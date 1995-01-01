What can we reasonably expect from this offense ? Manny in CA : 7/28/2017 12:45 am Top 10, I'd say.(We were 6th over-all in 2015).



Three out of the five biggest problems will hope fully be solved -



(1) Fullback; to me that was the A-#1 problem. The opposing defenses KNEW what was coming all-day-long. I think it was the Vikings who noted that the Giants were the easiest opponent to plan for



(2) Slot receiver playing the "Y" receiving position. Victor Cruz is gone to (the Bears ?). At the slot, I think, he still has enough to be productive, there. Brandon Marshall is just the man we need.



(3) It's going to take two players to save the TE problem; Ellison on 1st down and Engram the rest of the way.



* The deficits at O-line are still there; Eli will continue to have to run for his life (which means a lot of quick short passes). I don't think the run game will be much better, either.



* We need a complimentary Brandon Jacobs type (which are hard to find; not any in this camp)





I would be amazed with top 10 ZGiants98 : 7/28/2017 1:16 am : link That would mean the line came together. Realistically, middle of the pack which will be more than enough with our D.

Personal Opinion Giants_West : 7/28/2017 1:17 am : link I agree that we should be a top 10 offense and are one on paper.



My biggest issue is with coach Mac. He failed miserably as the play caller and that really magnified the deficiencies that we had on our offensive roster last year.



With a year experience under his belt and with most of those deficiencies having been addressed I find myself cautiously optimistic.



Key word this year is "growth". Can Mac grow as a coach with multiple responsibilities. Can our offensive line grow into something at least serviceable. Can Our top two Picks grow fast enough to seriously contribute. Can Odell be more mature on game day.



If we grow, the sky is the limit for this team.

I don't know about "top _____" j_rud : 7/28/2017 1:25 am : link but I'll wager that if they average 20-23 points a game they'll win 11 or 12 games. They get no favors from the schedule and, while it may not be a popular opinion, we don't really know what we'll get from the defense. And before anyone jumps down my throat, let's remember that the offense in 2015 was top 10 in yards and ppg only to take a nosedive last year. All the pieces are in place, that's not debatable, but you never know what you have until they hit the field.

In a time that favors the passing game grizz299 : 7/28/2017 3:49 am : link we have the best receivers in the game.

If we're not top ten it's because Eli has aged or Mac can't coach.

And I don't think either of those negatives are going to be factors next year.



Eli must be among issue.....as he did have a step back last year. George from PA : 7/28/2017 4:42 am : link He must answer the question of father time.



I truly expect him to rebound but that must still be answer.



Also, some of last year issue with the offense...was intentional as the defense was controlling game....why risk it?

I think teams will have to get after Eli this year or try to cover the wgenesis123 : 7/28/2017 5:34 am : link recievers. A speedy tight end running up that seam will bust it open for the offense. Quick passes to the WR's will net more yards. Eli will have lots of ways to make them pay for coming after him. If the defense does not regress it will be a good year unless the o-line totally caves to 3 and 4 man rushes, which we have seen happen.

That whole 6th overall in 2015 wasn't as good as it sounds Torrag : 7/28/2017 5:38 am : link As most stats, it didn't give full picture of that offense. They were woeful in time of possession which exposed the defense which was the weaker unit. So they failed in that regard. They were a dismal running attack, terrible in both goalline and short yardage situations. Fail. 3rd down conversion rate was also subpar despite the points per game. Fail.



So as a situational offense they were a one trick pony. That wasn't good enough in 2015 and probably won't be good enough to win a championship in 2017. So this O-Line and everyone responsible for run blocking and these runners better at least be efficient when down and distance puts them in a position to help this team win games. If they don't a Lombardi Trophy is a pipe dream because we already know these guys can't pass block well enough if we become one dimensional and defenses can pin their ears back and come at Eli in waves.

They don't have to average the 28 per game The_Boss : 7/28/2017 6:43 am : link They all pinpointed last year, but is 24-26 a game asking a lot? They do that with this defense and we could go 12-4.

Easily Top 10 ZogZerg : 7/28/2017 7:10 am : link Beckham - Best PLAYER in the NFL (according to him)

Marshall - Sure fire Hall of Fame Receiver

Sheppard - Young studd in year 2

Eli - Clutch QB

Huge Upgrade at TE

Better RB group

Improving OL with 2 Expensive FAs to be



If they aren't top 10 this year, it will be a huge disappointment for everyone involved.



TyFromQueens : 7/28/2017 7:26 am : link

Quote: I agree that we should be a top 10 offense and are one on paper.



My biggest issue is with coach Mac. He failed miserably as the play caller and that really magnified the deficiencies that we had on our offensive roster last year.



With a year experience under his belt and with most of those deficiencies having been addressed I find myself cautiously optimistic.



Key word this year is "growth". Can Mac grow as a coach with multiple responsibilities. Can our offensive line grow into something at least serviceable. Can Our top two Picks grow fast enough to seriously contribute. Can Odell be more mature on game day.



If we grow, the sky is the limit for this team.



Coach Mac did an excellent job last season. He immediately recognized the best way for us to win was to win the battle of field position. He called the offense tight because frankly,we didn't have enough horses. We could not run or run block. The only player on our team who could not only consistently get open but break the game wide open was Beckham. So he put the offenses best players on the field and relied heavily on the defense and Brad Wing.



That is going to change this year. We have the horses,we have the pieces. We can put multiple formations out on offense. And if we can run the ball this season I truly feel like we will see amazing play calling.



If they aren't too 10 mattlawson : 7/28/2017 7:59 am : link I'd be surprised.



Full optimistic top 3 on both sides of the ball

Debbie downer mattlawson : 7/28/2017 8:24 am : link How the fuck is this team not going deep into the playoffs? I mean unstoppable!



Damn coffee was gooooood this AM

A number of questions no one can answer at this point UberAlias : 7/28/2017 8:33 am : link How old is the play of Eli and Marshall, and can the young OL make some improvement. Those are huge questions we can only speculate or throw out wild ass guesses.

I love the spin some keep dishing out UberAlias : 7/28/2017 8:42 am : link Last preseason the offense was bad and we kept hearing they are holding back/it was by design etc, then during the season the offense remained anemic and the defense had to carry them in many contests and some are still here spinning the narrative that it's all by design.

Second quartile. WideRight : 7/28/2017 8:44 am : link Everyone wants to think that this QB and receivers corps is a significant difference maker, enough to over come liability on the OL and ground. Its not there. 2nd quartile is not that bad, mind you, it just doesn't get the accolades fans want. Sorry.



In addition, keep in mind, our leadership last year was on defense, and playing to win may mean a more conservative offense. That will not be conducive to a top ten O. But it can still be a winning formula, which is what matters



I'll go one step further and say that if we do finish with a top ten O, it will be because out D had a let down or crucial injury that left us playing from behind too often. So I'd much prefer the former over the latter.

The running game sucked last year UberAlias : 7/28/2017 8:46 am : link And in general has for many years now. The TEs were horrible and could not block for shit, the Oline is poor in run blocking and were something like 26th in the league in giving time for the QB to throw. Personnel wise you had Eli Odell and nothing else. None of this was by intention.

The measure of the offense will not come in the form of rankings UberAlias : 7/28/2017 8:50 am : link The defense should be stout so the question for the offense is can they pull away from teams and put them away so that we aren't hanging on to a thread at the end of every game praying the D holds on.

....... CoughlinHandsonHips : 7/28/2017 8:57 am : link Worried about the OTs. But they are both so young, so I don't blame the front office for choosing to double down on them rather than overspend on what was available in FA. I also think having a real blocking TE will go a long way in helping these two.



On paper, it looks like they added targets to compliment OBJ. I worry that one is hitting the age where you usually start to see a decline, and the other is a rookie trying to pick up the pro game. I'm optimistic it will be an upgrade over last year.





The running game BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/28/2017 9:37 am : link and protection will get better due to the new skill players we have. More teams are going to have to play deep now and respect every skill position we have. They might have to double cover Marshall and OBJ, so there is going to be less 8 man boxes, and more opportunity over the middle for Engram and Shep.

The key word in the OP is 'reasonably.' Klaatu : 7/28/2017 10:01 am : link I don't expect this offense to resemble, say, the Bills offense, circa 1990, but I do expect to see some improvement in terms of efficiency, provided their core players stay relatively healthy.



I don't expect a juggernaut. I do expect them to score a few more points per game than they did last year, and to be more successful on 3rd down, and in short-yardage/goal-line situations.

Reasonably, oldog : 7/28/2017 11:44 am : link let's try reason. QB- Eli is the most reliable, consistent QB in the NFL as far as his floor goes. Durable, and has shown that with strong players, he can pass long or short, come through in the clutch and takes sacks less frequently than almost anybody in the league. However, we know he fumbles a lot, and has often had a high interception to TD ratio. This year, there will be an attempt to take some of the pressure off him, better running, better receivers, and stronger blocking. Much more attention has been given to his potential backups. J Johnson is more proven, Geno could prove a strength, and Davis Webb could pull a Dak, and show that a first year QB can be serviceable. There is depth here, and based on Eli's longer term performance, it is reasonable to expect a very considerable improvement this year, irrespective of the factors analyzed below. (2/4 new players)

Running Game-Perkins showed in the late season that he had matured as a runner, and will replace Jennings as feature back. He will be much harder to stop. Shane Smith will be fullback, improving blocking and increasing ruggedness. Darkwa, with more experience will provide relief. Gallman, will provide depth, and straight ahead thump, on occasion. It is hard to imagine that their will not be a real improvement.

On the run blocking side, we have the OLine changes, our excellent center, backed up by Jones(who was strong but lost to injury last year). Pugh too, may not lose a third of his season to injury. Flowers, Hart,and Jerry, playing together for a further season, are almost sure to improve, based upon all NFL experience for players in their second and third years. Fluker, who was released mostly for cap reasons, may despite BBI skepticism, prove to be a very valuable addition. He is big and mean. Such blocking can ignite a running game. One, at least,of Bisnowaty or Wheeler should make a real contribution, they too are big and tough. From the TEs, it seems sure that Ellison will add a lot, at tight end, and even if he doesn't Evan is not so tiny that he wont be able to contain a few corners or linebackers. There is depth here, recovery from injury has added strength, and a reasonable expectation of contributions from additions. (3/9 new players). There is sure to be an improvement here.

Passing Attack- The key here is, of course Marshall, who will add complexity in support of OBJ's genius. A big step up from unfortunate Victor, because of his size and aggressiveness. (We all surely, extend our thanks to Victor, and wish him well, he is likely to dance more Salsa, playing mainly in the slot again.)Shepard, will find more room as a more experienced player, and Engram, as most commentators suggest, will, if Eli can actuate them all, make the passing game almost unstoppable. Blocking to give Eli a little more time, may be key, but even last year, about which the whining is almost continuous, the pass blocking was respectable in statistical terms. (Eli was sacked about 21 times, Rogers, I recall around 39). (New this year, 2/4)

Specials- Rosas has the leg, but we won't know if he has the nerves for a while. Let's assume we can break even, at least it is likely that more kickoffs will go through the end zone.

Adding it all up, there is just no reason to expect that the mediocrity of last year will be a longer term standard. The McAdoo/Reese team showed last year they knew how to fix the D. With their attention directed this year to the O, it is quite reasonable to expect a fair measure of improvement in the offense. If the D remains at a high level, watch out NFL, this is a new Giant team, big, tough, talented and well coached and managed. The type of team that welcomes a difficult and challenging schedule.

Large improvement Thegratefulhead : 7/28/2017 1:48 pm : link I think it is reasonable to expect McAdoo to be better in year 2.

It is hard to imagine the OL could be worse. The should improve.

Marshall is a GIANT upgrade over Cruz(see what I did there?)

Engram is a matchup nightmare.

Beckham still cannot be covered by one person

Once Perkins was named the starter we ran better. It is reasonable to expect him to better in year 2.

Eli had decent season last year. It is reasonable to expect him to be better with better weapons. I do not think his stanchest critics question his preparation or ability to read a defense. He will know where to go with the ball to exploit match ups his skill players create. I think it is reasonable to expect him to better this year in yardage, completions. TDs and interceptions. The mismatches will allow him to get rid of the ball early and on time. This will masque a weak OL, Cruz killed us, he could not get open.

I think we will be a better offense than 2015.

More than last year, less than the offense appears "on paper" David B. : 7/28/2017 10:10 pm : link They're not going to magically become the Moss Vikings/Pats or the Warner Rams.



If they can average 28 points a game, they'll probably win a LOT if the D doesn't drop off from last year.



Remember -- the Giants MUST churn our guts out in the last minute of EVERY game. We only get an easy win blow-out like once every other year.

we now have a defense that is good enough to Jersey55 : 7/29/2017 11:33 am : link get us to the Super Bowl and now we need our offense to make it happen by doing their job...

30+ points per game average PatersonPlank : 7/29/2017 11:43 am : link Eli throws for 5,000+ yards