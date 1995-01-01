If you could add 1 Giant from the past to the current roster CMicks3110 : 7/22/2017 6:27 pm that isn't' a HoFer or perennial pro-bowler. Who would you add?



For me, our weakness is between linebacker and o-line. I'd probably want to add Kareem McKenzie to the right side of our o-line to give us a dynamic power run blocker to help create a juggernaut offenset hat I think we have the potential to have.



2nd Target: Jeff Hostettler. A proven Super Bowl Winner that could take over if Eli were to get hurt might be helpful on a loaded roster. We wouldn't want our season to go down on one bad hit to our marquee player



3rd Target: LB-Mike Barrow, passionate middle linebacker, could be an emotional anchor to a talented unit in need of an enforcer.

Jumbo PaulN : 7/22/2017 8:10 pm : link He would end the left tackle problems and also was a great run blocker. If I could add two the other would be Kareem McKenzie, that would have made a great pair of bookend tackles.

Elliot or Snee Giant John : 7/22/2017 8:19 pm : link Or give me a RB maybe Tiki in his prime.

Maybe I didn't read everyrhing robbieballs2003 : 7/22/2017 8:20 pm : link But nobody said Osi yet? There are a lot of good names brought up already. McKenzie first popped into my head but I am surprised Osi wasn't brough up. He would give this D exactly what it needs which is more pass rush and rest for JPP amd Vernon.

1. LT (duh) Maryland Giant : 7/22/2017 8:34 pm : link 2. Roosevelt Brown

3. Tiki Barber



Add all 3 and I love our chances.

RE: LT... Anakim : 7/22/2017 8:34 pm : link

Quote: Absolutely a no brainer.





...Nah, too easy In comment 13536237 Ed A. said:...Nah, too easy

I'd go with Hammer too Anakim : 7/22/2017 8:35 pm : link Problem with Barrow is that while he was a beast against the run, I don't think he would do that well in the passing game. He was a pretty limited athlete.

List PaulN : 7/22/2017 8:54 pm : link Jumbo

McKenzie

Snee

Armstead

Pierce

Barrow



paying attention gm7b5 : 7/22/2017 8:55 pm : link has so jumped the shark for sooo long, damn. it got missed twice in this post

To make it both easier and more difficult at the same time... Milton : 7/22/2017 9:03 pm : link I would limit it to former players who never made a Pro Bowl. It avoids the argument over how many Pro Bowls make you a perennial Pro Bowl player (i.e., Tiki Barber).

Wow. Pete died two years ago. Shit man. Maryland Giant : 7/22/2017 9:03 pm : link Spider Lockhart gone too.



John Mendenhall was a hammer too.

I'd got with Elliott. yatqb : 7/22/2017 9:04 pm : link MacKenzie's a good choice too. Chris Snee made a few Pro Bowls, but if he fits the criteria I'd go with him first.

RE: Hate to say it Jim in Tampa : 7/22/2017 9:04 pm : link

Quote: Tiki Barber



+1



I dislike Tiki as much as many other Giants fans, but if we can't choose HOFers or perennial Pro Bowlers (only 3 times in 10 years for Tiki) then it's GOT to be Tiki.



He takes this offense to another level. In comment 13536195 PEEJ said:+1I dislike Tiki as much as many other Giants fans, but if we can't choose HOFers or perennial Pro Bowlers (only 3 times in 10 years for Tiki) then it's GOT to be Tiki.He takes this offense to another level.

The definition of perennial means long time or more than 2 years robbieballs2003 : 7/22/2017 9:06 pm : link So, imo, Osi is a candidate since he only made 2 pro bowls.



I like Hamilton. How about Fred Robbins in his prime? I say Robbins because he provides more of a pass rush than Hamilton.



Remember why we lost to GB. We couldn't get after Rodgers. Yes, DRC getting hurt sucked but Rodgers was so comfortable in the pocket that I think we need to be able to get after him more if we are going to beat them.

Keith Hamilton is a good one GiantJake : 7/22/2017 9:11 pm : link Hammer next to Snacks would be great. Other votes would be for Jumbo Elliott and Jessie Armstead.

RE: In todays Diver_Down : 7/22/2017 9:16 pm : link

Quote: NFL, Strahan by a mile.



Multiple pro-bowls? check

HoF? check



I think your day job has you working too hard. In comment 13536262 John from Atlanta said:Multiple pro-bowls? checkHoF? checkI think your day job has you working too hard.

I'm trying to think Andy Sky : 7/22/2017 9:21 pm : link Of the former Giant who is not in the ring of honor. Jumbo is a really good option.

Hammer (was all pro one year) phil in arizona : 7/22/2017 9:28 pm : link Or Ron Stone (a few pro bowls) if they counted.



I'd go with Charles Way or Jacobs. Get us those tough yards inside.









RE: RE: In todays Gman11 : 7/22/2017 9:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13536262 John from Atlanta said:





Quote:





NFL, Strahan by a mile.







Multiple pro-bowls? check

HoF? check



I think your day job has you working too hard.



Eh. Not any worse than when a guy says 1 player and people list 10 of them. In comment 13536266 Diver_Down said:Eh. Not any worse than when a guy says 1 player and people list 10 of them.

think a better hypothetical game to play would be no pro bowls at all djm : 7/22/2017 9:56 pm : link Pick a giant from the past that never made a pro bowl or all pro. Some of the names listed earlier here made multiple pro bowls some were even all pro. Marshall, banks, bavaro, barber -- all these guys are great great players as far as I'm concerned. And they made pro bowls(s) ---those are easy calls to make. Many others are too. Find me the perfect fitting player that never made a pro bowl. Kinda challenging.



A guy that unfairly never made a pro bowl -- mark Collins but this giants team is loaded at cb. I think McKenzie made a pro bowl -- didn't he make it in 2008?? Just checked McKenzie made all pro 2010. Toomer never made a pro bowl but we are great at WR....



I'll go the sneaky route and take Andy headen. He was good enough to be a very good starter. He'd do just fine in this defense. Either hunt or headen whichever guy was better suited to shine in the 4/3.







Another vote for Jumbo or Kareem speedywheels : 7/22/2017 10:08 pm : link Give Eli some time, and this offense will be lethal...

RE: The definition of perennial means long time or more than 2 years Jim in Tampa : 7/22/2017 10:11 pm : link I believe that definition refers to plants...



adjective

1. lasting for an indefinitely long time; enduring:

her perennial beauty.

2. (of plants) having a life cycle lasting more than two years.



Tiki is not a plant.

With those prerequisites bubba0825 : 7/22/2017 10:30 pm : link It's tiki barber, and it isn't close.

Tiki bubba0825 : 7/22/2017 10:32 pm : link Is a boraderline hof'er look at his total yards from scrimmage and consider that absolute crap he played with.

Pre injury sehorn would be tough to pass on eli4life : 7/23/2017 6:05 am : link I know secondary is a strength but drc is getting up there and misses time. Think of sehorn jackrabbit and apple lined up together

In response to the original Title question.... Lawrence Taylor SGMen : 7/23/2017 7:02 am : link Why LT? He'd play where Casillas plays and he could blitz a lot; LT was dominant against the run; and, he could also cover with the best of them! You'd be adding a 1st Team All-Pro to an already stellar defense.





David Diehl BlackburnBalledOut : 7/23/2017 8:24 am : link need help on the line. he can play T/G

William Roberts (only made one Pro Bowl, 1990) Klaatu : 7/23/2017 8:29 am : link So he can step in for Justin Pugh when Pugh gets hurt again this year, and take over for him next year when some other team decides to give Pugh the monster contract he keeps talking about.

Pat Summerall, oldog : 7/23/2017 9:43 am : link we could sure use a proven clutch kicker.

Lots of folks not reading the thread premise. No HoFers, no perennial Beezer : 7/23/2017 10:04 am : link All-Pros.



+++



Lots of possibilities, but I think I'd go with positions of the most need. Not a star, but a solid, durable starter on decent lines for several years: Doug Riesenberg.



Top choice: Kareem McKenzie, but he was an all-pro in 2010, so may not qualify here.



I'd also look at Rob Carpenter, as he could help with the run game plus be a real threat out of the backfield.



A 24-year-old Tony Galbreath would be nice, even though he was older with the Giants.



Another non-all-pro who would radically help - Brian Kelley.









Different defensive alignment, but might also be fun Beezer : 7/23/2017 10:07 am : link to add Jim Burt to this line.

RE: Wow. Pete died two years ago. Shit man. aquidneck : 7/23/2017 10:09 am : link

Quote: Spider Lockhart gone too.



John Mendenhall was a hammer too.



Lockhart and Mendenhall both in the same post?



Must be from my era.



Did anyone say Brad Can Pelt? In comment 13536257 Maryland Giant said:Lockhart and Mendenhall both in the same post?Must be from my era.Did anyone say Brad Can Pelt?

Pepper was a 1st-team all-pro once ... Beezer : 7/23/2017 10:17 am : link so perhaps he'd qualify. Imagine adding him.



Or Gary Reasons. Another fantastic addition.

Bart Oates, William Roberts, Jumbo Elliott .... short lease : 7/23/2017 10:45 am : link

Not sure I would go with line backer (or Defense in general) - I love Banks and Armstead and Reasons and Van Pelt .... but, all those guys played when the Giants were using a 3-4 defense. With the 4-3 - I think I would go with DL - Leonard Marshall, George Martin, .... hell maybe even line up Eric Howard next to "Snacks". Snacks and Howard would be one hell of a very strong interior DL.





any OL help - gets us to the SB or close to it.



RE: Maybe I didn't read everyrhing LauderdaleMatty : 7/23/2017 10:49 am : link

Quote: But nobody said Osi yet? There are a lot of good names brought up already. McKenzie first popped into my head but I am surprised Osi wasn't brough up. He would give this D exactly what it needs which is more pass rush and rest for JPP amd Vernon.



They don't need Osi as bad. IMO. You would pick a Osi to rotate in W JPP and Vernon over Leonard Marshall to play next to those guys? Or Armstead or Banks at LB. Or. T like Elliot or McKenzie? Osi is a good to have. I think adding anyone above would have a lot more impact. In comment 13536234 robbieballs2003 said:They don't need Osi as bad. IMO. You would pick a Osi to rotate in W JPP and Vernon over Leonard Marshall to play next to those guys? Or Armstead or Banks at LB. Or. T like Elliot or McKenzie? Osi is a good to have. I think adding anyone above would have a lot more impact.

Not a Pro-Bowler old man : 7/23/2017 12:44 pm : link makes it really hard, because I'd go Rosey Brown, Jumbo, or McKenzie.

I'll go, ready:

Darrell Dess: stable LG

Armstead: always around the ball, quietly made good things happen.

Ard:1/2 Snee, 1/2 Seubert...just plain tough.



Antonio Pierce bigfish703 : 7/23/2017 12:50 pm : link is the prototypical contemporary MLB who can cover as well as stop the run behind our excellent DTs.



I do not know whether BJ Goodson is quick enough for the modern game.

Joe Morrison aquidneck : 7/23/2017 1:52 pm : link qualifies based on the criteria.



Eli would have loved playing with him.

No pro bowls/all pros WillVAB : 7/23/2017 2:34 pm : link A few:



Philippi Sparks -- very good corner under repped on bad Giants teams.



Rich Seubert -- very good OL addresses a huge weakness



Kenny Phillips -- upgrades the FS spot, maybe he doesn't get hurt this time around





Ron Johnson joeinpa : 7/23/2017 7:37 pm : link Or Mendhall, although he might not qualify under stipulation. Too lazy to check.