What can we reasonably expect from this offense ?

Top 10, I'd say.(We were 6th over-all in 2015).
Three out of the five biggest problems will hope fully be solved -
(1) Fullback; to me that was the A-#1 problem. The opposing defenses KNEW what was coming all-day-long. I think it was the Vikings who noted that the Giants were the easiest opponent to plan for
(2) Slot receiver playing the "Y" receiving position. Victor Cruz is gone to (the Bears ?). At the slot, I think, he still has enough to be productive, there. Brandon Marshall is just the man we need.
(3) It's going to take two players to save the TE problem; Ellison on 1st down and Engram the rest of the way.
* The deficits at O-line are still there; Eli will continue to have to run for his life (which means a lot of quick short passes). I don't think the run game will be much better, either.
* We need a complimentary Brandon Jacobs type (which are hard to find; not any in this camp)
That would mean the line came together. Realistically, middle of the pack which will be more than enough with our D.
I agree that we should be a top 10 offense and are one on paper.
My biggest issue is with coach Mac. He failed miserably as the play caller and that really magnified the deficiencies that we had on our offensive roster last year.
With a year experience under his belt and with most of those deficiencies having been addressed I find myself cautiously optimistic.
Key word this year is "growth". Can Mac grow as a coach with multiple responsibilities. Can our offensive line grow into something at least serviceable. Can Our top two Picks grow fast enough to seriously contribute. Can Odell be more mature on game day.
If we grow, the sky is the limit for this team.
but I'll wager that if they average 20-23 points a game they'll win 11 or 12 games. They get no favors from the schedule and, while it may not be a popular opinion, we don't really know what we'll get from the defense. And before anyone jumps down my throat, let's remember that the offense in 2015 was top 10 in yards and ppg only to take a nosedive last year. All the pieces are in place, that's not debatable, but you never know what you have until they hit the field.
we have the best receivers in the game.
If we're not top ten it's because Eli has aged or Mac can't coach.
And I don't think either of those negatives are going to be factors next year.
we have the best receivers in the game - and, more than that - a group that potentially should stand among the best of all time. Perhaps Two HOFer's and Shep, and Evan Ephram (sp?) to round them out. Unprecedented!
If we're not top ten it's because Eli has aged or Mac can't coach.
And I don't think either of those negatives are going to be factors next year.
He must answer the question of father time.
I truly expect him to rebound but that must still be answer.
Also, some of last year issue with the offense...was intentional as the defense was controlling game....why risk it?
recievers. A speedy tight end running up that seam will bust it open for the offense. Quick passes to the WR's will net more yards. Eli will have lots of ways to make them pay for coming after him. If the defense does not regress it will be a good year unless the o-line totally caves to 3 and 4 man rushes, which we have seen happen.
As most stats, it didn't give full picture of that offense. They were woeful in time of possession which exposed the defense which was the weaker unit. So they failed in that regard. They were a dismal running attack, terrible in both goalline and short yardage situations. Fail. 3rd down conversion rate was also subpar despite the points per game. Fail.
So as a situational offense they were a one trick pony. That wasn't good enough in 2015 and probably won't be good enough to win a championship in 2017. So this O-Line and everyone responsible for run blocking and these runners better at least be efficient when down and distance puts them in a position to help this team win games. If they don't a Lombardi Trophy is a pipe dream because we already know these guys can't pass block well enough if we become one dimensional and defenses can pin their ears back and come at Eli in waves.
They all pinpointed last year, but is 24-26 a game asking a lot? They do that with this defense and we could go 12-4.
Beckham - Best PLAYER in the NFL (according to him)
Marshall - Sure fire Hall of Fame Receiver
Sheppard - Young studd in year 2
Eli - Clutch QB
Huge Upgrade at TE
Better RB group
Improving OL with 2 Expensive FAs to be
If they aren't top 10 this year, it will be a huge disappointment for everyone involved.
In comment 13541376
Giants_West said:
Coach Mac did an excellent job last season. He immediately recognized the best way for us to win was to win the battle of field position. He called the offense tight because frankly,we didn't have enough horses. We could not run or run block. The only player on our team who could not only consistently get open but break the game wide open was Beckham. So he put the offenses best players on the field and relied heavily on the defense and Brad Wing.
That is going to change this year. We have the horses,we have the pieces. We can put multiple formations out on offense. And if we can run the ball this season I truly feel like we will see amazing play calling.
In comment 13541388
George from PA said:
| He must answer the question of father time.
I truly expect him to rebound but that must still be answer.
Also, some of last year issue with the offense...was intentional as the defense was controlling game....why risk it?
This is a legitimate concern. He'll start to drop off at some point within the next few years. I hope last year didn't represent the start of that process.
I'd be surprised.
Full optimistic top 3 on both sides of the ball
In comment 13541403
ZogZerg said:
You literally just took the optimistc route on every facet of the offensive. Thats a pure pipe dream.
I see no reason to think both ots improve. Id sign up for a middle of the pack o.
I also hope the Giants are prepared to switch Pugh to LT if Flowers continues to be the worst LT in football, as he was last year.
In comment 13541388
George from PA said:
Oh stop the Giants offense was bottom 5 last year. Towards the end of year Mac gave up trying to improve it but they had awful skill players, no te, no FB, and the worst o line Ive ever seen.
How the fuck is this team not going deep into the playoffs? I mean unstoppable!
Damn coffee was gooooood this AM
How old is the play of Eli and Marshall, and can the young OL make some improvement. Those are huge questions we can only speculate or throw out wild ass guesses.
In comment 13541426
John from Atlanta said:
|
You literally just took the optimistc route on every facet of the offensive. Thats a pure pipe dream.
I see no reason to think both ots improve. Id sign up for a middle of the pack o.
I also hope the Giants are prepared to switch Pugh to LT if Flowers continues to be the worst LT in football, as he was last year.
Really, no reason to think that 2 YOUNG tackles who worked super hard all off season to get better can't improve? An OL that can't improve upon last year where Pugh missed 5 games and our starting RT pretty much missed the entire year?
A Top 10 O is not that tough. That's only in the top 1/3 of the league. With all the shitty QB play in this league I fully expect top 10 this year.
Last preseason the offense was bad and we kept hearing they are holding back/it was by design etc, then during the season the offense remained anemic and the defense had to carry them in many contests and some are still here spinning the narrative that it's all by design.
Everyone wants to think that this QB and receivers corps is a significant difference maker, enough to over come liability on the OL and ground. Its not there. 2nd quartile is not that bad, mind you, it just doesn't get the accolades fans want. Sorry.
In addition, keep in mind, our leadership last year was on defense, and playing to win may mean a more conservative offense. That will not be conducive to a top ten O. But it can still be a winning formula, which is what matters
I'll go one step further and say that if we do finish with a top ten O, it will be because out D had a let down or crucial injury that left us playing from behind too often. So I'd much prefer the former over the latter.
And in general has for many years now. The TEs were horrible and could not block for shit, the Oline is poor in run blocking and were something like 26th in the league in giving time for the QB to throw. Personnel wise you had Eli Odell and nothing else. None of this was by intention.
The defense should be stout so the question for the offense is can they pull away from teams and put them away so that we aren't hanging on to a thread at the end of every game praying the D holds on.
Worried about the OTs. But they are both so young, so I don't blame the front office for choosing to double down on them rather than overspend on what was available in FA. I also think having a real blocking TE will go a long way in helping these two.
On paper, it looks like they added targets to compliment OBJ. I worry that one is hitting the age where you usually start to see a decline, and the other is a rookie trying to pick up the pro game. I'm optimistic it will be an upgrade over last year.
In comment 13541454
ZogZerg said:
I think the Giants O-line was remarkably healthy last year. Pugh missed 5 games? Come on.
I fully expect the o-line to play better. Will both ots improve? Thats a pipe dream IMO. Did Flowers improve in his second year? No, he regressed. Does every player always improve just by the offseason? No.
Best case: Flowers improves and we find a better option then Hart within our depth.
The offense will be better due to better skill players. Top 10 would really be everything breaking right.
Hope you are right and I am wrong.
and protection will get better due to the new skill players we have. More teams are going to have to play deep now and respect every skill position we have. They might have to double cover Marshall and OBJ, so there is going to be less 8 man boxes, and more opportunity over the middle for Engram and Shep.
I don't expect this offense to resemble, say, the Bills offense, circa 1990, but I do expect to see some improvement in terms of efficiency, provided their core players stay relatively healthy.
I don't expect a juggernaut. I do expect them to score a few more points per game than they did last year, and to be more successful on 3rd down, and in short-yardage/goal-line situations.
In comment 13541463
UberAlias said:
| Last preseason the offense was bad and we kept hearing they are holding back/it was by design etc, then during the season the offense remained anemic and the defense had to carry them in many contests and some are still here spinning the narrative that it's all by design.
Amen!
In comment 13541596
Klaatu said:
| I don't expect this offense to resemble, say, the Bills offense, circa 1990, but I do expect to see some improvement in terms of efficiency, provided their core players stay relatively healthy.
I don't expect a juggernaut. I do expect them to score a few more points per game than they did last year, and to be more successful on 3rd down, and in short-yardage/goal-line situations.
You forgot that Marshall will surely win some jump balls in the end zone!
In comment 13541622
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
No, I've said repeatedly, ever since they signed Marshall, that I expected him to pay big dividends on 3rd down and in the red zone.
let's try reason. QB- Eli is the most reliable, consistent QB in the NFL as far as his floor goes. Durable, and has shown that with strong players, he can pass long or short, come through in the clutch and takes sacks less frequently than almost anybody in the league. However, we know he fumbles a lot, and has often had a high interception to TD ratio. This year, there will be an attempt to take some of the pressure off him, better running, better receivers, and stronger blocking. Much more attention has been given to his potential backups. J Johnson is more proven, Geno could prove a strength, and Davis Webb could pull a Dak, and show that a first year QB can be serviceable. There is depth here, and based on Eli's longer term performance, it is reasonable to expect a very considerable improvement this year, irrespective of the factors analyzed below. (2/4 new players)
Running Game-Perkins showed in the late season that he had matured as a runner, and will replace Jennings as feature back. He will be much harder to stop. Shane Smith will be fullback, improving blocking and increasing ruggedness. Darkwa, with more experience will provide relief. Gallman, will provide depth, and straight ahead thump, on occasion. It is hard to imagine that their will not be a real improvement.
On the run blocking side, we have the OLine changes, our excellent center, backed up by Jones(who was strong but lost to injury last year). Pugh too, may not lose a third of his season to injury. Flowers, Hart,and Jerry, playing together for a further season, are almost sure to improve, based upon all NFL experience for players in their second and third years. Fluker, who was released mostly for cap reasons, may despite BBI skepticism, prove to be a very valuable addition. He is big and mean. Such blocking can ignite a running game. One, at least,of Bisnowaty or Wheeler should make a real contribution, they too are big and tough. From the TEs, it seems sure that Ellison will add a lot, at tight end, and even if he doesn't Evan is not so tiny that he wont be able to contain a few corners or linebackers. There is depth here, recovery from injury has added strength, and a reasonable expectation of contributions from additions. (3/9 new players). There is sure to be an improvement here.
Passing Attack- The key here is, of course Marshall, who will add complexity in support of OBJ's genius. A big step up from unfortunate Victor, because of his size and aggressiveness. (We all surely, extend our thanks to Victor, and wish him well, he is likely to dance more Salsa, playing mainly in the slot again.)Shepard, will find more room as a more experienced player, and Engram, as most commentators suggest, will, if Eli can actuate them all, make the passing game almost unstoppable. Blocking to give Eli a little more time, may be key, but even last year, about which the whining is almost continuous, the pass blocking was respectable in statistical terms. (Eli was sacked about 21 times, Rogers, I recall around 39). (New this year, 2/4)
Specials- Rosas has the leg, but we won't know if he has the nerves for a while. Let's assume we can break even, at least it is likely that more kickoffs will go through the end zone.
Adding it all up, there is just no reason to expect that the mediocrity of last year will be a longer term standard. The McAdoo/Reese team showed last year they knew how to fix the D. With their attention directed this year to the O, it is quite reasonable to expect a fair measure of improvement in the offense. If the D remains at a high level, watch out NFL, this is a new Giant team, big, tough, talented and well coached and managed. The type of team that welcomes a difficult and challenging schedule.
I think it is reasonable to expect McAdoo to be better in year 2.
It is hard to imagine the OL could be worse. The should improve.
Marshall is a GIANT upgrade over Cruz(see what I did there?)
Engram is a matchup nightmare.
Beckham still cannot be covered by one person
Once Perkins was named the starter we ran better. It is reasonable to expect him to better in year 2.
Eli had decent season last year. It is reasonable to expect him to be better with better weapons. I do not think his stanchest critics question his preparation or ability to read a defense. He will know where to go with the ball to exploit match ups his skill players create. I think it is reasonable to expect him to better this year in yardage, completions. TDs and interceptions. The mismatches will allow him to get rid of the ball early and on time. This will masque a weak OL, Cruz killed us, he could not get open.
I think we will be a better offense than 2015.
They're not going to magically become the Moss Vikings/Pats or the Warner Rams.
If they can average 28 points a game, they'll probably win a LOT if the D doesn't drop off from last year.
Remember -- the Giants MUST churn our guts out in the last minute of EVERY game. We only get an easy win blow-out like once every other year.
get us to the Super Bowl and now we need our offense to make it happen by doing their job...
In comment 13541383
grizz299 said:
| we have the best receivers in the game.
If we're not top ten it's because Eli has aged or Mac can't coach.
And I don't think either of those negatives are going to be factors next year.
I think the 2 factors you mentioned here are very valid ones, I feel that Eli is still a good QB but the head coach needs to stick to coaching the game and let his OC call the plays..I'm old school in that I think if a man does 2 jobs at the same time he doesn't do justice to either one
Eli throws for 5,000+ yards
We basically had one play maker on offense......
With the addition of Marshall and Engram, I see YAC.....and if they can spread the defense, this makes Vereen more dangerous out of the backfield....
I think Eli is going to have that statistical season we have been waiting for....
I would not be surprised to see this offense average 27 points or more this season....