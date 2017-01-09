Video: Odell wants to be the highest paid 'player' in NFL

TRADE! annexOPR : 7/27/2017 5:10 pm : link or wait until it's time, structure a deal that's backloaded with an inflated headline grabbing number that he'll never actually see

Why? What's so funny?

He's not going to get paid more than the QBs, shockeyisthebest8056 : 7/27/2017 5:24 pm : link but I wouldn't be remotely surprised if by this time next year he had the highest non-QB salary and FAR higher than any other WR.

I still fail to see the humor. Klaatu : 7/27/2017 5:32 pm : link ....

Watching the whole thing Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7/27/2017 5:34 pm : link Seems he like he wants to be the best player in the league, first. If he does that, he can/should be the best paid. He also wants to hold the championship trophy. Says pretty clearly, that words don't matter. Time will tell, but he has great dreams.



Nothing wrong with wanting to be the best.

It's a hidden humor. Kind of like his response and shitty quoting. He hides his response in the quote.

With endorsements Metnut : 7/27/2017 5:36 pm : link he has a great shot at that. Giants will have bigtime control over contract negotiations with the franchise tag.

He will be the highest paid WR AnnapolisMike : 7/27/2017 5:37 pm : link if he continues to produce....



He will not be the highest paid player. A WR does not warrant that kind of money..

I don't know about higher paid than the elite QBs. Dave in Hoboken : 7/27/2017 5:39 pm : link But he should be highest paid non-QB in the league. He's an elite non-QB.

Is this like that Lena Dunham thing? Because I definitely saw the humor in that.

this would be some news SethFromAstoria : 7/27/2017 5:53 pm : link if he said he wanted to play for free.

He deserves it adamg : 7/27/2017 5:56 pm : link I hope and expect that we will pay him

Can this guy Josh in the City : 7/27/2017 5:57 pm : link just shut the FUCK up for 5 mins, play football and let the rest come to him. If he wants to win so badly then stop saying shit to the media that is just going to be a distraction to the team and get the media into a frenzy! He's either a really stupid person or his top priority is not winning. He truly has the potential to be one of the greatest of all time but man he really goes out of his way to be an enigma.

so whats worse him saying this or leveon bell skipping camp because he wants a new contract?

O'dell is all about O'dell AnnapolisMike : 7/27/2017 6:01 pm : link The greatness on the field comes with the distractions that are unique to him. He is not going to shut up...he craves the attention.

It would actually be better if whiny fans like you were the ones who shut the fuck up, honestly.



This isn't news.



Maybe listen to the rest of what he says.. where he says he doesn't feel like the things he's already done are good enough anymore. Says he can't rest until he's holding the trophy in the air and that football is his life.



It would actually be better if whiny fans like you were the ones who shut the fuck up, honestly.

This isn't news.

Maybe listen to the rest of what he says.. where he says he doesn't feel like the things he's already done are good enough anymore. Says he can't rest until he's holding the trophy in the air and that football is his life.

You think this guy doesn't care about winning? You couldn't be more wrong.

Put him on commission.

odd thing about this guy mdc1 : 7/27/2017 6:06 pm : link is you need to begin to question his judgement and critical thinking skills. Hey let's become invisible in the playoffs and then follow up asking and insisting to be the highest paid player in the NFL. Some seriously funny shit.

Don't think I'm overreacting at all. Guarantee this becomes a national sports headline by tomorrow morning. This isn't what you want the first day of camp...

LOL ZogZerg : 7/27/2017 6:09 pm : link I want peace on earth.

It would actually be better if whiny fans like you were the ones who shut the fuck up, honestly.



This isn't news.



Maybe listen to the rest of what he says.. where he says he doesn't feel like the things he's already done are good enough anymore. Says he can't rest until he's holding the trophy in the air and that football is his life.



You think this guy doesn't care about winning? You couldn't be more wrong.



Maybe YOU should listen to the whole thing where he also says he is starting to feel like football is becoming more of a job to him and he doesn't love it the way he used to. There's no question in my mind that what he said is an issue and is not what you hear from players who's top priority is winning and not themselves. Imagine a Belichik coached player saying this nonsense.

Don’t think I’m overreacting at all. Guarantee this becomes a national sports headline by tomorrow morning. This isn’t what you want the first day of camp...



And who really gives a flying fuck except for you, mdc1 (whose douchebaggery exceeds even yours), Pat Leonard, Gary Myers, Mike Florio, and Ross Tucker? Do you think his teammates care? If you do, you're an even bigger idiot than I suspect.

It would actually be better if whiny fans like you were the ones who shut the fuck up, honestly.



This isn't news.



Maybe listen to the rest of what he says.. where he says he doesn't feel like the things he's already done are good enough anymore. Says he can't rest until he's holding the trophy in the air and that football is his life.



You think this guy doesn't care about winning? You couldn't be more wrong.







Maybe YOU should listen to the whole thing where he also says he is starting to feel like football is becoming more of a job to him and he doesn’t love it the way he used to. There’s no question in my mind that what he said is an issue and is not what you hear from players who’s top priority is winning and not themselves. Imagine a Belichik coached player saying this nonsense.



You're not very good at interpreting spoken words.



The point is that football becomes more business like as you get older and more entrenched in the league. It's no longer like a "hobby" you go out and just enjoy.



These guys have hard jobs. You think they play a game and it's so fucking easy. Half of the guys who play in this league wind up with irreparable damage to their bodies (or worse, their brains) when all is said and done.



Odell Beckham doesn't exist to serve you. He's well within his rights to want to be compensated accordingly.



You're not very good at interpreting spoken words.

The point is that football becomes more business like as you get older and more entrenched in the league. It's no longer like a "hobby" you go out and just enjoy.

These guys have hard jobs. You think they play a game and it's so fucking easy. Half of the guys who play in this league wind up with irreparable damage to their bodies (or worse, their brains) when all is said and done.

Odell Beckham doesn't exist to serve you. He's well within his rights to want to be compensated accordingly.

Fans like you are the fucking worst.

Don't Worry ThatLimerickGuy : 7/27/2017 6:15 pm : link Apparently those like myself who are concerned about paying him like that "don't understand how the cap works."



As I said on the trade Beckham thread. I'd have no problem paying him IF Webb turns out to be good and we have a QB on a rookie contract for 3 years. Otherwise- good luck with that.



Your 2020 Giants- "Beckham and the UDFA Chuckle Bunch"

Relax, Jooooooosh.

. arcarsenal : 7/27/2017 6:17 pm : link The Eli/Beckham overlap as far as contracts go and Eli eventually retiring is likely to be minimal if there's even any at all. I'm really not worried about it.



The Bengals paid AJ, ATL paid Julio, PIT paid AB. We're going to pay OBJ.

Josh is absolutely right on the money.



Some of you don't get it- it's not about Odell's talent. It is unmistakable. He plays this "winning is most important" card all the time but it's fake. Odell is about Odell, and you know what? That's fine. I'd say almost every player in the NFL feels the same way- it's a job. Get paid and start a post football life at 30-40.



The PROBLEM is that MOST players are smart enough to just keep quiet about it. Play the media to be useful to you and do your negotiating or business behind closed doors. Beckham doesn't do that because he has a BRAND, that is more important.



Josh is absolutely right on the money.

Some of you don't get it- it's not about Odell's talent. It is unmistakable. He plays this "winning is most important" card all the time but it's fake. Odell is about Odell, and you know what? That's fine. I'd say almost every player in the NFL feels the same way- it's a job. Get paid and start a post football life at 30-40.

The PROBLEM is that MOST players are smart enough to just keep quiet about it. Play the media to be useful to you and do your negotiating or business behind closed doors. Beckham doesn't do that because he has a BRAND, that is more important.

THAT my friends....is the POOR OPTICS.

Don’t think I’m overreacting at all. Guarantee this becomes a national sports headline by tomorrow morning. This isn’t what you want the first day of camp...



So?



So?

You can be both a calculated attention whore and want to win/work hard towards that. It's not either/or.

And who really gives a flying fuck except for you, mdc1 (whose douchebaggery exceeds even yours), Pat Leonard, Gary Myers, Mike Florio, and Ross Tucker? Do you think his teammates care? If you do, you're an even bigger idiot than I suspect.



Yes they do and so does Jerry Reese.



Yes they do and so does Jerry Reese.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/giants/2017/01/09/odell-beckham-grow-up-jerry-reese-eli-manning-new-york/96369574/

Josh is absolutely right on the money.



Some of you don't get it- it's not about Odell's talent. It is unmistakable. He plays this "winning is most important" card all the time but it's fake. Odell is about Odell, and you know what? That's fine. I'd say almost every player in the NFL feels the same way- it's a job. Get paid and start a post football life at 30-40.



The PROBLEM is that MOST players are smart enough to just keep quiet about it. Play the media to be useful to you and do your negotiating or business behind closed doors. Beckham doesn't do that because he has a BRAND, that is more important.



THAT my friends....is the POOR OPTICS.



There's nothing not smart about how Beckham builds his brand. They're fantastic at it and making sure the attention is on him, all the time.



There's nothing not smart about how Beckham builds his brand. They're fantastic at it and making sure the attention is on him, all the time.

So long as he's healthy and producing, it doesn't matter.

Don’t think I’m overreacting at all. Guarantee this becomes a national sports headline by tomorrow morning. This isn’t what you want the first day of camp...



You're equating something being "a national sports headline by tomorrow morning" with actual importance.



You're equating something being "a national sports headline by tomorrow morning" with actual importance.

As Ian Rappaport said, "There's a difference between REAL distractions (like Zeke Elliot investigation) and media-driven distractions (like 99.9% of the ones involving Odell)."

. arcarsenal : 7/27/2017 6:37 pm : link Why does it matter that it's a story?



Would y'all rather the story be "Odell Beckham not at training camp due to contract dispute?"



Because that's the story surrounding LeVeon Bell right now.

Make this joker the highest paid player ghost718 : 7/27/2017 6:40 pm : link or should we blow up the stadium





Decisions,decisions

He's definitely Big Rick in FL : 7/27/2017 6:42 pm : link Not going to get 25 million a year like Carr just got, but I could definitely see him topping Calvin Johnson's 16.5 million a year with 53 million guaranteed.



I figure something like 6 years 105 million with 60 million guaranteed. That's 17.5 million a year which is the largest APY for any WR in NFL history. That's a half a million more per year then Antonio Brown got. I believe that'd also be the most guaranteed money for a non QB offensive player.

RE: . annexOPR : 7/27/2017 6:45 pm : link

Quote: Why does it matter that it's a story?



Would y'all rather the story be "Odell Beckham not at training camp due to contract dispute?"



Because that's the story surrounding LeVeon Bell right now.



yes, some would - because its become quite apparent that some on here just want to bitch about everything , and a hold out might actually be justified



yes, some would - because its become quite apparent that some on here just want to bitch about everything , and a hold out might actually be justified

Odell could cure cancer - someone would bitch about him not doing it soon enough.

can someone explain to me how odell is a me first player? nygiants16 : 7/27/2017 6:47 pm : link same player who came back into the ravens game hurt and won them the game?



same pkayer still hurt played in a game overseas against the rams?



same player who talks up his teammates evwry chance he gets?

Oh, puh-leeze. Klaatu : 7/27/2017 6:48 pm : link They're talking about it on ESPN!



Big. Freakin'. Deal.



mdc1, I didn't realize that Jerry Reese was one of OBJ's teammates. Not one of them - not one - has ever said anything bad about the kid. On the contrary, they've gone out of their way to praise his work ethic, his intensity, and his commitment. Maybe someone should ask Weston Richburg how he feels about OBJ?



As for Reese questioning OBJ's maturity, again...Big. Freakin'. Deal. I remember when he questioned Eli's pocket presence. In the Grand Scheme of things it means absolutely nothing except to fuel a narrative-driven media.

And again with the optics. Klaatu : 7/27/2017 6:54 pm : link Oh my God, not the optics! Anything but the optics!



Is OBJ running for office? No? Then who gives a shit about optics? The only optics that matter are the ones showing him blowing by DBs on his way to the end zone.

get rid of this diva UConn4523 : 7/27/2017 6:55 pm : link so annoyed by this constant distraction.

I think that's become my least favorite word in the English language.

just goes PaulBlakeTSU : 7/27/2017 6:58 pm : link to show how many guys are obsessed with gossip and meaningless bullshit. Anyone devoting an ounce of concern for this can no longer criticize the women who watch Real Housewives, Kardashians, The Bachelor, or any other gossip crap programming because it's the same exact mentality at play here.



Incredible player makes comments that he wants to be highest paid player in the league as a reflection of his drive to be the best player in the league. News at 11.

I think that's become my least favorite word in the English language.



Let's discuss offline, mmmkay?

. arcarsenal : 7/27/2017 7:03 pm : link Fans seem to think that football players exist solely to serve their entertainment needs and forget that this is what these guys do for their own livelihood.



This isn't some shit where you just go out onto a field and have fun 16 times a year playing a game. The NFL is a tough, tough sport. The training, preparation, and everything that goes into just being able to be on the field in the first place.



A lot of these guys leave the game behind with irreparable damage to their bodies. Long after they've walked away, they still wake up with aches , pains, or worse.



Players on rookie deals risk a career ending injury every time they step onto the field and know there's a chance of never seeing the real payday.



If at the end of the day, Beckham works his tail off and continues to help NYG win football games, who the fuck cares about "optics" ?



I highly doubt people here go to work every day out of their love for their occupation and don't care about their compensation. Everyone should know their own worth and be compensated accordingly. Everyone has that right. Beckham is no different.

... annexOPR : 7/27/2017 7:07 pm : link I guess I was fairly young when it dawned on me ... but when are some of you grown men going to get over the fact that these strangers in a blue uniform couldn't care less about you?



he's on the giants. I root for him, especially when he scores TDs. I don't particularly "like" him - nor does any story like this impact my life whatsoever.



bunch of "die hards" might as well be whiny little school girls. he did nothing wrong. he said nothing wrong. he answered a question.

The guy is an international superstar B in ALB : 7/27/2017 7:07 pm : link and has never broken the law, hit a woman, got in a fight at a bar, got caught with drugs, DUI, or any of the prevalent crimes committed by professional athletes. He's involved with charities and just the other day made a kids wish by visiting him in the hospital.



You treat him like he should act like a humble Pop Warner kid, just happy to be on the field. He works hard, loves his team and loves the game.



But keep focusing on tweets and Facebook. You'll live as a very unhappy, miserable, shitty fan. Enjoy!

You treat him like he should act like a humble Pop Warner kid, just happy to be on the field. He works hard, loves his team and loves the game.



But keep focusing on tweets and Facebook. You'll live as a very unhappy, miserable, shitty fan. Enjoy!



But, B!



The OPTICS!!!! In comment 13540918 B in ALB said:But, B!The OPTICS!!!!

Oh yeah, the optics. B in ALB : 7/27/2017 7:12 pm : link Young superstar wants to make as much money as he possibly can because nothing is guaranteed in football. Wow. What a complete asshole. He should be more concerned with the optics because some shitty fan is annoyed. Livelihood be damned, just shut the fuck up selfish asshole.

I could see him opting to go to LA Go Terps : 7/27/2017 7:15 pm : link He seems to like it there now, and with his buddy LeBron going there next year they, along with that kid the Lakers just drafted end up being the male answer to the Kardashians.



I don't begrudge anyone trying to get every penny they can. It's a short career.

He's going to be well paid UConn4523 : 7/27/2017 7:19 pm : link but it somewhat isn't up to him on how much more he makes than the next hightest guy. No one is doubling Antonio Brown's contractjust because he asks.



Non story.

Athlete wants to make the most money possible jlukes : 7/27/2017 7:21 pm : link news at 11!

For those defending Odell Josh in the City : 7/27/2017 7:21 pm : link let me ask a simple question. What was th purpose or benefit of him doing that interview and saying the stupid shit he said? I mean he has to know it’s going to become a story. And to do it so that it’s released literally on the first day of training camp is obviously not a coincidence. The ONLY reason to do it is to make the narrative about Odell. If you guys can’t see that then I don’t know what else to tell you except “wake up.”

. arcarsenal : 7/27/2017 7:22 pm : link Here's what's going to happen..



When the time comes, the Giants will make him the highest paid receiver in football. Just like every other team did with their star WR when they gave them a new deal.



That's really all there is to it.



Couldn't be any less of a story but people will keep trying to make it one.

He's going to be asked about his next contract in every interview until the day he has a new contract. He's not going to stop talking to the media. Wake up. In comment 13540933 Josh in the City said:He's going to be asked about his next contract in every interview until the day he has a new contract. He's not going to stop talking to the media. Wake up.

Anyone claiming he didn't put this out there, down to the timing, to make the focus even more on him is either naive or a homer or both.



Anyone claiming he didn't put this out there, down to the timing, to make the focus even more on him is either naive or a homer or both.

So what though that he did? How is it going to hurt the team if people not in that locker room talk about Odell more than they do McAdoo's incredibly lame motivation tactics?

Just talk. Giant John : 7/27/2017 7:26 pm : link He will get paid according to his contract. Why all the drama?

Optics or distraction UConn4523 : 7/27/2017 7:28 pm : link which word is worse?

So some people are getting their panties in a bunch Larry in Pencilvania : 7/27/2017 7:30 pm : link Because one of the league's best players wants to be paid accordingly. Umm ok

Definitely optics. Most eye-roll inducing bullshit there is.

Anyone claiming he didn't put this out there, down to the timing, to make the focus even more on him is either naive or a homer or both.



So what though that he did? How is it going to hurt the team if people not in that locker room talk about Odell more than they do McAdoo's incredibly lame motivation tactics?



The guys in the locker room don't care.

When the time comes, the Giants will make him the highest paid receiver in football. Just like every other team did with their star WR when they gave them a new deal.



That's really all there is to it.



Couldn't be any less of a story but people will keep trying to make it one.



Yup. And then guess what, within 12 months another WR will get more than him.



Yup. And then guess what, within 12 months another WR will get more than him.

It is amazing how such "educated" fans don't see how this goes down every time. I get that the 24 hr networks like ESPN have to make a mountain out of a molehill, but the fact that stuff like this gets blown up on here is embarassing

..... BrettNYG10 : 7/27/2017 7:53 pm : link I'd recommend he holdout until he got a new deal if I were his agent.



As a fan, I'm happy he's not. I don't really care about the off the field noise. I think some fans don't quite appreciate how good he is.

As a fan, I'm happy he's not. I don't really care about the off the field noise. I think some fans don't quite appreciate how good he is.



But he's not doing that even though he could and is not without precedent.



That should be the OPTIC.



But he's not doing that even though he could and is not without precedent.

That should be the OPTIC.

But shitty fans secretly want to bitch about "shitty" players.

What an epic fucking clown. The ONLY reason this would become a story is because of fans like you that freak the fuck out at everything he does. To most people, it's a non story. But guys like you will make it one by calling in to all the radio shows and voicing your "concerns" about a harmless fucking comment. Get over yourself.

I mostly lurk, but you are quite the whiny bitch.

Anyone claiming he didn't put this out there, down to the timing, to make the focus even more on him is either naive or a homer or both.



So what though that he did? How is it going to hurt the team if people not in that locker room talk about Odell more than they do McAdoo's incredibly lame motivation tactics?







The guys in the locker room don't care.



Which was my point, to be clear.



Which was my point, to be clear.

Beckham knew what he was doing when he said this, when it came out, but it still changes nothing that actually matters in terms of the on field Giants product for the worse. It doesn't matter.

I mostly lurk, but you are quite the whiny bitch.



This Xs 100000000.

I'd recommend he holdout until he got a new deal if I were his agent.



As a fan, I'm happy he's not. I don't really care about the off the field noise. I think some fans don't quite appreciate how good he is.







But he's not doing that even though he could and is not without precedent.



That should be the OPTIC.



But shitty fans secretly want to bitch about "shitty" players.



Yeah, exactly. I wouldn't begrudge him at all if he did but could see others doing so. Getting upset over this nonsense is ridiculous.

He'll get his $. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/27/2017 8:09 pm : link And God willing he's a Giant his entire career with a Super Bowl ring or two.



I don't get the constant outrage over this kid.

This Xs 100000000.



It's remarkable, really. He thinks these guys are like Madden players.

6 McNally's_Nuts : 7/27/2017 8:11 pm : link years ago, Josh probably defended Eli for saying he is elite when he (Eli) had no reason to really do so.



Triggered!

... christian : 7/27/2017 8:26 pm : link I hope all the players distracted by OBJ wanting to be the best paid player are cut and I hope all the fans who get annoyed by OBJ wanting to be the best paid player get a giant fart pie thrown in their face.

LOL!!!!!!

This isn't unique to Odell UConn4523 : 7/27/2017 8:35 pm : link it's any athlete due a huge contract in any sport. They are all going to be asked about it. Sometimes you'll get an Eli/Jeter answer and sometimes you won't. Odell isn't the first and he won't be the last to talk about getting paid. How is this shocking to anyone?

Odell's earning power off the field CT Charlie : 7/27/2017 8:53 pm : link could theoretically exceed his earning power from his team. He will help himself by being slightly less eccentric and slightly more private. The public will adore someone who is both great AND distinctive, providing he can avoid controversy.

A great player wants to be paid joeinpa : 7/27/2017 8:56 pm : link As the greatest player. Is this surprising or even news worthy.







It is for guys who think players should all just be of the "happy to be here" mindset and just take whatever the team is willing to give them. In comment 13541052 joeinpa said:It is for guys who think players should all just be of the "happy to be here" mindset and just take whatever the team is willing to give them.

Trade this motherfucker now!!! TheGhostofBlueGuy : 7/27/2017 9:08 pm : link You want to be paid more than quarterbacks? Get the f*** out of here. I'm so done with your b**** ass. Bye, Felicia.

Why would the Giants pay him by far the most if any WR? I think he should be the hughest paid, but absolutely no reason to make him the highest paid by far, thats just bad business

My man, 50 grand. Preach.

Here's what's going to happen..



When the time comes, the Giants will make him the highest paid receiver in football. Just like every other team did with their star WR when they gave them a new deal.



That's really all there is to it.



Couldn't be any less of a story but people will keep trying to make it one.







Yup. And then guess what, within 12 months another WR will get more than him.



It is amazing how such "educated" fans don't see how this goes down every time. I get that the 24 hr networks like ESPN have to make a mountain out of a molehill, but the fact that stuff like this gets blown up on here is embarassing



LOL! True!

same pkayer still hurt played in a game overseas against the rams?



same player who talks up his teammates evwry chance he gets?



Same player who cried like a little girl about his team's effort. Same player who lost his s*** against a player that he dominates. Same player who made out with a kicking net. Yeah, okay.

You treat him like he should act like a humble Pop Warner kid, just happy to be on the field. He works hard, loves his team and loves the game.



But keep focusing on tweets and Facebook. You'll live as a very unhappy, miserable, shitty fan. Enjoy!



Same guy who did not show up in the playoffs. Same guy who showed up late at an event where kids were present where he was chilling the night before in LA. This dude is a douchebag. Don't let the door hit you where the good Lord split you. F*** out of here.

Well ... T-Bone : 7/27/2017 9:16 pm : link I know which side of the argument I'm on now.

same player who came back into the ravens game hurt and won them the game?



same pkayer still hurt played in a game overseas against the rams?



same player who talks up his teammates evwry chance he gets?







Same player who cried like a little girl about his team's effort. Same player who lost his s*** against a player that he dominates. Same player who made out with a kicking net. Yeah, okay.



Take a xanax, pal.

and has never broken the law, hit a woman, got in a fight at a bar, got caught with drugs, DUI, or any of the prevalent crimes committed by professional athletes. He's involved with charities and just the other day made a kids wish by visiting him in the hospital.



You treat him like he should act like a humble Pop Warner kid, just happy to be on the field. He works hard, loves his team and loves the game.



But keep focusing on tweets and Facebook. You'll live as a very unhappy, miserable, shitty fan. Enjoy!







Same guy who did not show up in the playoffs. Same guy who showed up late at an event where kids were present where he was chilling the night before in LA. This dude is a douchebag. Don't let the door hit you where the good Lord split you. F*** out of here.



He had a bad game. No question.



But you know what tuff guy?



They don't make the playoffs without him dominating in the regular season.



And I didn't realize he played defense too.



He had a bad game. No question.

But you know what tuff guy?

They don't make the playoffs without him dominating in the regular season.

And I didn't realize he played defense too.

Get the fuck outta here.

Why? What's so funny?





Is it that difficult to not insert your reply into the quote code?

What's with the apostrophes?

Is it that difficult to not insert your reply into the quote code?



Kivorka is a Fucking Moron. Pay no attention.

What's with the apostrophes?



We need to get rid of this fucking O'Douls guy immediately.

As I said on the trade Beckham thread. I'd have no problem paying him IF Webb turns out to be good and we have a QB on a rookie contract for 3 years. Otherwise- good luck with that.



Your 2020 Giants- "Beckham and the UDFA Chuckle Bunch"

You still haven't learned how the cap works since that last post, so maybe don't be so eager to reference your own post?



You still haven't learned how the cap works since that last post, so maybe don't be so eager to reference your own post?

Just stick to telling us all about the Midwest club scene.

Apparently those like myself who are concerned about paying him like that "don't understand how the cap works."



As I said on the trade Beckham thread. I'd have no problem paying him IF Webb turns out to be good and we have a QB on a rookie contract for 3 years. Otherwise- good luck with that.



Your 2020 Giants- "Beckham and the UDFA Chuckle Bunch"





You still haven't learned how the cap works since that last post, so maybe don't be so eager to reference your own post?



Just stick to telling us all about the Midwest club scene.



You guys sure are fascinated with that story to keep bringing it up. Why don't you go checknow it out and report back? You would probably love it.

Well, Giant fans, Doomster : 7/27/2017 11:30 pm : link enjoy him while you can.....we can lock him up for a couple of years, but he won't be a happy camper......

Why would the Giants pay him by far the most if any WR? I think he should be the hughest paid, but absolutely no reason to make him the highest paid by far, thats just bad business



I meant compared to other WRs next year only. Guys like Brown and Jones are making less than their AAV in 2018. If Odell signs a new deal sometime before next season, he'll likely be making nearly double Julio Jones' 2018 salary and at least 25% more than AB.

Pat Leonard already posted an article complaining about Odell. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:20 am : link I swear if Odell retired tomorrow Pat Leonard would probably commit suicide because his life would have no meaning otherwise.

Don't see it happening big_blue : 12:58 am : link And if that's what he wants, he will keep getting the tag.

. BigBluePrestige : 1:03 am : link Giants.com message board material in this thread.

It's amazing how opinions grizz299 : 4:25 am : link are corrupted and personalized.



I think the video is significant. He broadens things when he says he wants to be paid more than a Quarterback.

I still say this has become reminescent of the Dallas board where they are blind to the pattern that Zeke brings.

We have a pattern that's developed with Odell.

it's seems to me that he's more interested in attention getting than winning.

I think it's outrageous and counterproductive to go out for warmups wiht no shirt on before the Packer game. Maybe that contributed to the easy passes he dropped or maybe it was the attention he brought on himself with the trip to Miami.

The net, the tantrum, the shirtless act, the wall punched and hand risked, Miami ....any one or two is allright, I think the cumulative is telling and concerning and forms a pattern.

I am worried that there's only one ball. And Odell needs records - if for nothing else than to bring him to the highest paid player in the game.

This is potential trouble.

He is assumming the Mantle (sic) that Jeter wore. But Jeter had rings, he performed on the big stage and he was about team. So instead of looking like Jeter at this point I am worried that Odell is going the way of Matt Harvey. Where the stardom is the thing and winning is secondary.

You might disagree with that and you might have cogent rebuttals, but certainly some weight has to be given to what's basically "diva" behavior from a kid who hasn't won and didn't perform well when given the big stage. And is always hogging the spotlight with attention getting behavior.

This is a poor negotiating tactic on OBJ's part... Milton : 5:51 am : link ...and plays into management's hands.



The ideal scenario for management is that OBJ plays this year for $1.8M, next year for $8.4M and the following year under the franchise tag. Not only is it cheaper than giving him a longterm deal now (or during the year), but the year to year nature of it keeps the team off the hook if he should suffer a catastrophic injury. But as ideal as that scenario is, management can't justify it to the fans and players as long as OBJ's contract demands are reasonable .



Now that OBJ is finally eligible for a contract extension after giving them three years of Pro Bowl play on a rookie deal that will pay him $1.8M this year, he has the right to demand an extension that would make him the highest paid WR in the league. If management denied him that, I think the fans would side with him and so would the locker room--even if he were to hold out over it! But if management can say they are willing, but he is being unreasonable, nobody would blame them--not the fans and not his teammates--for not caving to ridiculous demands. And then he gets stuck playing it one year at a time for a fraction of what he'd get in a long term extension and on top of that, he is the one taking on all the risk.



He would've been better off saying he wants to be the highest paid non-QB in the league. He has a much better argument comparing himself to Von Miller than he does comparing himself to Aaron Rodgers.

Odell better have a big year or he will be crucified ZogZerg : 7:00 am : link by everyone in the NFL. He loves to see his name in the news, he can't help himself.



Hopefully he starts the season out strong or we could be line to see more tantrums on the field.

Sounds like we are going to have a quite a fight Jimmy Googs : 7:36 am : link in getting OBJ signed to market value rates. Even highest paid WR looks to be a battle.



i think we better win it all this season...

My gut tells me that it won't play out that way though Jimmy Googs : 8:00 am : link I figure he gets his longer term deal in next 12 months.



It will be a king's ransom, and probably short of SuperBowl QB money, but cannot argue he is not worth it.

It will be a king's ransom, and probably short of SuperBowl QB money, but cannot argue he is not worth it. Sure you can. In comment 13541416 Jimmy Googs said:Sure you can.

Sorry, not sure what you are trying to achieve. Jimmy Googs : 8:16 am : link Your stating that we should let the rookie contract play out and move to tagging him because overall it is cheaper...right?



There comes risk with that too...no?

Beckham has demonstrated more than once joeinpa : 8:21 am : link That he loves attention, not unlike most star receivers. The boat thing was stupid, and followed by a poor performance in the playoffs created very bad optics.



But posturing for more money is what stars do. They all go about it differently, but it s part of the business. To me this does not come under the same category as other flamboyant and look at me moves OBJ has orchestrated.





There comes risk with that too...no? It's cheaper than paying him $25M/year and OBJ assumes the injury risk. I'm all for making him the highest paid WR in the league, he deserves it. If I were his agent I would insist on such a deal before the start of the season. And it would include roughly $50M in guaranteed money. But if he wants to demand franchise QB money, management will be happy to let him play out his rookie contract and then franchise him for a year or two.



p.s.-- Who knows for how long he will be as explosive as he currently is? It can go all of a sudden. In comment 13541423 Jimmy Googs said:It's cheaper than paying him $25M/year and OBJ assumes the injury risk. I'm all for making him the highest paid WR in the league, he deserves it. If I were his agent I would insist on such a deal before the start of the season. And it would include roughly $50M in guaranteed money. But if he wants to demand franchise QB money, management will be happy to let him play out his rookie contract and then franchise him for a year or two.p.s.-- Who knows for how long he will be as explosive as he currently is? It can go all of a sudden.

Odell didn't even have a 100 yards in reception 32_Razor : 8:54 am : link In a playoff game yet and he is asking to be highest played player? Fuc@ him and that white curly hair looks like dogs it after it looses its color on the lawn for a couple days

he's a classic narcissist, albeit an extremely talented one. Victor in CT : 9:50 am : link All about Odell all the time.



It will be interesting to see how he handles it if they are successful, but he gets fewer looks and touches. Which, if the new pieces all pan out as we hope, should be the case.

where is $25 million per year taken from? UConn4523 : 9:58 am : link Brown is at $17mm per year, Green at $15mm per year Jones at $14.25mm per year, and everyone else is $14mm or under all without various amounts of guaranteed money.



Beckham will come in under $20mm per season, IMO. Applying the 13% increase in yearly salary from Jones to Brown, and that brings Beckham to just over $19mm.



We can all assume whatever we want about the amounts but $25mm per is astronomical and something I don't think he would ever get from anyone, and he'd have to be a free agent to even breach those waters, something the Giants won't let happen.

RE: where is $25 million per year taken from? Milton : 10:21 am : link If he wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL, that's what it would take to make him that.

Beckham will come in under $20mm per season, IMO. Applying the 13% increase in yearly salary from Jones to Brown, and that brings Beckham to just over $19mm.



We can all assume whatever we want about the amounts but $25mm per is astronomical and something I don't think he would ever get from anyone, and he'd have to be a free agent to even breach those waters, something the Giants won't let happen.



Tend to agree with all the above points. I would also add a bit to the $19M or so to get it done after this season.

i have never heard a player say nygiants16 : 10:33 am : link hey i just want to be paid like an average player, so how is a player saying hey want to be the highest paid player bad news?



he ven says that he still has a lot to prove to get that...



also to the people who say he will be mad if he is not getting touches while the tram wins, what proof do you have of this?



this is the same guy who said shepard was going to break all of his records and wouldnt go on nfl network unless they invited the whole wr group with him last year....he always mentions his teammates and not one teammate says a bad word about him...



also please stop with giants tradition, this is the same team that has employed, rapists, druggies and guys with domestic violence charges, stop with giants tradition...people forget how much trash that 2011 team talked in the media?



also chris canty said the entire team partied the night before a superbowl, landon collins said the defense partied on that same day beckham was in miami...





and i am glad he doesnt give a shit nygiants16 : 10:36 am : link what the media or the fans say because of he did he would want out of new york...

We all know that isn't happening. He's not going to be paid more than top, or even middle of the road QB's.

I agree with him. dorgan : 11:10 am : link I want to be the highest paid player, too.





Yeah... but he's like... young.



Yeah... but he's like... young.

And you're like... old. Very old. Too damn old.

My point is that he plays hardball at his own peril. The Giants are the ones with the leverage.

Yeah... but he's like... young.



And you're like... old. Very old. Too damn old.





I prefer to think of myself as experienced.



I prefer to think of myself as experienced.

The Giants aren't cheap and Odell has elite productivity, shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:06 pm : link so this isn't going to be some drawn out process involving franchise tags. He's going to be the highest paid WR, but the question is will he be the highest paid non-QB?



My guess is he gets the contract somewhere between midseason and before 2018 OTAs start. I think he probably comes in under Von Miller's AAV, but gets a massive (perhaps record setting) guarantee and signing bonus. My guess is it's a 4 year deal so he can cash in again before he turns 30 years-old.

Beckham will come in under $20mm per season, IMO. Applying the 13% increase in yearly salary from Jones to Brown, and that brings Beckham to just over $19mm.



We can all assume whatever we want about the amounts but $25mm per is astronomical and something I don't think he would ever get from anyone, and he'd have to be a free agent to even breach those waters, something the Giants won't let happen.



UConn- clearly you do not understand the magical NY Giants Salary Cap- where we can use pixie dust to structure a contract that allows us to somehow put 25 million dollars into one players pocket and not hamstring the creation of a balanced team.

Brown is at $17mm per year, Green at $15mm per year Jones at $14.25mm per year, and everyone else is $14mm or under all without various amounts of guaranteed money.



Beckham will come in under $20mm per season, IMO. Applying the 13% increase in yearly salary from Jones to Brown, and that brings Beckham to just over $19mm.



We can all assume whatever we want about the amounts but $25mm per is astronomical and something I don't think he would ever get from anyone, and he'd have to be a free agent to even breach those waters, something the Giants won't let happen.







UConn- clearly you do not understand the magical NY Giants Salary Cap- where we can use pixie dust to structure a contract that allows us to somehow put 25 million dollars into one players pocket and not hamstring the creation of a balanced team.



ok then how does atlanta do it? and they are about to pay freeman



how do the packers do it?



ok then how does atlanta do it? and they are about to pay freeman

how do the packers do it?

how do the steelers do it?

Brown is at $17mm per year, Green at $15mm per year Jones at $14.25mm per year, and everyone else is $14mm or under all without various amounts of guaranteed money.



Beckham will come in under $20mm per season, IMO. Applying the 13% increase in yearly salary from Jones to Brown, and that brings Beckham to just over $19mm.



We can all assume whatever we want about the amounts but $25mm per is astronomical and something I don't think he would ever get from anyone, and he'd have to be a free agent to even breach those waters, something the Giants won't let happen.







UConn- clearly you do not understand the magical NY Giants Salary Cap- where we can use pixie dust to structure a contract that allows us to somehow put 25 million dollars into one players pocket and not hamstring the creation of a balanced team.







ok then how does atlanta do it? and they are about to pay freeman



how do the packers do it?



how do the steelers do it?



They sacrifice quality at other positions and HOPE that they can cobble together production with scrubs.



They sacrifice quality at other positions and HOPE that they can cobble together production with scrubs.

Do you

Brown is at $17mm per year, Green at $15mm per year Jones at $14.25mm per year, and everyone else is $14mm or under all without various amounts of guaranteed money.



Beckham will come in under $20mm per season, IMO. Applying the 13% increase in yearly salary from Jones to Brown, and that brings Beckham to just over $19mm.



We can all assume whatever we want about the amounts but $25mm per is astronomical and something I don't think he would ever get from anyone, and he'd have to be a free agent to even breach those waters, something the Giants won't let happen.







UConn- clearly you do not understand the magical NY Giants Salary Cap- where we can use pixie dust to structure a contract that allows us to somehow put 25 million dollars into one players pocket and not hamstring the creation of a balanced team.







ok then how does atlanta do it? and they are about to pay freeman



how do the packers do it?



how do the steelers do it?







They sacrifice quality at other positions and HOPE that they can cobble together production with scrubs.



Do you want Kevin Lewis and Mark Herzlich starting at LB, because paying a WR 25 million and a QB a market rate salary is how you get those guys starting.



That's not what they do. They draft well. In the Packers and Steelers you have two organizations that have historically drafted well and Atlanta lately hasn't been too far behind.



Paying Beckham what he's worth will not hamstring the team any more than it has the Steelers and Falcons (who, by the way, both made the playoffs last year... with the latter making it to the Super Bowl). In comment 13541868 ThatLimerickGuy said:That's not what they do. They draft well. In the Packers and Steelers you have two organizations that have historically drafted well and Atlanta lately hasn't been too far behind.Paying Beckham what he's worth will not hamstring the team any more than it has the Steelers and Falcons (who, by the way, both made the playoffs last year... with the latter making it to the Super Bowl).

This is a stupid conversation Keith : 12:51 pm : link Odell is worth a ton to the Giants and they both know it. It's going to be a no brainer contract and you are an idiot if you suggest otherwise. It's that simple.

reading this thread dorgan : 1:11 pm : link and the pitch count thread makes me think that some people should be on a post count.

... christian : 1:21 pm : link He is relatively cost controlled for 3 years - which nicely coincides with the remainder of Manning's contract. Which nicely coincides with exit-ability of the major contracts on the books.



In cap year 2020 the Giants can exit or extend the contracts of Vernon, JPP, Harrison, and Jenkins with minimal dead space.



There will be cost additions if Collins, Pugh, etc. are re-signed. Which hopefully they will be. Signing good players is a good thing.



Paying great players has all types financial benefits, both for the cap and the real finances of the team.



Really good players offset the cost required to get production. OBJ makes literally everyone on the offense better, and will allow for lower paid players to contribute.



OBJ also puts a disproportionate amount of money in the pockets of ownership - he will be paid well by the Giants.

Just watched his presser on NFL network AcesUp : 1:58 pm : link I'm on record stating that Odell should be paid as the highest paid WR in the league and that it's the biggest no brainer of no brainers to do so. For elite talent, it's been fairly straightforward to date, find a comparable player that has recently been paid (A. Brown), and slightly bump the annual + guarantees. Boom, done. However, these comments are concerning. He's potentially looking to blow up the current paradigm on how contracts are structured. In his presser today, he sighted the NBA money, stating how the NFL guys are underpaid, and sort of alluded to being the guy to maybe make that change. It's not something to brush off, it could get ugly.



As far as the armchair shrinks diagnosing him and naive idiots vilifying him...ugh.

As far as the armchair shrinks diagnosing him and naive idiots vilifying him...ugh.



richard sherman said the same thing, he said players should walk until they get guaranteed contractz...



this is not some new thing In comment 13542019 AcesUp said:richard sherman said the same thing, he said players should walk until they get guaranteed contractz...this is not some new thing

Yes AcesUp : 2:03 pm : link And based on that presser I just watched, I think Odell is capable of trying to be that guy.

That's not a knock on his character either AcesUp : 2:04 pm : link which is such a weird take among fans.

Every time someoen says something about "bad optics" SimpleMan : 2:38 pm : link I get douche chills.

Polarizing Carson53 : 3:08 pm : link is the best word I can use to describe the players' effect

on BBI. I am not on here to get into a pissing contest about

Odell. I will say this much, him and his agent are slightly

delusional if they believe in the future he will get QB type

of money. You can try to get what you can, don't blame

a player for that...but ain't happening!

Beckham is a Top 3 receiver B in ALB : 5:26 pm : link and the BEST receiver under the age of 25. The Giants will pay him. His comments aren't a big deal.



The big deal is that he is in camp and not holding out like Aaron Donald. Another young top player at his position. And honestly, Beckham had every right to hold out - as have other superstar Giants in the past.



That would have been a story.



This isn't one.



Move on.