Who are we rooting for? ZGiants98 : 8/13/2017 12:56 pm There are a number of battles going on at the end of quite a few units. Who are we rooting for?



I'm hoping for...



Geno Smith over Josh Johnson. He's simply more talented.



Shane Smith over Josh Huesman. I want a mauler.



Darius Powe over Roger Lewis/Travis Rudolph. Love having another tall target if Marshall goes down. He also seems to be getting open and has the best hands.



Devin Taylor over ?. Like having a tall DE with experience as a rotational player. We have so much talent at DE a good player or two is going to get cut.



Stansly Maponga over JT Thomas. Enough is enough with Thomas. Time for new blood.



Donte Deyon over Valentino Blake. Sy had Deyon as one of the only CB that could stick with Odel in camp. He might not be great returning the ball on specials but with Harris that shouldn't be an issue.



Aldrick Rosas over Mike NUgent. Rooting for the kid with the big leg.



Who are you rooting for?

obviously Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/13/2017 1:11 pm the ideal scenario would be for Rosas to prove he can do it... but we just don't know yet.



That said, that 52-yard kick in the rain was impressive.

I've just studied the first Quarter -- gidiefor : Mod : 8/13/2017 1:16 pm I don't think Josh Johnson was all that bad --

Quote: I don't think Josh Johnson was all that bad --



Wow really? I thought he was horrendous. He was super jittery in the pocket...didnt do his line any favors. He probably had more to do with the sacks than the blocking and his lack of poise allowed him to miss Powe who Was all alone in the end zone four a good 7 seconds. The "jump pass" to Perkins was awful. If he repositiins himself to get him the ball, Perkins has a first. In comment 13558831 gidiefor said:Wow really? I thought he was horrendous. He was super jittery in the pocket...didnt do his line any favors. He probably had more to do with the sacks than the blocking and his lack of poise allowed him to miss Powe who Was all alone in the end zone four a good 7 seconds. The "jump pass" to Perkins was awful. If he repositiins himself to get him the ball, Perkins has a first.

Quote: I don't think Josh Johnson was all that bad --



You know. I've said there needs to be some context when evaluating him. Johnson was up against the Steelers starting defense. Geno was facing 2s and 3s. Webb was facing absolute scrubs. I'd like to see how the QBs performed if the roles were reversed. In comment 13558831 gidiefor said:You know. I've said there needs to be some context when evaluating him. Johnson was up against the Steelers starting defense. Geno was facing 2s and 3s. Webb was facing absolute scrubs. I'd like to see how the QBs performed if the roles were reversed.

Geno gave up an interception that led to a TD by Pittsburgh and then looked terrible -- he did not recover from it -- a lot of Johnson's problems were caused by poor assignments - he did not make any major errors.



The Giants should have scored a touchdown after Blake's interception and this wasn't on Johnson In comment 13558835 chopperhatch said:Geno gave up an interception that led to a TD by Pittsburgh and then looked terrible -- he did not recover from it -- a lot of Johnson's problems were caused by poor assignments - he did not make any major errors.The Giants should have scored a touchdown after Blake's interception and this wasn't on Johnson

As a few of you have already suggested mfsd : 8/13/2017 1:31 pm : link I suspect our 5th CB and/or another S may not yet be on the roster



That said, the Giants are clearly favoring guys who can play a big role on specials...which may be why Blake and Pinkins have a leg up right now



I'm rooting for Smith, and rooting for us to keep a true FB, not just a hybrid TE. Even in a small sample size, we saw the value with the 4th and 1 conversion and the swing pass to Smith Friday night



Also rooting for Munson, looks like he's got a good shot

What good player is getting XBRONX : 8/13/2017 1:32 pm : link cut at DE?

Quote: cut at DE?



There are lots of DE's in this league who can't play the run or pass. We have quite a few that can play the run. In comment 13558842 XBRONX said:There are lots of DE's in this league who can't play the run or pass. We have quite a few that can play the run.

hopefully we can make a trade Chip : 8/13/2017 1:37 pm : link with a DE anybody for an OL

Who is the odd man XBRONX : 8/13/2017 1:39 pm : link out at DE that anyone would trade for? Dont tell me OO.

Should have added ZGiants98 : 8/13/2017 1:41 pm : link that Im rooting for LaCosse over Tye.

Quote: out at DE that anyone would trade for? Dont tell me OO.



Wynn? Even without OO, we still have 6 DE. If you count OO, we have 7. In comment 13558847 XBRONX said:Wynn? Even without OO, we still have 6 DE. If you count OO, we have 7.

I know it's unrealistic pjcas18 : 8/13/2017 1:44 pm : link but I'm hoping for Davis over Smith and Johnson. Johnson was absolutely brutal, and hasn't thrown a pass in a regular season NFL game since 2011 - no shit his last NFL game pass attempt 2011. No clue how he's still hanging around the league.



Smith was light years better than Johnson, but I believe if Eli goes down the Giants are unlikely to win with Geno.



So instead of losing two DE's who maybe have upside for a washed up QB, stick with Davis as the backup and keep the lottery tickets.



Guys like McCants and Gillbery who get let go to keep 3rd QB's (even though Gillbery wasn't let go for a QB) don't make sense to me even if they don't pan out.







I want the better, healthier players ... George from PA : 8/13/2017 1:46 pm : link I am not sure I am rooting for anyone....



do the Giants control Rosa for several years?



I rather keep only Webb...then part with decent depth

Wynn XBRONX : 8/13/2017 1:47 pm : link is lock to make the team. I think OO is a lock to get cut.

Quote: In comment 13558835 chopperhatch said:





The pick where Geno didnt see the Pitt defender was bad no doubt. But he looked a lot more comfortable going through his progressions than JJ.



And was the TD the Giants "shpuld have scored" the one where he tried scrambling around and got sacked? Yea, thats the play I was talking about. JJ zeroed in on ONE side of the field and missed Powe jumping up and down waving his arms wide open in the end zone. Pretty sure the next play, Johnson went right to his first read a guy that had defenders draped all over him at the 8 yard line.



I will gladly take Geno and his warts because he will actually give himself a chance to succeed. In comment 13558838 gidiefor said:The pick where Geno didnt see the Pitt defender was bad no doubt. But he looked a lot more comfortable going through his progressions than JJ.And was the TD the Giants "shpuld have scored" the one where he tried scrambling around and got sacked? Yea, thats the play I was talking about. JJ zeroed in on ONE side of the field and missed Powe jumping up and down waving his arms wide open in the end zone. Pretty sure the next play, Johnson went right to his first read a guy that had defenders draped all over him at the 8 yard line.I will gladly take Geno and his warts because he will actually give himself a chance to succeed.

Quote: Even in a small sample size, we saw the value with the 4th and 1 conversion and the swing pass to Smith Friday night



And again, this was another one of JJ's screw ups. He threw that ball to the inside of Smith when he was running to the sideline, forcing Smith to stop his momentum and allow the defender to gain more ground and stop him short of the first. Yes, we got it anyways later, but that could have been interesting if Smith had gotten past that LB and started rumbling towards DBs. In comment 13558840 mfsd said:And again, this was another one of JJ's screw ups. He threw that ball to the inside of Smith when he was running to the sideline, forcing Smith to stop his momentum and allow the defender to gain more ground and stop him short of the first. Yes, we got it anyways later, but that could have been interesting if Smith had gotten past that LB and started rumbling towards DBs.

Agree on Geno XBRONX : 8/13/2017 1:57 pm : link If I was the Giants I would not waste another preseason game snap for Johnson.

Quote: is lock to make the team. I think OO is a lock to get cut.



So you're saying the Giants will carry 6 DE? In comment 13558855 XBRONX said:So you're saying the Giants will carry 6 DE?

I guess so- XBRONX : 8/13/2017 2:00 pm : link Moss will get the automatic draftee spot, no matter how bad he looks in practice or preseason.

Quote: out at DE that anyone would trade for? Dont tell me OO.



I dont know what you want to hear then. OO cant stay on the field and is as blah as they come in a pass rush. Wynn works his ass off, is always battling and can play specials. He reminds me a lot of Dave Tollefson(sp?). DT had more pass rush, but Wynn is better against the run. In comment 13558847 XBRONX said:I dont know what you want to hear then. OO cant stay on the field and is as blah as they come in a pass rush. Wynn works his ass off, is always battling and can play specials. He reminds me a lot of Dave Tollefson(sp?). DT had more pass rush, but Wynn is better against the run.

Shane Smith isn't competing against Josh Huesman. BillT : 8/13/2017 2:02 pm : link He's competing against LaCrosse (4 TE or 3 TE, 1 FB). Devin Taylor over a 10th DB. Either 10 DL (4 DT, 6 DE) or 10 DB (5th S)

Wynn XBRONX : 8/13/2017 2:02 pm : link is a very steady player versus the run.

The Geno Smith you saw gidiefor : Mod : 8/13/2017 2:05 pm : : 8/13/2017 2:05 pm : link is the Geno Smith you get -- he did the same stuff with the Jets -- brilliant for a period then throws the ball up for grabs and the game proceeds to get out of control.



Johnson had a few bad plays -- but he did enough to get a TD and a field goal in his 1 and a half quarters and made no major game changing mistakes



Johnson is a much better game manager right now than either Smith or Davis -- Davis was not under center by the way for one snap -- he's a work in progress. Right now you can not turn the team over to him -- you only do that if Eli's career is over.

I would love for them to only keep Webb behind Eli at QB Lawrence_Taylor_56 : 8/13/2017 2:07 pm : link Johnson and Smith likely bounce around as 3rd QBs or FAs most of the season. If Eli goes down you can find one of them on the waiver wire is my guess.

You CAN pjcas18 : 8/13/2017 2:12 pm : link turn the team over to Webb, but it's unlikely the Giants would.



The Patriots turned their team over to 3rd round rookie Jacoby Brissett last year for a couple games last year.



For me, what it boils down to is can you win with Geno (I have already concluded you cannot win with Johnson), and if the answer is yes then the Giants hold on to him while Webb develops, if the answer is probably not (like I think it is) then it's a waste of a roster spot (one that the Giants are likely to use on him though).





Quote: He's competing against LaCrosse (4 TE or 3 TE, 1 FB). Devin Taylor over a 10th DB. Either 10 DL (4 DT, 6 DE) or 10 DB (5th S)



lol. He's clearly competing against both. They are the only two FB on the roster so yes, they are absolutely competing against each other. They are also competing against many other players for a FB making the roster at all, I get that. In comment 13558869 BillT said:lol. He's clearly competing against both. They are the only two FB on the roster so yes, they are absolutely competing against each other. They are also competing against many other players for a FB making the roster at all, I get that.

pj the thing is you are overlooking the way gidiefor : Mod : 8/13/2017 2:23 pm : : 8/13/2017 2:23 pm : link Coach likes to manage the game -- he doesn't want any turnovers. He wants to manage the Duke. He plays for field position and appreciates conservative play if the rythym is not working.



That's Josh Johnson to a tee -- and I think Coach would much rather see a guy that's going to manage the game as opposed to giving the game a way -- which is Geno's MO



Think about it -- Johnson has at least 4 plays in the first quarter where there were serious blown assignments and does not turn the ball over -- does not lose his cool at all -- continues to play fairly steady -- further more -- one of the blown assignments would have been a touchdown -- (Lewis steps out of the end zone and then makes the catch)



Geno's first opportunity to deal with a blown assignment is an interception - then things went south after that - he lost command of the team and everyone seemed tentative after that.



Webb also lost it after he made an error.





Giants may decide to go with 5 WRs, Simms11 : 8/13/2017 2:26 pm : link 4 TEs and the 1 FB. Engram is listed as a TE, but let's face it, he's both a TE and a big WR.

Quote: Coach likes to manage the game -- he doesn't want any turnovers. He wants to manage the Duke. He plays for field position and appreciates conservative play if the rythym is not working.



That's Josh Johnson to a tee -- and I think Coach would much rather see a guy that's going to manage the game as opposed to giving the game a way -- which is Geno's MO



Think about it -- Johnson has at least 4 plays in the first quarter where there were serious blown assignments and does not turn the ball over -- does not lose his cool at all -- continues to play fairly steady -- further more -- one of the blown assignments would have been a touchdown -- (Lewis steps out of the end zone and then makes the catch)



Geno's first opportunity to deal with a blown assignment is an interception - then things went south after that - he lost command of the team and everyone seemed tentative after that.



Webb also lost it after he made an error.





I can see that approach with the Giants defense, if it's playing still at an elite level, you just need someone to keep you in the game, but if Josh Johnson is such an accomplished game manager why didn't QB desperate teams like Denver or Houston with all-world defenses give him a chance.



I wasn't exaggerating, Josh Johnson has not thrown a regular season NFL game pass in 6 years. 2011 is the last season he threw a pass. He hasn't been on an NFL active roster since 2013.



I think you are overrating Josh Johnson.





And I agree about Geno, his MO was on full display against the Steelers. That's what he does.



Which is why I think the door is open for Webb if he can get some training camp reps.



My point is if the Giants can't win with Johnson or Smith or Webb, then you keep Webb.





In comment 13558882 gidiefor said:I can see that approach with the Giants defense, if it's playing still at an elite level, you just need someone to keep you in the game, but if Josh Johnson is such an accomplished game manager why didn't QB desperate teams like Denver or Houston with all-world defenses give him a chance.I wasn't exaggerating, Josh Johnson has not thrown a regular season NFL game pass in 6 years. 2011 is the last season he threw a pass. He hasn't been on an NFL active roster since 2013.I think you are overrating Josh Johnson.And I agree about Geno, his MO was on full display against the Steelers. That's what he does.Which is why I think the door is open for Webb if he can get some training camp reps.My point is if the Giants can't win with Johnson or Smith or Webb, then you keep Webb.

look -- I have found Johnson underwhelming to this point gidiefor : Mod : 8/13/2017 2:35 pm : : 8/13/2017 2:35 pm : link until I took a very close look at the first quarter. His play was really underrated in the first quarter, and if you add up the miscues he played well enough to win, and well enough to be trusted with the ball.



If Marshall, OBJ and Sheppard are in the game -- I think you get different results than what happened -- and he used Ellison and Smith very effectively

At this point, I'm hoping for 26 defensive players on the initial 53. Big Blue Blogger : 8/13/2017 2:57 pm : link I think the practice squad can serve as an extension to the offensive side of the roster, because guys like Chad Wheeler, Matt LaCosse, Shane Smith, Darius Powe and Travis Rudolph are unlikely to get claimed off waivers unless they do something notable in the remaining preseason games. If you cut a Devin Taylor or Kerry Wynn, that's it: they are gone for good. Even Owa Odighizuwa, who is subject to waivers, would probably get claimed by a team that liked his college tape. (How many chances has Damontre Moore had?)



The easiest path to 24 on offense is two QBs; I understand the reluctance there. I wouldn't rule out eight OL, though nine is likely. And obviously there are a lot of possible permutations in the RB/FB/TE area.

I also don't know why you say pjcas18 : 8/13/2017 2:58 pm : link Josh Johnson won't turn the ball over.



In his entire career he has 5 TD's 10 INT and 10 fumbles. Not exactly a portrait of "taking care of the duke" why do you think he's safer for some reason?





Quote: Josh Johnson won't turn the ball over.



In his entire career he has 5 TD's 10 INT and 10 fumbles. Not exactly a portrait of "taking care of the duke" why do you think he's safer for some reason?





all I'm saying is that on Friday -- he played safer and in a way I trust better than Geno or Webb In comment 13558898 pjcas18 said:all I'm saying is that on Friday -- he played safer and in a way I trust better than Geno or Webb

Johnson absolutely did not keep his cool chopperhatch : 8/13/2017 3:10 pm : link He was frantic in the pocket and start scatting around at the first signs of the pocket shifting. He would look dow field for two reads, run around and MAYBE try and take another peek downfield. But at that point, all his receivers are watching where he was planning to go so they could bblock for him.



Smith looked more than competent his furst drive. Yes, that was an extraordinarily bad pick he threw. Our starter also happens to do that a ton. Geno is at least decisive and throws a pretty n8ce deep ball.



Josh Johnson has not thrown an nfl pass since 2011 as pj said....let that sink in for a minute.



If no improvement is shown by either I am all in favor for just keeping Webb on the roster.

Sure, but I was looking for different things from all of them and had different expectations.



you can say Smith went against the Steeler's 2's or Webb went against guys who will be on practice squads, but conversely Geno played with the Giants 2's and 3's and Webb played with guys who will appear on practice squads.



So it's all relative.



All I can tell you is in watching the three QB's Johnson gave me the least confidence he can move the team. when you say he's a game manager I don't even really know what that means, to me game manager QB's are on teams with great defenses (check) and strong running games (no check) so if that's all Johnson is, he doesn't have a role with the Giants, maybe the Chiefs can sign him to back up Alex Smith.



Geno looked better, but locked on to his primary receiver almost exclusively (seemed to at least, I don't re-watch pre-season games normally) and turned the ball over, and Webb showed a strong arm, poise that I didn't expect, quick release, and quick decision making.



Webb reminded me of a young Kerry Collins. Geno has talent, can the Giants control it? Johnson should be a camp body until they don't need camp bodies.



IMO. I respect yours, but disagree with it. In comment 13558899 gidiefor said:Sure, but I was looking for different things from all of them and had different expectations.you can say Smith went against the Steeler's 2's or Webb went against guys who will be on practice squads, but conversely Geno played with the Giants 2's and 3's and Webb played with guys who will appear on practice squads.So it's all relative.All I can tell you is in watching the three QB's Johnson gave me the least confidence he can move the team. when you say he's a game manager I don't even really know what that means, to me game manager QB's are on teams with great defenses (check) and strong running games (no check) so if that's all Johnson is, he doesn't have a role with the Giants, maybe the Chiefs can sign him to back up Alex Smith.Geno looked better, but locked on to his primary receiver almost exclusively (seemed to at least, I don't re-watch pre-season games normally) and turned the ball over, and Webb showed a strong arm, poise that I didn't expect, quick release, and quick decision making.Webb reminded me of a young Kerry Collins. Geno has talent, can the Giants control it? Johnson should be a camp body until they don't need camp bodies.IMO. I respect yours, but disagree with it.

Quote: If you cut a Devin Taylor or Kerry Wynn, that's it: they are gone for good. And then they would be stuck with only five DE's, tragedy!



I think it's more likely they keep 26 offensive players than 26 defensive players. Chad Wheeler and Matt LaCosse are more likely to become future starters in the NFL than whoever would be the 6th DE, 6th LB, or 10th DB. In comment 13558897 Big Blue Blogger said:And then they would be stuck with only five DE's, tragedy!I think it's more likely they keep 26 offensive players than 26 defensive players. Chad Wheeler and Matt LaCosse are more likely to become future starters in the NFL than whoever would be the 6th DE, 6th LB, or 10th DB.

OP pretty much nailed it Reale01 : 8/13/2017 3:14 pm : link Except - Munson at LB



I would like to see Smith kept and Lacosse on PS

DD over Blake

Trade a DE

Lewis not on team

Pinkins to make team



Possibly 6 LB, 10 DL, 5 CB and 4 safeties (cut Berle)

LB = Castillas, Kennard, Goodson, Munson, Robinson, Herz

DE = OV, JPP, Okwara, Wynn, Moss, Taylor

. Ira : 8/13/2017 3:24 pm : link

Geno Smith



Shane Smith - Josh Huesman. About equal



Darius Powe - Good size and speed. Seems to have learned how to play wr.



Devin Taylor



JT Thomas



Donte Deyon



Aldrick Rosas



Keep three tight ends (the choices are obvious) and a fullback. Put a te on the practice squad.

Johnson didn't get to play ZGiants98 : 8/13/2017 3:27 pm : link "with 1s" either unless you count Marshall for exactly 2 plays. Odel and Shepard were out. Seems like both QB got to play with Ellison and Engram. O line is the only difference but the starting o line is a question mark anyway.



Playing against the Steelers starting defense, which is generally one of the best defenses in football, is significant IMO.

Here's my 53 Milton : 8/13/2017 3:33 pm : link Eli, Geno, Webb

Perkins, Gallman, Darkwa, Vereen, Smith (FB)

OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, Rudolph

Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams

Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Wheeler, Bisnowaty

JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss

Harrison, Bromley, Thomas, Tomlinson

Casillas, Goodson, Kennard, Robinson, Herzlich, Munson

Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe

Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, Blake

Wing, Rosas, DeOssie



Now that Im looking... ZGiants98 : 8/13/2017 3:46 pm : link I dont think Munson makes it...



My 53



Eli, Geno, Webb

Perkins, Gallman, Darkwa, Vereen, Smith (FB)

OBJ, Marshall, Shepard, Harris, King, Powe

Ellison, Engram, LaCosse, Adams

Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry, Hart, Fluker, Jones, Bisnowaty

JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Wynn, Moss, Taylor

Harrison, Bromley, Thomas, Tomlinson

Casillas, Goodson, Kennard, Robinson, Herzlich

Collins, Thompson, Adams, Berhe

Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Hunter, Deyon

Wing, Rosas, DeOssie



Quote: I don't think Josh Johnson was all that bad --



I think much is being made for a few bad mistakes in the first preseason game. I can all but guarantee the Giants aren't saying bye bye birdie to Johnson just yet despite BBI saying bye bye birdie.



Plus, Geno got worse as the game progressed. I also don't understand bbi's hope that geno wins the job. He scares the shit out of me. He should scare the shit out of everyone. If he makes it good for him but I'd rather not see him playing football in big moments here. In comment 13558831 gidiefor said:I think much is being made for a few bad mistakes in the first preseason game. I can all but guarantee the Giants aren't saying bye bye birdie to Johnson just yet despite BBI saying bye bye birdie.Plus, Geno got worse as the game progressed. I also don't understand bbi's hope that geno wins the job. He scares the shit out of me. He should scare the shit out of everyone. If he makes it good for him but I'd rather not see him playing football in big moments here.

Rooting for BlackburnBalledOut : 8/13/2017 3:53 pm : link Geno (yikes) over Johnson-- Johnsons's performance the other night was possibly the worst qb play ive ever seen.



Darkwa over Draughn & Abdullah---Always been a Darkwa fan, runs hard, falls forward. Draughn is hurt and Abdullah sucked in scrub time.



Smith at FB



Lewis Jr to get cut.Anyone over him.



Adams and Lacosse for the 3&4? TE spot



Wynn to be the DL rotational guy (DT/DE)



Tomlinson to start over Bromley. Id like them to have Wynn at DT and not waste a roster spot on Thomas.



Deayon or someone else over Blake



Im actually rooting for Andrew Adams to start over Darian Thompson. Adams earned it last year, even if he doesnt "start" they wont be able to keep him off the field. I want Thompson to play but I think Adams has shown more, to this point.



Rosas over Nugent just bc id like to have a long(er) term solution at K









Quote: Johnson and Smith likely bounce around as 3rd QBs or FAs most of the season. If Eli goes down you can find one of them on the waiver wire is my guess.



Me too. I'd rather use that roster spot to hold onto our collection of DEs or TEs. But that depends on them giving Webb a legitimate shot to impress. I have zero faith in Johnson or Smith winning a game or 2 if (GOD forbid) Eli was out for a short time, even with our defense. In addition, I doubt these guys would get any offers outside of teams trying to ply info from them. In comment 13558874 Lawrence_Taylor_56 said:Me too. I'd rather use that roster spot to hold onto our collection of DEs or TEs. But that depends on them giving Webb a legitimate shot to impress. I have zero faith in Johnson or Smith winning a game or 2 if (GOD forbid) Eli was out for a short time, even with our defense. In addition, I doubt these guys would get any offers outside of teams trying to ply info from them.

Berhe XBRONX : 8/13/2017 4:16 pm : link based on what? Injury prone and stinks in coverage.

Webb didn't even get reps today ZGiants98 : 8/13/2017 4:18 pm : link in practice. There is no chance in a million years they are rolling with him as the only backup QB. It's just not happening.

Quote: based on what? Injury prone and stinks in coverage. Based on lack of competition. Safety could be a position in which we add a veteran cut from another team. Same thing goes for the 6th LB and 5th CB. If I were a betting man, I would bet that at least one of the 53 to make the final roster will be someone who is not on the 90-man roster today.

Quote: in practice. There is no chance in a million years they are rolling with him as the only backup QB. It's just not happening.



I don't disagree with what you're saying... they're obviously not giving Webb a legitimate chance to compete. It's just that neither of these guys (Johnson or Geno) is Matt Hasselback or Jon Kitna. Holding a roster spot for a guy who can't reasonably be expected to win a game isn't optimal roster usage. In comment 13558961 ZGiants98 said:I don't disagree with what you're saying... they're obviously not giving Webb a legitimate chance to compete. It's just that neither of these guys (Johnson or Geno) is Matt Hasselback or Jon Kitna. Holding a roster spot for a guy who can't reasonably be expected to win a game isn't optimal roster usage.

Quote: I don't think Josh Johnson was all that bad --



Want to borrow my glasses? Fail In comment 13558831 gidiefor said:Want to borrow my glasses? Fail

Yup. I still think there is an advantage of having a vet though. If Eli is lost for the year, we are done. However, if Eli gets a high ankle sprain and has to miss a month, I want a veteran that isn't going to have deer in the headlights. Johnson hasn't played in years. Geno might be a bit of a gun slinger but I'll still take that over the current options. Maybe he has a big game or maybe he kills us but at least there is a chance we split those games until Eli returns. In comment 13558971 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Yup. I still think there is an advantage of having a vet though. If Eli is lost for the year, we are done. However, if Eli gets a high ankle sprain and has to miss a month, I want a veteran that isn't going to have deer in the headlights. Johnson hasn't played in years. Geno might be a bit of a gun slinger but I'll still take that over the current options. Maybe he has a big game or maybe he kills us but at least there is a chance we split those games until Eli returns.

Am I the only one who thought Webb's mechanics were awful on Friday? Milton : 8/13/2017 4:49 pm : link He missed an open receiver by a wide margin on his first throw and most of his other throws were off his back foot. At least that's what I was thinking watching it in real time. I haven't revisited it so my memory could be off.

My 53 + 10 man PS in ( ) GeorgeAdams33 : 8/13/2017 5:16 pm : link Manning, Smith, Webb



Perkins, Darkwa, Vereen, Gallman, (Abdullah)



Smith



Ellison, Engram, Adams, LaCosse, (Thompson)



Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, King, Harris, Powe, (Johnson)



Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Bowie, Fluker, Jones, Bisnowaty, (Gettis), (Wheeler)



Harrison, Bromley, Thomas, Tomlinson, (Jones)



JPP, Vernon, Okwara, Moss, Wynn, Taylor, (Williams)



Casillas, Robinson, Goodson, Kennard, Maponga, Munson, (Skinner)



Collins, Pinkins



Adams, Thompson, (Robinson)



Jenkins, DRC, Apple, Hunter, DD, (Tribune)





Deossie, WIng, Rosas

Quote: in practice. There is no chance in a million years they are rolling with him as the only backup QB. It's just not happening.



I know, but you said who are we rooting for, backup QB was the only area I had a disagreement, unlikely, but best case IMO.



I hate 3 QBs on the roster.



It's often been said of Belichick's patriots that roster spots 1 - 22 are comparable to other teams but 23 - 53 is where he wins. Because he can coach.



I hate to give up the potential Matthew McCants or Wallace Gillbery's for Geno Smith.



though, acknowledging the flaws in this argument sometimes the Matthew McCant's or Wallace Gillbery's are Corey Washington or Ramses Barden and get held too long.



so it's not a strong feeling, just my preference. In comment 13558961 ZGiants98 said:I know, but you said who are we rooting for, backup QB was the only area I had a disagreement, unlikely, but best case IMO.I hate 3 QBs on the roster.It's often been said of Belichick's patriots that roster spots 1 - 22 are comparable to other teams but 23 - 53 is where he wins. Because he can coach.I hate to give up the potential Matthew McCants or Wallace Gillbery's for Geno Smith.though, acknowledging the flaws in this argument sometimes the Matthew McCant's or Wallace Gillbery's are Corey Washington or Ramses Barden and get held too long.so it's not a strong feeling, just my preference.

George... ZGiants98 : 8/13/2017 5:23 pm : link You have Jerry and Hart missing from your roster. Not happening. Agree with most of the rest though.

I gotcha. I mostly agree as well. In comment 13559003 pjcas18 said:I gotcha. I mostly agree as well.

Quote: is the Geno Smith you get -- he did the same stuff with the Jets -- brilliant for a period then throws the ball up for grabs and the game proceeds to get out of control.



Johnson had a few bad plays -- but he did enough to get a TD and a field goal in his 1 and a half quarters and made no major game changing mistakes



Johnson is a much better game manager right now than either Smith or Davis -- Davis was not under center by the way for one snap -- he's a work in progress. Right now you can not turn the team over to him -- you only do that if Eli's career is over.



Um, how do you know that was Geno's fault? To me, it very easily could have been that the WR ran the wrong route. It looked like it was suppose to be a comeback of some sort but the receiver ran deep. In comment 13558873 gidiefor said:Um, how do you know that was Geno's fault? To me, it very easily could have been that the WR ran the wrong route. It looked like it was suppose to be a comeback of some sort but the receiver ran deep.

I am rooting for a trade Steve in South Jersey : 8/13/2017 5:29 pm : link I don't feel good about the RB behind this OL. If a better RB can make it work then I would pursue a trade. Doubt they could trade for an OL that would be more than depth this year. A trade for a safety maybe. Feel good about the team as a whole.



Quote: He missed an open receiver by a wide margin on his first throw and most of his other throws were off his back foot. At least that's what I was thinking watching it in real time. I haven't revisited it so my memory could be off.



Milton, it was his first real life NFL game experience. You can tell he was trying to get a feel out there especially on his first play. He settled down and was hitting his spots. I was impressed with how he battled back. Can you really be critical of a rookie on his first attempt ever after barely getting any reps in practice? Nobody is saying he is great or deserves the number 2 spot. However, what I am saying is that Geno and Josh don't inspire much of anything so why not give the rookie more of a chance? In comment 13558990 Milton said:Milton, it was his first real life NFL game experience. You can tell he was trying to get a feel out there especially on his first play. He settled down and was hitting his spots. I was impressed with how he battled back. Can you really be critical of a rookie on his first attempt ever after barely getting any reps in practice? Nobody is saying he is great or deserves the number 2 spot. However, what I am saying is that Geno and Josh don't inspire much of anything so why not give the rookie more of a chance?

Keep Hart GeorgeAdams33 : 8/13/2017 5:38 pm : link Cut Taylor or Wynn

Quote: Cut Taylor or Wynn



And still no Jerry? You're missing Herzlich too. Anything's possible but that doesn't sound realistic. In comment 13559019 GeorgeAdams33 said:And still no Jerry? You're missing Herzlich too. Anything's possible but that doesn't sound realistic.

Donte Deayon is a curious case Milton : 8/13/2017 5:51 pm : link A cornerback's primary job is to cover and Deayon appears to be good at that, especially as regards those quicker, shiftier receivers. But he also needs to support the run and--if he's not a starter--play on special teams. And that's where he is lacking.



So if you're keeping only five cornerbacks and Deayon is the 5th best cover corner (and maybe even the 4th best when it comes to covering the likes of DeSean Jackson and Cole Beasley) but useless on specials and a liability versus the run, does he make your 53 man roster?



Disclaimer: This is just a hypothetical based on assorted camp reports. I don't have a strong opinion about the guy one way or another.

No. There is no exact science with regards to QB development, but anybody can see Johnson doesn't have the right stuff in the way he commanded the field on plays that required his involvement. He was panicky, missed open receivers, ran when he need to stay, etc. Overall lack of poise. And this isn't a rookie which is why the Giants are staying with him.



Move on. I don't know if Geno or Webb are going to be the guy, but Johnson is not... In comment 13558938 djm said:No. There is no exact science with regards to QB development, but anybody can see Johnson doesn't have the right stuff in the way he commanded the field on plays that required his involvement. He was panicky, missed open receivers, ran when he need to stay, etc. Overall lack of poise. And this isn't a rookie which is why the Giants are staying with him.Move on. I don't know if Geno or Webb are going to be the guy, but Johnson is not...

Quote: A cornerback's primary job is to cover and Deayon appears to be good at that, especially as regards those quicker, shiftier receivers. But he also needs to support the run and--if he's not a starter--play on special teams. And that's where he is lacking.



So if you're keeping only five cornerbacks and Deayon is the 5th best cover corner (and maybe even the 4th best when it comes to covering the likes of DeSean Jackson and Cole Beasley) but useless on specials and a liability versus the run, does he make your 53 man roster?



Disclaimer: This is just a hypothetical based on assorted camp reports. I don't have a strong opinion about the guy one way or another.



How sure are we he can't play on specials? He might suck returning the ball but that doesn't mean he can't be a gunner or contribute in other ways. Harris should return kicks but after him I'm sure there are still many options (Darkwa, King, Gallman, ect.) In comment 13559025 Milton said:How sure are we he can't play on specials? He might suck returning the ball but that doesn't mean he can't be a gunner or contribute in other ways. Harris should return kicks but after him I'm sure there are still many options (Darkwa, King, Gallman, ect.)

If Jerry isn't a starter GeorgeAdams33 : 8/13/2017 6:27 pm : link I'm in favor of younger back-ups



As far as DD is concerned I remember a pre-season game at night against the Patriots back in 89' when David Meggett lost two or three punts in the lights and looked like just another wasted 5th round pick. If not DD then the 5th corner might not be on the roster.

Quote: In comment 13558990 Milton said:





Milton, it was his first real life NFL game experience. You can tell he was trying to get a feel out there especially on his first play. He settled down and was hitting his spots. I was impressed with how he battled back. Can you really be critical of a rookie on his first attempt ever after barely getting any reps in practice? Nobody is saying he is great or deserves the number 2 spot. However, what I am saying is that Geno and Josh don't inspire much of anything so why not give the rookie more of a chance? I agree with you for the most part, particularly when it comes to Geno and Josh; and it's not like I came away discouraged by Webb's performance. There's a lot to like. But I think mechanics and accuracy were two issues pointed out in pre-draft scouting reports. I think the Giants have made the decision that what's best for his development is to spend a year focused almost solely on improving his mechanics. It's as if they're going out of their way to send the message to the media and fans: don't even think about Webb being anything more than the 3rd string QB. They will sell no wine before its time. In comment 13559015 robbieballs2003 said:I agree with you for the most part, particularly when it comes to Geno and Josh; and it's not like I came away discouraged by Webb's performance. There's a lot to like. But I think mechanics and accuracy were two issues pointed out in pre-draft scouting reports. I think the Giants have made the decision that what's best for his development is to spend a year focused almost solely on improving his mechanics. It's as if they're going out of their way to send the message to the media and fans: don't even think about Webb being anything more than the 3rd string QB. They will sell no wine before its time.

Accuracy problem? XBRONX : 8/13/2017 6:45 pm : link He was at almost 62% completion rate last year. I know he is not Colt Brennan

In comment 13559032 ZGiants98 said:Can he be a gunner at his size? I have concerns about that but maybe other players his size have made it work. I think he has to be a returner or he won't contribute to special teams.

I might be in the minority Jay on the Island : 8/13/2017 7:05 pm : link but I don't want to keep a FB. I want the Giants to keep 4 TE's and preferably 9 offensive linemen. Ellison, Adams, LaCosse, and Engram can all line up in the backfield as an H-back and serve as the lead blocker in the run game while also creating more problems for defenses having to account for a player who is a threat in the receiving game. Imagine a defense having to contend with Engram at Hback with Adams or Ellison at TE with Beckham, Marshall, and Shepard at WR. Engram would often be lined up versus a linebacker which is a clear mismatch.

Could Giants afford to carry Donte Deayon as a healthy scratch Steve in South Jersey : 8/13/2017 7:12 pm : link not dressing for a game unless DRC is injured or if playing a dangerous small & quick slot receiver.



Quote: not dressing for a game unless DRC is injured or if playing a dangerous small & quick slot receiver. Yes. If they don't need the fifth CB to contribute on specials (e.g. if both gunners are WRs, etc.), he can be a coverage specialist who only dresses when needed on defense. On the other hand, why use a roster spot on Deayon in that scenario? He will almost certainly clear waivers, and he provides just as much utility on the practice squad as he would as a healthy scratch.

As a QB you have to find the open receiver Giant John : 8/13/2017 7:46 pm : link It appeared Josh was not able to do that. He was critiqued for being bad with his check downs and after watching him I agree. Don't think he deserves to be on the team based on what I saw of his play. He missed a lot of open receivers.