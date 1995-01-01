Three questions that will be answered by the end of the week

In comment 13537321 John from Atlanta said:





Quote:





In comment 13537316 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13537304 John from Atlanta said:





Quote:





In comment 13537274 BillT said:





Quote:





In comment 13537253 John from Atlanta said:





Quote:





help this team if Ellison misses long stretches.





I want Ellison healthy too but this is way over the top. With Adams in his second year and even LaCrosse showing well in OTAs it wouldn't be the ed of the world if they lost Ellison. There are far more important players than Ellison who would be devastating to lose.



haha it was way over the top for sure.



That being said, I have zero belief in Lacrosse staying healthy let alone being an effective player.



To be more blunt, if this team doesn't have a te who can block they will continue to field one of the worst offensives in football. Can Adams be that guy? Maybe and I hope so. I dont think Engram will be an effective blocker for at least a year, if ever, nor do I think thats why he was drafted which is fine. But you make a legit point about Adams.





More hyperbole. Keep it comin'.



Were the Giants not one of the worst offensives in football last year or am I crazy?





Did the Giants have Marshall, Engram or a healthy Vereen last year? Did they use Perkins as their starting RB instead of a washed-up Jennings? Did they have a healthy Richburg? And further, you seem to be assuming no YOY improvement from the OL; only the blocking TE role can improve the offense, apparently.



Jury's still out on whether you're crazy. I guess we'll find out when we figure out your previous handle.