On the eve of camp, how are you feeling about '17 Giants? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/26/2017 10:16 am On paper, this looks like the best Giants team in quite awhile. The defense should be top notch again and the offense-with the additions of Marshall & Engram-should be much more explosive this season. The signing of Ellison should help with the running game.



The one concern I have is, unsurprisingly, is the OL. I've been encouraged about what I've read about Flowers & Hart this offseason, but we won't really know until the bullets start flying.



The schedule is a bitch & injuries are inevitable, but this team has the chance to a special one.



How you feeling about this Giants squad?

We're built to win. BigBlueWhale : 7/26/2017 10:20 am : link It's a 4th quarter league and we have a 4th quarter team. I see this team as one very difficult to put away. We saw this last year - if the game is close late in the 4th quarter and our defense knows you have to pass, the QB is under siege. We make stops.



Pair that with a "hurry up" offense that should be outrageously good with 5 receiving threats for Eli. As has been the case his entire career, Eli can piddle-paddle through entire games but when he needs a score, he gets one.



A staunch D combined with an O that can go into "4 minute" and score almost at will is a tough combination. Despite the ridiculously tough schedule I think we go 11-5 minimum and win the NFC East.

Also I meant to slip this in: BigBlueWhale : 7/26/2017 10:24 am : link Enjoy this.



Certain years are circled. You could see 2017 coming a mile away. Coughlin purged, McAdoo established, 2 straight years of great cap space. Eli (and Marshall) still young enough. Spags still here. Best secondary AND D-Line in the NFL.



Enjoy 2017. The stars have aligned for a great season moreso than any since 2008. Who knows when this happens again. It's already a special year just because it was always supposed to be one.

I'm a pessimist this time around. an_idol_mind : 7/26/2017 10:38 am : link This offseason has felt like the 2006 offseason, where the Giants looked like contenders but failed to match the level of their previous year.



The Giants need their defense to match the level they played at last year, which won't be easy. They need the offensive line to somehow come together despite not having a lot of depth or talent.



I do think the running game will be improved, and I think Eli can bounce back and have a good year. Beckham should continue to mature, and McAdoo should be able to run the team better in his second year.



However, there's a lot of wildcards involved here. I feel like those talking the team up as a 12-4, 13-3 type of team are ignoring some pretty glaring weaknesses. I'm not saying that they'll go 6-10, but I do think we'll have to wait until late December to see if they land back in the playoffs.

Quote: Which in turn, makes me feel nervous.



This sums me up.



I almost feel too good... which, in turn, makes me nervous.



I felt like this about the Mets. I was like.. okay, Cespedes is back, Bruce will be better in a full year, we've got depth, the rotation is loaded, back end of the pen is strong - very few weaknesses. And here we are.



(I know, baseball on a football thread - blasphemy!)



But anyway. As Klaatu, I'd classify myself as cautiously optimistic.



On paper, I love the team we've assembled. But I know paper holds little weight when the bullets fly.

Minimum 12 wins... Chris684 : 7/26/2017 10:42 am : link Easily best roster since 08, and probably even better than that. The OL's don't compare but you can say that for so many other units in favor of this current roster.



Injuries are always a year-to-year consideration, so there's that, but I love the way this team is built.





















This sums me up.



I almost feel too good... which, in turn, makes me nervous.



I felt like this about the Mets. I was like.. okay, Cespedes is back, Bruce will be better in a full year, we've got depth, the rotation is loaded, back end of the pen is strong - very few weaknesses. And here we are.



(I know, baseball on a football thread - blasphemy!)



But anyway. As Klaatu, I'd classify myself as cautiously optimistic.



On paper, I love the team we've assembled. But I know paper holds little weight when the bullets fly.



To be nervous when you feel good is just what it means to be a Giants fan. That's why for all of his faults, I like that Joe Buck says "no flags" when there's a big play because I always worry about some kind of screw up. In comment 13539235 arcarsenal said:To be nervous when you feel good is just what it means to be a Giants fan. That's why for all of his faults, I like that Joe Buck says "no flags" when there's a big play because I always worry about some kind of screw up.

Better than last year giantgiantfan : 7/26/2017 10:43 am : link This time last year we were saying if we could have just an average defense we could be a playoff team with this offense. Well, we ended up having a top tier defense and a bottom barrel offense. Now the thinking has flipped to just having an average offense.



I say fuck that. McAdoo and Eli will solve the offense with our with or without better play from the offensive line. NFL Defenses will scramble to figure out a west coast passing attack featuring Odell, Shep, Marshall, Engram, and Vereen.



We have playoff caliber team, take the next step.

Very good. As much balance I have seen on both sides Jimmy Googs : 7/26/2017 10:46 am : link of the field in a long time. If get some modest improvements in the overall running game then you have to really like our chances in the NFC.



Lets hurry up before Eli's arm falls off...

I don't like the offensive Enzo : 7/26/2017 10:46 am : link line and I don't like the schedule.

































Usually when I think they're going to be good Gman11 : 7/26/2017 10:49 am : link they aren't. When I think they're not going to be good they are.



So, I'm going to say that they won't be good this year.

I feel good, my only concern is will good Eli show up or will bad Eli SterlingArcher : 7/26/2017 10:52 am : link show up? If good Eli shows up Giants have a great chance of getting to the SB.

I feel good, my only concern is will good Eli show up or will bad Eli SterlingArcher : 7/26/2017 10:52 am : link show up? If good Eli shows up Giants have a great chance of g

. arcarsenal : 7/26/2017 10:52 am : link I think we'll actually have the same record. 11-5.



Will it be good enough to win the NFCE this time? I hope so.

Good Eli/Bad Eli?? Chris684 : 7/26/2017 10:55 am : link Name one season where Eli hasnt provided winning productivity or has held them back in any way?



MAYBE 2013....maybe, and that season was a total disaster in terms of personnel and transitioning from the core of the 2 SB rosters to the roster that has been built since.

. arcarsenal : 7/26/2017 10:58 am : link Eli didn't play well last year. Some of it wasn't his fault, but he did struggle.



I think he's more than capable of bouncing back this year, but it's certainly fair to point out some of his poor play last year. He wasn't awful but he's certainly been better.

def gm7b5 : 7/26/2017 11:01 am : link make the playoffs, barring injury, then take another shot. Hopefully better than last years showing, which i believe will def happen.

If last year is the example then I feel great... Chris684 : 7/26/2017 11:02 am : link He wasnt himself alot of the season but that was with a below average OL and again probably the worst skill position players collectively he's ever played with.



Being the best player on the field (for NYG) once again in the playoffs in GB should have gone a long way to calming fears.

Just a hunch... M.S. : 7/26/2017 11:03 am : link ...that this Giants team -- led by their head coach -- will inflict several beat-downs on opponents this season. We will see dominating performances that have been so rare in the past several years!



Why? Dunno. I just have a sense that the Giants are led by a coach who is looking to torch the league; has his hands firmly on the reins of his team; and has the talent in place to dominate games. Just so long as the offensive line plays at an average / "middle-of-the-pack" level, I see this Giants team going on a rampage.



Several opponents will come out of games this year wondering what the heck hit them!

I will echo... Johnny5 : 7/26/2017 11:11 am : link ... Klaatu, Brown Recluse, and Arcarsenal. My feelings exactly.

. arcarsenal : 7/26/2017 11:12 am : link One thing that gave me a lot of confidence about last year is that I really felt McAdoo had a great feel for the team and gameflow in general. He seemed to really excel at the way he managed things in-game and had a knack for putting us in the best position to win football games.



It flew under the radar a bit, but I was impressed with him in his first year. I think we've got a good young coach here.

Same as most years in the current era Go Terps : 7/26/2017 11:12 am : link Anywhere between 7-9 and 11-5. It's got some strong areas but a couple of the weaknesses (offensive line, 4-man pass rush) are in crucial areas. I also would expect more injuries than the relatively fortunate 2016 season.

I also feel we have a keeper in McAdoo Chris684 : 7/26/2017 11:18 am : link He aced the test last year IMO.

Quote: I think we'll actually have the same record. 11-5.



Will it be good enough to win the NFCE this time? I hope so.



I think the team could have a worse record despite having a better team. I'll feel better going into the playoffs this go round than last year, if the team gets there.

1985 Thegratefulhead : 7/26/2017 11:20 am : link It feels like 1985 to me. This defense is going to be special this year. Even with the subtractions there is reason to believe the Giants will play better(faster) in the system this year. They have some young players on defense that have not reached their ceilings. I think the offense will be significantly improved because of the skill player additions. The NFL is about match ups and if we stay healthy will be a nightmare. I expect to be a top 10 offense and drastically improved in the zone. This will allow our defense to play with leads. I believe us to be the best team in the NFC. Super Bowl win vs Raiders on a late TD to Marshall.













I think we'll actually have the same record. 11-5.



Will it be good enough to win the NFCE this time? I hope so.







I think the team could have a worse record despite having a better team. I'll feel better going into the playoffs this go round than last year, if the team gets there.



I agree, it wouldn't surprise me if we went 10-6. I think 9-7 would be fairly disappointing for this group, though. If we win less than 10 games, something had to have gone wrong - injuries, Marshall being totally shot, Engram struggling mightily as a rookie, the OL being worse or not improving at all, etc.



I agree, it wouldn't surprise me if we went 10-6. I think 9-7 would be fairly disappointing for this group, though. If we win less than 10 games, something had to have gone wrong - injuries, Marshall being totally shot, Engram struggling mightily as a rookie, the OL being worse or not improving at all, etc.

I definitely don't expect a 13-3 type year. Not that it can't happen - history just says it won't. It's been over 25 years since NYG have posted a 13-win season, so..

A point about the schedule Go Terps : 7/26/2017 11:24 am : link The Giants will have played 12 games before they host a divisional opponent; they finish the season with 3 home division games out of the last 4 (the other being a trip to Arizona).



I can't recall seeing the home division games stacked in such a manner, and I can't decide if it's an advantage or disadvantage. My first reaction is to say it's an advantage, but if you get to that point in the season at 5-7 it won't matter.

I feel great about this team. Keith : 7/26/2017 11:29 am : link We will have an elite defense. On paper, we have much more weapons on offense. Our running game will be improved, we have one of the best offensive weapons in the game and teams cannot only focus on OBJ anymore. This is the most talented team in the division and probably the conference. The only thing that scares me is the uncontrollable...injuries.

Oh and arc... Keith : 7/26/2017 11:30 am : link compare the Giants to the Mets one more freakin time...I dare you.

Quote: compare the Giants to the Mets one more freakin time...I dare you.



Don't tempt me!

Cautiously optimistic TMS : 7/26/2017 11:33 am : link after last seasons great performance. That goes with being a long time Giant fan I guess. Hoping that the loss of Hankins did not upset the DL chemistry (like the Tomlinson pick to help there). Love the coaching staff, that could turn out to be very special. The new additions look good on paper and seem to fill a lot of needs. Go Giants

Ask me after week 3 in Philadelphia Overseer : 7/26/2017 11:53 am : link A fairly reliable indicator of how the Giants' season will unfold is how do they play against the Eagles. They haven't swept Philly since 07 (hmm, what else interesting happened that season?).



Oline & DRC's health are big things to watch. I'm highly pessimistic about the former, I hope unjustifiably. Flowers' play is no secret and DC's will be gunning for him. Bosa then Von back to back weeks early on.



+1 for me.

I am a glass half full guy anyway and this team seems like a glass 3/4 full....but it is only July. All the hype "on paper" scares me with this team as they usually do better when no one is on the band wagon and they have a chip on their shoulders. I know they all read the NY hype, just hope they do not believe it and come out working hard and don't expect anyone to lay down for them. Remember, this is the Giants we are talking about, they never make it easy!





















Optimistic jc in c-ville : 7/26/2017 12:17 pm : link That Eli will have a good year and we can make a run.



However, half of our SB runs were expected and the other half, totally not.



The division is wide open and so is the conference. GB, Atlanta, Seattle and us or Dallas. Secure at least one home play-off game and stay healthy, and I see no reason we can't be playing in Feb.

Giants 27 - Steelers 17 in the Super Bowl! PatersonPlank : 7/26/2017 12:18 pm : link .

Running game will be HUGE Simms11 : 7/26/2017 12:18 pm : link this year and so, if that comes around, I think the Offense will click. Barring injuries, this Defense is built for a championship.

And, with that jc in c-ville : 7/26/2017 12:21 pm : link Hopefully, the predictability of the O is eliminated.



We all saw the run on first down 85% of the time and if Ben feels he has all the tools, this team will come out throwing and attacking.

... annexOPR : 7/26/2017 12:23 pm : link never been more excited for a season.



barring injuries, this roster is as good/better than any team in football. if engram is legit - this team is almost unfair.





RE: We're built to win. cactus : 7/26/2017 12:23 pm : link

Quote: It's a 4th quarter league and we have a 4th quarter team. I see this team as one very difficult to put away. We saw this last year - if the game is close late in the 4th quarter and our defense knows you have to pass, the QB is under siege. We make stops.



Pair that with a "hurry up" offense that should be outrageously good with 5 receiving threats for Eli. As has been the case his entire career, Eli can piddle-paddle through entire games but when he needs a score, he gets one.



A staunch D combined with an O that can go into "4 minute" and score almost at will is a tough combination. Despite the ridiculously tough schedule I think we go 11-5 minimum and win the NFC East.



They have the weapons, but if you think back to the 4th quarter against the Eagles week 16 last year, they couldn't get anything going late because Eli was pressured with a 3 man rush on every play. The OL is still the Achilles heel and will need to be much improved for them to make a run in the playoffs.

They have the weapons, but if you think back to the 4th quarter against the Eagles week 16 last year, they couldn't get anything going late because Eli was pressured with a 3 man rush on every play. The OL is still the Achilles heel and will need to be much improved for them to make a run in the playoffs.

On defense, Doomster : 7/26/2017 12:24 pm : link we are still weak at FS, and at LB......I don't think we are going to miss Hankins that much....



The OL can't get any worse, can it? But Eli has more options and if these guys like Marshall, Engram, Ellison pan out, with the return of Vereen, this offense is going to score points.....



Only thing that can stop this team are key injuries....



This team will win the division.....it's record will be good enough for a first round bye.....



I must admit I am "gidie(fored)"!

Hypothetically Carson53 : 7/26/2017 12:24 pm : link they could be as good or better than last year,

but have fewer wins. They have a lot of travel this year,

for example. That is a bit concerning to me at least.



RE: . Mark C : 7/26/2017 12:25 pm : link

Quote: One thing that gave me a lot of confidence about last year is that I really felt McAdoo had a great feel for the team and gameflow in general. He seemed to really excel at the way he managed things in-game and had a knack for putting us in the best position to win football games.



It flew under the radar a bit, but I was impressed with him in his first year. I think we've got a good young coach here.



Not trying to challenge you on this point, but I wonder if you can give an example or two from last season that made you feel this way about McAdoo? Personally, I came away thinking that he's got the potential to develop into a good to excellent coach, but it also looked to me like he was having some growing pains in terms of taking the reins of the whole team. In particular, I suspected that the offensive woes were at least in part due to some timidity and a lack of imagination on the part of the coaching staff. In comment 13539294 arcarsenal said:Not trying to challenge you on this point, but I wonder if you can give an example or two from last season that made you feel this way about McAdoo? Personally, I came away thinking that he's got the potential to develop into a good to excellent coach, but it also looked to me like he was having some growing pains in terms of taking the reins of the whole team. In particular, I suspected that the offensive woes were at least in part due to some timidity and a lack of imagination on the part of the coaching staff.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 7/26/2017 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13539294 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





One thing that gave me a lot of confidence about last year is that I really felt McAdoo had a great feel for the team and gameflow in general. He seemed to really excel at the way he managed things in-game and had a knack for putting us in the best position to win football games.



It flew under the radar a bit, but I was impressed with him in his first year. I think we've got a good young coach here.







Not trying to challenge you on this point, but I wonder if you can give an example or two from last season that made you feel this way about McAdoo? Personally, I came away thinking that he's got the potential to develop into a good to excellent coach, but it also looked to me like he was having some growing pains in terms of taking the reins of the whole team. In particular, I suspected that the offensive woes were at least in part due to some timidity and a lack of imagination on the part of the coaching staff.



I thought McAdoo had a good feel for games and coached the team accordingly. He knew the defense was the strength of the team and played things very conservatively late in games and trusted them to close it out. It typically worked quite well.



I think everyone was frustrated by how limited the offense was last year, but I think McAdoo tried to minimize risk as much as possible to prevent losing games in the same types of ways we had lost a handful in recent years.



We played a "boring" field position game at a lot of points, but it worked.



I think he'll be more willing to open things up offensively now that we have some more weapons at Eli's disposal.



I thought McAdoo had a good feel for games and coached the team accordingly. He knew the defense was the strength of the team and played things very conservatively late in games and trusted them to close it out. It typically worked quite well.

I think everyone was frustrated by how limited the offense was last year, but I think McAdoo tried to minimize risk as much as possible to prevent losing games in the same types of ways we had lost a handful in recent years.

We played a "boring" field position game at a lot of points, but it worked.

I think he'll be more willing to open things up offensively now that we have some more weapons at Eli's disposal.

He wasn't perfect and growing pains are to be expected, but I think he got the most out of this team in 2016.

I, too jpennyva : 7/26/2017 12:42 pm : link am cautiously optimistic but also have some lingering concerns. As mentioned, Eli had a down year last year. Of course the O-line didn't help and we probably don't know the full story (did Eli have some sort of nagging issue?). And while I was overall happy with McAdoo's first year as HC, I was also frustrated with what seemed to be a lack of imagination and variety with respect to the offense and play calling. I was just wondering this morning about Eli's off season routine and preparation for this season and what he might be working on to improve his play. If there were any articles on that, I've missed them. He is a consummate professional so I imagine he's been working to get better. I have been encouraged with what's been reported on the development of the O-line so we'll see. I would be content with 11 wins. It would also be fantastic to watch games where the Giants get out in front early and never surrender the lead, rather than going into heart attack mode for each game late in the 4th quarter.

Way Too Optimistic ZogZerg : 7/26/2017 12:42 pm : link Studd WR corps

Huge Upgrade to the TE position

Improved OL play

Better RB group

Clutch QB

Returning D that was great last year

Upgrade at the Safety position

Returning, experienced coaching group

Motivated group of players

Low expectations by many of the NFL press



This is the Giants year!! They have to start out strong and finish strong. Superbowl has to be the goal as it will be hard to keep things together next year. There are far too many issues on the horizon for next year.





We're going to win the Super Bowl Giants in 07 : 7/26/2017 12:54 pm : link And it's going to start when we go into Dallas and thump that team on national TV.

Hopeful exiled : 7/26/2017 2:19 pm : link It's never in me to feel more than hopeful. If I keep my expectations low, I'm less disappointed. On the other hand, a surprise season like 2016 is just sweeter when you don't see it coming.

RE: We're going to win the Super Bowl annexOPR : 7/26/2017 2:44 pm : link

Quote: And it's going to start when we go into Dallas and thump that team on national TV.



Amen. Barring a catastrophic injury, I don't see anyway Dallas matches up week 1.



Amen. Barring a catastrophic injury, I don't see anyway Dallas matches up week 1.

If Eli can bounce back, this offense will be almost impossible to line up against. Can't wait to see Engram burn Sean Lee for a long TD ...

Hopeful, prdave73 : 7/26/2017 3:06 pm : link But the Oline position and the OC scare me..

Hopeful, prdave73 : 7/26/2017 3:08 pm : link But the Oline position and the OC scare me..

Cautiously Optimistic Giants86 : 7/26/2017 3:31 pm : link Im 54 years old and have been through many a season.

I like our team. Our defense is solid but will not be as good as last years, but it will not have to be. Our offense will score points this year.

Injuries are the great equalizer. Stay away from those and we will be pretty good. Th only other concern for me is our schedule. Its pretty difficult. Those west coast games are not going to be easy. If we can take that first game at Dallas and that first Eagles road game I will be very happy.

OLINE RAIN : 7/26/2017 3:34 pm : link That is all.



If Flowers steps up and Fluker delivers, I think we have a good shot to make a serious run.

The schedule concerns me the most The_Boss : 7/26/2017 3:38 pm : link This team, in any other year, would contend for a first round bye but getting the AFC and NFC West in the same year makes securing a 1 or 2 seed seemingly impossible. A Divisional Round game at GB, Seattle, or perhaps Atlanta very well could be in our destiny.

arc, ColHowPepper : 7/26/2017 3:55 pm : link we're going to see if your assessment of Mac is correct that (he believed) his hands were tied by lack of personnel and talent on the offensive side of the ball (along with an erratic Eli), counterbalanced by a reliable defense on which he leaned.



I liked his season as well, even in the face of many bitching about the play-calling. There were some burps and growing pains, to be expected. But I think the players are taking to his no-nonsense approach, fairness, honesty, willingness to protect his players even if their behavior was suspect in public, a refreshing breeze. If he did not earn their trust and respect last season, that's on the players--hopefully, they make better off the lines decisions.



I think most of us agree that improvement from the OL is key--and if that doesn't prove out there appear to be few in-season adjustments or moves that can be made to make a difference. Is the TE corps going to make a difference? Is Ellison healthy and ready. Is LaCosse going to be healthy? At this point, I have no confidence that Adams becomes a consistent factor in-line.



The team was able to overcome the weak LBs and weakness at FS that Doomster points out. He is right of course: can DT (both of them) see and stay on the field; can our new MLB play the position at this level?

2017 go-big-blue : 7/26/2017 4:18 pm : link There will be growing pains. I don't expect the offense to be running on all cylinders for awhile with all the new moving parts. We will see missed check-downs, bad routes, typical Eli INTs. As long as the D remains solid and consistent and the team can weather the proverbial storm, it should set up for fun football late in the year.

Might need one more year of growth JonC : 7/26/2017 4:47 pm : link relatively young team, need the new parts on offense to pull it together and establish cohesion etc.



Eli's got to clean up the mental and physical errors JonC : 7/26/2017 4:48 pm : link which means the OL has to be better in pass pro for him to keep his eyes downfield and not on the pass rush.



A Good Season for me Reale01 : 7/26/2017 5:05 pm : link I consider it a solid season when we are legitimately in the hunt for playoffs in late December. Particularly if we beat the Eagles and Cowboys. Its a good season if we make the playoffs, and a really good season if we go deep into the playoffs. A lot has to break right to get to the Superbowl.



I think this team has all the tools to be very successful. However, a lot of the games are close in today's NFL. Winning is a habit, so is losing. Each year is different.



My greatest concern is turnovers. We will be good if we have a good turnover ratio. People who say they worry about Eli or the O-line are really worried about turnovers IMO. Bad OL play leads to bad QB play, leads to turnovers, leads to losses.



RE: Might need one more year of growth Klaatu : 7/26/2017 5:12 pm : link

Quote: relatively young team, need the new parts on offense to pull it together and establish cohesion etc.



The new parts on defense worked out okay last year, so let's hope we get something similar from the new parts on offense this year.



The new parts on defense worked out okay last year, so let's hope we get something similar from the new parts on offense this year.

One thing I think we don't lack is leadership, on both sides of the ball, and that should help us mesh fairly quickly.

Feelin' oldog : 7/26/2017 5:26 pm : link like 7 come 11, come 17. Won't bother to list the possible downsides, that has already been done far too well above. But to think of the possible upsides, Eli cements his Hall of Fame claim, OBJ goes all the way, for 1800 yds, and puts the naysayers away. TE problems, Ebron and their gone. JPP just goes on and on, better and better, though his index is gone. Vernon and Snacks keep the jets weeping, and Marshall too, through defenses keeps sneaking. Perkins as well, finds his way right through, opposing defenses, and Okwara too. Our corners three, shutdown all comers, for Dallas and Dak, life is just bummers. Shepard and Vereen, just cannot be stopped, nor can our kicking game, even with a rookie, be topped. Collins, just superb, no I'm not in Colorado, sampling the herb. As for the OLine, perhaps last year a concern, this year they have shown they are ready to learn. Get ready Cowboys, who claim their OLine is best, Flowers and the Giants are preparing the test. Even Tomlinson, though he may be a Rookie, will firm up the defense, so get to your bookie. Put your bucks on the G-Men, while the odds are okay, it just won't be possible after today.

Only worry is OL Vanzetti : 7/26/2017 5:38 pm : link LBers and RB are not strong but what team has all strong units? OL is only potential major weakness.



It seems Giants are counting on the Young OL to improve. Let's hope they done cause if the OL is solid Giants can win it all. But imo that is a big "if" Bot sold on OL being good

RE: Eli's got to clean up the mental and physical errors crick n NC : 7/26/2017 6:48 pm : link

Quote: which means the OL has to be better in pass pro for him to keep his eyes downfield and not on the pass rush.



I agree Jon, I get really annoyed when I see a fan say, "well, eli has to play better". Ok, well why do you think he wasn't playing well in the first place? Once Eli trusts his OL, and then he still makes the mistakes, that would be different. I'm confident that if the OL gains Eli's trust, he'll bounce back in a big way. Of course then you'll have fans saying ELI is back! Without giving credit to the OL for protecting him, or realizing there was probably a reason beyond his control that he was struggling in the first place.

RE: arc, arcarsenal : 7/26/2017 7:07 pm : link

Quote: we're going to see if your assessment of Mac is correct that (he believed) his hands were tied by lack of personnel and talent on the offensive side of the ball (along with an erratic Eli), counterbalanced by a reliable defense on which he leaned.



I liked his season as well, even in the face of many bitching about the play-calling. There were some burps and growing pains, to be expected. But I think the players are taking to his no-nonsense approach, fairness, honesty, willingness to protect his players even if their behavior was suspect in public, a refreshing breeze. If he did not earn their trust and respect last season, that's on the players--hopefully, they make better off the lines decisions.



I think most of us agree that improvement from the OL is key--and if that doesn't prove out there appear to be few in-season adjustments or moves that can be made to make a difference. Is the TE corps going to make a difference? Is Ellison healthy and ready. Is LaCosse going to be healthy? At this point, I have no confidence that Adams becomes a consistent factor in-line.



The team was able to overcome the weak LBs and weakness at FS that Doomster points out. He is right of course: can DT (both of them) see and stay on the field; can our new MLB play the position at this level?



Goodson and Darian Thompson are definitely two guys who can make this an elite defense if they are a) healthy and b) pan out.



Goodson doesn't need to be a 3 down LB'er - if he's a 2-down thumper, that will still greatly benefit the defense. Robinson is a guy we need to stay on the field because he's our best coverage LB.



The TE group will be a fun follow this summer. I like the odds of us coming up with a much better group than we had last year. Donnell will be addition by subtraction. All of the dopey front flips and fumbling are things we can leave in the past.



NYG doesn't have a perfect roster, but I'd say we are probably less flawed than most NFL teams at this juncture.



Again, "on paper" means little when the pads go on - but it's all we got right now.



Goodson and Darian Thompson are definitely two guys who can make this an elite defense if they are a) healthy and b) pan out.

Goodson doesn't need to be a 3 down LB'er - if he's a 2-down thumper, that will still greatly benefit the defense. Robinson is a guy we need to stay on the field because he's our best coverage LB.

The TE group will be a fun follow this summer. I like the odds of us coming up with a much better group than we had last year. Donnell will be addition by subtraction. All of the dopey front flips and fumbling are things we can leave in the past.

NYG doesn't have a perfect roster, but I'd say we are probably less flawed than most NFL teams at this juncture.

Again, "on paper" means little when the pads go on - but it's all we got right now.

I'm pretty darn excited for this thing to get started.

If those Offensive Tackles are not trainwrecks Jimmy Googs : 7/26/2017 8:01 pm : link then maybe Eli has enough confidence to look thru his progressions.



then we have something...

Cautiously optimistic.. Sean : 7/26/2017 9:20 pm : link It all comes down to health and a few bounces.



The most efficient way to the Super Bowl is through winning the division. Whether that requires 8-8 or 14-2, winning the NFCE is the goal.

Very optimistic trueblueinpw : 7/26/2017 10:44 pm : link Defense is back. The offense got a lot of upgrades. Great off season by JR. Now it's time for Big Balls Ben to bring home the hardware.

Many factors go into a SB run: SGMen : 7/26/2017 10:46 pm : link 1. Health and health at right time. Dings hurt but it is the long-term injuries (6 or more weeks all the way up to the dreaded IR) which really hurt. And injuries at the SAME POSITION can devastate an otherwise good team.

2. QB play. Eli should still be good enough to manage this offense. I think he'll play a lot like Brady and the Pats do by taking what the defense gives and being patient. Let our defense still win us the games by playing smart AND by scoring TD's in the redzone.

3. OL, especially OT's, how good will they be? I can only predict great improvement given how bad they were last year.



I'm sticking with my 12 - 4 and SB. I'm a Giants fan.

Injuries and OL WillVAB : 7/26/2017 11:03 pm : link The Giants have a lot of talent on defense and at the skill spots on offense. Stay healthy, hope the OL gets their shit together, and it should be a fun season.

First of all the schedule is BRUTAL Torrag : 7/26/2017 11:05 pm : link This team is improved but could end with the same win total as last season and frankly I don't think that results in a playoff berth. We'll need to bear down and win some very tough games in tough spots vs teams with significantly more rest and preparation time heading into those critical contests. Extremely small margin for error between playofss or not this season imo. Keep our fingers crossed and hope our guys can get it done.



I'd feel better if we'd done more to upgrade the O-Line. We made a few minor moves but nothing to really feel confident we'll have more than marginal improvement based on the track records of the players involved. We're basically banking on upgrades through the play of Flowers, Fluker, Hart and maybe Bisnowaty down the line. That's wishful thinking rather than realistic projection imo.



Still not satisfied with the CB depth as well. Yeah the top 3 are fantastic, but beyond that there is a lot to worry about.



That's about it.The 'D' should be very good.



Marshall, Ellison, Engram and the Perkins/Gallman tandem may provide better performance resulting in an upgrade to our anemic points per game and time of possession from last season. The potential is there but the ceiling will be hard capped if the O-Line plays like last season.

The most optimistic are not optimistic enough... grizz299 : 7/27/2017 8:56 am : link Now it's always subject to injuries and surprises, but I think the board underestimates the potential.

Start with the eleven wins last year and then consider every component on this team should be significantly better.



This is the best front four...maybe ever. 2007 with Stray, Osi and Tuck might be marginally better, but they didn't have anyone like Snacks. And we haven't seen the best of either Vernon or JPP. And as much as i like the fifties Kat and Andy werent' in this class.

This is the best defensive backfield that the Giants have ever have, the best in the league and has the potential to be one of the best of all time. Outlandish? Not a bit. Eli Apple and D. Thompson have all star potential. Eli maybe the potential for brilliant. Cromartie remains quiet and vastly underrated. He is also an underrated blitzer. Collins the best safety in the game and Jackrabbit extremely good. Imagine our weak point was Adams who was rated the fourth best in the game in his rookie year and likely won't start.

Eli Apple showed everything...speed size I honestly expect the type of quantum improvement we saw in Collins in his second year. Eli Apple is our third corner...Unheard for Elvis Patterson.

Bradshaw's Steelers with Mel Blount and company were all time good, this group belongs in the conversation.

In my giddiness the potential continues. I found it almost comical when an earlier post argued that the Plax, Toomer, Manningham was our greatest receiving corp...Because it's not remotely close unless Mules can race Sectretariat. Plax was great, he doesn't compare to Marshall who is a borderline HOF rgiht now. And OBJ is in a class of his own... Shepard much better than Manninghame after this year and, as if it wasn't enough, the rookie TE could move this to an immortal corp - and not just the best the Giants ever had. Fout's Chargers and The Rams of a couple years ago with Marshall Faulk are the only groups that compare with the potential of what we're bring to the league this yewar. Even our scraps could make a banquet for the hungry....King projects as a fine NFL player and Ellison is underrated as a pass catcher.

We've won with Chase Blackburn at MLB'er in '11 and Jeff Torberg and Mitchell in 07. They wouldn't make this roster. If not great we have very competent linebackers and Goodson could be a huge upgrade while Robinson and Kennard might have break out years.

I simply dont think people understand how good this crew could be. They were adequate last year and Goodson could be special and after his first year really playing Kennard make exponential gains we expect from second year players and could a rush from the edge that we need on certain passin downs. My perhpas unsubstantiated hunch is that Moss has the quickness and will be playing that role early on.

So we come down the projected weakness with the O line. We're hoping for adequate, I think we'll get "good".

1. Ellison alone helps

2. Big projected upgrade Jennings to Perkins

3. Second year under the same Offensive line coach.

4. Rickenberg likely much better.

5. Hart and Flowers are almost certainly better...the offseason work out, the dedication revealed and the natural and significant improvements kids make when they go from 22 to 23.

6. Jerry has spent his sevond year in that specialized camp.

7. I like the Canadian Jones, he's comin to camp at 318 and with a year of NFL under his belt I think this is nice player.

Disclaimer: Pugh's health scares me. If, in fact, he stays healthy I think this group moves from bad past adequate to good.

A team with 11 wins and a rookie head coach had eleven wins last year. And SHOULD get significantly better in every facet of the game....

Oh yes, and has the best money QB in the game.

Lots can go wrong, but everything here is a reasonable projection and much more likely than not.







The seasons I was most excited about were 1982, 1987, 2003 and 2008. Big Blue Blogger : 7/27/2017 9:38 am : link The results: two awful strike seasons, a 4-12 disaster and a post-season one-and-done. Now I go into every season expecting an 8-8 record, hoping the team stays healthy and competitive, with meaningful games deep into December.



That said, the 2017 Giants look better entering camp than any squad since at least 2011, probably 2008. They have the look of serious contenders for the first time since 2012; but, like any NFL team, these Giants are a few key injuries and bad bounces away from 6-10.

Nope grizz299 : 7/27/2017 10:18 am : link a few bad injuries is not going to make this club 6-10..too much depth, too much extraordinary talent.

Maybe if we lost Eli...but that's the only way.

It's all about depth George : 7/27/2017 2:46 pm : link Injuries happen to all teams, although some are worse than others. Those teams that have depth across the board can recover from them, though (although, naturally, anyone losing their franchise QB for more than four games will be in serious trouble for the season).



What makes me optimistic this year is that I think we have quality depth at nearly all positions: only the OL and QB spots seem skimpy to me. The "next man up" philosophy actually means something this year, as even injuries to non-QB starters and stars can be addressed to some extent by 2nd stringers.



Losing OBJ and Eli would be tough to overcome. Losing Snacks, Jackrabbit, and Collins would also be hard. But I like what I've seen of and heard about their replacements.



I think we take the NFC East this year (and I never predict this, ever) with double-digit wins, even against tough competition. I would not be surprised to see this team go deep into the playoffs, too.



Always nervous Rick in Dallas : 7/27/2017 2:50 pm : link worried about OL performance and potential injuries. Having said that, this team has the potential to go far in the playoffs.