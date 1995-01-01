Two quarterbacks, or three? Doomster : 7/22/2017 1:34 pm What should they do?



Should they roll the dice and go with Spiderman, saving a slot for a FB/TE/OL/DL/CB/S?



Or do we lose a player by carrying 3 qb's?



If Eli goes down, can we play conservative and win with Webb?



Or do we need a veteran backup?



Or does it even make a difference? If Eli goes down, and we are f*cked either way? If that is the case, then just go with the web spinner......

3 Torrag : 7/22/2017 1:38 pm : link Can't leave the season in the hands of a rookie with no history of being under center.

We can not win with Webb ZGiants98 : 7/22/2017 1:38 pm : link We have to carry Geno or Johnson.

3 Jay on the Island : 7/22/2017 1:45 pm : link Even if Webb plays like Prescott during the preseason I still think the Giants would keep him as the 3rd QB unless Smith and Johnson both play terribly.

My read on it is that... Milton : 7/22/2017 1:49 pm : link The Giants think it's best for Webb's development that he spend the year focused on his mechanics and the playbook as the 3rd string QB.

My guess is 3 EddieNYG : 7/22/2017 1:49 pm : link Eli Manning

Geno Smith

Davis Webb

My roster: ZGiants98 : 7/22/2017 1:53 pm : link QB (3) Eli, Geno, and Webb



RB (4) Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, Darkwa



WR (6) Odell, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, King, Lewis



TE(4) Engram, Ellison, Adams, LaCosse



OL (8) Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Bisnowaty, Jones



DL (10) JPP, Snacks, Tomlinson, Vernon, Okwara, Moss, Taylor, Thomas, and Bromley



LB (6) Kennard, Goodson, Cassilas, JT Thomas, Keenen Robinson, Herzlich



CB (5) Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, M. Thompson



S (4) Collins, D. Thompson, Adams, Behre



ST (3) Rosas, Wing, DeOssie



Tough cuts: Powe, Rudolph, Shane Smith, Wheeler, Deayon, Wynn, OO, Gettis, Tye

And I just realized my DL had 9 ZGiants98 : 7/22/2017 2:02 pm : link so add back in the winner of Wynn/OO battle. 6 DE is a lot but Taylor can move inside on certain downs, as can others.

RE: And I just realized my DL had 9 Milton : 7/22/2017 2:06 pm : link

Quote: so add back in the winner of Wynn/OO battle. 6 DE is a lot but Taylor can move inside on certain downs, as can others. Why do they need ten DL?



My breakdown:

QB: 3

RB: 4

TE: 4

WR: 5

OL: 9

DL: 9

LB: 6

DB: 10

ST: 3

Why do they need ten DL?My breakdown:QB: 3RB: 4TE: 4WR: 5OL: 9DL: 9LB: 6DB: 10ST: 3

2 Big Blue '56 : 7/22/2017 2:28 pm : link Many young QBs have been thrown into the fire. A bunch have been able to manage a game reasonably ok..



Johnson and Smith are garbage. Might as well go with the kid if Eli goes down..I'd love the flexibility of an extra roster spot..

Give Webb enough reps PEEJ : 7/22/2017 2:57 pm : link to run a short script of plays so that he could finish a game. In all likelyhood, either Smith or Johnson (or both) will be sitting on their couch after cut -down and be available, if needed.

RE: We can not win with Webb PatersonPlank : 7/22/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: We have to carry Geno or Johnson.



We can't win with Geno or Johnson either, so whats the difference. At least Webb will get better.

We SHOULD keep 2 QBs ZogZerg : 7/22/2017 3:04 pm : link (assuming Web isn't completely lost in the next few weeks). But, the Giants will keep 3.

I think jpennyva : 7/22/2017 3:13 pm : link training camp/preseason can help with the decision but I lean toward just keeping Webb as the back up. As others have noted above, plenty of rookie QBs play and be reasonably successful. I would prefer to have the extra roster spot.

3 Diver_Down : 7/22/2017 3:28 pm : link And can we hold off on assigning nicknames at least until he takes a snap in a game?

3 CT Charlie : 7/22/2017 5:00 pm : link If Eli got hurt in midseason, we'd probably go down the tubes. But if we made the playoffs -- or were close -- you'd rather bring in an experienced guy who, with our defense, might succeed in pulling out a few game-managed wins.

RE: RE: We can not win with Webb ZGiants98 : 7/22/2017 5:17 pm : link

























Disagree 100%. We should have a top 5 defense. Geno could absolutely win us a few games if Eli was out for little while. Not all injuries are season enders.

RE: RE: And I just realized my DL had 9 ZGiants98 : 7/22/2017 5:21 pm : link











































Thanks for the cookie cutter diagram. Lol. We have a lot of draft picks and money invested in DE so I could see us going there with our last spot. We normally keep 5. Obviously that last spot can go to an extra OL or somewhere else.

2 Thinblueline : 7/22/2017 5:49 pm : link If Webb plays well this preseason...

Didn't read all the posts but, short lease : 7/22/2017 7:02 pm : link Anybody think Webb ends up on disabled list? He is a hard worker by all accounts but, he is not ready to play yet. Bring him along slowly (no pressure), save a roster spot and let him learn(?)

RE: Didn't read all the posts but, ZogZerg : 7/22/2017 7:09 pm : link

Quote: Anybody think Webb ends up on disabled list? He is a hard worker by all accounts but, he is not ready to play yet. Bring him along slowly (no pressure), save a roster spot and let him learn(?)



No DL in football. If you place him on the IR he can't practice with the team and therefore won't develop. So, No, that wouldn't happen unless he was actually hurt.

Best news would be that Webb larryflower37 : 7/22/2017 7:26 pm : link shows enough to only keep 2 (I doubt it.)



Also, I hope Smith has an awesome pre-season and we can use him as trade bait. (another pipe dream)



Ultimately we end up with 3 and very little confidence after Eli





RE: RE: Didn't read all the posts but, short lease : 7/22/2017 7:31 pm : link

























That's what I meant ... the DL. I know he will be gone for the season but, so what really And then keep the other 3 with the most experience(?).

I doubt that Webb will get enough reps this summer... Klaatu : 7/22/2017 7:33 pm : link To accurately determine if he's capable of being the team's #2 QB. So in all likelihood he'll sit behind Eli and either Smith or Johnson.

RE: RE: RE: Didn't read all the posts but, short lease : 7/22/2017 7:34 pm : link













































Did it again. IR not DL ....

Thinking 3 Giant John : 7/22/2017 8:12 pm : link Hoping 2. Gino was just terrible with the jets. Why expect that to change?

Can someone refresh my memory on the roster bhill410 : 7/23/2017 7:58 am : link Modification they permitted a couple years ago? A third qb still counts towards overall roster number but now on game day your third qb doesn't count against active player roster correct?

RE: Can someone refresh my memory on the roster Klaatu : 7/23/2017 9:14 am : link

Quote: Modification they permitted a couple years ago? A third qb still counts towards overall roster number but now on game day your third qb doesn't count against active player roster correct?



No. They eliminated the 3rd QB rule when they expanded the number of gameday-active players from 45 to 46.

Klaatu bigfish703 : 7/23/2017 1:07 pm : link You are a damned encyclopedia. How do you do it?

2 as long as Webb isn't lost in comparison to Smith/Johnson Jimmy Googs : 7/23/2017 1:33 pm : link and it would be a shame not to give Webb as many reps/snaps, if not more, than either of those two guys this summer.





RE: Klaatu Klaatu : 7/23/2017 3:44 pm : link









I'm not human, but the chicks still dig me.

2 BlackburnBalledOut : 7/23/2017 6:25 pm : link Eli and Webb.



If eli goes down Josh Johnson and/or Geno Smith will not be able carry the load. I like Johnson better of the two, based on what ive seen of them during meaningfull games but neither is that much better then the other. I cant imagine webb being too far behind these guys, though i could be wrong.



unless webb comes in and is flat out clueless i go with 2 QBs. The hall of famer and the young back up setting up to fill big shoes down the line.





Sign me up bigfish703 : 7/23/2017 6:34 pm : link for the next model.

If there is going to be a serious competition for #2 joeinpa : 7/23/2017 9:57 pm : link I don t see how Web gets serious time in preseason.