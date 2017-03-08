Switch Flowers and Pugh ny2plano : 8/3/2017 2:15 pm With the trouble that Flowers has with the speed rush, why not move him to LG where he would compete with DL based on strength. Then Pugh moves to LT, which is not ideal ( short arms?) but should be better than the current alignment.



because we'd take UConn4523 : 8/3/2017 2:20 pm : link our best player out of his best position and we don't know how Flowers would be at LG anyway.

And we know Pugh can play LT LauderdaleMatty : 8/3/2017 2:20 pm : link for sure how? He's also gone next year as the $$ he's going to get are going to be insane for a guy who has never stayed healthy. Messing w whatever chemistry the OL Has sounds more than a bit of an over reaction at this point.



It is what it is. I'd also like to wait at least a game or two. This place has an estrogen level higher than an all girls middle school when it comes to Flowers. Geez.

RE: because we'd take annexOPR : 8/3/2017 2:22 pm : link

Quote: our best player out of his best position and we don't know how Flowers would be at LG anyway.



this. I understand the initial train of thought, but Pugh is an excellent LG - and the Giants best OL.



while I think Flowers would ultimately be better off at G (in 2018 if he doesn't improve), you don't reshuffle an already questionable OL and take your best player out of his best position. In comment 13548644 UConn4523 said:this. I understand the initial train of thought, but Pugh is an excellent LG - and the Giants best OL.while I think Flowers would ultimately be better off at G (in 2018 if he doesn't improve), you don't reshuffle an already questionable OL and take your best player out of his best position.

2018 OL: annexOPR : 8/3/2017 2:23 pm : link Wheeler - Pugh - Richburg - Flowers - Bisnowaty



How's the 2018 OL class? Hopefully better than this past draft's

..... Klaatu : 8/3/2017 2:25 pm : link Quote: Patricia Traina ✔ @Patricia_Traina

OV said he's seeing improvement in Flowers. Said EF is always working on his technique.

ny2plano Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/3/2017 2:25 pm : : 8/3/2017 2:25 pm : link I don't think this is an unrealistic scenario, but they would probably have had to start doing this in the spring.

so the question comes down to this ... Spider56 : 8/3/2017 2:26 pm : link if flowers can't get it done, and pugh is a fixture at LG, then what are the real options at LT for this season ? you can't bet the future of this talented team on a possible waiver discard, especially the week before the opener.

You are Doomster : 8/3/2017 2:28 pm : link 2018 OL:

annexOPR : 2:23 pm : link : reply

Wheeler - Pugh - Richburg - Flowers - Bisnowaty



dreaming......

RE: You are annexOPR : 8/3/2017 2:29 pm : link

Quote: 2018 OL:

annexOPR : 2:23 pm : link : reply

Wheeler - Pugh - Richburg - Flowers - Bisnowaty



dreaming......



yup ... half joking



[although I'm quite high on Bisnowaty - showed a lot of promise and hopefully last year's regression was injury related] In comment 13548669 Doomster said:yup ... half joking[although I'm quite high on Bisnowaty - showed a lot of promise and hopefully last year's regression was injury related]

. arcarsenal : 8/3/2017 2:30 pm : link This isn't something you can just do out of nowhere.



Flowers has never played OG and Pugh has exactly 1 game of experience @ LT. Assuming this would be a move that created a net positive is a pretty big leap of faith.

Pugh played LT Chip : 8/3/2017 2:30 pm : link He was awful

If Flowers.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2017 2:32 pm : link is as terrible as people are insinuating, then you can always pick a tackle off the scrap heap if needed instead of weakening two positions.



I have a feeling by the end of the year people are going to be eating their words about Flowers anyway. He's come to camp in shape and reportedly eagerly working on technique changes.

RE: because we'd take chuckydee9 : 8/3/2017 2:34 pm : link

Quote: our best player out of his best position and we don't know how Flowers would be at LG anyway.



I don't think anyone would call Pugh our best player.. may be the best OL but thats like being the tallest dwarf.. Pugh can't be considered great based on the injuries and how many games he misses plus he is very flawed at run blocking for a LG.. so if you are going to say someone is great based on 9 games at LG where he was rated at best as an average run blocker.. I am not sure why people keep acting like we have some solid solution at LG..



On the other hand we have the worst rated LT in the league and if we can move pugh to LT and get slightly below average play while getting average play out of the LG by flowers.. our overall offense will be better..

In comment 13548644 UConn4523 said:I don't think anyone would call Pugh our best player.. may be the best OL but thats like being the tallest dwarf.. Pugh can't be considered great based on the injuries and how many games he misses plus he is very flawed at run blocking for a LG.. so if you are going to say someone is great based on 9 games at LG where he was rated at best as an average run blocker.. I am not sure why people keep acting like we have some solid solution at LG..On the other hand we have the worst rated LT in the league and if we can move pugh to LT and get slightly below average play while getting average play out of the LG by flowers.. our overall offense will be better..

RE: If Flowers.. annexOPR : 8/3/2017 2:35 pm : link

Quote: is as terrible as people are insinuating, then you can always pick a tackle off the scrap heap if needed instead of weakening two positions.



I have a feeling by the end of the year people are going to be eating their words about Flowers anyway. He's come to camp in shape and reportedly eagerly working on technique changes.



I'm really, really hoping his early "struggles" so far this year are due to the fact that he's constantly going against top notch DL talent ... I'm still cautiously optimistic on Flowers, very young still and was drafted as "raw" - hoping for the best but still think he profiles better as a dominant RG type. In comment 13548676 FatMan in Charlotte said:I'm really, really hoping his early "struggles" so far this year are due to the fact that he's constantly going against top notch DL talent ... I'm still cautiously optimistic on Flowers, very young still and was drafted as "raw" - hoping for the best but still think he profiles better as a dominant RG type.

RE: Pugh played LT section125 : 8/3/2017 2:38 pm : link

Quote: He was awful



Wrong. Try again.



I posted this before, you can work on technique off season and it helps. But until you do it when OV is in your face, it means nothing. He has to learn to trust it with a real opponent. He will give up training camp sacks until he learns to trust the technique and not fall back to the past 7 years of bad play. It is unlearning a bad habit and replacing it with a good one.



Give him through camp. In comment 13548673 Chip said:Wrong. Try again.I posted this before, you can work on technique off season and it helps. But until you do it when OV is in your face, it means nothing. He has to learn to trust it with a real opponent. He will give up training camp sacks until he learns to trust the technique and not fall back to the past 7 years of bad play. It is unlearning a bad habit and replacing it with a good one.Give him through camp.

Yeah...McAdoo and Solari probably just didn't think of it GiantJake : 8/3/2017 2:40 pm : link They have a lot on their plates with training camp going on. It's crazy that they would miss such an obvious fix to the OL and almost criminal that they would keep developing Flowers at LT. Everyone knows that a 23 year old player either gets it or he doesn't. Personally, I think they are keeping Pugh away from LT because they know he will be great and then demand more money in free agency. Idiots!

Start Geno Smith! Klaatu : 8/3/2017 2:42 pm : link Nobody cares if Flowers gets him killed.

Well they better find a solution quuck, prdave73 : 8/3/2017 2:50 pm : link Or this amazing offense with all its weapons won't matter.. I have a bad feeling this will be a repeat of last year. Its to hard to compete in the Nfl without a good Offensive line.

Right....I didn't even think of that! GiantJake : 8/3/2017 2:51 pm : link If the Giants start Geno, teams will never lay a hand on Eli. That's genius. It pisses me off that us fans need to come up with solutions while a guy like OL coach Mike Solari (29 years of NFL coaching experience) wastes his time trying to coach and develop players who obviously don't get it.

Solari sucks!! FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2017 2:54 pm : link All he's done is shrunk Flowers to a skinny guy with bad technique.



We should move a short armed T-Rex to Tackle, cut Flowers and since Guard is so easy to play - Solari can be a player-coach.

Remember guys... GiantJake : 8/3/2017 2:56 pm : link Flowers has started at LT the last two seasons and last year they were only 11-5. Flowers needs to be held accountable for that and I also blame him for all the games that Eli has missed.

RE: And we know Pugh can play LT Beer Man : 8/3/2017 3:06 pm : link

Quote: for sure how? He's also gone next year as the $$ he's going to get are going to be insane for a guy who has never stayed healthy. Messing w whatever chemistry the OL Has sounds more than a bit of an over reaction at this point.



It is what it is. I'd also like to wait at least a game or two. This place has an estrogen level higher than an all girls middle school when it comes to Flowers. Geez. Wasn't there a game or two early in Pugh's career where he had to play LT? Seems like there was one year when the OL was in complete shambles that they moved Pugh all over the line. In comment 13548646 LauderdaleMatty said:Wasn't there a game or two early in Pugh's career where he had to play LT? Seems like there was one year when the OL was in complete shambles that they moved Pugh all over the line.

Pugh.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2017 3:08 pm : link played I think 2 games at Tackle and people bitched about it. The idea he is an awesome tackle is borne more out of people thinking Flowers is shitty than Pugh actually playing like an All-Pro there.

RE: RE: And we know Pugh can play LT arcarsenal : 8/3/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548646 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





for sure how? He's also gone next year as the $$ he's going to get are going to be insane for a guy who has never stayed healthy. Messing w whatever chemistry the OL Has sounds more than a bit of an over reaction at this point.



It is what it is. I'd also like to wait at least a game or two. This place has an estrogen level higher than an all girls middle school when it comes to Flowers. Geez.



Wasn't there a game or two early in Pugh's career where he had to play LT? Seems like there was one year when the OL was in complete shambles that they moved Pugh all over the line.



Flowers missed 1 game in 2015 and that's when Pugh played LT.



So, yeah - the sample is small.



He did play RT his first two years before he was moved inside, though. In comment 13548735 Beer Man said:Flowers missed 1 game in 2015 and that's when Pugh played LT.So, yeah - the sample is small.He did play RT his first two years before he was moved inside, though.

Well Pugh was LT at Syracuse Johnny5 : 8/3/2017 3:17 pm : link And I thought he looked good filling in their for us.... I also liked him at RT but that said there is no chance of Flowers moving out of that LT spot unless he ends up being a complete disaster again.



I am hoping that the combination of his improvement, the line overall improving, and an actual TE that can block will be enough that we don't need to keep having these discussions. That said, if he is as bad as he was last year? I'm all for moving Pugh there.

RE: Remember guys... annexOPR : 8/3/2017 3:18 pm : link

Quote: Flowers has started at LT the last two seasons and last year they were only 11-5. Flowers needs to be held accountable for that and I also blame him for all the games that Eli has missed.



so he's good because the team has a winning record in spite of his awful performance? In comment 13548715 GiantJake said:so he's good because the team has a winning record in spite of his awful performance?

RE: RE: Remember guys... arcarsenal : 8/3/2017 3:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548715 GiantJake said:





Quote:





Flowers has started at LT the last two seasons and last year they were only 11-5. Flowers needs to be held accountable for that and I also blame him for all the games that Eli has missed.







so he's good because the team has a winning record in spite of his awful performance?



I thought that post was pretty obviously sarcasm... In comment 13548755 annexOPR said:I thought that post was pretty obviously sarcasm...

RE: Right....I didn't even think of that! Klaatu : 8/3/2017 3:24 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants start Geno, teams will never lay a hand on Eli. That's genius. It pisses me off that us fans need to come up with solutions while a guy like OL coach Mike Solari (29 years of NFL coaching experience) wastes his time trying to coach and develop players who obviously don't get it.



You've heard of the no-huddle offense? Well, I say we go with the no-QB offense. They're too damned expensive anyway, and there won't be any blind side to protect.



It could work! In comment 13548710 GiantJake said:You've heard of the no-huddle offense? Well, I say we go with the no-QB offense. They're too damned expensive anyway, and there won't be any blind side to protect.It could work!

In the very least ZGiants98 : 8/3/2017 3:24 pm : link The Giants should try a few different alignments like this in camp to get a few different looks.



What shouldn't happen... we wait until week 5 and realize Flowers is still the worst LT in all of football and we have zero reps trying out anything different.

RE: Pugh.. chuckydee9 : 8/3/2017 3:27 pm : link

Quote: played I think 2 games at Tackle and people bitched about it. The idea he is an awesome tackle is borne more out of people thinking Flowers is shitty than Pugh actually playing like an All-Pro there.



He actually played a full season as a RT and was pretty good.. and about the short arms things.. someone tell Joe Thomas that he has been playing the wrong position for the past decade..



Couple of people actually think we went 11-5 because of Flowers rather than in spite of him.. If you are in that group.. cheers to you.. no facts that anyone provides will convince you otherwise.. In comment 13548736 FatMan in Charlotte said:He actually played a full season as a RT and was pretty good.. and about the short arms things.. someone tell Joe Thomas that he has been playing the wrong position for the past decade..Couple of people actually think we went 11-5 because of Flowers rather than in spite of him.. If you are in that group.. cheers to you.. no facts that anyone provides will convince you otherwise..

? If you sat at different seat at work would you accomplish Less ? Elite Mobster #32 : 8/3/2017 3:30 pm : link If you've worked from a different seat would that effect your productivity?



No, so these guys can work in different area also.



Flowers and Pugh can practice at Guard/Tackle spots on a few plays to see if its effective.



Because if they did that joeinpa : 8/3/2017 3:37 pm : link They would have to admit that two first rounders picked as the left tackle of the future, didn't pan out so well.



Flowers Isn t moving from left tackle.

Not a fan NNJ Tom : 8/3/2017 3:37 pm : link of weakening 2 spots.





BTW, Plano is my definition of hell on earth. Sorry you have to live there.

RE: RE: Pugh.. LauderdaleMatty : 8/3/2017 3:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548736 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





played I think 2 games at Tackle and people bitched about it. The idea he is an awesome tackle is borne more out of people thinking Flowers is shitty than Pugh actually playing like an All-Pro there.







He actually played a full season as a RT and was pretty good.. and about the short arms things.. someone tell Joe Thomas that he has been playing the wrong position for the past decade..



Couple of people actually think we went 11-5 because of Flowers rather than in spite of him.. If you are in that group.. cheers to you.. no facts that anyone provides will convince you otherwise..



And because he was played well his rookie season at RT he's going to be better as the LT? cheers to u. Yeah. Joe Thomas belongs in this conversation too because of his arm length? Um ok In comment 13548783 chuckydee9 said:And because he was played well his rookie season at RT he's going to be better as the LT? cheers to u. Yeah. Joe Thomas belongs in this conversation too because of his arm length? Um ok

It's important for an offensive line to build cohesion. Klaatu : 8/3/2017 3:41 pm : link To become a unified whole. That doesn't happen if you're constantly mixing players up. Besides, Flowers needs all of the reps he can get at LT, against the best D-Linemen the Giants can throw at him. He's our starting LT, for better or worse. The sooner people accept that the better off they'll be.

Already went through this WillVAB : 8/3/2017 3:47 pm : link on the other thread but the Giants should at least explore this in training camp/pre-season. Hope I'm wrong but I doubt Flowers will undo 10 years of shitty technique in one off-season. Now is the time to give him some reps at Guard and see what he's got.



If the wheels come off for Flowers and the OL this season there's going to be a lot of heat to make a change. Flipping the two is more palatable than benching a former top 10 pick.

Agree 100% PaulN : 8/3/2017 3:56 pm : link They should do it right now in fact, enough time has been wasted on Flowers at left tackle, and people saying that they don't know how Pugh would do at left tackle, he would be a better left tackle then he was a right tackle, and let's not forget that left tackle was his college position, the big knock on Pugh was his short arms, I never thought it would be much of an issue at all because Pugh has fabulous feet. He is very smooth and natural and stays in great position with his man. I never understood why they did not try this, other then trying to put a square peg in a round hole with Flowers, it is not ever going to happen with this guy at left tackle, but he may turn out to be a pretty good left guard.

RE: ..... John from Atlanta : 8/3/2017 3:57 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





Patricia Traina ✔ @Patricia_Traina

OV said he's seeing improvement in Flowers. Said EF is always working on his technique.



lol. A completely objective source. Surely some players havent shown improvement yet OV hasnt lointed it out. Give me a break.



The OP is correct. As I suggested. It might be too late as Eric suggested. But this team isnt winning a super bowl with Flowers at LT. In comment 13548656 Klaatu said:lol. A completely objective source. Surely some players havent shown improvement yet OV hasnt lointed it out. Give me a break.The OP is correct. As I suggested. It might be too late as Eric suggested. But this team isnt winning a super bowl with Flowers at LT.

Sometimes PaulN : 8/3/2017 3:59 pm : link The effort put into a player is so extensive that the organization simply does not want to give up, especially if the player works hard at it, and it seems that Flowers has, but by now they should know if he is going to be a good left tackle, and here we are once again wondering, that is answer enough, and it should be answer enough for the Giants.

If Flowers has trouble getting low enough Beezer : 8/3/2017 3:59 pm : link for good leverage out of the tackle spot, why would we think he'd be athletic enough to play guard?





RE: RE: RE: Pugh.. chuckydee9 : 8/3/2017 4:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548783 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





In comment 13548736 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





played I think 2 games at Tackle and people bitched about it. The idea he is an awesome tackle is borne more out of people thinking Flowers is shitty than Pugh actually playing like an All-Pro there.







He actually played a full season as a RT and was pretty good.. and about the short arms things.. someone tell Joe Thomas that he has been playing the wrong position for the past decade..



Couple of people actually think we went 11-5 because of Flowers rather than in spite of him.. If you are in that group.. cheers to you.. no facts that anyone provides will convince you otherwise..







And because he was played well his rookie season at RT he's going to be better as the LT? cheers to u. Yeah. Joe Thomas belongs in this conversation too because of his arm length? Um ok



I don't get your Joe Thomas statement or your entire statement at all.. Throughout this thread people have been calling Pugh T-Rex and that simply because of that he can't be LT.. I am just saying that having short arms doesn't stop a person from being a HoF level LT..



Also The people asking for Pugh to move aren't saying that this will definitely work.. but rather that we tried the other options before and it failed miserably.. why not during the pre-season or TC try to move these guys around.. Its not like we can't move them back in 3 weeks if things don't work out.. On the other hand some of us realize that Flowers hasn't improved at all from year 1 to year 2 and he is getting beat in TC right now.. We can either do something and just pray to god that now that he is a day older from yesterday and he is only 23 he will improve drastically.. In comment 13548805 LauderdaleMatty said:I don't get your Joe Thomas statement or your entire statement at all.. Throughout this thread people have been calling Pugh T-Rex and that simply because of that he can't be LT.. I am just saying that having short arms doesn't stop a person from being a HoF level LT..Also The people asking for Pugh to move aren't saying that this will definitely work.. but rather that we tried the other options before and it failed miserably.. why not during the pre-season or TC try to move these guys around.. Its not like we can't move them back in 3 weeks if things don't work out.. On the other hand some of us realize that Flowers hasn't improved at all from year 1 to year 2 and he is getting beat in TC right now.. We can either do something and just pray to god that now that he is a day older from yesterday and he is only 23 he will improve drastically..

Pugh was not better than Flowers at LT WideRight : 8/3/2017 4:03 pm : link And he is probably better than Flowers at G.



So it it would not improve either position.

You guys can piss and moan all you want but it's not happening. Klaatu : 8/3/2017 4:04 pm : link Flowers is our LT, Pugh is our LG (until he gets hurt...again).

RE: RE: RE: And we know Pugh can play LT Beer Man : 8/3/2017 4:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548735 Beer Man said:





Quote:





In comment 13548646 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





for sure how? He's also gone next year as the $$ he's going to get are going to be insane for a guy who has never stayed healthy. Messing w whatever chemistry the OL Has sounds more than a bit of an over reaction at this point.



It is what it is. I'd also like to wait at least a game or two. This place has an estrogen level higher than an all girls middle school when it comes to Flowers. Geez.



Wasn't there a game or two early in Pugh's career where he had to play LT? Seems like there was one year when the OL was in complete shambles that they moved Pugh all over the line.







Flowers missed 1 game in 2015 and that's when Pugh played LT.



So, yeah - the sample is small.



He did play RT his first two years before he was moved inside, though. He also played LT in college, short arms and all In comment 13548751 arcarsenal said:He also played LT in college, short arms and all

RE: Why Klaatu ? Klaatu : 8/3/2017 4:15 pm : link

Quote: the time to experiment. You better carry out the experiment



This is not the time to experiment.



This is the time to build cohesion. This is the time to work on improving yourself at the position you're going to play. In comment 13548859 Elite Mobster #32 said:This is not the time to experiment.This is the time to build cohesion. This is the time to work on improving yourself at the position you're going to play.

The reality is that Pugh section125 : 8/3/2017 4:17 pm : link would be a better LT than Flowers right now. If Flowers sticks to trying to get his technique in order, and succeeds, he will be the better LT.



Have to let it play out. Have to let Flowers keep practicing his technique every day against OV, JPP and Okwara. No switching, no hedging bets. Reese and McAdoo believe he will get better now that he is committed.



Bisnowaty and Wheeler will not be at LT or RT this year unless there are some injuries. Pretty much all the reporters saying that neither has an NFL body (more Wheeler than Bis).

RE: RE: Why Klaatu ? John from Atlanta : 8/3/2017 4:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548859 Elite Mobster #32 said:





Quote:





the time to experiment. You better carry out the experiment







This is not the time to experiment.



This is the time to build cohesion. This is the time to work on improving yourself at the position you're going to play. They practice like twice the entire camp. Its time to cut bait with a garbage player who for some reason robs otherwise sane people of the power of objectivity. In comment 13548879 Klaatu said:They practice like twice the entire camp. Its time to cut bait with a garbage player who for some reason robs otherwise sane people of the power of objectivity.

RE: because we'd take John from Atlanta : 8/3/2017 4:20 pm : link

Quote: our best player out of his best position and we don't know how Flowers would be at LG anyway. bench Flowers until he earns a spot on the field. In comment 13548644 UConn4523 said:bench Flowers until he earns a spot on the field.

RE: RE: because we'd take Klaatu : 8/3/2017 4:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548644 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





our best player out of his best position and we don't know how Flowers would be at LG anyway.



bench Flowers until he earns a spot on the field.



I think you should hold your breath until that happens.



G'head, g'head. In comment 13548898 John from Atlanta said:I think you should hold your breath until that happens.G'head, g'head.

RE: RE: RE: because we'd take John from Atlanta : 8/3/2017 4:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548898 John from Atlanta said:





Quote:





In comment 13548644 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





our best player out of his best position and we don't know how Flowers would be at LG anyway.



bench Flowers until he earns a spot on the field.







I think you should hold your breath until that happens.



G'head, g'head. Just because it wont every happen doesn't mean its wrong. Yes, it wont ever happen. You are right.



If it does, it will be a fake injury and benching. By this time next year you will be hearing from the Giants that Flowers is primed to have a breakout year cause he is moving positions. In comment 13548906 Klaatu said:Just because it wont every happen doesn't mean its wrong. Yes, it wont ever happen. You are right.If it does, it will be a fake injury and benching. By this time next year you will be hearing from the Giants that Flowers is primed to have a breakout year cause he is moving positions.

No ! Bluesbreaker : 8/3/2017 4:30 pm : link Pugh is gonna stay put . look I don't feel there is anyone

on this roster thats gonna be an upgrade over Flowers .

There gonna go with Flowers but I don't think there gonna

sit back and watch him struggle again all year .

It's definitely concerning after just a few practices that

nothing has changed technique wise . I don't think anyone questions his size strength and toughness .

They were sniffing around what was available which wasn't

much outside of Joe Thomas Michael Penn not sure who else

was a possibility but It wouldn't shock me if they still

might have a fall back option if there truly worried early on . The early practice is concerning hopefully he starts getting his fundamentals down and starts playing

like the 10th pick of the draft .



Flowers Marty866b : 8/3/2017 4:33 pm : link One could question if he is a legit starting offensive lineman in the NFL? I guess one could also question is that if he wasn't picked #9 in the entire draft and getting paid first round money,is he an NFL caliber player. Who is really convinced that he would be a good guard? That being said, he does have the physical attributes to be a good player and he is still very young. Let's all keep our fingers crossed that he will continue to improve.

Look at his hand in dirt stance nygirlie : 8/3/2017 4:42 pm : link His bum is so high it looks like he is standing, touching his toes.

And if oldog : 8/3/2017 4:45 pm : link Geno can't be QB backup, we should let him back up Rosas.

Ereck Flowers GiantJake : 8/3/2017 5:05 pm : link The dude is 23 and, like it or not, he is the LT for this team. He was the LT last year and the team was 11-5. I am not saying the team was 11-5 because of Flowers and I am not saying the team was 11-5 despite Flowers. The team was 11-5 WITH Ereck Flowers at LT. Period. Okay, I am pushing my chips into the middle of the table. Ereck Flowers will absolutely be a better, improved player this season. I know this because he is 23 and is now more experienced, in better condition and more familiar with the NFL and the Giants playbook than he has ever been. Every time the Giants have succeeded and, dare I say, won the Super Bowl, there have been players that the fans bitched and moaned that we would never win with. I have heard Giants fans bitch and moan about Phil Simms being a bum and that he would never be a winner. Many people hated Ron Erhardt's offense. He's horrible. Too conservative. The Giants will never win with that offense. If they run the Tony Galbreath draw again...I can' take it! I have heard Giants fans wonder what the hell the team was doing putting David Diehl at LT. I have heard Giants fans wonder why David Tyree was getting so many reps at WR when he was strictly a special teams player. Tom Coughlin was too much of a disciplinarian and the team would never follow him and free agents would never sign here. I'm just saying...McAdoo coached this team to an 11-5 record last season. Let's have a little faith that he has the team moving in the right direction and let the football people make the football decisions.

... annexOPR : 8/3/2017 5:07 pm : link and I'm saying they were 11-5 despite Flowers - because he was literally one of the worst offensive lineman in the NFL last year





RE: ? If you sat at different seat at work would you accomplish Less ? Gatorade Dunk : 8/3/2017 6:27 pm : link

Quote: If you've worked from a different seat would that effect your productivity?



No, so these guys can work in different area also.



Flowers and Pugh can practice at Guard/Tackle spots on a few plays to see if its effective.

Possibly the worst analogy of all time. In comment 13548791 Elite Mobster #32 said:Possibly the worst analogy of all time.

RE: RE: ? If you sat at different seat at work would you accomplish Less ? annexOPR : 8/3/2017 6:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548791 Elite Mobster #32 said:





Quote:





If you've worked from a different seat would that effect your productivity?



No, so these guys can work in different area also.



Flowers and Pugh can practice at Guard/Tackle spots on a few plays to see if its effective.





Possibly the worst analogy of all time.



are there office jobs where 300 pound freaks of nature are trying to run through you? I imagine a fancy chair with wheels would really be detrimental to work performance. In comment 13549054 Gatorade Dunk said:are there office jobs where 300 pound freaks of nature are trying to run through you? I imagine a fancy chair with wheels would really be detrimental to work performance.

RE: RE: ? If you sat at different seat at work would you accomplish Less ? Anakim : 8/3/2017 7:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548791 Elite Mobster #32 said:





Quote:





If you've worked from a different seat would that effect your productivity?



No, so these guys can work in different area also.



Flowers and Pugh can practice at Guard/Tackle spots on a few plays to see if its effective.





Possibly the worst analogy of all time.





Bwahahaahahah





Weston Richburg for LT! In comment 13549054 Gatorade Dunk said:BwahahaahahahWeston Richburg for LT!

Just because Flowers isn't likely to be the caliber of player baadbill : 8/3/2017 7:54 pm : link his draft position warranted, doesn't mean he isn't the best LOT in camp. I'm not saying he is or he isn't. I just get the sense some here believe - just because Flowers isn't the player the Giants wished they had drafted - doesn't mean there is necessarily a better alternative readily available.

RE: RE: because we'd take UConn4523 : 8/3/2017 7:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548644 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





our best player out of his best position and we don't know how Flowers would be at LG anyway.







I don't think anyone would call Pugh our best player.. may be the best OL but thats like being the tallest dwarf.. Pugh can't be considered great based on the injuries and how many games he misses plus he is very flawed at run blocking for a LG.. so if you are going to say someone is great based on 9 games at LG where he was rated at best as an average run blocker.. I am not sure why people keep acting like we have some solid solution at LG..



On the other hand we have the worst rated LT in the league and if we can move pugh to LT and get slightly below average play while getting average play out of the LG by flowers.. our overall offense will be better..



If you didn't know I was referring to the OL than I don't know what to tell you. In comment 13548678 chuckydee9 said:If you didn't know I was referring to the OL than I don't know what to tell you.

RE: Because if they did that UConn4523 : 8/3/2017 8:02 pm : link

Quote: They would have to admit that two first rounders picked as the left tackle of the future, didn't pan out so well.



Flowers Isn t moving from left tackle.



Where did this fabrication start anyway? There isn't a better option on this team, that's a fact. I know this because if there was one he'd be playing over Flowers. The idea that Reese and McAdoo are withholding playing our best LT so they don't have to "admit" to a mistake is absolutely laughable. In comment 13548800 joeinpa said:Where did this fabrication start anyway? There isn't a better option on this team, that's a fact. I know this because if there was one he'd be playing over Flowers. The idea that Reese and McAdoo are withholding playing our best LT so they don't have to "admit" to a mistake is absolutely laughable.

RE: RE: because we'd take Gatorade Dunk : 8/3/2017 11:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13548644 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





our best player out of his best position and we don't know how Flowers would be at LG anyway.



bench Flowers until he earns a spot on the field.

It's definitely a red flag when people get paid without doing work.



Who was it that started that thread? In comment 13548898 John from Atlanta said:It's definitely a red flag when people get paid without doing work.Who was it that started that thread?

RE: Look at his hand in dirt stance Giantology : 5:53 am : link

Quote: His bum is so high it looks like he is standing, touching his toes.



Are you still looking at Hart's PP too? In comment 13548942 nygirlie said:Are you still looking at Hart's PP too?

Have to assume that if Solari made enough noise Bob in Newburgh : 8:51 am : link that Pugh was the best NFL LT on the team, and that Flowers was a dominating LG waiting to be discovered, the switch would be made.



McAdoo wants to win and this would not be a political issue for him. Wins = job security.



Reese has banked plenty of political capital last year and this, and would not veto the switch, even if he could.

Why havent we traded for Joe Thomas yet? ArcadeSlumlord : 10:35 am : link I played all across the o-line high school and div1 ncaa. Flowers is an embarrassment to the position. Garbage tech, slow, dirty(go watch live, he is a cheapshot artist) and undisciplined. Fuck Flowers.

RE: Why havent we traded for Joe Thomas yet? annexOPR : 10:45 am : link

Quote: I played all across the o-line high school and div1 ncaa. Flowers is an embarrassment to the position. Garbage tech, slow, dirty(go watch live, he is a cheapshot artist) and undisciplined. Fuck Flowers.



I wake up every morning hoping to see this alert on my phone. Unless the Browns are asking for some ridiculous trade package - this move almost makes too much sense for both teams. The Browns aren't close to competing, the Giants are a LT like Thomas away from being 1 of, if not the most, talented teams in the league. They already are in my opinion, but Thomas would be a godsend to this current team. In comment 13549537 ArcadeSlumlord said:I wake up every morning hoping to see this alert on my phone. Unless the Browns are asking for some ridiculous trade package - this move almost makes too much sense for both teams. The Browns aren't close to competing, the Giants are a LT like Thomas away from being 1 of, if not the most, talented teams in the league. They already are in my opinion, but Thomas would be a godsend to this current team.

I've never understood.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:50 am : link how in a league with very infrequent trades that GM's get questioned for specific trades they don't make.



It's almost like fans are privvy to the exact package it would take to land a player and if the trigger isn't pulled, there's some sort of outrage that should be voiced.



Strangely, there are probably Tackles out there who would do just as good of a job as Thomas, but the vast majority of posters here are completely ignorant as to whom they might be because well, they've never heard of them due to aforementioned ignorance.

RE: I've never understood.. annexOPR : 10:53 am : link

Quote: how in a league with very infrequent trades that GM's get questioned for specific trades they don't make.



It's almost like fans are privvy to the exact package it would take to land a player and if the trigger isn't pulled, there's some sort of outrage that should be voiced.



Strangely, there are probably Tackles out there who would do just as good of a job as Thomas, but the vast majority of posters here are completely ignorant as to whom they might be because well, they've never heard of them due to aforementioned ignorance.



1. trades have become more frequent in recent years.

2. many tackles "available" who will do just as good a job as 1 of the best offensive lineman of the last decade... please enlighten us as to who these players are In comment 13549562 FatMan in Charlotte said:1. trades have become more frequent in recent years.2. many tackles "available" who will do just as good a job as 1 of the best offensive lineman of the last decade... please enlighten us as to who these players are

Continuity and talent JonC : 11:02 am : link Pugh was ruled out at RT after being ruled out at LT by two coaching staffs, and then he became a Pro Bowl caliber LG.



Moving parts again effects multiple positions, to boot, when they've been working to develop young prospects and develop continuity/cohesive play for two plus years.



Here's your OL : Flowers-Pugh-Richburg-Fluker-Hart

and there's a change Jerry hangs on at RG JonC : 11:08 am : link .

And actually.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:19 am : link



Quote: Trades..

FatMan in Charlotte : 10:57 am : link : reply

have actually decreased in the past 20 years, but continue on....



Post-draft player trades have actually decreased 63% from the 1980's, with this decade seeing the fewest trades post draft ever.



Deadline trades like Herschel Walker and Eric Dickerson were done annually in the 80's. Since then, not very often. Just to highlight this:



Quote: There have only been 32 trade deadline deals since 1990, which averages out to fewer than three deals every two years. Few of those deals have involved star players in their prime or significant assets being swapped.



Some of the most significant deals since 1990 have included:



The San Diego Chargers traded third- and sixth-round draft picks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for wide receiver Keenan McCardell in 2004. McCardell went on to catch 137 passes for 1,747 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Chargers from 2004-06.



The Indianapolis Colts traded a second-round draft pick to the Buccaneers for defensive tackle Anthony “Booger” McFarland in 2006. McFarland went on to become a key piece of the Colts’ defensive front, picking up 2.5 sacks and 33 total tackles and winning a Super Bowl ring in his only playing season with the team. He suffered a torn ACL in 2007 and never played another NFL game.



San Diego made another deadline deal for a wide receiver when it acquired Chris Chambers from the Miami Dolphins in 2007 in exchange for a second-round pick. Chambers caught 68 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns for the Chargers in 2007-08, but he was cut by San Diego in the midst of an unproductive 2009 season. I'll be more specific herePost-draft player trades have actually decreased 63% from the 1980's, with this decade seeing the fewest trades post draft ever.Deadline trades like Herschel Walker and Eric Dickerson were done annually in the 80's. Since then, not very often. Just to highlight this:

RE: RE: I've never understood.. B in ALB : 11:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13549562 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





how in a league with very infrequent trades that GM's get questioned for specific trades they don't make.



It's almost like fans are privvy to the exact package it would take to land a player and if the trigger isn't pulled, there's some sort of outrage that should be voiced.



Strangely, there are probably Tackles out there who would do just as good of a job as Thomas, but the vast majority of posters here are completely ignorant as to whom they might be because well, they've never heard of them due to aforementioned ignorance.







1. trades have become more frequent in recent years.

2. many tackles "available" who will do just as good a job as 1 of the best offensive lineman of the last decade... please enlighten us as to who these players are



You couldn't be more wrong about #1. For that reason I didn't even bother to read your #2. In comment 13549567 annexOPR said:You couldn't be more wrong about #1. For that reason I didn't even bother to read your #2.

Another tidbit... FatMan in Charlotte : 12:14 pm : link since 1990, there have been 18 years where not a single player for player trade has been executed.

I'm devastated annexOPR : 1:13 pm : link We're quality left tackles growing on trees in the 1980s too?

it looks to me that we will have to Jersey55 : 4:39 pm : link go through this coming season to find out what the future has in store for Eric Flowers. If he doesn't break out this season and become what he was drafted to be then Reese has to cut his losses and move on and stop being stubborn about it..