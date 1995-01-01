Are the Eagles a Bigger threat? John from Atlanta : 7/31/2017 5:22 pm I am in the camp of yes. I fully expect the Cowboys to take a step back this year. The Eagles have the easier schedule(albeit by only two games).



They have a great offensive line, new skill weapons and a front 7 that gives the Giants fits. Their secondary is weak for sure but I give the upside to their QB over Dak.



In a sense, I feel their front 7 matches up with us the way we match up well against the Cowboys.



What say you BBI?

A weak secondary adamg : 7/31/2017 5:25 pm : link means our offense should be able to do some damage.



So, in terms of one on one match up, I don't know that I agree.



But, I do think the Eagles have a good shot at #2 in the division. Decent front 7. Strong OL. Strong WR corps. They could do some damage.



The good news is that they won't be able to afford to keep all those offensive weapons going forward. And their bookend tackles are getting old.

They have a worse secondary than Dallas beatrixkiddo : 7/31/2017 5:29 pm : link But I think their front 7 is legit and will cover much of that up. I certainly think they are a bigger threat, and I'd put my money on Carson taking that next step forward over Dak. This is going to be a really competitive division once again, should be exciting. That being said I hope they fail miserably, as well as the skins and cowboys.

Giants Just Can't Beat the Eagles Arkbach : 7/31/2017 5:31 pm : link Even last year's win was because of bonehead coaching decisions otherwise the Giants lose their only win in years against Phil. Did you notice the Eagles home opener is against the Giants so they'll be jacked-up. The Giants seem to obsess over the cowboys and match-up well against the skins, but Philly just has their number and is inside the Giants heads.

It's about the match-ups DieHard : 7/31/2017 5:35 pm : link Dallas has a better team, but as already noted, the Eagles front 7 is just a unfavorable matchup for our current offense. I think they've also gotten in the Giants' heads -- we just seem to commit more bonehead errors against them than we do vs. other teams.

Historically I agree CT Charlie : 7/31/2017 5:47 pm : link that we always play nervous against Philly, and they play chill against us. But there's such turnover on the Giants roster that I don't think we have the scar tissue that used to make play scared. Who besides Eli and Zak DeOssie has seen the worst of the rivalry?

In truth, Big Blue '56 : 7/31/2017 5:55 pm : link it is not possible at this point in time to determine who takes a step forward or back. Too many variables..Opine? Sure, but to me it's a useless exercise, but have at it..😎

... annexOPR : 7/31/2017 6:17 pm : link I've pretty much been saying Philly is our biggest threat all summer



Washington is not scary, Dallas is beyond overrated. Philly has made huge upgrades at WR, their front 7 is good, their OL is good



If Wentz develops, they could be a problem

Yes WillVAB : 7/31/2017 6:22 pm : link But not good enough to beat the Giants for the division.



Giants

Eagles

Cowboys

Skins

The Eagles McNally's_Nuts : 7/31/2017 6:22 pm : link have been the biggest thorn in the Giants side since 2000.



I fucking HATE that franchise and its revolting fan base.

. arcarsenal : 7/31/2017 7:01 pm : link They might be, but I'd caution people about writing Dallas off because a lot of people did the same thing last year.



No one in this division is going to be a pushover this year. Even the Redskins will be a pain in the ass.

most of these division games come down to mdc1 : 7/31/2017 7:07 pm : link better coaching, big plays, and turnovers.

John joeinpa : 7/31/2017 7:09 pm : link You mention the NFL Nerwork. I am not an avid watcher of their programimg, but I do check it out periodically during the day.



I don t know if it is coincidence, but without exaggeration, since the beginning of training camps, more than 50% of the times I check it s Cowboy coverage.



Not much the media does today bothers me, I have such little respect for all but a few, but the incessant over valuing of this team year after year by many in the media. does annoy me.

They're all threats Go Terps : 7/31/2017 7:12 pm : link The Giants aren't appreciably better than any of the teams in the division. This isn't New England, whose season doesn't start until Thanksgiving.



It's especially the case this year; all of our division home games take place December 10 and later. Think about it - of the first 12 games 7 are on the road and none of the 5 home games is against a divisional opponent. If the Giants get through the first 12 games at 7-5 they'll have done well.



But even besides the difficult schedule, the Giants aren't clearly above any of the division opponents from a talent standpoint. All four teams are fairly close, and an injury here are there can make the difference.



It's been an overconfident offseason around here.

Terps joeinpa : 7/31/2017 7:46 pm : link I would substitute very for over in your post

I agree Terps beatrixkiddo : 7/31/2017 8:20 pm : link this division is there for anyone to take really. Every team has its strengths and weaknesses, its gonna come down to health and hoping our OL improves as well as hope last year was a fluke for Eli. Every team has their warts though, we will see who takes the best advantage of exposing which teams weaknesses in the divisional matchups. I hope people quit being so damned optimistic until we see what this offense can do, I'm still very skeptical after how bad they played last year.

WOW! grizz299 : 7/31/2017 8:42 pm : link I'm surprised at the negativity...the idea that the divsion is even, the talent even, the optimism on the pre-season ill founded.

Philly match us with us...well maybe that front seven can exploit our o line. But I think the oline will be vastly improved and the match up, in fact, favors us. My god Marshall. OBJ, Shepard and Evan against that secondary is like Attilla the Hun against a nursery school class.

The Giants have a chance to be great on both sides of the ball. I like The Giants defence better than Philly's, I like our offense better than Philly's. I still like Eli over their guy in his second year.

I'd love to see anyone make a cogent argument for either of those three units.

The argument properly is about Wash against Dallas. Dallas has a huge upside, if Dak makes the improvements we associate with second year players their offense can give them a chance agasinst anyone. They can dominate time of possession and hide a defense that right how is missing around six starters from last year. But even there I can do a best case scenario if J. Smith has a great year and TAco can provide a pass rush.

I'm not saying Dallas best case scenario is going to happen, but there's the potential.

I think Philly will be very tough, and could very well beat out Dallas, but I don't think there upside is as high.



Philly annexOPR : 7/31/2017 8:45 pm : link has a front 4 that can disrupt this offense - mainly because of the OL concerns



I'm not "Scared" of Alshon/Smith - but the reality is they are huge upgrades compared to what they had last year and Mathews moving back to the slot where he excels + Ertz at TE



Facoting in personnel / matchups, Philly is the only team in the division I'm "concerned" with. Dallas is going to be taking a big step back this year.

They are bigger threats if Eli continues to throw Jimmy Googs : 7/31/2017 8:56 pm : link pick 6s against them.



Seems like once a season and puts us in an awful hole to climb out of...

Great to see Judge bigbluehoya : 7/31/2017 9:00 pm : link Turn around 96 up

Last year Newhouse was a turnstile the first game MasherJints : 7/31/2017 9:42 pm : link In the second which the Giants won Hart was the ROT. While the Eagles may be improving the Giants are head and shoulders above all the teams in the east. It seems to me that many here believe that the Giants D was a fluke and the O will remain stagnant. Many will be in for a rude awakening, this isn't Coughlin's Giants with Perry Fewell D.



If you want to have any idea of the level of play you can expect look back at 2008, when the Giants were the class of the league till the moment Plaxico had a brain fart and sabotaged the season. Forget about 2015, when DC Spagnoulo had limited personnel and the JPP fiasco. 2017 is year 2 of DC Spagnoulo's true Defense and they are all gaining in confidence, coaches and players.



Sometimes the issue is a matter of perspective. I don't consider it a question of how the Giants match up against the opposition but rather how the opposition match up to stop the New York Football Giants on either side of the ball. When visualizing from this viewpoint, you may come to realize the difficulty any opponent will have in covering the multi=faceted attack on either side of the ball.



A bad secondary against the 2017 Giants may lead to quick double digit deficits which will compromise any perceived gameplan. The upgrade in just the TE corps will leave opposing D scrambling, only to face the blitzkrieg of the WR onslaught. This will all help open creases for the RB's. The NFL has never witnessed a Giants Offense quite so dynamic, with game breakers at every level.



It is going to be fun to watch. So relax enjoy the preseason , it is all about fine tuning. Iron sharpens iron, the competition among the team will well prepare them for all opponents.

Eagles Marty866b : 7/31/2017 9:56 pm : link The eagles usually beat us because they normally win the battle upfront on both sides of the ball.

Agree with Marty Bluesbreaker : 7/31/2017 10:57 pm : link especially on offense Philly always puts the heat on us

Flowers needs to step up early on or get someone else that

can . Its win now getting to 7-5 that I think Jon stated

were gonna have to do better than that I think 11 wins

will take the division .

Eagles are our toughest NFC East team to face. idinkido : 5:45 am : link Solid OL and DL. Eagles weak at CB but Cowboys D is crap and Martinelli won't be able to fix it, The Dallas D is lacking in starters and depth and if Dallas' O runs into any problems this season, the Cowboys will be a sub .500 team this season and probably several seasons to follow.

The match up for the Giants is tougher vs the Eagles George from PA : 5:50 am : link I expect Rhett Ellison be a big factor to improve our chances.....their front 7 give us fits....hopefully Ellison can hold the edge better.....which will negate their advantage.

The way they have been playing us at Philly Gmen1982 : 7:56 am : link I don't know if we would win with OBJ and Antonio brown on the team. They just own the line and rattle Eli like he's a rookie.

Wouldn't surprise me Harvest Blend : 8:10 am : link if each team in the East goes 3-3 in the division.

Philly v Dallas giants#1 : 8:19 am : link - Philly's front 7, particularly the DL with Cox and Graham is much better.

- Both secondaries suck (on paper)

- Dallas OL is much better and 2 of Philly's main cogs (Peters/Kelce) are starting to age.

- WRs are a push, IMO. Don't see this "great" Philly WR corps that everyone is talking about. Jeffery is a great WR, but Dez is better. Dez struggled last year, but his rec and yards were comparable to Jeffery's with 4x as many TDs. Beasley v Matthews in the slot is a push and Williams is marginally better than Smith as the #2 WR. I'd give a slight edge to the Boys here.

- TEs: Witten is getting old and Ertz is a very good receiving TE (though mediocre at best blocker) so edge Eagles

- RB isn't close

- I think Wentz has more potential long term, but I'd take Prescott for 2017. More accurate and takes better care of the ball (part of this is their dominant run game).



Bottom line: I see Philly in the 6-8 win range again with Dallas competing for the division with 9-11 wins. Their run game is dominant enough to elevate Prescott's play and hide a lot of their defensive deficiencies.

I think both teams are a threat Giants86 : 8:34 am : link We are better just need to show it on the field.

Even if the Eagles suck AnnapolisMike : 8:47 am : link The Giants would do well to beat them once. It has been a long time since the Giants swept the season series from Philly.



You can make a legitimate case for each of the NFCE teams to win the division this year. On paper the Giants are probably the best team. But injuries and age have a way of equalizing the playing field.



The Giants need 3 things to happen



1. Father time to ignore Eli and Marshall. Both had down seasons last year. We find out if the trend continues.

2. The OL needs to be better. Everything the Giants want to do starts with decent OL play. They don't have to be great, just better.

3. The injury bug to avoid the Giants for the second year in a row. On paper the Giants have the best team in the division. But if pieces start falling due to injury...the could become mediocre quickly.



For the first time in a long time (2008). The Giants have a really talented roster. If everything breaks right...The Giants could very well be the best team in the league. But bad things can happen and you get a 6 win season as a result.



'Are the Eagles a Bigger threat?'... Torrag : 8:55 am : link Nah. They're a year away. Too many roster holes and too little depth. Wentz is also probably not ready for prime time yet. Next year is another story. This season it's us and Dallas for the division.

I would expect every team Beer Man : 9:03 am : link in the division to be tougher to beat this year.

New coach new teams mattlawson : 9:04 am : link They had our number under coughlin - that's over with. Eli may still get nervous because they blitz the hell out of him but I have to believe going forward they are just another team and we should be much better than them

RE: 'Are the Eagles a Bigger threat?'... annexOPR : 10:25 am : link

Quote: Nah. They're a year away. Too many roster holes and too little depth. Wentz is also probably not ready for prime time yet. Next year is another story. This season it's us and Dallas for the division.



Wentz is definitely the wild card ... saw some flashes of greatness from him at times - saw some flashes of "he's not ready" too. Unfortunately, he's got the talent to eventually be a problem - he also had a terrible receiving corp to work with, so we'll see



No team is this division is a pushover, just in looking at team by team "matchups" - I expect Philly to be the biggest pain in the ass



Giants match up very well with Dallas' strengths. Washington won't be easy, but there's nothing that necessarily "scares me" going into those games either. Philly has the defensive talent upfront to be a problem and their WRs should be a lot better too. In comment 13545416 Torrag said:Wentz is definitely the wild card ... saw some flashes of greatness from him at times - saw some flashes of "he's not ready" too. Unfortunately, he's got the talent to eventually be a problem - he also had a terrible receiving corp to work with, so we'll seeNo team is this division is a pushover, just in looking at team by team "matchups" - I expect Philly to be the biggest pain in the assGiants match up very well with Dallas' strengths. Washington won't be easy, but there's nothing that necessarily "scares me" going into those games either. Philly has the defensive talent upfront to be a problem and their WRs should be a lot better too.

big key will be Wentz..... BillKo : 10:29 am : link and we have talked on here, a QB's development is not linear.



He could take a step back, and remember, teams have tape on him now as well. And studied it all year.



Who was the QB from Tampa everyone was raving about...and he fizzled out.



You never know what's going to happen in the NFL.

Josh Freeman? giants#1 : 10:33 am : link Talent wise he was closer to Dak's level without his game managing abilities. Wentz is far more talented than Freeman (arm strength/accuracy).

Wentz' last twelve games were abysmal. Essex : 11:34 am : link That is not to say he will be good or not, I have no idea, but the statistical evidence shows that his YP/A were anemic, he had more INTs than Tds in that time period. He got off to a hot start, but his play definitely declined.



2. People might be overrating their Fromt 7, a tad.Brandon Graham is not a great DL, he had 5 sacks last year. Is he good? Sure. Does he get rated well by PFF every week, Yes, but he isn't great against the run and doesn't sack the QB. I know, people will say Vernon has more hurries than sacks. Maybe so, but Graham is nowhere near the disrupting force that Vernon is. They have a rookie penciled into start at the other side, traded Logan for Jernigan? Their LBs are ok. They wanted to get rid of Kendricks at his salary, but couldn't find any takers. Hicks is a player and Cox is great, but I think we tend to overrate their front 7 because of what it does against our OLine. It is a good matchup for them and our number one tormentor Conor Barron is gone.



3. Not having a secondary is lethal in this league. You don't have to be a giant fan too long to remember how one weak link in the secondary can absolutely crush you. 2009-- CC Brown and basically our corners from 2012-2016 always gave opportunities for teams to attack.



The Cowboys are legit, the Eagles I need more evidence before I think they are serious completion for us.