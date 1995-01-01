Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

New York Giants - Pittsburgh Steelers Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:09 pm
No injuries please!
Hoping Webb  
Big Blue '56 : 12:10 pm : link
plays at least a quarter
A few things I'm looking for:  
area junc : 12:18 pm : link
*All the rookies and 2nd year players. Rooks are obvious. 2nd year guys are still trying to take that jump and assert their true identity. Start getting good film out.

*Left Tackle. Ereck Flowers. Chad Wheeler. Any signs of quality pass blocking would be huge, even in a preseason game.

*MLB B.J. Goodson. Yes all the 2nd year guys - but Goodson in particular. He seems to be getting universal rave reviews. How good is this guy? There are a couple guys in camp who have been chippy and I feel like will be to make a statement tonight. Pinkins the other.

*The run game early. McAdoo said they will focus on running the ball. Looking for improvement there. Specifically if we are able to run outside - something conspicuously missing from last year's attack.

*Offensive formations. Do we look like a diverse offense? Are we using a FB? Who is getting touches in SY/GL situations?
Steelers have a pretty strong roster  
PEEJ : 12:23 pm : link
Even if the game is back-ups vs back-ups, it should be interesting to see how the Giants match up
I hope  
McNally's_Nuts : 12:25 pm : link
we kick the shit outta em.
something I never thought I'd say  
Moondawg : 12:29 pm : link
I'm excited to see what Geno Smith can do tonight.
NO  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:40 pm : link
INJURIES. NONE. NADA. ZILCH.
T-BONE should have done a playa's only thread  
est1986 : 12:43 pm : link
- I predict our running game does not show up
- I predict we some takeaways, maybe one early with our 1's
- I predict Engram shows out and makes some plays
...  
annexOPR : 12:44 pm : link
I hope Webb plays the entire 2nd half ... I really think he will be "our guy" after Eli retires (with at least 1 more ring)

and pretty much every snap Engram takes. Wheeler/Biz too.

Cliff notes: Psyched for Giants football. SB run starts tonight ...
I'll be watching closely..  
est1986 : 12:45 pm : link
-The CBs not named Rabbit, DRC and Apple
-The OL play all game
-Webb and Engram

Just stoked to watch a Giants game tonight.
I predict  
Jimmy Googs : 12:48 pm : link
- Eli and OBJ won't play
- Elliott gets a 6 game suspension
- Flowers goes against an UDFA rookie and struggles...
No injuries, no injuries, no injuries, no injuries...  
Klaatu : 12:56 pm : link
Can't say it enough.
Watch the ol..and mostly the backups  
micky : 1:13 pm : link
And see what thery can do.

Webb will be raw..so not much nor play time yet to get a feel.

Injuries are going to happen, but hope if any at all ..none too serious
RE: ...  
Carson53 : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 13556207 annexOPR said:
Quote:
I hope Webb plays the entire 2nd half ... I really think he will be "our guy" after Eli retires (with at least 1 more ring)

and pretty much every snap Engram takes. Wheeler/Biz too.

Cliff notes: Psyched for Giants football. SB run starts tonight ...
.

They have a battle at backup QB, I would think Webb gets
the 4th Qtr., curious to see the kid play.
This is going to be redshirt season for him.
I'm curious to see Powe  
Blue Racer : 1:20 pm : link
He'd be an extra big body WR to reinforce the size of Marshall and Engram (who plays like a WR). If he makes the team, there'll be match-up nightmares for the other guys inside the 20.
RE: I'll be watching closely..  
AcidTest : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 13556209 est1986 said:
Quote:
-The CBs not named Rabbit, DRC and Apple
-The OL play all game
-Webb and Engram

Just stoked to watch a Giants game tonight.


Yup.
I'm going the focus on the TEs most of the game  
njm : 1:28 pm : link
Particularly the blocking and versatility in running out of different formations (H-Back, 2 TE, FB).

Will pay attention to who's going to fill the hole next to Snacks.

Watch the STs to see who are going to fill roster spots 48-53.
Ditto NO INJURIES!  
old man : 1:43 pm : link
Any pre-game announcements on how long starters will play...one series, 1 quarter?
Both teams should have a vanilla playbook  
KeoweeFan : 1:44 pm : link
for the first game, so I'm anxious to see how Gallman performs when both teams are just running the basics.
I assume it will be a lot more complex during the regular season.
DON'T LET.....  
UticaMike : 2:00 pm : link
XAVIER GRIMBLE BEAT US!!!!!
At QB and RB  
EJJ : 2:20 pm : link
Who do you think is going to get the most snaps?
when the drafted Webb....  
BillKo : 2:42 pm : link
..I immediately thought watching exhibition games would again be interesting.

Hoping he gets to play at least a quarter, and not all hand offs.
Looking forward to Engram getting some burn  
mfsd : 2:43 pm : link
But obviously offenses usually don't open it up much during first preseason game, so hard to see a lot of the younger WRs and CBs behind our big 3

Will be trying to ISO-cam on some trench guys like Tomlinson and the other guys competing to play next to Snacks
I can't see how webb plays a lot given how little work he's had  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:45 pm : link
I think we're set for a long look at Geno and Josh Johnson.
Eli Manning  
Fish : 3:00 pm : link
Playing at all tonight?
...  
annexOPR : 3:06 pm : link
Hopefully they resolve this QB "battle" sooner rather than later ... I'd love if Webb could get as much "NFL action" as possible this summer - maybe that doesn't happen til last game

... or maybe Webb lights it up and takes the #2 gig (I know - unlikely)
I don't care about the passing game in preseason  
George : 3:06 pm : link
I'm watching how we block and tackle in the trenches tonight.
RE: At QB and RB  
annexOPR : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 13556418 EJJ said:
Quote:
Who do you think is going to get the most snaps?


Gallman ... and not sure how they play out the QBs. I really want to see Webb get at least 1Q
RE: Eli Manning  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 13556499 Fish said:
Quote:
Playing at all tonight?


Coach already said he and Odell won't play.

If memory serves, they didn't play in preseason game 1 last year either.
The Million Dollar Question: Is Webb the Heir Apparent?  
BigBlueWhale : 3:22 pm : link
The way the NFL is these days, some rookies play well right away. Why not Webb?

That said, as pointed out above, McAdoo could easily go baby steps. This week could be huddling in a real game, calling plays, cadence & footwork handing off. I have a sneaking suspicion they are highly impressed so far and think he legitimately deserves to play.
I watch for halftime...  
x meadowlander : 3:48 pm : link
...and the commercials!
RE: I watch for halftime...  
njm : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 13556545 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...and the commercials!


Figures
Finally  
Bluesbreaker : 4:41 pm : link
Looking forward to seeing Darian Thompson finally being
healthy again .
Guys like Pinkins Gallman Engram . Also the kick returners
Rojas see what kind of leg strength he has .
Goodson I think he is gonna have a very good season .
Obviously Webb and as always no injuries .
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support