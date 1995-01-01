Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Over/Under Stats for Engram

BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/20/2017 1:58 pm
G15 Rec 74 Yds 894 Avg 12.1 Yds/G 59.6 Lng 30 TD 2

Give me your over/unders and what you think a successful season would be for him.

Those are Shockey's rookie season stats to compare too.
100%  
John from Atlanta : 7/20/2017 1:59 pm : link
under. His early inability to block combined with being a rookie Id have to go under.

I am not as high as most here about Engram.
Under on the receptions  
Tuckrule : 7/20/2017 2:02 pm : link
Over on his long for the year and over on td
over, this kid is going to be a revelation  
gtt350 : 7/20/2017 2:02 pm : link
i say 8 td's. Eli will be checking down to him constantly also on 3rd down
A lot of mouths to feed in the offense  
allstarjim : 7/20/2017 2:10 pm : link
But I really think they are going to try to get him involved very quickly to scare teams out of the Cover 2 and open up things more for OBJ (and Marshall).

I think a good season would be something around 60-800-6.
I expect  
KWALL2 : 7/20/2017 2:15 pm : link
A Ditka like impact as a rookie.

I'll go over those numbers especially TDs.
about right except the TDs  
Csonka : 7/20/2017 2:16 pm : link
Eli loves the TE. Even bad ones. He'll be very good.
I'll take the over  
Don in DC : 7/20/2017 2:25 pm : link
on TDs and Long.
Sure, his route running looks great  
santacruzom : 7/20/2017 3:11 pm : link
but his run after catch and ball skills are what intrigue me the most. Given that a lot of the defensive backfield will likely be out of ideal position to make a play on him due to Beckham's gravity, I expect some really good numbers.

But nearly 900 yards as a rookie? That might be a lot to ask. Remember that even some of the best tight ends in history didn't even eclipse 500 yards in their first year.
well under but except for TD's  
larryflower37 : 7/20/2017 3:12 pm : link
I would be thrilled with 45 catches 600 yds and 5 TDS as long as his drop rate is good.
The thing that the last couple of TE lacked was making the big catch in the big spot.

That's what separated Boss, Ballard, Etc. They alway seemed to get loose on 3rd down and big moments.
but yeah, I definitely take the over  
santacruzom : 7/20/2017 3:12 pm : link
on the Long. I'd actually be surprised if he doesn't bust a 60+ yarder to the house.
fewer catches/yards than Shockey  
giants#1 : 7/20/2017 3:13 pm : link
Better ypc and more TDs.
RE: well under but except for TD's  
giants#1 : 7/20/2017 3:14 pm : link
In comment 13533637 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
I would be thrilled with 45 catches 600 yds and 5 TDS as long as his drop rate is good.
The thing that the last couple of TE lacked was making the big catch in the big spot.

That's what separated Boss, Ballard, Etc. They alway seemed to get loose on 3rd down and big moments.


Yup, if Engram does that with Shepard (slightly) improving on last year's numbers and BM surpassing Cruz's and Beckham being Beckham, this offense is going to score 25+ pts/game.
Engram needs  
John from Atlanta : 7/20/2017 3:34 pm : link
to know how to block, then the skies the limit. If he cant develop into a solid/average blocker, it will defeat the entire purpose of having a te.
Under  
Dodge : 7/20/2017 3:51 pm : link
200 less yards
15-20 less receiptions
RE: Under  
larryflower37 : 7/20/2017 3:53 pm : link
In comment 13533727 Dodge said:
Quote:
200 less yards
15-20 less receiptions


Dodge so who takes the 60+ targets that usually go to the TE position?
I don't see blocking as a key for Engram  
BillT : 7/20/2017 3:56 pm : link
They aren't going to be asking him to line up on Hart's right shoulder. He'll get lined up against LBs and DBs from the slot or on the move. He's a ok matchup there. That said, I haven't a clue what his numbers will look like. Too many talented guys to spread the ball around to. However, he could be a really effective player with far less than those numbers.
Over on TD's, under on everything else.  
Section331 : 7/20/2017 4:07 pm : link
If he is over on catches and yards, he's likely rookie of the year. Not that it is out of the question, but I would say that is the upper end of his production. My over/under #'s would be more like 40/650/5 TD's.
RE: I don't see blocking as a key for Engram  
John from Atlanta : 7/20/2017 4:09 pm : link
In comment 13533740 BillT said:
Quote:
They aren't going to be asking him to line up on Hart's right shoulder. He'll get lined up against LBs and DBs from the slot or on the move. He's a ok matchup there. That said, I haven't a clue what his numbers will look like. Too many talented guys to spread the ball around to. However, he could be a really effective player with far less than those numbers.
Well if thats the case your correct. But then hes not a TE and basically an upgrade over Shep.
He's going to have to line up in-line  
Section331 : 7/20/2017 4:14 pm : link
at times. If not, he's little more than a slot receiver. There's nothing wrong with that, but it diminishes his perceived value quite a bit.

That said, I think the blocking concerns are overstated. It's not that he can't block, it's that he's a little underweight. Even so, he's not going to be blocking DL one-on-one very often. He'll hold his own with LB's and will win more battles than he loses with DB's.
Under  
Clintqb17 : 7/20/2017 4:15 pm : link
On receptions, over for long play and over on TD's
RE: Under  
annexOPR : 7/20/2017 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13533790 Clintqb17 said:
Quote:
On receptions, over for long play and over on TD's


agreed ... I'm expecting 8 TDs and him to be way over that "long" by halftime vs Dallas.
RE: Engram needs  
OBJRoyal : 7/20/2017 5:02 pm : link
In comment 13533687 John from Atlanta said:
Quote:
to know how to block, then the skies the limit. If he cant develop into a solid/average blocker, it will defeat the entire purpose of having a te.


Why does he need to know how to block?? Are you talking as an "in line" TE?? By all accounts he is a willing down field blocker. I doubt he will be used as an "in line" TE much
RE: RE: I don't see blocking as a key for Engram  
BillT : 7/20/2017 5:30 pm : link
In comment 13533771 John from Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 13533740 BillT said:


Quote:


They aren't going to be asking him to line up on Hart's right shoulder. He'll get lined up against LBs and DBs from the slot or on the move. He's a ok matchup there. That said, I haven't a clue what his numbers will look like. Too many talented guys to spread the ball around to. However, he could be a really effective player with far less than those numbers.

Well if thats the case your correct. But then hes not a TE and basically an upgrade over Shep.

He's 6'3" 236. How many 6'5" 270 lb DEs do you think they are going to ask him to block How many 255 lb SAMs? Doesn't mean he isn't a TE. Blocking DEs isn't the only job that defines a TE.
I will be shocked if he catches  
Doomster : 7/20/2017 5:31 pm : link
less than 8 td's.....

With Marshall and OBj and SS, we spread them out and he becomes the under target....I don't think there are many LB'ers that can stay with him.....

He may not have high receptions and yardage per se, but I expect YAC from him, something we didn't get from our TE's last season....
As for blocking, if he can't be taught to chip block  
Doomster : 7/20/2017 5:32 pm : link
to help the Tackles, time to get a new TE coach....
his blocking  
annexOPR : 7/20/2017 5:33 pm : link
is such a ridiculously exaggerated "weakness"


I here Myles Garrett can pass rush - ( New Window )
It's so tough to judge...  
ZGiants98 : 7/20/2017 7:09 pm : link
On one hand, I don't think he's going to get a lot play early because he's not really a blocking TE and it's an extremely difficult learning curve for most TE in general.

On the other hand, I think he's a Beckham type talent and could take the world by storm.

hmmmmm  
Torrag : 7/20/2017 11:29 pm : link
55 grabs
700 yards
65 yard long
4 TD
Under except for tds  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2017 6:44 am : link
But that would be a damn good rookie year for a TE
Nickname....  
Doomster : 7/21/2017 8:44 am : link
Maybe we should call OBj, SS, Marshall and Engram the

"Molokai 4"!
RE: over, this kid is going to be a revelation  
Jersey55 : 7/22/2017 11:00 am : link
In comment 13533488 gtt350 said:
Quote:
i say 8 td's. Eli will be checking down to him constantly also on 3rd down

I agree, with the offensive line being a question mark I would think the TE will be seeing a lot quick passes.
here is what I don't understand and if some one knows I would  
Jersey55 : 7/22/2017 11:07 am : link
appreciate the info, why is it that college coaches don't teach TEs how to be a blocker, most TEs come into the pros and don't know how to block...
