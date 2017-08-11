Zeke suspended 6 games

games unless you've actually done what you're accused of, imo..Am I being naive here?
League will hear the appeal within 10 days.
Unlikely he plays v gmen
no more than four.
But damn.... I know JJ is blowing a gasket.
but suggests that the NFL knows a good deal more than what the public does. He's awful young to be getting a lifetime achievement award sort of punishment. Very talented player but he's got to get a handle on his behavior off the field or his career is going to be cut short.
What a mess, Jerry Jones, may he live forever.
Cue the usual Cowboys excuse why they lost after week 1
when we beat their asses!
Ha ha! Puck the Cowpies!
Deuces cowshits - here's to another Dallas 8-8 season
No way the Cowboys are still the favorite to win the division.
this is pretty excessive. So there must be something the NFL knows that isn't publicly known.
Either that or they're just going for broke on every DV suspension since Ray Rice.
I'll always appreciate Zeke for what he did for Ohio State. But it's time for him to grow up.
they will scrap the ENTIRE suspension right? Looks like he's gonna be out week 1 baby
In comment 13556087
Joey from GlenCove said:
| League will hear the appeal within 10 days.
Unlikely he plays v gmen
Well schefter just said it should affect the start of the season. I'm not sure what that means
In comment 13556086
Big Blue '56 said:
| games unless you've actually done what you're accused of, imo..Am I being naive here?
Exactly...there has to be some strong evidence.
other incidents play into this that we dont even know about.
This also makes Jerry Jones look terrible to the public eye.
being done by the NFL. Cowboy fans are going to lose it over this which is just fine by me. At this point are we at double digits for Cowboys who are suspended for game.
Even if they handle the internal appeal in time for him to miss the Giants, any reason not expect to litigation like we saw with Brady that pushes it?
I expect to see it reduced on appeal by the NFL and then litigated until next season by Jerruh.
I really, really would have liked to face them at full strength for week 1.
I know the NFL is totally out of sorts when it comes to dropping the hammer and there seems to be no consistency... but for him to get 6, they must have some pretty legitimate evidence.
on the wall after the Cowboys signed Ronnie Hillman. Alfred Morris or McFadden will be the committee now
shop and i could add Zeke to the FG block team:
Fuck that whole team and their record-setting number of player suspensions. And their fans. Especially the ones in Jersey.
for Dallas' regression this year, regardless of Zeke being there or not, is now in place. I thought they were going to go 9-7 or 8-8 this year before this. McFadden is still a good back, but he's no Elliott. Cheer up Cowboy fans, now they and Jerry can blame Goodell when they get it handed to them this year rather than looking at the fact that they were healthy and lucky last year, and this year with a revamped OL, no defensive depth, a bunch of suspensions, they are going to be on the outside looking in. But yes, go ahead and blame Goodell for this suspension when they miss the playoffs.
In comment 13556129
Mr. Bungle said:
| Fuck that whole team and their record-setting number of player suspensions. And their fans. Especially the ones in Jersey.
+ 1
Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?
No. This is a different situation.
Zeke's good, but McFadden is a solid replacement. If the Cowboys struggle, it will be due to a porous defense and/or Dak takes a step backward.
with the twitter accounts disappearing that had the video.
In comment 13556135
ZogZerg said:
| Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?
No. This is a different situation.
There are rumors that Zeke destroyed his phone that had evidence on it.
In comment 13556135
ZogZerg said:
| Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?
No. This is a different situation.
That's like saying...why do people compare the Giants and Cowboys, one wears a blue jersey and the other doesn't. You can compare because they are both suspended and it appears as though the organizations disagree with the suspensions and their owners will probably do whatever it takes to try and clear them.
In comment 13556135
ZogZerg said:
| Did Brady have a domestic violence claim against him?
No. This is a different situation.
It's comparable to Brady only because both suspensions were handed out under the guideline of the NFL personal conduct policy which has a separate appeals process from on-field behavior suspensions.
The NFL's official statement that details the decision-making process on this one. Link
- ( New Window
)
In comment 13556138
Section331 said:
| Zeke's good, but McFadden is a solid replacement. If the Cowboys struggle, it will be due to a porous defense and/or Dak takes a step backward.
I'm not burying the Cowboys, but every other RB on that roster is a clear step down from EE. They are not the same team without him, and opposing defenses can focus a bit more on stopping the pass. We'll see if Prescott can adapt.
Not so much, I think, the original DV charges but a "hundred cuts' and behavior that was accelerating not declining.
In comment 13556138
Section331 said:
| Zeke's good, but McFadden is a solid replacement. If the Cowboys struggle, it will be due to a porous defense and/or Dak takes a step backward.
That's just it. McFadden is a good back (when healthy) and he probably will do ok, but not great for them. Dallas' bigger problem is people will point to their OL as the greatest thing ever again, without doing their homework (step down from Leary/Collins to Cooper and Collins out of place at right tackle for Free). JPP must be doing a dance thinking of lining up against him. Their defense was bad last year, the stats can fool you when they held the ball forever with Zeke and their OL. Oh, and without much depth, most of their starters are suspended to start the season. And when Dak was forced to throw, he showed why he was a 4th rounder.
If the Giants can just stay healthy this pre-season, I would love to see them go into Dallas and hand them an ass kicking to pay them back for the 1995 35-0 beating the Giants got on a Monday Night and send their season into the crapper.
or they are afraid of Ray Rice 2.0, in which case this is bullshit even for a Cowboy.
I wanted to play them @ full strength week 1.
the league did not take into consideration what he did to that girl at the parade. But one would have to think differently. The fact that he pulled her top off like that, regardless of circumstances, had to be a major red flag in regards to his lack of impulse control and potential for future incidents. That was a very troubling action. Personally, i thought he could be looking at 8 games or even more.
the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.
Sending a message it's time to grow up
Tom PelisseroVerified account @TomPelissero 2m2 minutes ago
One factor in decision on Ezekiel Elliott, per source: review of metadata supporting alleged victim's timeline of incidents/injuries.
Kimberly JonesVerified account @KimJonesSports 2m2 minutes ago
From @RapSheet/@nflnetwork: Four independent advisors believe Elliott "engaged in physical violence ... on multiple occasions" in July 2016.
In comment 13556159
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| I wanted to play them @ full strength week 1.
Same. I wish they could have prime Deion and Larry Allen for week one. :(
One thing I don't really understand, though - how is the NFL finding evidence that the police didn't? If the league thinks they have the grounds to suspend him based on information they've found, why are there no charges against him?
As a Giants fan, I'd love for him to be suspended. I'm just always skeptical of the way the NFL handles this stuff.
hurt anyone? Please.
but the notion that everyone views the suspension announcement as just an initial position, and that the length will be reduced, is yet another black eye on the NFL. Makes it all look like a game.
In comment 13556161
Kyle in NY said:
| the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.
Sending a message it's time to grow up
The league doesn't give a shit about any player, only their own image. Goodell is there to protect the Shield and nothing more or less. They likely know that there is some damning evidence that they have awareness of and are getting ahead of it with a harsh punishment. Unless of course there is something more and Elliott goes on the "Commissioners list" thing that popped up out of the blue from the Ray Rice incident. With down ratings last year, and all eyes on the start of the season, they are worried about another domestic violence headcase in the spotlight.
Ian RapoportVerified account @RapSheet 8m8 minutes ago
In a letter to Elliott, NFL exec Todd Jones said there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” to show multiple incidents of violence.
Mike GarafoloVerified account @MikeGarafolo 4m4 minutes ago
Obtained the letter from NFL's Todd Jones to Ezekiel Elliott. It cites photographic evidence of three instances of "physical force."
They still have some very good and very capable backs.Alfred Morris has been a thorn in our ass since his days with the Redskins and Darren McFadden is also a good RB.
Mike Garafolo
Verified account @MikeGarafolo 5m5 minutes ago
Obtained the letter from NFL's Todd Jones to Ezekiel Elliott. It cites photographic evidence of three instances of "physical force."
In letter to Zeke Elliott, Todd Jones calls the parade incident "inappropriate and disturbing, and reflected a lack of respect for women."
In comment 13556089
T-Bone said:
Why? Either he's guilty or he isn't. And if he's guilty, the NFL policy is for him to be suspended six weeks. It's not an arbitrary number.
Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?
Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.
Impossible!
The Cowboys did their own internal investigation and he was cleared.
Like Francesa always says, don't underestimate the type of investigation the NFL can undertake if they so choose. They basically have their own branch of the FBI these days.
I don't think the Ray Rice thing happened because they didnt know of the evidence, but because they were so arrogant they thought they could suspend him the 2 and be done with it.
They obviously will NOT make the same mistake again. 6 games means they have the goods. Would be shocked if this is reduced and totally shocked if it's anything less than 4.
right now is let's say "entertaining" Link
- ( New Window
)
Giants as much as most people will. In the short term, especially game one, teams have been known to rally around the loss of a key player.
It hurts in the long term, but not necessarily in game one.
that meddling John Mara. Screw him!
In comment 13556174
arcarsenal said:
| One thing I don't really understand, though - how is the NFL finding evidence that the police didn't? If the league thinks they have the grounds to suspend him based on information they've found, why are there no charges against him?
As a Giants fan, I'd love for him to be suspended. I'm just always skeptical of the way the NFL handles this stuff.
Don't forget that there's a much higher burden for the police, they've got to put together enough evidence and witnesses to support formally charging him with a crime.
Whereas the NFL investigators can pay a few folks off and get enough evidence to know that he was involved, if not 'beyond a reasonable doubt'.
is going bananas! Some of them believe this was all initiated by John Mara.
Currently the comments range from:
"I think its only logical to boycott the Mara sisters movies moving forward because this is some shit."
to
"Meanwhile Eli the punk Manning commits FRAUD and the NFL doesn't give two shits.
Shows exactly what kind of good ol' boys club the NFL still is"
to
"Remember when Josh Brown beat his wife over years and only got 1 game?" Link
- ( New Window
)
Why are we even bothering playing tonight?
In comment 13556190
arcarsenal said:
| Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?
Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.
Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1.
after final roster cuts Sept 2 or somewhere along that date and ends after their Oct 22nd game vs Sf
Good stat on NFLN:
Cowboys offense with and without him in the lineup last year
With Without
Yards/play 6.2 5.4
Yards/rush 5.1 3.8
Rush play % 56 35.5
Pass play % 44 64.5
Passer rating 113.5 88.1
In comment 13556211
superspynyg said:
| In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?
Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.
Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1.
The vast majority of the damage Alfred Morris did against us was 5 years ago when half the league (including us) couldn't figure out how to stop the read option shit the Redskins were running.
Elliott is a far superior player right now. And don't forget that not everything is all honky-dory in Dallas OL land. Tyron Smith is having some back issues, Collins transition to RT isn't going that smoothly either.
Can't wait to beat the Pats.
In comment 13556205
jcn56 said:
| In comment 13556174 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
One thing I don't really understand, though - how is the NFL finding evidence that the police didn't? If the league thinks they have the grounds to suspend him based on information they've found, why are there no charges against him?
As a Giants fan, I'd love for him to be suspended. I'm just always skeptical of the way the NFL handles this stuff.
Don't forget that there's a much higher burden for the police, they've got to put together enough evidence and witnesses to support formally charging him with a crime.
Whereas the NFL investigators can pay a few folks off and get enough evidence to know that he was involved, if not 'beyond a reasonable doubt'.
That's true. I just feel like this is a really serious matter and if he really did the stuff the league seems to feel certain he did - this should go beyond just 6 games off of work. This should be something he's criminally charged with. If the NFL could find enough evidence, why can't the police?
...depend upon it.
But it ain't gonna be reduced to zero.
One game suspension is fine with me!
Think about the logic behind that? How can you explain the difference there?
4 is the minimum, but we'll see.
Hello, Roger? It's John. Good job. Thanks. My best to Jerry. Bye.
was how upset Chris Christie must be. I take great pleasure in that.
In comment 13556190
arcarsenal said:
| Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?
Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.
Ronnie Hillman?
In comment 13556243
pjcas18 said:
| In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?
Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.
Ronnie Hillman?
That's the guy I'm really
scared of.
In comment 13556248
micky said:
holy shit this narrative needs to stop, the Cowboys are by far the most suspended team in the league.
In comment 13556218
bceagle05 said:
holy shit, lmao
In comment 13556255
pjcas18 said:
| In comment 13556248 micky said:
Quote:
$$$$$
holy shit this narrative needs to stop, the Cowboys are by far the most suspended team in the league.
Well they are the team most likely to employ a piece of shit who is either a criminal or otherwise general asshole. So that would account for that statistic.
including references to the police finding no evidence('Hello Chief, this is JJ,you gotta look the other way on this. We need this guy cleared. Chief: Good as done, JJ!) Josh Brown, JMara conspiracy.
I guess 4 independent advisers were all at least recommended by JM, or JBrown got only 1 game(but was cut; wonder if JJ will do the same?
In comment 13556213
jestersdead said:
| after final roster cuts Sept 2 or somewhere along that date and ends after their Oct 22nd game vs Sf
Good stat on NFLN:
Cowboys offense with and without him in the lineup last year
With Without
Yards/play 6.2 5.4
Yards/rush 5.1 3.8
Rush play % 56 35.5
Pass play % 44 64.5
Passer rating 113.5 88.1
That no where near paints an accurate picture there are many variables that need to be addressed.
Time/team/situations/score/defense/etc.
But yea he's good
In comment 13556216
arcarsenal said:
| In comment 13556211 superspynyg said:
Quote:
In comment 13556190 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Is anyone else going to remind BBI about McFadden/Morris or ...?
Neither guy is nearly as talented as Elliott. Yes, we can acknowledge that and still understand that beating them won't be a "gimmie" Week 1.
Morris has had a lot of success agai to us without the Dallas line. But this still is good news for games 1.
The vast majority of the damage Alfred Morris did against us was 5 years ago when half the league (including us) couldn't figure out how to stop the read option shit the Redskins were running.
Elliott is a far superior player right now. And don't forget that not everything is all honky-dory in Dallas OL land. Tyron Smith is having some back issues, Collins transition to RT isn't going that smoothly either.
Also yesterday on NFL network, the scroll said 'Sean Lee had a hamstring injury. Thought to be minor.'
M
May not be much but another little thing!
In comment 13556237
bceagle05 said:
Yeah, especially after he spent money on a new gameday outfit:
| was how upset Chris Christie must be. I take great pleasure in that.
In comment 13556161
Kyle in NY said:
| the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.
Sending a message it's time to grow up
Amazing you are rationalizing this because "you'll always appreciate what he did for Ohio State" and " he needs to grow up"...
He's a POS who has been getting away with this crap his whole life because he happens to be a great football player..
In comment 13556300
JCin332 said:
| In comment 13556161 Kyle in NY said:
Quote:
the bar fight, the thing with the girl at St. patrick's day.
Sending a message it's time to grow up
Amazing you are rationalizing this because "you'll always appreciate what he did for Ohio State" and " he needs to grow up"...
He's a POS who has been getting away with this crap his whole life because he happens to be a great football player..
Relax, I'm not rationalizing anything. I think his actions have been deplorable.
In comment 13556282
bceagle05 said:
not in the first 6 games he won't (pending appeal).
I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:
|Hey at least he stands during the anthem!
bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply
Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.
If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.
Like some others said on one of the other threads, I'm happy for this to see how Dak plays without the Ewok. Me thinks he won't look as good. But I'm genuinely interested to see what Daks made of now.
In comment 13556237
bceagle05 said:
| was how upset Chris Christie must be. I take great pleasure in that.
Haha well said
as FURIOUS as anyone has ever seen him. This guy has done more to embarrass the NFL then almost any other owner combined. How many criminals is this guy going to employ. Signing Greg Hardy is inexcusable. Now saying that there was no evidence and he is furious. How this "man" ended up in the HOF is beyond me.
young as he is and having multiple incidents, you winder how long before he gets a 1year suspension. Obviously this was not a 1 time incident. The man has issues. This will not stop until he gets help.
in the 90s. Jerry has been nothing but a detriment to his team winning and an embarrassment to the league...but he's in the Hall of Fame. The definition of buying your way in..
Any further violations...
They must have a boatload of evidence
In comment 13556323
trueblueinpw said:
| Like some others said on one of the other threads, I'm happy for this to see how Dak plays without the Ewok. Me thinks he won't look as good. But I'm genuinely interested to see what Daks made of now.
First 2 weeks...
- Giants secondary
- Broncos secondary
Best 2 defenses in 2016 in fewest passing TDs and QB rating.
In comment 13556186
NYBEN1963 said:
| They still have some very good and very capable backs.Alfred Morris has been a thorn in our ass since his days with the Redskins and Darren McFadden is also a good RB.
Heard yesterday on the Sirius NFL channel (forgot who) that Morris isn't even assured a roster spot.
In comment 13556332
bigbluewreckingcrew25 said:
| as FURIOUS as anyone has ever seen him. This guy has done more to embarrass the NFL then almost any other owner combined. How many criminals is this guy going to employ. Signing Greg Hardy is inexcusable. Now saying that there was no evidence and he is furious. How this "man" ended up in the HOF is beyond me.
We all actually saw the evidence against Greg Hardy AND he was actually found guilty of the charges, but that didn't stop Jerruh from signing him.
Basically long story short... Jerry's full of shit.
is cut, the guy BBI'ers will call a world beater is Ronnie Hillman.
That's the way we roll.
In comment 13556364
RinR said:
Here:
from the NFL about the process they went through, the 3rd parties they consulted and the evidence they found and tell me this is unwarranted or because of John Mara.
Cowboys fans are in denial (and I don't mean a river in Egypt). if the NFL went through this level of investigation into Brady they would have avoided that PR debacle.
Also I love how this is labeled "confidential" and now plastered all over the internet. Link
- ( New Window
)
will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS
In comment 13556396
lester said:
| will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS
All you need to do with these people is ask them what happened in 2016. They lost to us two times with him.
is the name of the show scott bayless is on and what time is it on. I would love to hear his comments.
Pretty sure I cut off John Mara in traffic last week, the hitmen are probably already on their way to my place.
In comment 13556396
lester said:
| will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS
Who gives a shit? 1 - 0 is 1 - 0, 16 games in the regular seasons and wins are hard to get.
I don't give even a tiny pebble of shit what anyone, not a fan, not a player, not a talking head, no one has to say after week 1 if the Giants win.
In comment 13556402
mitch300 said:
| is the name of the show scott bayless is on and what time is it on. I would love to hear his comments.
Why would you want to listen to that blathering idiot?
In comment 13556310
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:
Quote:
Hey at least he stands during the anthem!
bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply
Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.
If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.
Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win.
agree he is an idiot. That's why I don't watch his show or know when it is on. I would love to hear him have to dis a Cowboy.
"he never had the makings of a varsity Athlete "
In comment 13556396
lester said:
| will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS
And...who cares? It's still a win. They can piss and moan all they want...it won't change a thing.
In comment 13556410
mitch300 said:
He's on suicide watch currently.
comparison. While I agree if he was still a great player, he would be signed. However, I think people look these off field issues differently than someone dissing on the country every single week on the sidelines just prior to Kickoff.
In comment 13556436
est1986 said:
| In comment 13556410 mitch300 said:
Quote:
LOL
.
He's on suicide watch currently.
On Facebook trying to act likes its not a big deal lol.
I dont know when or where he is on. And had no idea Bayless was a Cowboys ball washer. He is unlistenable to me.
In comment 13556425
Keith said:
| In comment 13556310 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:
Quote:
Hey at least he stands during the anthem!
bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply
Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.
If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.
Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win.
No, it wasn't that simple. He went to prison, paid a debt to society, and ADMITTED HIS WRONGDOING, bold/underline that last part, and tried to make amends with action/volunteerism. And even then, teams weren't lining up for him. He took a back up job for little money and Lurie was still hesitant. Last I checked Kaepernick doesn't believe his actions are wrong, and continues to double-down.
In comment 13556396
lester said:
| will hear is that this guy wasnt playing.....BS
Just ask how him playing would of stopped the 40+ we are going to put up on that sorry ass defense
In comment 13556480
allstarjim said:
| In comment 13556425 Keith said:
Quote:
In comment 13556310 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
I know this is in jest, it is a good example of the situation with Kaep being unemployed:
Quote:
Hey at least he stands during the anthem!
bceagle05 : 1:11 pm : link : reply
Zeke after his suspension will be employed by the Dallas Cowboys even though he's accused of abusing women. Why? Because he's a damn good football player.
If Kaep was still a damn good football player, he'd be employed too.
Yep. Look no further than Michael Vick. Guy was enemy #1, did jail time, had animal rights activists following him around and fighting every step of the way. Yet he found work in the NFL after prison. Why? Because teams felt like he can help them win.
No, it wasn't that simple. He went to prison, paid a debt to society, and ADMITTED HIS WRONGDOING, bold/underline that last part, and tried to make amends with action/volunteerism. And even then, teams weren't lining up for him. He took a back up job for little money and Lurie was still hesitant. Last I checked Kaepernick doesn't believe his actions are wrong, and continues to double-down.
Thats not the point. I'm certainly not trying to compare Kaep to Vick. Kaep did nothing wrong(other than bad decisions that don't look good). Vick is a vile human being. The point is that the NFL will forgive and forget and will always give you another chance if you are good enough. Kaep is not. Vick was.
just how many Cowpukes fans believe that John Mara is behind this suspension. The amount of shared delusion among them is un-freaking-believable.
In comment 13556513
NorwoodWideRight said:
It's not John Mara. It's the man pulling Mara's strings that's behind all this.
| just how many Cowpukes fans believe that John Mara is behind this suspension. The amount of shared delusion among them is un-freaking-believable.
In comment 13556513
NorwoodWideRight said:
| just how many Cowpukes fans believe that John Mara is behind this suspension. The amount of shared delusion among them is un-freaking-believable.
People believe what they want to believe.
On the eve of his HOF induction, only to have it marred by Zeke's suspension, a few hours later - In Old West they used to say "live by the gun, die by the gun"
https://sportsdaydfw.imgix.net/1502470004-NS_18cowspregame6.jpg?q=50&auto=format&w=800