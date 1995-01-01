Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Stayed in the same hotel as the team last night

Biteymax22 : 7/28/2017 10:49 am
Traveling for work and randomly was booked the same hotel that the Giants are staying at for training camp, was able to see and meet a large portion of the team this morning as they were leaving for practice. Few observations:

-Out of the 50 or so players that walked by us, only one had a playbook in his hands. That was Davis Webb.

-Saw Davis Webb twice, both times Evan Engram was with him. Backs up the stories about them being attached at the hip.

-Bobby Hart looks much more solid than he did last year, he is not as "soft" looking as he used to be.

-Chad Wheeler looks really skinny. I was shocked by how thin he was.

-Landon Collins and Olivier Vernon were standing side by side, in street clothes Collins looks bigger.

-Only player that had a smile on his face was Dalvin Tomlinson, he actively said hi to everyone walking by. Seemed excited to get to work.

-Avery Moss is taller than they list him, my co-worker is 6'-3" and was at least 3-4 inches shorter than Avery.

-Herzlich looks like he slimmed down this year, is another one that seems taller than he's listed.

-Fluker and Snacks are listed at roughly the same weight. Fluker appears much bigger in real life.

-Snacks is surprisingly solid for 350lbs

-Fluker stopped in the store in the lobby and bought a bag of chips and soda and ate it while on his way to what I am guessing was breakfast at 7:30 in the morning...

-OBJ stopped and took photos with a couple of fans, he seemed peeved, but one of the women was really annoying, so I don't blame him.

-Donte Deayon appears taller than they list him, but also appears thinner. My co-workers didn't know who he was and didn't believe he was actually on the team.

-Evan Schwan was about as amped up as you will ever see a guy be to go practice. Good to see.


I know this is a lot of random and useless info, but it was a cool experience and I though some of you would be interested.
Thank you  
annexOPR : 7/28/2017 11:06 am : link
I'm pretty high on Webb long term ... little tidbits like this make me even more optimistic

Eli work ethic with Cutler/Stafford "talent"? Yes please.
Soda and.chips  
joeinpa : 7/28/2017 11:08 am : link
In the morning👌 No wonder he s huge.
RE: Soda and.chips  
Biteymax22 : 7/28/2017 11:10 am : link
In comment 13541717 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In the morning👌 No wonder he s huge.


Watching it made me laugh. So much for the reports he's managing his diet better...
RE: Thank you  
Biteymax22 : 7/28/2017 11:11 am : link
In comment 13541713 annexOPR said:
Quote:
I'm pretty high on Webb long term ... little tidbits like this make me even more optimistic

Eli work ethic with Cutler/Stafford "talent"? Yes please.


It definitely backs up the chatter we've been hearing about him. Him and Engram were talking X's and O's too, really good sign.
==========  
GiantFilthy : 7/28/2017 11:17 am : link
Quote:
-Out of the 50 or so players that walked by us, only one had a playbook in his hands. That was Davis Webb.

Does Eli even care about keeping his job or not? The answer is clear to me.
This is great information  
LCtheINTMachine : 7/28/2017 11:19 am : link
of course Webb could be a major suck-up to the coaches as to why he is trying to be the best student.

Cool Odell story too!
I'm impressed you knew so many of the peripheral players  
FranknWeezer : 7/28/2017 11:25 am : link
without the names on the back of their jerseys! Thanks for posting.
RE: I'm impressed you knew so many of the peripheral players  
Biteymax22 : 7/28/2017 11:30 am : link
In comment 13541744 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
without the names on the back of their jerseys! Thanks for posting.


It really made me realize I pay way too much attention to the team...
.  
arcarsenal : 7/28/2017 11:36 am : link
Should have told Fluke he was fucking up w/ those chips and soda.
One question  
LCtheINTMachine : 7/28/2017 11:47 am : link
Any similar observations on the coaches?
RE: One question  
Biteymax22 : 7/28/2017 11:50 am : link
In comment 13541770 LCtheINTMachine said:
Quote:
Any similar observations on the coaches?


Didn't see any of the coaches, at least none that I recognize. I'm not sure if they stay in the hotel with the players during training camp.
Biteymax22  
NYG27 : 7/28/2017 12:26 pm : link
Thanks for the info, that was a good read. Just curious but what hotel are the Giants staying at, The Meadowland Crown Plaza?
I made the same observation about Vernon at camp last year.  
Crispino : 7/28/2017 12:32 pm : link
He looks tiny compared to most of the other D linemen. Surprised me.
RE: Biteymax22  
Biteymax22 : 7/28/2017 12:49 pm : link
In comment 13541815 NYG27 said:
Quote:
Thanks for the info, that was a good read. Just curious but what hotel are the Giants staying at, The Meadowland Crown Plaza?


The Hilton in the Meadowlands
What size bag of chips and soda  
8 Ball : 7/28/2017 12:59 pm : link
are we talkin here? Given Flukers size, if he were to eat a small bag of chips and a 12 oz soda, thats probably equivalent to any of us having 2 chips and a shot of soda. Hardly anything to be concerned about.
RE: What size bag of chips and soda  
Biteymax22 : 7/28/2017 1:03 pm : link
In comment 13541899 8 Ball said:
Quote:
are we talkin here? Given Flukers size, if he were to eat a small bag of chips and a 12 oz soda, thats probably equivalent to any of us having 2 chips and a shot of soda. Hardly anything to be concerned about.


Lunch size chips and regular sized soda. Was more so just funny to see him do that early in the morning.
love it  
bluetothegrave : 7/28/2017 1:33 pm : link
Makes me feel like I was there, how the hell did you know who Donte Deayon was? lol. Nice. I care way..way way too much about this team too. Couldn't be more psyched for this season.
RE: RE: What size bag of chips and soda  
TyreeHelmet : 7/28/2017 2:05 pm : link
In comment 13541913 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 13541899 8 Ball said:


Quote:


are we talkin here? Given Flukers size, if he were to eat a small bag of chips and a 12 oz soda, thats probably equivalent to any of us having 2 chips and a shot of soda. Hardly anything to be concerned about.



Lunch size chips and regular sized soda. Was more so just funny to see him do that early in the morning.


Thats hilarious. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for the post  
NoGainDayne : 7/28/2017 3:11 pm : link
but really no one is calling BS on this Avery Moss is 3-4 inches taller than listed?

He was measured at the combine at 6'3. Maybe they miss an inch but 3-4 inches off? More likely your co-worker is lying about his height lol. Was he measured at the combine?
Avery Moss Combine Stats - ( New Window )
Hahahahah  
Anakim : 7/28/2017 3:15 pm : link
"-Fluker stopped in the store in the lobby and bought a bag of chips and soda and ate it while on his way to what I am guessing was breakfast at 7:30 in the morning..."


Chips and soda BEFORE breakfast? Jesus Christ.
Thank you for the info -  
section125 : 7/28/2017 4:03 pm : link
neither random nor useless.

OV has got some huge arms. Collins is one big guy for a safety - 225 probably real, but I'd bet Vernon's legs are much thicker even if similar upper body to Collins.

Long time ago went to the Kickoff Luncheon and George Martin was much bigger than listed and Dave Megget was much smaller.
Were they wearing jerseys with names?  
DCOrange : 7/28/2017 5:04 pm : link
How could you recognize some of these obscure guys by face?
RE: Thanks for the post  
Biteymax22 : 7/29/2017 9:26 am : link
In comment 13542112 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
but really no one is calling BS on this Avery Moss is 3-4 inches taller than listed?

He was measured at the combine at 6'3. Maybe they miss an inch but 3-4 inches off? More likely your co-worker is lying about his height lol. Was he measured at the combine? Avery Moss Combine Stats - ( New Window )


Some guys just look a lot bigger than they are. I know a couple guys that have met Justin Tuck and their takeaway was "there is no way he's only 6-5". Could be the way they're built, don't know, but some guys just look big. Avery looked tall, had huge hands.
RE: Thank you for the info -  
Biteymax22 : 7/29/2017 9:28 am : link
In comment 13542176 section125 said:
Quote:
neither random nor useless.

OV has got some huge arms. Collins is one big guy for a safety - 225 probably real, but I'd bet Vernon's legs are much thicker even if similar upper body to Collins.

Long time ago went to the Kickoff Luncheon and George Martin was much bigger than listed and Dave Megget was much smaller.


Vernon does have big arms, Collins has a huge chest and shoulders for a safety, in person he's built more like a linebacker or big RB. Both of them look like they have single digit body fat.
