Who would you pick: Tye or LaCosse? gidiefor : Mod : 8:08 am : 8:08 am If they are both fighting for the same roster spot - both of these guys have been making a solid case for themselves in camp (as is Shane Smith by the way), Tye is very consistent and solid with his play and LaCosse keeps making plays as well. All things being equal and if both are healthy who do you go with:



Tye who's been a reliable if unspectacular performer in the pinch for two years now, or LaCosse who may have more tools and flashes but hasn't made it in the regular season yet?

RE: RE: RE: That's easy njm : 8:48 am : link

Quote: But LaCosse's floor is above Tye's ceiling



Did you watch him block in prior preseasons before he got hurt? This is approaching Jonas Seawright territory. In comment 13548135 Milton said:Did you watch him block in prior preseasons before he got hurt? This is approaching Jonas Seawright territory.

Wtf? giants#1 : 8:52 am : link How is LaCosse's floor higher than Tye's ceiling? You are massively underrating Tye who has proven to be at least a good 3rd TE. LaCosse hasn't even been active on gameday, so what exactly are you basing this "floor" on? A few training camp highlights?



At this point, lots can still happen especially in regards to injuries. For example, if one or more of Beckham/BM/SS are nursing minor injuries heading into the opener then it's almost a lock they keep 6 WRs. That said, I think it's likely they go 6 WRs anyway and then 4 spots between TE and FB. So it's not just Tye vs LaCosse (assuming Adams is the #3 TE) but really Tye v LaCosse v Huesman v Smith for one spot.

LaCosse Giantgator : 8:54 am : link Tye has the edge on health b/c he whiffs on all his blocks.

RE: RE: RE: That's easy giants#1 : 8:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13548112 gidiefor said:





Quote:





What if you pick LaCosse and he doesn't make through the season which Tye has been able to do for two seasons now? It seems to me that Tye is the tougher of the two of them.



I don't see that as a big issue. Yes LaCosse could be lost to injury again, but the team did a lot this past off-season to build up the TE position by signing Ellison (who is an excellent blocker) and drafting Engram. Beyond that, Adams is in his second year and so far showing improvement. Even if LaCosse makes the team, will he get a game shirt on Sundays, and if so how much playing time will he actually see.



Good point. IF they even keep 4 TEs (count me as a skeptic), I can't imagine them actually dressing 4, especially if they also keep a FB as many surmise. Not like they're a power running team that might mix in some 3 TE sets (Beckham ain't leaving the field). In comment 13548142 Beer Man said:Good point. IF they even keep 4 TEs (count me as a skeptic), I can't imagine them actually dressing 4, especially if they also keep a FB as many surmise. Not like they're a power running team that might mix in some 3 TE sets (Beckham ain't leaving the field).

RE: RE: RE: RE: That's easy Milton : 8:59 am : link

Quote: But since LaCosse has never played and NFL down, it would be pretty hard to even say that. LaCosse played in two games in 2015 and caught three passed for 22 yards.



The question with LaCosse is durability. But read what the coaches have said about him and read what Sy has said about him. There's a lot to be excited about if he can stay healthy. In comment 13548138 section125 said:LaCosse played in two games in 2015 and caught three passed for 22 yards.The question with LaCosse is durability. But read what the coaches have said about him and read what Sy has said about him. There's a lot to be excited about if he can stay healthy.

Right now LaCosse ZogZerg : 9:07 am : link But, it is early still.



I saw a clip yesterday with Tye running a pattern and he looked very sloooow running the route. Needless to say, secondary came up and defended the pass.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: That's easy section125 : 9:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13548138 section125 said:





Quote:





But since LaCosse has never played and NFL down, it would be pretty hard to even say that.



LaCosse played in two games in 2015 and caught three passed for 22 yards.



The question with LaCosse is durability. But read what the coaches have said about him and read what Sy has said about him. There's a lot to be excited about if he can stay healthy.



Ok, I missed those 3 receptions. But LaCosse's floor is not better than Tye's ceiling. There is probably very little difference, overall.

I'd dismiss coach speak at this time. But I do listen to Sy.

In comment 13548161 Milton said:Ok, I missed those 3 receptions. But LaCosse's floor is not better than Tye's ceiling. There is probably very little difference, overall.I'd dismiss coach speak at this time. But I do listen to Sy.

RE: Right now LaCosse Diver_Down : 9:25 am : link

Quote: But, it is early still.



I saw a clip yesterday with Tye running a pattern and he looked very sloooow running the route. Needless to say, secondary came up and defended the pass.



Lol, I saw that same highlight segment, and I was like wtf is Tye do there before the snap. As I predicted, it looked like he was running in mud with the defender to easily knock down the pass. In comment 13548175 ZogZerg said:Lol, I saw that same highlight segment, and I was like wtf is Tye do there before the snap. As I predicted, it looked like he was running in mud with the defender to easily knock down the pass.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: That's easy Milton : 9:26 am : link

Quote:

I'd dismiss coach speak at this time. I normally dismiss coach speak, but every now and again you get a meaningful nugget, and when a coach describes LaCosse as the most complete TE on the roster (last year) that's meaningful to me.



Look if this was just after Tye's rookie year I might feel differently, but it's two years now and I've seen enough. He is never going to be a starting quality TE. On the other hand, LaCosse has that kind of potential. And that's what I want from my backups. In comment 13548184 section125 said:I normally dismiss coach speak, but every now and again you get a meaningful nugget, and when a coach describes LaCosse as the most complete TE on the roster (last year) that's meaningful to me.Look if this was just after Tye's rookie year I might feel differently, but it's two years now and I've seen enough. He is never going to be a starting quality TE. On the other hand, LaCosse has that kind of potential. And that's what I want from my backups.

When a decision oldog : 9:26 am : link needs to be made, eventually, and is a close call, it is best postponed until it is apparent that the real decision point has arrived. Before this choice, there is a lot more evidence to be gathered, concerning performance in training and exhibition games, injuries, special teams potential, and other team needs. It might also be important to look at the team's longer term needs, the longer term potential of the players, and how they are interacting with their teammates. Choosing now risks being premature.

If healthy I would choose LaCosse Jay on the Island : 9:27 am : link However he hasn't been able to remain healthy long enough to keep a roster spot. Tye was a great story during his rookie campaign but he just didn't improve last season as I had hoped.

LaCosse (But Too Early) Bob in Vt : 9:41 am : link Because Tye has already proven he cannot make contested catches. If he is well covered, he has not shown the ability to fight for the ball. He is fine when he is wide open.



LaCosse has not proven anything ... but with a contested pass, he could not be worse than Tye. He is also a bigger target.



However, this is just speculation at this point. Need to see how everything shakes out during camp and preseason games. Tye may end up being the better player.

At one point I'd have said LaCosse. But given the likely diversity yatqb : 9:57 am : link of our attack this year, with Engram in a whole bunch of formations, I think that Tye is more suited to back up that role than any of our other TEs.

Neither gogiants : 9:58 am : link The Giants should go with three tight ends. That is the same number as they opened with last year. The tight ends should be Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, and Rhett Ellison.



They should use the extra roster spots for a third quarterback and a fullback.





Lol commonthe0ry : 10:14 am : link What has Lacosse done to garner all of this defense of his game? He has played well in camp for a few years (and gotten hurt- not his fault), but Tye stepped up and made plays during the PLAYOFF game. Lacosse is a lot of what if, while Tye has actually been on the field and performed. Tye as a starter is mediocre to below average, but as a backup he is pretty solid. If he is cut Tye is good enough to be someone's 2 or 3. He is an EXCELLENT 3/4 here

RE: Neither BillT : 10:18 am : link

Quote: The Giants should go with three tight ends. That is the same number as they opened with last year. The tight ends should be Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, and Rhett Ellison.



They should use the extra roster spots for a third quarterback and a fullback.



The 3rd QB is a given. What makes a FB more valuable than a 4th TE. He's only more valuable if he's a better player. In comment 13548240 gogiants said:The 3rd QB is a given. What makes a FB more valuable than a 4th TE. He's only more valuable if he's a better player.

Dumb question dboom : 10:19 am : link It's like asking would you pick Tye or nobody?



I'd go with Tye.... Duh.

Tye Carl in CT : 10:23 am : link graded out as best hands on the team and has never missed a game. does he have a weakness? yup, blocks like shit. that will improve with coaching. The other guy (who shall be nameless until he actually makes a contribution) is useless.

Where the 4th TE will have the most value Lurts : 10:27 am : link Will probably be special teams.



That has to play out in camp and the preseason games.

Did you guys watch Tye last year? wonderback : 10:31 am : link He runs like he's running in quicksand. He can't get downfield at all. His blocking is atrocious. I've seen him completely whiff on a number of occasions as wells getting knocked back into the backfield (sometimes several times a game). He'll catch it if you throw it at hime but he can't make any catches above and beyond what you and I can. Can't get any YAC.



There's hardly enough time for him to completely run his patterns. Watch how slowly he gets out of his stance. He had to be the one of the worst starting tight end in the league and definitely the slowest.



Keep him around to see of LaCosse can make it through the preseason and then cut him. Keep him on speed dial in case of emergency.

RE: Did you guys watch Tye last year? njm : 10:39 am : link

Quote: I've seen him completely whiff on a number of occasions



If you watched LaCosse in preseason games you would have seen the same thing. In comment 13548302 wonderback said:If you watched LaCosse in preseason games you would have seen the same thing.

Say what you want NYBEN1963 : 10:41 am : link But the fact is that Will Tye is the most accomplished TE on the roster. We can talk about potential all we want but with Engram and LaCosse we know what we are going to get.Has LaCosse even played in a preseason game yet? To me you have got to keep the guy that has at least some game experience.

RE: LaCosse Ron Johnson : 10:49 am : link

Quote: Tye has the edge on health b/c he whiffs on all his blocks.





now that's funny In comment 13548152 Giantgator said:now that's funny

It's a silly conversation really. wonderback : 10:51 am : link This will all play out this preseason. Who knows, LaCosse could get hurt again and the decision will be made for them. Or, he'll look as good as he has during OTA's.



We'll all know the answer in about 5 weeks.



To some extent, as some have suggested, the real decision will be whether to carry four tight ends or three and a fullback.



BTW, I think LaCosse sort of backs up Engram and Tye is fighting to back up Ellison along with Adams, and I don't think he'll beat out Adams.

re: Injuries grizz299 : 10:53 am : link Do LaCross's injury indicate a pattern or random occurrences?

Tye is from a small program, does that mean he's still learning and we haven't seen his upside yet?

I hate the whole idea (necessary as it is) of cutting a young man. The decision can be on capricious slivers and yet they can be life defining.

"two roads diverged" .."and that has made all the difference" R.F.

First, I think we'll keep three tight ends - Ira : 10:56 am : link Engram, Ellison and Adams. If one of those goes down before the season, I'd probably choose Tye since he's proven he can stay on the field.

Tye has the second fastest 40 time in the tight end group WillieYoung : 10:58 am : link Where the hell did this Tye is slow nonsense come from? One person on BBI says it and it becomes a fact. Then someone else has to outdo the original "expert" by engaging in hyperbole: "He looks like he's running in quicksand".



In the immortal words of Jim Rome: "Have a take. Don't suck."

RE: Tye has the second fastest 40 time in the tight end group wonderback : 11:02 am : link

Quote: Where the hell did this Tye is slow nonsense come from? One person on BBI says it and it becomes a fact. Then someone else has to outdo the original "expert" by engaging in hyperbole: "He looks like he's running in quicksand".



In the immortal words of Jim Rome: "Have a take. Don't suck."



Don't care what his 40 time is. He plays slow. If you can't see that I don't know what to say. In comment 13548352 WillieYoung said:Don't care what his 40 time is. He plays slow. If you can't see that I don't know what to say.

RE: RE: Neither gogiants : 11:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13548240 gogiants said:



They should use the extra roster spots for a third quarterback and a fullback.





The 3rd QB is a given. What makes a FB more valuable than a 4th TE. He's only more valuable if he's a better player.



Assuming Smith or Huesman are good players, I think carrying a FB is better than a 4th tight end. How many snaps is a fourth tight end going to get? Probably not a whole lot.



Last year, six of the eight teams with the highest Offensive Snap Percentages for fullbacks were in the top ten teams for rushing touchdowns. The four teams that made it to the AFC and NFC championship, all four of them had a fullback. Two teams in the Super Bowl both used a fullback heavily.



A single FB would be more valuable than carrying a 4th TE. Given that the FB is a decent player.

In comment 13548273 BillT said:Assuming Smith or Huesman are good players, I think carrying a FB is better than a 4th tight end. How many snaps is a fourth tight end going to get? Probably not a whole lot.Last year, six of the eight teams with the highest Offensive Snap Percentages for fullbacks were in the top ten teams for rushing touchdowns. The four teams that made it to the AFC and NFC championship, all four of them had a fullback. Two teams in the Super Bowl both used a fullback heavily.A single FB would be more valuable than carrying a 4th TE. Given that the FB is a decent player.

This is a complicated decision, more than usual. 81_Great_Dane : 11:24 am : link The Giants have a couple of guys who count as TE depth: Ellison for sure, and also Herzlich.



Ellison we know about.



Herzlich is a "starter" on specials, which probably isn't enough to get him on the team this year. He's also a linebacker, but probably not good enough there to make the team at that position. By serving as last-ditch LB and last-ditch TE as well as being a specials ace, he could very well make the team.



So you have a depth chart right now that is probably something like this:



Engram (TE/WR)

Adams (TE)

Ellison (TE/FB)

Tye (TE)

LaCosse (TE)

Herzlich (ST/LB/TE)



If you have Engram, Adams, Ellison and Herzlich on the roster, you don't have to worry about running out of tight ends, barring injury catastrophe. So do you keep the guy who's proven he can play, but seems to have a low-ish ceiling, or the guy who's got more potential? I'm thinking you keep the guy who has more potential and who is probably cheaper.



You might even be able to trade Will Tye for a 7th-round pick. I don't think LaCosse is tradeable unless he absolutely kills it in the first three preseason games -- and I don't think he'll get enough reps for that.

dont know how you say Tye is slow! Carl in CT : 11:35 am : link His 40 times say otherwise. In games every play they have him do a 5 yd hook. that's not his fault.

RE: This is a complicated decision, more than usual. Milton : 11:36 am : link

Quote:

So you have a depth chart right now that is probably something like this:



Engram (TE/WR)

Adams (TE)

Ellison (TE/FB)

Tye (TE)

LaCosse (TE)

Herzlich (ST/LB/TE) Adams is not ahead of Ellison on the depth chart. Neither is Engram for that matter, but I imagine they will be used differently enough (and often on the field at the same time) that it will be more a case of 1a and 1b. In comment 13548403 81_Great_Dane said:Neither is Engram for that matter, but I imagine they will be used differently enough (and often on the field at the same time) that it will be more a case of 1a and 1b.

RE: dont know how you say Tye is slow! wonderback : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: His 40 times say otherwise. In games every play they have him do a 5 yd hook. that's not his fault.



What does that tell you. In comment 13548427 Carl in CT said:What does that tell you.

Based on availability Johnny5 : 1:02 pm : link You'd have to go with Tye, I would think. As far as potential I would take LaCosse but if you had to pick based on history at this point you go with Tye.

I think Sy hit it Joey in VA : 1:27 pm : link We're keeping 4 TE/FB types so we have two locks in Engram and Ellison and I think Adams since he can block. Engram does what Tye does but far far better so I think you keep Lacosse

RE: I think Sy hit it Johnny5 : 1:32 pm : link

Quote: We're keeping 4 TE/FB types so we have two locks in Engram and Ellison and I think Adams since he can block. Engram does what Tye does but far far better so I think you keep Lacosse

Hmm, when you put it that way it's tough to argue! In comment 13548599 Joey in VA said:Hmm, when you put it that way it's tough to argue!

I'd go with LaCosse PaulBlakeTSU : 1:34 pm : link over Tye if for no other reason than his size. I'm admittedly not familiar with his play, though.



But if the Giants struggle to run the ball like last year, and if the offensive line doesn't protect well ( like last year), Eli again will have to get rid of the ball quickly.



If defenses are sitting in that same Cover-2 scheme that crippled the offense last year, then I want big-body targets that Eli can locate and use as a safety valve.



Last year, Cruz was our biggest receiver at 6'0/205 and Will Tye was our TE at 6'2.



Thankfully, we added Brandon Marshall who gives us a big receiver, and Engram is slightly taller than Tye at 6'3.

But we sure could use another big body, and I think LaCosse's size is far more important than whatever it is Tye brings to the team.

It's worth noting PaulBlakeTSU : 1:35 pm : link that Adams and Ellison are also both 6'5, but it remains to be seen as to which players emerge from this group to be that second TE impact player and I still want LaCosse's size in case he is the one who does stand out.

RE: That's easy ny2plano : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: LaCosse. We know what we have in Tye and it's not good enough. At least LaCosse has the potential to be a starting quality TE.



Totally Agree. In comment 13548106 Milton said:Totally Agree.

I like Tye annexOPR : 2:04 pm : link but Engram is essentially Tye - just infinitely more potential across the board



I believe Lacosse profiles as more of a 2-way/balanced TE. With this current state of the OL, we need all the solid blockers we can get



I'd like them to keep 4 TE this year - Ellison, Lacosse, Adams + Ellison lined up everywhere

I also like Tye BlackburnBalledOut : 2:14 pm : link but if Lacosse is healthy he makes more sense. Tye is an average receiver and bad blocker. Lacosse looks to be a better blocker and better with his hands. Tye may be faster but thats not really what im looking for in a backup TE. I think a healthy lacosse brings more to the table for the Giants. I go with Lacosse.



Tye does have have 90 catches for 859 yards in the last two seasons but with engram and ellison already in line and Adams still on the roster he is expendible. id try to trade him to a TE needy team for a late rounder or reserve OL or CB

RE: I like Tye njm : 2:27 pm : link

Quote: With this current state of the OL, we need all the solid blockers we can get.



That's something LaCosse hasn't shown his entire, brief time with the Giants. In comment 13548634 annexOPR said:That's something LaCosse hasn't shown his entire, brief time with the Giants.

RE: RE: I like Tye annexOPR : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548634 annexOPR said:





Quote:





With this current state of the OL, we need all the solid blockers we can get.







That's something LaCosse hasn't shown his entire, brief time with the Giants.



and all Tye has shown is that he is miserable in that area ... they keep giving Lacosse chances for a reason - staying on the field has been his issue. Tye's blocking is disgraceful. In comment 13548666 njm said:and all Tye has shown is that he is miserable in that area ... they keep giving Lacosse chances for a reason - staying on the field has been his issue. Tye's blocking is disgraceful.

RE: I'd go with LaCosse giants#1 : 2:34 pm : link

Quote: over Tye if for no other reason than his size. I'm admittedly not familiar with his play, though.



But if the Giants struggle to run the ball like last year, and if the offensive line doesn't protect well ( like last year), Eli again will have to get rid of the ball quickly.



If defenses are sitting in that same Cover-2 scheme that crippled the offense last year, then I want big-body targets that Eli can locate and use as a safety valve.



Last year, Cruz was our biggest receiver at 6'0/205 and Will Tye was our TE at 6'2.



Thankfully, we added Brandon Marshall who gives us a big receiver, and Engram is slightly taller than Tye at 6'3.

But we sure could use another big body, and I think LaCosse's size is far more important than whatever it is Tye brings to the team.



That's where Ellison comes in to play. Much better blocker than last year's group and some experience blocking from an HB role (Giants tried using Tye in that role last year). In the passing game, he'll likely be: a) doubling on the edges or b) chipping and ducking out into the flat where he's an underrated receiver.



In comment 13548607 PaulBlakeTSU said:That's where Ellison comes in to play. Much better blocker than last year's group and some experience blocking from an HB role (Giants tried using Tye in that role last year). In the passing game, he'll likely be: a) doubling on the edges or b) chipping and ducking out into the flat where he's an underrated receiver.

I think they keep giants#1 : 2:34 pm : link 3 + a FB



- Tye gets traded for a 6th/7th

- LaCosse gets cut (still PS eligible?)

RE: I think they keep annexOPR : 2:37 pm : link

Quote: 3 + a FB



- Tye gets traded for a 6th/7th

- LaCosse gets cut (still PS eligible?)



watch the patriots grab 1 (or both) of them and turn them into stars ... I thought Tye flashed quite a bit of upside - especially 2 years ago. In comment 13548679 giants#1 said:watch the patriots grab 1 (or both) of them and turn them into stars ... I thought Tye flashed quite a bit of upside - especially 2 years ago.