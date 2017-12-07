PFT:NYG trying to convert DT Jarron Jones (Notre Dame) to OT

|
| The New York Giants are attempting to convert former Notre Dame defensive tackle Jarron Jones into an offensive tackle, according to Andy Lipari of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.
After signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Jones began his career lining up in his traditional defensive tackle spot. However, later in the offseason, the team approached him about switching sides of the ball.
“Right before the end of OTA’s, the coaching staff pulled me into the office and said they wanted me to switch. The next day I was taking snaps at offensive tackle,” said Jones. “If you get that vote of confidence to switch positions, I’ll take it.
“They see a better fit. They want to take advantage of my size. We have a really good defensive line and in all honesty making the team on defense was pretty slim. Our offensive line is good but they could use a couple more guys. They … said it could pay big dividends for me.”
It’s a move that has been successfully made by players in the past. J.R. Sweezy, a defensive tackle at North Carolina State, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks as a seventh-round pick in 2012 and immediately earned a starting job at right guard. The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to convert Taylor Hart to offensive tackle after spending the first three years of his NFL career on the defensive line. Demar Dotson was converted to tackle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing just one season of college football on the defensive line at Southern Mississippi.
Jones will now attempt to pull off the switch with the Giants.
“Worse-case scenario is if I don’t make the roster, my chances at the practice squad are really good,” Jones said. “I have to keep showing improvement and if I don’t make a team this year, I’ll have a good shot next year if it doesn’t work out.”
|ranked number- 10 offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player in New York by 247Sports ... rated number-102 player nationally on 2012 ESPNU 150 list ... listed as 11th-best offensive tackle in the nation, second-best player in New York and 13th-best prospect in Northeast region by ESPNU ... rated 199th nationally on Rivals.com Rivals250 list ... listed as secondbest player in New York and 14th-best defensive tackle in his class by Rivals.com ... listed 229th nationally on the Scout.com Scout 300 rankings ... rated best player in New York and 43rd-best offensive lineman nationally by SuperPrep.
|I think he had a much better shot at making the team as a DT than he does as an offensive linemen. He was battling Thomas, Bromley, and Bryant for the finals two spots on the defensive line and with his upside he had a good shot at earning a roster spot. At OT he is behind Bisnowaty, Wheeler, and Halapio. If he does make the 53 man roster with so little experience that will be a great sign for his future.
|5 DTs are probably unlikely on a team where you have DEs that can go inside on passing downs. Those 4 were probably going for 1 spot
|I think he even knows that. In fact, it can be argued that he has a better shot of sticking as a practice squad OL vs a practice squad DT. The coaches will give him the benefit of the doubt provided he puts in the work and flashes anything. Also much more upside for him financially if it works out, LT money is absolutely ridiculous right now,
| Jarron is a legit DT from a big time college program and we want him to change positions? WHY?!
This is kind of ludicrous.
STRENGTHS Former high school basketball player with exciting athletic traits. Able to pursue with quickness in space. Has foot quickness to change direction and extend his tackle radius. Arms are like tentacles that go on and on. Length advantage can be a nightmare for centers who line up against him. Lateral quickness opens doors into backfield as a penetrator. Can be a disruptive force on the other side of the line. Has explosiveness out of stance and up the field as a pass rusher. Combines early explosiveness with rare length to generate pocket push. Frequently a nose, but has the tool box and traits to play three- or five-technique as a pro. Has dominant potential if hand usage and pad level can be coached out of him. Has blocked four kicks during his injury-shortened career at Notre Dame.
WEAKNESSES Top heavy. Missing mass through thighs and in calves. Gets battered by down blocks and can be rooted out of gap due to lack of anchor in lower half. Comes off the ball too tall. Needs to play with more consistent bend to alleviate pad level issues. High center of gravity produces issues with balance when thumped with a redirect block. Needs to recognize cut blocks and stuff them more consistently. Scouts consider him unmotivated and question his football character. Doesn't treat offseason as a time to get better. Sources say Irish coaches had to work overtime to keep him interested and working to get better. Injuries have limited his growth as a player and his overall production. Missed final three games in 2014 with Lisfranc injury and the entire 2015 regular season with a torn MCL. Came back for bowl game that season and injured his foot in that game.
SOURCES TELL US "He's a character flag for us. He's talented but I just don't think he loves the game enough for me to back him in our room. Who doesn't love those long arms? We all do, but I think he's lazy and will head south as soon as he has more time and money on his hands." -- NFC director of scouting
BOTTOM LINE Elite size, length and athleticism make Jones an intriguing early round prospect, but history of injuries and concerns over his football character could cause him to fall somewhat. Might have been miscast along the Irish defensive front as his playing style and body type appear to be much more suited further away from the nose spot. Jones' flashes will be tempting, but his lack of production and even snap count should be an immediate red flag along with the "proceed with caution" whispers coming from inside the program. If he can find consistent motivation, Jones could become a very good NFL starter in any defensive scheme. A true boom-or-bust prospect.
| I'm still looking for Gary Whimper's name on the roster.
Anybody who has the athleticism to play TE in college and the size of a OLT has to make it. Maybe not all the time.
Wilkinson at LB was another of my sure things during those years.
What happened to the OLT that was in the same draft with Flowers. Sloppy breasts like a woman at the combine, went to New Orleans... the only natural OLT in the draft, but soft...
|When scouting OL from college spreads. They're looking at the measurables and skillset because there's not a whole lot that translates to the NFL game. If you're throwing darts based on raw potential basically anywhere in the draft, nabbing a project like this with a priority FA signing is a good move.
| If he shows enough this camp, maybe he makes the Practice Squad. A big maybe because we have some potential talent to spread around:
LB C. Munson, FB Smith; OL Wheeler, Desmer; FS J. Johnson; TE M. Lacosse, C. Thompson; DL J. Banks, Evan; WR Powe, Rudolph, Snead
