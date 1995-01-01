Just to get us even more excited rewatching NFL draft on NFL superspynyg : 7/25/2017 2:35 pm Network.



I know most do t like Mayock but he says this about our TE:

Matchup nightmare

Perimeter blocker

Immediate impact player

And

He is one of the smartest and cleanest players in this draft.



Man can't wait for the season to start.



Show them your chops Evan!!!!

Engram was a reach
Hell, even Ranaan was surprised we took this guy so early....

Hell, even Ranaan was surprised we took this guy so early....



Reach or not he is a Giant. So get on board or GTFO!



Googs gidiefor : Mod : 7/25/2017 3:10 pm : : 7/25/2017 3:10 pm : link how did you come to the conclusion that Engram was a reach?



There was reason to believe the Giants were interested in him -- just because none of the Press guys got it right this year? they were all over the map with their guesses - and as much as I love Raanan -- he does not have unfettered inside access

We shall see... Oldschoolgiant : 7/25/2017 3:11 pm : link how much a reach this guy is when he is catching TDs! I am so excited about this pick! Been a while since we had a nasty TE.

You guys just got Googed. Klaatu : 7/25/2017 3:50 pm : link That's like getting "arced," but with a discount.

If engram can just like John from Atlanta : 7/25/2017 3:56 pm : link you wrote be a perimeter blocker. And our OT's can just improve a little. With a little health, this team can clearly win it all.

He was a reach because most, if not all, pre-draft mocks Jimmy Googs : 7/25/2017 4:00 pm : link had him going early 2nd round.



You saying because he wouldn't have been there for our second round pick that it works out?



We left money on the table



Quote: had him going early 2nd round.



You saying because he wouldn't have been there for our second round pick that it works out?



Quote: had him going early 2nd round.



You saying because he wouldn't have been there for our second round pick that it works out?



We left money on the table



Lol...that is just absurd. The majority of mocks after the combine changed their tune regarding Engram. Sure there were some that had him day 2. But after a 4.42 40 I would say the majority of mocks I saw had him going 1.

Odell was a reach ZogZerg : 7/25/2017 4:13 pm : link No one have him going as high as the Giants....

had him going early 2nd round.



You saying because he wouldn't have been there for our second round pick that it works out?



We left money on the table



Haha pre-draft mocks? Give me a break.



Well what do you use? Are Reese, Newsome and the other GMs showing you their draft boards?

had him going early 2nd round.



You saying because he wouldn't have been there for our second round pick that it works out?



We left money on the table







Lol...that is just absurd. The majority of mocks after the combine changed their tune regarding Engram. Sure there were some that had him day 2. But after a 4.42 40 I would say the majority of mocks I saw had him going 1.



I think you have it reversed. Nevertheless, we got a good TE. Just didn't max out the value...

Quote: had him going early 2nd round.



You saying because he wouldn't have been there for our second round pick that it works out?



We left money on the table



He was linked quite heavily leading up to the draft to New Orleans or Atlanta in Round 1. Pittsburgh was also in the market for a TE. Cleveland got scared and traded up for Njoku because Engram was off the board.

On a related note, I really hope Webb turns out to be a stud for us mfsd : 7/25/2017 5:30 pm : link in time...in part bc it would be great to have our QB of the future already on the roster, and in part so all of you who screamed bloody murder about what an awful pick he was will have to eat crow

Googs is right adamg : 7/25/2017 5:36 pm : link we should have picked Njoku because all the mocks said he was a better value at 23.

Googs gidiefor : Mod : 7/25/2017 5:50 pm : : 7/25/2017 5:50 pm : link I'm impressed that you have learned to go with the published material of all the draft wonks who distribute their thoughts to the public - and who (of course) always have it right -



Meanwhile, I was working with a draft expert who gets paid to advise all 32 teams' GMs on draftees, and it was his opinion that Engram was the right choice for the Giants in the first round. He was saying it well before the draft happened, and he not only predicted they would draft him, but that he would be the best TE that came out of this draft.



After the fact -- he didn't think the Giants left anything on the table and he was ecstatic with the pick --



I'm not sure parroting the Mocks with any kind of authority really backs up what you are contending either









Ignoring the "TE" label annexOPR : 7/25/2017 6:28 pm : link and focusing strictly on measurables, production, and potential



it's an absolute joke that he fell to the Giants pick while those other WRs were going so much higher



The Giants selected a 240 pound prospect who's athleticism is on par with the best WRs in the league. "Reach" - yeah, ok.

how can it be a reach if Njoku was still on the board? gtt350 : 7/25/2017 7:03 pm : link teams were trying to move up to get Ingram we got a steal imho

LOL at anyone using mocks UConn4523 : 7/25/2017 7:09 pm : link to determine if a pick was good or bad value. I'm still guessing it's a bullshit comment but in case it isn't, you have a career in scouting!

Quote: I'm impressed that you have learned to go with the published material of all the draft wonks who distribute their thoughts to the public - and who (of course) always have it right -



Meanwhile, I was working with a draft expert who gets paid to advise all 32 teams' GMs on draftees, and it was his opinion that Engram was the right choice for the Giants in the first round. He was saying it well before the draft happened, and he not only predicted they would draft him, but that he would be the best TE that came out of this draft.



After the fact -- he didn't think the Giants left anything on the table and he was ecstatic with the pick --



I'm not sure parroting the Mocks with any kind of authority really backs up what you are contending either









Thanks gidiefor. I loved the Engram pick and only do these types of posts every now and then to 1) weed out the morons who agree and the spastics that love every player the Giants don't pick BEFORE the draft, and every player the Giants pick AFTER the draft.



I have yearned for an athletic TE and athletic LB to be chosen for years. Not saying I dislike the choices (maybe mot so much with Flowers and Pugh) but struggle to believe how long positions are ignored so long.



had him going early 2nd round.



You saying because he wouldn't have been there for our second round pick that it works out?



We left money on the table







He was linked quite heavily leading up to the draft to New Orleans or Atlanta in Round 1. Pittsburgh was also in the market for a TE. Cleveland got scared and traded up for Njoku because Engram was off the board.



These are the comments that literally kill me because they have no support to them other than some ridiculous anecdotal comment a media-moron may have given. Between NO, PITT and ATL they took a grand total of 1 Tight End in the 5th round amongst all of their combined picks. One...

I never understand terms like "reach", " value" picks....etc. George from PA : 7/25/2017 10:30 pm : link Who the hell knows.....or for that matter cares.



Bottom line.... If Engram turns out better Njoku, he was not a reach and if he turns out better then Howard then he was a great pick.



I hope reactions and results are similar to when we drafted OBJ.

Loving Engram Reale01 : 7/25/2017 10:31 pm : link It will be interesting to see how it works out. The Giants picked Engram over the Miami TE (Njuku???)and Tomlinson over a kid (Worley???) from Michigan? who some had rated higher. Time will tell, but they seem like good picks to me as I learn more about them.

He ran a fast time than Mike Evans? giantgiantfan : 12:34 am : link If Engram gets it and you put most LBs on him...good, fucking, night. With these passing options + Vereen a quick pass offense can really help hide any deficiencies in the offensive line.

Googs KWALL2 : 1:10 am : link That's nonsense:



A reach because your predraft shoes and magazines had him as a 2nd rounder? Giants reached for him because they didn't agree with it?



Come on. That's nonsense. You were just reading the wrong material.



He's a legit top 20 pick in any draft. Players at his position don't move like he does. It's special. And it will be clear as day early in the season.



This was not a reach. It wa a low risk move because here is nknchance the guy won't be productive. None. And there's a great chance he'll be an impact player.

You have a problem KWALL2 : 1:13 am : link With him being linked to a team in round 1 but. I orobkem basing your value of the player on content that isn't from actual NFL evaluators?



Giants thought he was worth the pick. That means more ham your NFL draft guide or pre draft commentary from a radio or tv guy, doesn't it?

This draft Glover : 2:00 am : link I felt perhaps as in the dark as I have about any recent Giants draft. The early and well paid signing of Ellison and then the Engram pick was kind of a eureeka moment for me. That was their plan all along, no doubt, no consolation, which Eli Apple most likely was. I'm stoked. May be a reach as far as how other teand may have valued him, but there was no doubt the Giants drafted him with conviction as part of a master plan, that I think is going to pay off big time, that is if the O line can improve just a little bit.



I will be watching how Ryan Ramczk develops in NO. They are tryi.g him as IT on a deep O line.

Sorry Glover : 2:01 am : link Trying him at LT

Jimmy Googs : Don't know how much experience you have idinkido : 5:39 am : link playing/coaching sports. A really good ball player is an instinctive player. Much of that has to do with preparation before playing a game and being able to anticipate during the game. Engram is that type of player. McAdoo knows this offense inside and out and knows Engram fits this offense perfectly. With Marshall this team has significantly improved to the point where if the OL is effective, then the Giants will have an offense that everyone will be raving about. It really doesn't matter what the mocks say. As a coach you should know what you want and what fits your team.

Quote: Hell, even Ranaan was surprised we took this guy so early....



I love that you say EE was a "reach" It's like the guy(Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) in the USA Today Football Edition saying Engram "was a surprising move as the more talented TE David Njoku was available" Njoku started 6 games for Miami This guy read the same draft reports that people on this site read. Engram is the more talented TE,especially for this offense. I've watched a lot of video of EE since the draft & this kid WASN"T a reach, is a better blocker than given credit for & is an outstanding receiver. Reese has made some questionable picks in his tenure as GM but this is not one of them! I'm just wondering how long it will be before the bandwagon begins! In comment 13538625 Jimmy Googs said:I love that you say EE was a "reach" It's like the guy(Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) in the USA Today Football Edition saying Engram "was a surprising move as the more talented TE David Njoku was available" Njoku started 6 games for Miami This guy read the same draft reports that people on this site read. Engram is the more talented TE,especially for this offense. I've watched a lot of video of EE since the draft & this kid WASN"T a reach, is a better blocker than given credit for & is an outstanding receiver. Reese has made some questionable picks in his tenure as GM but this is not one of them! I'm just wondering how long it will be before the bandwagon begins!

Come on. That's nonsense. You were just reading the wrong material.



He's a legit top 20 pick in any draft.



Ok, what's the right material that shows him as top 20?

RE: Jimmy Googs : Don't know how much experience you have Jimmy Googs : 8:22 am : link

playing/coaching sports. A really good ball player is an instinctive player. Much of that has to do with preparation before playing a game and being able to anticipate during the game. Engram is that type of player.



Some experience, but not at the professional-level.



I did beat a couple of guys playing horseshoes last weekend though so... In comment 13539101 idinkido said:Some experience, but not at the professional-level.I did beat a couple of guys playing horseshoes last weekend though so...

Hell, even Ranaan was surprised we took this guy so early....







I love that you say EE was a "reach" It's like the guy(Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) in the USA Today Football Edition saying Engram "was a surprising move as the more talented TE David Njoku was available" Njoku started 6 games for Miami This guy read the same draft reports that people on this site read. Engram is the more talented TE,especially for this offense. I've watched a lot of video of EE since the draft & this kid WASN"T a reach, is a better blocker than given credit for & is an outstanding receiver.



Got it, because you're evaluation is more meaningful than published sports writers. And just how is that?

Spags already said BigBlueWhale : 8:27 am : link Engram reminds him of Jordan Reed. He is much faster than Reed (which is almost hard to believe). I'm calling him a "wait and see" player because he's the fastest TE in recent memory. Even Vernon Davis was fast but a little stiff in his movements and just average coordination and hands. I can't remember seeing a pure TE with the fluidity, speed and ball skills Engram has.



Really, this entire O compares favorably to the recent Skins O that has been very effective, with their 3 WR set (Desean Jackson, Garcon and Jamison Crowder) + Jordan Reed. We can just steal whatever they've been doing moving Reed around if McAdoo has no fresh ideas. You CANNOT cover all 4 guys consistently, and when you need to manufacture a completion just split Reed (Engram) out wide, or in the slot, and let him work 1on1.



The Skins also feature(d) a good Offensive Line and a better scheme (IMO), but we have the better QB and a 5th option with Vereen out of the backfield. Overall, I expect us to be better than the Skins O purely because Eli > Cousins all day long. Cousins is JAG. Eli is....a Manning and has won 2 Super Bowls when he has this many options at receiver.

Quote:





Hell, even Ranaan was surprised we took this guy so early....







I love that you say EE was a "reach" It's like the guy(Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) in the USA Today Football Edition saying Engram "was a surprising move as the more talented TE David Njoku was available" Njoku started 6 games for Miami This guy read the same draft reports that people on this site read. Engram is the more talented TE,especially for this offense. I've watched a lot of video of EE since the draft & this kid WASN"T a reach, is a better blocker than given credit for & is an outstanding receiver.







Got it, because you're evaluation is more meaningful than published sports writers. And just how is that?



Not my evaluation, the Giants evaluation.The bandwagon will welcome you when you come on board!

Jesus, some of you are dense. Klaatu : 9:19 am : link Can't you see that Googs is just messing with you?

Nice post, oldog : 10:03 am : link and stimulating discussion. The question of whether Engram was a wise or a foolish choice is a stimulating one; the answer will begin to unfold in just two days, but we really won't be sure for some time. So far, as things are unfolding he does look to have a very high upside. Shades of JPP and OBJ.

I think Googs admitted Dr. D : 10:11 am : link he's messing with BBI.



I haven't been this excited about a pick in a while. Not that I think he's going to be the absolute best player we've picked. But he's very exciting to watch and I'm hoping he's going to be a final piece to the big SB puzzle.

So after this guy Gman11 : 10:54 am : link scores about 10 TDs there will still be people saying, "but they could have drafted him in the second round."