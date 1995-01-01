Three questions that will be answered by the end of the week

1. Does Rhett Ellison pass his physical? The Giants are no strangers to calf injuries which seemed innocent enough when first reported, but ultimately cost the player the season (Berhe and Cruz to name two).
2. Does J.T. Thomas pass his physical? There are five ways this could go...
a) he passes the physical and is immediately released, saving the team $3M under the cap.
b) he passes the physical and accepts a significant paycut, thus allowing him to compete for the starting job he lost to Casillas last year.
c) he passes the physical and is allowed to compete in camp under his current salary (meaning the Giants run the risk of being on the hook for $3M should he tear his ACL in camp and wind up on IR again.
d) he fails the physical and is released with a $1M injury settlement.
e) he fails the physical and is placed on PUP, allowing the Giants to put off releasing him in the hope that he can pass his physical before the end of camp (at which time the Giants could release him sans injury settlement).
3. Does Odighizuwa report for camp? I'm hoping he doesn't, because if he does, I see little chance of him making the team. But if he doesn't, the Giants can put him on NFI at no cost, allowing them to retain his rights should he manage to get his head straight for a return to the team in 2018.
Ellison is the one I am most concerned about.
Another question -
What guys have injuries that we don't know about right now? We'll find out.
are pretty far down the list of importance to this team imo...
I would like DoubleO to report and make the squad. Especially over Wynn.
But honestly,Neither player is guaranteed. I just have a heard time with us only keeping 4 DE's.
Hopefully he gets it together.
Let's hope and pray Ellison is healthy. His blocking is needed.
If not,is Will Johnson still an option?
I am really hoping Rhett Ellison is a FULL GO & all healed. We spent good money on him and his blocking is key to this offense's OT protections and helps.
JT Thomas, my gut tells me he passes the physical (its been 10.5 months now, I believe) and is forced to take a paycut with incentives.
Just hoping we have a healthy start, 6 weeks, and finish along with a healthy game 1 win over hated Dallas.
You can get to 5 DEs without OO or Wynn (and keep the top 5 DEs in the process, IMO): JPP, OV, Okwara, Taylor, Moss.
I just don't see him making the squad given the current competition at the position and his disappearance from every aspect of the off-season program. I think he has a better shot next year if he is able to put whatever issues he is having behind him and participates fully in the off-season program. It's not just Wynn ahead of him on the depth chart, there's also Okwara and Devin Taylor to compete with. Of course, a depth chart can get depleted pretty quickly when the pads come on, but still....
Thomas is a big disappointment. When Giants signed him, two West Virginia grads, friends of mine,who played for West Virginia, one of which went on to a 10 year NFL career, were gushing about this guy.
They couldn't say enough about his athlectism. I was very excited by the signing. The guy never made plays even when he was able to stay in the field.
Ok so what are the most important ones? Is offense clicking, are Flowers and Hart doing better, how is the running game, is BJ Goodson the goods, and is DThompson back on track?
must have been without electricity....When did Ellison get hurt? Was is it in the optional training camps? Or was he damaged goods when he came from Minny?
Read these posts every day and this one got by me. Info please....
help this team if Ellison misses long stretches.
In comment 13537318
allstarjim said:
| I hope he makes the team. Who is our move linebacker if Casillas goes down if not Thomas? Keenan Robinson, probably. I'd be ok with that but I believe having Thomas on the roster is good for depth.
But not at the $3M price tag. Ideally he shows up healthy and takes a pay cut.
And what grade was it? According to a few medical sights:
1. Grade-1 micro tear, 2 to 4 weeks
2. Grade-2 Partial tear, 4 to 8 weeks
3. Grade-3 complete tear, 3 to 4 months
I had a grade-2 some years back. It felt good after 5-weeks, so I tried to return to running. The first mile out it tore again, it then took the full 8-weeks to heal
they don't classify tears in grades anymore because it implies a difference in kind rather than points along a continuim. In other words there may be a grade 1.47 and a grade 1.59. it makes no sense to call one a grade 1 and expect one set of healing times and the other a grade 2 and expect something different.