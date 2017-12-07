Great Looking Team - But 2 Big Errors? BigBlueWhale : 7/12/2017 9:48 am Looks like 1 on each side of the ball.



Offense -



I look at our depth chart and I still see Bobbie Hart at RT. How did we let this happen again? The only competition looks to be Fluker who isn't an NFL OT, rookie 6th round pick Bisnowaty and UDFA's Wheeler, Dunker and Jones? Hart lacked play strength last year and was slow-footed in pass pro. I just really do not want to see this guy as our starting RT again. Are we praying Biz is the real deal or that Hart goes from liability to + player?



Defense -



Not getting a 3rd pass rusher (again). I love Apple but imagine having Leonard Floyd off the edge as that 3rd and long backbreaker? He put up 7 sacks, 1 FF and 2 PD's in 12 games and was that gangly speed rusher as advertised. We added Devin Taylor, Avery Moss and Evan Schwan - perhaps 1 will step up. Cosell really likes Moss and Spags said he reminds him of Hugh Douglas. Schwan reportedly showed an explosive 1st step at OTA's and mini-camp.

As of right now, we don't have a particularly scary 3rd and long DL outside Vernon and JPP.

No 3rd pass rusher?? FatMan in Charlotte : 7/12/2017 9:52 am : link We have JPP and Vernon, and the Okawara looked pretty darn good last year. Not to mention we have a few other DE's that have potential.



As for the RT situation - I'm not sure if you're assuming great tackles just grow in the Meadowlands swamps and are readily available. Every team has positions that are going to be questions marks - that doesn't make them "errors", just the reality of the NFL.

Only 1/2 Kidding Trainmaster : 7/12/2017 9:54 am : link Collins is our 3rd best pass rusher.





... Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/12/2017 9:56 am : : 7/12/2017 9:56 am : link Fluker has been getting NO snaps at right tackle, only right guard.



Right now, it's Hart's job to lose although Bisnowaty could press him.

I feel I should make one point here MadPlaid : 7/12/2017 9:59 am : link Floyd was drafted before we had a chance to take him, so there is no point in worrying about him or what he could have done for the Giants.

In regards to Hart gmen9892 : 7/12/2017 9:59 am : link You have to take into account that the kid is STILL only 22. He was essentially a rookie last year that was forced into duty. Lets give him 1 more year with a full training camp as a starter before we give up on the dude.



I, for one, am also a big fan of Bisnowatty. I think he is going to push Hart and we are going to get, at worst, average play out of the RT position this year. Best man will win. Last year, there was no real competition for the RT spot.

If the Giants went with Floyd over Apple Jay on the Island : 7/12/2017 10:04 am : link We would be going into the season with Valentino Blake, Michael Hunter, Mykelle Thompson, and Donte Deayon battling for the nickel spot. As I am sure you know the nickel CB is a de facto starter so having an such an unproven player there could kill our season. Also you have to take into consideration the fact that DRC has been nicked up every season he has been a Giant. If he were to miss 4-5 games.

I'm guessing I'm among the very few Beezer : 7/12/2017 10:06 am : link who are pretty excited that it's Bobby Hart's job to lose. He started 13 games last year, basically tossed into the fire. That was a hell of a lot of on-the-job training.



More upside ... Florida State kid who started at RT his junior and senior seasons in college, so it's not as if he's out of position. AND (some think it's better to plug perceived holes, but I believe) the fact that this line might be intact from last season ... well, that continuity could end up being a pretty big deal for improvement, as a unit.

Jay.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7/12/2017 10:07 am : link Exactly - which it is really difficult to breakdown a roster and say there are no questions. If we don't draft Beckham and get a stud LB or OL, then we'd be complaining last year of having to rely on Cruz and Shep as the targets, to go with crap at TE.



That makes exercises like this futile.

I don't think they're pjcas18 : 7/12/2017 10:09 am : link errors like you say, but absolutely if you had to list the areas of concern on the Giants they'd be top 2 for me.



I just don't think you can fill every hole in an off-season through FA acquisitions, some of it has to come from organic development.



So Owkara, Odi (who knows where he's at), Moss, etc. need to contribute at DE.



And on the OL, Flowers is the key, even more than RT, Flowers needs to show a big improvement from last year.



Going into the season, knowing those are the two biggest areas of concern, I'm a lot more confident than I've been in a long time.

RE: In regards to Hart x meadowlander : 7/12/2017 10:11 am : link

Quote: You have to take into account that the kid is STILL only 22. He was essentially a rookie last year that was forced into duty. Lets give him 1 more year with a full training camp as a starter before we give up on the dude.



I, for one, am also a big fan of Bisnowatty. I think he is going to push Hart and we are going to get, at worst, average play out of the RT position this year. Best man will win. Last year, there was no real competition for the RT spot. Flowers is 23, Hart is 22.



For all the hand-wringing, the Giants could potentially be set at Tackle for a decade.



Mr. Preseason Optomist says it is so. We will see continued improvement from both players. And yes - they ARE our starters. No rookie is bumping Hart, unless he completely self-destructs. In comment 13526092 gmen9892 said:Flowers is 23, Hart is 22.For all the hand-wringing, the Giants could potentially be set at Tackle for a decade.Mr. Preseason Optomist says it is so. We will see continued improvement from both players. And yes - they ARE our starters. No rookie is bumping Hart, unless he completely self-destructs.

Reading about how hard Flowers and Hart Beezer : 7/12/2017 10:15 am : link are working, in the weight room, on techniques and in the classroom, how can Giants fans NOT be at least excited to see how things shake out?



I'm a big fan of these guys and the way they're going at it. They're very young, so for them to have that work ethic is very promising.

If you had said weaknesses rather than errors I could buy it njm : 7/12/2017 10:33 am : link .

RE: RE: In regards to Hart KeoweeFan : 7/12/2017 10:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13526092 gmen9892 said:





Quote:





You have to take into account that the kid is STILL only 22. He was essentially a rookie last year that was forced into duty. Lets give him 1 more year with a full training camp as a starter before we give up on the dude.



I, for one, am also a big fan of Bisnowatty. I think he is going to push Hart and we are going to get, at worst, average play out of the RT position this year. Best man will win. Last year, there was no real competition for the RT spot.



Flowers is 23, Hart is 22.



For all the hand-wringing, the Giants could potentially be set at Tackle for a decade.



Mr. Preseason Optomist says it is so. We will see continued improvement from both players. And yes - they ARE our starters. No rookie is bumping Hart, unless he completely self-destructs.



This is the time of the year for unbridled optimism and rose colored glasses.

My recollection is in BOTH stints with the Giants Spagnola's defense took two years to gel (NYG defense was last in the NFL in his first year as DC.)

So not only are Flowers and Hart youngsters, but Solari is only entering his 2nd year.

Hopefully the pieces will fall in place in year 2. In comment 13526111 x meadowlander said:This is the time of the year for unbridled optimism and rose colored glasses.My recollection is in BOTH stints with the Giants Spagnola's defense took two years to gel (NYG defense was last in the NFL in his first year as DC.)So not only are Flowers and Hart youngsters, but Solari is only entering his 2nd year.Hopefully the pieces will fall in place in year 2.

Not having Floyd isn't an 'error'... Torrag : 7/12/2017 10:47 am : link ...he wasn't available when we drafted.

I'm totally optimistic about both Flowers and Hart SGMen : 7/12/2017 10:50 am : link Young. Learning. Hard working off-seasons. Year #2 under Solari. Pride on the line due to bad media relays about their play. These two will give their very best which may just be "NFL average OT's" or maybe slightly better than that. August 11 and the first pre-season game can't come fast enough.



My gut tells me Fluker is the top backup RG and likely RT to start the season. Bisnotway may be the 3rd RT and backup LT if the Giants think his college experience is enough for him to hold the fort while Flowers heals. Or Pugh slides to LT and B. Jones moves to LG. Hard to say until the pads go on and we see what we have.



D. Taylor can rush as can R. Okwara. I think we have more rush this year than last year.

OL is def a weakness. It would be nice to have another Keith : 7/12/2017 10:50 am : link pass rusher, but I certainly don't think our DL is a weakness. It's probably our biggest strength. I guess you can argue that the depth is a weakness, but that may not matter.



All that being said, every single team has weaknesses all over the field. I would be willing to bet that the majority of teams have more question marks than we do. We are about as stacked as we can be everywhere on the field except OL.

Blocking Tight Ends NYG007 : 7/12/2017 11:07 am : link We now have 2 of them, instead of zero, will drastically improve our flaws on the line. Having a poor LT & RT plus NO contribution in the least from a TE who could chip, let alone block, made us terrible on the line.



I like what I am hearing about Biz, Hart & Flowers work ethic. Tight ends will help some of the flaws

Giants will have a Detroit starter as #3 DE. How bad can this be? Ivan15 : 7/12/2017 11:09 am : link Everyone has depth issues. The cap and free agency have caused that. Look at Dallas o-line last year compared to this year. Dallas may skate through it, but maybe not.



I look at Taylor signing as about the same as Ayers. That worked out okay for everyone. And the Giants have some young prospects who can work in to the lineup if Taylor doesn't produce enough. The catch is they will probably have to keep 5 DEs on the 53 in order to develop one prospect.

. arcarsenal : 7/12/2017 11:12 am : link Can anyone name an NFL team without a weakness somewhere?



(I'll save you the time, there aren't any)



And I think people sort of lose sight of this when they talk about the Giants. I think a lot of people get older and really only pay close attention to NYG (which is fine) and don't really know much about the other teams in the league which leads them to make certain assumptions that aren't necessarily accurate.



Of course I'd like if our OL was 100% solidified without question marks and we had a bevy of pass rushers to send in waves but you can't have unlimited depth everywhere in this league and I'd say the vast majority of teams in this league would LOVE to have the pair of DE's we have.



It's fine to acknowledge perceived weaknesses - but it's important to understand context and be realistic.

I'd rather Apple UConn4523 : 7/12/2017 11:22 am : link especially if he turns into an above average CB. Another pass rusher is great but teams can gameplan around it and carve up anweak secondary, which we experienced in the playoffs last year when DRC went down.

Enough of the Leonard Floyd shit. I was thrilled that the Bears Victor in CT : 7/12/2017 11:24 am : link saved the Giants from taking him. He's the tweener that never works in this scheme. I'll take Apple any day.

and I like Fluker at RG. Heprovides some needed beef inside. Victor in CT : 7/12/2017 11:25 am : link I think Hart could be okay with a physically strong, reliable RG next to him. And Bisnowaty looks like he can press for playing time as the season progresses.

. arcarsenal : 7/12/2017 11:27 am : link If NYG had taken Floyd, we'd be saying we don't have enough DB depth now and are totally screwed if either DRC or Jenkins were to go down.



Can't have everything.

I can't disagree giantgiantfan : 7/12/2017 11:30 am : link but they really couldn't address the holes you listed with what was available versus what they had to spend versus other needs. In the draft they got 3 needs: TE, DT, and QB.



If they hadn't gotten a TE or DT then those would be on your list. In FA, they grabbed a blocking TE and WR. If not for grabbing those, then those would be on your list.



You can argue they should've gotten an OL or pass rusher in the 3rd round, but the changes of a 3rd rounder stepping up in those departments is small. I am less concerned then you on the pass rushing department because there is a good chance that between Bromley, Moss, Okwara, and Kennard someone will step up. The fact is Spags has a great defense to work with, its up to him to scheme up pressure now.



On the OL, welcome to choir, we are always looking for new preachers.

RE: Giants will have a Detroit starter as #3 DE. How bad can this be? SGMen : 7/12/2017 11:31 am : link

Quote: Everyone has depth issues. The cap and free agency have caused that. Look at Dallas o-line last year compared to this year. Dallas may skate through it, but maybe not.



I look at Taylor signing as about the same as Ayers. That worked out okay for everyone. And the Giants have some young prospects who can work in to the lineup if Taylor doesn't produce enough. The catch is they will probably have to keep 5 DEs on the 53 in order to develop one prospect. Dallas lost RT Doug Free, a savvy veteran who exceled when healthy. That loss hurt the most. Dallas also lost a bunch of DB's and are young on defense. They have the suspensions coming as well to DL Lawrence, DB Carroll and a SLB who likes toting a gun and running women over. All teams have problems indeed. In comment 13526187 Ivan15 said:Dallas lost RT Doug Free, a savvy veteran who exceled when healthy. That loss hurt the most. Dallas also lost a bunch of DB's and are young on defense. They have the suspensions coming as well to DL Lawrence, DB Carroll and a SLB who likes toting a gun and running women over. All teams have problems indeed.

RE: Reading about how hard Flowers and Hart Alan in Toledo : 7/12/2017 11:31 am : link

Quote: are working, in the weight room, on techniques and in the classroom, how can Giants fans NOT be at least excited to see how things shake out?



I'm a big fan of these guys and the way they're going at it. They're very young, so for them to have that work ethic is very promising.



+1 In comment 13526114 Beezer said:+1

To be honest NNJ Tom : 7/12/2017 11:38 am : link I'm more concerned about who the F our kicker is going to be than RT.



Who the F is Aldrick Rosas?







Do you really.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7/12/2017 11:40 am : link know any kicker? I mean you can plug in just about anyone these days and get 80% or higher on FG's. One of the last things I ever worry about anymore is the PK.

The OL will be a strength MasherJints : 7/12/2017 11:41 am : link I want the answer to one question from all the nay sayers and pessimists on this site. When was hard work, dedication and focus not returned positive results? We are talking about 2, 22 year old players entering their 3rd year in the NFL. Two young men who forewent their off season break to improve their strength, technique, agility at the team facility. Do you think no one was paying attention? That even though no direct coaching was allowed, that these young men weren't given an outline to follow.



Optimism within the Giants organization does not usually manifest from wishful thinking. I believe that they are fully aware of individual development of these young men. Also I expect that the depth on the OL has been greatly improved. Bisnowaty and Wheeler are 4 year starters from major college programs, Pitt and USC respectively. Fluker was an early first round selection who played well his first season at tackle, then moved to guard. I think that he will surprise many on this forum. Jerry has been training at Bentley OL training facility in Arizona.



OL coach Solari has been successful developing a good to outstanding run blocking OL in the past, is it the belief that he has somehow forgotten how to coach? This is the 2nd year of his tenure, I expect that the OL may take a great leap forward. If all the hard work pays dividends and this outcome manifests, the Giants O will become a juggernaut and Eli Manning will have his greatest season to date.



I suggest that the many doubters take solace in the effort being employed by many front line members of this unit. Since hard work usually pays off, at least reserve the criticism until they put the pads on and test their meddle against one of the best DL in the NFL. If the old adage iron sharpens iron is true, the Giants practice field may prove to be a blacksmiths forge tempering steel.

RE: . Keith : 7/12/2017 11:43 am : link

Quote: Can anyone name an NFL team without a weakness somewhere?



(I'll save you the time, there aren't any)



And I think people sort of lose sight of this when they talk about the Giants. I think a lot of people get older and really only pay close attention to NYG (which is fine) and don't really know much about the other teams in the league which leads them to make certain assumptions that aren't necessarily accurate.



Of course I'd like if our OL was 100% solidified without question marks and we had a bevy of pass rushers to send in waves but you can't have unlimited depth everywhere in this league and I'd say the vast majority of teams in this league would LOVE to have the pair of DE's we have.



It's fine to acknowledge perceived weaknesses - but it's important to understand context and be realistic.



Nailed it. In comment 13526197 arcarsenal said:Nailed it.

Don't use hyperbole.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7/12/2017 11:47 am : link Quote: When was hard work, dedication and focus not returned positive results?



The vast majority of players that don't make it in the NFL have the heart and work ethic to make it, but lack the talent.



It is very trite to make it sound like all you need to do was work hard and you'll be a successful athlete at the top level. Every year, you'll find LB's and linemen who tear it up in college, but often are bottom of the roster guys or cut. Ben Boulware was a maniac on the field for Clemson and right now he has a slim chance of sticking as a UDFA with Carolina. His story isn't unique. Meanwhile, you'll find players with not a great work ethic who excel because of talent. LT avoided the weight room like the plague. Some guys have non-football interests.



Hard work, dedication and focus exist in nearly everyone of the players vying for roster spots, so you have a shitload of athletes cut every year who exhibit those traits and are unemployed in football terms. The vast majority of players that don't make it in the NFL have the heart and work ethic to make it, but lack the talent.It is very trite to make it sound like all you need to do was work hard and you'll be a successful athlete at the top level. Every year, you'll find LB's and linemen who tear it up in college, but often are bottom of the roster guys or cut. Ben Boulware was a maniac on the field for Clemson and right now he has a slim chance of sticking as a UDFA with Carolina. His story isn't unique. Meanwhile, you'll find players with not a great work ethic who excel because of talent. LT avoided the weight room like the plague. Some guys have non-football interests.Hard work, dedication and focus exist in nearly everyone of the players vying for roster spots, so you have a shitload of athletes cut every year who exhibit those traits and are unemployed in football terms.

RE: The OL will be a strength Sec 103 : 7/12/2017 11:50 am : link

Quote: I want the answer to one question from all the nay sayers and pessimists on this site. When was hard work, dedication and focus not returned positive results? We are talking about 2, 22 year old players entering their 3rd year in the NFL. Two young men who forewent their off season break to improve their strength, technique, agility at the team facility. Do you think no one was paying attention? That even though no direct coaching was allowed, that these young men weren't given an outline to follow.



Optimism within the Giants organization does not usually manifest from wishful thinking. I believe that they are fully aware of individual development of these young men. Also I expect that the depth on the OL has been greatly improved. Bisnowaty and Wheeler are 4 year starters from major college programs, Pitt and USC respectively. Fluker was an early first round selection who played well his first season at tackle, then moved to guard. I think that he will surprise many on this forum. Jerry has been training at Bentley OL training facility in Arizona.



OL coach Solari has been successful developing a good to outstanding run blocking OL in the past, is it the belief that he has somehow forgotten how to coach? This is the 2nd year of his tenure, I expect that the OL may take a great leap forward. If all the hard work pays dividends and this outcome manifests, the Giants O will become a juggernaut and Eli Manning will have his greatest season to date.



I suggest that the many doubters take solace in the effort being employed by many front line members of this unit. Since hard work usually pays off, at least reserve the criticism until they put the pads on and test their meddle against one of the best DL in the NFL. If the old adage iron sharpens iron is true, the Giants practice field may prove to be a blacksmiths forge tempering steel.



Very well put sir! In comment 13526249 MasherJints said:Very well put sir!

Name the last player who forewent their time off to get better MasherJints : 7/12/2017 12:12 pm : link I don't recall anyone, much less being so young. You are right there are many athletes that despite their effort and focus are limited by their natural athleticism. We are talking about 2 young men who started at big time programs. Hart was a starting tackle on a national championship team with Florida State. Flowers is a powerful young tackle with technique limitations. Taking boxing training should help greatly improve an area of concern of his quickness of his feet in getting set, his hand placement and punch.



We are not speaking of limited athleticism, but undeveloped technique. The premise you offered is a legitimate one but, I think this training camp and preseason will be a revelation to many. If what I suspect is true and the OL takes a leap forward, the Giants Offense will be hard to defend.



The Giants DL will be a severe challenge to all opponents this season. Imagine how this level of competition will challenge and improve the OL performance through continuous practice. My only concern is injury from the ferocity which may be exhibited by the heighten level of competition.

Regarding Apple, he was a good choice. He had a good rookie season Ira : 7/12/2017 12:14 pm : link despite having only 2 years of college play. Regarding the ol, I wanted to see them sign or draft a starting lt and move Flowers to the right. But I'm encouraged by what we're hearing about the work these two young players put in this off season, so I'll join the group that wants to wait and see.

Flowers, Fluker, Reale01 : 7/12/2017 12:35 pm : link These are huge, strong, athletic, and very mean players. They are also young. Our OL has potentially become a lot nastier with addition players like Flowers, Fluker, Bisnow. If technique catches up we will be fine.

RE: Only 1/2 Kidding Big Blue Blogger : 7/12/2017 1:32 pm : link Quote: Collins is our 3rd best pass rusher. It won't be a surprise at all if Landon Collins winds up third on the team in sacks. In fact, if I had to make a prediction today, he might be my pick. Trainmaster said:It won't be a surprise at all if Landon Collins winds up third on the team in sacks. In fact, if I had to make a prediction today, he might be my pick.

What do you mean by this?? FatMan in Charlotte : 7/12/2017 4:30 pm : link Quote: Name the last player who forewent their time off to get better

MasherJints : 12:12 pm : link : reply

I don't recall anyone, much less being so young.



The list would be in the hundreds and more. Every professional athlete I've known works out religiously and strives to be the best they can be in their sport.



Look at the stories of camp invitees and UDFA's - they put the bodies on the line, often to the detriment of getting injured, just in training camp. Guys use the offseason to attend camps, to work on specific skills, etc.



I love hearing stories that extra work is being put in, but let's not make this seem like the exception instead of the norm. The list would be in the hundreds and more. Every professional athlete I've known works out religiously and strives to be the best they can be in their sport.Look at the stories of camp invitees and UDFA's - they put the bodies on the line, often to the detriment of getting injured, just in training camp. Guys use the offseason to attend camps, to work on specific skills, etc.I love hearing stories that extra work is being put in, but let's not make this seem like the exception instead of the norm.

RE: What do you mean by this?? SGMen : 7/12/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Name the last player who forewent their time off to get better

MasherJints : 12:12 pm : link : reply

I don't recall anyone, much less being so young.







The list would be in the hundreds and more. Every professional athlete I've known works out religiously and strives to be the best they can be in their sport.



Look at the stories of camp invitees and UDFA's - they put the bodies on the line, often to the detriment of getting injured, just in training camp. Guys use the offseason to attend camps, to work on specific skills, etc.



I love hearing stories that extra work is being put in, but let's not make this seem like the exception instead of the norm. I concur. It was clear that Erek Flowers & Will Tye maybe didn't give their best last off-season and it showed on the field. I don't really recall hearing the whispers so much last year but my memory isn't the best anyway but it sort of came out this year.



NFL careers are short and all draft picks, UDFA's and "on the bubble" veterans are certainly going to work 110%. Established bets, 109%. LOL

In comment 13526594 FatMan in Charlotte said:I concur. It was clear that Erek Flowers & Will Tye maybe didn't give their best last off-season and it showed on the field. I don't really recall hearing the whispers so much last year but my memory isn't the best anyway but it sort of came out this year.NFL careers are short and all draft picks, UDFA's and "on the bubble" veterans are certainly going to work 110%. Established bets, 109%. LOL

RE: What do you mean by this?? LauderdaleMatty : 7/12/2017 11:33 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Name the last player who forewent their time off to get better

MasherJints : 12:12 pm : link : reply

I don't recall anyone, much less being so young.







The list would be in the hundreds and more. Every professional athlete I've known works out religiously and strives to be the best they can be in their sport.



Look at the stories of camp invitees and UDFA's - they put the bodies on the line, often to the detriment of getting injured, just in training camp. Guys use the offseason to attend camps, to work on specific skills, etc.



I love hearing stories that extra work is being put in, but let's not make this seem like the exception instead of the norm.



Sorry. Know plenty of pros wondont out the same effort into it.



Know personally of one UFC fighter who luckily hasn't got popped or smoking pot but was seen smoking all the time. He also has missed weight numerous times. Not a small timer but a relatively know name and a young guy who could have made a run.



You really think all players put forth the same effort. Would that include Will Hill? Damontre Moore. Marvin Austin? In comment 13526594 FatMan in Charlotte said:Sorry. Know plenty of pros wondont out the same effort into it.Know personally of one UFC fighter who luckily hasn't got popped or smoking pot but was seen smoking all the time. He also has missed weight numerous times. Not a small timer but a relatively know name and a young guy who could have made a run.You really think all players put forth the same effort. Would that include Will Hill? Damontre Moore. Marvin Austin?

No.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7:53 am : link I don't think all players put forth the same effort.



That's different than saying two guys putting in a lot of effort are some sort of anomaly.



The professional athletes who take their careers seriously understand that maintaining their ability level, health and fitness is paramount to success. The vast majority of them work out at team facilities, have personal trainers on the side and a lot even have dieticians and other "health guides".



Very rarely are you going to find a guy just camping out in his room smoking pot and eating cheeseburgers while playing the Xbox anytime they aren't on the field.



And don't necessarily equate pot smoking with laziness. Keith Hamilton was a notorious pot smoker and was one of the hardest working Giants ever. Practically the entire NBA smokes pot and a lot of guys are workout maniacs.



The bottom line is two players working hard should be noted - but not as being some sort of outlier or extraordinary event.

I don't think we make the playoffs, Doomster : 3:17 pm : link if we drafted Floyd instead of Apple......that means DRC stays at corner and you have crap for the corner slot.....teams would have exploited that all day.....



The few games I watched Floyd, he really didn't show much....he did have two sacks I saw, where the qb was running away from someone right into Floyd.....