New York Giants - Pittsburgh Steelers Pre-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:09 pm : 12:09 pm No injuries please!

A few things I'm looking for: area junc : 12:18 pm : link *All the rookies and 2nd year players. Rooks are obvious. 2nd year guys are still trying to take that jump and assert their true identity. Start getting good film out.



*Left Tackle. Ereck Flowers. Chad Wheeler. Any signs of quality pass blocking would be huge, even in a preseason game.



*MLB B.J. Goodson. Yes all the 2nd year guys - but Goodson in particular. He seems to be getting universal rave reviews. How good is this guy? There are a couple guys in camp who have been chippy and I feel like will be to make a statement tonight. Pinkins the other.



*The run game early. McAdoo said they will focus on running the ball. Looking for improvement there. Specifically if we are able to run outside - something conspicuously missing from last year's attack.



*Offensive formations. Do we look like a diverse offense? Are we using a FB? Who is getting touches in SY/GL situations?

Steelers have a pretty strong roster PEEJ : 12:23 pm : link Even if the game is back-ups vs back-ups, it should be interesting to see how the Giants match up

I hope McNally's_Nuts : 12:25 pm : link we kick the shit outta em.

something I never thought I'd say Moondawg : 12:29 pm : link I'm excited to see what Geno Smith can do tonight.

T-BONE should have done a playa's only thread est1986 : 12:43 pm : link - I predict our running game does not show up

- I predict we some takeaways, maybe one early with our 1's

- I predict Engram shows out and makes some plays

... annexOPR : 12:44 pm : link I hope Webb plays the entire 2nd half ... I really think he will be "our guy" after Eli retires (with at least 1 more ring)



and pretty much every snap Engram takes. Wheeler/Biz too.



Cliff notes: Psyched for Giants football. SB run starts tonight ...

I'll be watching closely.. est1986 : 12:45 pm : link -The CBs not named Rabbit, DRC and Apple

-The OL play all game

-Webb and Engram



Just stoked to watch a Giants game tonight.

I predict Jimmy Googs : 12:48 pm : link - Eli and OBJ won't play

- Elliott gets a 6 game suspension

- Flowers goes against an UDFA rookie and struggles...



No injuries, no injuries, no injuries, no injuries... Klaatu : 12:56 pm : link Can't say it enough.

Watch the ol..and mostly the backups micky : 1:13 pm : link And see what thery can do.



Webb will be raw..so not much nor play time yet to get a feel.



Injuries are going to happen, but hope if any at all ..none too serious

RE: ... Carson53 : 1:17 pm : link

They have a battle at backup QB, I would think Webb gets

the 4th Qtr., curious to see the kid play.

I'm curious to see Powe Blue Racer : 1:20 pm : link He'd be an extra big body WR to reinforce the size of Marshall and Engram (who plays like a WR). If he makes the team, there'll be match-up nightmares for the other guys inside the 20.

RE: I'll be watching closely.. AcidTest : 1:24 pm : link

I'm going the focus on the TEs most of the game njm : 1:28 pm : link Particularly the blocking and versatility in running out of different formations (H-Back, 2 TE, FB).



Will pay attention to who's going to fill the hole next to Snacks.



Watch the STs to see who are going to fill roster spots 48-53.

Both teams should have a vanilla playbook KeoweeFan : 1:44 pm : link for the first game, so I'm anxious to see how Gallman performs when both teams are just running the basics.

I assume it will be a lot more complex during the regular season.

At QB and RB EJJ : 2:20 pm : link Who do you think is going to get the most snaps?

when the drafted Webb.... BillKo : 2:42 pm : link ..I immediately thought watching exhibition games would again be interesting.



Hoping he gets to play at least a quarter, and not all hand offs.

Looking forward to Engram getting some burn mfsd : 2:43 pm : link But obviously offenses usually don't open it up much during first preseason game, so hard to see a lot of the younger WRs and CBs behind our big 3



Will be trying to ISO-cam on some trench guys like Tomlinson and the other guys competing to play next to Snacks

I can't see how webb plays a lot given how little work he's had Ten Ton Hammer : 2:45 pm : link I think we're set for a long look at Geno and Josh Johnson.

Eli Manning Fish : 3:00 pm : link Playing at all tonight?

... annexOPR : 3:06 pm : link Hopefully they resolve this QB "battle" sooner rather than later ... I'd love if Webb could get as much "NFL action" as possible this summer - maybe that doesn't happen til last game



... or maybe Webb lights it up and takes the #2 gig (I know - unlikely)

I don't care about the passing game in preseason George : 3:06 pm : link I'm watching how we block and tackle in the trenches tonight.

RE: At QB and RB annexOPR : 3:07 pm : link

RE: Eli Manning Ten Ton Hammer : 3:10 pm : link

The Million Dollar Question: Is Webb the Heir Apparent? BigBlueWhale : 3:22 pm : link The way the NFL is these days, some rookies play well right away. Why not Webb?



That said, as pointed out above, McAdoo could easily go baby steps. This week could be huddling in a real game, calling plays, cadence & footwork handing off. I have a sneaking suspicion they are highly impressed so far and think he legitimately deserves to play.

