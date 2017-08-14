Why are we still dink, dunk, screen, checkdowning on O? BlackburnBalledOut : 8/14/2017 11:10 am Personally, I hate this dink and dunk, screen centric offense that Mcadoo runs. I get that it was done to "help Eli" eliminate INT's but when this offense was implemented ELi didnt have any receivers. Cruz was never the same after 2013, Beckham has been great, but there hasnt been anyone else to throw to. Because of that I undertsood the check down offense.



Now with a lot of weapons both at receiver and TE I think the Giants can afford to lose some of the checkdown garbage and get back to throwing the ball down the field. Beckham, Marshall, Shepard, and Engram are the 4 guys I want to see with the ball in their hands on a consistent basis. I lost my mind last year when Bobby Rainey would have more touches then all TE combined or all receivers not named Beckham. If we're throwing it, lets throw to a WR, not a RB.



If we can do this, the running game will simultaneoulsy come back to life. The short passing offense allows defenders to play closer to the line , once the offense makes them back off the line there will be more room to run and more time to get to blocking assignments.



The one thing this does cut into though is the amount of passing plays designed for a RB - Vereen. If the Giants open up the offense does his role get minimized or even eliminated?



With all these weapons why am i only reading about checkdowns in practice, why did i only see a short passing offense vs the steelers? --I get that Johnson isnt eli and the receiver didnt play but i didnt see anything that said we may be trying to push the ball down field more.





. arcarsenal : 8/14/2017 11:12 am : link You want to see what happens if we go back to 5 and 7 step drops with long-developing routes? Go and watch some film from 2013. It's not pretty.

With more depth and explosiveness at the Section331 : 8/14/2017 11:15 am : link receiver positions (including TE), I think we will see more downfield throws this year, but short passes to the flat are always going to be a staple of this offense. If you haven't noticed, it is also the staple of almost all NFL offenses.

because our mighty oline can only hold superspynyg : 8/14/2017 11:15 am : link for 2-3 steps, if that.

The long pass Gman11 : 8/14/2017 11:36 am : link can not be a staple of your offense. It's too high risk. If you're going to bomb away then you are going to see more turnovers.



That, and the OL has to give the play enough time to develop and not give up sacks to rookie defensive ends when playing your starters up front.

Personally, I care more about efficiency than explosiveness. Klaatu : 8/14/2017 11:38 am : link Besides, we've got some guys who can turn short passes into long gains.



We do have to run the ball better, which should open up play-action, and should lead to some longer throws.

Even in the coughlin era mattlawson : 8/14/2017 11:42 am : link They always practiced dink and dunk in the preseason. It was constant. That's what drove me nuts in the regular season save for the 2011 year -- be rbs Tes and fbs never got those passes. It was only after a 25 Int year that Eli made those plays. And even so Cruz and nicks took several short throws long distances.

We are a defensive heavy BigBlueDownTheShore : 8/14/2017 12:00 pm : link team, so to play to our strengths we extend time of possession to rest our terrific D that will help us win games.



We also supplement the running game with the short pass, which theoretically opens up the run.



I think we'll score more points this year, but we don't need a complete change of philosophy.

the entire league has moved to being an ECham : 8/14/2017 12:06 pm : link efficient passing offense , even if you not a "west coast" team all teams have learnt from Bill Walsh that the short passes is the most efficient way to move the ball.



NE is a dink and dunk team. Go look at the Colts to see what happens when you run a lot of 7 step drops with a poor O line.. Your QB gets killed.

BlackburnBalledOut BigBlueWhale : 8/14/2017 12:18 pm : link I share concerns with McAdoo's offense too. The hallmark so far has been struggling to score TDs outside insane individual efforts by OBJ. Yes - Eli sat on the bench last week and it was only preseason but there was McAdoo's not scoring TDs.



We don't seem to attack the end zone enough.



I like what I'm seeing with his personnel packages already tough. He's gone from only using Shotgun 11 personnel to lining up quite a bit under C in a double TE formation and even 22 personnel. He kept scraping Engram across the formation - away from the zone stretch. PERFECT way to use him - he either traps the NT if it's a run or keeps going into the flat if it's a pass. Puts the WLB in an impossible bind as it's his play to make on the stretch but Engram's also his man going the other way if it's play action.

And of course the RBs much QB under C so they can get a running start and see the defense better before taking the hand-off.

that's the offense HomerJones45 : 8/14/2017 12:27 pm : link Not a particular fan of it either as I think all the slants and bubble screens beat the shit out of your smaller wideouts for 3, 4 and 5 yard gains but everyone knew that was the offense we were getting with McAdoo so there is no use grousing about it. Hopefully, he gets it working, takes advantage of some deep shots and get better results than last season.

The short pass is what a running game looks like nowadays. 81_Great_Dane : 8/14/2017 1:10 pm : link High percentage passes. Move the chains. It's the bread and butter of a modern offense.

I'm not a big fan of the west coast tendencies. Motley Two : 8/14/2017 1:11 pm : link Shit is kinda bitch ball. I don't think it's a great fit for Eli either, but when it works it's hard to defend. Plus, with the current O-line the Giants don't really have a choice.



I'm more of a fan of a big powerful O'line that implements it's will on defenders and I think Eli is better when given time to work through reads, trust his protection & establish a rhythm, but the Oline just isn't there and hasn't been for a long time.

Dink/dunk is good because: CT Charlie : 8/14/2017 1:11 pm : link 1) with our O-line, we're more likely to get 5 yards passing than running

2) increased time of possession keeps scores low -- good with our defense

3) long TOP tires defenses, which helps at the end of close games



Dink/dunk is bad because:



4) it relies on making 1st downs repeatedly, which isn't easy

5) for the O-line, pass protection is more tiring than run blocking

6) the more you throw, the more likelihood of fumbles, INTs and stalled drives



Deep-ball is good because:



7) it demoralizes defenses

8) it tires out d-backs

9) it moves the ball in big chunks

10) interceptions often yield similar field position as punts

11) it's more fun for most fans



Conclusion?



12) actually, most good teams run the ball well

13) which makes everything easier

Why? annexOPR : 8/14/2017 1:19 pm : link Not only is this offense predicated on up-tempo, quick hitting passes to your playmakers - something you want to do with guys like Beckham, Vereen, Shepard ... and now Engram/Marshall anyway - but this OL sucks. Limit turnovers, up-tempo pace, minimize OL deficiencies ...



You really want to see an immobile aging QB take 7 step drops behind this OL?

Because our that's our system AnishPatel : 8/14/2017 1:45 pm : link Philosophy a D with a shitty OL it makes even more sense. I love this offense, I been waiting for this offense for a long time. If Eli had this offense from the get go I think people's whole perception of him changes. I love how he gets the ball out quick.



5 and 7 step passing concepts like the old system would get him killed.

Remember that a properly thrown dink or dunk to OBJ Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2017 1:49 pm : link could be a 70 yard touchdown...

RE: Because our that's our system WillVAB : 8/14/2017 1:55 pm : link

5 and 7 step passing concepts like the old system would get him killed.



5 and 7 step passing concepts like the old system would get him killed.



This. The Giants don't have the OL to go PA or deep routes consistently.

With Ereck Flowers at LT lawguy9801 : 8/14/2017 2:07 pm : link Eli needs to get the ball out as quickly as possible. I'm fine with dink and dunk, especially since we have guys who can take a short dink the length of the field.

. idiotsavant : 8/14/2017 4:56 pm : link if you get play action, if the run works enough for that...

Defenses don't have any respect for the running game Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2017 5:52 pm : link to even concern themselves with the Giants running play action...

RE: Remember that a properly thrown dink or dunk to OBJ 81_Great_Dane : 8/14/2017 6:10 pm : link

This.

Why? Why? He wants to know WHY!! Route 9 : 8/14/2017 8:48 pm : link LOL even when Eli hits his 3rd step, he still has someone in his face, with this offense

It's a valid question, but we are what we are.



The commitment to go in this direction was made the minute Ben McAdoo was hired as an offensive coordinator and reinforced when he was promoted in favor of Tom Coughlin.



We are a finesse passing offense now. The good news is that many teams have succeeded in the NFL with this style, including at a Championship level.



The bad news is that this style of offense doesn't sit well with many old time Giants fans.

If you can't protect... Torrag : 12:40 am : link ...and we can't, the ball has to come out quickly. Very quickly. That limits your looks downfield or you get your QB killed. The lesser of two evils is obvious.