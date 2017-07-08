Sheldon Richardson Still Bitter Towards Marshall arcarsenal : 8/7/2017 7:13 pm



But this guy is still going on and on about Marshall.



He was on the Michael Kay show today. Here were a few of the things he said:



Quote: "He’s dogging out this guy, that guy, it’s everybody’s fault except his."



Quote: “That man know what he did to the locker room..."



Quote: "If he can't come out on media + tell them what he did + how he actually quit on this team way before the season was over with…”



Quote: "We’d lose and then he’d do little things that are drama queenish."



Have fun playing on a 1-15 team B in ALB : 8/7/2017 7:16 pm : link Sheeeeeeeeeeelllldon. Bitch needs to concentrate on his own shit stain of a team.

Sounds like NY media being shit stirrers ZogZerg : 8/7/2017 7:26 pm : link What else can they talk about? The Jest suck and will be lucky to win one game this year.

. arcarsenal : 8/7/2017 7:31 pm : link I'm sure they baited him into some of those statements - but I'd like to think if Marshall were being asked about it, he'd just move on and say he wasn't interested in discussing it. As a matter of fact, that's exactly what he did back in May, IIRC.

God bless the Jets for paying Sheldon Richardson mfsd : 8/7/2017 8:00 pm : link and letting Snacks hit free agency. May they continue to bring the lulz for all eternity



And in keeping with what many of y'all are saying...if we think he sounds like a whiny bitch now, wait until the Jets are 2-6, while the Giants are 6-2 with Marshall playing good ball

Jets suck, etc etc Overseer : 8/7/2017 8:22 pm : link I still think the seemingly unchecked exuberance around here toward the Marshall signing is unwarranted.



Largely due to his age, but also because reports of his locker room issues swirled long before he was a NY Jet.



I lean toward optimism and a successful tenure with the Giants - especially since he's no doubt salivating at a long overdue playoff appearance - but it's far from assured given his history.





. arcarsenal : 8/7/2017 8:53 pm : link It's pointless to re-hash issues Marshall had years ago - he's grown quite a bit and acknowledged his demons in pretty admirable fashion. Sheldon Richardson is the same guy that was drag racing with the stench of weed in his car and a 12 year old just 2 years ago.



I don't think anyone should have any reason to believe that Brandon Marshall is going to be a locker room issue here. He's 33 years old now and it's clear that Richardson has some sort of bone to pick for whatever reason.

I think Marshall is at the point SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2017 9:01 pm : link in his career that he doesn't care if he's second fiddle. He's never made it to the postseason. Based on everything he's said, he's more interested in winning than putting up #s. I'm going to believe the guy.

There's a movie star who for years was very tempermental, 81_Great_Dane : 8/7/2017 9:09 pm : link known to be nearly impossible to work with. Big big star, Oscar winner. Worked all the time, but was a huge diva. Famously so.



He's old now, still working pretty steadily. But now he's a character actor, working pretty much in supporting roles. Now he's said to be a joy to work with. Why is he so much easier to work with now than in the old days? "Because he can't ruin your movie," one industry insider has said.



Sounds familiar.

Marshall's.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/7/2017 9:21 pm : link issues were in Denver and Miami and he was a young man dealing with being Bi-polar.



Outside of Richardson, who seems to have a hate for Marshall, he was looked on as a locker room leader for the Jets, and prior to that with Chicago.



Without any of us knowing exactly what the dynamic is with him and teammates, he sure seems like a guy who transitioned from a problem child to an elder statesman of sorts.



Eric Decker looked at him as a mentor, as did Alshon Jeffrey. Jay Cutler liked working with him, and Jay Cutler doesn't even seem to like apple pie or babies. Fitzpatrick also liked working with him. In the past 6 years, the only person who seems to not have worked well with him, strangely enough, is a DT.



I'd probably trust their words over that of a defensive player who has been a bit of a wild card off the field.



Most of my family mrvax : 8/7/2017 9:22 pm : link are Jets fans. I kinda feel bad for them. Kinda.



I am fairly certain that chopperhatch : 8/7/2017 9:27 pm : link The Giants placed a call to John Fox prior to this signing to gauge Marshall's character and if he had issues with it. The Giants are very careful about who they brung into their family. Marshall was vetted.

What...? Overseer : 8/7/2017 9:45 pm : link

Quote: Outside of Richardson, who seems to have a hate for Marshall, he was looked on as a locker room leader for the Jets, and prior to that with Chicago.

Is your evidence when he famously erupted in the Chicago locker room after a bad loss to Miami, which IIRC involved calling out his QB and screaming at the Giants' own ex kicker Robbie Gould?



Marshall himself expressed contrition for this so he obviously knew he was out of line.



If that's being a "locker room leader", then it's a pretty shitty one. Not exactly Brian Urlacher.



Can't remember any specific incidents on the Jets and maybe Richardson is needling him, but the pattern is established.



He's a great player and I hope he offers solid contributions to the Giants. But I regrettably don't feel as if it's a given (age factor, too).



Lol @ NYJ trueblueinpw : 8/7/2017 9:45 pm : link Marshall be getting dogged by Richardson. Oh snap.

Look burtmanjack : 8/7/2017 9:48 pm : link I'm no Richardson fan, bleed blue, and love the Marshall signing, but it is well documented that Marshall suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder. And if you have ever had any experience with anyone with BPD you know that they periodically become an absolute nightmare to work with, live with and be around -- especially when things aren't going well. You also know that it is a PERSONALITY DISORDER -- it s an irreversible medical condition. And while it can be managed, it never goes away. Never.



So after watching the video of the Richardson video -- where he explicitly acknowledged (and distinguished the fact) that he has himself been a problem to the front office and off the field, I believe that there is some truth to his assertions, and believe that there is definitely some fire with this smoke.

Marshall and Cutler remain friends... FatMan in Charlotte : 8/7/2017 9:53 pm : link



Quote: Brandon Marshall and Jay Cutler reached the all-too-familiar point in the rom-com when the audience collectively rolls its eyes as the two star-crossed lovers, predictably, re-embark upon a past relationship. Thanks to Marshall, the best bromance in football is making a comeback.



During Marshall's appearance on ESPN's First Take, he didn't just prop up his current quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, by handing him the #elite label. He also praised his ex-quarterback and BFF, Jay Cutler. In a callback to 2014 -- the peak of Cutler and Marshall's bromance -- Marshall declared on live TV that Cutler can win MVP this season.



Truly.



"I'll got out on a limb and say this again," Marshall started as Max Kellerman urged him to stop talking. "I truly believe if Alshon Jeffery stays healthy, and then you have Kevin White, if this rookie can come in and catch 55-plus balls, Jay Cutler can be MVP this year. I truly believe that."



Now one might question his judgement on Cutler being an MVP - but the two guys don't have a strained relationship. Maybe they are both so mercurial they get along. so I'm not sure how famous his outburst really was:Now one might question his judgement on Cutler being an MVP - but the two guys don't have a strained relationship. Maybe they are both so mercurial they get along.

Here's Cutler's.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8/7/2017 9:55 pm : link



Quote: Bears quarterback Jay Cutler on Thursday shot down reports that he was called out directly by wide receiver Brandon Marshall after Chicago's ugly 27-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.





The Chicago Tribune among others noted that a voice sounding like Marshall's could be heard shouting at his teammates in the locker room before the media was allowed in. A source told ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright that Cutler was at the center of the storm.



The veteran passer denied that, per NFL Media's Albert Breer, saying that Marshall "didn't come near me. He didn't say my name. I don't think he attacked anyone personally."



Said Cutler: "He's an emotional guy. Whenever he gets frustrated, he's going to get emotional most of the time. He's going to speak from the heart, and he's going to make sure everyone else around him hears him, so it wasn't anything that caught us off-guard or was off-putting."



It's worth noting that the pair are close friends off the field, with Cutler saying that he spoke directly with Marshall on Monday before the two enjoyed a productive practice session on Wednesday.





"He wants to win. ... I understand his frustration," said Cutler, telling the media that "Brandon wasn't the only one frustrated in the locker room. Brandon was probably just the only one you guys heard." response to the "outburst"

RE: There's a movie star who for years was very tempermental, Vin R : 8/7/2017 10:57 pm : link

Quote: known to be nearly impossible to work with. Big big star, Oscar winner. Worked all the time, but was a huge diva. Famously so.



He's old now, still working pretty steadily. But now he's a character actor, working pretty much in supporting roles. Now he's said to be a joy to work with. Why is he so much easier to work with now than in the old days? "Because he can't ruin your movie," one industry insider has said.



Sounds familiar.



Hmm..



De Niro?.. In comment 13552255 81_Great_Dane said:Hmm..De Niro?..

I mean Harrison was a teammate of Marshall's on the Jets Vin R : 8/7/2017 11:01 pm : link And he's had nothing but good things to say also said this when Sheldon first started yapping



"Stay away from the damn microphone, Sheldon"

Marshall explained the locker room event quite well SHO'NUFF : 12:08 am : link on his show that week. That was good enough for me, and that was before he was a Giant.

RE: Have fun playing on a 1-15 team Joey in VA : 1:04 am : link

Quote: Sheeeeeeeeeeelllldon. Bitch needs to concentrate on his own shit stain of a team. You should write dirty poetry, you come up with imagery that makes me chuckle just about daily. In comment 13552192 B in ALB said:You should write dirty poetry, you come up with imagery that makes me chuckle just about daily.

I watched Brandon Marshall joeinpa : 7:30 am : link On his football show with Simms and Eaison and always thought he was great. Loved his personality and was thrilled when Giants signed him.



Incidents between players happen in any locker room. I think they have little impact, maybe none on performance.

dustin Hoffman grizz299 : 7:37 am : link likely, more likely than DeNiro. Even Meryl Streep couldnt work with Dustin and he hogged the camera and worked to steal scenes from Streisand.

Nicolas Cage was another diva who was tough to work with.



Jeopardy Answer: Robby Anderson, Jalin Marshall and Charone Peake Jimmy Googs : 7:39 am : link

Question: The Jets three top WRs in terms of combined career receptions



or this works too...



3 people that have never been in my kitchen

Leopards don't change their spots HomerJones45 : 7:44 am : link Marshall wore out his welcome on three teams all of whom dumped him for less than what he was worth. He's 3 for 3. So don't fool yourselves. If everything goes well here, he'll be fine. If something bugs him- playing time, targets, some coach or player looks at him the wrong way, watch out. I fully expect his Giants days will make him 4 for 4.

One of his stops HomerJones45 : 7:51 am : link He is already 4 for 4. We are his fifth stop.

Jets are going to have trouble scoring points Bob in Newburgh : 9:10 am : link but if their HC is not in over his head, a formidable defense is in the cards.



Unfortunately for their ability to get a franchise QB in the draft, they will probably need to throw games to get the record that they need.

RE: What...? Keith : 10:20 am : link

Quote: In comment 13552265 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





Outside of Richardson, who seems to have a hate for Marshall, he was looked on as a locker room leader for the Jets, and prior to that with Chicago.





Is your evidence when he famously erupted in the Chicago locker room after a bad loss to Miami, which IIRC involved calling out his QB and screaming at the Giants' own ex kicker Robbie Gould?



Marshall himself expressed contrition for this so he obviously knew he was out of line.



If that's being a "locker room leader", then it's a pretty shitty one. Not exactly Brian Urlacher.



Can't remember any specific incidents on the Jets and maybe Richardson is needling him, but the pattern is established.



He's a great player and I hope he offers solid contributions to the Giants. But I regrettably don't feel as if it's a given (age factor, too).





Way off base, IMO. First off, nobody should be taking what Sheldon Richardson is saying as fact. Richardson is a POS and clearly has a personal vendetta against Marshall. If there were other people in the lockeroom that were bad talking Marshall, maybe there is some smoke, but just this ahole means it's personal.



In regards to Marshalls past, he has come a long way from where he was as a young player. Obviously his mental struggle is well documented, but other than Richardson, he's gotten nothing but praise since then. He comes across as a great teammate and someone that his teammates respect and follow.



Physically, this idea that he can't still play at a high level is ridiculous. The Jets were a mess last year and the QB situation was brutal. He's a year removed 109-1500-14. If you are even slightly concerned about where this guy is physically, say that to yourself in your head.



109-1500-14

109-1500-14

109-1500-14



Fitzpatrick threw for 2700 yards and 12 TD's all season last year. Did Marshall all of a sudden fall off a cliff(NO) or was their QB/offense the reason he didn't produce like he did the year before when he went 109-1500-14! In comment 13552284 Overseer said:Way off base, IMO. First off, nobody should be taking what Sheldon Richardson is saying as fact. Richardson is a POS and clearly has a personal vendetta against Marshall. If there were other people in the lockeroom that were bad talking Marshall, maybe there is some smoke, but just this ahole means it's personal.In regards to Marshalls past, he has come a long way from where he was as a young player. Obviously his mental struggle is well documented, but other than Richardson, he's gotten nothing but praise since then. He comes across as a great teammate and someone that his teammates respect and follow.Physically, this idea that he can't still play at a high level is ridiculous. The Jets were a mess last year and the QB situation was brutal. He's a year removed 109-1500-14. If you are even slightly concerned about where this guy is physically, say that to yourself in your head.109-1500-14109-1500-14109-1500-14Fitzpatrick threw for 2700 yards and 12 TD's all season last year. Did Marshall all of a sudden fall off a cliff(NO) or was their QB/offense the reason he didn't produce like he did the year before when he went 109-1500-14!

RE: Leopards don't change their spots arcarsenal : 10:49 am : link

Quote: Marshall wore out his welcome on three teams all of whom dumped him for less than what he was worth. He's 3 for 3. So don't fool yourselves. If everything goes well here, he'll be fine. If something bugs him- playing time, targets, some coach or player looks at him the wrong way, watch out. I fully expect his Giants days will make him 4 for 4.



Did he really "wear out his welcome" with the Jets? Or did they choose to move on because they clearly need to rebuild?



They let Decker go, too. I'm pretty sure there were no character issues there.



Sheldon Richardson having a hard-on for Marshall isn't any sort of proof that he wore out his welcome @ his last stop - I also feel quite certain he's not going to have any issues here, either. In comment 13552396 HomerJones45 said:Did he really "wear out his welcome" with the Jets? Or did they choose to move on because they clearly need to rebuild?They let Decker go, too. I'm pretty sure there were no character issues there.Sheldon Richardson having a hard-on for Marshall isn't any sort of proof that he wore out his welcome @ his last stop - I also feel quite certain he's not going to have any issues here, either.