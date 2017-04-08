Famous quotes from Giants players & coaches WideRight : 8/4/2017 5:53 pm "You are what the scoreboard says you are" - Bill Parcells





"It's about mind over matter. If you don't mind, it don't matter" - LT, when asked about playing football on a broken leg.





"Believe, and it will happen" Strahan, SB42

From Bill Parcells: Klaatu : 8/4/2017 5:57 pm : link "This is why you lift all them weights! This is why you do all that shit!"

I thought I ordered you to kick the ball Jimmy Googs : 8/4/2017 6:26 pm : link out of bounds?



Tom Coughlin to Matt Dodge

Sweatpants was a bad idea. Shepherdsam : 8/4/2017 6:33 pm : link

- Plaxico Burress

Send one with small hands. Shepherdsam : 8/4/2017 6:34 pm : link

- Lawrence Taylor

LT: fredgbrown : 8/4/2017 6:42 pm : link Lets go out there like a bunch of crazed dogs

.. Named Later : 8/4/2017 7:01 pm : link "That Bavaro is a Stone Face. I'd hate to have to fight the sumbitch."

Bill Parcells.



"You wanna get in, get in." Guyton/Jackson : 8/4/2017 7:04 pm : link You wanna get out, get out. This team is going to the playoffs, okay?"

- James Fassel, III

LT freelances, sacks the quarterback, and comes back to sideline GeofromNJ : 8/4/2017 7:10 pm : link Parcells says to him, "What the hell are you doing? We don't even have that play in our playbook." LT says, "Well you better put it in Monday, coach, 'cause it's a dandy."

Strahan BleedBlue76 : 8/4/2017 7:17 pm : link Hey Duce you gotta run to the otherside it don't work over here- Michael Strahan

Jerry Reese... Milton : 8/4/2017 8:04 pm : link "Sometimes it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and you get it out there on Sunday, it is not a duck."

George Young... Milton : 8/4/2017 8:08 pm : link "It’s about the money. And when they say it’s not about the money, then it is definitely about the money.”

"I'm not just a kicker djm : 8/4/2017 8:23 pm : link I'm a player"



-- Pat Summerall

"Looks like Tiki is making a smooth transition from the playing field Jimmy Googs : 8/4/2017 8:28 pm : link to television."



- Eli Manning

RE: George Young... ChathamMark : 8/4/2017 8:42 pm : link

. Gene : 8/4/2017 8:52 pm : link I'm raising the stakes right now. If this is a poker game, I'm shoving my chips to middle of the table. I'm raising the ante, anybody wants in, get in. Anybody wants out, get out. OK? This team is going to the playoffs.

Parcells Terry in CO : 8/4/2017 9:18 pm : link In the week before the season opener, while LT was still holding out, a reporter asked Parcells when he thought LT would have to report in order to have an impact in the game, to which Parcells replied "What time is kickoff?"

Let me tell you what I'm scared of. St. Jimmy : 8/4/2017 10:21 pm : link I'm scared of spiders, snakes, and the IRS. They're in our league. They're competition, I look forward to it.

Non Giant Related Spike13 : 8/4/2017 10:22 pm : link Bum Phillips, response to a reporter who asked him why he takes his wife on every toad trip: "Because, she's too damn ugly to kiss goodbye..."



Tyson: "Everyone's got a plan, until they get hit."

To be thorough regulator : 8/4/2017 11:51 pm : link "Hey baby, lets go out here like a bunch of crazed dogs, have some fun!" - LT

Andy Robestelli recovered a fumble grizz299 : 1:51 am : link Back in the days when the offense was worse than moribund and having a particularly bad day, as he handed the ball to Charlie Conerly...

" See if you can hold 'em willya?"





Another non-Giant classic - Dick Butkus mfsd : 4:07 am : link When playing football, I never set out to hurt anyone. Unless it was important, like a league game or something

"I wanna hit him one more time" Neckbone1333 : 5:44 am : link - Bavaro

"If they're gonna ask you to cook the meal, PEEJ : 7:44 am : link they ought to let you shop for the groceries"



--Parcells

It's nice to see arrogance humbled. --Wellington Mara Marty in Albany : 8:49 am : link and of course:



''Bear in mind this is the Giant team that was referred to as the worst team ever to win home-field advantage in the National Football League playoffs,'' Mara said in postgame comments on the field. ''And today, on this field of painted mud, we proved that we're the worst team ever to win the National Football Conference championship. I'm happy to say that in two weeks we're going to try to become the worst team ever to win the Super Bowl.''