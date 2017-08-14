Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Shane Smith, Will Tye or Matt LaCosse?

gidiefor : Mod : 8/14/2017 2:55 pm
Sy and I had an interesting debate about whether Shane Smith will make the Giants roster as opposed to WIll Tye or Matt LaCosse, and talk about this in our training camp report today.

These three appear to be competing for the same roster spot to our eyes, which one do you think is going to make it.

LaCosse is going to give you some spectacular catches from time to time, and he gives special teams good effort.

We kinda know what we have with Tye. He's a steady if unspectacular player. He'll drop 1 out of five passes and struggles with coverage, he's not a big time special teams player, and he blocks but does not seem to relish contact.

Smith is a great blocker up the middle, has tons of power, he's been a fierce special teams player so far, has great hands, and he was given RB reps today and looked good as a RB.

Me personally, until Friday, last week, I didn't think so, but Smith is definitely making a case that he deserves to stay on the Giants roster, and to my way of seeing things I'd rather have him with his reliable hands on the ball than either Tye or LaCosse.
My vote goes to Smith  
Optimus-NY : 8/14/2017 3:00 pm : link
.
Smith....  
MOOPS : 8/14/2017 3:04 pm : link
and one from column B.
I am rooting for Shane Smith  
dk in TX : 8/14/2017 3:07 pm : link
We need the hammer back in the Giants' offense. That they are giving him a look at RB suggests that they like him. His versatility may earn him a roster spot.
Smith and  
ny2plano : 8/14/2017 3:10 pm : link
LaCosse. Drop Tye.
Hoping that Adams becomes our 2nd TE  
Big Blue '56 : 8/14/2017 3:16 pm : link
and we keep Smith
seems to me Smith  
Dr. D : 8/14/2017 3:21 pm : link
would help the running game the most and it needs help. Would love to see Smith paving a path on short runs, especially the ones into the endzone. Would also love to see play action fake to the RB, pass to Marshall, Engram, OBJ. Less predictability!
gidiefor  
Carl in CT : 8/14/2017 3:26 pm : link
check your stats on Tye "Drops 1 out of 5". he graded out the highest on the team for fewest drops all year in 2016-17 (2).
Shane Smith - by a country lot  
David B. : 8/14/2017 3:29 pm : link
With the OL's run blocking prowess, or lack thereof, they need a true FB -- especially in short yardage situations, but also in general, it just gives you more formations and flexibility. And Smith was a GOOD one in college. The other guy is a converted QB who missed his only block in his only snap the other night.

LaCosse is OK, but not at the expense of a FB. What does he bring that you don't already have in Ellison, Adams, and Engram?

Will Tye is no good at everything. He's a Coach Killer -- not much better than Donnell in that respect. He occasionally makes a catch, or two, but is terrible blocker. Everyone else in the TE room is already better or has way more potential.
It almost always comes down to specials for bubble players  
ij_reilly : 8/14/2017 3:34 pm : link
The special teams play will almost certainly determine which players on the bubble stick.

If it's not special teams, then (God forbid) injuries play into it.

Tye is basically a zero on special teams. So he's out.
I am rooting to have a solid FB  
larryflower37 : 8/14/2017 3:34 pm : link
on this team either it is a true FB or a TE that can deliver in short yardage, at the end of the game when we need to eat clock, and run out a win.
LaCosse  
Gross Blau Oberst : 8/14/2017 3:37 pm : link
Versatility wins out. Lacosse is a very good receiver, and a better blocker than many give him credit for. LaCosse play online, split out and in the backfield (FB role), and plays on special teams.

Tye is below LaCosse on the depth chart, IMO. Perhaps Tye can garner some trade value later on August.

Not a fan of a full time FB on a 53 man roster. Too limiting from a functional and role play perspective.
56, I assume you mean #3...  
manh george : 8/14/2017 3:38 pm : link
after Engram and Ellison.

Smith.
RE: 56, I assume you mean #3...  
Big Blue '56 : 8/14/2017 3:41 pm : link
In comment 13560190 manh george said:
Quote:
after Engram and Ellison.

Smith.


Yes, thanks
I think Engram's  
Pep22 : 8/14/2017 3:43 pm : link
advanced receiving skills allows him to change the typical # of WRs, TEs (typical = 6, 3). What we call him doesn't matter, but my point is that perhaps he allows NYG to keep 5 WRs (OBJ, BM, SS and 2 of DH, TK, RL and DP) along with TEs: RE, EE and 2 of JA, WT, ML.
Given what we've read from camp  
BillT : 8/14/2017 3:44 pm : link
I think LaCrosse has certainly made a case for himself. There seems to be a notice per practice of a good play by him if not more than that. I'd definitely go with him.
Well, what is more important  
allstarjim : 8/14/2017 3:49 pm : link
A good 4th string TE or a first string FB that can help your run game get a lot better?

I think it's pretty clear. I would like them to find a way to keep 4 TE's and the FB, though. I actually like Tye a little better than most, I don't think he's terrible. And from all accounts Lacosse has had a very strong camp and continues to improve. Best case is we can trade one of them (likely Tye), for a 6th rounder.
I was gonna say.....  
BillKo : 8/14/2017 3:50 pm : link
I don't remember any drops from Tye. If anything, he is VERY sure handed, and reliable. They dynamic is just not there with him, and he looks undersized.

Smith? Maybe he can block, but is this the guy that simply picked out the wrong guy to block on a fourth and 2 in the Steelers game?

It was was obvious whiff.
RE: I think Engram's  
allstarjim : 8/14/2017 3:52 pm : link
In comment 13560203 Pep22 said:
Quote:
advanced receiving skills allows him to change the typical # of WRs, TEs (typical = 6, 3). What we call him doesn't matter, but my point is that perhaps he allows NYG to keep 5 WRs (OBJ, BM, SS and 2 of DH, TK, RL and DP) along with TEs: RE, EE and 2 of JA, WT, ML.


I also agree with this. Harris and Tavarres King to go with the big 3 at receiver, call it a day. At any point in the season, you can find a comparable player on waivers to Roger Lewis or Powe, possibly even Lewis or Powe themselves, and that would certainly be an emergency situation if we needed to do that.
I like LaCosse best, but worry about his ability to stay healthy...  
Milton : 8/14/2017 3:53 pm : link
In my mind there is room on the roster for both of them. You keep your best players and don't get too wrapped up in the numbers game position-wise. The Giants don't need to carry six WRs when in all likelihood only four will dress on Sunday (and one of the four is Harris).
Smith.  
Brown Recluse : 8/14/2017 3:57 pm : link
We need blockers.

LaCosse seems like a nice player but he's never stayed healthy.

Will Tye is nothing special. A mediocre player who is ok at everything and not good at anything. I've seen enough of that on this team in recent years.
Been thinking a lot about this  
Biteymax22 : 8/14/2017 4:01 pm : link
Bottom line is it goes to Smith for this reason. Who will make more impact on the team, a starting FB or a number 4 TE?

While I would love to keep Lacosse (not so much Tye) what are we really getting from keeping a 4th TE? If you keep him, you need to get him on the field. Can you do that with Ellison, Engram and Adams ahead of him?

If you keep Smith he starts and is valuable via bringing us a dimension we did not have last year.
Unless things change in the next 2 preseason games, Smith  
njm : 8/14/2017 4:12 pm : link
You've got Ellison & Engram, solid TE receivers with Engram only going to get better over the course of the year. Adams looks like the #3 right now. That, to me, means the priorities for the remaining roster spot are STs and blocking. And that's Smith
At this point Smith,  
section125 : 8/14/2017 4:25 pm : link
but I have not seen enough of either Smith or LaCosse. Tye is a below average to average TE that has fairly reliable hands, but is a bit short at 6'2".

LaCosse appears to be the better receiving TE, but who knows blocking wise.

Smith appears to be a bulldozer. I think they need a FB. I would prefer Ellison on the line helping Hart or Flowers, while Smith blows up a LB.
I say  
Thinblueline : 8/14/2017 4:39 pm : link
Keep Smith and Lacosse... Let Webb backup Eli....
I want the guy who knocks the snot out of people  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/14/2017 4:53 pm : link
Smith
I'd go with  
Jerry K : 8/14/2017 4:58 pm : link
Smith and LaCosse. Our running game isn't very good, a real fullback might help. Re: LaCosse, isn't this his third camp with the Giants? They must see a lot of potential in him to keep bringing him back. Camp reports on him this year are vey good on. We've seen what Tye can do and it's not good enough. I've always rooted for him but I'm okay with letting him go.
RE: I think Engram's  
wonderback : 8/14/2017 5:02 pm : link
In comment 13560203 Pep22 said:
Quote:
advanced receiving skills allows him to change the typical # of WRs, TEs (typical = 6, 3). What we call him doesn't matter, but my point is that perhaps he allows NYG to keep 5 WRs (OBJ, BM, SS and 2 of DH, TK, RL and DP) along with TEs: RE, EE and 2 of JA, WT, ML.


Bingo!!!
Can any of them play Left Tackle?  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2017 5:26 pm : link
.
Special Teams Will Count  
Samiam : 8/14/2017 5:59 pm : link
I agree with the post above. How often will a 4th TE be dressed on game day much less see the field barring injury. That said whoever of this group will have to play ST and I thought I heard Smith is a very good ST player, I don't remember Tye doing anything & know nothing about LaCosse there
An oblique answer  
grizz299 : 8/14/2017 6:44 pm : link
Unless they're convinced that Geno Smith has big time capability, I'd go with two QB's, open a roster spot and keep Smith and LaCrosse.
That gives the talented rookie Davis Webb more snaps on the scout team and advances his development while providing a stronger roster.
Based on only one inconclusive pre-season game it appears that the rook, might be as good as Geno anyway. Johnson should be cut now thereby giving the rook more snaps and testing the idea that he's as good, or clowe to as good, as Geno.
Smith  
Steve in South Jersey : 8/14/2017 6:49 pm : link
.
If it comes down to one of these three, I'd go with Smith  
Ira : 8/14/2017 6:50 pm : link
because he's the only one who can block - and our offense desperately need better blocking.
Can Smith  
MTN-G-man : 8/14/2017 7:58 pm : link
play as both a FB and TE or is he 100% FB?
RE: Can Smith  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/14/2017 8:12 pm : link
In comment 13560447 MTN-G-man said:
Quote:
play as both a FB and TE or is he 100% FB?


He's lined up as FB, RB and WR - haven't seen him line up as TE
Smith  
Bluesbreaker : 8/14/2017 9:23 pm : link
and maybe start Fluker ...
RE: Smith  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/14/2017 9:25 pm : link
In comment 13560527 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
and maybe start Fluker ...


You don't want Fluker to start -- he is not the answer
Of Webb can be the number 2 which to me isn't out of the question  
LauderdaleMatty : 8/14/2017 9:44 pm : link
I'd like to keep Smith. Even w Ellison we need a FB type as insurance for the middle of the OL.

Also frees up an extra spot somewhere else. Josh Johnson isn't winning us any games that Webb can't. Geno is ok but IMO it's a shot id take.

Lacosse can go to the PS still can't he?
Smith  
George : 8/14/2017 9:58 pm : link
We have two or maybe three tight ends who seem to be able to catch the ball. We have no true fullback.

I want a true fullback to knock the snot out of Sean Lee.
Tye  
uconngiant : 8/14/2017 10:46 pm : link
That is because I grew up with his Father and know him when he was in high school playing ball. He is talented and like to see him stick again.
ill take smith  
BlackburnBalledOut : 1:38 am : link
i like lacosse a lot. i liked him 2 years ago when he first arrived, i was happy when he came back after going to the jetplanes for a bit and i would like to see him healthy so he can contribute.

but i love the old style, punch you in the mouth fullback. we havent had that in a while. not to mention we need all the help we can get running the ball. ill take the FB

RE: RE: Smith  
SGMen : 7:13 am : link
In comment 13560530 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 13560527 Bluesbreaker said:


Quote:


and maybe start Fluker ...



You don't want Fluker to start -- he is not the answer
The knock on Fluker is that he isn't solid on stunts and such. If he has to think he adjusts slowly. I believe that problem still exists. I'd love for him to be our goal-line, 3rd and a yard type OG but that isn't a rotation position I don't think?
I believe FB Smith will be on the Practice Squad.  
SGMen : 7:20 am : link
Fullback are not that vital in most of today's NFL offenses.

We'll keep Ellison, Engram, Adams and I'm guessing LaCosse though Tye is a legit guy for a lot of teams. A shame we can't trade Tye and say a #7 for a viable backup strong safety.
RE: RE: RE: Smith  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:30 am : link
In comment 13560668 SGMen said:
Quote:
The knock on Fluker is that he isn't solid on stunts and such. If he has to think he adjusts slowly. I believe that problem still exists. I'd love for him to be our goal-line, 3rd and a yard type OG but that isn't a rotation position I don't think?


yes -- this is exactly it
RE: I believe FB Smith will be on the Practice Squad.  
Klaatu : 7:59 am : link
In comment 13560670 SGMen said:
Quote:
Fullback are not that vital in most of today's NFL offenses.


Plenty of teams still employ a Fullback, including perennial powerhouses like the Patriots, Packers, and Steelers.

However, if you''re not going to use one, why would you keep one on your Practice Squad? That makes no sense.
Uconngiant  
Carl in CT : 11:10 am : link
Woodrow Wilson? Middletown ct?
Well John Jerry  
Bluesbreaker : 11:25 am : link
is not the answer either if you want to run he ball
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support