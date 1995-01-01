Giants.com: Giants release first unofficial Depth Chart

Jerry ahead of Fluker dpinzow : 9:39 am : link Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm



On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...



Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners

Offense Defenderdawg : 9:39 am : link Code:

WR Odell Beckham Jr Tavarres King Kevin Norwood Keeon Johnson

Kevin Snead

LT Ereck Flowers Chad Wheeler Jarron Jones

LG Justin Pugh Adam Gettis Jessamen Dunker

C Weston Richburg Brett Jones

RG John Jerry D.J. Fluker Jon Halapio

RT Bobby Hart Adam Bisnowaty Michael Bowie

TE Rhett Ellison Evan Engram Will Tye Jerell Adams

Matt LaCosse

Colin Thompson

QB Eli Manning Josh Johnson Geno Smith Davis Webb

WR Sterling Shepard Dwayne Harris Travis Rudolph

RB Paul Perkins Shane Vereen Orleans Darkwa Shaun Draughn

Wayne Gallman

Khalid Abdullah

FB Jacob Huesman Shane Smith

WR Brandon Marshall Roger Lewis Darius Powe Jerome Lane



Defense Defenderdawg : 9:41 am : link Code:

LDE Jason Pierre-Paul Romeo Okwara Kerry Wynn Devin Taylor

Evan Schwan

LDT Damon Harrison Robert Thomas Corbin Bryant

RDT Jay Bromley Dalvin Tomlinson Josh Banks

RDE Olivier Vernon Owa Odighizuwa Jordan Williams Avery Moss

SLB Devon Kennard Stansly Maponga

MLB B.J. Goodson Mark Herzlich Curtis Grant Calvin Munson

WLB Jonathan Casillas Keenan Robinson Deontae Skinner J.T. Thomas

CB Eli Apple Mykkele Thompson DaShaun Amos

SS Landon Collins Nat Berhe Ryan Murphy Trey Robinson

FS Darian Thompson Andrew Adams Duke Ihenacho Eric Pinkins

CB Janoris Jenkins Michael Hunter Nigel Tribune

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Valentino Blake Donte Deayon



Special Teams Defenderdawg : 9:43 am : link Code:

POS FIRST SECOND THIRD OTHER

P Brad Wing

K Aldrick Rosas Mike Nugent

H Brad Wing

LS Zak DeOssie Jordan Williams

KR Dwayne Harris Sterling Shepard Kevin Snead Donte Deayon

PR Dwayne Harris Odell Beckham Jr Sterling Shepard Travis Rudolph

Kevin Snead



not really a lot of surprises on there gidiefor : Mod : 9:49 am : : 9:49 am : link ...



but FBs Huesman first team, Smith second team puzzles me

RE: Jerry ahead of Fluker BillT : 9:51 am : link

Quote: Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm



On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...



Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners

Ellison ahead of Engram is no surprise. However, from what we've been told Thomas is getting most of the 1st team snaps next to Harrison. We've heard more about DD at CB than Thompson but who knows. In comment 13550659 dpinzow said:Ellison ahead of Engram is no surprise. However, from what we've been told Thomas is getting most of the 1st team snaps next to Harrison. We've heard more about DD at CB than Thompson but who knows.

RE: Jerry ahead of Fluker Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:52 am : : 9:52 am : link

Quote: Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm



On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...



Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners



Bromley has been making noise in camp. Tomlinson hasn't.



Ellison "starting" is no surprise... they spent $18 million on a blocker - he's not going to sit on the bench. But who "starts" at TE is largely moot...both are going to play. In comment 13550659 dpinzow said:Bromley has been making noise in camp. Tomlinson hasn't.Ellison "starting" is no surprise... they spent $18 million on a blocker - he's not going to sit on the bench. But who "starts" at TE is largely moot...both are going to play.

I also Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:55 am : : 9:55 am : link wouldn't read too much into who are the back-ups at RDE versus LDE. Most of those guys are interchangeable.

First three TEs gidiefor : Mod : 9:55 am : : 9:55 am : link Ellison, Engram, Tye



then Adams, LaCosse, Thompson fighting it out

very bc4life : 9:55 am : link early, very very early. I would not be surprised to see changes on both lines.

Will Tye Jimmy Googs : 9:56 am : link is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...

First six WRs gidiefor : Mod : 9:57 am : : 9:57 am : link OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, King, Lewis, Poe

First six WRs gidiefor : Mod : 9:59 am : : 9:59 am : link sorry



OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, King, Lewis

RE: Will Tye Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:00 am : : 10:00 am : link

Quote: is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...



Sy'56 has mentioned him in his reports. In comment 13550677 Jimmy Googs said:Sy'56 has mentioned him in his reports.

First 3 RBs gidiefor : Mod : 10:01 am : : 10:01 am : link Perkins, Vereen, Darkwa

RE: First 3 RBs Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:03 am : : 10:03 am : link

Quote: Perkins, Vereen, Darkwa



Draughn is really hurting himself by being on the PUP. That combined with what Sy'56 said yesterday about Darkwa POTENTIALLY being the only back with some power on the roster helps Darkwa. But I agree with Sy'56 too...Darkwa is not just competing against the guys on OUR roster but cuts from around the NFL. In comment 13550683 gidiefor said:Draughn is really hurting himself by being on the PUP. That combined with what Sy'56 said yesterday about Darkwa POTENTIALLY being the only back with some power on the roster helps Darkwa. But I agree with Sy'56 too...Darkwa is not just competing against the guys on OUR roster but cuts from around the NFL.

RE: Jerry ahead of Fluker robbieballs2003 : 10:03 am : link

Quote: Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm



On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...



Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners



Not one thing you mentioned should be a surprise or make you say hmmm. In comment 13550659 dpinzow said:Not one thing you mentioned should be a surprise or make you say hmmm.

JT Thomas, Pinkins, Deayon, Munson and Moss gidiefor : Mod : 10:05 am : : 10:05 am : link buried at the back of the roster

My memory may be off but has Shepard ever returned a kick? robbieballs2003 : 10:11 am : link He is currently our second kickoff returner according to that list.





See if bisnowaty can push hart..that would be huge micky : 10:11 am : link .

Also, maybe I missed this but is Valentino Blake practicing? robbieballs2003 : 10:14 am : link He is listed as the backup to the slot position. He needs to get on the field if he is going to take on that responsibility.

RE: See if bisnowaty can push hart..that would be huge BillT : 10:22 am : link

Quote: .

Hart been getting very good notices. Don't think Bisnowaty has any chance to unseat him. In comment 13550695 micky said:Hart been getting very good notices. Don't think Bisnowaty has any chance to unseat him.

RE: Also, maybe I missed this but is Valentino Blake practicing? Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:23 am : : 10:23 am : link

Quote: He is listed as the backup to the slot position. He needs to get on the field if he is going to take on that responsibility.



He's back, but he missed a couple of days with a back issue. He's no shoe-in to make the roster. In comment 13550700 robbieballs2003 said:He's back, but he missed a couple of days with a back issue. He's no shoe-in to make the roster.

Stansly Maponga in line for thr 6th LB spot? BillT : 10:26 am : link He's listed as the backup SAM.

RE: Stansly Maponga in line for thr 6th LB spot? Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:33 am : : 10:33 am : link

Quote: He's listed as the backup SAM.



BillT... that's one of the interesting notes to me. For years, Spags seems to have been trying to force a hybrid DE/LB into that spot (remember Kiwanuka's flip flopping there?). I don't think Maponga is likely to make the team, but I picked up on that too.



I'm hoping Munson actually turns out to be a ST stud so we can move on, including from J.T. Thomas. In comment 13550710 BillT said:BillT... that's one of the interesting notes to me. For years, Spags seems to have been trying to force a hybrid DE/LB into that spot (remember Kiwanuka's flip flopping there?). I don't think Maponga is likely to make the team, but I picked up on that too.I'm hoping Munson actually turns out to be a ST stud so we can move on, including from J.T. Thomas.

RE: RE: Stansly Maponga in line for thr 6th LB spot? BillT : 10:39 am : link

Quote: In comment 13550710 BillT said:





Quote:





He's listed as the backup SAM.







BillT... that's one of the interesting notes to me. For years, Spags seems to have been trying to force a hybrid DE/LB into that spot (remember Kiwanuka's flip flopping there?). I don't think Maponga is likely to make the team, but I picked up on that too.



I'm hoping Munson actually turns out to be a ST stud so we can move on, including from J.T. Thomas.

Exactly. And I think Sy gave Maponga a poor review as well. In comment 13550713 Eric from BBI said:Exactly. And I think Sy gave Maponga a poor review as well.

Nothing really surprising other than the order of the Fullbacks ZogZerg : 10:45 am : link I'm sure there will be plenty of shuffling throughout camp.

RE: RE: Jerry ahead of Fluker ColHowPepper : 10:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13550659 dpinzow said:

....

Not one thing you mentioned should be a surprise or make you say hmmm. Not one thing you mentioned about his mentions is a surprise or makes me say hmmm...lol



re. Valentino Blake, I think Sy' mentioned him in his Saturday practice report, saying he was overwhelmed by Marshall's aggressiveness in going for the ball in the air (along with OBJ), and qualifying that observation by saying it didn't take anything away from Blake. In comment 13550688 robbieballs2003 said:Not one thing you mentioned about his mentions is a surprise or makes me say hmmm...lolre. Valentino Blake, I think Sy' mentioned him in his Saturday practice report, saying he was overwhelmed by Marshall's aggressiveness in going for the ball in the air (along with OBJ), and qualifying that observation by saying it didn't take anything away from Blake.

Last year's starters and vets KeoweeFan : 10:52 am : link seem to have "earned" a spot in the INITIAL depth chart, especially if they did not regress in the spring (e.g. Tye).

Based only on reports from camp observers, my only surprise was Pinkins low spot.

Unless he really falls on his face Gallman will of course beat out one or more to land on the 53.

Expect to see a lote of movement within the backups.

BillT Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:17 am : : 11:17 am : link That's the problem with these hybrids... they usually can rush the passer and are good against the run, but they aren't very good moving backwards or in space... and that's a bit of a problem in my eyes given the way the game is played today.



Devon Kennard is probably better suited to be a linebacker in the 1980s or in a 3-4 defense. I like him and I think he has just enough athleticism to handle being a true linebacker. But Maponga doesn't. Atlanta tried to find a position for him too and it didn't work out. He's probably on the wrong team and/or era.

Thought Matt LaCosse would be higher up the chart nyjuggernaut2 : 11:19 am : link based on a few of the camp reports he seemed to be one of the standouts at camp so far.

RE: Thought Matt LaCosse would be higher up the chart Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:22 am : : 11:22 am : link

Quote: based on a few of the camp reports he seemed to be one of the standouts at camp so far.



nyjuggernaut... key quote from McAdoo yesterday:



Quote: Q: What have you seen from tight end Will Tye and how much pressure does Evan Engram’s potential put on him?



A: Yeah, I mean, we’ve got a lot of guys on the offensive side who are on the bubble. The thing about being on the bubble is sometimes it takes your fears to bring out the best in you and that’s what we’re looking for in those guys. What are you going to do? Are you going to step up, or are you going to step back? All it is is an opportunity for him to get better. In comment 13550749 nyjuggernaut2 said:nyjuggernaut... key quote from McAdoo yesterday:

RE: RE: Thought Matt LaCosse would be higher up the chart nyjuggernaut2 : 11:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13550749 nyjuggernaut2 said:





Quote:





based on a few of the camp reports he seemed to be one of the standouts at camp so far.







nyjuggernaut... key quote from McAdoo yesterday:







Quote:





Q: What have you seen from tight end Will Tye and how much pressure does Evan Engram’s potential put on him?



A: Yeah, I mean, we’ve got a lot of guys on the offensive side who are on the bubble. The thing about being on the bubble is sometimes it takes your fears to bring out the best in you and that’s what we’re looking for in those guys. What are you going to do? Are you going to step up, or are you going to step back? All it is is an opportunity for him to get better.







Interesting...can't wait for preseason games to get underway, seems like a lot of position battles that will be fun to follow. In comment 13550751 Eric from BBI said:Interesting...can't wait for preseason games to get underway, seems like a lot of position battles that will be fun to follow.

Bromley's interesting. BigBlueWhale : 11:47 am : link I've attended several practices and Thomas has been the 1st string almost the entire time, and looked good doing it.

Cornerback depth is a bit concerning jeff57 : 11:51 am : link .

Zero surprises XBRONX : 12:01 pm : link Based on time with the team or time in league like with Blake.

RE: Cornerback depth is a bit concerning Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:03 pm : : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: .



Was with me too but Sy'56's reports on Michael Hunter are very encouraging. Deayon has been making plays too. In comment 13550763 jeff57 said:Was with me too but Sy'56's reports on Michael Hunter are very encouraging. Deayon has been making plays too.

Middle Linebacker adambear : 12:06 pm : link slash WILL depth is frightening. If we lose 1 or more of Goodson, Casillas, and Robinson, we are in trouble.

RE: My memory may be off but has Shepard ever returned a kick? gidiefor : Mod : 12:08 pm : : 12:08 pm : link

Quote: He is currently our second kickoff returner according to that list.





That's the way they've been doing it at practice both the KR and PR list in that order



I have very little confidence that Harris will make it through the season in good health In comment 13550694 robbieballs2003 said:That's the way they've been doing it at practice both the KR and PR list in that orderI have very little confidence that Harris will make it through the season in good health

RE: Will Tye Ten Ton Hammer : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...



McAdoo seemed pretty clear that Tye was on the bubble. You can read the transcript. I thought it was pretty telling. Challenged him to use the competition to get better. In comment 13550677 Jimmy Googs said:McAdoo seemed pretty clear that Tye was on the bubble. You can read the transcript. I thought it was pretty telling. Challenged him to use the competition to get better.

RE: Middle Linebacker jeff57 : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: slash WILL depth is frightening. If we lose 1 or more of Goodson, Casillas, and Robinson, we are in trouble.



Can see them picking up a veteran who gets cut. Also a corner. In comment 13550769 adambear said:Can see them picking up a veteran who gets cut. Also a corner.

RE: RE: Will Tye njm : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13550677 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...







McAdoo seemed pretty clear that Tye was on the bubble. You can read the transcript. I thought it was pretty telling. Challenged him to use the competition to get better.



Yet he's still ahead of Lacosse on the depth chart. Seeing them both block in the 1st preseason game will be key. In comment 13550781 Ten Ton Hammer said:Yet he's still ahead of Lacosse on the depth chart. Seeing them both block in the 1st preseason game will be key.

I wouldn't read into the depth chart now, before any preseason games, PatersonPlank : 2:17 pm : link too much. IMO some players are put ahead based on seniority initially, but this will all change by the time the season starts. The only take away for me is where the lack of depth is.

Surprised to see Pinkins listed as a free safety. Lurts : 2:39 pm : link Can't say that I've seen much of him. At his size, I thought he would be a natural for the box.

RE: I wouldn't read into the depth chart now, before any preseason games, ColHowPepper : 2:52 pm : link

Quote: too much. IMO some players are put ahead based on seniority initially, but this will all change by the time the season starts. The only take away for me is where the lack of depth is. exactly--MacAdoo's commentary on Tye (implicitly being on the bubble) even as Tye is listed as 3rd TE suggests this initial depth chart is part reality of the competition, part seniority and where you were drafted (if at all). Sy is telling us, from his assessments, that no way should Pinkins be listed at the bottom of S position (whether F or S). In comment 13550844 PatersonPlank said:exactly--MacAdoo's commentary on Tye (implicitly being on the bubble) even as Tye is listed as 3rd TE suggests this initial depth chart is part reality of the competition, part seniority and where you were drafted (if at all). Sy is telling us, from his assessments, that no way should Pinkins be listed at the bottom of S position (whether F or S).

Herzlich is playing both TE and LB fredgbrown : 6:26 pm : link I think.

I still believe the rumor BigBlueWhale : 6:50 pm : link that Tye could be traded at the end of camp. A team will need an emergency TE and we'll be there.

RE: I wouldn't read into the depth chart now, before any preseason games, Klaatu : 7:37 pm : link

Quote: too much. IMO some players are put ahead based on seniority initially, but this will all change by the time the season starts. The only take away for me is where the lack of depth is.



Agreed. It's only August 6th. Only a couple of practices in pads, no preseason games. A lot can change in the next four weeks. In comment 13550844 PatersonPlank said:Agreed. It's only August 6th. Only a couple of practices in pads, no preseason games. A lot can change in the next four weeks.

How many DE are we going to carry ? Tuckrule : 8:46 pm : link Jpp

Vernon

Wynn

Double O

Moss

Okwara.





RE: How many DE are we going to carry ? Klaatu : 8:58 pm : link

Quote: Jpp

Vernon

Wynn

Double O

Moss

Okwara.





My guess is five.



JPP and OV, of course. Okwara looks to be the first guy off the bench. Moss, and not only because he was a draft pick. The rest - OO, Taylor, Wynn, Williams, and Schwan are battling it out for the fifth spot. In comment 13551058 Tuckrule said:My guess is five.JPP and OV, of course. Okwara looks to be the first guy off the bench. Moss, and not only because he was a draft pick. The rest - OO, Taylor, Wynn, Williams, and Schwan are battling it out for the fifth spot.