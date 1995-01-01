Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Giants.com: Giants release first unofficial Depth Chart

Defenderdawg : 9:37 am
Article and Links:
Link - ( New Window )
Jerry ahead of Fluker  
dpinzow : 9:39 am : link
Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm

On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...

Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners
Offense  
Defenderdawg : 9:39 am : link
Code:

WR Odell Beckham Jr Tavarres King Kevin Norwood Keeon Johnson
Kevin Snead
LT Ereck Flowers Chad Wheeler Jarron Jones
LG Justin Pugh Adam Gettis Jessamen Dunker
C Weston Richburg Brett Jones
RG John Jerry D.J. Fluker Jon Halapio
RT Bobby Hart Adam Bisnowaty Michael Bowie
TE Rhett Ellison Evan Engram Will Tye Jerell Adams
Matt LaCosse
Colin Thompson
QB Eli Manning Josh Johnson Geno Smith Davis Webb
WR Sterling Shepard Dwayne Harris Travis Rudolph
RB Paul Perkins Shane Vereen Orleans Darkwa Shaun Draughn
Wayne Gallman
Khalid Abdullah
FB Jacob Huesman Shane Smith
WR Brandon Marshall Roger Lewis Darius Powe Jerome Lane
Defense  
Defenderdawg : 9:41 am : link
Code:

LDE Jason Pierre-Paul Romeo Okwara Kerry Wynn Devin Taylor
Evan Schwan
LDT Damon Harrison Robert Thomas Corbin Bryant
RDT Jay Bromley Dalvin Tomlinson Josh Banks
RDE Olivier Vernon Owa Odighizuwa Jordan Williams Avery Moss
SLB Devon Kennard Stansly Maponga
MLB B.J. Goodson Mark Herzlich Curtis Grant Calvin Munson
WLB Jonathan Casillas Keenan Robinson Deontae Skinner J.T. Thomas
CB Eli Apple Mykkele Thompson DaShaun Amos
SS Landon Collins Nat Berhe Ryan Murphy Trey Robinson
FS Darian Thompson Andrew Adams Duke Ihenacho Eric Pinkins
CB Janoris Jenkins Michael Hunter Nigel Tribune
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Valentino Blake Donte Deayon
Special Teams  
Defenderdawg : 9:43 am : link
Code:

POS FIRST SECOND THIRD OTHER
P Brad Wing
K Aldrick Rosas Mike Nugent
H Brad Wing
LS Zak DeOssie Jordan Williams
KR Dwayne Harris Sterling Shepard Kevin Snead Donte Deayon
PR Dwayne Harris Odell Beckham Jr Sterling Shepard Travis Rudolph
Kevin Snead
not really a lot of surprises on there  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:49 am : link
...

but FBs Huesman first team, Smith second team puzzles me
RE: Jerry ahead of Fluker  
BillT : 9:51 am : link
In comment 13550659 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm

On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...

Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners

Ellison ahead of Engram is no surprise. However, from what we've been told Thomas is getting most of the 1st team snaps next to Harrison. We've heard more about DD at CB than Thompson but who knows.
Blake ahead of Deayon.  
Crispino : 9:52 am : link
That's a battle.
RE: Jerry ahead of Fluker  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:52 am : link
In comment 13550659 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm

On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...

Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners


Bromley has been making noise in camp. Tomlinson hasn't.

Ellison "starting" is no surprise... they spent $18 million on a blocker - he's not going to sit on the bench. But who "starts" at TE is largely moot...both are going to play.
I also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:55 am : link
wouldn't read too much into who are the back-ups at RDE versus LDE. Most of those guys are interchangeable.
First three TEs  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:55 am : link
Ellison, Engram, Tye

then Adams, LaCosse, Thompson fighting it out
very  
bc4life : 9:55 am : link
early, very very early. I would not be surprised to see changes on both lines.
Will Tye  
Jimmy Googs : 9:56 am : link
is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...
First six WRs  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:57 am : link
OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, King, Lewis, Poe
First six WRs  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:59 am : link
sorry

OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, King, Lewis
RE: Will Tye  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:00 am : link
In comment 13550677 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...


Sy'56 has mentioned him in his reports.
First 3 RBs  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:01 am : link
Perkins, Vereen, Darkwa
RE: First 3 RBs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:03 am : link
In comment 13550683 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Perkins, Vereen, Darkwa


Draughn is really hurting himself by being on the PUP. That combined with what Sy'56 said yesterday about Darkwa POTENTIALLY being the only back with some power on the roster helps Darkwa. But I agree with Sy'56 too...Darkwa is not just competing against the guys on OUR roster but cuts from around the NFL.
RE: Jerry ahead of Fluker  
robbieballs2003 : 10:03 am : link
In comment 13550659 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm

On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...

Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners


Not one thing you mentioned should be a surprise or make you say hmmm.
JT Thomas, Pinkins, Deayon, Munson and Moss  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:05 am : link
buried at the back of the roster
My memory may be off but has Shepard ever returned a kick?  
robbieballs2003 : 10:11 am : link
He is currently our second kickoff returner according to that list.

See if bisnowaty can push hart..that would be huge  
micky : 10:11 am : link
.
Also, maybe I missed this but is Valentino Blake practicing?  
robbieballs2003 : 10:14 am : link
He is listed as the backup to the slot position. He needs to get on the field if he is going to take on that responsibility.
RE: See if bisnowaty can push hart..that would be huge  
BillT : 10:22 am : link
In comment 13550695 micky said:
Quote:
.

Hart been getting very good notices. Don't think Bisnowaty has any chance to unseat him.
RE: Also, maybe I missed this but is Valentino Blake practicing?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:23 am : link
In comment 13550700 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He is listed as the backup to the slot position. He needs to get on the field if he is going to take on that responsibility.


He's back, but he missed a couple of days with a back issue. He's no shoe-in to make the roster.
Stansly Maponga in line for thr 6th LB spot?  
BillT : 10:26 am : link
He's listed as the backup SAM.
RE: Stansly Maponga in line for thr 6th LB spot?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:33 am : link
In comment 13550710 BillT said:
Quote:
He's listed as the backup SAM.


BillT... that's one of the interesting notes to me. For years, Spags seems to have been trying to force a hybrid DE/LB into that spot (remember Kiwanuka's flip flopping there?). I don't think Maponga is likely to make the team, but I picked up on that too.

I'm hoping Munson actually turns out to be a ST stud so we can move on, including from J.T. Thomas.
RE: RE: Stansly Maponga in line for thr 6th LB spot?  
BillT : 10:39 am : link
In comment 13550713 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 13550710 BillT said:


Quote:


He's listed as the backup SAM.



BillT... that's one of the interesting notes to me. For years, Spags seems to have been trying to force a hybrid DE/LB into that spot (remember Kiwanuka's flip flopping there?). I don't think Maponga is likely to make the team, but I picked up on that too.

I'm hoping Munson actually turns out to be a ST stud so we can move on, including from J.T. Thomas.

Exactly. And I think Sy gave Maponga a poor review as well.
Nothing really surprising other than the order of the Fullbacks  
ZogZerg : 10:45 am : link
I'm sure there will be plenty of shuffling throughout camp.
RE: RE: Jerry ahead of Fluker  
ColHowPepper : 10:46 am : link
In comment 13550688 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13550659 dpinzow said:
....
Not one thing you mentioned should be a surprise or make you say hmmm.
Not one thing you mentioned about his mentions is a surprise or makes me say hmmm...lol

re. Valentino Blake, I think Sy' mentioned him in his Saturday practice report, saying he was overwhelmed by Marshall's aggressiveness in going for the ball in the air (along with OBJ), and qualifying that observation by saying it didn't take anything away from Blake.
Last year's starters and vets  
KeoweeFan : 10:52 am : link
seem to have "earned" a spot in the INITIAL depth chart, especially if they did not regress in the spring (e.g. Tye).
Based only on reports from camp observers, my only surprise was Pinkins low spot.
Unless he really falls on his face Gallman will of course beat out one or more to land on the 53.
Expect to see a lote of movement within the backups.
BillT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:17 am : link
That's the problem with these hybrids... they usually can rush the passer and are good against the run, but they aren't very good moving backwards or in space... and that's a bit of a problem in my eyes given the way the game is played today.

Devon Kennard is probably better suited to be a linebacker in the 1980s or in a 3-4 defense. I like him and I think he has just enough athleticism to handle being a true linebacker. But Maponga doesn't. Atlanta tried to find a position for him too and it didn't work out. He's probably on the wrong team and/or era.
Thought Matt LaCosse would be higher up the chart  
nyjuggernaut2 : 11:19 am : link
based on a few of the camp reports he seemed to be one of the standouts at camp so far.
RE: Thought Matt LaCosse would be higher up the chart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:22 am : link
In comment 13550749 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
based on a few of the camp reports he seemed to be one of the standouts at camp so far.


nyjuggernaut... key quote from McAdoo yesterday:

Quote:
Q: What have you seen from tight end Will Tye and how much pressure does Evan Engram’s potential put on him?

A: Yeah, I mean, we’ve got a lot of guys on the offensive side who are on the bubble. The thing about being on the bubble is sometimes it takes your fears to bring out the best in you and that’s what we’re looking for in those guys. What are you going to do? Are you going to step up, or are you going to step back? All it is is an opportunity for him to get better.
RE: RE: Thought Matt LaCosse would be higher up the chart  
nyjuggernaut2 : 11:40 am : link
In comment 13550751 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 13550749 nyjuggernaut2 said:


Quote:


based on a few of the camp reports he seemed to be one of the standouts at camp so far.



nyjuggernaut... key quote from McAdoo yesterday:



Quote:


Q: What have you seen from tight end Will Tye and how much pressure does Evan Engram’s potential put on him?

A: Yeah, I mean, we’ve got a lot of guys on the offensive side who are on the bubble. The thing about being on the bubble is sometimes it takes your fears to bring out the best in you and that’s what we’re looking for in those guys. What are you going to do? Are you going to step up, or are you going to step back? All it is is an opportunity for him to get better.


Interesting...can't wait for preseason games to get underway, seems like a lot of position battles that will be fun to follow.
Bromley's interesting.  
BigBlueWhale : 11:47 am : link
I've attended several practices and Thomas has been the 1st string almost the entire time, and looked good doing it.
Cornerback depth is a bit concerning  
jeff57 : 11:51 am : link
.
Zero surprises  
XBRONX : 12:01 pm : link
Based on time with the team or time in league like with Blake.
RE: Cornerback depth is a bit concerning  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 13550763 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Was with me too but Sy'56's reports on Michael Hunter are very encouraging. Deayon has been making plays too.
Middle Linebacker  
adambear : 12:06 pm : link
slash WILL depth is frightening. If we lose 1 or more of Goodson, Casillas, and Robinson, we are in trouble.
RE: My memory may be off but has Shepard ever returned a kick?  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 13550694 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
He is currently our second kickoff returner according to that list.


That's the way they've been doing it at practice both the KR and PR list in that order

I have very little confidence that Harris will make it through the season in good health
RE: Will Tye  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 13550677 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...


McAdoo seemed pretty clear that Tye was on the bubble. You can read the transcript. I thought it was pretty telling. Challenged him to use the competition to get better.
RE: Middle Linebacker  
jeff57 : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 13550769 adambear said:
Quote:
slash WILL depth is frightening. If we lose 1 or more of Goodson, Casillas, and Robinson, we are in trouble.


Can see them picking up a veteran who gets cut. Also a corner.
Teams  
XBRONX : 1:15 pm : link
dont cut good CB's
RE: RE: Will Tye  
njm : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 13550781 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 13550677 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...



McAdoo seemed pretty clear that Tye was on the bubble. You can read the transcript. I thought it was pretty telling. Challenged him to use the competition to get better.


Yet he's still ahead of Lacosse on the depth chart. Seeing them both block in the 1st preseason game will be key.
I wouldn't read into the depth chart now, before any preseason games,  
PatersonPlank : 2:17 pm : link
too much. IMO some players are put ahead based on seniority initially, but this will all change by the time the season starts. The only take away for me is where the lack of depth is.
Surprised to see Pinkins listed as a free safety.  
Lurts : 2:39 pm : link
Can't say that I've seen much of him. At his size, I thought he would be a natural for the box.
RE: I wouldn't read into the depth chart now, before any preseason games,  
ColHowPepper : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 13550844 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
too much. IMO some players are put ahead based on seniority initially, but this will all change by the time the season starts. The only take away for me is where the lack of depth is.
exactly--MacAdoo's commentary on Tye (implicitly being on the bubble) even as Tye is listed as 3rd TE suggests this initial depth chart is part reality of the competition, part seniority and where you were drafted (if at all). Sy is telling us, from his assessments, that no way should Pinkins be listed at the bottom of S position (whether F or S).
I thought Herzlich  
SHO'NUFF : 5:11 pm : link
converted to FB?
Herzlich is playing both TE and LB  
fredgbrown : 6:26 pm : link
I think.
I still believe the rumor  
BigBlueWhale : 6:50 pm : link
that Tye could be traded at the end of camp. A team will need an emergency TE and we'll be there.
RE: I wouldn't read into the depth chart now, before any preseason games,  
Klaatu : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 13550844 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
too much. IMO some players are put ahead based on seniority initially, but this will all change by the time the season starts. The only take away for me is where the lack of depth is.


Agreed. It's only August 6th. Only a couple of practices in pads, no preseason games. A lot can change in the next four weeks.
How many DE are we going to carry ?  
Tuckrule : 8:46 pm : link
Jpp
Vernon
Wynn
Double O
Moss
Okwara.

RE: How many DE are we going to carry ?  
Klaatu : 8:58 pm : link
In comment 13551058 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Jpp
Vernon
Wynn
Double O
Moss
Okwara.


My guess is five.

JPP and OV, of course. Okwara looks to be the first guy off the bench. Moss, and not only because he was a draft pick. The rest - OO, Taylor, Wynn, Williams, and Schwan are battling it out for the fifth spot.
Not sure what Tye  
Bluesbreaker : 9:02 pm : link
can bring at this point with Ellison and Evan Engram added
do they really need to hang on to Tye it's not like he is a devastating blocker or a threat down the field , I don't
think he has enough appeal to garner a trade . Unless they
plan on keeping 5 TE's .
Not so sure we are set at RB either .. I feel we lack a power runner unless Darqua stays healthy and shows he can
get the tough yards when needed .
Might add another vet CB before long and you never know with injuries either .
Adams, Ellison, Engram  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:09 pm : link
unless Tye gets becomes a special teams hero
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support