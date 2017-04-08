Famous quotes from Giants players & coaches

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
WideRight : 8/4/2017 5:53 pm
"You are what the scoreboard says you are" - Bill Parcells


"It's about mind over matter. If you don't mind, it don't matter" - LT, when asked about playing football on a broken leg.


"Believe, and it will happen" Strahan, SB42
From Bill Parcells:  
Klaatu : 8/4/2017 5:57 pm : link
"This is why you lift all them weights! This is why you do all that shit!"
"It's all for me"  
MBavaro : 8/4/2017 5:58 pm : link
Adrien Robinson
'Hold on to your nuts, McNally!'  
JohnF : 8/4/2017 6:00 pm : link
--Jim Fassel
"AIR HORN"  
8 Ball : 8/4/2017 6:05 pm : link
- Antonio Pierce
I thought I ordered you to kick the ball  
Jimmy Googs : 8/4/2017 6:26 pm : link
out of bounds?

Tom Coughlin to Matt Dodge
Sweatpants was a bad idea.  
Shepherdsam : 8/4/2017 6:33 pm : link

- Plaxico Burress
Send one with small hands.  
Shepherdsam : 8/4/2017 6:34 pm : link

- Lawrence Taylor
LT:  
fredgbrown : 8/4/2017 6:42 pm : link
Lets go out there like a bunch of crazed dogs
..  
Named Later : 8/4/2017 7:01 pm : link
"That Bavaro is a Stone Face. I'd hate to have to fight the sumbitch."
Bill Parcells.
"You wanna get in, get in."  
Guyton/Jackson : 8/4/2017 7:04 pm : link
You wanna get out, get out. This team is going to the playoffs, okay?"
- James Fassel, III
LT freelances, sacks the quarterback, and comes back to sideline  
GeofromNJ : 8/4/2017 7:10 pm : link
Parcells says to him, "What the hell are you doing? We don't even have that play in our playbook." LT says, "Well you better put it in Monday, coach, 'cause it's a dandy."
Hey, if I get back out there  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8/4/2017 7:11 pm : link
I'm going to kick your fucking ass.

- LT to Mickey Shuler
Strahan  
BleedBlue76 : 8/4/2017 7:17 pm : link
Hey Duce you gotta run to the otherside it don't work over here- Michael Strahan
Jerry Reese...  
Milton : 8/4/2017 8:04 pm : link
"Sometimes it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and you get it out there on Sunday, it is not a duck."
George Young...  
Milton : 8/4/2017 8:08 pm : link
"It’s about the money. And when they say it’s not about the money, then it is definitely about the money.”
We STOMP You Out!  
Steve in South Jersey : 8/4/2017 8:08 pm : link
- Strahan
"I'm not just a kicker  
djm : 8/4/2017 8:23 pm : link
I'm a player"

-- Pat Summerall
"Looks like Tiki is making a smooth transition from the playing field  
Jimmy Googs : 8/4/2017 8:28 pm : link
to television."

- Eli Manning
RE: George Young...  
ChathamMark : 8/4/2017 8:42 pm : link
In comment 13550094 Milton said:
Quote:
"It’s about the money. And when they say it’s not about the money, then it is definitely about the money.”


One of my favorites.
.  
Gene : 8/4/2017 8:52 pm : link
I'm raising the stakes right now. If this is a poker game, I'm shoving my chips to middle of the table. I'm raising the ante, anybody wants in, get in. Anybody wants out, get out. OK? This team is going to the playoffs.
Parcells  
Terry in CO : 8/4/2017 9:18 pm : link
In the week before the season opener, while LT was still holding out, a reporter asked Parcells when he thought LT would have to report in order to have an impact in the game, to which Parcells replied "What time is kickoff?"
Let me tell you what I'm scared of.  
St. Jimmy : 8/4/2017 10:21 pm : link
I'm scared of spiders, snakes, and the IRS. They're in our league. They're competition, I look forward to it.
Non Giant Related  
Spike13 : 8/4/2017 10:22 pm : link
Bum Phillips, response to a reporter who asked him why he takes his wife on every toad trip: "Because, she's too damn ugly to kiss goodbye..."

Tyson: "Everyone's got a plan, until they get hit."
Mark Bavaro on Buddy Ryan:  
BigBlueWhale : 8/4/2017 11:22 pm : link
"I dreamed of murdering him."

Steve Sabol Interviews Mark Bavaro - ( New Window )
To be thorough  
regulator : 8/4/2017 11:51 pm : link
"Hey baby, lets go out here like a bunch of crazed dogs, have some fun!" - LT
Andy Robestelli recovered a fumble  
grizz299 : 1:51 am : link
Back in the days when the offense was worse than moribund and having a particularly bad day, as he handed the ball to Charlie Conerly...
" See if you can hold 'em willya?"

Another non-Giant classic - Dick Butkus  
mfsd : 4:07 am : link
When playing football, I never set out to hurt anyone. Unless it was important, like a league game or something
"I wanna hit him one more time"  
Neckbone1333 : 5:44 am : link
- Bavaro
"If they're gonna ask you to cook the meal,  
PEEJ : 7:44 am : link
they ought to let you shop for the groceries"

--Parcells
"I'm going to Disneyland!"  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 8:38 am : link
Phil Simms
It's nice to see arrogance humbled. --Wellington Mara  
Marty in Albany : 8:49 am : link
and of course:

''Bear in mind this is the Giant team that was referred to as the worst team ever to win home-field advantage in the National Football League playoffs,'' Mara said in postgame comments on the field. ''And today, on this field of painted mud, we proved that we're the worst team ever to win the National Football Conference championship. I'm happy to say that in two weeks we're going to try to become the worst team ever to win the Super Bowl.''
"You NEVER pick the Giants!"  
Crispino : 9:56 am : link
-Ann Mara to Terry Bradshaw
