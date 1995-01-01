Two quarterbacks, or three?

What should they do?
Should they roll the dice and go with Spiderman, saving a slot for a FB/TE/OL/DL/CB/S?
Or do we lose a player by carrying 3 qb's?
If Eli goes down, can we play conservative and win with Webb?
Or do we need a veteran backup?
Or does it even make a difference? If Eli goes down, and we are f*cked either way? If that is the case, then just go with the web spinner......
Can't leave the season in the hands of a rookie with no history of being under center.
We have to carry Geno or Johnson.
I'd be shocked if it were not three.
Even if Webb plays like Prescott during the preseason I still think the Giants would keep him as the 3rd QB unless Smith and Johnson both play terribly.
The Giants think it's best for Webb's development that he spend the year focused on his mechanics and the playbook as the 3rd string QB.
Eli Manning
Geno Smith
Davis Webb
QB (3) Eli, Geno, and Webb
RB (4) Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa
WR (6) Odell, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, King, Lewis
TE(4) Engram, Ellison, Adams, LaCosse
OL (8) Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Bisnowaty, Jones
DL (10) JPP, Snacks, Tomlinson, Vernon, Okwara, Moss, Taylor, Thomas, and Bromley
LB (6) Kennard, Goodson, Cassilas, JT Thomas, Keenen Robinson, Herzlich
CB (5) Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, M. Thompson
S (4) Collins, D. Thompson, Adams, Behre
ST (3) Rosas, Wing, DeOssie
Tough cuts: Powe, Rudolph, Shane Smith, Wheeler, Deayon, Wynn, OO, Gettis, Tye
so add back in the winner of Wynn/OO battle. 6 DE is a lot but Taylor can move inside on certain downs, as can others.
Why do they need ten DL?
My breakdown:
QB: 3
RB: 4
TE: 4
WR: 5
OL: 9
DL: 9
LB: 6
DB: 10
ST: 3
Many young QBs have been thrown into the fire. A bunch have been able to manage a game reasonably ok..
Johnson and Smith are garbage. Might as well go with the kid if Eli goes down..I'd love the flexibility of an extra roster spot..
to run a short script of plays so that he could finish a game. In all likelyhood, either Smith or Johnson (or both) will be sitting on their couch after cut -down and be available, if needed.
We can't win with Geno or Johnson either, so whats the difference. At least Webb will get better.
(assuming Web isn't completely lost in the next few weeks). But, the Giants will keep 3.
training camp/preseason can help with the decision but I lean toward just keeping Webb as the back up. As others have noted above, plenty of rookie QBs play and be reasonably successful. I would prefer to have the extra roster spot.
And can we hold off on assigning nicknames at least until he takes a snap in a game?
That being said, pre-season can change things. Stranger stuff has happened. (look who the backup was in 07- the hefty lefty!)
it would be a shock if they kept only 2.
If Eli got hurt in midseason, we'd probably go down the tubes. But if we made the playoffs -- or were close -- you'd rather bring in an experienced guy who, with our defense, might succeed in pulling out a few game-managed wins.
We can't win with Geno or Johnson either, so whats the difference. At least Webb will get better.
Disagree 100%. We should have a top 5 defense. Geno could absolutely win us a few games if Eli was out for little while. Not all injuries are season enders.
Why do they need ten DL?
My breakdown:
QB: 3
RB: 4
TE: 4
WR: 5
OL: 9
DL: 9
LB: 6
DB: 10
ST: 3
Thanks for the cookie cutter diagram. Lol. We have a lot of draft picks and money invested in DE so I could see us going there with our last spot. We normally keep 5. Obviously that last spot can go to an extra OL or somewhere else.
If Webb plays well this preseason...
Anybody think Webb ends up on disabled list? He is a hard worker by all accounts but, he is not ready to play yet. Bring him along slowly (no pressure), save a roster spot and let him learn(?)
No DL in football. If you place him on the IR he can't practice with the team and therefore won't develop. So, No, that wouldn't happen unless he was actually hurt.
shows enough to only keep 2 (I doubt it.)
Also, I hope Smith has an awesome pre-season and we can use him as trade bait. (another pipe dream)
Ultimately we end up with 3 and very little confidence after Eli
That's what I meant ... the DL. I know he will be gone for the season but, so what really And then keep the other 3 with the most experience(?).
To accurately determine if he's capable of being the team's #2 QB. So in all likelihood he'll sit behind Eli and either Smith or Johnson.
That's what I meant ... the DL. I know he will be gone for the season but, so what really And then keep the other 3 with the most experience(?).
Did it again. IR not DL ....
Hoping 2. Gino was just terrible with the jets. Why expect that to change?
Modification they permitted a couple years ago? A third qb still counts towards overall roster number but now on game day your third qb doesn't count against active player roster correct?
No. They eliminated the 3rd QB rule when they expanded the number of gameday-active players from 45 to 46.
You are a damned encyclopedia. How do you do it?
and it would be a shame not to give Webb as many reps/snaps, if not more, than either of those two guys this summer.
I'm not human, but the chicks still dig me.
Eli and Webb.
If eli goes down Josh Johnson and/or Geno Smith will not be able carry the load. I like Johnson better of the two, based on what ive seen of them during meaningfull games but neither is that much better then the other. I cant imagine webb being too far behind these guys, though i could be wrong.
unless webb comes in and is flat out clueless i go with 2 QBs. The hall of famer and the young back up setting up to fill big shoes down the line.
I don t see how Web gets serious time in preseason.
but I would be shocked if it is not 3. Webb will be #3 and I think Smith would have to be horrible to not be #2.