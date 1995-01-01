Giants.com: Giants release first unofficial Depth Chart

Article and Links: Link
Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm
On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...
Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners
|
WR Odell Beckham Jr Tavarres King Kevin Norwood Keeon Johnson
Kevin Snead
LT Ereck Flowers Chad Wheeler Jarron Jones
LG Justin Pugh Adam Gettis Jessamen Dunker
C Weston Richburg Brett Jones
RG John Jerry D.J. Fluker Jon Halapio
RT Bobby Hart Adam Bisnowaty Michael Bowie
TE Rhett Ellison Evan Engram Will Tye Jerell Adams
Matt LaCosse
Colin Thompson
QB Eli Manning Josh Johnson Geno Smith Davis Webb
WR Sterling Shepard Dwayne Harris Travis Rudolph
RB Paul Perkins Shane Vereen Orleans Darkwa Shaun Draughn
Wayne Gallman
Khalid Abdullah
FB Jacob Huesman Shane Smith
WR Brandon Marshall Roger Lewis Darius Powe Jerome Lane
|
LDE Jason Pierre-Paul Romeo Okwara Kerry Wynn Devin Taylor
Evan Schwan
LDT Damon Harrison Robert Thomas Corbin Bryant
RDT Jay Bromley Dalvin Tomlinson Josh Banks
RDE Olivier Vernon Owa Odighizuwa Jordan Williams Avery Moss
SLB Devon Kennard Stansly Maponga
MLB B.J. Goodson Mark Herzlich Curtis Grant Calvin Munson
WLB Jonathan Casillas Keenan Robinson Deontae Skinner J.T. Thomas
CB Eli Apple Mykkele Thompson DaShaun Amos
SS Landon Collins Nat Berhe Ryan Murphy Trey Robinson
FS Darian Thompson Andrew Adams Duke Ihenacho Eric Pinkins
CB Janoris Jenkins Michael Hunter Nigel Tribune
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Valentino Blake Donte Deayon
|
POS FIRST SECOND THIRD OTHER
P Brad Wing
K Aldrick Rosas Mike Nugent
H Brad Wing
LS Zak DeOssie Jordan Williams
KR Dwayne Harris Sterling Shepard Kevin Snead Donte Deayon
PR Dwayne Harris Odell Beckham Jr Sterling Shepard Travis Rudolph
Kevin Snead
...
but FBs Huesman first team, Smith second team puzzles me
In comment 13550659
dpinzow said:
| Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm
On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...
Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners
Ellison ahead of Engram is no surprise. However, from what we've been told Thomas is getting most of the 1st team snaps next to Harrison. We've heard more about DD at CB than Thompson but who knows.
In comment 13550659
dpinzow said:
| Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm
On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...
Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners
Bromley has been making noise in camp. Tomlinson hasn't.
Ellison "starting" is no surprise... they spent $18 million on a blocker - he's not going to sit on the bench. But who "starts" at TE is largely moot...both are going to play.
wouldn't read too much into who are the back-ups at RDE versus LDE. Most of those guys are interchangeable.
Ellison, Engram, Tye
then Adams, LaCosse, Thompson fighting it out
early, very very early. I would not be surprised to see changes on both lines.
is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...
OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, King, Lewis, Poe
sorry
OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, King, Lewis
In comment 13550677
Jimmy Googs said:
| is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...
Sy'56 has mentioned him in his reports.
In comment 13550683
gidiefor said:
Draughn is really hurting himself by being on the PUP. That combined with what Sy'56 said yesterday about Darkwa POTENTIALLY being the only back with some power on the roster helps Darkwa. But I agree with Sy'56 too...Darkwa is not just competing against the guys on OUR roster but cuts from around the NFL.
In comment 13550659
dpinzow said:
| Ellison ahead of Engram...hmmm
On defense Bromley is a starter ahead of Tomlinson and Robert Thomas...more things that make you go hmmm...
Michael Hunter and Mykelle Thompson as the backup corners
Not one thing you mentioned should be a surprise or make you say hmmm.
buried at the back of the roster
He is currently our second kickoff returner according to that list.
He is listed as the backup to the slot position. He needs to get on the field if he is going to take on that responsibility.
In comment 13550695
micky said:
Hart been getting very good notices. Don't think Bisnowaty has any chance to unseat him.
In comment 13550700
robbieballs2003 said:
| He is listed as the backup to the slot position. He needs to get on the field if he is going to take on that responsibility.
He's back, but he missed a couple of days with a back issue. He's no shoe-in to make the roster.
He's listed as the backup SAM.
In comment 13550710
BillT said:
| He's listed as the backup SAM.
BillT... that's one of the interesting notes to me. For years, Spags seems to have been trying to force a hybrid DE/LB into that spot (remember Kiwanuka's flip flopping there?). I don't think Maponga is likely to make the team, but I picked up on that too.
I'm hoping Munson actually turns out to be a ST stud so we can move on, including from J.T. Thomas.
In comment 13550713
Eric from BBI said:
| In comment 13550710 BillT said:
Quote:
He's listed as the backup SAM.
BillT... that's one of the interesting notes to me. For years, Spags seems to have been trying to force a hybrid DE/LB into that spot (remember Kiwanuka's flip flopping there?). I don't think Maponga is likely to make the team, but I picked up on that too.
I'm hoping Munson actually turns out to be a ST stud so we can move on, including from J.T. Thomas.
Exactly. And I think Sy gave Maponga a poor review as well.
I'm sure there will be plenty of shuffling throughout camp.
In comment 13550688
robbieballs2003 said:
| In comment 13550659 dpinzow said:
....
Not one thing you mentioned should be a surprise or make you say hmmm.
Not one thing you mentioned about his mentions is a surprise or makes me say hmmm...lol
re. Valentino Blake, I think Sy' mentioned him in his Saturday practice report, saying he was overwhelmed by Marshall's aggressiveness in going for the ball in the air (along with OBJ), and qualifying that observation by saying it didn't take anything away from Blake.
seem to have "earned" a spot in the INITIAL depth chart, especially if they did not regress in the spring (e.g. Tye).
Based only on reports from camp observers, my only surprise was Pinkins low spot.
Unless he really falls on his face Gallman will of course beat out one or more to land on the 53.
Expect to see a lote of movement within the backups.
That's the problem with these hybrids... they usually can rush the passer and are good against the run, but they aren't very good moving backwards or in space... and that's a bit of a problem in my eyes given the way the game is played today.
Devon Kennard is probably better suited to be a linebacker in the 1980s or in a 3-4 defense. I like him and I think he has just enough athleticism to handle being a true linebacker. But Maponga doesn't. Atlanta tried to find a position for him too and it didn't work out. He's probably on the wrong team and/or era.
based on a few of the camp reports he seemed to be one of the standouts at camp so far.
In comment 13550749
nyjuggernaut2 said:
| based on a few of the camp reports he seemed to be one of the standouts at camp so far.
nyjuggernaut... key quote from McAdoo yesterday:
|Q: What have you seen from tight end Will Tye and how much pressure does Evan Engram’s potential put on him?
A: Yeah, I mean, we’ve got a lot of guys on the offensive side who are on the bubble. The thing about being on the bubble is sometimes it takes your fears to bring out the best in you and that’s what we’re looking for in those guys. What are you going to do? Are you going to step up, or are you going to step back? All it is is an opportunity for him to get better.
In comment 13550751
Eric from BBI said:
| In comment 13550749 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
based on a few of the camp reports he seemed to be one of the standouts at camp so far.
nyjuggernaut... key quote from McAdoo yesterday:
Quote:
Q: What have you seen from tight end Will Tye and how much pressure does Evan Engram’s potential put on him?
A: Yeah, I mean, we’ve got a lot of guys on the offensive side who are on the bubble. The thing about being on the bubble is sometimes it takes your fears to bring out the best in you and that’s what we’re looking for in those guys. What are you going to do? Are you going to step up, or are you going to step back? All it is is an opportunity for him to get better.
Interesting...can't wait for preseason games to get underway, seems like a lot of position battles that will be fun to follow.
I've attended several practices and Thomas has been the 1st string almost the entire time, and looked good doing it.
Based on time with the team or time in league like with Blake.
In comment 13550763
jeff57 said:
Was with me too but Sy'56's reports on Michael Hunter are very encouraging. Deayon has been making plays too.
slash WILL depth is frightening. If we lose 1 or more of Goodson, Casillas, and Robinson, we are in trouble.
In comment 13550694
robbieballs2003 said:
| He is currently our second kickoff returner according to that list.
That's the way they've been doing it at practice both the KR and PR list in that order
I have very little confidence that Harris will make it through the season in good health
In comment 13550677
Jimmy Googs said:
| is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...
McAdoo seemed pretty clear that Tye was on the bubble. You can read the transcript. I thought it was pretty telling. Challenged him to use the competition to get better.
In comment 13550769
adambear said:
| slash WILL depth is frightening. If we lose 1 or more of Goodson, Casillas, and Robinson, we are in trouble.
Can see them picking up a veteran who gets cut. Also a corner.
In comment 13550781
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 13550677 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
is he even on the team anymore? Haven't read one comment about him when focus goes to TEs...
McAdoo seemed pretty clear that Tye was on the bubble. You can read the transcript. I thought it was pretty telling. Challenged him to use the competition to get better.
Yet he's still ahead of Lacosse on the depth chart. Seeing them both block in the 1st preseason game will be key.
too much. IMO some players are put ahead based on seniority initially, but this will all change by the time the season starts. The only take away for me is where the lack of depth is.
Can't say that I've seen much of him. At his size, I thought he would be a natural for the box.
In comment 13550844
PatersonPlank said:
| too much. IMO some players are put ahead based on seniority initially, but this will all change by the time the season starts. The only take away for me is where the lack of depth is.
exactly--MacAdoo's commentary on Tye (implicitly being on the bubble) even as Tye is listed as 3rd TE suggests this initial depth chart is part reality of the competition, part seniority and where you were drafted (if at all). Sy is telling us, from his assessments, that no way should Pinkins be listed at the bottom of S position (whether F or S).
that Tye could be traded at the end of camp. A team will need an emergency TE and we'll be there.
In comment 13550844
PatersonPlank said:
| too much. IMO some players are put ahead based on seniority initially, but this will all change by the time the season starts. The only take away for me is where the lack of depth is.
Agreed. It's only August 6th. Only a couple of practices in pads, no preseason games. A lot can change in the next four weeks.
Jpp
Vernon
Wynn
Double O
Moss
Okwara.
In comment 13551058
Tuckrule said:
| Jpp
Vernon
Wynn
Double O
Moss
Okwara.
My guess is five.
JPP and OV, of course. Okwara looks to be the first guy off the bench. Moss, and not only because he was a draft pick. The rest - OO, Taylor, Wynn, Williams, and Schwan are battling it out for the fifth spot.
can bring at this point with Ellison and Evan Engram added
do they really need to hang on to Tye it's not like he is a devastating blocker or a threat down the field , I don't
think he has enough appeal to garner a trade . Unless they
plan on keeping 5 TE's .
Not so sure we are set at RB either .. I feel we lack a power runner unless Darqua stays healthy and shows he can
get the tough yards when needed .
Might add another vet CB before long and you never know with injuries either .
unless Tye gets becomes a special teams hero