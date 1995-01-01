Stayed in the same hotel as the team last night Biteymax22 : 7/28/2017 10:49 am

Traveling for work and randomly was booked the same hotel that the Giants are staying at for training camp, was able to see and meet a large portion of the team this morning as they were leaving for practice. Few observations:



-Out of the 50 or so players that walked by us, only one had a playbook in his hands. That was Davis Webb.



-Saw Davis Webb twice, both times Evan Engram was with him. Backs up the stories about them being attached at the hip.



-Bobby Hart looks much more solid than he did last year, he is not as "soft" looking as he used to be.



-Chad Wheeler looks really skinny. I was shocked by how thin he was.



-Landon Collins and Olivier Vernon were standing side by side, in street clothes Collins looks bigger.



-Only player that had a smile on his face was Dalvin Tomlinson, he actively said hi to everyone walking by. Seemed excited to get to work.



-Avery Moss is taller than they list him, my co-worker is 6'-3" and was at least 3-4 inches shorter than Avery.



-Herzlich looks like he slimmed down this year, is another one that seems taller than he's listed.



-Fluker and Snacks are listed at roughly the same weight. Fluker appears much bigger in real life.



-Snacks is surprisingly solid for 350lbs



-Fluker stopped in the store in the lobby and bought a bag of chips and soda and ate it while on his way to what I am guessing was breakfast at 7:30 in the morning...



-OBJ stopped and took photos with a couple of fans, he seemed peeved, but one of the women was really annoying, so I don't blame him.



-Donte Deayon appears taller than they list him, but also appears thinner. My co-workers didn't know who he was and didn't believe he was actually on the team.



-Evan Schwan was about as amped up as you will ever see a guy be to go practice. Good to see.





I know this is a lot of random and useless info, but it was a cool experience and I though some of you would be interested.