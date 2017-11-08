New York Giants - Pittsburgh Steelers Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2017 10:05 pm : 8/11/2017 10:05 pm ...

Backup AcidTest : 8/11/2017 10:09 pm : link OL and DBs were not encouraging.



After the starters, my guess is they keep Jones, Fluker, and Bisnowaty.



5th CB may not be on the roster.



Powe is probably in the lead for the sixth WR, assuming they keep six.



Smith is definitely in the lead for the #2 QB.

Chad Wheeler seemed to have rough outings TommytheElephant : 8/11/2017 10:09 pm : link Starting with his reps vs the 1s in practice

Looked really really stiff tonight

I don't understand why keep smith or Johnson TommytheElephant : 8/11/2017 10:12 pm : link If the unthinkable should happen - the season is a wrap anyway

Why can't we put Webb in conversation as the backup?

Does Geno Smith really give us a better shot? Not having seen Webb in the regular season I can't make that determination

Although he has more time in the system Mike in NY : 8/11/2017 10:12 pm : link Johnson seems far behind Smith or Webb when it comes to execution. Thankfully no injuries to key players.

But they have had great practices Kivorka : 8/11/2017 10:12 pm : link .

We won the game. ZGiants98 : 8/11/2017 10:13 pm : link No injuries. The end.

three more games...it very well could be the case if they feel good about webb who should see more time. it def could happen if they feel good about webb after next three games plus they want the roster spot to keep an additional WR, DL, or DB

Some good things Bluesbreaker : 8/11/2017 10:14 pm : link Adams Ellison both looked good no one stood out

at WR . Line was ok not much to go on .

Defense was ready . But to me the Steelers had better depth

almost across the board .

Didn't see any injuries Webb got his feet wet . Were still

allergic to the end zone ..

So Josh Johnson can't play. Don't need to see him ever again. Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/11/2017 10:16 pm : link Maybe bromley can.

Want to see a lot more of rudolph.

The one play out of Tomlinson was eye opening.

Don't remember seeing anything out of Avery Moss.

Webb looked better than any developmental QB here in the past.

TE's looked good.



All in all pretty encouraged

Is it just me wonderback : 8/11/2017 10:18 pm : link Or does it seem like everybody we play in these exhibition games blitzes the shit out of our third string players in the end of these games? I mean, what does that prove. You'd never be able to get away with that crap in a regular season game

Overall kennyd : 8/11/2017 10:19 pm : link pretty happy. No injuries!

*more preseason to go but I think we know who our 3 QBs are.

*OL still needs work but Flowers looked better

*VERY excited about the starting D. Collins was already a beast

*The TE decision is going to be very interesting. A very different story from last year.

*Several of the draft picks were pretty impressive. I liked what I saw from Tomlinson a lot.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2017 10:26 pm : 72 of Pittsburgh's 102 net passing yards came on two plays - where Blake got beat by Hamilton.

Webb has a gun and a really smooth and effortless delivery Marty in Albany : 8/11/2017 10:33 pm : link He gets the ball to the receivers accurately and on time.

I was impressed that he could run to his left well enough to get out of bounds.



He has a bit of elusiveness back there. I'm impressed with his poise.

Berhe Giantfootball025 : 8/11/2017 10:34 pm : link looked bad. Almost like he was playing tentative. He used to play like a heat seeking missile. Maybe the concussions got to him. The backups and potential players who are going to be cut looked bad. But, the starters minus Johnson I was very pleased with. The D is going to be a real problem. The OL just needs to be decent and this is going to be a very good team.

Landon Collins is other-wordly. BigBlueWhale : 8/11/2017 10:35 pm : link I almost have to pinch myself because it appears likely he's gotten even better than he was last year. It's my firm belief that a great SS, while not considered a premium position, can make the biggest impact of any position on D because they are unblocked in the center of the action on every play.



There's really nothing you can do about a SS playing at this level. He's going to light you up.

I want to BigBlueWhale : 8/11/2017 10:38 pm : link see more of Jerome Lane, too.

Lots to digest Joey in VA : 8/11/2017 10:41 pm : link Clearly Johnson isn't the #2 but he may be a #2. There's a reason he's bounced around in a marginal backup capacity for this long, he's just not very good. He can throw the ball, he has athleticism but this system appears to be too much for him. Two years in and he looks like a HS QB who doesn't understand his offense. He knows a route or two but if it's not open he turtles and the play is over.



Webb has a quick release, looks decisive, fundamentally looked OK at first glance but he has no time as all the QBs faced. Defenses are ahead, timing and rhythm takes reps and these guys don't get live ones so this is expected but I think Webb showed a live arm, good pocket awareness and good athleticism.



John Jerry is a train wreck, I'm not sure how or why we paid him to come back and how he's so far ahead Fluker aside from Fluker's really really lazy play at times. At least he's tough to move, but Jerry seems to be on roller skates and he was actually playing well down the stretch last year. I don't see anything from our 3 OGs, no push, no stout pass pro, no nasty, no anything they all seemed lazy and disinterested.



Chad Wheeler....oof. Too slow out of his stance and he panics when he thinks he's beaten and starts to lunge which makes thing worse. He's getting zero initial hand punch or jolt at the snap and he's getting eaten up and walked backward easily by smaller twitchier players. If he sees the field this year we are in big big trouble.



The OL as a whole was just dreadful save for Perkins one 8 yarder and one run by Darkwa. The entire group looks overmatched and confused, it could be game 1 rust but it was a jail break snap to snap, there was no cohesion, no clear assignment on inside blitzes and whiffs all over the field. McAdoo had better talk to Mr. Solari and figure this out or we're in for a long season on offense again.

Marty in Albany Marty866b : 8/11/2017 10:44 pm : link You are so right. We need a power back for short yardage. It is a glaring weakness. We need to run the ball well if we want to go places but if we can't convert short yardage it could be a long season. I hope one shakes loose from someone. I like Darkwa but i don't see the fit on this team with Gallman on it.

for those Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2017 10:47 pm : knocking Donte Deayon, DRC did not play and Deayon was the starting nickel CB.

Joey B in ALB : 8/11/2017 10:48 pm : link I focused on Flowers tonight - solely.



He looked really fuckin good. You notice his lower half is leaned up but his base is still thick? Hips and thighs aren't suffering. His footwork is well improved and his kick and dig are are lightning off the snap. He gives, then attacks in PP. Good depth, excellent punch and his power is awesome once the breastplate is engaged. Very encouraging.



Run game is another thing and will be augmented by extra personnel strong left or on counters with the new TEs.



Interested in your thoughts.

Temp Smith has impressive joeinpa : 8/11/2017 10:50 pm : link Arm talent.

Good thoughts Joey in VA BigBlueWhale : 8/11/2017 10:51 pm : link I do not want to gloss over the OL issues either. Eli is a pocket passer and extreme pressure will bother him even though he has a quick release. As you said - nothing from the G's and Richburg looked weak again, too.



Pugh sounds like a lockerroom lawyer. Solari is apparently always preaching "finish" but these guys do the exact opposite. Make light contact and stop. We have to be the weakest interior in the NFL. No nasty, I concur.

Also agree BigBlueWhale : 8/11/2017 10:53 pm : link on Flowers. He looked like he was using proper technique. Knee bend allowed footwork allowed punch.

I felt Johnson was horrible, Smith was better gtt350 : 8/11/2017 10:54 pm : link Webb looks like the goods.

Ellison could be Bavaro lite, excellent showing

Tomlinson had a good night

I wonder how Reese feels about this Oline now? Simms11 : 8/11/2017 11:17 pm : link I'll give it till game 3, however, Reese needs to possibly consider a trade. Oline needs tons of work. They just do not look strong or get any push. Could this be the worst Oline in the league?

Both kickers looked good...... Simms11 : 8/11/2017 11:33 pm : link I give the early lead to Rosas with a 52 yarder that would have been good from 60!

Or kennyd : 8/11/2017 11:33 pm : link force him to be a Browns or Jets fan somehow?

. arcarsenal : 8/11/2017 11:43 pm : link Defense is going to be monster. When Harrison is in the middle, you literally cannot run there. He just swallows up space and there's nowhere to go. The man is a wrecking ball.



Landon Collins is going to make a strong case as the best SS in football this year. This is going to be an elite defense if we can stay relatively healthy.



Offense, obviously everyone's keyed in on the OL - tonight didn't inspire a ton of confidence. But I did think Flowers' technique was pretty sound for the most part and he held his own in pass pro on most occasions. The interior broke down a few times and Hart got beat as well. Most of the backups looked a bit green.



That said - none of our top 3 WR's played. Our QB didn't play. Eli is going to be much better at reading defenses pre-snap, he's going to have a better feel for what he's seeing and he'll know where to go with the ball much better than Johnson or Smith do. I'm nowhere near panic mode yet.



It was nice to see some fullback play. I missed those leak outs that we used to run with guys like Hyno and Hedgecock. Having a lead blocker also helped pave a little road for Perkins on the 4th down conversion.



Said it in the other thread - but I think Ellison was a find. He's not going to become Martellus 2.0, but I think Reese saw the same thing in that you had a guy who was mostly heralded for his blocking but was stuck behind a superior pass catcher (Rudolph) and may have just needed a chance somewhere else.



Obviously we all have high hopes for Engram, but I have a sneaking suspicion that Ellison is going to wind up being an important part of this team.



I thought Gallman showed a little something. There were a couple occasions where he had nowhere to go and turned a negative into a positive. He's not a very big guy but he runs hard and fights for extra yardage.



Positives and negatives - it's just one preseason game. Worth noting some things but also not worth getting too crazy about them either.

The defense look ready.. prdave73 : 8/11/2017 11:47 pm : link Offense was underwhelming like always under Mac. The playcalling very vanilla. Oline is the weakest position in this team, and in the Nfl it's probably the most important. My biggest fear is this Oline will not allow this offense that's full of weapons succeed. Bright spot in the offense, Webb. Liked what I saw.

. arcarsenal : 8/11/2017 11:50 pm : link I don't think this is the time to critique the playcalling - we used 3 backup QB's, none of our starting WR's played. We obviously weren't going to dig deep into the playbook here. This was just about reps and basic evaluation.

Giants need OL . . . . TC : 8/11/2017 11:56 pm : link some bigger RB's. Maybe pick one up after the cuts. TE's look good. Plenty of talent at WR. Surprised Lane and Keeon Johnson look like they can play a little. Some teams are going to do well from Giants' cuts this season. Shane Smith looks like he can play in this league, but if it's at the expense of a Giants TE, I don't think it should be here.



Josh Johnson was a mess. Really looked rattled.





I didn't think Wheeler did that bad of a job. barens : 12:11 am : link There were a few times he got beat, by Aurthor Moats, but he had some good series that made me think he can turn into a pretty good left tackle.

Things that popped watching the game... Torrag : 12:28 am : link *Landon Collins gives me a woody.



*Richburg got blown 3 yards off the ball and right into Perkins who his man then tackled for a loss. Yeah I know his hand got hurt last year. He's always had trouble with power players going back to college and it's been his MO as a pro as well.



*Bromley's steady progression continues. He's gotten better every year and played well.



*Ellison is going to be a welcome addition in both the run and pass games.



*If his O-line wasn't shit Geno could have won this game for us. I liked what I saw from him except for the one throw he wishes he had back. Josh Johnson blows, he always has. Webb has potential, he has a chance to be Eli's successor if the timing works out.



*None of the RB's showed much. Gallman does run with good pop and is tough to take down. Unimpressive outing though for our backfield as a whole.



*Rudolph opened some eyes and Deayon may have closed some with that fumble.



I couldn't watch the game due to a conflict SGMen : 1:05 am : link But from what I've read, it seemed like the defense was pretty damn good the first half. As should be expected.

I'll tell you what, if J. Bromley is a PLAYER this year, an upgrade to J. Hankins, this DL is clearly top 3, I don't care whose is exactly #1 but we are right there.



Let keep looking for good health and improvement next week.



Flowers had a solid game big_blue : 1:17 am : link He looks like a LT

I thought Tomlinson... Ed A. : 3:01 am : link and Bisnowaty had pretty good games. I watched them both and they did well for the first game. Both could use some further development, however they are keepers.

I wasn't impressed by literally one thing Josh Johnson did. shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:25 am : link Geno Smith is always gonna be Geno Smith... upper echelon arm with a lower echelon head. He mixed some great throws with a pair of mind-numbingly stupid picks. The season is over if Eli gets hurt for an extended period of time anyway, so they might as well let Webb compete for the backup job and save themselves the roster space.



- Flowers and Pugh were solid, but the other 3 o-linemen suffered rather bad breakdowns.



- Someone mentioned upthread that they looked like they could use a power back. That might be true.



- 1st string D was excellent, although I was shocked by how many guys actually played and dismayed by Collins being in the game so long. One thing I've learned watching these meaningless games is if given the option of looking good or staying healthy, I'd choose health each time. Bromley made some nice plays early.



- Rosas handling the pressure of his first game was a good sign.



- I'd like to see Travis Rudolph get the first crack at returns next week.



- For all the talk about LaCosse, I was surprised he entered the game so late. The TEs as a whole were mostly nondescript (due to the offense), although Ellison caught the ball well.

I thought Powe looked pretty good. I want to see more of him. Ira : 5:55 am : link I was disappointed in the o-line - each year we get hype about how it's improved and each year it really isn't.



I guess the Giants were right about Ellison being underused in MN. When he was signed, I thought we overpaid. Last night it looked like I was wrong.



Even with the pick, Geno was better than Josh.



We better pray that our d stays healthy. Our O isn't as improved as advertised.

OL Nomad Crow on the Madison : 6:07 am : link As long as the middle of the OL gets blown back, we are going to struggle. It almost doesn't matter how Flowers and Hart play if Pugh, Richburg, and Jerry are not stout at the POA.

The Steelers were the perfect opponent. George from PA : 6:09 am : link Their tough front 7 and 3-4 allignment gave the OL the test they needed.



Biggest encouragement was Flowers who held up pretty well. Richburg is turning into a disappointment, He has no more excuses. The right side is still a ? But I do see improvemernt and the backups have potential but no way near ready...so I still want a veteran Tackle and G\Center for at least back up. The OL is still a risk to ruin the year.



Only reason I see to keep 3 QBs is to run the scout team in practice keeping Webb to concentrate on the Giants offense. Johnson and Geno are not better then Webb.



Nothing to say about the defense other then to warn the league to watch out. I was hoping to see more from our FS, but seen enough from Goodson to see he is improvement and DL is set to dominate. The 4/5 corners are improvements. The defense is stacked.



The FBs are nothing special.... If their lead blocking is not far superior to Ellison....why bother. I rather keep him to lead block.... With Engram....will create a ton of options.



Love the new kicker....he past the test. I felt more comfortable with him kicking the 52 yarder then any prevouos kicker we had.



I am now outwarding rooting for Rudolph....liked the kick return, seems to be in the right places combine that with Lewis bonehead play in end zone...as the 6th WR, give me smarts over explosiveness anytime.



I liked what I saw from the RBs.



Like McAdoo said, plenty of tape to improve, no injuries.

I don't know what most of you section125 : 6:24 am : link saw to say the oline was bad, Except for Richburg getting blown backwards. The starters were is, two series? You can judge how ell the played on two series?



The only thing that mattered was if Flowers should improvement and B said he looked good. Hart seemed to hold his own.



What the second and third team oline did is really unimportant.



Red Zone offense still looks like crap.

Game Observations Rick in Dallas : 6:44 am : link TJ Watt is the real deal. Steelers must be excited about Watts.

Still nervous that our OL will generate no push in the run game.

Happy that we had no injuries in the game.

Collins is a beast.

Ellison looks like a good pickup in free agency. We will need his blocking to bolster the OL.

Not impressed with Johnson at QB.

Liked what I saw from Tomlinson and Bisnowaty.

Finally, our defense has a chance to be top 3 in the NFL this year.

Run game was decent with the #1s RobCarpenter : 7:26 am : link The problem, as others have said, is Johnson was the worst player on the field yesterday. Webb looked like he has the feet and decision making skills to be a NFL QB someday. Johnson should maybe get one more game and then get cut. Webb needs more reps in preseason games.

In the time the starting O-Line was in the game... M.S. : 7:34 am : link

...I thought their pass blocking was pretty darn good.



Run game is another matter.

Impressed by Wynn, Tomlinson, Munson jeff57 : 7:42 am : link Liked the way Webb performed for the most part. Saw flashes from Gallman. Johnson was terrible. OL run blocking still inconsistent. Was not impressed with Blake.

I said this on another thread Dave on the UWS : 7:46 am : link Run blocking and in general going against a 3-4 is very different than what they practice against. For a zone blocking scheme they didn't play with cohesion. My biggest issue was with Richburg being pushed backwards by the nose tackle. It's always been a problem and if he wants a new contract he better figure it out. Johnson's PUTRID play made the pass blocking look MUCH worse than it was.

I would LOVE to see more of Webb. I like how he carries himself, his poise he commands the huddle and the physical sills are all there. Sadly don't think that's the plan and Mac doesn't impress me as someone who will make that radical a departure from the plan (3 QBs)

Oh, and jeff57 : 7:48 am : link T.J. Watt is going to give his brother a run for sack leader.

The starting O-line did not look good and they all showed Jimmy Googs : 7:52 am : link their warts. They looked in many respects...like last year. Shocking huh?



The backup O-line looked like guys who back up players that are better than them which is a bit scary.



Josh Johnson has no right to take away one snap from Webb's development this summer....

I was encouraged by what I saw George : 7:57 am : link I don't fret about the 4th quarters of preseason games; i'm more interested in the 1st.



What i saw was a team that is ready defensively to start the regular season right now. The offense, always behind the defense at this time of year, is trying to pin down the depth chart pecking order behind the 1s. This is how it's supposed to work in a perfect world.



BJ Goodson played well while he was in there and because of that the first team D dominated at all three levels. Pass protection wasn't bad. Ellison and Adams made some nice plays from the TE position. The kicking and coverage teams did well; punt returns, not so much.



In my mind, the QB situation clarified itself: Josh Johnson looked uncomfortable from the beginning, but Geno Smith showed some awareness. Davis Webb has some skill. I see the latter two serving as Eli's back-ups, and Johnson moving on to help another team.



The defense looks SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:02 am : link like they're in mid-season form.



Ellison is going to be a contributor.



Johnson & Geno...well, if Eli goes down, the season is FUBAR.





2 players PaulN : 8:59 am : link That need to be cut are Johnson at QB, he stinks, and Lewis at WR, he will never make a big catch, get him out of here, we have way too many better options to waste time with him, I don't understand the fascination with him, he never shows up in a game, never makes the catch, dropped an easy TD pass from Johnson. Johnson is incapable of going through his progression, if the first play is not there then he is incapable of making the second or third read, that is the definition of a QB that will never make it in the NFL.

PaulN I agree mushroom : 9:05 am : link Going by this game alone. Nassib looked better than Johnson. Lewis reminds me of Ruben Randle, intriguing talent but just not football smart.

It's pre season game so very little can really be taken away from this micky : 9:22 am : link Esp. It being very first. Individual play, though flowers looked better technique wise as said from few that know the position..cant really be sold on improvement really til the real bullets fly on 10th.



Eye test..defense looks good as was...but again, the 10th will reveal truth as will several games worth.



Ol concerns..based on last year still a concern to me and can keep a "potential" good offense to minimal and hinderance to overall goals, imo

Amazing.... Doomster : 9:38 am : link We all saw the same game, and yet the comments about the OL, it seems like there were two different games watched....