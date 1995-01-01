Stayed in the same hotel as the team last night

Traveling for work and randomly was booked the same hotel that the Giants are staying at for training camp, was able to see and meet a large portion of the team this morning as they were leaving for practice. Few observations:
-Out of the 50 or so players that walked by us, only one had a playbook in his hands. That was Davis Webb.
-Saw Davis Webb twice, both times Evan Engram was with him. Backs up the stories about them being attached at the hip.
-Bobby Hart looks much more solid than he did last year, he is not as "soft" looking as he used to be.
-Chad Wheeler looks really skinny. I was shocked by how thin he was.
-Landon Collins and Olivier Vernon were standing side by side, in street clothes Collins looks bigger.
-Only player that had a smile on his face was Dalvin Tomlinson, he actively said hi to everyone walking by. Seemed excited to get to work.
-Avery Moss is taller than they list him, my co-worker is 6'-3" and was at least 3-4 inches shorter than Avery.
-Herzlich looks like he slimmed down this year, is another one that seems taller than he's listed.
-Fluker and Snacks are listed at roughly the same weight. Fluker appears much bigger in real life.
-Snacks is surprisingly solid for 350lbs
-Fluker stopped in the store in the lobby and bought a bag of chips and soda and ate it while on his way to what I am guessing was breakfast at 7:30 in the morning...
-OBJ stopped and took photos with a couple of fans, he seemed peeved, but one of the women was really annoying, so I don't blame him.
-Donte Deayon appears taller than they list him, but also appears thinner. My co-workers didn't know who he was and didn't believe he was actually on the team.
-Evan Schwan was about as amped up as you will ever see a guy be to go practice. Good to see.
I know this is a lot of random and useless info, but it was a cool experience and I though some of you would be interested.
I'm pretty high on Webb long term ... little tidbits like this make me even more optimistic
Eli work ethic with Cutler/Stafford "talent"? Yes please.
In the morning👌 No wonder he s huge.
Watching it made me laugh. So much for the reports he's managing his diet better...
It definitely backs up the chatter we've been hearing about him. Him and Engram were talking X's and O's too, really good sign.
It really made me realize I pay way too much attention to the team...
Should have told Fluke he was fucking up w/ those chips and soda.
Any similar observations on the coaches?
Didn't see any of the coaches, at least none that I recognize. I'm not sure if they stay in the hotel with the players during training camp.
Thanks for sharing. And re: Moss, he does absolutely look taller than 6-3 in person
Thanks for the info, that was a good read. Just curious but what hotel are the Giants staying at, The Meadowland Crown Plaza?
He looks tiny compared to most of the other D linemen. Surprised me.
The Hilton in the Meadowlands
are we talkin here? Given Flukers size, if he were to eat a small bag of chips and a 12 oz soda, thats probably equivalent to any of us having 2 chips and a shot of soda. Hardly anything to be concerned about.
Lunch size chips and regular sized soda. Was more so just funny to see him do that early in the morning.
Things like this are why I read BBI.
Makes me feel like I was there, how the hell did you know who Donte Deayon was? lol. Nice. I care way..way way too much about this team too. Couldn't be more psyched for this season.
Thats hilarious. Thanks for sharing.
but really no one is calling BS on this Avery Moss is 3-4 inches taller than listed?
He was measured at the combine at 6'3. Maybe they miss an inch but 3-4 inches off? More likely your co-worker is lying about his height lol. Was he measured at the combine? Avery Moss Combine Stats
"-Fluker stopped in the store in the lobby and bought a bag of chips and soda and ate it while on his way to what I am guessing was breakfast at 7:30 in the morning..."
Chips and soda BEFORE breakfast? Jesus Christ.
OV has got some huge arms. Collins is one big guy for a safety - 225 probably real, but I'd bet Vernon's legs are much thicker even if similar upper body to Collins.
Long time ago went to the Kickoff Luncheon and George Martin was much bigger than listed and Dave Megget was much smaller.
How could you recognize some of these obscure guys by face?
Some guys just look a lot bigger than they are. I know a couple guys that have met Justin Tuck and their takeaway was "there is no way he's only 6-5". Could be the way they're built, don't know, but some guys just look big. Avery looked tall, had huge hands.
Vernon does have big arms, Collins has a huge chest and shoulders for a safety, in person he's built more like a linebacker or big RB. Both of them look like they have single digit body fat.