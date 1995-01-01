Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
If you could add 1 Giant from the past to the current roster

CMicks3110 : 7/22/2017 6:27 pm
that isn't' a HoFer or perennial pro-bowler. Who would you add?

For me, our weakness is between linebacker and o-line. I'd probably want to add Kareem McKenzie to the right side of our o-line to give us a dynamic power run blocker to help create a juggernaut offenset hat I think we have the potential to have.

2nd Target: Jeff Hostettler. A proven Super Bowl Winner that could take over if Eli were to get hurt might be helpful on a loaded roster. We wouldn't want our season to go down on one bad hit to our marquee player

3rd Target: LB-Mike Barrow, passionate middle linebacker, could be an emotional anchor to a talented unit in need of an enforcer.
Jumbo  
PaulN : 7/22/2017 8:10 pm : link
He would end the left tackle problems and also was a great run blocker. If I could add two the other would be Kareem McKenzie, that would have made a great pair of bookend tackles.
Yup just read the subject line. My bad  
Giant John : 7/22/2017 8:16 pm : link
Apologies to all.
Elliot or Snee  
Giant John : 7/22/2017 8:19 pm : link
Or give me a RB maybe Tiki in his prime.
Maybe I didn't read everyrhing  
robbieballs2003 : 7/22/2017 8:20 pm : link
But nobody said Osi yet? There are a lot of good names brought up already. McKenzie first popped into my head but I am surprised Osi wasn't brough up. He would give this D exactly what it needs which is more pass rush and rest for JPP amd Vernon.
LT...  
Ed A. : 7/22/2017 8:33 pm : link
Absolutely a no brainer.
1. LT (duh)  
Maryland Giant : 7/22/2017 8:34 pm : link
2. Roosevelt Brown
3. Tiki Barber

Add all 3 and I love our chances.
RE: LT...  
Anakim : 7/22/2017 8:34 pm : link
In comment 13536237 Ed A. said:
Quote:
Absolutely a no brainer.



...Nah, too easy
I'd go with Hammer too  
Anakim : 7/22/2017 8:35 pm : link
Problem with Barrow is that while he was a beast against the run, I don't think he would do that well in the passing game. He was a pretty limited athlete.
List  
PaulN : 7/22/2017 8:54 pm : link
Jumbo
McKenzie
Snee
Armstead
Pierce
Barrow
paying attention  
gm7b5 : 7/22/2017 8:55 pm : link
has so jumped the shark for sooo long, damn. it got missed twice in this post
Oops.  
Maryland Giant : 7/22/2017 9:00 pm : link
Guilty.

Pete Athas.
To make it both easier and more difficult at the same time...  
Milton : 7/22/2017 9:03 pm : link
I would limit it to former players who never made a Pro Bowl. It avoids the argument over how many Pro Bowls make you a perennial Pro Bowl player (i.e., Tiki Barber).
Wow. Pete died two years ago. Shit man.  
Maryland Giant : 7/22/2017 9:03 pm : link
Spider Lockhart gone too.

John Mendenhall was a hammer too.
I'd got with Elliott.  
yatqb : 7/22/2017 9:04 pm : link
MacKenzie's a good choice too. Chris Snee made a few Pro Bowls, but if he fits the criteria I'd go with him first.
RE: Hate to say it  
Jim in Tampa : 7/22/2017 9:04 pm : link
In comment 13536195 PEEJ said:
Quote:
Tiki Barber


+1

I dislike Tiki as much as many other Giants fans, but if we can't choose HOFers or perennial Pro Bowlers (only 3 times in 10 years for Tiki) then it's GOT to be Tiki.

He takes this offense to another level.
The definition of perennial means long time or more than 2 years  
robbieballs2003 : 7/22/2017 9:06 pm : link
So, imo, Osi is a candidate since he only made 2 pro bowls.

I like Hamilton. How about Fred Robbins in his prime? I say Robbins because he provides more of a pass rush than Hamilton.

Remember why we lost to GB. We couldn't get after Rodgers. Yes, DRC getting hurt sucked but Rodgers was so comfortable in the pocket that I think we need to be able to get after him more if we are going to beat them.
In todays  
John from Atlanta : 7/22/2017 9:08 pm : link
NFL, Strahan by a mile.
Keith Hamilton is a good one  
GiantJake : 7/22/2017 9:11 pm : link
Hammer next to Snacks would be great. Other votes would be for Jumbo Elliott and Jessie Armstead.
RE: In todays  
Diver_Down : 7/22/2017 9:16 pm : link
In comment 13536262 John from Atlanta said:
Quote:
NFL, Strahan by a mile.


Multiple pro-bowls? check
HoF? check

I think your day job has you working too hard.
I'm trying to think  
Andy Sky : 7/22/2017 9:21 pm : link
Of the former Giant who is not in the ring of honor. Jumbo is a really good option.
Hammer (was all pro one year)  
phil in arizona : 7/22/2017 9:28 pm : link
Or Ron Stone (a few pro bowls) if they counted.

I'd go with Charles Way or Jacobs. Get us those tough yards inside.



RE: RE: In todays  
Gman11 : 7/22/2017 9:28 pm : link
In comment 13536266 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 13536262 John from Atlanta said:


Quote:


NFL, Strahan by a mile.



Multiple pro-bowls? check
HoF? check

I think your day job has you working too hard.


Eh. Not any worse than when a guy says 1 player and people list 10 of them.
Carl Banks  
Steve in South Jersey : 7/22/2017 9:31 pm : link
.
think a better hypothetical game to play would be no pro bowls at all  
djm : 7/22/2017 9:56 pm : link
Pick a giant from the past that never made a pro bowl or all pro. Some of the names listed earlier here made multiple pro bowls some were even all pro. Marshall, banks, bavaro, barber -- all these guys are great great players as far as I'm concerned. And they made pro bowls(s) ---those are easy calls to make. Many others are too. Find me the perfect fitting player that never made a pro bowl. Kinda challenging.

A guy that unfairly never made a pro bowl -- mark Collins but this giants team is loaded at cb. I think McKenzie made a pro bowl -- didn't he make it in 2008?? Just checked McKenzie made all pro 2010. Toomer never made a pro bowl but we are great at WR....

I'll go the sneaky route and take Andy headen. He was good enough to be a very good starter. He'd do just fine in this defense. Either hunt or headen whichever guy was better suited to shine in the 4/3.


Another vote for Jumbo or Kareem  
speedywheels : 7/22/2017 10:08 pm : link
Give Eli some time, and this offense will be lethal...
RE: The definition of perennial means long time or more than 2 years  
Jim in Tampa : 7/22/2017 10:11 pm : link
I believe that definition refers to plants...

adjective
1. lasting for an indefinitely long time; enduring:
her perennial beauty.
2. (of plants) having a life cycle lasting more than two years.

Tiki is not a plant.
With those prerequisites  
bubba0825 : 7/22/2017 10:30 pm : link
It's tiki barber, and it isn't close.
Tiki  
bubba0825 : 7/22/2017 10:32 pm : link
Is a boraderline hof'er look at his total yards from scrimmage and consider that absolute crap he played with.
Pre injury sehorn would be tough to pass on  
eli4life : 7/23/2017 6:05 am : link
I know secondary is a strength but drc is getting up there and misses time. Think of sehorn jackrabbit and apple lined up together
Armstead  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/23/2017 6:19 am : link
...
In response to the original Title question.... Lawrence Taylor  
SGMen : 7/23/2017 7:02 am : link
Why LT? He'd play where Casillas plays and he could blitz a lot; LT was dominant against the run; and, he could also cover with the best of them! You'd be adding a 1st Team All-Pro to an already stellar defense.

Carl Banks  
TheMick7 : 7/23/2017 8:06 am : link
.
David Diehl  
BlackburnBalledOut : 7/23/2017 8:24 am : link
need help on the line. he can play T/G
William Roberts (only made one Pro Bowl, 1990)  
Klaatu : 7/23/2017 8:29 am : link
So he can step in for Justin Pugh when Pugh gets hurt again this year, and take over for him next year when some other team decides to give Pugh the monster contract he keeps talking about.
Harry Carson MLB  
Rick in Dallas : 7/23/2017 8:34 am : link
makes this current defense very tough to beat plus his leadership skills.
Pat Summerall,  
oldog : 7/23/2017 9:43 am : link
we could sure use a proven clutch kicker.
Lots of folks not reading the thread premise. No HoFers, no perennial  
Beezer : 7/23/2017 10:04 am : link
All-Pros.

+++

Lots of possibilities, but I think I'd go with positions of the most need. Not a star, but a solid, durable starter on decent lines for several years: Doug Riesenberg.

Top choice: Kareem McKenzie, but he was an all-pro in 2010, so may not qualify here.

I'd also look at Rob Carpenter, as he could help with the run game plus be a real threat out of the backfield.

A 24-year-old Tony Galbreath would be nice, even though he was older with the Giants.

Another non-all-pro who would radically help - Brian Kelley.



Different defensive alignment, but might also be fun  
Beezer : 7/23/2017 10:07 am : link
to add Jim Burt to this line.
RE: Wow. Pete died two years ago. Shit man.  
aquidneck : 7/23/2017 10:09 am : link
In comment 13536257 Maryland Giant said:
Quote:
Spider Lockhart gone too.

John Mendenhall was a hammer too.


Lockhart and Mendenhall both in the same post?

Must be from my era.

Did anyone say Brad Can Pelt?
.  
aquidneck : 7/23/2017 10:15 am : link
Brad Van Pelt.
Pepper was a 1st-team all-pro once ...  
Beezer : 7/23/2017 10:17 am : link
so perhaps he'd qualify. Imagine adding him.

Or Gary Reasons. Another fantastic addition.
Bart Oates, William Roberts, Jumbo Elliott ....  
short lease : 7/23/2017 10:45 am : link

Not sure I would go with line backer (or Defense in general) - I love Banks and Armstead and Reasons and Van Pelt .... but, all those guys played when the Giants were using a 3-4 defense. With the 4-3 - I think I would go with DL - Leonard Marshall, George Martin, .... hell maybe even line up Eric Howard next to "Snacks". Snacks and Howard would be one hell of a very strong interior DL.


any OL help - gets us to the SB or close to it.
RE: Maybe I didn't read everyrhing  
LauderdaleMatty : 7/23/2017 10:49 am : link
In comment 13536234 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But nobody said Osi yet? There are a lot of good names brought up already. McKenzie first popped into my head but I am surprised Osi wasn't brough up. He would give this D exactly what it needs which is more pass rush and rest for JPP amd Vernon.


They don't need Osi as bad. IMO. You would pick a Osi to rotate in W JPP and Vernon over Leonard Marshall to play next to those guys? Or Armstead or Banks at LB. Or. T like Elliot or McKenzie? Osi is a good to have. I think adding anyone above would have a lot more impact.
For me its  
Carl in CT : 7/23/2017 11:43 am : link
Erik Howard next to Snacks and no one is running on us.
Not a Pro-Bowler  
old man : 7/23/2017 12:44 pm : link
makes it really hard, because I'd go Rosey Brown, Jumbo, or McKenzie.
I'll go, ready:
Darrell Dess: stable LG
Armstead: always around the ball, quietly made good things happen.
Ard:1/2 Snee, 1/2 Seubert...just plain tough.
Antonio Pierce  
bigfish703 : 7/23/2017 12:50 pm : link
is the prototypical contemporary MLB who can cover as well as stop the run behind our excellent DTs.

I do not know whether BJ Goodson is quick enough for the modern game.
Joe Morrison  
aquidneck : 7/23/2017 1:52 pm : link
qualifies based on the criteria.

Eli would have loved playing with him.
No pro bowls/all pros  
WillVAB : 7/23/2017 2:34 pm : link
A few:

Philippi Sparks -- very good corner under repped on bad Giants teams.

Rich Seubert -- very good OL addresses a huge weakness

Kenny Phillips -- upgrades the FS spot, maybe he doesn't get hurt this time around

Ron Johnson  
joeinpa : 7/23/2017 7:37 pm : link
Or Mendhall, although he might not qualify under stipulation. Too lazy to check.
Given the current roster,  
annexOPR : 7/23/2017 7:55 pm : link
It has to be Kareem McKenzie
