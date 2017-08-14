OBJ loves 1 hand grab Deadspin: Odell Beckham Jr. Isn't Fair

Odell Beckham Jr. Isn't Fair
if he can cut down on the drops of more routine catch opportunities, and I am confident he will, then who knows what kind of numbers he will put up and success he will lead the giants to.
Just a supreme level of ability. He's truly a marvel to watch.
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
I hope you're kidding
Les in TO said:
| if he can cut down on the drops of more routine catch opportunities, and I am confident he will, then who knows what kind of numbers he will put up and success he will lead the giants to.
i think on the easy ones he has a tendency to take them for granted and he is immediately looking up field before securing the catch
Be nicer if he would have made the two hand catches in Green Bay.
I gotta get a #13 jersey.
There's a video of him with some soccer guys where he's talking about this exact one handed catch.
I just hope a) he pulls it off and b) its a situation where its his best shot at a catch i.e. not like the gif.
put some mustard on that hot dog!
Make the catches in the big games, and then maybe i'll get impressed with these practice tricks.
Also, if you go down to dicks for a pair of receivers gloves and throw a football around you will quickly see how these one-handers are possible. Modern gloves are truly like the stick'um of the old days.
8 Ball said:
|
Also, if you go down to dicks for a pair of receivers gloves and throw a football around you will quickly see how these one-handers are possible. Modern gloves are truly like the stick'um of the old days.
if all it takes are good gloves to make these catches then everyone would be able to - it's odell's unique and elite agility, hand eye coordination and timing that makes it possible.
"But who cares about any pass he catches in the summer if he can't catch the easy ones in the winter"
-BBI-
est1986 said:
| "But who cares about any pass he catches in the summer if he can't catch the easy ones in the winter"
-BBI-
Exactly. Who cares?
Im not disputing that. Maybe the reason you dont see other WR catching this way is because theyre not hyper focused on feeding their instagram highlight reel. Maybe theyre focused on catching with 2 hands.
Yes its a great catch, but its a trick. Its hotdogging. I'd like to also see how many times he tries to do this and doesnt make the catch. Where are those highlight videos?
Its no different than a kid on a baseball field hotdogging it taking grounders in his bare hands. Yes, sometimes you make the play and it looks cool, but its not the way you should be practicing.
You can call me a curmudgeon or an idiot, but im simply not impressed with this stuff when he drops important easy catches in real games.
8 Ball said:
| Im not disputing that. Maybe the reason you dont see other WR catching this way is because theyre not hyper focused on feeding their instagram highlight reel. Maybe theyre focused on catching with 2 hands.
Yes its a great catch, but its a trick. Its hotdogging. I'd like to also see how many times he tries to do this and doesnt make the catch. Where are those highlight videos?
Its no different than a kid on a baseball field hotdogging it taking grounders in his bare hands. Yes, sometimes you make the play and it looks cool, but its not the way you should be practicing.
You can call me a curmudgeon or an idiot, but im simply not impressed with this stuff when he drops important easy catches in real games.
there is also a middle ground - being impressed with the catch, while hoping he cuts down on drops of routine catches in big games. however, to be clear, it's not as if he was not clutch last year. his insane catches/catch and runs/juking defenders out of their jock straps almost single handedly won games against the ravens, bengals, lions and cowboys last year. without odell, there is no way we make it to the playoffs last year in the first place.
helps him mature as a person
8 Ball said:
| Im not disputing that. Maybe the reason you dont see other WR catching this way is because theyre not hyper focused on feeding their instagram highlight reel. Maybe theyre focused on catching with 2 hands.
Yes its a great catch, but its a trick. Its hotdogging. I'd like to also see how many times he tries to do this and doesnt make the catch. Where are those highlight videos?
Its no different than a kid on a baseball field hotdogging it taking grounders in his bare hands. Yes, sometimes you make the play and it looks cool, but its not the way you should be practicing.
You can call me a curmudgeon or an idiot, but im simply not impressed with this stuff when he drops important easy catches in real games.
he also won games basically by himself, he has been the offense his first 3 years in the nfl...
and every player on the team says no one works harder then him..
Deej said:
| helps him mature as a person
well he didnt dance, progress? haha
If he goes up with two hands, Jack rabbit probably takes one away one and he has to catch it one handed anyway.. But thinking you have two then just having one is harder than just going and getting it with one in the first place.. he fucking attacked that thing with a punch, he attacked that ball in a way he could not have with two hands..
Fair point. Im not trying to dismiss his incredible talent, or what he's done to help win games. I will admit im still a bit grumpy over the GB game. Also, i really do believe that there are dozens of WR around the league that could make these kind of highlight reel practice catches if they wanted to.
and there were actually lunatics on this site crying about voluntary work outs / calling for trades
We have Spiderman at WR. Enjoy it - he's not even in his prime.
While playing with my son. I may not have looked as graceful, and it may have been a nerf, but i still one handed it like that.
because your catch radius is larger when reach out with one hand than when you reach out with two.
Given how often he tries it in practice and warmups, I would expect him to attempt it more often in a game, but when he does do it, it's more from necessity than anything.
consistently it could change the whole technique for WRs. He will be copied for sure and why not.
out of the air. I agree that big plays in games are more important ... but what coordination to do that, even as a trick play in practice.
8 Ball said:
| Im not disputing that. Maybe the reason you dont see other WR catching this way is because theyre not hyper focused on feeding their instagram highlight reel. Maybe theyre focused on catching with 2 hands.
Yes its a great catch, but its a trick. Its hotdogging. I'd like to also see how many times he tries to do this and doesnt make the catch. Where are those highlight videos?
Its no different than a kid on a baseball field hotdogging it taking grounders in his bare hands. Yes, sometimes you make the play and it looks cool, but its not the way you should be practicing.
You can call me a curmudgeon or an idiot, but im simply not impressed with this stuff when he drops important easy catches in real games.
Or, maybe he's working on the extreme catches in camp because that's what camp is for.
A couple years back during the Pro Bowl pregame I saw him in the background (while someone was being interviewed in the foreground) spin a football on the ground and kick what had to be about a 40-45 yard field goal. The guy is as coordinated and athletic as anyone I've ever seen. He's as likely as anyone ever to produce a highlight play that appears to exceed the bounds of what is humanly possible.
His athletic ability is beyond dispute.
Go Terps said:
| A couple years back during the Pro Bowl pregame I saw him in the background (while someone was being interviewed in the foreground) spin a football on the ground and kick what had to be about a 40-45 yard field goal. The guy is as coordinated and athletic as anyone I've ever seen. He's as likely as anyone ever to produce a highlight play that appears to exceed the bounds of what is humanly possible.
His athletic ability is beyond dispute.
he's a phenomenal soccer player too ... just slightly less of a phenom.
8 Ball said:
| Im not disputing that. Maybe the reason you dont see other WR catching this way is because theyre not hyper focused on feeding their instagram highlight reel. Maybe theyre focused on catching with 2 hands.
Yes its a great catch, but its a trick. Its hotdogging. I'd like to also see how many times he tries to do this and doesnt make the catch. Where are those highlight videos?
Its no different than a kid on a baseball field hotdogging it taking grounders in his bare hands. Yes, sometimes you make the play and it looks cool, but its not the way you should be practicing.
You can call me a curmudgeon or an idiot, but im simply not impressed with this stuff when he drops important easy catches in real games.
Its a common misconception that athletes muff routine plays just to attempt a flashy highlight play. It certainly happens, but I don't think its all that common. No one wants to be the guy who messes up a routine play.
As for Beckham, he's a showman, but he's also incredibly focused on his craft. I'd like to give him and any other player the benefit of the doubt that they are probably looking 3 steps ahead on how to break a play open which causes the easy ones to drop every so often. To sit back and say he's only looking for a highlight reel is based on nothing more than frustration of a player that doesn't fit into what you'd like a model citizen/player to act like.
annexOPR said:
| In comment 13559949 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A couple years back during the Pro Bowl pregame I saw him in the background (while someone was being interviewed in the foreground) spin a football on the ground and kick what had to be about a 40-45 yard field goal. The guy is as coordinated and athletic as anyone I've ever seen. He's as likely as anyone ever to produce a highlight play that appears to exceed the bounds of what is humanly possible.
His athletic ability is beyond dispute.
he's a phenomenal soccer player too ... just slightly less of a phenom.
Yeah, but so what?
What are you talking about? Im incredibly impressed with him as a football player. I dont know the guy, so i have passed no judgment on him as a "citizen".
The left hand would seem to be the one to use there.
Amazing body control to go over the guy and snatch a football with a backhand.
The gloves they wear sure help too.
A simple "wow, look at this catch from practice today" thread turns into an episode of crossfire about his personality.
He's a guy with amazing talents playing a game for our amusement. Sometimes he also drops balls, just like every other receiver at every level of football.
Just sit back and enjoy the show. Let his phyciatrist worry about his maturity and need to be a showman.
8 Ball said:
| While playing with my son. I may not have looked as graceful, and it may have been a nerf, but i still one handed it like that.
Definitive proof that it was not a great catch.
LOL
therealmf said:
| In comment 13559910 8 Ball said:
Quote:
While playing with my son. I may not have looked as graceful, and it may have been a nerf, but i still one handed it like that.
Definitive proof that it was not a great catch.
LOL
Obviously you don't know that 8 Ball's son is just as good as Jack Rabbit in coverage (or even better), which makes his catch even that much more impressive than OBJ's.
Go Terps said:
| In comment 13559952 annexOPR said:
Quote:
In comment 13559949 Go Terps said:
Quote:
A couple years back during the Pro Bowl pregame I saw him in the background (while someone was being interviewed in the foreground) spin a football on the ground and kick what had to be about a 40-45 yard field goal. The guy is as coordinated and athletic as anyone I've ever seen. He's as likely as anyone ever to produce a highlight play that appears to exceed the bounds of what is humanly possible.
His athletic ability is beyond dispute.
he's a phenomenal soccer player too ... just slightly less of a phenom.
Yeah, but so what?
My sincerest apologies. I thought his prowess in soccer was somewhat relevant to the magic spinning ball kick you were so impressed with.. Silly me. Have a lovely day!
and Hart so now its 3rd and goal from the 15...
annexOPR said:
| In comment 13559968 Go Terps said:
Yeah, but so what?
My sincerest apologies. I thought his prowess in soccer was somewhat relevant to the magic spinning ball kick you were so impressed with.. Silly me. Have a lovely day!
bahahahaha!
He seems to do this frequently, and somehow I don't think he so much 'practices' these as he just does it when the situation requires. He has an almost unreal ability to adjust to the ball and make the catch - yeah he drops a few easier ones at times, but a lot of receivers do (tho not all). It seems like the guys who can make the most amazing circus catches sometimes just lose focus on easy pitch-and-catches. But I'd bet he makes more amazing catches or pulls down ones others would miss than he drops ones he should have. Great player to watch, hope he's in Blue for a long time still. Though dreading what he's gunna cost...and Pugh/Richburg, Collins, etc...
however, he needs to help get us to another Super Bowl now with his other-worldly talent.
i dont care about practice catches. catch the ball in the games, especially the big games.