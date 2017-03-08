Can RB Khalid Abdullah stick? TC : 8/3/2017 11:51 pm Sy said some nice things about Abdullah. I liked a lot of what I saw on video. He has a problem with blitz pickup, but so do most rookie RB's.



A bigger problem is where he'd fit into a 53 man roster at RB baring injury or a complete player meltdown by the presumed locks. It's been speculated that the Giants might only want to carry 3 RB to allow for more personnel at TE and FB. If so, I consider Perkins and Gallman locks, which leaves one slot for Vereen, Darkwa, Draughn or Abdullah.



When healthy Vereen has proven to be a highly effective veteran RB with exceptional receiving ability. Darkwa has flashed, but then disappeared and also has trouble staying on filed. Draughn has already been injured, and is evidently a journeymen. And then we have the rookie, who I have to assume is low man on the totem pole.



I kind of have to believe Vereen is also a lock. Isn't he? If he can't go, Darkwa is the next man up. Draughn I don't know.



So it looks like Abdullah's best shot is the practice squad, unless they carry four RB.



But I've been wondering if something surprising might happen. Anyone think there's a chance Vereen might get cut? We all know what he can do, but we all know he's not been able to stay on the field. And while only 28 he's yet again a season older at a position that is a young man's job. And here's what is a little different in the equation, the Giants now have a lot more RB's who are good receivers. If not of Vereen's stature in that regard Perkins, Gallman, and yes, even Abdullah are excellent receivers out of the backfield. Given Vereen's health problems, might that make him expendable for a younger RB?



but, no it's not out of the question that a younger cheaper healthier RB comes in and takes his job. I don't think it happens - but I wouldn't be shocked

Not saying that's the case this year..but I wouldn't be the least bit surprised.

I think it would be irresponsible to carry 3 RBs. That means you are talking about a second year player that we have no idea can play at a high level for 16 games, a rookie, and an often injured 3rd down back. No wwy that is all we carry.

Give him a year to learn.....go from thete

Yeah, I remember how folks on BBI thought Vareen could be cut last year. That was pretty funny.

I don't, but then I'm pretty high on Perkins and Gallman. Not so much with Darkwa, but if he sticks, so be it.



Funny thing about Vereen...the guy who most closely matches his skill set is Draughn. My guess is that the Giants saw Draughn as "Vereen insurance," but he's been dealing with an ankle issue from day one. Sucks for him.



I don't, but then I'm pretty high on Perkins and Gallman. Not so much with Darkwa, but if he sticks, so be it.

Funny thing about Vereen...the guy who most closely matches his skill set is Draughn. My guess is that the Giants saw Draughn as "Vereen insurance," but he's been dealing with an ankle issue from day one. Sucks for him.

I figure Abdullah is destined for the practice squad. I think he'd be safe there.

we could keep four running backs (Perkins, Vereen, Gallman, and Abdullah probably in that order), a fullback (Smith), and four TE's (Engram, Ellison, Adams, and probably LaCosse over Tye because of a better blocking upside). Hopefully the line will gel enough to get some initial blocks and holes (with fullback assistance) while the more down field blocking can be made by the TE's and Fullback. Probably at least one will have to go. I'd also like a fast power back option on the field in case the opposing defense completely sells out to our passing attack. Smith and Abdullah (or probably Gallman) would make a good option in those situations. IMHO

Unless he is injured again I doubt Vereen will be cut. He'll most likely be the only vet RB kept, Mac likes him, and he has been productive when healthy. If Abdullah doesn't make the team, he may be a good candidate for the PS. But lets see the guy play in an actual game or two, so we know what we have (or don't have).

How do we know Lacosse is a better blocker than Tye? Has Lacosse even played in a game ? I can not remember him playing in any preseason games.Maybe he has but I don't remember.Lacosse is becoming the David Douglas of Tight Ends

agree with robbie giants#1 : 8/4/2017 8:57 am : link I think odds are >90% that we keep 4 RBs. Perkins and Gallman are locks. A healthy Vereen is a lock as he adds a dimension to the offense that the others don't. Before last season, he was averaging about 50 rec and 450 yds over the prior 3 seasons (and is very good at blitz pickups).



As for the last spot, Darkwa probably has the edge as the incumbent but I can easily see Abdullah beating him out with a strong camp/preseason. Darkwa's proven to be solid, but like Vereen is oft injured so if they like Abdullah's upside it would make sense to keep him even if he's mostly inactive (one of the top 3 will miss at least a few games).

Absent injuries, he's a PS candidate as others have said.

I think 4 RBs, 1 FB, 4 TEs is highly unlikely and also (IMO) horrible roster makeup, especially with them 99% likely to have 3 QBs. If they stick with the 25-25-3 (O-D-ST) split, that would leave just 13 spots between OL and WR which means 8 OL and 5 WR.



I think 4 RBs, 1 FB, 4 TEs is highly unlikely and also (IMO) horrible roster makeup, especially with them 99% likely to have 3 QBs. If they stick with the 25-25-3 (O-D-ST) split, that would leave just 13 spots between OL and WR which means 8 OL and 5 WR.

I think 8 OL is likely, but I'd rather keep 6 WRs (arguably the deepest offensive position) then 5 TE/FBs, several of which have marginal talent. Your 4th and 5th WRs are going to be special teams contributors so you want some extra depth there, whereas it's probable that 2 of the 5 TE/FBs would be inactive each week. It's not like Tye/LaCosse/Adams all have huge upsides. I think Adams can maybe reach starter level, but Tye's a solid #2 (at best) and LaCosse hasn't even been on the field long enough to impress.

But you have to think about who would likely get picked up by another team after final cuts. If you cut Darkwa and Draughns and send Abdullah to the practice squad, pretty safe bet that at least one and probably two or even all three will be available if you need them

Don't get the fascination with guys like Abdullah

This is a win now season but you want to keep an undersized rookie RB who struggles in pass protection over who? Vereen! Darkwa! Why? We need guys who can help us win this season. Not another rookie project. We're already going to carry one. You want two of our 4 RBs to be rookies! Even if he has the talent to play in the NFL he needs a season to learn his craft. The PS is a perfect place for him. And yes, 4 RB is minimum.

I don't mdthedream : 8/4/2017 11:06 am : link see the value in Darkwa at all. If Perkins goes down I don't see him as the answer at all. I feel we would be better off getting a guy with some experience like a D.Williams. Darkwa

cant catch ad avg 3.8 for a career.

He's not sticking over Vereen unless Vereen is injured. But he can provide as much or more than Darkwa, who IMO is greatly overrated by many.

You're right about Vereen but not buying the rest. He's an rookie who is still learning the offense and his pass protections. He's not beating out Darkwa which is what would need to happen.

I think he's a long shot for the 53 (see my prior post) but I don't think Darkwa's anything special. He's a 4th RB at best and if Abdullah flashes some playmaking ability, particularly in the preseason games, then I think he can steal that spot (i.e. if they don't think he'll make it to the PS).





Remember ST as well. Gallman will probably get the red shirt. Of the 3 RB that make the 46-man the #3 RB is a ST mainstay. Abdullah (or Gallman) isn't taking the #3 RB/ST role. Darkwa is a good STer.

