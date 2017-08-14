Things that could derail a playoff run ryanmkeane : 8/14/2017 10:30 am Before any season starts I think to myself ok, what are some of the areas of the team or players that could be the reason why we DON'T make the playoffs? Obviously it's great to think of all the positives, but in reality, they all might not come to fruition. You expect some of the younger guys to make a huge impact (Collins) or make a jump (Apple/Shepard) and the veterans to have a big impact (Snacks) - but here are some of the players/situations I've thought about which could decide our playoffs fate...and no, I won't mention Flowers specifically because I don't want this to turn into a Flowers thread...we've beaten that drum over and over again.



1. Perkins doesn't make a jump/solidify the running game

Perkins was a breath of fresh air last season, mostly because he was everything Jennings was not. Really good vision and quickness. We saw flashes of what he can be. But the question is...can he carry the ball 17-22 times per game late in the year when it counts? Can he protect the ball over a full season of carries? Time will tell but I'd say let's give the guy a full season before we can depend on him to be "the guy"



2. Goodson is inconsistent at MLB/LB group as a whole takes a step back

Last year the LB group was adequate, but I'd say probably the weak link of the D if there was any. Goodson really has a great chance to prove he can step up and lead this group - but it'll be interesting to see. Looks great so far, but his inexperience could



3. Lack of pass rush

It really is Vernon and JPP leading the pass rush - we don't have a ton of reinforcements in case one of these guys gets hurt or struggles to get pressure. This obviously showed up in the playoff game, and can rear it's ugly head from time to time.



Those are my top 3 worries for the year. Again...outside of Flowers not improving, which would really suck. Have at it...

*inexperience ryanmkeane : 8/14/2017 10:31 am : link could show up early on...regarding Goodson

Then there's the obvious njm : 8/14/2017 10:31 am : link An injury to Eli

My top three are a bad OL robbieballs2003 : 8/14/2017 10:32 am : link No backup slot corner, and a Snacks injury. Obviously Eli is number one so ... but that is beyond obvious



RE: My top three are a bad OL ryanmkeane : 8/14/2017 10:35 am : link

Quote: No backup slot corner, and a Snacks injury. Obviously Eli is number one so ... but that is beyond obvious

backup slot corner is a good call...DRC has a tendency to get nicked up. In comment 13559613 robbieballs2003 said:backup slot corner is a good call...DRC has a tendency to get nicked up.

Perk's success Glover : 8/14/2017 10:39 am : link has everything to do with the O line. He's not going to turn into Walter Payton, or Barry Sanders, but he can be really good if they can make some holes. They make some holes, can run the ball, safeties creep up, secondary loosens up, bigger plays down the field. Big plays down the field, 6 men in the box, better run game. None of this happens without better O line play. And I will smash this computer over Flowers' head if he plays like he did last year.

They made the playoff last year Gman11 : 8/14/2017 10:43 am : link with a crappy offense. The defense looks to be just as strong or stronger than last year.



Really, the only way they miss the playoffs is injuries to key players.

Not protecting the 'Duke' RobCarpenter : 8/14/2017 10:44 am : link Eli needs to limit his INTs this season -- hopefully to less than 15 (less than 10 would be ideal, but he's never done that in a full season as a starter).

In order PatersonPlank : 8/14/2017 10:46 am : link #1 - OL

#2 - OL

#3 - OL





#1 - Injuries JohnB : 8/14/2017 10:46 am : link #2 - Injuries

#3 - Injuries



If they stay healthy, they are going to the playoffs. Plain and simple.

uknown uknowns NoPeanutz : 8/14/2017 10:47 am : link you have a position that you're counting on being good enough, and they end up being terrible, costing you turnovers and big spots in close games.

Think TE's the last few years, a notoriously thin position for us, and Donnell's poorly timed miscues.



I also think of David Wilson going down and retiring a few years ago (and along the way fumbling in a big spot), at a time when the team invested a big draft pick in rededicating the running game.



By extension, the way for a team to go on a playoff run is with players who had no business contributing stepping up and making a difference in skill roles (Bradshaw in '07, Vic Cruz in '11).

The Oline continues to struggle is #1 Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2017 10:47 am : link and every other thing is way down the list...

Not a lot of depth in the backfield gidiefor : Mod : 8/14/2017 10:50 am : : 8/14/2017 10:50 am : link That's what worries me , and that was our achilles last year

#1 Injuries to key players. CT Charlie : 8/14/2017 10:59 am : link #2 Injuries at positions where depth is shallow.

#3 Our offense being not much better than last year, because of the subpar line, and our defense being about the same as last year. We were fortunate to win so many close, low-scoring games.

#4 Other teams being a little better than last year. Again, we were fortunate to win so many close low-scoring games.

Barring excessive injuries Pepe LePugh : 8/14/2017 11:02 am : link I have few worries on D. Another solid CB and/or S would be nice, but there's enough firepower on DL and at DB to overcome most issues.

I am worried about running game overall. Perkins et al need to step up. OL needs to be better than last year. Those are the things that will determine whether we take a step forward or a step back.

. arcarsenal : 8/14/2017 11:05 am : link I still think Blount would have been a good signing for this team. But that ship has obviously sailed.

My top five - Not worried about OL Reale01 : 8/14/2017 11:13 am : link 1. Too many losses

2. Not enough wins

3. Injuries

4. Turnovers

5. Zombie Apocalypse



RE: . mrvax : 8/14/2017 11:14 am : link

Quote: I still think Blount would have been a good signing for this team. But that ship has obviously sailed.



We usually agree but Blount's 3.9ypc and this Oline made me glad we passed.



Only injuries will stop this team from the playoffs.

In comment 13559676 arcarsenal said:We usually agree but Blount's 3.9ypc and this Oline made me glad we passed.Only injuries will stop this team from the playoffs.

RE: *inexperience M.S. : 8/14/2017 11:45 am : link

Quote: could show up early on...regarding Goodson

Nice write-up... but just don't understand why you wouldn't include our O-Line? Is it so obvious that you felt it didn't need to be mentioned? I see you picked out Ereck Flowers upfront, but this pretty little situation we have along the front line is not just about our LT! In comment 13559609 ryanmkeane said:Nice write-up... but just don't understand why you wouldn't include our O-Line? Is it so obvious that you felt it didn't need to be mentioned? I see you picked out Ereck Flowers upfront, but this pretty little situation we have along the front line is not just about our LT!

Ol constantly breaking down micky : 8/14/2017 12:18 pm : link No run game



Injury to Eli



Injury to Cb's and safeties



Pk.





RE: RE: *inexperience ryanmkeane : 8/14/2017 12:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13559609 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





could show up early on...regarding Goodson





Nice write-up... but just don't understand why you wouldn't include our O-Line? Is it so obvious that you felt it didn't need to be mentioned? I see you picked out Ereck Flowers upfront, but this pretty little situation we have along the front line is not just about our LT!

Didn't include the OL because I didn't want the thread to turn into a Flowers/OL thread. We know the issues, and we've beaten the drum a thousand times. There's no use in going back and forth. In comment 13559740 M.S. said:Didn't include the OL because I didn't want the thread to turn into a Flowers/OL thread. We know the issues, and we've beaten the drum a thousand times. There's no use in going back and forth.

I worry about LCtheINTMachine : 8/14/2017 12:22 pm : link losing close games.



The defense got the stops to win many games and the offense wasn't needed for some late Eli magic - the Baltimore game being the exception. I don't trust this offense eeding to score to win the game.

I was watching a youtube of that moron Skip Bayless, he said the SterlingArcher : 8/14/2017 12:58 pm : link Giants will regress because they will have a lot of injures. I wonder how he knows that?

Losing Snacks would be devastating for this defense regulator : 8/14/2017 1:36 pm : link After Eli, I'd argue he's our most irreplaceable player.

RE: I worry about ryanmkeane : 8/14/2017 1:38 pm : link

Quote: losing close games.



The defense got the stops to win many games and the offense wasn't needed for some late Eli magic - the Baltimore game being the exception. I don't trust this offense eeding to score to win the game.

This is a good point. Seems like we lost every close game two seasons ago, and won every close game last year. It could go back to the average this year. In comment 13559818 LCtheINTMachine said:This is a good point. Seems like we lost every close game two seasons ago, and won every close game last year. It could go back to the average this year.

RE: Losing Snacks would be devastating for this defense Mike from SI : 8/14/2017 1:49 pm : link

Quote: After Eli, I'd argue he's our most irreplaceable player.



It's Odell after Eli, but Snacks may be in the top 5 (Collins, Jackrabbit). In comment 13559974 regulator said:It's Odell after Eli, but Snacks may be in the top 5 (Collins, Jackrabbit).

Injuries AnnapolisMike : 8/14/2017 1:54 pm : link Injuries can make a good team mediocre very quickly. The Giants are a good team....better than last years 11-5 team. If they stay healthy they will make the playoffs.



In the playoffs...turnovers, injuries and running into a better team are the deciding factors.

There are a lot of things that can go wrong UberAlias : 8/14/2017 2:00 pm : link Injuries is number one and typically in combination with other issues. There are areas on the roster with less than ideal depth and cluster injuries are always a possibility. I'm most concerned about season ending type, but the nagging type injuries which impacts players performance are also a concern.



With respect to Oline, I'm not sure why Flowers would be singled out here. Outside of Pugh there are worrisome questions in every spot. The problem with the line has much more than one guy. Inability to open holes for the running game remains a huge issue. Far too many drives stalled due to wasted play resulting from ineffective runs. This is compounded by their inability to convert under subsequent poor down and distances due to rushed throws under pressure.



What we have seen in terms of protection is that the breakdowns can occur anywhere. One guy will get beat, then another will jump offsides, then another will hold negating a big gain, then another misses an assignment. Finally things come together and the receiver drops a catchable ball.



This issue here has been inability to overcome adversity. Too many things need to go right because one bad play kills the drive. When you give your QB time to throw, good things happen. We have a QB with a quick release but that's negated when in unfavorable down and distance.



Any regression in QB play/performance, contributing factors or not, will severely hurt their chances.



Poor play calling or inability to maximize team's personnel.



Defense needs to get pressure. Really need to see someone step up beyond JPP and OV. Too many snaps for those guys, especially if Offense isn't sustaining drives, wearing down the stretch in games and on the season. Throw in the schedule with a bunch of West Coast trips and playing teams fresh off of buy weeks and these are concerns. Fresh and I like our chances to play with anyone. However tired, fatigued, and nicked up are an altogether different story.

If they are not MTN-G-man : 8/14/2017 2:02 pm : link HEAVY Handed. It could derail the season.

this is the only way to win GMAN4LIFE : 8/14/2017 2:18 pm : link







RE: Not protecting the 'Duke' santacruzom : 8/14/2017 3:38 pm : link

Quote: Eli needs to limit his INTs this season -- hopefully to less than 15 (less than 10 would be ideal, but he's never done that in a full season as a starter).



Yeah, an injury to Eli is a common concern, but what about the feasible concern that Eli just doesn't play well? Based on his history, that's actually more likely than an injury. In comment 13559638 RobCarpenter said:Yeah, an injury to Eli is a common concern, but what about the feasible concern that Eli just doesn't play well? Based on his history, that's actually more likely than an injury.

RE: RE: Losing Snacks would be devastating for this defense regulator : 8/14/2017 4:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13559974 regulator said:





Quote:





After Eli, I'd argue he's our most irreplaceable player.







It's Odell after Eli, but Snacks may be in the top 5 (Collins, Jackrabbit).



It's close. Snacks is that good, and that important for this defense. Without him, we are a different team. In comment 13559993 Mike from SI said:It's close. Snacks is that good, and that important for this defense. Without him, we are a different team.

The teams inability St. Jimmy : 8/14/2017 9:18 pm : link to beat the Eagles. If the season goes in the toilet, the Eagles are usually involved.

Relying on the D to win nail biters weekly isn't ideal The_Boss : 8/14/2017 9:49 pm : link The % might not be in our favor like last season. If the O fails to cooperate again and we lose our share of one score games, it'll be due to the fact that we still continue to rely on 3 fringe NFL players:

E-wreck the season Flowers

John Jerry

Bobby Hart

Disregarding injury Cenotaph : 8/14/2017 10:13 pm : link which is always #1 to kill playoff aspirations (whether to a single key player like Eli, or just a number testing depth across the board or several at same position forcing bad/street FA level depth to start), I'd say:



The OL(OT) issues - obviously the biggest question and weakest link. If Flowers can be an average pass pro LT, I think this O improves significantly. Cautiously optomistic Hart can also be at least an average RT, he was OK last year so hopefully can take a step forward - decent reports so far in preseason. If we can get average or better OT play, combined with what should be a very good interior OL (Pugh/Richburg both top 10 at LG/C, Jerry should be OK - he doesn't blow you away, but I don't think his play will kill our OL), this O has a lot of weapons. Eli needs some time, and Perkins was promising last year where Jennings looked utterly toast. A real threat of running the ball, and 3+ seconds for Eli to throw - OBJ, Shep, Marshall, Engram....those receivers can do damage, OBJ and hopefully Engram threat from anywhere (would help if Perkins turns out to be able to break a few runs to, maybe catch some passes), Marshall great red zone threat and tall WR Eli loves, Shep underneath from slot, tho his TD's likely drop a bit.

Oh yeah, other causes Cenotaph : 8/14/2017 10:22 pm : link So obv I think the O should be better if the OT's improve, so other concerns for D:



-Can Bromley/Tomlinson step into the DT hole left by Hankins? Honestly, I think we'll be OK here. While the rush is mostly on OV/JPP, I think we have a solid DT rotation w/Snacks to control run, Brom/DT and prob Thomes. Have hope for some solid DE depth w/Okwara, Avery, & Wynn/OO.



-Can the LB's improve from last year, especially MLB w/Goodson? Again, high hopes here. I think Goodson improves our MLB play - maybe he wont play more than 50%, but hoping he can thump the run and cover an occasional TE/RB. Casillas had maybe the best year we've seen from a LB in a few. I like Kennard - not a star but does make some plays and can rush QB a bit. Happy Robinson back too, good cover LB is a big need in current NFL. Not the strongest group of LBs but think we have good situation fits (though likely to see 3 CB/5 DB more than 3 LB).



I think the DBs should be fine, where we have some of our best players - DRC should still be good, hope for another season like last for him, Apple should improve after promising Rookie year and Jenkins should continue ascent as top CB. Collins may be DPOY candidate, excited to see what D can do with Thompson at FS. hope our depth here isn't tested tho.

I'll say it again: stamp this season with a healthy 5 - 0 start SGMen : 8/14/2017 10:24 pm : link Is that easy? Of course not. But this defense is shutdown capable; our special teams are better than league average; and, I really believe our offense will be no worse than "middle of the pack" (and that ONLY if the OL is bad..).



Injuries are the only big concern and could derail the team. Or a lack of development by youth: Bromley, Thomas, Goodson, Apple, Hunter, Okwara on defense and Hart, Flowers, Engram, Perkins on offense.



