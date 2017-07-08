Predictions on what the Giants do at the FB position? Beezer : 8/7/2017 10:29 am After reading several very solid reviews from Sy about Shane Smith, and not recalling many mentions if any (I could have missed them, of course) of Jacob Huesman, I was surprised to see Huesman on top of the depth chart there.



Is this an all-out dog fight between these two? Or does Huesman have the inside track? Again, I've read positives on Smith.



Huesman is by FAR the smaller of the two, and by all standards, a small FB at 6-1, 216 (not a typo). Smith is the same height but is listed at a more stout 247. They're each 24 years old.



What separates them at this point, then, putting a guy giving up 30-ish pounds in the apparent driver's seat?



Then a secondary question emerges when you read this quote in the NYP "optimist" article Eric posted a few minutes ago: “A lot of what I did my last couple years in college was that … actually, my senior year in college I was strictly a fullback,’’ said (TE Rhett) Ellison, a blocking ace with the Vikings.



Does Ellison's arrival and clear experience advantage in-line AND backfield blocking make the need for a blocking runningback obsolete? It might solve the ? at TE, especially if it were to come down to Tye v LaCosse. Sounds crazy but could the Giants keep 5 TEs if Ellison were to be that Mr. Diversity in the backfield and on the line?



Hell, that O-line would get the biggest boost with three TEs in the game at once (say Ellison in the backfield, with Engram and Adams - one example) on the line? Not a formation we'd see often, with no tailback, but a different look, for sure.



Anyhow, what say you all, about the FB position, what Ellison does for us, etc.

Huesman is a converted QB adamg : 8/7/2017 10:38 am : link If memory serves me. He's also been on the team since last year so seniority likely is the key factor there. Today's guess is 4 TEs. The hope is Smith shows ST studliness and sticks.

Barring injury Canton : 8/7/2017 10:38 am : link I'm all in on Ellison. He's well paid so have him earn it. He's played fullback in college.



Save the roster spot for for one of the young guys that impress in camp and preseason.

Smith makes the team Dave : 8/7/2017 10:39 am : link and Smith and Ellison line up in a double fullback formation to start the season, to pay back the fullback loving fans for last season!

Ellison annexOPR : 8/7/2017 10:42 am : link can line up everywhere and thrive as a blocker - and he was paid accordingly . He will be the "fullback" - and TE - and h-back



I love a good fullback, but Ellison adds a lot of roster flexibility

Also Sy mentioned Adams as the best TE blocker adamg : 8/7/2017 10:46 am : link Outside of Ellison. So, Adams inline and Ellison in the backfield could be something to consider.

I don't think that either of the FBs make it, as Ellison can play that yatqb : 8/7/2017 10:47 am : link role well while allowing Engram and the other TEs to get snaps when he's in the backfield (or shifting back to an inline position/two TE set). This makes us very versatile.

RE: I don't think that either of the FBs make it, as Ellison can play that Big Blue '56 : 8/7/2017 10:49 am : link

Quote: role well while allowing Engram and the other TEs to get snaps when he's in the backfield (or shifting back to an inline position/two TE set). This makes us very versatile.



If we only carry two QBs as I'm hoping they'll do, that opens up another spot that can be filled by a FB In comment 13551464 yatqb said:If we only carry two QBs as I'm hoping they'll do, that opens up another spot that can be filled by a FB

I would guess .... Beer Man : 8/7/2017 10:52 am : link Quote: Does Ellison's arrival and clear experience advantage in-line AND backfield blocking make the need for a blocking runningback obsolete? It might solve the ? at TE, especially if it were to come down to Tye v LaCosse. Sounds crazy but could the Giants keep 5 TEs if Ellison were to be that Mr. Diversity in the backfield and on the line? that it is an option being looked at by the team. that it is an option being looked at by the team.

My guess jtfuoco : 8/7/2017 10:58 am : link is Huesman knows the playbook better thus gets the staring job for this week but you will see Smith all over the special teams for this game. My guess is Smith makes the team with the Giants only carrying 3 RBs this season

I assume Huesman is the bluepepper : 8/7/2017 11:00 am : link better runner and pass catcher of the two. They may believe that he will keep the defenses a bit honest even if he rarely gets the ball.

I would think the Giants wouldnt want Ellison gidiefor : Mod : 8/7/2017 11:03 am : : 8/7/2017 11:03 am : link To carry a full load at FB, and that they would want options to change things up.



Put me in the keep Shane Smith crowd. The kid is a bruiser and he can catch.



I think that it is seniority that got the other FB on the first team list. That is the most plausible explanation.

Keep 4 TE no FB Reale01 : 8/7/2017 11:03 am : link Smith goes to PS. They can bring him off later in the year when the weather turns or someone is injured. They won't need a FB early in the year as Ellison can do the job.

Is Greg Comella still available robbieballs2003 : 8/7/2017 11:04 am : link ?

No answers, just the same question . . . . TC : 8/7/2017 11:06 am : link as I was also surprised to find Huesman at the top of the depth chart after the glowing reports concerning Smith in camp. 216 lb. former QB's just don't shout FB to me. Of course he could be an athletic freak like another Giant's QB conversion project - Levitating Larry the Leaping Legend! (SHUDDER!!!)



But the reasoning for there being no FB on the 53 is solid too. But then why do the Giants have these guys in camp, $hit and giggles?







RE: Is Greg Comella still available arcarsenal : 8/7/2017 11:08 am : link

Quote: ?



He's running up those Ramapo hills with Tiki as we speak. In comment 13551491 robbieballs2003 said:He's running up those Ramapo hills with Tiki as we speak.

I don't think they'll carry a FB BillT : 8/7/2017 11:23 am : link It's either 4 TE, 0 FB or 3 TE, 1 FB. So, I think that means either a FB or LaCrosse. I think LaCrosse will win that. Now, if it is between a FB and Tye then the FB has a much better chance. If LaCrosse is just a preseason warrior then Tye or the FBs have a good chance. Jury is out, as they say.

I think Smith is battling BigBlueDownTheShore : 8/7/2017 11:53 am : link a little injury. At least I thought I read that from some reports.

I think we end up going with four TE's SGMen : 8/7/2017 12:06 pm : link Why?



TE Ellison can line up at FB when needed to mix things up and put pressure on defenses to keep up with our much larger, much more diversified playbook as compared to last year's possibly "league worst" set of offensive plays (lack of personnel talent killed us...).



TE R. Ellison, Engram, LaCosse and Tye.

RE: I think we end up going with four TE's adamg : 8/7/2017 12:09 pm : link

Quote: Why?



TE Ellison can line up at FB when needed to mix things up and put pressure on defenses to keep up with our much larger, much more diversified playbook as compared to last year's possibly "league worst" set of offensive plays (lack of personnel talent killed us...).



TE R. Ellison, Engram, LaCosse and Tye.



I'd switch either LaCosse or Tye for Jerrell Adams. Adams seems unlikely to be dumped so swiftly especially given his blocking prowess versus the other guys at least per Sy's reports. In comment 13551602 SGMen said:I'd switch either LaCosse or Tye for Jerrell Adams. Adams seems unlikely to be dumped so swiftly especially given his blocking prowess versus the other guys at least per Sy's reports.

I think the Full Back will have to be a STs Simms11 : 8/7/2017 12:32 pm : link demon to stick, much like Whitlock. The Full Back will probably not play all that much in this offense and it may be a wasted roster spot given Ellison's skills.

RE: Smith makes the team KeoweeFan : 8/7/2017 1:55 pm : link

Quote: and Smith and Ellison line up in a double fullback formation to start the season, to pay back the fullback loving fans for last season!

Hell, why stop at two?

Add Huesman (or Engram at wing) and revive the T-formation!

I bet no defenses practiced against THAT the previous week. ;-) In comment 13551450 Dave said:Hell, why stop at two?Add Huesman (or Engram at wing) and revive the T-formation!I bet no defenses practiced against THAT the previous week. ;-)

I predict that no decision will be made until Marty in Albany : 8/7/2017 2:28 pm : link they find out if either of them can lead block and pass block and is a decent receiver. THEN, if he can also play ST, he makes the roster, but not until then.



Furthermore, even if Ellison can also lead block as an HB, the Giants will be more versatile if they can both line up for running downs.

RE: I would think the Giants wouldnt want Ellison Gatorade Dunk : 8/7/2017 3:33 pm : link

Quote: To carry a full load at FB, and that they would want options to change things up.



Put me in the keep Shane Smith crowd. The kid is a bruiser and he can catch.



I think that it is seniority that got the other FB on the first team list. That is the most plausible explanation.

I agree that it's seniority. That looked pretty evident in a number of spots on the depth chart. In spots where there wasn't a clear pecking order, the incumbent (or at least player who has been with the team longer) was slotted higher on the depth chart. In comment 13551487 gidiefor said:I agree that it's seniority. That looked pretty evident in a number of spots on the depth chart. In spots where there wasn't a clear pecking order, the incumbent (or at least player who has been with the team longer) was slotted higher on the depth chart.

No FB, Four TEs OntheRoad : 8/7/2017 6:13 pm : link Play em all.

Huesmann chopperhatch : 8/7/2017 6:28 pm : link is not 216 any more. So while it might not have been a typo Beez, that was his weight 2 years ago. He said that he has put on weight and is about 20 lbs heavier.



Either way, I would rather keep Smith as a FB and maybe put LaCosse as practice squad.

I think BlackburnBalledOut : 8/7/2017 7:47 pm : link Ellison can play fullback, but my opinion is that he was signed for his blocking abilities on the line of scrimmage.

I'm sure they could use him in the backfield but i dont htink that is going to be his role.



Shane Smith will be our fullback. All the reports on him are that he is a prototype blocking FB, that plays special team well.



Huesman's weight, which ive seen listed at 216 in numerous places, doesnt seem big enough to lead the way into defensive linemen and linebackers, he would have to put on at least 20-25 pounds. If hes only 216 now i doubt his frame is suited for that weight.



It also wouldnt be crazy to see one of the other tight ends converted to the FB postion. If neither Smith or Huesman impressive. Maybe try to convert one of them if the staff likes them all. just a thought.



My prediction is that Shane Smith is our FB this season.

I think Huesman was interviewed and said he added weight Ivan15 : 8/7/2017 9:30 pm : link Close to 240 lbs I heard.

I think they'll keep 4 TEs to start the season PEEJ : 8/7/2017 10:04 pm : link and keep one FB on the PS