's not even close.



Rodgers is the best pure QB alive. It's not even close.

You typically can't put QBs in a vacuum when judging their game but in the case of Rodgers, you can. He's a transcendent QB talent the likes of which we really haven't seen. He'd play well in a parking lot. He's elevate any franchise. He's Marino with better mobility and on the run ability and he's got a ring. He's a ridiculous QB. No one is in his class.

The comps.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:00 am : link to Rodgers and Brady will serve nothing but to detract from this thread.



Eli is not the best QB in the NFL. But people who try to say that Ben R, Brees, Rivers or anyone else around is head and shoulders above him, I just can't take that argument seriously either.

RE: Brees has started 33 more games than Eli djm : 10:08 am : link

Quote: and has 145 more TDs than Eli. If you give Eli about 30 more TDs to adjust for the extra games, Brees has Eli beat by about 80 TDs. Brees is certainly proflific but I think the Dome thing has to be applied here, within reason of course.



Don't tell me Eli doesn't have better career stats if he plays in 100 more dome games. I can't take that take seriously. Just about any QB would put up better stats if they played more dome games.



I meant to say if you give Eli 60 more TDs. In comment 13526071 djm said:I meant to say if you give Eli 60 more TDs.

RE: djm.. djm : 10:11 am : link

Quote: Granted, Eli has only played in 16 dome games, but his TD averages and yardage averages in those 16 games are very close to Brees' totals in the dome.



Meanwhile, Brees' stats outside are very similar to Eli's.



That's why I don't buy the argument that stats tell the whole story and that saying Eli is as good as brees is laughable as a couple people have pointed out, not surprisingly one of them being KWALL.....



Yup fair enough. I knew the splits would show a difference just wasn't sure how much.



Like I said, if you're gonna sit here and tell me that the Giants franchise would be better off with Brees at the helm since 2005 over Eli I will say you're fucking nuts. There's evidence to support the claim that the Giants would NOT be better off with Brees, and it's possible they'd be worse off, if only by a little bit.



Yup fair enough. I knew the splits would show a difference just wasn't sure how much.

Like I said, if you're gonna sit here and tell me that the Giants franchise would be better off with Brees at the helm since 2005 over Eli I will say you're fucking nuts. There's evidence to support the claim that the Giants would NOT be better off with Brees, and it's possible they'd be worse off, if only by a little bit.

Brees is a great QB. So is Eli. We know Eli won in NY and won twice. We also know that Brees is not the same QB outside and doesn't raise his game on the road in the playoffs like Eli has. These are facts. Stats are not the end all be all.

If we could catch the 1st qtr in playoffs vs Packers loss NYG007 : 11:10 am : link Eli out plays Rodgers (AGAIN!!!) in the playoffs. Eli's first 20-24 passes were easily catch-able. Including 4 TD's dropped, 2 critical 3rd down drive extending drops.



That was the worst quarter of fundamental football I have seen in my 40 yrs as a Giants fan, and it came at the most important time. I for one still will not forgive OBJ until he proves it in January.



Go back and study the tape. That first quarter, playoff Eli showed up trying to put the team on his back. The pass catchers let him down, massively.

He did a great job holding Green Bay's offense as well! Gmen1982 : 11:35 am : link .

RE: He did a great job holding Green Bay's offense as well! NYG007 : 11:51 am : link

Quote: .



Gotta love BBI In comment 13526243 Gmen1982 said:Gotta love BBI

Brees and Eli are both great QBs... M.S. : 11:52 am : link

...and both should be in the Hall of Fame one day.



And Brees is a greater "great" than Eli.



Is there really any question about this?

..... BrettNYG10 : 2:30 pm : link Comparing outdoor games between both Brees and Eli is a bit unfair given that most QB's tend to have better numbers at home.

Brett KWALL2 : 2:36 pm : link That is certainly a big factor.



Just like the quality of the opposing defense which I think would be a bigger factor, wouldn't you?

RE: Brett BrettNYG10 : 2:39 pm : link

Quote: That is certainly a big factor.



Just like the quality of the opposing defense which I think would be a bigger factor, wouldn't you?



I agree. I don't think the sample of outdoor games for Eli is big enough to draw a strong conclusion, in part because of the quality of defense issue. When you have a 100 game sample, those things matter less. In comment 13526483 KWALL2 said:I agree. I don't think the sample of outdoor games for Eli is big enough to draw a strong conclusion, in part because of the quality of defense issue. When you have a 100 game sample, those things matter less.

.... BrettNYG10 : 2:43 pm : link And to clarify, my personal opinion is Brees is a bit below the Brady/Rodgers/Peyton top tier, but above the Eli/Ben/Rivers one.



I wouldn't go back in time and swap Eli for Brees given the two SB's, but I think Brees has been a better QB than Eli.

In 2015 KWALL2 : 2:45 pm : link the entire league played like Rodgers when they played the Saints.



4600 yards, 45Tds, 9Int







Eli Manning 18 Career Dome Games KWALL2 : 2:45 pm : link I removed the best (2015 NO 6 TDs) and worst (2015 Min 3INTs).



His season:

61.4% completion. 20 TDs. 16 Ints.





Durability Go Terps : 2:58 pm : link We all know about Eli's durability, but it's pretty incredible that Brees has missed only 1 game in 11 years since a career-threatening injury to his throwing shoulder. He's had an incredible career.



I'd be inclined to say Brees is a better quarterback than Eli; that's no insult to Eli...Brees is better than almost everybody. Technically he's damn near perfect.



But I don't see the need to rank guys linearly. There are things Brees does better than Eli (mechanics, accuracy), but there are things I think Eli does better than Brees, too...I think he's better at reading the defense pre-snap, and I think he's better under pressure.



I think it's been proven that you can do just fine with either guy.