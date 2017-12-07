PFT:NYG trying to convert DT Jarron Jones (Notre Dame) to OT FranknWeezer : 7/12/2017 11:25 am



Quote: The New York Giants are attempting to convert former Notre Dame defensive tackle Jarron Jones into an offensive tackle, according to Andy Lipari of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.



After signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Jones began his career lining up in his traditional defensive tackle spot. However, later in the offseason, the team approached him about switching sides of the ball.



“Right before the end of OTA’s, the coaching staff pulled me into the office and said they wanted me to switch. The next day I was taking snaps at offensive tackle,” said Jones. “If you get that vote of confidence to switch positions, I’ll take it.



“They see a better fit. They want to take advantage of my size. We have a really good defensive line and in all honesty making the team on defense was pretty slim. Our offensive line is good but they could use a couple more guys. They … said it could pay big dividends for me.”



It’s a move that has been successfully made by players in the past. J.R. Sweezy, a defensive tackle at North Carolina State, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks as a seventh-round pick in 2012 and immediately earned a starting job at right guard. The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to convert Taylor Hart to offensive tackle after spending the first three years of his NFL career on the defensive line. Demar Dotson was converted to tackle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing just one season of college football on the defensive line at Southern Mississippi.



Jones will now attempt to pull off the switch with the Giants.



“Worse-case scenario is if I don’t make the roster, my chances at the practice squad are really good,” Jones said. “I have to keep showing improvement and if I don’t make a team this year, I’ll have a good shot next year if it doesn’t work out.”

- ( FYI PFT on Jarron James from DT to OT - ( New Window

Interesting Anando : 7/12/2017 11:26 am : link Sounds like he has a good attitude about it...

I am surprised Jay on the Island : 7/12/2017 11:49 am : link and proud of the kid for having such a positive attitude about the switch. Jones was a high recruit and he has starter potential as a DT if he put in the effort. The fact that he was so willing and dedicated to switching to a brand new position is a very good sign. Hopefully going undrafted was the wake up call Jones needed.

NFL teams are basically making the same projection AcesUp : 7/12/2017 11:50 am : link When scouting OL from college spreads. They're looking at the measurables and skillset because there's not a whole lot that translates to the NFL game. If you're throwing darts based on raw potential basically anywhere in the draft, nabbing a project like this with a priority FA signing is a good move.

Honestly Jay on the Island : 7/12/2017 11:55 am : link I think he had a much better shot at making the team as a DT than he does as an offensive linemen. He was battling Thomas, Bromley, and Bryant for the finals two spots on the defensive line and with his upside he had a good shot at earning a roster spot. At OT he is behind Bisnowaty, Wheeler, and Halapio. If he does make the 53 man roster with so little experience that will be a great sign for his future.

He's practice squad this year AcesUp : 7/12/2017 11:59 am : link I think he even knows that. In fact, it can be argued that he has a better shot of sticking as a practice squad OL vs a practice squad DT. The coaches will give him the benefit of the doubt provided he puts in the work and flashes anything. Also much more upside for him financially if it works out, LT money is absolutely ridiculous right now,

The position isn't completely new to him. Big Blue Blogger : 7/12/2017 12:26 pm : link Quote: ranked number- 10 offensive tackle in the nation and second-best player in New York by 247Sports ... rated number-102 player nationally on 2012 ESPNU 150 list ... listed as 11th-best offensive tackle in the nation, second-best player in New York and 13th-best prospect in Northeast region by ESPNU ... rated 199th nationally on Rivals.com Rivals250 list ... listed as secondbest player in New York and 14th-best defensive tackle in his class by Rivals.com ... listed 229th nationally on the Scout.com Scout 300 rankings ... rated best player in New York and 43rd-best offensive lineman nationally by SuperPrep.

- ( Coming out of high school, he may have been more highly regarded on offense: Notre Dame Bio: Jarron Jones - ( New Window

... annexOPR : 7/12/2017 12:29 pm : link when your DL is 1 of the best and your OL is 1 of the worst ...

RE: Honestly Ron Johnson : 7/12/2017 12:30 pm : link

Quote: I think he had a much better shot at making the team as a DT than he does as an offensive linemen. He was battling Thomas, Bromley, and Bryant for the finals two spots on the defensive line and with his upside he had a good shot at earning a roster spot. At OT he is behind Bisnowaty, Wheeler, and Halapio. If he does make the 53 man roster with so little experience that will be a great sign for his future.



5 DTs are probably unlikely on a team where you have DEs that can go inside on passing downs. Those 4 were probably going for 1 spot In comment 13526269 Jay on the Island said:5 DTs are probably unlikely on a team where you have DEs that can go inside on passing downs. Those 4 were probably going for 1 spot

Ron Johnson: I think you miscounted. Big Blue Blogger : 7/12/2017 12:44 pm : link Quote: 5 DTs are probably unlikely on a team where you have DEs that can go inside on passing downs. Those 4 were probably going for 1 spot If Jones was facing competition from Thomas, Bromley and Bryant for the fourth spot, who's the third DT on the roster after Harrison and Tomlinson? Answer: either Thomas, Bromley or Bryant. At this point, Thomas is a starter, with Bromley rotating in, Tomlinson learning his craft and Bryant hoping to hang on. Ron Johnson said:If Jones was facing competition from Thomas, Bromley and Bryant for the fourth spot, who's theDT on the roster after Harrison and Tomlinson? Answer: either Thomas, Bromley or Bryant. At this point, Thomas is a starter, with Bromley rotating in, Tomlinson learning his craft and Bryant hoping to hang on.

RE: He's practice squad this year AcidTest : 7/12/2017 12:48 pm : link

Quote: I think he even knows that. In fact, it can be argued that he has a better shot of sticking as a practice squad OL vs a practice squad DT. The coaches will give him the benefit of the doubt provided he puts in the work and flashes anything. Also much more upside for him financially if it works out, LT money is absolutely ridiculous right now,



^This. He's PS bound in all likelihood, and is thankfully fine with that. He sounds like he has a positive attitude. Some players resist switching positions, and it really hurts their career. Others just do whatever they need to in order to get in the league. In comment 13526274 AcesUp said:^This. He's PS bound in all likelihood, and is thankfully fine with that. He sounds like he has a positive attitude. Some players resist switching positions, and it really hurts their career. Others just do whatever they need to in order to get in the league.

Not sure why, but the first thing that popped into my head Big Blue '56 : 7/12/2017 12:51 pm : link was the 1967(?) draft of OTs Francis Peay, #1 and Don Davis, #2..Davis never cut it there was was almost immediately switched to DT..



That's all I've got. Most likely only of interest to Dawg...:)

I think we can all agree that the Practice Squad is his ticket. Big Blue Blogger : 7/12/2017 12:53 pm : link Short of a cholera epidemic (always a possibility in Jersey), he has no plausible path to the roster. And the chances of him being claimed on waivers in the midst of a position change are pretty close to zero.

ND has sort of been opposite Metnut : 7/12/2017 12:57 pm : link of the Giants in that they've recently had some really nice OLs but not a lot of great DL talent. There's a chance that ND made him play out of position to satisfy a need once he was beaten by some other players for the OL spots.

wait a second ArcadeSlumlord : 7/12/2017 1:12 pm : link Jarron is a legit DT from a big time college program and we want him to change positions? WHY?!



This is kind of ludicrous.

If He's Practice Squad This Year Samiam : 7/12/2017 1:12 pm : link It's pretty certain that if he stays on the Giants this year, it'll be on the Practice squad. And, in my opinion, it's pretty certain that he'll be learning to play on the OL. If the Giants thought he'd be good for the DT, there would be no discussion; that's where he'd stay. The Giants have a weak OL and a relatively strong DL and Jones shows athletic potential. This is a red shirt year for him anyway so move him where he is more likely to contribute down the road; move him where he's more likely to make the team next year. The fly in the ointment would be if the team has some injuries on the OL, especially early in the year, and need to put some possible OL replacements who are closer to being game ready than Jones. Then, he probably gets cut or slips on a bar of soap and goes to the IR.

RE: wait a second Del Shofner : 7/12/2017 1:35 pm : link

Quote: Jarron is a legit DT from a big time college program and we want him to change positions? WHY?!



This is kind of ludicrous.



I don't think it's ludicrous.



- he couldn't have been all that great a DL at Notre Dame if no one drafted him.



- as BBB noted above, he was rated higher as an OL coming out of high school than he was as a DL. Notre Dame may have had him at DL for their own reasons.



- he has a better chance of making (and helping) the team as an OL. The Giants' coaches would know this much better than any of us would. In comment 13526359 ArcadeSlumlord said:I don't think it's ludicrous.- he couldn't have been all that great a DL at Notre Dame if no one drafted him.- as BBB noted above, he was rated higher as an OL coming out of high school than he was as a DL. Notre Dame may have had him at DL for their own reasons.- he has a better chance of making (and helping) the team as an OL. The Giants' coaches would know this much better than any of us would.

Jarron Jones Draft Profile NYG27 : 7/12/2017 1:44 pm : link

Arm Length: 35 1/2"

Weight: 316

Hands: 10 1/2"



Quote:

STRENGTHS Former high school basketball player with exciting athletic traits. Able to pursue with quickness in space. Has foot quickness to change direction and extend his tackle radius. Arms are like tentacles that go on and on. Length advantage can be a nightmare for centers who line up against him. Lateral quickness opens doors into backfield as a penetrator. Can be a disruptive force on the other side of the line. Has explosiveness out of stance and up the field as a pass rusher. Combines early explosiveness with rare length to generate pocket push. Frequently a nose, but has the tool box and traits to play three- or five-technique as a pro. Has dominant potential if hand usage and pad level can be coached out of him. Has blocked four kicks during his injury-shortened career at Notre Dame.



WEAKNESSES Top heavy. Missing mass through thighs and in calves. Gets battered by down blocks and can be rooted out of gap due to lack of anchor in lower half. Comes off the ball too tall. Needs to play with more consistent bend to alleviate pad level issues. High center of gravity produces issues with balance when thumped with a redirect block. Needs to recognize cut blocks and stuff them more consistently. Scouts consider him unmotivated and question his football character. Doesn't treat offseason as a time to get better. Sources say Irish coaches had to work overtime to keep him interested and working to get better. Injuries have limited his growth as a player and his overall production. Missed final three games in 2014 with Lisfranc injury and the entire 2015 regular season with a torn MCL. Came back for bowl game that season and injured his foot in that game.



SOURCES TELL US "He's a character flag for us. He's talented but I just don't think he loves the game enough for me to back him in our room. Who doesn't love those long arms? We all do, but I think he's lazy and will head south as soon as he has more time and money on his hands." -- NFC director of scouting



BOTTOM LINE Elite size, length and athleticism make Jones an intriguing early round prospect, but history of injuries and concerns over his football character could cause him to fall somewhat. Might have been miscast along the Irish defensive front as his playing style and body type appear to be much more suited further away from the nose spot. Jones' flashes will be tempting, but his lack of production and even snap count should be an immediate red flag along with the "proceed with caution" whispers coming from inside the program. If he can find consistent motivation, Jones could become a very good NFL starter in any defensive scheme. A true boom-or-bust prospect.





- ( Height: 6'6"Arm Length: 35 1/2"Weight: 316Hands: 10 1/2" link - ( New Window

I'm usually wrong... grizz299 : 7/12/2017 2:14 pm : link I'm still looking for Gary Whimper's name on the roster.

Anybody who has the athleticism to play TE in college and the size of a OLT has to make it. Maybe not all the time.

Wilkinson at LB was another of my sure things during those years.



What happened to the OLT that was in the same draft with Flowers. Sloppy breasts like a woman at the combine, went to New Orleans... the only natural OLT in the draft, but soft...

RE: I'm usually wrong... Jay on the Island : 7/12/2017 3:10 pm : link

Quote: I'm still looking for Gary Whimper's name on the roster.

Anybody who has the athleticism to play TE in college and the size of a OLT has to make it. Maybe not all the time.

Wilkinson at LB was another of my sure things during those years.



What happened to the OLT that was in the same draft with Flowers. Sloppy breasts like a woman at the combine, went to New Orleans... the only natural OLT in the draft, but soft...

Andrus Peat. In comment 13526453 grizz299 said:Andrus Peat.

RE: wait a second Jay on the Island : 7/12/2017 3:12 pm : link

Quote: Jarron is a legit DT from a big time college program and we want him to change positions? WHY?!



This is kind of ludicrous.

I don't think it is ludicrous at all. Jones has freakishly long arms which will work well at OT. He also is athletic enough to play OT along with excellent size for the position. In comment 13526359 ArcadeSlumlord said:I don't think it is ludicrous at all. Jones has freakishly long arms which will work well at OT. He also is athletic enough to play OT along with excellent size for the position.

Chances are slim Sy'56 : 7/12/2017 3:15 pm : link But his body type is much better suited for OT.

Real fans of a team should embrace the PS as a developmental tool Bob in Newburgh : 7/12/2017 3:39 pm : link Guys with real physical talent, the kind that projects to starter, not 50-53 on the roster, should be placed there if it is likely they will clear waivers and that they are not ready to contribute to wins.



The big reason is that the PS does not count as a service year and 4 service years to uncompensated free agency is already too short.



Jones, Wheeler, Dunker, Powe again (although Giants WR cuts will be subject to a competitor scrutiny which our o-line will not be) I would prefer to see on the PS rather than a wasted service year doing nothing.



Naturally, if these names show nothing in camp, this is all moot. They have to confirm the potential.

I really liked the signing of JJ in the UDFA period adamg : 7/12/2017 7:11 pm : link as a DL. They had him playing OL in the "position flex period" of practices. Glad to see it was worthwhile. He's a beast. If he puts it together this year on the PS and threatens for time next year, he would be a steal.

RE: NFL teams are basically making the same projection LauderdaleMatty : 7/12/2017 9:35 pm : link

Quote: When scouting OL from college spreads. They're looking at the measurables and skillset because there's not a whole lot that translates to the NFL game. If you're throwing darts based on raw potential basically anywhere in the draft, nabbing a project like this with a priority FA signing is a good move.



No bad habits to unlearn either. In comment 13526262 AcesUp said:No bad habits to unlearn either.

Jarron has to be a two year "project" if you ask me SGMen : 6:44 am : link If he shows enough this camp, maybe he makes the Practice Squad. A big maybe because we have some potential talent to spread around:



LB C. Munson, FB Smith; OL Wheeler, Desmer; FS J. Johnson; TE M. Lacosse, C. Thompson; DL J. Banks, Evan; WR Powe, Rudolph, Snead

ETC.

RE: I'm usually wrong... Gatorade Dunk : 8:07 am : link

Quote: I'm still looking for Gary Whimper's name on the roster.

Anybody who has the athleticism to play TE in college and the size of a OLT has to make it. Maybe not all the time.

Wilkinson at LB was another of my sure things during those years.



What happened to the OLT that was in the same draft with Flowers. Sloppy breasts like a woman at the combine, went to New Orleans... the only natural OLT in the draft, but soft...

Another Grizz special like Jeff Torborg. Who's Gary Whimper? In comment 13526453 grizz299 said:Another Grizz special like Jeff Torborg. Who's Gary Whimper?