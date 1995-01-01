Biggest surprise last night ? gidiefor : Mod : 10:37 am : 10:37 am For me it was Devon Taylor. He has looked so vanilla in practice - and just like that makes a big play

The offensive line Gman11 : 10:41 am : link still stinks. Everybody mentions the pass blocking (which was nothing to write home about), but the run blocking ... well, looked a lot like last year.

That was a nice play and you can clearly see Jimmy Googs : 10:41 am : link a part of the defensive coaching plans.



I think our Defense is going to have to learn how to score TDs though when they get their hands on the ball. Certainly cannot rely on the offense to get into the end zone...

Least surprising thing is all of the .... Crispino : 10:41 am : link BBI dumbasses who think the season is over because there was spotty play by the offensive line. "Same old same old."

Jesus, it's exhausting.

Josh johnson George : 10:42 am : link I thought he'd be more decisive than he was.

I'm still not convinced Devon Taylor makes the squad. barens : 10:44 am : link That was an athletic interception, but I wasn't so impressed with his get off or his lack of power.



Plus, we are so deep at defensive end, are we going to keep 6? JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Okwara, Moss and Taylor?

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:46 am : : 10:46 am : link Agree with comments here.



I expected Josh Johnson to at least be somewhat servicable... (aka Jeff Rutledge). He looks like he should be out of the NFL.



Ellison is a better receiver than I thought. Bromley on defensive side of the ball was a pleasant surprise.

RE: I'm still not convinced Devon Taylor makes the squad. Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:46 am : : 10:46 am : link

Quote: That was an athletic interception, but I wasn't so impressed with his get off or his lack of power.



Plus, we are so deep at defensive end, are we going to keep 6? JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Okwara, Moss and Taylor?



Agree. And Wynn put pressure on him last night. In comment 13557799 barens said:Agree. And Wynn put pressure on him last night.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am : : 10:47 am : link How low of an opinion did McAdoo have of Ryan Nassib to keep Josh Johnson over him this offseason?

Goodson ChicagoMarty : 10:49 am : link looks like he can play at MIKE. Hunter looks like he can be a backup corner. Munson was all over the place. I want to see more of him



Wheeler and Biz both got burned a lot. They may be a little over hyped on this site to date.



Brett Jones has to snap better than that.



Powe looked like the real deal at wr

RE: RE: I'm still not convinced Devon Taylor makes the squad. BillT : 10:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 13557799 barens said:





Quote:





That was an athletic interception, but I wasn't so impressed with his get off or his lack of power.



Plus, we are so deep at defensive end, are we going to keep 6? JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Okwara, Moss and Taylor?







Agree. And Wynn put pressure on him last night.

I think JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Okwara, and Moss are locks. Taylor is the 6th if he makes it which is certainly possible. 6 DE, 4 DT, 6 LB, 5 CB, 4 S is 25 defensive players. In comment 13557805 Eric from BBI said:I think JPP, Vernon, Wynn, Okwara, and Moss are locks. Taylor is the 6th if he makes it which is certainly possible. 6 DE, 4 DT, 6 LB, 5 CB, 4 S is 25 defensive players.

JoshJohnson Reale01 : 10:52 am : link Did not expect him to be good, but he was really bad. Very much a deer in the headlights. Geno and Webb showed a lot more poise.I would not be surprised to see Webb's reps increase soon.



I think it may play out like this:

Game 2: Eli, Geno, Johnson (last chance Texaco)

Game 3: Eli, Geno, Webb

Game 4: Geno, Webb (Eli may play a series at the start)

RE: Jay Bromley. AcidTest : 10:53 am : link

Quote: .



^This. Bromley was the biggest surprise. Also thought Munson played well. He had more range than I thought, and we are not loaded at LB. In comment 13557806 Ten Ton Hammer said:^This. Bromley was the biggest surprise. Also thought Munson played well. He had more range than I thought, and we are not loaded at LB.

RE: Least surprising thing is all of the .... Gman11 : 10:56 am : link

Quote: BBI dumbasses who think the season is over because there was spotty play by the offensive line. "Same old same old."

Jesus, it's exhausting.



And the dumbasses who year after year keep saying "It's only preseason." when the first team offensive linemen stink up the place against a defensive line with maybe two starters playing. In comment 13557792 Crispino said:And the dumbasses who year after year keep saying "It's only preseason." when the first team offensive linemen stink up the place against a defensive line with maybe two starters playing.

Depth at wr, te and d-line are really strong larryflower37 : 10:59 am : link And there are going to be some tough cuts.



Opposite side depth at RB and secondary are nonexistent.

Coming in to this game, from what I had read the secondary sounded deep and strong. It was really disappointing.



Also We do not have a stud RB, I hope Perkins becomes that but no one seems to hit holes hard.

RE: Depth at wr, te and d-line are really strong BigBlueShock : 11:03 am : link

Quote: And there are going to be some tough cuts.



Opposite side depth at RB and secondary are nonexistent.

Coming in to this game, from what I had read the secondary sounded deep and strong. It was really disappointing.



Also We do not have a stud RB, I hope Perkins becomes that but no one seems to hit holes hard.

Hit holes hard? What holes? You cannot blame Perkins for not hitting the holes hard when he was getting tackled in the backfield In comment 13557829 larryflower37 said:Hit holes hard? What holes? You cannot blame Perkins for not hitting the holes hard when he was getting tackled in the backfield

Surprising only because this was the first 11 on 11 game action pganut : 11:04 am : link But Landon Collins looks ready, right now. No dropoff from the run he put together last season and looked ready to dominate.



Disappointed in Lewis. Poor situational awareness, and he has regressed into an almost exclusive body catcher. Not a good sign from him, although I hope Powe continues his ascent and provides a serviceable threat in his stead.

RE: Goodson adamg : 11:09 am : link

Quote: looks like he can play at MIKE. Hunter looks like he can be a backup corner. Munson was all over the place. I want to see more of him



Wheeler and Biz both got burned a lot. They may be a little over hyped on this site to date.



Brett Jones has to snap better than that.



Powe looked like the real deal at wr



Agree with all these. Also thought Shane Smith made a compelling case. In comment 13557811 ChicagoMarty said:Agree with all these. Also thought Shane Smith made a compelling case.

Roger Lewis geemanfan : 11:12 am : link Doing everything he can not to make the roster.

RE: RE: Depth at wr, te and d-line are really strong larryflower37 : 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13557829 larryflower37 said:





Quote:





And there are going to be some tough cuts.



Opposite side depth at RB and secondary are nonexistent.

Coming in to this game, from what I had read the secondary sounded deep and strong. It was really disappointing.



Also We do not have a stud RB, I hope Perkins becomes that but no one seems to hit holes hard.





Hit holes hard? What holes? You cannot blame Perkins for not hitting the holes hard when he was getting tackled in the backfield y



Fair enough but I still feel they run tentatively. It might be because of the constant push backwards but no one seems aggressive. In comment 13557837 BigBlueShock said:Fair enough but I still feel they run tentatively. It might be because of the constant push backwards but no one seems aggressive.

RE: Surprising only because this was the first 11 on 11 game action Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:14 am : : 11:14 am : link

Quote: But Landon Collins looks ready, right now. No dropoff from the run he put together last season and looked ready to dominate.



Disappointed in Lewis. Poor situational awareness, and he has regressed into an almost exclusive body catcher. Not a good sign from him, although I hope Powe continues his ascent and provides a serviceable threat in his stead.



Yeah, I kept yelling at the TV, "OK, get Collins out of the game." In comment 13557841 pganut said:Yeah, I kept yelling at the TV, "OK, get Collins out of the game."

RE: Roger Lewis Klaatu : 11:22 am : link

Quote: Doing everything he can not to make the roster.



Absolutely.



On the other hand, I thought Darius Powe was doing everything he could to make it.



And not really a surprise, because I figured him for the PS in my initial roster projection, but I thought Keeon Johnson had a good night. In comment 13557853 geemanfan said:Absolutely.On the other hand, I thought Darius Powe was doing everything he could to make it.And not really a surprise, because I figured him for the PS in my initial roster projection, but I thought Keeon Johnson had a good night.

Just a reminder to those who thought we should be dominating Marty in Albany : 11:35 am : link the Steelers. They finished last season 11-5 just like us.

They have talented players just like us.



Sure the Giants wanted to beat the Steelers, but a major focus of the coaching staff was to compare players who were competing for roster spots by testing their limits.



Let's talk about testing. For most purposes testing to failure is the standard procedure. Allowing players to stay in the game until they fail, rather than replacing them when they are merely playing poorly, is IMO, the quickest way to evaluate their abilities

RE: ... santacruzom : 11:36 am : link

Quote: How low of an opinion did McAdoo have of Ryan Nassib to keep Josh Johnson over him this offseason?



And from what I've read, Nassib played really well the other night. In comment 13557807 Eric from BBI said:And from what I've read, Nassib played really well the other night.

RE: JoshJohnson GeofromNJ : 11:47 am : link

Quote: Did not expect him to be good, but he was really bad. Very much a deer in the headlights. Geno and Webb showed a lot more poise.I would not be surprised to see Webb's reps increase soon.



I think it may play out like this:

Game 2: Eli, Geno, Johnson (last chance Texaco)

Game 3: Eli, Geno, Webb

Game 4: Geno, Webb (Eli may play a series at the start)

I would not be surprised if next week we still don't see Eli. I think we'll see a lot of Webb, then Smith, and very little of Johnson. In comment 13557819 Reale01 said:I would not be surprised if next week we still don't see Eli. I think we'll see a lot of Webb, then Smith, and very little of Johnson.

Depth at WR? XBRONX : 11:51 am : link Who is the clear number 4 WR? And based on what?

RE: Roger Lewis viggie : 11:55 am : link

Quote: Doing everything he can not to make the roster.

Same thought . Mental breakdowns , dropped balls ,ect In comment 13557853 geemanfan said:Same thought . Mental breakdowns , dropped balls ,ect

Two more injury free weeks to go! GMen23 : 11:56 am : link I’ve optimistically said all spring, this team can only get derailed by major injuries or lack of improvement in the offensive line. Sorry for Duke I. getting a concussion, but coming out of this week without any major injuries gets us closer.



My observations:



We good very well be picking up a few late round draft picks from some of our depth, prior to last cuts.



On defense, Goodson, Bromley, & Tomlinson, showed reason for our optimism.



Offensively, Rhett Ellison is going to be a key missing piece for McAdoo, Eli, Flowers & Hart. Jerrel Adams is improved. Do we keep one of Huesman or Smith at FB?



I read Wednesday was the 1st time Webb ran the 11 vs 11 offense. if so, that was pretty impressive, whether he was playing 3rd stringers or not.



Do we really believe if Eli goes down, Geno is going to keep us afloat? Or do we roll the dice on his 200 straight starts, and get rid of both Geno & JJ? We need the roster spot for offensive versatility that we did not have last year.

Given that offensive tackle is one of the hardest barens : 11:57 am : link Positions to adjust to in the NFL, I didn't think Adam B and Wheeler were all that bad with the exception of a few times they each got beat in pass protection.



I think they have a ways to go, but there were times they looked pretty good too, especially when they were on the move, and they really finish strong.

RE: Depth at WR? Klaatu : 12:03 pm : link

Quote: Who is the clear number 4 WR? And based on what?



Tavares King (outside) or Dwayne Harris (slot), based on the Giants' Unofficial Depth Chart. In comment 13557897 XBRONX said:Tavares King (outside) or Dwayne Harris (slot), based on the Giants' Unofficial Depth Chart.

Taylor annexOPR : 12:21 pm : link thrived in a rotational role before last year- Wynn is nothing special and unless OO actually shows something - Taylor will be on the team and seeing plenty of 3rd down snaps.



I really liked Webb's "mobility" - and he's clearly got a cannon. All the tools are in place - but he's a couple years away.



Loved Ellison ... hated this OL. They still suck.

GMan11, why don't you just wait and see if the line improves.... Crispino : 12:24 pm : link before reaching the snap conclusion that it stinks after a few series in a preseason game? You're comfortable reaching that conclusion on that small a sample size? Do you realize how dumb that is? I guess you don't.

RE: RE: Depth at WR? larryflower37 : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13557897 XBRONX said:





Quote:





Who is the clear number 4 WR? And based on what?







Tavares King (outside) or Dwayne Harris (slot), based on the Giants' Unofficial Depth Chart.



Roger Lewis

Dwayne Harris

Tavarres King

Darius Powe

Kevin Norwood

Travis Rudolph

Keeon Johnson







In comment 13557912 Klaatu said:Roger LewisDwayne HarrisTavarres KingDarius PoweKevin NorwoodTravis RudolphKeeon Johnson

RE: RE: RE: Depth at WR? Mike in NY : 1:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13557912 Klaatu said:





Quote:





In comment 13557897 XBRONX said:





Quote:





Who is the clear number 4 WR? And based on what?







Tavares King (outside) or Dwayne Harris (slot), based on the Giants' Unofficial Depth Chart.







Roger Lewis

Dwayne Harris

Tavarres King

Darius Powe

Kevin Norwood

Travis Rudolph

Keeon Johnson









Don't forget Jerome Lane who looked better than I expected, even if it was against DB's who will be bagging groceries in September. He was getting open and could have been targeted more if Pittsburgh wasn't sending all out blitzes that were overwhelming our OL In comment 13557976 larryflower37 said:Don't forget Jerome Lane who looked better than I expected, even if it was against DB's who will be bagging groceries in September. He was getting open and could have been targeted more if Pittsburgh wasn't sending all out blitzes that were overwhelming our OL

The backup QBs RobCarpenter : 1:24 pm : link I didn't expect Johnson to be that bad. And I didn't expect Webb to look as comfortable as he did.



Everyone on BBI bitching about the OL needs to remember that poor QB play makes an OL look very bad. And Johnson looked like a college QB from a Rich Rodriguez offense who can't run a NFL offense.



surprise good....Bromley George from PA : 1:25 pm : link I assumed he was fighting for a spot....he is the starter for now and safe.



surprise bad.....Johnson and Geno. I assumed they would be better then Webb.

Ellison could be a huge contributor moving the chains gtt350 : 1:40 pm : link damn if defenses start having to plan for him sky's the limit with our offense

Biggest surprise last night johnboyw : 3:19 pm : link The Good Surprises-

The play of Wynn and Bromley. Both appear to have made strides.

Darius Powe. Looks way more polished than Roger Lewis.

Calvin Munson. Very active player. If JT doesn't start doing something soon, this guy may take his spot.



The Bad Surprises-

Josh Johnson. Bore no resemblance to an NFL quarterback.

Valentino Blake. Couldn't cover a tree stump.

The OL. Didn't expect much and got what I expected. Little improvement over a year ago.



RE: GMan11, why don't you just wait and see if the line improves.... Diver_Down : 3:32 pm : link

Quote: before reaching the snap conclusion that it stinks after a few series in a preseason game? You're comfortable reaching that conclusion on that small a sample size? Do you realize how dumb that is? I guess you don't.



Perhaps the sample size is a bit larger than a few series in a preseason game. I propose the sample size last night, last year, last preseason, the year before, etc. You're right that we shouldn't reach the conclusion until we watch another year. At which point, we can watch Pugh leave, Richburg not get extended, Flowers 5th year option not get picked up... In comment 13557929 Crispino said:Perhaps the sample size is a bit larger than a few series in a preseason game. I propose the sample size last night, last year, last preseason, the year before, etc. You're right that we shouldn't reach the conclusion until we watch another year. At which point, we can watch Pugh leave, Richburg not get extended, Flowers 5th year option not get picked up...

Thats an long XBRONX : 3:38 pm : link list of WR's who have proven nothing. Yes I know King had 5 catches last year.

What's the acceptable standard of "proven" for backup WRs? Ten Ton Hammer : 3:40 pm : link Backups are guys that are not good enough to play a lot. There are no teams with veteran backup WRs because they're expensive.

.... Toth029 : 3:42 pm : link re: Devin Taylor



I think he can easily be the team's third DE. He has that Kiwanuka length Spags loves. Okwara should make it based off last year's development and his potential alone. Wynn is a solid run defender and provides decent ST ability, but he's not much else. Moss is a question mark and likely doesn't contribute much this year, if camp and that lone game is anything to go by. Is he truly a lock? If Taylor keeps playing so well and they don't want to cut loose Wynn too, then he's a PS candidate.



As for my biggest disappointment? Weston Richburg. Stunk and it was noticeable quickly. I give him the benefit from last year's problems with his hand injury but there are no excuses. He's healthy, so stop getting your ass pushed back like you're a kid. They're going to face plenty of 3-4 or 3-4 hybrid teams this year, so he can't get away from that.



Also thought Roger Lewis didn't help his cause. Powe looked decent enough, and with King being out, not sure it's helping his case either.

I hope we get the run game going Simms11 : 3:50 pm : link because that is what's going to make this offense click. They were putrid again last night in short yardage. I just don't see the push from this line. It appears to be more finesse then power.

The Toth029 : 4:09 pm : link Line wasn't getting a good push but the Steelers have an excellent front seven and once OBJ, Marshall and Shepard are in there, it will push some players back.

Powe isn't slow. Ira : 4:19 pm : link He ran a 4.49 at his pro day.

RE: Thats an long Klaatu : 4:29 pm : link

Quote: list of WR's who have proven nothing. Yes I know King had 5 catches last year.



I'd say the vast majority of 4th and 5th WRs haven't proven anything. That's why they're relegated to being 4th and 5th (and 6th) WRs.



Any WR worth his salt who's not the #1 or #2 guy on his team is going to want an increased role (and the money that goes with one), so you're going to get guys like Mario Manningham, Mohammed Sanu, and Golden Tate leaving for greener pastures. Their replacements will usually be guys on the bottom rung of the ladders looking to climb up. That's just the nature of the business as it is today. In comment 13558129 XBRONX said:I'd say the vast majority of 4th and 5th WRs haven't proven anything. That's why they're relegated to being 4th and 5th (and 6th) WRs.Any WR worth his salt who's not the #1 or #2 guy on his team is going to want an increased role (and the money that goes with one), so you're going to get guys like Mario Manningham, Mohammed Sanu, and Golden Tate leaving for greener pastures. Their replacements will usually be guys on the bottom rung of the ladders looking to climb up. That's just the nature of the business as it is today.

What did you see that was so different Bluesbreaker : 5:45 pm : link Least surprising thing is all of the ....

Crispino : 10:41 am : link : reply

BBI dumbasses who think the season is over because there was spotty play by the offensive line. "Same old same old."

Jesus, it's exhausting.



We still didn't show the ability to run the ball or to score a TD .

Surprised ? How freaking bad Josh Johnson looked Pitt was in our back field all night .

Where were the WR's ?

Adams looked very improved he could be really good next year if he continues to improve this year .

The depth on Pitts roster . especially in the trenches .