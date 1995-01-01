Giants: Most likely to decline in 2017 Canton : 7/31/2017 11:32 am Quote: The biggest reason the Giants turned things around is one you'll rarely hear from a fan: They stayed healthy. It's easy to notice when teams struggle with a season of injuries, but teams who are far healthier than the league average often slip through the cracks. By adjusted games lost, the Giants ranked as the most injured team in the league each of Coughlin's final three seasons at the helm. They ranked as the seventh-healthiest team in football last season.





Quote: The New York defense improved from 30th to second in both points allowed and DVOA, which is unprecedented in the case of the latter. The previous record was a 27-rank jump, which was pulled off by the 2011 Jaguars. The following year, the Jags fell all the way back to 28th and didn't bound back up toward league average until 2016.



That's an extreme example of what Bill James called the Plexiglass Principle, but teams who suddenly improve like the Giants did often give back some of their gains. Sixteen teams preceding the Giants improved their DVOA rank on defense by 20 spots or more between 1987 and 2015. Those teams declined the next year by an average of just over eight spots in the rankings.



Quote: The goal would be for the offense to make up for any decline on the defensive side of the ball, and that's possible, but I'd still be skeptical. Odell Beckham Jr. is incredible, and Sterling Shepard should improve in his second season, but Brandon Marshall might very well be done after declining dramatically in his age-32 season.



Evan Engram could be a fine tight end prospect, but even the league's best tight ends rarely make a serious impact as rookies. Since 2000, first-round tight ends have averaged 29 catches for 317 yards during their freshman campaign. There has been only one tight end in the past 25 years to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie -- Jeremy Shockey in 2002, then of the Giants.









I would be curious to see Deej : 7/31/2017 11:40 am : link how many of those teams had the defensive changes we had. 2015 vs 2016: Snaks, Jackrabbit, OV added. JPP from 8 games to 12 games. Collins in his second year making a massive leap.



Collins, a rookie, was the only 16 game D starter. DRC #2 as the only 15 game starter. Then Jenkins (14), Meriweather (12), Ayers (11), Thomas (11), Prince (10), Brinkley (9). etc.



Im sure a lot of these teams saw a ton of turnover, but we turned over and brought in really good, healthy players.

All those reasons BigBlueDownTheShore : 7/31/2017 11:48 am : link could lead to decline.



I would argue that some of those teams defenses probably declined due to better offensive production, which leads to better leads, and more opportunity for the other team to score.



If our offense improves this year, then I could see our defense taking a few steps back in rankings, but not an epic disaster.

the Plexiglass... FatMan in Charlotte : 7/31/2017 11:51 am : link Principle isn't a one way mirror, so to speak. While the defense jumped an impressive number of spots, the offense fell a lot of spots. So they are expecting the defense to lose production, but they are skeptical the offense will gain spots.



The logic isn't exactly holding up.

Yes, Eli and Marshall are both "done" ZogZerg : 7/31/2017 11:52 am : link according to some.



This is exactly why I feel the Giants could do really well this year. Their heads aren't getting "swelled" in the off-season.

i'd be very careful djm : 7/31/2017 11:57 am : link predicting a team's demise simply based on inevitable bad or "normal" injury luck surfacing. Just like I don't think Dallas will struggle offensively I don't think the Giants struggle defensively. I think to expect bad luck to occur is a stretch. And if the Giants suffer typical injury luck in 2017 they likely still field a formidable team.



The Giants need to improve in 2017. They won a lot of close games in 2016. THAT is the stat to look at. But here's the thing with this Giants team--they likely weren't at their best in 2016. They were young and ascending. They had a bunch of new faces on D. They had a rookie slot WR. The entire team save for Eli was in transition. Not in a bad way as the team was talented but still it was transition.



The team is deeper and further seasoned heading into 2017. They need to play better but they can play better. The ceiling has been raised.



Good, robbieballs2003 : 7/31/2017 11:58 am : link Keep the negative press coming. I cringe when we are talked about winning the Super Bowl this year. They might as well put a countdown clock in the locker room. Lol.

and here's another thing djm : 7/31/2017 11:59 am : link young teams in their collective prime suffer less injuries than older teams, more often than not.



There's a reason why the Giants were relatively healthy last season. It wasn't just luck. Luck is always required but it's not all luck.

OK, I clicked the link just to see who wrote this kind of crap. TC : 7/31/2017 12:04 pm : link ESPN - figures! Though I guess this kind of BS is more common than actual reporting or insightful commentary, both of which actually require work and/or insight.



Formulaic pseudo-analysis which begins with the requirement "Let's write about the team with the most followers, then say something sensational we pulled out of our a** and dressed up with statistics.We'll get a lot clicks/readers!"



Each one of those quoted remarks while statistically factual is entirely meaningless as both analysis of cause or prognostication. It has exactly the same value as predicting who is going to win what before a single game is played.



The only reasonable and certain conclusion that can be drawn of attempts to predict the future success of teams using such grab-bag statistics selected to support a predetermined outcome is that they can predict nothing!



Things like this start with some editor telling a reporter to write a story that shows _ _ _ _ _ _ _ whatever he thinks will garner the most attention.



Shame on you ESPN! (Or maybe shame on me for paying any attention to you!)





I think it can be reasonably proven.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7/31/2017 12:07 pm : link that extremely healthy teams are more likely to do well and extremely injured teams are hampered, but assumptions on how healthy a team will be shouldn't be made.



Look at it this way - the giants were only the 7th healthiest team last year. If they regress to the mid-teens, that isn't that drastic a step back. Unless they were to have cluster injuries or regress into the 20's would it be a contributing factor to a decline.

12-4 at worst ; 15-1 at best est1986 : 7/31/2017 12:10 pm : link This Giants team wins the division and gets one of the top two seeds from the the NFC. I guarantee it. Mark my words. I called 11-5 last year, i got laughed at when i said 10 wins at the very worst. The talent we have is truly special, and im not just a homer i called a few 6 wins seasons recently too.

I think 10 -11 wins is the right number AnnapolisMike : 7/31/2017 12:23 pm : link It's not an easy schedule.



4 teams they play coming off bye weeks and 4 west coast trips. If the injury bug hits...those games will be difficult.



The possibility that Marshall and Eli both continue to decline is not unreasonable at all.



4-2 in the division is a reasonable expectation, losing another 3-4 games is another reasonable expectation.



If it all comes together and they stay healthy...13-14 wins is quite possible. But I imagine there will be a few hiccups along the way. Luckily...I do not see any of our division foes getting to 10 wins.





The thing is LCtheINTMachine : 7/31/2017 12:27 pm : link that the writer correctly said that the Cowboys and Giants would fare well in 2016 after poor 2015s for both.



I am wary of being able to win so many close games.

RE: I think it can be reasonably proven.. TC : 7/31/2017 12:36 pm : link

Quote: that extremely healthy teams are more likely to do well and extremely injured teams are hampered, but assumptions on how healthy a team will be shouldn't be made.



Look at it this way - the giants were only the 7th healthiest team last year. If they regress to the mid-teens, that isn't that drastic a step back. Unless they were to have cluster injuries or regress into the 20's would it be a contributing factor to a decline.



Exactly! In comment 13544452 FatMan in Charlotte said:Exactly!

saying they were lucky injury-wise last year Dr. D : 7/31/2017 12:42 pm : link is pretty stupid. Mac made some changes in practice and they brought in a new strength and conditioning coach and program. Who's to say that wasn't a big part of the reason they had less injuries? Maybe luck is a small part of it, but I don't expect them to lead the league in injuries like they did the last 3 years of the TC era.



As much as I like and respect TC, that was the biggest reason I felt like it was time for a change.

Barnwell is a Giants fan, but the next positive thing he writes about shockeyisthebest8056 : 7/31/2017 12:45 pm : link the Giants will be the first. He doesn't think the Giants will win the Super Bowl even as the parade is going down the Canyon of Heroes.



His comparison to the defensive improvement of the 2011 Jacksonville Jaguars is horrendous... they were a BAD team without any real individual standout defensive talent. Not to mention they changed coaching staffs after the season.



As far as his injury point goes, I think if Coughlin were still coaching the team and they had this one year uptick in health, his point would be valid. There's a different coach now with a different way of preparing the players for the season. Before assuming they can't stay relatively healthy again, we have to see how it plays out.

RE: The thing is Tom in NY : 7/31/2017 12:47 pm : link

Quote: that the writer correctly said that the Cowboys and Giants would fare well in 2016 after poor 2015s for both.



I am wary of being able to win so many close games.



If the offensive production remained the same as last season, I would be wary of the close games as well.



It's the same issue coming back again...can the offensive line give Eli the time to hit all his playmakers AND get the running game on track?

A yes to both these issues, and there should not be as many close games as '16. In comment 13544474 LCtheINTMachine said:If the offensive production remained the same as last season, I would be wary of the close games as well.It's the same issue coming back again...can the offensive line give Eli the time to hit all his playmakers AND get the running game on track?A yes to both these issues, and there should not be as many close games as '16.

Football AcidTest : 7/31/2017 12:47 pm : link is the ultimate game of attrition. Everything is "on paper" right now. A consensus top five team at the beginning of the season, can finish 3-13 if they lose their starting QB.

RE: Acid Big Blue '56 : 7/31/2017 1:12 pm : link

Quote: you had to go there, huh?



Well, it is a comments section and his opinion, in this case, I most agree with In comment 13544502 Dr. D said:Well, it is a comments section and his opinion, in this case, I most agree with

The three essential fallacies . . . . TC : 7/31/2017 1:22 pm : link in the analysis are:



1. As FMiC, and others have pointed out, the writer completely ignores that there's a new S&C coach (Selected at least in part because of his ability to help minimize injuries.) and a consequent entirely different training regimen and management of injuries, and any contribution they may have made to minimizing injuries.



2. Another team went from a a bad defense one year, to a good one, and then another bad one. So? I could cherry pick other statistics that showed that other teams went from a bad D one year to a good one the following year, and then stayed there, or got even better. Laughable!



3. The offense won't be any better because Marshall is old. Marshall played on a crappy team last year. Shepard is showing signs of life. Engram doesn't have to be all pro to make an impact. The proven most talented RB on the squad is coming into his 2nd year and has a couple other legitimate potential talents behind him.



And OL likely won't be any worse. But a BIG part of their problem last year was no help from either TE or FB, which there will be this year. Plus the better likelihood of an actual running game.



The writer ignores all of this attempting to prove his contention. And because of it, there's every reason to hope there can be some offensive improvement.



You have to play the games to find out who is going to win.

Well, we can all agree it's a dumb, space-filling clickbait article... Big Blue Blogger : 7/31/2017 1:24 pm : link ...while acknowledging that reversion to the mean on injuries is entirely possible. The thing is, reverting to the mean would entail a drop to the middle of the 32-team pack, not back to the bottom. I think the team can bear an average injury load, as long as Manning, Beckham and Harrison don't miss significant time.

Donkey bigbluewreckingcrew25 : 7/31/2017 1:25 pm : link Dung is what that article is.

BB 56 Dr. D : 7/31/2017 1:27 pm : link I guess I should've put in a smiley face. Didn't mean to come across as attacking Acid.



I was just thinking this thread was about the Giants and their expectations for this year... and I cringe thinking about our QB's durability streak... you know.. Just hope it doesn't end anytime soon.

Very surprised if Marshall actually declined, since track type speed Bob in Newburgh : 7/31/2017 1:31 pm : link has never been part of his game. If he still has the competitive speed he has always had, he will be fine. He is still a physical beast who may be in the best shape of his career.



In addition, claiming Marshall declined in 2016 is somewhat specious, since a WR who is not a disguised RB is largely a product of his QB.



In 2016, Marshall had the "real" Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing him the ball as pretty much proven by statistics over a long period of time.



In 2015, Marshall had the "impostor" Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing him the ball, again as pretty much proven by statistics over a long period of time.

RE: BB 56 Big Blue '56 : 7/31/2017 2:40 pm : link

Quote: I guess I should've put in a smiley face. Didn't mean to come across as attacking Acid.



I was just thinking this thread was about the Giants and their expectations for this year... and I cringe thinking about our QB's durability streak... you know.. Just hope it doesn't end anytime soon.



:) In comment 13544549 Dr. D said::)

I would suggest some supposed Giants fans grow a backbone MasherJints : 7/31/2017 3:17 pm : link ESPN has never been supportive of the Giants given their New England roots. If you base projections solely on analytics you remove the most key of ingredients the Human Factor. If you were to research the teams of which there findings are based you will discover none had the constitution of the 2017 New York Football Giants. Given that before 2016 never had so vast an expenditure in the free agency return such positive results any prognostication on an authentic event is meaningless.



Outside of those intimately associated with the Giants football team: the players, organization, fans, beat reporters and some former players the true make up of the 2017 possible contingent. One of the most important out-liars is that 90% of the final 53 will be either in their prime or rookie contract. In other words the New York Giants are a very young team with high floors and higher ceilings. None of the teams used in the calculations approached the accumulation of top end front line talent and a fruitful harvest of complementary talent throughout the roster.



If you choose to doubt whom you support, do so under your visualization and judgement. Rather than spitting forth a vitriol from prognosticators whose calculations are based on disassociated evidence, facts, and speculations.



The 2017 New York Football Giants are going to destroy the analytic savants, much like in 2007. Only this year there will not be a surprise run but a juggernaut the will leave adversaries strewn in their wake. The 2017 campaign will launch the next dynasty in the NFL, whose Defensive core is signed for the next 4 seasons. No one can assume or project what idiosyncrasies the team personifies because this coaching staff has only one year on its resume. Whatever the tendencies of the past, they are completely meaningless because those in positions of leadership, tutelage and vision are only now formulating their legacy.



Fellow Big Blue backers, let go of your fears, embrace the future and its possibilities. We are in for the ride of a lifetime. Engram is Beckham at the TE position. Let your heart not be troubled by the naysayer for they are projecting from a foundation of ignorance. The 2017 New York Football Giants will be a team for the ages.



Big Blue!! Run to V.

There is a definite double standard, LakeGeorgeGiant : 7/31/2017 3:21 pm : link if Marshall signed with Dallas or New England we wouldn't be talking about his inevitable decline.

Health is always a huge key . Bluesbreaker : 7/31/2017 3:56 pm : link 11 wins may take the division the schedule is brutal were

relatively young at most positions .

I don't think the defense will regress all that much although we need some of the younger guys and backups to

generate a pass rush . If we do better this years in sacks

it will show up on the scoreboard .

The offense should make a huge jump this year in scoring provided the O-line does there part .

I'm assuming the Cowboys aren't one of the 5 The_Boss : 7/31/2017 8:05 pm : link Right?

Biggest reason Giants turned around is they stayed healthy Pepe LePugh : 7/31/2017 9:02 pm : link Partially true. Health and massive infusion of talent on D.

Defense improved 20+ spots so they will regress an average of 8 spots. That's still top ten. Average by definition means some will do better, some worse. Giants have the personnel to sustain the renaissance.

The offense won't make up for any decline on defense because Marshall is old and Engram is a rookie. Marshall (59 rec last year) is replacing Cruz (39 rec). Even if he slide some more, he is a better fit in this offense, so still a plus. Engram may or may not be a rookie phenom, but again any contributions by him (and Ellison) is an upgrade. And why is it fair to say that defense is due to slide, but the offense that slid from top 10 in 14,15 to 25 last year is not afforded the same expectation to rebound?

Or Pepe LePugh : 7/31/2017 9:09 pm : link you could say he's only 2 years removed from 100+ rec for 1500 yds



People your forgetting MasherJints : 7/31/2017 9:52 pm : link New coaching staff, new strength and conditioning coach and regimen. This turn around coincided with a novel approach from an innovative 1st year HC.

I noticed that there was Dnew15 : 7/31/2017 9:57 pm : link A mention of how the Giants were the most injured team three years in a row - which is an incredible statistical anomaly... I think it's unfair to use the opposite rationale to defend an arguement that they would suddenly be more injured because they are "just due to have more injuries".

Brandon Marshall has looked good in camp SGMen : 7/31/2017 11:31 pm : link If memory serves me, we ranked "12th" in man games lost to injury last year, far better than the 32nd and worst we had for two years in a row before.



Look, if we were to lose Snacks and Eli for the season during camp, we'd have a harder row but I believe we'd still be a good team, even if the record only gets to 9-7 and maybe that last wildcard spot.



I truly believe that as long as the TOP 10 guys stay healthy we'll be fine:

1. Eli

2. OBJ

3. Snacks - we have no one behind him really of merit.

4. Jenkins - shutdown corner

4b. Vernon - pressures and run stopper

5. JPP - pressures and run stopper

6. Collins - stud, super stud SS

7. DRC - stud corner who can still play at 31, see playoff

8. Flowers - I don't think we have anyone behind him really and I think he takes a big step up this year

9. Petitgout - he will probowl this year, watch

10. Richburg - he will be a borderline probowler



Feel free to chop up my list a bit but the top 3 IMHO aren't changing.



I would probably remove Petigout Jimmy Googs : 7/31/2017 11:38 pm : link He is getting up there in age....