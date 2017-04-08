Famous quotes from Giants players & coaches

"You are what the scoreboard says you are" - Bill Parcells
"It's about mind over matter. If you don't mind, it don't matter" - LT, when asked about playing football on a broken leg.
"Believe, and it will happen" Strahan, SB42
"This is why you lift all them weights! This is why you do all that shit!"
out of bounds?
Tom Coughlin to Matt Dodge
Lets go out there like a bunch of crazed dogs
"That Bavaro is a Stone Face. I'd hate to have to fight the sumbitch."
Bill Parcells.
You wanna get out, get out. This team is going to the playoffs, okay?"
- James Fassel, III
Parcells says to him, "What the hell are you doing? We don't even have that play in our playbook." LT says, "Well you better put it in Monday, coach, 'cause it's a dandy."
I'm going to kick your fucking ass.
- LT to Mickey Shuler
Hey Duce you gotta run to the otherside it don't work over here- Michael Strahan
"Sometimes it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and you get it out there on Sunday, it is not a duck."
"It’s about the money. And when they say it’s not about the money, then it is definitely about the money.”
I'm a player"
-- Pat Summerall
to television."
- Eli Manning
One of my favorites.
I'm raising the stakes right now. If this is a poker game, I'm shoving my chips to middle of the table. I'm raising the ante, anybody wants in, get in. Anybody wants out, get out. OK? This team is going to the playoffs.
In the week before the season opener, while LT was still holding out, a reporter asked Parcells when he thought LT would have to report in order to have an impact in the game, to which Parcells replied "What time is kickoff?"
I'm scared of spiders, snakes, and the IRS. They're in our league. They're competition, I look forward to it.
Bum Phillips, response to a reporter who asked him why he takes his wife on every toad trip: "Because, she's too damn ugly to kiss goodbye..."
Tyson: "Everyone's got a plan, until they get hit."
"Hey baby, lets go out here like a bunch of crazed dogs, have some fun!" - LT
Back in the days when the offense was worse than moribund and having a particularly bad day, as he handed the ball to Charlie Conerly...
" See if you can hold 'em willya?"
When playing football, I never set out to hurt anyone. Unless it was important, like a league game or something
they ought to let you shop for the groceries"
--Parcells
and of course:
''Bear in mind this is the Giant team that was referred to as the worst team ever to win home-field advantage in the National Football League playoffs,'' Mara said in postgame comments on the field. ''And today, on this field of painted mud, we proved that we're the worst team ever to win the National Football Conference championship. I'm happy to say that in two weeks we're going to try to become the worst team ever to win the Super Bowl.''
-Ann Mara to Terry Bradshaw