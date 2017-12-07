DeAngelo Williams dpinzow : 7/12/2017 12:34 pm





- ( There was a story in ESPN this morning about DeAngelo Williams being a free agent. His reasons for not considering the Cows are straight out of a Giants fan website. From what I saw last year he is still a quality RB so the Giants should do their due diligence and consider bringing him in...he'd teach Perkins and Gallman a huge amount as young RBs DeAngelo Williams available - ( New Window

... annexOPR : 7/12/2017 12:38 pm : link he's 1 of the most underrated RBs in recent memory



loved him in college and all he's done is produce whenever given touches

I thought he was going to get into wrestling (he retired after one Anakim : 7/12/2017 12:38 pm : link match). He actually looked very good teaming with Moose. I was pleasantly surprised

Giants don't need him. Keith : 7/12/2017 12:45 pm : link We are full at the position. I always liked him in Carolina, but he's clearly passed his prime. We have 2 young guys in Perkins and Gallman, we have Vereen and we have Darkwa. I don't see where he would fit.

Always one of my favorites. Giants86 : 7/12/2017 12:51 pm : link Just think we have enough guys to carry the load this year.

Who would you cut to make room for him? SterlingArcher : 7/12/2017 12:55 pm : link .

Personally, Brown Recluse : 7/12/2017 12:55 pm : link I love these types of signings and would definitely consider it if he was willing to work with Perkins.



I like Gallman better as a number 3 right now and the Giants don't owe Vereen or Darkwa anything.

He is a great guy... Chris in Philly : 7/12/2017 1:12 pm : link off the field from everything I have seen. I would love to have a guy like that on my team. We don't really have the room, but there were plenty of rumors we were going to sign Blount...

Those rumors Keith : 7/12/2017 1:23 pm : link were before the draft.

Gallman Samiam : 7/12/2017 1:25 pm : link hasn't taken a single snap yet we can't look at a veteran who may or may not have alot left in the tank because Gallman is a lock to do something special. Who the hell knows if he can find a hold to run through or catch a pass from an NFL QB or block a blitzing NFL LB. We barely know what Perkins can do over a full season. Granted he's pretty much a lock to make the team but for all we know, all he does this year is STs while he learns to play with the big boys.



And, how much time did Vereen and Darkwa spend on the field last year? Williams may have nothing left but are some of you for real?

Does anyone remember Tony Galbreath? Kivorka : 7/12/2017 2:00 pm : link He was traded from the Vikings and played for the Giants from '84-'87. He was tremendous and reminds me of Williams. He was a great pick up for the Giants when they were pretty stacked at rb. I think Williams would be a great addition.

Williams isn't coming off a good season - Ira : 7/12/2017 2:12 pm : link just 3.5 yards per carry behind an ol that was better than ours. He had a great career, but it's done.

Giants need to see what our young RBs can do NYG27 : 7/12/2017 2:17 pm : link If they decide we need DeAngelo Williams, I hope it's right before the start of the season. Give all the Training Camp\Pre-Season snaps and touches to the young RBs.

. arcarsenal : 7/12/2017 2:23 pm : link I would replace Draughn with DW in a heartbeat.

I'm on board to bring on a vet RB Rory B. Bellows : 7/12/2017 2:52 pm : link (maybe after that week 1 vet roster thing)



I can't see this "super bowl run" team go into the season with w/a 2nd year RB, a rookie RB (I love both of them btw) and Vareen. Seems like a perfect situation to have a vet RB come in to back up/teach.



Agree, after having the Blount interest, I have been wondering if we'll sign someone like D. Williams



or if someone like Alfred Morris shakes free, and whatever the heck is going to happen with the Saints backfield. (AP/Engram)



Anyone like any other vets that may get cut?

I'm not saying we should sign him, Section331 : 7/12/2017 3:24 pm : link but the idea that we have Orleans Darkwa on the roster means we shouldn't sign someone is patently ridiculous, and I like Darkwa. He may not have much gas left in the tank, but he was a very productive player only 2 years ago. I can't ding him for not getting much run behind the best RB in football.

This is a guy who should be available into giantgiantfan : 7/12/2017 3:56 pm : link preseason. I doubt the Giants bite, but you never know. Maybe Perkins under performs or there is an injury.

He looked good in PIT KWALL2 : 7/12/2017 5:12 pm : link If he wants to play we should sign him.

I'm coming around the idea of 4 RBs adamg : 7/12/2017 5:32 pm : link and 4 TEs, with LaCosse in there and Tye being cut. Giving Ellison and LaCosse both the opportunity to play FB and TE to help in the run game. Another reason for that (4 RB + 4 TE) is the worry of injury befalling the RB position again. Limiting snaps by segmenting roles makes sense to me.



That said, replacing Darkwa with Williams could be a nice move imo. Darkwa has proven three things: 1, he's a decent STer, 2, he's a runner willing to hit the hole hard, and 3, he has an injury history especially when given a significant number of carries. I've been partial to idea of Darkwa as the short yardage back this offseason but Williams may be a better fit because of his more proven durability. The biggest knock I would make is that his age makes him a risky signing and a short term solution. You don't know if he'll fall off the cliff or if he's more liable to fall to injury. And, if Darkwa shows that he thrives in a limited short yardage role, he's got age and size on his side.



Depends on what they think they've got from Darkwa, but I lean towards staying the course and not bringing in Williams.

Not Saying Sign Williams Samiam : 7/12/2017 5:35 pm : link But the thinking that we're set at RB and shouldn't look to upgrade with a solid veteran is pretty funny and is the result of overrating our team. I don't know what Williams or another available solid veteran RB would want in salary but it would be very short sided not to investigate. It's not like any of our RBs have been to a Pro Bowl

If he was a little younger, why not SGMen : 7/12/2017 5:54 pm : link But much like Jennings lost it completely at age 31, I'm not sold on a 32 year old for RB. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't see the Giants pursuing.

Thought he muhajir : 7/12/2017 10:53 pm : link Was still on the steelers. Sign him NOW. Injury prone but would be a great add. Strong, fast, nose for the endzone and catches passes.

