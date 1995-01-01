Over/Under Stats for Engram

G15 Rec 74 Yds 894 Avg 12.1 Yds/G 59.6 Lng 30 TD 2
Give me your over/unders and what you think a successful season would be for him.
Those are Shockey's rookie season stats to compare too.
under. His early inability to block combined with being a rookie Id have to go under.
I am not as high as most here about Engram.
Over on his long for the year and over on td
i say 8 td's. Eli will be checking down to him constantly also on 3rd down
But I really think they are going to try to get him involved very quickly to scare teams out of the Cover 2 and open up things more for OBJ (and Marshall).
I think a good season would be something around 60-800-6.
A Ditka like impact as a rookie.
I'll go over those numbers especially TDs.
Eli loves the TE. Even bad ones. He'll be very good.
but his run after catch and ball skills are what intrigue me the most. Given that a lot of the defensive backfield will likely be out of ideal position to make a play on him due to Beckham's gravity, I expect some really good numbers.
But nearly 900 yards as a rookie? That might be a lot to ask. Remember that even some of the best tight ends in history didn't even eclipse 500 yards in their first year.
I would be thrilled with 45 catches 600 yds and 5 TDS as long as his drop rate is good.
The thing that the last couple of TE lacked was making the big catch in the big spot.
That's what separated Boss, Ballard, Etc. They alway seemed to get loose on 3rd down and big moments.
on the Long. I'd actually be surprised if he doesn't bust a 60+ yarder to the house.
larryflower37 said:
| I would be thrilled with 45 catches 600 yds and 5 TDS as long as his drop rate is good.
The thing that the last couple of TE lacked was making the big catch in the big spot.
That's what separated Boss, Ballard, Etc. They alway seemed to get loose on 3rd down and big moments.
Yup, if Engram does that with Shepard (slightly) improving on last year's numbers and BM surpassing Cruz's and Beckham being Beckham, this offense is going to score 25+ pts/game.
to know how to block, then the skies the limit. If he cant develop into a solid/average blocker, it will defeat the entire purpose of having a te.
200 less yards
15-20 less receiptions
Dodge said:
| 200 less yards
15-20 less receiptions
Dodge so who takes the 60+ targets that usually go to the TE position?
They aren't going to be asking him to line up on Hart's right shoulder. He'll get lined up against LBs and DBs from the slot or on the move. He's a ok matchup there. That said, I haven't a clue what his numbers will look like. Too many talented guys to spread the ball around to. However, he could be a really effective player with far less than those numbers.
If he is over on catches and yards, he's likely rookie of the year. Not that it is out of the question, but I would say that is the upper end of his production. My over/under #'s would be more like 40/650/5 TD's.
BillT said:
| They aren't going to be asking him to line up on Hart's right shoulder. He'll get lined up against LBs and DBs from the slot or on the move. He's a ok matchup there. That said, I haven't a clue what his numbers will look like. Too many talented guys to spread the ball around to. However, he could be a really effective player with far less than those numbers.
Well if thats the case your correct. But then hes not a TE and basically an upgrade over Shep.
at times. If not, he's little more than a slot receiver. There's nothing wrong with that, but it diminishes his perceived value quite a bit.
That said, I think the blocking concerns are overstated. It's not that he can't block, it's that he's a little underweight. Even so, he's not going to be blocking DL one-on-one very often. He'll hold his own with LB's and will win more battles than he loses with DB's.
On receptions, over for long play and over on TD's
Clintqb17 said:
| On receptions, over for long play and over on TD's
agreed ... I'm expecting 8 TDs and him to be way over that "long" by halftime vs Dallas.
John from Atlanta said:
| to know how to block, then the skies the limit. If he cant develop into a solid/average blocker, it will defeat the entire purpose of having a te.
Why does he need to know how to block?? Are you talking as an "in line" TE?? By all accounts he is a willing down field blocker. I doubt he will be used as an "in line" TE much
John from Atlanta said:
| In comment 13533740 BillT said:
Quote:
They aren't going to be asking him to line up on Hart's right shoulder. He'll get lined up against LBs and DBs from the slot or on the move. He's a ok matchup there. That said, I haven't a clue what his numbers will look like. Too many talented guys to spread the ball around to. However, he could be a really effective player with far less than those numbers.
Well if thats the case your correct. But then hes not a TE and basically an upgrade over Shep.
He's 6'3" 236. How many 6'5" 270 lb DEs do you think they are going to ask him to block How many 255 lb SAMs? Doesn't mean he isn't a TE. Blocking DEs isn't the only job that defines a TE.
less than 8 td's.....
With Marshall and OBj and SS, we spread them out and he becomes the under target....I don't think there are many LB'ers that can stay with him.....
He may not have high receptions and yardage per se, but I expect YAC from him, something we didn't get from our TE's last season....
to help the Tackles, time to get a new TE coach....
is such a ridiculously exaggerated "weakness"
I here Myles Garrett can pass rush
On one hand, I don't think he's going to get a lot play early because he's not really a blocking TE and it's an extremely difficult learning curve for most TE in general.
On the other hand, I think he's a Beckham type talent and could take the world by storm.
55 grabs
700 yards
65 yard long
4 TD
But that would be a damn good rookie year for a TE
Maybe we should call OBj, SS, Marshall and Engram the
"Molokai 4"!
gtt350 said:
| i say 8 td's. Eli will be checking down to him constantly also on 3rd down
I agree, with the offensive line being a question mark I would think the TE will be seeing a lot quick passes.
appreciate the info, why is it that college coaches don't teach TEs how to be a blocker, most TEs come into the pros and don't know how to block...