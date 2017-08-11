Zeke suspended 6 games

They'll reduce it down to T-Bone : 12:12 pm : link no more than four.



But damn.... I know JJ is blowing a gasket.

Probably 3-4 when all is said and done... Dunedin81 : 12:12 pm : link but suggests that the NFL knows a good deal more than what the public does. He's awful young to be getting a lifetime achievement award sort of punishment. Very talented player but he's got to get a handle on his behavior off the field or his career is going to be cut short.

pffft beatrixkiddo : 12:13 pm : link What a mess, Jerry Jones, may he live forever.

hahahaha Route 9 : 12:13 pm : link Cue the usual Cowboys excuse why they lost after week 1

But they won't be at full strength Dr. D : 12:14 pm : link when we beat their asses!



Ha ha! Puck the Cowpies!

Yesssss Mkdaman1818 : 12:14 pm : link Deuces cowshits - here's to another Dallas 8-8 season

If the 6 game suspension holds ny2plano : 12:14 pm : link No way the Cowboys are still the favorite to win the division.

I knew I should have taken the under while I had the chance lol DennyInDenville : 12:14 pm : link Damn

Yeah based on what we know Kyle in NY : 12:14 pm : link this is pretty excessive. So there must be something the NFL knows that isn't publicly known.



Either that or they're just going for broke on every DV suspension since Ray Rice.



I'll always appreciate Zeke for what he did for Ohio State. But it's time for him to grow up.

He'll have this stain on him the rest of his life. bceagle05 : 12:15 pm : link Good.

Even if it gets reduced I can't imagine ryanmkeane : 12:15 pm : link they will scrap the ENTIRE suspension right? Looks like he's gonna be out week 1 baby

RE: 3 days to appeal Joey from GlenCove : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: League will hear the appeal within 10 days.



Unlikely he plays v gmen



Well schefter just said it should affect the start of the season. I'm not sure what that means In comment 13556087 Joey from GlenCove said:Well schefter just said it should affect the start of the season. I'm not sure what that means

RE: You don't get suspended 6 figgy2989 : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: games unless you've actually done what you're accused of, imo..Am I being naive here?



Exactly...there has to be some strong evidence. In comment 13556086 Big Blue '56 said:Exactly...there has to be some strong evidence.

have to assume Rory : 12:16 pm : link other incidents play into this that we dont even know about.



This also makes Jerry Jones look terrible to the public eye.

This is the right thing The 12th Man : 12:16 pm : link being done by the NFL. Cowboy fans are going to lose it over this which is just fine by me. At this point are we at double digits for Cowboys who are suspended for game.

I'll believe it when I see it... Giantfan in skinland : 12:17 pm : link Even if they handle the internal appeal in time for him to miss the Giants, any reason not expect to litigation like we saw with Brady that pushes it?



I expect to see it reduced on appeal by the NFL and then litigated until next season by Jerruh.

EGADS! McNally's_Nuts : 12:18 pm : link I really, really would have liked to face them at full strength for week 1.

. arcarsenal : 12:18 pm : link I know the NFL is totally out of sorts when it comes to dropping the hammer and there seems to be no consistency... but for him to get 6, they must have some pretty legitimate evidence.

the writing was Rory : 12:20 pm : link on the wall after the Cowboys signed Ronnie Hillman. Alfred Morris or McFadden will be the committee now

Wish I knew photo pjcas18 : 12:20 pm : link



shop and i could add Zeke to the FG block team:

Love it. Mr. Bungle : 12:20 pm : link Fuck that whole team and their record-setting number of player suspensions. And their fans. Especially the ones in Jersey.

And the built in excuse Matt in SGS : 12:21 pm : link for Dallas' regression this year, regardless of Zeke being there or not, is now in place. I thought they were going to go 9-7 or 8-8 this year before this. McFadden is still a good back, but he's no Elliott. Cheer up Cowboy fans, now they and Jerry can blame Goodell when they get it handed to them this year rather than looking at the fact that they were healthy and lucky last year, and this year with a revamped OL, no defensive depth, a bunch of suspensions, they are going to be on the outside looking in. But yes, go ahead and blame Goodell for this suspension when they miss the playoffs.

RE: Love it. mfsd : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: Fuck that whole team and their record-setting number of player suspensions. And their fans. Especially the ones in Jersey.



+ 1 In comment 13556129 Mr. Bungle said:+ 1

Why do people compare this to Brady? ZogZerg : 12:22 pm : link Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?



No. This is a different situation.

I wouldn't be so quick to bury the Cowboys. Section331 : 12:23 pm : link Zeke's good, but McFadden is a solid replacement. If the Cowboys struggle, it will be due to a porous defense and/or Dak takes a step backward.

cover up Chip : 12:24 pm : link with the twitter accounts disappearing that had the video.

RE: Why do people compare this to Brady? robbieballs2003 : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?



No. This is a different situation.



There are rumors that Zeke destroyed his phone that had evidence on it. In comment 13556135 ZogZerg said:There are rumors that Zeke destroyed his phone that had evidence on it.

RE: Why do people compare this to Brady? Keith : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?



No. This is a different situation.



That's like saying...why do people compare the Giants and Cowboys, one wears a blue jersey and the other doesn't. You can compare because they are both suspended and it appears as though the organizations disagree with the suspensions and their owners will probably do whatever it takes to try and clear them. In comment 13556135 ZogZerg said:That's like saying...why do people compare the Giants and Cowboys, one wears a blue jersey and the other doesn't. You can compare because they are both suspended and it appears as though the organizations disagree with the suspensions and their owners will probably do whatever it takes to try and clear them.

RE: Why do people compare this to Brady? pjcas18 : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?



No. This is a different situation.



It's comparable to Brady only because both suspensions were handed out under the guideline of the NFL personal conduct policy which has a separate appeals process from on-field behavior suspensions.



In comment 13556135 ZogZerg said:It's comparable to Brady only because both suspensions were handed out under the guideline of the NFL personal conduct policy which has a separate appeals process from on-field behavior suspensions.

they must have caught him NoPeanutz : 12:26 pm : link smoking weed.

RE: I wouldn't be so quick to bury the Cowboys. Mr. Bungle : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: Zeke's good, but McFadden is a solid replacement. If the Cowboys struggle, it will be due to a porous defense and/or Dak takes a step backward.

I'm not burying the Cowboys, but every other RB on that roster is a clear step down from EE. They are not the same team without him, and opposing defenses can focus a bit more on stopping the pass. We'll see if Prescott can adapt. In comment 13556138 Section331 said:I'm not burying the Cowboys, but every other RB on that roster is a clear step down from EE. They are not the same team without him, and opposing defenses can focus a bit more on stopping the pass. We'll see if Prescott can adapt.

Well deserved grizz299 : 12:27 pm : link Not so much, I think, the original DV charges but a "hundred cuts' and behavior that was accelerating not declining.

RE: I wouldn't be so quick to bury the Cowboys. Matt in SGS : 12:27 pm : link

Quote: Zeke's good, but McFadden is a solid replacement. If the Cowboys struggle, it will be due to a porous defense and/or Dak takes a step backward.



That's just it. McFadden is a good back (when healthy) and he probably will do ok, but not great for them. Dallas' bigger problem is people will point to their OL as the greatest thing ever again, without doing their homework (step down from Leary/Collins to Cooper and Collins out of place at right tackle for Free). JPP must be doing a dance thinking of lining up against him. Their defense was bad last year, the stats can fool you when they held the ball forever with Zeke and their OL. Oh, and without much depth, most of their starters are suspended to start the season. And when Dak was forced to throw, he showed why he was a 4th rounder.



If the Giants can just stay healthy this pre-season, I would love to see them go into Dallas and hand them an ass kicking to pay them back for the 1995 35-0 beating the Giants got on a Monday Night and send their season into the crapper. In comment 13556138 Section331 said:That's just it. McFadden is a good back (when healthy) and he probably will do ok, but not great for them. Dallas' bigger problem is people will point to their OL as the greatest thing ever again, without doing their homework (step down from Leary/Collins to Cooper and Collins out of place at right tackle for Free). JPP must be doing a dance thinking of lining up against him. Their defense was bad last year, the stats can fool you when they held the ball forever with Zeke and their OL. Oh, and without much depth, most of their starters are suspended to start the season. And when Dak was forced to throw, he showed why he was a 4th rounder.If the Giants can just stay healthy this pre-season, I would love to see them go into Dallas and hand them an ass kicking to pay them back for the 1995 35-0 beating the Giants got on a Monday Night and send their season into the crapper.

Either they have some stone cold evidence that isn't public GiantFilthy : 12:28 pm : link or they are afraid of Ray Rice 2.0, in which case this is bullshit even for a Cowboy.

Damn shame. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:28 pm : link I wanted to play them @ full strength week 1.

It was stated that... UticaMike : 12:28 pm : link the league did not take into consideration what he did to that girl at the parade. But one would have to think differently. The fact that he pulled her top off like that, regardless of circumstances, had to be a major red flag in regards to his lack of impulse control and potential for future incidents. That was a very troubling action. Personally, i thought he could be looking at 8 games or even more.

I think it's also cumulative Kyle in NY : 12:28 pm : link the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.



Sending a message it's time to grow up

. Dave in Hoboken : 12:30 pm : link Tom Pelissero‏Verified account @TomPelissero 2m2 minutes ago



One factor in decision on Ezekiel Elliott, per source: review of metadata supporting alleged victim's timeline of incidents/injuries.

. Dave in Hoboken : 12:30 pm : link Kimberly Jones‏Verified account @KimJonesSports 2m2 minutes ago



From @RapSheet/@nflnetwork: Four independent advisors believe Elliott "engaged in physical violence ... on multiple occasions" in July 2016.

RE: Damn shame. GiantFilthy : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: I wanted to play them @ full strength week 1.

Same. I wish they could have prime Deion and Larry Allen for week one. :( In comment 13556159 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Same. I wish they could have prime Deion and Larry Allen for week one. :(

. arcarsenal : 12:32 pm : link One thing I don't really understand, though - how is the NFL finding evidence that the police didn't? If the league thinks they have the grounds to suspend him based on information they've found, why are there no charges against him?



As a Giants fan, I'd love for him to be suspended. I'm just always skeptical of the way the NFL handles this stuff.

I dont have an opinion on the EE case Deej : 12:33 pm : link but the notion that everyone views the suspension announcement as just an initial position, and that the length will be reduced, is yet another black eye on the NFL. Makes it all look like a game.

RE: I think it's also cumulative Matt in SGS : 12:33 pm : link

Quote: the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.



Sending a message it's time to grow up



The league doesn't give a shit about any player, only their own image. Goodell is there to protect the Shield and nothing more or less. They likely know that there is some damning evidence that they have awareness of and are getting ahead of it with a harsh punishment. Unless of course there is something more and Elliott goes on the "Commissioners list" thing that popped up out of the blue from the Ray Rice incident. With down ratings last year, and all eyes on the start of the season, they are worried about another domestic violence headcase in the spotlight. In comment 13556161 Kyle in NY said:The league doesn't give a shit about any player, only their own image. Goodell is there to protect the Shield and nothing more or less. They likely know that there is some damning evidence that they have awareness of and are getting ahead of it with a harsh punishment. Unless of course there is something more and Elliott goes on the "Commissioners list" thing that popped up out of the blue from the Ray Rice incident. With down ratings last year, and all eyes on the start of the season, they are worried about another domestic violence headcase in the spotlight.

. Dave in Hoboken : 12:35 pm : link Ian Rapoport‏Verified account @RapSheet 8m8 minutes ago



In a letter to Elliott, NFL exec Todd Jones said there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” to show multiple incidents of violence.

Photos exist...apparently. Dave in Hoboken : 12:36 pm : link Mike Garafolo‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo 4m4 minutes ago



Obtained the letter from NFL's Todd Jones to Ezekiel Elliott. It cites photographic evidence of three instances of "physical force."

Just an FYI NYBEN1963 : 12:36 pm : link They still have some very good and very capable backs.Alfred Morris has been a thorn in our ass since his days with the Redskins and Darren McFadden is also a good RB.

. Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12:37 pm : link Mike Garafolo‏

Verified account @MikeGarafolo 5m5 minutes ago



Obtained the letter from NFL's Todd Jones to Ezekiel Elliott. It cites photographic evidence of three instances of "physical force."



In letter to Zeke Elliott, Todd Jones calls the parade incident "inappropriate and disturbing, and reflected a lack of respect for women."



RE: They'll reduce it down to Milton : 12:37 pm : link

Quote: no more than four. Why? Either he's guilty or he isn't. And if he's guilty, the NFL policy is for him to be suspended six weeks. It's not an arbitrary number. In comment 13556089 T-Bone said:Why? Either he's guilty or he isn't. And if he's guilty, the NFL policy is for him to be suspended six weeks. It's not an arbitrary number.

. arcarsenal : 12:38 pm : link Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?



Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.

What? 6 games? I'mRonBurgandy? : 12:41 pm : link Impossible!



The Cowboys did their own internal investigation and he was cleared.

Exactly... Chris684 : 12:41 pm : link Like Francesa always says, don't underestimate the type of investigation the NFL can undertake if they so choose. They basically have their own branch of the FBI these days.



I don't think the Ray Rice thing happened because they didnt know of the evidence, but because they were so arrogant they thought they could suspend him the 2 and be done with it.



They obviously will NOT make the same mistake again. 6 games means they have the goods. Would be shocked if this is reduced and totally shocked if it's anything less than 4.

I don t think his absence will favor the joeinpa : 12:42 pm : link Giants as much as most people will. In the short term, especially game one, teams have been known to rally around the loss of a key player.



It hurts in the long term, but not necessarily in game one.

It's all because of mrvax : 12:43 pm : link that meddling John Mara. Screw him!



RE: . jcn56 : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: One thing I don't really understand, though - how is the NFL finding evidence that the police didn't? If the league thinks they have the grounds to suspend him based on information they've found, why are there no charges against him?



As a Giants fan, I'd love for him to be suspended. I'm just always skeptical of the way the NFL handles this stuff.



Don't forget that there's a much higher burden for the police, they've got to put together enough evidence and witnesses to support formally charging him with a crime.



Whereas the NFL investigators can pay a few folks off and get enough evidence to know that he was involved, if not 'beyond a reasonable doubt'. In comment 13556174 arcarsenal said:Don't forget that there's a much higher burden for the police, they've got to put together enough evidence and witnesses to support formally charging him with a crime.Whereas the NFL investigators can pay a few folks off and get enough evidence to know that he was involved, if not 'beyond a reasonable doubt'.

WoW....Cowboys sub-Reddit froggerjoe : 12:44 pm : link





Currently the comments range from:



"I think its only logical to boycott the Mara sisters movies moving forward because this is some shit."



to



"Meanwhile Eli the punk Manning commits FRAUD and the NFL doesn't give two shits.

Shows exactly what kind of good ol' boys club the NFL still is"



to



"Remember when Josh Brown beat his wife over years and only got 1 game?"

- ( is going bananas! Some of them believe this was all initiated by John Mara.Currently the comments range from:"I think its only logical to boycott the Mara sisters movies moving forward because this is some shit."to"Meanwhile Eli the punk Manning commits FRAUD and the NFL doesn't give two shits.Shows exactly what kind of good ol' boys club the NFL still is"to"Remember when Josh Brown beat his wife over years and only got 1 game?" Link - ( New Window

This news alone makes for a great Friday Jimmy Googs : 12:45 pm : link Why are we even bothering playing tonight?

RE: . superspynyg : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?



Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.



Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1. In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1.

suspension starts jestersdead : 12:47 pm : link after final roster cuts Sept 2 or somewhere along that date and ends after their Oct 22nd game vs Sf



Good stat on NFLN:

Cowboys offense with and without him in the lineup last year



With Without

Yards/play 6.2 5.4

Yards/rush 5.1 3.8

Rush play % 56 35.5

Pass play % 44 64.5

Passer rating 113.5 88.1

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?



Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.







Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1.



The vast majority of the damage Alfred Morris did against us was 5 years ago when half the league (including us) couldn't figure out how to stop the read option shit the Redskins were running.



Elliott is a far superior player right now. And don't forget that not everything is all honky-dory in Dallas OL land. Tyron Smith is having some back issues, Collins transition to RT isn't going that smoothly either. In comment 13556211 superspynyg said:The vast majority of the damage Alfred Morris did against us was 5 years ago when half the league (including us) couldn't figure out how to stop the read option shit the Redskins were running.Elliott is a far superior player right now. And don't forget that not everything is all honky-dory in Dallas OL land. Tyron Smith is having some back issues, Collins transition to RT isn't going that smoothly either.

I just booked my weekend in Minnesota in February LCtheINTMachine : 12:48 pm : link Can't wait to beat the Pats.

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13556174 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





One thing I don't really understand, though - how is the NFL finding evidence that the police didn't? If the league thinks they have the grounds to suspend him based on information they've found, why are there no charges against him?



As a Giants fan, I'd love for him to be suspended. I'm just always skeptical of the way the NFL handles this stuff.







Don't forget that there's a much higher burden for the police, they've got to put together enough evidence and witnesses to support formally charging him with a crime.



Whereas the NFL investigators can pay a few folks off and get enough evidence to know that he was involved, if not 'beyond a reasonable doubt'.



That's true. I just feel like this is a really serious matter and if he really did the stuff the league seems to feel certain he did - this should go beyond just 6 games off of work. This should be something he's criminally charged with. If the NFL could find enough evidence, why can't the police? In comment 13556205 jcn56 said:That's true. I just feel like this is a really serious matter and if he really did the stuff the league seems to feel certain he did - this should go beyond just 6 games off of work. This should be something he's criminally charged with. If the NFL could find enough evidence, why can't the police?

Will definitely be reduced... M.S. : 12:50 pm : link

...depend upon it.



But it ain't gonna be reduced to zero.



One game suspension is fine with me!

It's not going to go from 6 to 1 Chris684 : 12:52 pm : link Think about the logic behind that? How can you explain the difference there?



4 is the minimum, but we'll see.

One of my first thoughts bceagle05 : 12:53 pm : link was how upset Chris Christie must be. I take great pleasure in that.

RE: . pjcas18 : 12:56 pm : link

Quote: Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?



Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.



Ronnie Hillman? In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:Ronnie Hillman?

Somehow Jerry will get it reduced to 0 games micky : 12:56 pm : link $$$$$

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?



Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.







Ronnie Hillman?



That's the guy I'm really scared of. In comment 13556243 pjcas18 said:That's the guy I'mscared of.

RE: Somehow Jerry will get it reduced to 0 games pjcas18 : 12:58 pm : link

Quote: $$$$$



holy shit this narrative needs to stop, the Cowboys are by far the most suspended team in the league.



In comment 13556248 micky said:holy shit this narrative needs to stop, the Cowboys are by far the most suspended team in the league.

RE: RE: Somehow Jerry will get it reduced to 0 games ThatLimerickGuy : 1:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13556248 micky said:





Quote:





$$$$$







holy shit this narrative needs to stop, the Cowboys are by far the most suspended team in the league.





Well they are the team most likely to employ a piece of shit who is either a criminal or otherwise general asshole. So that would account for that statistic. In comment 13556255 pjcas18 said:Well they are the team most likely to employ a piece of shit who is either a criminal or otherwise general asshole. So that would account for that statistic.

Love the Twitter comments to MG old man : 1:04 pm : link including references to the police finding no evidence('Hello Chief, this is JJ,you gotta look the other way on this. We need this guy cleared. Chief: Good as done, JJ!) Josh Brown, JMara conspiracy.

I guess 4 independent advisers were all at least recommended by JM, or JBrown got only 1 game(but was cut; wonder if JJ will do the same?

RE: suspension starts Joey from GlenCove : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: after final roster cuts Sept 2 or somewhere along that date and ends after their Oct 22nd game vs Sf



Good stat on NFLN:

Cowboys offense with and without him in the lineup last year



With Without

Yards/play 6.2 5.4

Yards/rush 5.1 3.8

Rush play % 56 35.5

Pass play % 44 64.5

Passer rating 113.5 88.1





That no where near paints an accurate picture there are many variables that need to be addressed.



Time/team/situations/score/defense/etc.



But yea he's good In comment 13556213 jestersdead said:That no where near paints an accurate picture there are many variables that need to be addressed.Time/team/situations/score/defense/etc.But yea he's good

RE: RE: RE: . Fred-in-Florida : 1:08 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13556211 superspynyg said:





Quote:





In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?



Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.







Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1.







The vast majority of the damage Alfred Morris did against us was 5 years ago when half the league (including us) couldn't figure out how to stop the read option shit the Redskins were running.



Elliott is a far superior player right now. And don't forget that not everything is all honky-dory in Dallas OL land. Tyron Smith is having some back issues, Collins transition to RT isn't going that smoothly either.



Also yesterday on NFL network, the scroll said 'Sean Lee had a hamstring injury. Thought to be minor.'

M

May not be much but another little thing! In comment 13556216 arcarsenal said:Also yesterday on NFL network, the scroll said 'Sean Lee had a hamstring injury. Thought to be minor.'May not be much but another little thing!

RE: One of my first thoughts Klaatu : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: was how upset Chris Christie must be. I take great pleasure in that.



Yeah, especially after he spent money on a new gameday outfit:



In comment 13556237 bceagle05 said:

Hey at least he stands during the anthem! bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link .

RE: I think it's also cumulative JCin332 : 1:21 pm : link

Quote: the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.



Sending a message it's time to grow up



Amazing you are rationalizing this because "you'll always appreciate what he did for Ohio State" and " he needs to grow up"...



He's a POS who has been getting away with this crap his whole life because he happens to be a great football player.. In comment 13556161 Kyle in NY said:Amazing you are rationalizing this because "you'll always appreciate what he did for Ohio State" and " he needs to grow up"...He's a POS who has been getting away with this crap his whole life because he happens to be a great football player..

RE: RE: I think it's also cumulative Kyle in NY : 1:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13556161 Kyle in NY said:





Quote:





the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.



Sending a message it's time to grow up







Amazing you are rationalizing this because "you'll always appreciate what he did for Ohio State" and " he needs to grow up"...



He's a POS who has been getting away with this crap his whole life because he happens to be a great football player..



Relax, I'm not rationalizing anything. I think his actions have been deplorable. In comment 13556300 JCin332 said:Relax, I'm not rationalizing anything. I think his actions have been deplorable.

RE: Hey at least he stands during the anthem! pjcas18 : 1:25 pm : link

Quote: .



not in the first 6 games he won't (pending appeal). In comment 13556282 bceagle05 said:not in the first 6 games he won't (pending appeal).

Thanks Dallas for giving me a fantasy football name... TheEvilLurker : 1:28 pm : link Dallas Suspenders

And while.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1:28 pm : link



Quote: Hey at least he stands during the anthem!

bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply



Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.



If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too. I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.

Ewoks being Ewoks trueblueinpw : 1:34 pm : link Like some others said on one of the other threads, I'm happy for this to see how Dak plays without the Ewok. Me thinks he won't look as good. But I'm genuinely interested to see what Daks made of now.

RE: One of my first thoughts mfsd : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: was how upset Chris Christie must be. I take great pleasure in that.



Haha well said In comment 13556237 bceagle05 said:Haha well said

Jerry is said to be bigbluewreckingcrew25 : 1:39 pm : link as FURIOUS as anyone has ever seen him. This guy has done more to embarrass the NFL then almost any other owner combined. How many criminals is this guy going to employ. Signing Greg Hardy is inexcusable. Now saying that there was no evidence and he is furious. How this "man" ended up in the HOF is beyond me.

As mitch300 : 1:41 pm : link young as he is and having multiple incidents, you winder how long before he gets a 1year suspension. Obviously this was not a 1 time incident. The man has issues. This will not stop until he gets help.

Jimmy Johnson was the reason those teams won those Super Bowls bigbluewreckingcrew25 : 1:41 pm : link in the 90s. Jerry has been nothing but a detriment to his team winning and an embarrassment to the league...but he's in the Hall of Fame. The definition of buying your way in..

Apparently he has been warned of banishment if there are Saos1n : 1:43 pm : link Any further violations...



They must have a boatload of evidence

RE: Ewoks being Ewoks shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:49 pm : link

Quote: Like some others said on one of the other threads, I'm happy for this to see how Dak plays without the Ewok. Me thinks he won't look as good. But I'm genuinely interested to see what Daks made of now.



First 2 weeks...



- Giants secondary

- Broncos secondary



Best 2 defenses in 2016 in fewest passing TDs and QB rating. In comment 13556323 trueblueinpw said:First 2 weeks...- Giants secondary- Broncos secondaryBest 2 defenses in 2016 in fewest passing TDs and QB rating.

RE: Just an FYI RinR : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: They still have some very good and very capable backs.Alfred Morris has been a thorn in our ass since his days with the Redskins and Darren McFadden is also a good RB.



Heard yesterday on the Sirius NFL channel (forgot who) that Morris isn't even assured a roster spot. In comment 13556186 NYBEN1963 said:Heard yesterday on the Sirius NFL channel (forgot who) that Morris isn't even assured a roster spot.

RE: Jerry is said to be shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: as FURIOUS as anyone has ever seen him. This guy has done more to embarrass the NFL then almost any other owner combined. How many criminals is this guy going to employ. Signing Greg Hardy is inexcusable. Now saying that there was no evidence and he is furious. How this "man" ended up in the HOF is beyond me.



We all actually saw the evidence against Greg Hardy AND he was actually found guilty of the charges, but that didn't stop Jerruh from signing him.



Basically long story short... Jerry's full of shit. In comment 13556332 bigbluewreckingcrew25 said:We all actually saw the evidence against Greg Hardy AND he was actually found guilty of the charges, but that didn't stop Jerruh from signing him.Basically long story short... Jerry's full of shit.

Read this letter pjcas18 : 2:02 pm : link



Cowboys fans are in denial (and I don't mean a river in Egypt). if the NFL went through this level of investigation into Brady they would have avoided that PR debacle.



Also I love how this is labeled "confidential" and now plastered all over the internet.



- ( from the NFL about the process they went through, the 3rd parties they consulted and the evidence they found and tell me this is unwarranted or because of John Mara.Cowboys fans are in denial (and I don't mean a river in Egypt). if the NFL went through this level of investigation into Brady they would have avoided that PR debacle.Also I love how this is labeled "confidential" and now plastered all over the internet. Link - ( New Window

If we win all we lester : 2:08 pm : link will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS

RE: If we win all we arcarsenal : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS



All you need to do with these people is ask them what happened in 2016. They lost to us two times with him. In comment 13556396 lester said:All you need to do with these people is ask them what happened in 2016. They lost to us two times with him.

What mitch300 : 2:12 pm : link is the name of the show scott bayless is on and what time is it on. I would love to hear his comments.

I'm just scared shitless jcn56 : 2:13 pm : link Pretty sure I cut off John Mara in traffic last week, the hitmen are probably already on their way to my place.

RE: If we win all we pjcas18 : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS



Who gives a shit? 1 - 0 is 1 - 0, 16 games in the regular seasons and wins are hard to get.



I don't give even a tiny pebble of shit what anyone, not a fan, not a player, not a talking head, no one has to say after week 1 if the Giants win.



In comment 13556396 lester said:Who gives a shit? 1 - 0 is 1 - 0, 16 games in the regular seasons and wins are hard to get.I don't give even a tiny pebble of shit what anyone, not a fan, not a player, not a talking head, no one has to say after week 1 if the Giants win.

RE: What RinR : 2:20 pm : link

Quote: is the name of the show scott bayless is on and what time is it on. I would love to hear his comments.



Why would you want to listen to that blathering idiot? In comment 13556402 mitch300 said:Why would you want to listen to that blathering idiot?

RE: And while.. Keith : 2:24 pm : link

Quote: I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:







Quote:





Hey at least he stands during the anthem!

bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply







Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.



If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.



Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win. In comment 13556310 FatMan in Charlotte said:Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win.

I mitch300 : 2:25 pm : link agree he is an idiot. That's why I don't watch his show or know when it is on. I would love to hear him have to dis a Cowboy.

RE: If we win all we Klaatu : 2:28 pm : link

Quote: will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS



And...who cares? It's still a win. They can piss and moan all they want...it won't change a thing. In comment 13556396 lester said:And...who cares? It's still a win. They can piss and moan all they want...it won't change a thing.

RE: Skip est1986 : 2:29 pm : link

Quote: .



He's on suicide watch currently. In comment 13556410 mitch300 said:He's on suicide watch currently.

I don't know about the Kaep RollBlue : 2:30 pm : link comparison. While I agree if he was still a great player, he would be signed. However, I think people look these off field issues differently than someone dissing on the country every single week on the sidelines just prior to Kickoff.

RE: RE: Skip mitch300 : 2:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13556410 mitch300 said:





Quote:

LOL





.







He's on suicide watch currently. In comment 13556436 est1986 said:

Dallas fans cokeduplt : 2:50 pm : link On Facebook trying to act likes its not a big deal lol.

Like you RinR : 2:51 pm : link I dont know when or where he is on. And had no idea Bayless was a Cowboys ball washer. He is unlistenable to me.

RE: RE: And while.. allstarjim : 2:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13556310 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:







Quote:





Hey at least he stands during the anthem!

bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply







Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.



If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.







Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win.



No, it wasn't that simple. He went to prison, paid a debt to society, and ADMITTED HIS WRONGDOING, bold/underline that last part, and tried to make amends with action/volunteerism. And even then, teams weren't lining up for him. He took a back up job for little money and Lurie was still hesitant. Last I checked Kaepernick doesn't believe his actions are wrong, and continues to double-down.



In comment 13556425 Keith said:No, it wasn't that simple. He went to prison, paid a debt to society, and ADMITTED HIS WRONGDOING, bold/underline that last part, and tried to make amends with action/volunteerism. And even then, teams weren't lining up for him. He took a back up job for little money and Lurie was still hesitant. Last I checked Kaepernick doesn't believe his actions are wrong, and continues to double-down.

RE: If we win all we eli4life : 2:56 pm : link

Quote: will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS



Just ask how him playing would of stopped the 40+ we are going to put up on that sorry ass defense In comment 13556396 lester said:Just ask how him playing would of stopped the 40+ we are going to put up on that sorry ass defense

RE: RE: RE: And while.. Keith : 2:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13556425 Keith said:





Quote:





In comment 13556310 FatMan in Charlotte said:





Quote:





I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:







Quote:





Hey at least he stands during the anthem!

bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply







Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.



If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.







Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win.







No, it wasn't that simple. He went to prison, paid a debt to society, and ADMITTED HIS WRONGDOING, bold/underline that last part, and tried to make amends with action/volunteerism. And even then, teams weren't lining up for him. He took a back up job for little money and Lurie was still hesitant. Last I checked Kaepernick doesn't believe his actions are wrong, and continues to double-down.





Thats not the point. I'm certainly not trying to compare Kaep to Vick. Kaep did nothing wrong(other than bad decisions that don't look good). Vick is a vile human being. The point is that the NFL will forgive and forget and will always give you another chance if you are good enough. Kaep is not. Vick was. In comment 13556480 allstarjim said:Thats not the point. I'm certainly not trying to compare Kaep to Vick. Kaep did nothing wrong(other than bad decisions that don't look good). Vick is a vile human being. The point is that the NFL will forgive and forget and will always give you another chance if you are good enough. Kaep is not. Vick was.

It is scary and alarming NorwoodWideRight : 3:12 pm : link just how many Cowpukes fans believe that John Mara is behind this suspension. The amount of shared delusion among them is un-freaking-believable.

RE: It is scary and alarming Klaatu : 3:16 pm : link

Quote: just how many Cowpukes fans believe that John Mara is behind this suspension. The amount of shared delusion among them is un-freaking-believable.



It's not John Mara. It's the man pulling Mara's strings that's behind all this.



In comment 13556513 NorwoodWideRight said:

RE: It is scary and alarming 81_Great_Dane : 4:19 pm : link

Quote: just how many Cowpukes fans believe that John Mara is behind this suspension. The amount of shared delusion among them is un-freaking-believable.

People believe what they want to believe. In comment 13556513 NorwoodWideRight said:People believe what they want to believe.