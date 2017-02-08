Odell Beckham, the NY media, and sabotaging careers bigbluewreckingcrew25 : 8/2/2017 10:18 am Good Morning Everyone,



I have spent much time pondering over this whole Odell Beckham situation in terms of the media seemingly portraying this man as some sort of malcontent trouble maker who should be put in his place or traded sooner rather then later. One aspect of this that really troubles me, is that I feel like Odell is another example of how the NY media looks to sell papers and get clicks on their websites by targeting an athlete who is extremely popular and overblowing small instances to make it seem like the athlete is some sort of problem child. No doubt, Odell gets clicks and sells papers. But in seeking to be the number 1 news outlet, the media, instead of covering the stories, creates non-existent stories. Tell me, what has Odell done to warrant such harsh criticism. The one incident you can really point to was the incident with Josh Norman at the end of the season 2 season ago. From then on, every small transgression, or non-transgression, is treated as some huge news story that paints Odell as a malcontent problem child. What else has he really done..fought with a net on the sideline, gone on a trip on his day off (I understand the bad optics, but in no way was this some sort of crime or against team rules), stated he wanted to be the highest paid player in the NFL..



I worry that as athletes become more media savvy and become more concerned with their brand, that star athletes will no longer want to play in NY going forward. Gone are the days when you needed the spotlight of NY to get endorsements and msximize your earning potential. I would argue that in a lot of ways, the negative media and the fake news that is perpetrated by the NY sports media would limit someone's earning potential by destroying their reputation. There seems to be a concerted effort to destroy Odell's reputation. We as fans should not stand for it and let it be known to the news outlets that perpetuate these non-stories that they will not be getting our business so long as they try to drive our favorite athletes out of town and sully their reputations all for a click.

A 'media savvy', 'brand focused' athlete giants#1 : 8/2/2017 10:22 am : link that doesn't want to play in the countries largest market isn't very savvy. There's a reason Beckham just signed the largest Nike deal ever for a football player.

meh UConn4523 : 8/2/2017 10:22 am : link i'd focus your time on anything else. The media sucks and always will.



As for athletes, they can't prevent themselves from being drafted. And once they are here the doors will open up for them off the field as much or more than anywhere else.



I really think fans look way too hard into stuff like this, it really isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things unless its what you chose to focus on.

The Media.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2017 10:23 am : link no longer reports news, they create it, which is why we have the whole "fake news" phenomenon. They run with false narratives and create firestorms by publishing things before all the facts are known.



It extends past sports, but they have done this since being threatened by the digital outlets in almost every sector of society. I actually like the way Odell seemingly doesn't give a shit and actually fuels their obsession with reporting on the trivial stuff.

BBW25 - I doubt section125 : 8/2/2017 10:30 am : link the media scares away top athletes. Just look at last year - Snacks, OV and Jackrabbit all signed. Look at the Yankees who continue to sign big names and even in trades the players all say they've wanted to play for the Yanks.



The media isn't the only whiners and bitchers about Odell. Plenty of those right here on BBI. The Norman thing 2 years ago was a mistake. I laughed at the kicking net series. Odell ignored Norman last year. People made a big deal about the day off boat trip, as if that was a problem. Superstars get picked on for a myriad of reasons. Doesn't bother most. I doubt it bothers Odell.

Good post. Keith : 8/2/2017 10:35 am : link You just wish that Giants fans would have this guys back, but there are even fans of his own team that fall for this garbage. He's a great guy, he's a team player, he's arguably the biggest superstar in the game, he's arguably the most talented NFL player in the league, he never gets into trouble and he's not holding the team hostage because he's grossly underpaid for his performance. What is not to love with this guy and yet fans of his own team are all over his sh*t. Other than the Norman situation, there's been nothing.

Can we please give it a rest Chris684 : 8/2/2017 10:37 am : link with the Beckham hyper-sensitivity?



Let's pretend for a minute that this guy hasnt drawn attention to himself in a million different ways the last 3 years. How is he being so wronged?



The media has gotten on alot of players in this town. You need to look no further than his own QB who has taken abuse for years, subjected to the mind-numbing ideas that Mark Sanchez or RGIII were ever better QBs than him. How about Patrick Ewing who is arguably the greatest this town has ever seen in hoops and was abused his entire career?



The Giants fanbase, or at least BBI acts like Beckham is some scared little puppy that needs a million people lining up to feel sorry for him.



He is a GREAT football player who so far has dealt with immaturity issues. Anything illegal? No. Anything in and of itself that a major deal so far? Probably not, although I'd argue getting yourself suspended in the NFL (for actions ON the field) is a pretty difficult thing to accomplish.



Do you think the media is not going to cover a guy who carries on a lame 3 week long post TD celebratory fling with a kicking net? If you like this stuff, fine. Don't act surprised when a media circus follows him around.

I get why people.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2017 10:40 am : link were pissed about the Norman incident, but we are talking about a nearly unprecedented series of events that led to the end result:



- You had a Panthers player pre-game threatening giants with a baseball bat

- You had a Panthers player from the practice squad squawking at the Giants doing drills and supposedly used some slurs at Odell (even if that part isn't true, practice squad players aren't supposed to travel with teams)

- You had Josh Norman body-slam Odell on one of the very first plays and go unflagged

- Several pushing matches well after the play were done went unflagged.



Simply put, the refs lost control of that game, from before the whistle until Beckham earholed Norman.



That Panthers team was a cocky band of guys who used a baseball bat as a prop to "Keep Pounding".



Yet, the narrative that was run with, thanks to Joe Buck and Aikman, was that Beckham was an out of control lunatic, as if the prior stuff didn't occur.

The media does this all the time. LauderdaleMatty : 8/2/2017 10:45 am : link Sports figures. Public figures. Political figures.



People on both sides of issues usually seem to think it's ok to smear someone hey don't like bit then get enraged when it's someone they like. Some people are piles of shit and some get smeared. Good luck trying to make sense of it. It's our culture today. And many of us are as I noted more than willing to see negative articles When it's someone we don't care for. Myself in included.



He is also part to blame. He Wants to make a lot of money outside of football he has to enter into that cesspool at times. Seems like a great kid.

And a super hard worker to me. Can't believe he left me hanging for that boat party. Told he he would text. But Ive moved on and forgiven him



While some of his actions may be questioned I've pretty much seen nothing on the field or off that leads me to b

RE: The Media.. njm : 8/2/2017 10:55 am : link

Quote: no longer reports news, they create it, which is why we have the whole "fake news" phenomenon. They run with false narratives and create firestorms by publishing things before all the facts are known.



It extends past sports, but they have done this since being threatened by the digital outlets in almost every sector of society. I actually like the way Odell seemingly doesn't give a shit and actually fuels their obsession with reporting on the trivial stuff.



And once a story line is established it's easy to just go with it and pump out what is essentially a repeat. The lazy way to do a column. In comment 13546800 FatMan in Charlotte said:And once a story line is established it's easy to just go with it and pump out what is essentially a repeat. The lazy way to do a column.

You have to ignore it. allstarjim : 8/2/2017 11:40 am : link They do the same to a lot of other guys. The cycle is:



Player A captures imagination of large group of fans with their play, sometimes augmented by their personality. Media capitalizes on it by boosting up the image of the rising star.



Media then tries to run the "fall from grace" stories by magnifying things that are relatively trivial, but sometimes not insignificant mistakes by the player, level of play that is not up to the high expectations, or completely inventing narratives, taking quotes out of context, etc. For example, the kicking net thing was simply OBJ trolling the media's over-fascination with him, when they made a huge deal out of the helmet swing into it, however, they weren't in on the joke. Because the media is more powerful than any one player, they dictate the narrative. Watch, they will eventually go after Aaron Judge, also. BTW, they did this to Tiki Barber, with some help from Barber, as well as Matt Harvey.



Finally, if warranted and if they like the player enough, you get the redemption stories. "The once-disgraced star redeems himself." I think we'll see this story-line at some point with OBJ. Examples of this entire cycle playing out: To a small degree, they did this to Strahan, then he became a media darling. But there were negative stories during one contract negotiation, and the diminishing of his sack record. They've definitely done this with Eli Manning. They did this with Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan. If you guys think of other examples, share 'em.



I think the best thing to do is avoid the purposefully inflammatory stuff. Don't give them the click.

RE: Can we please give it a rest chuckydee9 : 8/2/2017 11:57 am : link

Quote: with the Beckham hyper-sensitivity?



Let's pretend for a minute that this guy hasnt drawn attention to himself in a million different ways the last 3 years. How is he being so wronged?



The media has gotten on alot of players in this town. You need to look no further than his own QB who has taken abuse for years, subjected to the mind-numbing ideas that Mark Sanchez or RGIII were ever better QBs than him. How about Patrick Ewing who is arguably the greatest this town has ever seen in hoops and was abused his entire career?



The Giants fanbase, or at least BBI acts like Beckham is some scared little puppy that needs a million people lining up to feel sorry for him.



He is a GREAT football player who so far has dealt with immaturity issues. Anything illegal? No. Anything in and of itself that a major deal so far? Probably not, although I'd argue getting yourself suspended in the NFL (for actions ON the field) is a pretty difficult thing to accomplish.



Do you think the media is not going to cover a guy who carries on a lame 3 week long post TD celebratory fling with a kicking net? If you like this stuff, fine. Don't act surprised when a media circus follows him around.



I still hate majority of knicks fans and the media because as a 14 year old I could see the dudes talent and how much of our success was fully dependant on him.. insane people compare him to guys that can't hold his jock straps.. LJ, Camby, Houston, Starbury and Melo may be talented but none are a number 1 type of player who single handedly take teams to playoff regardless of their surroundings.. Ewing was on that level.. put Ewing on any team in the league and he would've taken them to the playoffs.. Yet dumbasses everywhere felt otherwise.. Well its been almost 20 years since Ewing has left and what have we done since then? We use to accomplish more each and every season with him than we have in any of our 20 years without him..



Thats why I support OBJ.. people here and media are stupid.. Anyone that thinks there is another player on the same talent level as OBJ on the Giants is out of his mind.. He and he alone carried the entire offense last year.. Inspite of the fact that he was double/tripled team because really which Def cord would focus on Cruz or Jennings or Donnell or Tye.. heck even Shepard wasn't gonna kill or hurt anyone.. he looked like he could play the supporting role well but he wasn't a weapon people accounted for.. There are some very good players on Giants (mainly defense) and they are great.. but non is a generational talent like OBJ.. Collins is the only one that looks like he can be at that level but he has had one horrible season and 1 good one.. In comment 13546817 Chris684 said:I still hate majority of knicks fans and the media because as a 14 year old I could see the dudes talent and how much of our success was fully dependant on him.. insane people compare him to guys that can't hold his jock straps.. LJ, Camby, Houston, Starbury and Melo may be talented but none are a number 1 type of player who single handedly take teams to playoff regardless of their surroundings.. Ewing was on that level.. put Ewing on any team in the league and he would've taken them to the playoffs.. Yet dumbasses everywhere felt otherwise.. Well its been almost 20 years since Ewing has left and what have we done since then? We use to accomplish more each and every season with him than we have in any of our 20 years without him..Thats why I support OBJ.. people here and media are stupid.. Anyone that thinks there is another player on the same talent level as OBJ on the Giants is out of his mind.. He and he alone carried the entire offense last year.. Inspite of the fact that he was double/tripled team because really which Def cord would focus on Cruz or Jennings or Donnell or Tye.. heck even Shepard wasn't gonna kill or hurt anyone.. he looked like he could play the supporting role well but he wasn't a weapon people accounted for.. There are some very good players on Giants (mainly defense) and they are great.. but non is a generational talent like OBJ.. Collins is the only one that looks like he can be at that level but he has had one horrible season and 1 good one..

I don't think those days are gone. Motley Two : 8/2/2017 12:02 pm : link He absolutely gets extra attention because he plays in New York.



He could be doing exactly the same thing in Kansas City, Tennessee, Jacksonville, ect. and he wouldn't be nationally discussed as much as he is.

chucky I agree with most of your points Chris684 : 8/2/2017 12:06 pm : link except that OBJ is so much more talented (at his position) than anyone else on the team.



Right now, Damon Harrison is THE BEST run stopper in the league and arguably the best overall DT in the league along with Donald. Landon Collins, same thing. There are now 2, maybe 3 other safeties in the league who can do what he did last year.



OBJ is great. But his greatness, in my opinion, does not far exceed that of Snacks and Collins.

RE: Such a load of horseshit djm : 8/2/2017 12:11 pm : link

Quote: .



It's not all horse shit and you know it. The media does in fact create stories right out of thin air. Beckham has made his bed at times, but at times the media has contributed to things as well.



Did you even know that Aaron Donald is holding out of training camp? Do you even care? Do you care that Beckham states he wants to make a lot of money and his face was plastered all over the NYDN front page? Yup. In comment 13546836 Go Terps said:It's not all horse shit and you know it. The media does in fact create stories right out of thin air. Beckham has made his bed at times, but at times the media has contributed to things as well.Did you even know that Aaron Donald is holding out of training camp? Do you even care? Do you care that Beckham states he wants to make a lot of money and his face was plastered all over the NYDN front page? Yup.

RE: The Media.. loafin : 8/2/2017 12:18 pm : link

Quote: no longer reports news, they create it, which is why we have the whole "fake news" phenomenon. They run with false narratives and create firestorms by publishing things before all the facts are known.



It extends past sports, but they have done this since being threatened by the digital outlets in almost every sector of society. I actually like the way Odell seemingly doesn't give a shit and actually fuels their obsession with reporting on the trivial stuff.



Good point Fatman, the advent of "fake news" really began to replace print advertising dollars. If the public wants its news on the web or mobile device, the publisher can only generate revenue from "clicks" to its content. The more outlandish the headline the more people click them. "News" reporting doesn't really exist anymore, it's opinion reporting on the events of the day. In comment 13546800 FatMan in Charlotte said:Good point Fatman, the advent of "fake news" really began to replace print advertising dollars. If the public wants its news on the web or mobile device, the publisher can only generate revenue from "clicks" to its content. The more outlandish the headline the more people click them. "News" reporting doesn't really exist anymore, it's opinion reporting on the events of the day.

RE: RE: Such a load of horseshit Go Terps : 8/2/2017 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13546836 Go Terps said:





Quote:





.







It's not all horse shit and you know it. The media does in fact create stories right out of thin air. Beckham has made his bed at times, but at times the media has contributed to things as well.



Did you even know that Aaron Donald is holding out of training camp? Do you even care? Do you care that Beckham states he wants to make a lot of money and his face was plastered all over the NYDN front page? Yup.



I don't begrudge Beckham wanting to get paid...I've never said anything of the sort. When did I say otherwise? In comment 13547084 djm said:I don't begrudge Beckham wanting to get paid...I've never said anything of the sort. When did I say otherwise?

RE: RE: Can we please give it a rest LakeGeorgeGiant : 8/2/2017 12:28 pm : link Quote:

I still hate majority of knicks fans and the media because as a 14 year old I could see the dudes talent and how much of our success was fully dependant on him.. insane people compare him to guys that can't hold his jock straps.. LJ, Camby, Houston, Starbury and Melo may be talented but none are a number 1 type of player who single handedly take teams to playoff regardless of their surroundings.. Ewing was on that level.. put Ewing on any team in the league and he would've taken them to the playoffs.. Yet dumbasses everywhere felt otherwise.. Well its been almost 20 years since Ewing has left and what have we done since then? We use to accomplish more each and every season with him than we have in any of our



Honestly, the same could be said of Eli Manning.



In the current NY sports media climate no player will ever be viewed in a positive light. There will always be an asterisk next to their accomplishments, and it's a damn shame. Eli doesn't deserve half of the criticism he gets. Beckham's issues are way overblown.



This is true on BBI as well. Honestly, the same could be said of Eli Manning.In the current NY sports media climate no player will ever be viewed in a positive light. There will always be an asterisk next to their accomplishments, and it's a damn shame. Eli doesn't deserve half of the criticism he gets. Beckham's issues are way overblown.This is true on BBI as well.

The comparisons to Barber and Strahan are apt Go Terps : 8/2/2017 12:44 pm : link They, like Beckham, were attention whores (and continue to be to this day albeit with varying levels of success). The media doesn't jump on every Beckham story because he's a great player...there are plenty of great players that get relatively little media attention...they're all over him because he's been an attention whore from day one.



He wants attention, and he's getting it. Don't feel bad for him because he can't control the narrative.

RE: chucky I agree with most of your points chuckydee9 : 8/2/2017 12:51 pm : link

Quote: except that OBJ is so much more talented (at his position) than anyone else on the team.



Right now, Damon Harrison is THE BEST run stopper in the league and arguably the best overall DT in the league along with Donald. Landon Collins, same thing. There are now 2, maybe 3 other safeties in the league who can do what he did last year.



OBJ is great. But his greatness, in my opinion, does not far exceed that of Snacks and Collins.



Both Snacks and Collins are great.. Snacks raises the entire level of our defense.. But he is a DT.. and he gets stuffed all the time in passing situations.. Guys like Gino Atkins, Suh and Donald aren't as good at run stopping as snacks but they are much better at pass rushing and they are damn solid in run stuffing as well.. Collins benefits from having a great secondary around him.. and he is the best but we've had a bad defense around him and we saw that he didn't deliver (granted he was playing out of position and was a rookie) but the factor, I see with OBJ is that he can be on any team in the league with any qb and he would still shine.. Collins with another season like last year may be at the same level but OBJ in his 3 seasons has never looked less than spectacular..



May be I just rate him higher than others.. Until OBJ does the kind of shit Zeke does.. He will never lose me as a fan.. In comment 13547070 Chris684 said:Both Snacks and Collins are great.. Snacks raises the entire level of our defense.. But he is a DT.. and he gets stuffed all the time in passing situations.. Guys like Gino Atkins, Suh and Donald aren't as good at run stopping as snacks but they are much better at pass rushing and they are damn solid in run stuffing as well.. Collins benefits from having a great secondary around him.. and he is the best but we've had a bad defense around him and we saw that he didn't deliver (granted he was playing out of position and was a rookie) but the factor, I see with OBJ is that he can be on any team in the league with any qb and he would still shine.. Collins with another season like last year may be at the same level but OBJ in his 3 seasons has never looked less than spectacular..May be I just rate him higher than others.. Until OBJ does the kind of shit Zeke does.. He will never lose me as a fan..

I'm pretty sure.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/2/2017 12:53 pm : link that fans are more pissed about the narrative than Beckham.



I don't think it is too offbase that he doesn't care what the narrative is as long as he's relevant.



Like it or not, that's the culture that the digital age has fostered, from the Vine clips to YouTube "stars".

I definitely don't feel bad for Beckham UConn4523 : 8/2/2017 12:55 pm : link I feel bad for the posters that it effects. The amount of time some of you waste on the media that reports on Beckham is enormous.

RE: RE: RE: Can we please give it a rest chuckydee9 : 8/2/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:







I still hate majority of knicks fans and the media because as a 14 year old I could see the dudes talent and how much of our success was fully dependant on him.. insane people compare him to guys that can't hold his jock straps.. LJ, Camby, Houston, Starbury and Melo may be talented but none are a number 1 type of player who single handedly take teams to playoff regardless of their surroundings.. Ewing was on that level.. put Ewing on any team in the league and he would've taken them to the playoffs.. Yet dumbasses everywhere felt otherwise.. Well its been almost 20 years since Ewing has left and what have we done since then? We use to accomplish more each and every season with him than we have in any of our







Honestly, the same could be said of Eli Manning.



In the current NY sports media climate no player will ever be viewed in a positive light. There will always be an asterisk next to their accomplishments, and it's a damn shame. Eli doesn't deserve half of the criticism he gets. Beckham's issues are way overblown.



This is true on BBI as well.



yep back in 2010 I couldn't believe what the media and fans were saying about Eli.. you could clearly see that more than half of his interceptions were other peoples fault or they hit his wr and the ball was just tipped.. The only difference with Eli is that he has vindicated himself.. with 2 rings I see no reason to defend him.. his success does that for me.. In comment 13547129 LakeGeorgeGiant said:yep back in 2010 I couldn't believe what the media and fans were saying about Eli.. you could clearly see that more than half of his interceptions were other peoples fault or they hit his wr and the ball was just tipped.. The only difference with Eli is that he has vindicated himself.. with 2 rings I see no reason to defend him.. his success does that for me..

RE: I'm pretty sure.. Go Terps : 8/2/2017 12:59 pm : link

Quote: that fans are more pissed about the narrative than Beckham.



I don't think it is too offbase that he doesn't care what the narrative is as long as he's relevant.



Like it or not, that's the culture that the digital age has fostered, from the Vine clips to YouTube "stars".



Agree completely. I don't think he's angry about it at all, so I don't see why his fanboys think there's some kind of campaign against him.



Kind of unrelated...I'm not sure he's a sure thing to re-sign here in NY. I could see him trying to get to LA with his buddy Lebron. In comment 13547220 FatMan in Charlotte said:Agree completely. I don't think he's angry about it at all, so I don't see why his fanboys think there's some kind of campaign against him.Kind of unrelated...I'm not sure he's a sure thing to re-sign here in NY. I could see him trying to get to LA with his buddy Lebron.

