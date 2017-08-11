Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Zeke suspended 6 games

Big Rick in FL : 12:09 pm
Per Schefter
Woot woot!!!!!!!!  
DennyInDenville : 12:11 pm : link
Hell yes.
The business days to appeal  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12:11 pm : link
Also per Scheffter
You don't get suspended 6  
Big Blue '56 : 12:11 pm : link
games unless you've actually done what you're accused of, imo..Am I being naive here?
3 days to appeal  
Joey from GlenCove : 12:12 pm : link
League will hear the appeal within 10 days.

Unlikely he plays v gmen
They'll reduce it down to  
T-Bone : 12:12 pm : link
no more than four.

But damn.... I know JJ is blowing a gasket.
Probably 3-4 when all is said and done...  
Dunedin81 : 12:12 pm : link
but suggests that the NFL knows a good deal more than what the public does. He's awful young to be getting a lifetime achievement award sort of punishment. Very talented player but he's got to get a handle on his behavior off the field or his career is going to be cut short.
Awesome!!!  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:12 pm : link
.
pffft  
beatrixkiddo : 12:13 pm : link
What a mess, Jerry Jones, may he live forever.
hahahaha  
Route 9 : 12:13 pm : link
Cue the usual Cowboys excuse why they lost after week 1
But they won't be at full strength  
Dr. D : 12:14 pm : link
when we beat their asses!

Ha ha! Puck the Cowpies!
Yesssss  
Mkdaman1818 : 12:14 pm : link
Deuces cowshits - here's to another Dallas 8-8 season
If the 6 game suspension holds  
ny2plano : 12:14 pm : link
No way the Cowboys are still the favorite to win the division.
I knew I should have taken the under while I had the chance lol  
DennyInDenville : 12:14 pm : link
Damn
Yeah based on what we know  
Kyle in NY : 12:14 pm : link
this is pretty excessive. So there must be something the NFL knows that isn't publicly known.

Either that or they're just going for broke on every DV suspension since Ray Rice.

I'll always appreciate Zeke for what he did for Ohio State. But it's time for him to grow up.
He'll have this stain on him the rest of his life.  
bceagle05 : 12:15 pm : link
Good.
Good  
ZogZerg : 12:15 pm : link
F the cowboys!
Even if it gets reduced I can't imagine  
ryanmkeane : 12:15 pm : link
they will scrap the ENTIRE suspension right? Looks like he's gonna be out week 1 baby
RE: 3 days to appeal  
Joey from GlenCove : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 13556087 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
League will hear the appeal within 10 days.

Unlikely he plays v gmen


Well schefter just said it should affect the start of the season. I'm not sure what that means
RE: You don't get suspended 6  
figgy2989 : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 13556086 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
games unless you've actually done what you're accused of, imo..Am I being naive here?


Exactly...there has to be some strong evidence.
I'm flabergasted  
NoPeanutz : 12:16 pm : link
.
have to assume  
Rory : 12:16 pm : link
other incidents play into this that we dont even know about.

This also makes Jerry Jones look terrible to the public eye.
Just Cowboys  
Keith : 12:16 pm : link
being Cowboys.
This is the right thing  
The 12th Man : 12:16 pm : link
being done by the NFL. Cowboy fans are going to lose it over this which is just fine by me. At this point are we at double digits for Cowboys who are suspended for game.
I'll believe it when I see it...  
Giantfan in skinland : 12:17 pm : link
Even if they handle the internal appeal in time for him to miss the Giants, any reason not expect to litigation like we saw with Brady that pushes it?

I expect to see it reduced on appeal by the NFL and then litigated until next season by Jerruh.
..  
Dr. D : 12:17 pm : link
HOLY SHIT!!!!!!!!  
est1986 : 12:18 pm : link
DAMN!!!!!!
EGADS!  
McNally's_Nuts : 12:18 pm : link
I really, really would have liked to face them at full strength for week 1.
.  
arcarsenal : 12:18 pm : link
I know the NFL is totally out of sorts when it comes to dropping the hammer and there seems to be no consistency... but for him to get 6, they must have some pretty legitimate evidence.
Cowboy fans right now  
BigBlue2112 : 12:18 pm : link
the writing was  
Rory : 12:20 pm : link
on the wall after the Cowboys signed Ronnie Hillman. Alfred Morris or McFadden will be the committee now
Wish I knew photo  
pjcas18 : 12:20 pm : link
shop and i could add Zeke to the FG block team:

Love it.  
Mr. Bungle : 12:20 pm : link
Fuck that whole team and their record-setting number of player suspensions. And their fans. Especially the ones in Jersey.
"This seems like the right move"  
Giantfan in skinland : 12:20 pm : link
And the built in excuse  
Matt in SGS : 12:21 pm : link
for Dallas' regression this year, regardless of Zeke being there or not, is now in place. I thought they were going to go 9-7 or 8-8 this year before this. McFadden is still a good back, but he's no Elliott. Cheer up Cowboy fans, now they and Jerry can blame Goodell when they get it handed to them this year rather than looking at the fact that they were healthy and lucky last year, and this year with a revamped OL, no defensive depth, a bunch of suspensions, they are going to be on the outside looking in. But yes, go ahead and blame Goodell for this suspension when they miss the playoffs.
RE: Love it.  
mfsd : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 13556129 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
Fuck that whole team and their record-setting number of player suspensions. And their fans. Especially the ones in Jersey.


+ 1
Why do people compare this to Brady?  
ZogZerg : 12:22 pm : link
Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?

No. This is a different situation.
I wouldn't be so quick to bury the Cowboys.  
Section331 : 12:23 pm : link
Zeke's good, but McFadden is a solid replacement. If the Cowboys struggle, it will be due to a porous defense and/or Dak takes a step backward.
cover up  
Chip : 12:24 pm : link
with the twitter accounts disappearing that had the video.
RE: Why do people compare this to Brady?  
robbieballs2003 : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 13556135 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?

No. This is a different situation.


There are rumors that Zeke destroyed his phone that had evidence on it.
RE: Why do people compare this to Brady?  
Keith : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 13556135 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?

No. This is a different situation.


That's like saying...why do people compare the Giants and Cowboys, one wears a blue jersey and the other doesn't. You can compare because they are both suspended and it appears as though the organizations disagree with the suspensions and their owners will probably do whatever it takes to try and clear them.
RE: Why do people compare this to Brady?  
pjcas18 : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 13556135 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?

No. This is a different situation.


It's comparable to Brady only because both suspensions were handed out under the guideline of the NFL personal conduct policy which has a separate appeals process from on-field behavior suspensions.

they must have caught him  
NoPeanutz : 12:26 pm : link
smoking weed.
Don't know if this was posted via Mike G  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12:26 pm : link
The NFL's official statement that details the decision-making process on this one.
Link - ( New Window )
...  
bumpsinthenight : 12:26 pm : link
RE: I wouldn't be so quick to bury the Cowboys.  
Mr. Bungle : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 13556138 Section331 said:
Quote:
Zeke's good, but McFadden is a solid replacement. If the Cowboys struggle, it will be due to a porous defense and/or Dak takes a step backward.

I'm not burying the Cowboys, but every other RB on that roster is a clear step down from EE. They are not the same team without him, and opposing defenses can focus a bit more on stopping the pass. We'll see if Prescott can adapt.
Well deserved  
grizz299 : 12:27 pm : link
Not so much, I think, the original DV charges but a "hundred cuts' and behavior that was accelerating not declining.
RE: I wouldn't be so quick to bury the Cowboys.  
Matt in SGS : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 13556138 Section331 said:
Quote:
Zeke's good, but McFadden is a solid replacement. If the Cowboys struggle, it will be due to a porous defense and/or Dak takes a step backward.


That's just it. McFadden is a good back (when healthy) and he probably will do ok, but not great for them. Dallas' bigger problem is people will point to their OL as the greatest thing ever again, without doing their homework (step down from Leary/Collins to Cooper and Collins out of place at right tackle for Free). JPP must be doing a dance thinking of lining up against him. Their defense was bad last year, the stats can fool you when they held the ball forever with Zeke and their OL. Oh, and without much depth, most of their starters are suspended to start the season. And when Dak was forced to throw, he showed why he was a 4th rounder.

If the Giants can just stay healthy this pre-season, I would love to see them go into Dallas and hand them an ass kicking to pay them back for the 1995 35-0 beating the Giants got on a Monday Night and send their season into the crapper.
Either they have some stone cold evidence that isn't public  
GiantFilthy : 12:28 pm : link
or they are afraid of Ray Rice 2.0, in which case this is bullshit even for a Cowboy.
Damn shame.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:28 pm : link
I wanted to play them @ full strength week 1.
It was stated that...  
UticaMike : 12:28 pm : link
the league did not take into consideration what he did to that girl at the parade. But one would have to think differently. The fact that he pulled her top off like that, regardless of circumstances, had to be a major red flag in regards to his lack of impulse control and potential for future incidents. That was a very troubling action. Personally, i thought he could be looking at 8 games or even more.
I think it's also cumulative  
Kyle in NY : 12:28 pm : link
the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.

Sending a message it's time to grow up
.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:30 pm : link
Tom Pelissero‏Verified account @TomPelissero 2m2 minutes ago

One factor in decision on Ezekiel Elliott, per source: review of metadata supporting alleged victim's timeline of incidents/injuries.
.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:30 pm : link
Kimberly Jones‏Verified account @KimJonesSports 2m2 minutes ago

From @RapSheet/@nflnetwork: Four independent advisors believe Elliott "engaged in physical violence ... on multiple occasions" in July 2016.
RE: Damn shame.  
GiantFilthy : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 13556159 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I wanted to play them @ full strength week 1.

Same. I wish they could have prime Deion and Larry Allen for week one. :(
.  
arcarsenal : 12:32 pm : link
One thing I don't really understand, though - how is the NFL finding evidence that the police didn't? If the league thinks they have the grounds to suspend him based on information they've found, why are there no charges against him?

As a Giants fan, I'd love for him to be suspended. I'm just always skeptical of the way the NFL handles this stuff.
How could this little creature  
B in ALB : 12:32 pm : link
hurt anyone? Please.

I dont have an opinion on the EE case  
Deej : 12:33 pm : link
but the notion that everyone views the suspension announcement as just an initial position, and that the length will be reduced, is yet another black eye on the NFL. Makes it all look like a game.
RE: I think it's also cumulative  
Matt in SGS : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 13556161 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.

Sending a message it's time to grow up


The league doesn't give a shit about any player, only their own image. Goodell is there to protect the Shield and nothing more or less. They likely know that there is some damning evidence that they have awareness of and are getting ahead of it with a harsh punishment. Unless of course there is something more and Elliott goes on the "Commissioners list" thing that popped up out of the blue from the Ray Rice incident. With down ratings last year, and all eyes on the start of the season, they are worried about another domestic violence headcase in the spotlight.
.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:35 pm : link
Ian Rapoport‏Verified account @RapSheet 8m8 minutes ago

In a letter to Elliott, NFL exec Todd Jones said there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” to show multiple incidents of violence.
Photos exist...apparently.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:36 pm : link
Mike Garafolo‏Verified account @MikeGarafolo 4m4 minutes ago

Obtained the letter from NFL's Todd Jones to Ezekiel Elliott. It cites photographic evidence of three instances of "physical force."
Just an FYI  
NYBEN1963 : 12:36 pm : link
They still have some very good and very capable backs.Alfred Morris has been a thorn in our ass since his days with the Redskins and Darren McFadden is also a good RB.
.  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12:37 pm : link
Mike Garafolo‏
Verified account @MikeGarafolo 5m5 minutes ago

Obtained the letter from NFL's Todd Jones to Ezekiel Elliott. It cites photographic evidence of three instances of "physical force."

In letter to Zeke Elliott, Todd Jones calls the parade incident "inappropriate and disturbing, and reflected a lack of respect for women."
RE: They'll reduce it down to  
Milton : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 13556089 T-Bone said:
Quote:
no more than four.
Why? Either he's guilty or he isn't. And if he's guilty, the NFL policy is for him to be suspended six weeks. It's not an arbitrary number.
.  
arcarsenal : 12:38 pm : link
Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?

Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.
What? 6 games?  
I'mRonBurgandy? : 12:41 pm : link
Impossible!

The Cowboys did their own internal investigation and he was cleared.
Exactly...  
Chris684 : 12:41 pm : link
Like Francesa always says, don't underestimate the type of investigation the NFL can undertake if they so choose. They basically have their own branch of the FBI these days.

I don't think the Ray Rice thing happened because they didnt know of the evidence, but because they were so arrogant they thought they could suspend him the 2 and be done with it.

They obviously will NOT make the same mistake again. 6 games means they have the goods. Would be shocked if this is reduced and totally shocked if it's anything less than 4.
Cowboy Fanzone  
JINTin Adirondacks : 12:42 pm : link
right now is let's say "entertaining"

Link - ( New Window )
I don t think his absence will favor the  
joeinpa : 12:42 pm : link
Giants as much as most people will. In the short term, especially game one, teams have been known to rally around the loss of a key player.

It hurts in the long term, but not necessarily in game one.
It's all because of  
mrvax : 12:43 pm : link
that meddling John Mara. Screw him!
RE: .  
jcn56 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 13556174 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
One thing I don't really understand, though - how is the NFL finding evidence that the police didn't? If the league thinks they have the grounds to suspend him based on information they've found, why are there no charges against him?

As a Giants fan, I'd love for him to be suspended. I'm just always skeptical of the way the NFL handles this stuff.


Don't forget that there's a much higher burden for the police, they've got to put together enough evidence and witnesses to support formally charging him with a crime.

Whereas the NFL investigators can pay a few folks off and get enough evidence to know that he was involved, if not 'beyond a reasonable doubt'.
WoW....Cowboys sub-Reddit  
froggerjoe : 12:44 pm : link
is going bananas! Some of them believe this was all initiated by John Mara.


Currently the comments range from:

"I think its only logical to boycott the Mara sisters movies moving forward because this is some shit."

to

"Meanwhile Eli the punk Manning commits FRAUD and the NFL doesn't give two shits.
Shows exactly what kind of good ol' boys club the NFL still is"

to

"Remember when Josh Brown beat his wife over years and only got 1 game?"
Link - ( New Window )
This news alone makes for a great Friday  
Jimmy Googs : 12:45 pm : link
Why are we even bothering playing tonight?
RE: .  
superspynyg : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?

Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.


Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1.
suspension starts  
jestersdead : 12:47 pm : link
after final roster cuts Sept 2 or somewhere along that date and ends after their Oct 22nd game vs Sf

Good stat on NFLN:
Cowboys offense with and without him in the lineup last year

With Without
Yards/play 6.2 5.4
Yards/rush 5.1 3.8
Rush play % 56 35.5
Pass play % 44 64.5
Passer rating 113.5 88.1
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 13556211 superspynyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?

Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.



Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1.


The vast majority of the damage Alfred Morris did against us was 5 years ago when half the league (including us) couldn't figure out how to stop the read option shit the Redskins were running.

Elliott is a far superior player right now. And don't forget that not everything is all honky-dory in Dallas OL land. Tyron Smith is having some back issues, Collins transition to RT isn't going that smoothly either.
.  
bceagle05 : 12:48 pm : link
I just booked my weekend in Minnesota in February  
LCtheINTMachine : 12:48 pm : link
Can't wait to beat the Pats.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 13556205 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13556174 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


One thing I don't really understand, though - how is the NFL finding evidence that the police didn't? If the league thinks they have the grounds to suspend him based on information they've found, why are there no charges against him?

As a Giants fan, I'd love for him to be suspended. I'm just always skeptical of the way the NFL handles this stuff.



Don't forget that there's a much higher burden for the police, they've got to put together enough evidence and witnesses to support formally charging him with a crime.

Whereas the NFL investigators can pay a few folks off and get enough evidence to know that he was involved, if not 'beyond a reasonable doubt'.


That's true. I just feel like this is a really serious matter and if he really did the stuff the league seems to feel certain he did - this should go beyond just 6 games off of work. This should be something he's criminally charged with. If the NFL could find enough evidence, why can't the police?
Will definitely be reduced...  
M.S. : 12:50 pm : link

...depend upon it.

But it ain't gonna be reduced to zero.

One game suspension is fine with me!
It's not going to go from 6 to 1  
Chris684 : 12:52 pm : link
Think about the logic behind that? How can you explain the difference there?

4 is the minimum, but we'll see.
.....  
Klaatu : 12:52 pm : link


Hello, Roger? It's John. Good job. Thanks. My best to Jerry. Bye.
One of my first thoughts  
bceagle05 : 12:53 pm : link
was how upset Chris Christie must be. I take great pleasure in that.
RE: .  
pjcas18 : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?

Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.


Ronnie Hillman?
Somehow Jerry will get it reduced to 0 games  
micky : 12:56 pm : link
$$$$$
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 13556243 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?

Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.



Ronnie Hillman?


That's the guy I'm really scared of.
RE: Somehow Jerry will get it reduced to 0 games  
pjcas18 : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 13556248 micky said:
Quote:
$$$$$


holy shit this narrative needs to stop, the Cowboys are by far the most suspended team in the league.

RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 13556218 bceagle05 said:
Quote:


holy shit, lmao
RE: RE: Somehow Jerry will get it reduced to 0 games  
ThatLimerickGuy : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 13556255 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13556248 micky said:


Quote:


$$$$$



holy shit this narrative needs to stop, the Cowboys are by far the most suspended team in the league.


Well they are the team most likely to employ a piece of shit who is either a criminal or otherwise general asshole. So that would account for that statistic.
Love the Twitter comments to MG  
old man : 1:04 pm : link
including references to the police finding no evidence('Hello Chief, this is JJ,you gotta look the other way on this. We need this guy cleared. Chief: Good as done, JJ!) Josh Brown, JMara conspiracy.
I guess 4 independent advisers were all at least recommended by JM, or JBrown got only 1 game(but was cut; wonder if JJ will do the same?
RE: suspension starts  
Joey from GlenCove : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 13556213 jestersdead said:
Quote:
after final roster cuts Sept 2 or somewhere along that date and ends after their Oct 22nd game vs Sf

Good stat on NFLN:
Cowboys offense with and without him in the lineup last year

With Without
Yards/play 6.2 5.4
Yards/rush 5.1 3.8
Rush play % 56 35.5
Pass play % 44 64.5
Passer rating 113.5 88.1



That no where near paints an accurate picture there are many variables that need to be addressed.

Time/team/situations/score/defense/etc.

But yea he's good
RE: RE: RE: .  
Fred-in-Florida : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 13556216 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13556211 superspynyg said:


Quote:


In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?

Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.



Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1.



The vast majority of the damage Alfred Morris did against us was 5 years ago when half the league (including us) couldn't figure out how to stop the read option shit the Redskins were running.

Elliott is a far superior player right now. And don't forget that not everything is all honky-dory in Dallas OL land. Tyron Smith is having some back issues, Collins transition to RT isn't going that smoothly either.


Also yesterday on NFL network, the scroll said 'Sean Lee had a hamstring injury. Thought to be minor.'
M
May not be much but another little thing!
RE: One of my first thoughts  
Klaatu : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 13556237 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
was how upset Chris Christie must be. I take great pleasure in that.


Yeah, especially after he spent money on a new gameday outfit:

Hey at least he stands during the anthem!  
bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link
.
RE: I think it's also cumulative  
JCin332 : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 13556161 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.

Sending a message it's time to grow up


Amazing you are rationalizing this because "you'll always appreciate what he did for Ohio State" and " he needs to grow up"...

He's a POS who has been getting away with this crap his whole life because he happens to be a great football player..
RE: RE: I think it's also cumulative  
Kyle in NY : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 13556300 JCin332 said:
Quote:
In comment 13556161 Kyle in NY said:


Quote:


the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.

Sending a message it's time to grow up



Amazing you are rationalizing this because "you'll always appreciate what he did for Ohio State" and " he needs to grow up"...

He's a POS who has been getting away with this crap his whole life because he happens to be a great football player..


Relax, I'm not rationalizing anything. I think his actions have been deplorable.
RE: Hey at least he stands during the anthem!  
pjcas18 : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 13556282 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
.


not in the first 6 games he won't (pending appeal).
Thanks Dallas for giving me a fantasy football name...  
TheEvilLurker : 1:28 pm : link
Dallas Suspenders
And while..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:28 pm : link
I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:

Quote:
Hey at least he stands during the anthem!
bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply


Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.

If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.
Ewoks being Ewoks  
trueblueinpw : 1:34 pm : link
Like some others said on one of the other threads, I'm happy for this to see how Dak plays without the Ewok. Me thinks he won't look as good. But I'm genuinely interested to see what Daks made of now.
RE: One of my first thoughts  
mfsd : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 13556237 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
was how upset Chris Christie must be. I take great pleasure in that.


Haha well said
Jerry is said to be  
bigbluewreckingcrew25 : 1:39 pm : link
as FURIOUS as anyone has ever seen him. This guy has done more to embarrass the NFL then almost any other owner combined. How many criminals is this guy going to employ. Signing Greg Hardy is inexcusable. Now saying that there was no evidence and he is furious. How this "man" ended up in the HOF is beyond me.
As  
mitch300 : 1:41 pm : link
young as he is and having multiple incidents, you winder how long before he gets a 1year suspension. Obviously this was not a 1 time incident. The man has issues. This will not stop until he gets help.
Jimmy Johnson was the reason those teams won those Super Bowls  
bigbluewreckingcrew25 : 1:41 pm : link
in the 90s. Jerry has been nothing but a detriment to his team winning and an embarrassment to the league...but he's in the Hall of Fame. The definition of buying your way in..
Apparently he has been warned of banishment if there are  
Saos1n : 1:43 pm : link
Any further violations...

They must have a boatload of evidence
I smell..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:45 pm : link
TEAM CAPTAIN!!
RE: Ewoks being Ewoks  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 13556323 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Like some others said on one of the other threads, I'm happy for this to see how Dak plays without the Ewok. Me thinks he won't look as good. But I'm genuinely interested to see what Daks made of now.


First 2 weeks...

- Giants secondary
- Broncos secondary

Best 2 defenses in 2016 in fewest passing TDs and QB rating.
RE: Just an FYI  
RinR : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 13556186 NYBEN1963 said:
Quote:
They still have some very good and very capable backs.Alfred Morris has been a thorn in our ass since his days with the Redskins and Darren McFadden is also a good RB.


Heard yesterday on the Sirius NFL channel (forgot who) that Morris isn't even assured a roster spot.
and where is  
RinR : 1:51 pm : link
elbowj?
RE: Jerry is said to be  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 13556332 bigbluewreckingcrew25 said:
Quote:
as FURIOUS as anyone has ever seen him. This guy has done more to embarrass the NFL then almost any other owner combined. How many criminals is this guy going to employ. Signing Greg Hardy is inexcusable. Now saying that there was no evidence and he is furious. How this "man" ended up in the HOF is beyond me.


We all actually saw the evidence against Greg Hardy AND he was actually found guilty of the charges, but that didn't stop Jerruh from signing him.

Basically long story short... Jerry's full of shit.
If Morris..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:52 pm : link
is cut, the guy BBI'ers will call a world beater is Ronnie Hillman.

That's the way we roll.
RE: and where is  
Klaatu : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 13556364 RinR said:
Quote:
elbowj?


Here:

Read this letter  
pjcas18 : 2:02 pm : link
from the NFL about the process they went through, the 3rd parties they consulted and the evidence they found and tell me this is unwarranted or because of John Mara.

Cowboys fans are in denial (and I don't mean a river in Egypt). if the NFL went through this level of investigation into Brady they would have avoided that PR debacle.

Also I love how this is labeled "confidential" and now plastered all over the internet.

Link - ( New Window )
If we win all we  
lester : 2:08 pm : link
will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS
RE: If we win all we  
arcarsenal : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 13556396 lester said:
Quote:
will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS


All you need to do with these people is ask them what happened in 2016. They lost to us two times with him.
What  
mitch300 : 2:12 pm : link
is the name of the show scott bayless is on and what time is it on. I would love to hear his comments.
I'm just scared shitless  
jcn56 : 2:13 pm : link
Pretty sure I cut off John Mara in traffic last week, the hitmen are probably already on their way to my place.
RE: If we win all we  
pjcas18 : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 13556396 lester said:
Quote:
will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS


Who gives a shit? 1 - 0 is 1 - 0, 16 games in the regular seasons and wins are hard to get.

I don't give even a tiny pebble of shit what anyone, not a fan, not a player, not a talking head, no one has to say after week 1 if the Giants win.

Skip  
mitch300 : 2:16 pm : link
.
RE: What  
RinR : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 13556402 mitch300 said:
Quote:
is the name of the show scott bayless is on and what time is it on. I would love to hear his comments.


Why would you want to listen to that blathering idiot?
RE: And while..  
Keith : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 13556310 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:



Quote:


Hey at least he stands during the anthem!
bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply



Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.

If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.


Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win.
I  
mitch300 : 2:25 pm : link
agree he is an idiot. That's why I don't watch his show or know when it is on. I would love to hear him have to dis a Cowboy.
Uncle Junior says:  
Paulie Walnuts : 2:26 pm : link
"he never had the makings of a varsity Athlete "
RE: If we win all we  
Klaatu : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 13556396 lester said:
Quote:
will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS


And...who cares? It's still a win. They can piss and moan all they want...it won't change a thing.
RE: Skip  
est1986 : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 13556410 mitch300 said:
Quote:
.


He's on suicide watch currently.
I don't know about the Kaep  
RollBlue : 2:30 pm : link
comparison. While I agree if he was still a great player, he would be signed. However, I think people look these off field issues differently than someone dissing on the country every single week on the sidelines just prior to Kickoff.
RE: RE: Skip  
mitch300 : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 13556436 est1986 said:
Quote:
In comment 13556410 mitch300 said:


Quote:
LOL


.



He's on suicide watch currently.
Dallas fans  
cokeduplt : 2:50 pm : link
On Facebook trying to act likes its not a big deal lol.
Like you  
RinR : 2:51 pm : link
I dont know when or where he is on. And had no idea Bayless was a Cowboys ball washer. He is unlistenable to me.
RE: RE: And while..  
allstarjim : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 13556425 Keith said:
Quote:
In comment 13556310 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:



Quote:


Hey at least he stands during the anthem!
bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply



Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.

If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.



Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win.


No, it wasn't that simple. He went to prison, paid a debt to society, and ADMITTED HIS WRONGDOING, bold/underline that last part, and tried to make amends with action/volunteerism. And even then, teams weren't lining up for him. He took a back up job for little money and Lurie was still hesitant. Last I checked Kaepernick doesn't believe his actions are wrong, and continues to double-down.

Guess this is out of date now  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:54 pm : link
RE: If we win all we  
eli4life : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 13556396 lester said:
Quote:
will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS


Just ask how him playing would of stopped the 40+ we are going to put up on that sorry ass defense
RE: RE: RE: And while..  
Keith : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 13556480 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 13556425 Keith said:


Quote:


In comment 13556310 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:



Quote:


Hey at least he stands during the anthem!
bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply



Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.

If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.



Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win.



No, it wasn't that simple. He went to prison, paid a debt to society, and ADMITTED HIS WRONGDOING, bold/underline that last part, and tried to make amends with action/volunteerism. And even then, teams weren't lining up for him. He took a back up job for little money and Lurie was still hesitant. Last I checked Kaepernick doesn't believe his actions are wrong, and continues to double-down.


Thats not the point. I'm certainly not trying to compare Kaep to Vick. Kaep did nothing wrong(other than bad decisions that don't look good). Vick is a vile human being. The point is that the NFL will forgive and forget and will always give you another chance if you are good enough. Kaep is not. Vick was.
It is scary and alarming  
NorwoodWideRight : 3:12 pm : link
just how many Cowpukes fans believe that John Mara is behind this suspension. The amount of shared delusion among them is un-freaking-believable.
RE: It is scary and alarming  
Klaatu : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 13556513 NorwoodWideRight said:
Quote:
just how many Cowpukes fans believe that John Mara is behind this suspension. The amount of shared delusion among them is un-freaking-believable.


It's not John Mara. It's the man pulling Mara's strings that's behind all this.

RE: It is scary and alarming  
81_Great_Dane : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 13556513 NorwoodWideRight said:
Quote:
just how many Cowpukes fans believe that John Mara is behind this suspension. The amount of shared delusion among them is un-freaking-believable.

People believe what they want to believe.
Jerry threw a $16M party ....  
Manny in CA : 4:29 pm : link

On the eve of his HOF induction, only to have it marred by Zeke's suspension, a few hours later - In Old West they used to say "live by the gun, die by the gun"

https://sportsdaydfw.imgix.net/1502470004-NS_18cowspregame6.jpg?q=50&auto=format&w=800
Here's the Dallas Morning News article ....  
Manny in CA : 4:33 pm : link
.

https://sportsday.dallasnews.com/dallas-cowboys/cowboys/2017/08/11/ezekiel-elliotts-representatives-blast-nfl-factual-inaccuracies-erroneous-conclusions
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support