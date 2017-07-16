Will B.J. Goodson at MLB make our defense better? idinkido : 7/16/2017 4:16 am A lot has been said about Hankins leaving and who will fill his position, but nothing about how a MLB can help compensate Hankins lost? Goodson was a one year MLB starter on a great Clemson defense, but that's it. That is not much experience. MLB has been such a big hole in our defense for too many seasons.

Very doubtful in my opinion Milton : 7/16/2017 4:43 am : link As a former 4th round pick who did nothing as a rookie to suggest greatness lies ahead, I have no reason to expect anything more out of him than that of your average one- or two-down MLB who has a journeyman-like career ahead of him. Sure, the Giants would love for him to step up and he will be given an opportunity to prove himself, but I don't think expectations are high. There is absolutely nothing special about him.



It took him three years to become a starter in college and was a Day 3 pick despite all the exposure that comes from playing for a title-contender. So it's not as if he is a sleeper from out of nowhere. And despite getting "passing down" reps during OTA's, I seriously doubt he sees the field on those downs once the real bullets fly (that's why Robinson and Casillas make the big bucks!).



I think Goodson is strictly a stop-gap player who will put in his four years with the team and move on. I hope he proves me wrong, because the Giants could use a good surprise at the LB position.

Who knows. The Giants like him. Ira : 7/16/2017 5:57 am : link He's a big guy who hits hard. Instead of speculating, lets wait until we see him play.

Probably similiar muhajir : 7/16/2017 7:11 am : link To Jonathan Goff which was solid. That's all we really need with this great line and secondary

Milton a reliable 2 down MLB would be welcomed. idinkido : 7/16/2017 7:43 am : link We have not had one in many years. As I suggested above, a reliable and capable MLB will help, especially the DTs.

Fourth rounder grizz299 : 7/16/2017 7:48 am : link that's not a basis for disqualifying the man. We only know one thing about him....The Giants, who know him best, didn't bring back last years starter. They not only didn't bring Shepard back, the didn't scour the wires, they didn't sign a free agent and they didn't draft a replacement.

That's all we know and it's convincing. The kid is a player and should not be mentioned in the same sentence with Goff.

That's not my judgement, that's from Spags and JR.

Our LB corps is such that even an average player will make it better Marty in Albany : 7/16/2017 7:57 am : link So the answer is "Yes."

How much better? Who can say.

Right now the comments are all about how Goodson Jimmy Googs : 7/16/2017 8:10 am : link is working hard, studying his keys and is good at getting defense lined up.



When you start hearing he "hits like a truck" or "he is a lot stronger in pass coverage than you think", or "they can't keep him out of the backfield".



then we have something...

im going to say no blueblood : 7/16/2017 9:13 am : link because unless the player is someone like Von Miller or Mack.. one person will not make the entire defense better.





Yes. KeoweeFan : 7/16/2017 9:45 am : link The real question is when.

DJ needs reps. As noted he only started one year at Clemson.

On the other hand, I don't hold that against him; the Tigers had a lot of talent ahead of him on defense who ended up in the pros.

The important thing was he delivered when he did start.

Spring is when you wear rose colored glasses; I see Goodson coming on strong at the tail end of this year.

Being drafted in the 4th rd has nothing to do with it PatersonPlank : 7/16/2017 9:49 am : link As with a lot of rookies last year was a learning year. I am hopeful Goodson can step in and be our MLB, the comparison to Goff is good. Goff was good and getting better, he would have been a mainstay for us if he didn't get hurt.



Its been a while since we had a legitimate MLB. We keep playing WLB and SLB there.

Let's face it, Doomster : 7/16/2017 10:26 am : link we are hopeful, that he can actually play on the field this season......



But expectations have to start low....to think otherwise is just being a Giant fan....

I think I just read that we were in a 3 LB ZGiants98 : 7/16/2017 10:44 am : link Setup 40% of the time. So no. Goodson will have very little effect on our D this year. How many times do we even remember Sheppard on the field last year? That's who he is replacing. Keenan Robinson, year 2, is likely to show us more as he'll be in on passing downs.



I think the biggest player likely to improve the D this year is Eli Apple. I see a Landon Collins like breakout coming.

Goodson is an improvement over Sheppard and has more upside Ivan15 : 7/16/2017 11:00 am : link but he does not compensate for the loss of Hankins.



Probably net is about the same unless Tomlinson can play 3 tech or one of the holdovers really steps up.

RE: Who knows. The Giants like him. ColHowPepper : 7/16/2017 1:59 pm : link

Quote: He's a big guy who hits hard. Instead of speculating, lets wait until we see him play. Ira, that's hardly bankable, Reese "likes" (and holds on to) his picks, often far beyond their manifest (in)ability on the field. Also, the Giants' track record in recent history of drafting LBs does not exactly engender confidence. Maybe this time is different. In comment 13529226 Ira said:Ira, that's hardly bankable, Reese "likes" (and holds on to) his picks, often far beyond their manifest (in)ability on the field. Also, the Giants' track record in recent history of drafting LBs does not exactly engender confidence. Maybe this time is different.

Apparently, the Giants think so. Big Blue Blogger : 7/16/2017 2:26 pm : link Kelvin Sheppard is still on his couch, waiting for his agent to call with a one-year qualifying deal. So the team seems to have no qualms about replacing Sheppard with Goodson.



Will B.J. Goodson single-handedly make the 2017 NYG defense better than the 2016 edition? Let's put it this way: the unit will be better than it was in the final 35 minutes of its last game, with or without Goodson.

If I had to guess... ZGiants98 : 7/16/2017 2:41 pm : link The Giants D is slightly worse overall this year. I still think "Top 10" but I just dont think we will stay as healthy as we did last year. The law of averages will catch up to us and key players will be in and out most of the year. Hopefully, the D is mostly whole for the postseason.

If he can shed blockers old man : 7/16/2017 3:45 pm : link he'll make RB and TE remember getting hit more than Sheppard.

Sheppard Doomster : 7/16/2017 5:01 pm : link just didn't hit....period....so anyone would look better....

BigBlueBlogger idinkido : 7/16/2017 5:45 pm : link Not thinking of Goodson being a star. Thinking, in terms of him filling a role. Last several seasons the Giants have not had anyone do that. If Goodson fills gaps and makes tackles against the run, I'll be happy.

RE: RE: Who knows. The Giants like him. Beer Man : 7/16/2017 7:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13529226 Ira said:





Quote:





He's a big guy who hits hard. Instead of speculating, lets wait until we see him play.



Ira, that's hardly bankable, Reese "likes" (and holds on to) his picks, often far beyond their manifest (in)ability on the field. Also, the Giants' track record in recent history of drafting LBs does not exactly engender confidence. Maybe this time is different. But until we actually see him play you can't bank on anything. At this point its all meaningless speculation. In comment 13529387 ColHowPepper said:But until we actually see him play you can't bank on anything. At this point its all meaningless speculation.

Giants Defense Samiam : 7/16/2017 7:42 pm : link You have Snacks, JPP& Vernon plus Collins, Jenkins & DRC. You might get away with a 4th round MLB from a major program who had had a year to learn the playbook and build up NFL strength. We just might get by

... annexOPR : 7/16/2017 7:49 pm : link they were a great defense with a poor MLB last year ... if Goodson develops, no reason they can't be the best defense in the NFL



the DL/secondary are already as good as it gets

RE: If I had to guess... WillVAB : 7/16/2017 8:38 pm : link

Quote: The Giants D is slightly worse overall this year. I still think "Top 10" but I just dont think we will stay as healthy as we did last year. The law of averages will catch up to us and key players will be in and out most of the year. Hopefully, the D is mostly whole for the postseason.



When do you start calculating this "law of averages?" Because if you're starting 3-4 years ago, the law of averages should be on the Giants side for an even healthier year.



Even going back to last year, the defense was pretty healthy overall but they stilll had some key losses. In comment 13529415 ZGiants98 said:When do you start calculating this "law of averages?" Because if you're starting 3-4 years ago, the law of averages should be on the Giants side for an even healthier year.Even going back to last year, the defense was pretty healthy overall but they stilll had some key losses.

Goodson brings more talent plus fresh legs djm : 7/16/2017 8:46 pm : link To the position. We just don't know if he's an NFL quality player. If his talents translate the giants will surely benefit. They haven't had a true thumping mlb in years. Even when the giants have sort of gotten by, like last season, the MLB spot has been under whelming. A 4th round pick is nothing to downplay. For the giants that serious resources. They rarely if ever spend a higher pick if it's even that high.



Pray the kid can play the role. He's got ability and surrounding talent all over that defense. He's well insulated...

If you think there hasn't been conversation about Goodson... Torrag : 7/16/2017 10:39 pm : link ...and his potential impact if he fulfills his potential, well, you just haven't been paying attention son.

RE: If you think there hasn't been conversation about Goodson... Milton : 7/16/2017 11:24 pm : link

Quote: ...and his potential impact if he fulfills his potential, well, you just haven't been paying attention son. I've been paying attention. And it's the typical PR fluff. There are 90 guys on the roster and there's been conversation about every single one of them. He is a 2nd year man who is being given first crack at the starting MLB job in the base defense (which the Giants play roughly 40% of the time). Of course there's conversation about him and of course the coaches are going to say all kinds of nice and encouraging words. What do you think they're going to say? "He's just a JAG, but he's a young JAG, and MLB was a place we felt we could save some resources."



Hey, I would be happy if he's another Goff (minus the injuries), but I suspect he's more Pete Monty than Jared Goff. We'll see. But the tea leaves tell us nothing so far. The proof will be in the pads. In comment 13529711 Torrag said:I've been paying attention. And it's the typical PR fluff. There are 90 guys on the roster and there's been conversation about every single one of them. He is a 2nd year man who is being given first crack at the starting MLB job in the base defense (which the Giants play roughly 40% of the time). Of course there's conversation about him and of course the coaches are going to say all kinds of nice and encouraging words. What do you think they're going to say? "He's just a JAG, but he's a young JAG, and MLB was a place we felt we could save some resources."Hey, I would be happy if he's another Goff (minus the injuries), but I suspect he's more Pete Monty than Jared Goff. We'll see. But the tea leaves tell us nothing so far. The proof will be in the pads.

Let me put it this way... Milton : 7/16/2017 11:35 pm : link I'm not worried about Goodson being the starting MLB in the base defense. I don't think he will suck. I don't expect a drop-off in production at the position going from Shepherd to Goodson. I also expect him to be off the field for more defensive snaps than he is on the field.



If that's the conversation you're talking about, maybe I have been paying attention.

Sheppard was a JAG. Mike from SI : 7/16/2017 11:46 pm : link I think Goodson is a JAG at worst, so I'm hopeful he adds a little value. Maybe that's just classic optimism.... I don't expect him to become Kuechly or Ray Lewis...or even Pierce or Barrow. Just a little bit better than what we had, I think he can be a run-stopping thumper.

I hope so. Dave in Hoboken : 7/16/2017 11:52 pm : link But I have to admit my expectations are rather low considering we've had one of the worst LB corps in the league for over a decade now.

RE: If you think there hasn't been conversation about Goodson... Carthonfan : 7/17/2017 9:05 am : link

Quote: ...and his potential impact if he fulfills his potential, well, you just haven't been paying attention son.



well, it only took a few posts for a prickish comment. In comment 13529711 Torrag said:well, it only took a few posts for a prickish comment.

actually the tea leaves djm : 7/17/2017 9:23 am : link tell us Goodson is more Goff than Pete Monty. For starters, Monty was never handed the starting job.





Its preseason ChicagoMarty : 7/17/2017 9:42 am : link which is a time of hope and optimism



So I am inclined to think and feel at this point that Goodson will improve our D

Will B.J. Goodson make our defense better? Klaatu : 7/17/2017 9:46 am : link I don't know, but as long as he doesn't make it any worse I'll be happy.

Goodson Bluesbreaker : 7/17/2017 4:01 pm : link Will be the most improved player on the team .

lets not forget msh : 7/17/2017 5:59 pm : link all the hall of fame players that went undrafted or were picked in later rounds from memory recent late round giants picks bradshaw was a 6th round pick,dave diehl a 5th rounder,tuck was a 3rd rounder which is close to where goodson went those guys were keys players so lets not use his draft position to judge him yet



he was winning the job in his rookie year before he got injured so its not like he is a one year ota wonder just yet

he will be younger and likely quicker than sheppard was last year which can only be a good thing with the secondry and DLINE in front of him he wont need to be kalil mack to be a difference maker just solid to good if he is better than that they are set