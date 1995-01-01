Over/Under Stats for Engram BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/20/2017 1:58 pm G 15 Rec 74 Yds 894 Avg 12.1 Yds/G 59.6 Lng 30 TD 2



Give me your over/unders and what you think a successful season would be for him.



Those are Shockey's rookie season stats to compare too.



100% John from Atlanta : 7/20/2017 1:59 pm : link under. His early inability to block combined with being a rookie Id have to go under.



I am not as high as most here about Engram.

Under on the receptions Tuckrule : 7/20/2017 2:02 pm : link Over on his long for the year and over on td

over, this kid is going to be a revelation gtt350 : 7/20/2017 2:02 pm : link i say 8 td's. Eli will be checking down to him constantly also on 3rd down

A lot of mouths to feed in the offense allstarjim : 7/20/2017 2:10 pm : link But I really think they are going to try to get him involved very quickly to scare teams out of the Cover 2 and open up things more for OBJ (and Marshall).



I think a good season would be something around 60-800-6.

I expect KWALL2 : 7/20/2017 2:15 pm : link A Ditka like impact as a rookie.



I'll go over those numbers especially TDs.

about right except the TDs Csonka : 7/20/2017 2:16 pm : link Eli loves the TE. Even bad ones. He'll be very good.

Sure, his route running looks great santacruzom : 7/20/2017 3:11 pm : link but his run after catch and ball skills are what intrigue me the most. Given that a lot of the defensive backfield will likely be out of ideal position to make a play on him due to Beckham's gravity, I expect some really good numbers.



But nearly 900 yards as a rookie? That might be a lot to ask. Remember that even some of the best tight ends in history didn't even eclipse 500 yards in their first year.

well under but except for TD's larryflower37 : 7/20/2017 3:12 pm : link I would be thrilled with 45 catches 600 yds and 5 TDS as long as his drop rate is good.

The thing that the last couple of TE lacked was making the big catch in the big spot.



That's what separated Boss, Ballard, Etc. They alway seemed to get loose on 3rd down and big moments.

but yeah, I definitely take the over santacruzom : 7/20/2017 3:12 pm : link on the Long. I'd actually be surprised if he doesn't bust a 60+ yarder to the house.

fewer catches/yards than Shockey giants#1 : 7/20/2017 3:13 pm : link Better ypc and more TDs.

RE: well under but except for TD's giants#1 : 7/20/2017 3:14 pm : link

Quote: I would be thrilled with 45 catches 600 yds and 5 TDS as long as his drop rate is good.

The thing that the last couple of TE lacked was making the big catch in the big spot.



That's what separated Boss, Ballard, Etc. They alway seemed to get loose on 3rd down and big moments.



Yup, if Engram does that with Shepard (slightly) improving on last year's numbers and BM surpassing Cruz's and Beckham being Beckham, this offense is going to score 25+ pts/game. In comment 13533637 larryflower37 said:Yup, if Engram does that with Shepard (slightly) improving on last year's numbers and BM surpassing Cruz's and Beckham being Beckham, this offense is going to score 25+ pts/game.

Engram needs John from Atlanta : 7/20/2017 3:34 pm : link to know how to block, then the skies the limit. If he cant develop into a solid/average blocker, it will defeat the entire purpose of having a te.

Under Dodge : 7/20/2017 3:51 pm : link 200 less yards

15-20 less receiptions

RE: Under larryflower37 : 7/20/2017 3:53 pm : link

Quote: 200 less yards

15-20 less receiptions



Dodge so who takes the 60+ targets that usually go to the TE position? In comment 13533727 Dodge said:Dodge so who takes the 60+ targets that usually go to the TE position?

I don't see blocking as a key for Engram BillT : 7/20/2017 3:56 pm : link They aren't going to be asking him to line up on Hart's right shoulder. He'll get lined up against LBs and DBs from the slot or on the move. He's a ok matchup there. That said, I haven't a clue what his numbers will look like. Too many talented guys to spread the ball around to. However, he could be a really effective player with far less than those numbers.

Over on TD's, under on everything else. Section331 : 7/20/2017 4:07 pm : link If he is over on catches and yards, he's likely rookie of the year. Not that it is out of the question, but I would say that is the upper end of his production. My over/under #'s would be more like 40/650/5 TD's.

RE: I don't see blocking as a key for Engram John from Atlanta : 7/20/2017 4:09 pm : link

Quote: They aren't going to be asking him to line up on Hart's right shoulder. He'll get lined up against LBs and DBs from the slot or on the move. He's a ok matchup there. That said, I haven't a clue what his numbers will look like. Too many talented guys to spread the ball around to. However, he could be a really effective player with far less than those numbers. Well if thats the case your correct. But then hes not a TE and basically an upgrade over Shep. In comment 13533740 BillT said:Well if thats the case your correct. But then hes not a TE and basically an upgrade over Shep.

He's going to have to line up in-line Section331 : 7/20/2017 4:14 pm : link at times. If not, he's little more than a slot receiver. There's nothing wrong with that, but it diminishes his perceived value quite a bit.



That said, I think the blocking concerns are overstated. It's not that he can't block, it's that he's a little underweight. Even so, he's not going to be blocking DL one-on-one very often. He'll hold his own with LB's and will win more battles than he loses with DB's.

Under Clintqb17 : 7/20/2017 4:15 pm : link On receptions, over for long play and over on TD's

RE: Under annexOPR : 7/20/2017 4:30 pm : link

Quote: On receptions, over for long play and over on TD's



agreed ... I'm expecting 8 TDs and him to be way over that "long" by halftime vs Dallas. In comment 13533790 Clintqb17 said:agreed ... I'm expecting 8 TDs and him to be way over that "long" by halftime vs Dallas.

RE: Engram needs OBJRoyal : 7/20/2017 5:02 pm : link

Quote: to know how to block, then the skies the limit. If he cant develop into a solid/average blocker, it will defeat the entire purpose of having a te.



Why does he need to know how to block?? Are you talking as an "in line" TE?? By all accounts he is a willing down field blocker. I doubt he will be used as an "in line" TE much In comment 13533687 John from Atlanta said:Why does he need to know how to block?? Are you talking as an "in line" TE?? By all accounts he is a willing down field blocker. I doubt he will be used as an "in line" TE much

RE: RE: I don't see blocking as a key for Engram BillT : 7/20/2017 5:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13533740 BillT said:





Quote:





They aren't going to be asking him to line up on Hart's right shoulder. He'll get lined up against LBs and DBs from the slot or on the move. He's a ok matchup there. That said, I haven't a clue what his numbers will look like. Too many talented guys to spread the ball around to. However, he could be a really effective player with far less than those numbers.



Well if thats the case your correct. But then hes not a TE and basically an upgrade over Shep.

He's 6'3" 236. How many 6'5" 270 lb DEs do you think they are going to ask him to block How many 255 lb SAMs? Doesn't mean he isn't a TE. Blocking DEs isn't the only job that defines a TE. In comment 13533771 John from Atlanta said:He's 6'3" 236. How many 6'5" 270 lb DEs do you think they are going to ask him to block How many 255 lb SAMs? Doesn't mean he isn't a TE. Blocking DEs isn't the only job that defines a TE.

I will be shocked if he catches Doomster : 7/20/2017 5:31 pm : link less than 8 td's.....



With Marshall and OBj and SS, we spread them out and he becomes the under target....I don't think there are many LB'ers that can stay with him.....



He may not have high receptions and yardage per se, but I expect YAC from him, something we didn't get from our TE's last season....

As for blocking, if he can't be taught to chip block Doomster : 7/20/2017 5:32 pm : link to help the Tackles, time to get a new TE coach....

It's so tough to judge... ZGiants98 : 7/20/2017 7:09 pm : link On one hand, I don't think he's going to get a lot play early because he's not really a blocking TE and it's an extremely difficult learning curve for most TE in general.



On the other hand, I think he's a Beckham type talent and could take the world by storm.





hmmmmm Torrag : 7/20/2017 11:29 pm : link 55 grabs

700 yards

65 yard long

4 TD

Under except for tds Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2017 6:44 am : link But that would be a damn good rookie year for a TE

Nickname.... Doomster : 7/21/2017 8:44 am : link Maybe we should call OBj, SS, Marshall and Engram the



"Molokai 4"!

RE: over, this kid is going to be a revelation Jersey55 : 7/22/2017 11:00 am : link

Quote: i say 8 td's. Eli will be checking down to him constantly also on 3rd down

I agree, with the offensive line being a question mark I would think the TE will be seeing a lot quick passes. In comment 13533488 gtt350 said:I agree, with the offensive line being a question mark I would think the TE will be seeing a lot quick passes.