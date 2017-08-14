Shane Smith, Will Tye or Matt LaCosse? gidiefor : Mod : 8/14/2017 2:55 pm : 8/14/2017 2:55 pm Sy and I had an interesting debate about whether Shane Smith will make the Giants roster as opposed to WIll Tye or Matt LaCosse, and talk about this in our training camp report today.



These three appear to be competing for the same roster spot to our eyes, which one do you think is going to make it.



LaCosse is going to give you some spectacular catches from time to time, and he gives special teams good effort.



We kinda know what we have with Tye. He's a steady if unspectacular player. He'll drop 1 out of five passes and struggles with coverage, he's not a big time special teams player, and he blocks but does not seem to relish contact.



Smith is a great blocker up the middle, has tons of power, he's been a fierce special teams player so far, has great hands, and he was given RB reps today and looked good as a RB.



Me personally, until Friday, last week, I didn't think so, but Smith is definitely making a case that he deserves to stay on the Giants roster, and to my way of seeing things I'd rather have him with his reliable hands on the ball than either Tye or LaCosse.

I am rooting for Shane Smith dk in TX : 8/14/2017 3:07 pm : link We need the hammer back in the Giants' offense. That they are giving him a look at RB suggests that they like him. His versatility may earn him a roster spot.

seems to me Smith Dr. D : 8/14/2017 3:21 pm : link would help the running game the most and it needs help. Would love to see Smith paving a path on short runs, especially the ones into the endzone. Would also love to see play action fake to the RB, pass to Marshall, Engram, OBJ. Less predictability!

gidiefor Carl in CT : 8/14/2017 3:26 pm : link check your stats on Tye "Drops 1 out of 5". he graded out the highest on the team for fewest drops all year in 2016-17 (2).

Shane Smith - by a country lot David B. : 8/14/2017 3:29 pm : link With the OL's run blocking prowess, or lack thereof, they need a true FB -- especially in short yardage situations, but also in general, it just gives you more formations and flexibility. And Smith was a GOOD one in college. The other guy is a converted QB who missed his only block in his only snap the other night.



LaCosse is OK, but not at the expense of a FB. What does he bring that you don't already have in Ellison, Adams, and Engram?



Will Tye is no good at everything. He's a Coach Killer -- not much better than Donnell in that respect. He occasionally makes a catch, or two, but is terrible blocker. Everyone else in the TE room is already better or has way more potential.

It almost always comes down to specials for bubble players ij_reilly : 8/14/2017 3:34 pm : link The special teams play will almost certainly determine which players on the bubble stick.



If it's not special teams, then (God forbid) injuries play into it.



Tye is basically a zero on special teams. So he's out.



I am rooting to have a solid FB larryflower37 : 8/14/2017 3:34 pm : link on this team either it is a true FB or a TE that can deliver in short yardage, at the end of the game when we need to eat clock, and run out a win.



LaCosse Gross Blau Oberst : 8/14/2017 3:37 pm : link Versatility wins out. Lacosse is a very good receiver, and a better blocker than many give him credit for. LaCosse play online, split out and in the backfield (FB role), and plays on special teams.



Tye is below LaCosse on the depth chart, IMO. Perhaps Tye can garner some trade value later on August.



Not a fan of a full time FB on a 53 man roster. Too limiting from a functional and role play perspective.

I think Engram's Pep22 : 8/14/2017 3:43 pm : link advanced receiving skills allows him to change the typical # of WRs, TEs (typical = 6, 3). What we call him doesn't matter, but my point is that perhaps he allows NYG to keep 5 WRs (OBJ, BM, SS and 2 of DH, TK, RL and DP) along with TEs: RE, EE and 2 of JA, WT, ML.

Given what we've read from camp BillT : 8/14/2017 3:44 pm : link I think LaCrosse has certainly made a case for himself. There seems to be a notice per practice of a good play by him if not more than that. I'd definitely go with him.

Well, what is more important allstarjim : 8/14/2017 3:49 pm : link A good 4th string TE or a first string FB that can help your run game get a lot better?



I think it's pretty clear. I would like them to find a way to keep 4 TE's and the FB, though. I actually like Tye a little better than most, I don't think he's terrible. And from all accounts Lacosse has had a very strong camp and continues to improve. Best case is we can trade one of them (likely Tye), for a 6th rounder.

I was gonna say..... BillKo : 8/14/2017 3:50 pm : link I don't remember any drops from Tye. If anything, he is VERY sure handed, and reliable. They dynamic is just not there with him, and he looks undersized.



Smith? Maybe he can block, but is this the guy that simply picked out the wrong guy to block on a fourth and 2 in the Steelers game?



It was was obvious whiff.

Quote: advanced receiving skills allows him to change the typical # of WRs, TEs (typical = 6, 3). What we call him doesn't matter, but my point is that perhaps he allows NYG to keep 5 WRs (OBJ, BM, SS and 2 of DH, TK, RL and DP) along with TEs: RE, EE and 2 of JA, WT, ML.



I also agree with this. Harris and Tavarres King to go with the big 3 at receiver, call it a day. At any point in the season, you can find a comparable player on waivers to Roger Lewis or Powe, possibly even Lewis or Powe themselves, and that would certainly be an emergency situation if we needed to do that. In comment 13560203 Pep22 said:I also agree with this. Harris and Tavarres King to go with the big 3 at receiver, call it a day. At any point in the season, you can find a comparable player on waivers to Roger Lewis or Powe, possibly even Lewis or Powe themselves, and that would certainly be an emergency situation if we needed to do that.

I like LaCosse best, but worry about his ability to stay healthy... Milton : 8/14/2017 3:53 pm : link In my mind there is room on the roster for both of them. You keep your best players and don't get too wrapped up in the numbers game position-wise. The Giants don't need to carry six WRs when in all likelihood only four will dress on Sunday (and one of the four is Harris).

Smith. Brown Recluse : 8/14/2017 3:57 pm : link We need blockers.



LaCosse seems like a nice player but he's never stayed healthy.



Will Tye is nothing special. A mediocre player who is ok at everything and not good at anything. I've seen enough of that on this team in recent years.

Been thinking a lot about this Biteymax22 : 8/14/2017 4:01 pm : link Bottom line is it goes to Smith for this reason. Who will make more impact on the team, a starting FB or a number 4 TE?



While I would love to keep Lacosse (not so much Tye) what are we really getting from keeping a 4th TE? If you keep him, you need to get him on the field. Can you do that with Ellison, Engram and Adams ahead of him?



If you keep Smith he starts and is valuable via bringing us a dimension we did not have last year.

Unless things change in the next 2 preseason games, Smith njm : 8/14/2017 4:12 pm : link You've got Ellison & Engram, solid TE receivers with Engram only going to get better over the course of the year. Adams looks like the #3 right now. That, to me, means the priorities for the remaining roster spot are STs and blocking. And that's Smith

At this point Smith, section125 : 8/14/2017 4:25 pm : link but I have not seen enough of either Smith or LaCosse. Tye is a below average to average TE that has fairly reliable hands, but is a bit short at 6'2".



LaCosse appears to be the better receiving TE, but who knows blocking wise.



Smith appears to be a bulldozer. I think they need a FB. I would prefer Ellison on the line helping Hart or Flowers, while Smith blows up a LB.

I say Thinblueline : 8/14/2017 4:39 pm : link Keep Smith and Lacosse... Let Webb backup Eli....

I'd go with Jerry K : 8/14/2017 4:58 pm : link Smith and LaCosse. Our running game isn't very good, a real fullback might help. Re: LaCosse, isn't this his third camp with the Giants? They must see a lot of potential in him to keep bringing him back. Camp reports on him this year are vey good on. We've seen what Tye can do and it's not good enough. I've always rooted for him but I'm okay with letting him go.

Quote: advanced receiving skills allows him to change the typical # of WRs, TEs (typical = 6, 3). What we call him doesn't matter, but my point is that perhaps he allows NYG to keep 5 WRs (OBJ, BM, SS and 2 of DH, TK, RL and DP) along with TEs: RE, EE and 2 of JA, WT, ML.



Bingo!!! In comment 13560203 Pep22 said:Bingo!!!

Special Teams Will Count Samiam : 8/14/2017 5:59 pm : link I agree with the post above. How often will a 4th TE be dressed on game day much less see the field barring injury. That said whoever of this group will have to play ST and I thought I heard Smith is a very good ST player, I don't remember Tye doing anything & know nothing about LaCosse there

An oblique answer grizz299 : 8/14/2017 6:44 pm : link Unless they're convinced that Geno Smith has big time capability, I'd go with two QB's, open a roster spot and keep Smith and LaCrosse.

That gives the talented rookie Davis Webb more snaps on the scout team and advances his development while providing a stronger roster.

Based on only one inconclusive pre-season game it appears that the rook, might be as good as Geno anyway. Johnson should be cut now thereby giving the rook more snaps and testing the idea that he's as good, or clowe to as good, as Geno.

If it comes down to one of these three, I'd go with Smith Ira : 8/14/2017 6:50 pm : link because he's the only one who can block - and our offense desperately need better blocking.

Can Smith MTN-G-man : 8/14/2017 7:58 pm : link play as both a FB and TE or is he 100% FB?

Smith Bluesbreaker : 8/14/2017 9:23 pm : link and maybe start Fluker ...

Of Webb can be the number 2 which to me isn't out of the question LauderdaleMatty : 8/14/2017 9:44 pm : link I'd like to keep Smith. Even w Ellison we need a FB type as insurance for the middle of the OL.



Also frees up an extra spot somewhere else. Josh Johnson isn't winning us any games that Webb can't. Geno is ok but IMO it's a shot id take.



Lacosse can go to the PS still can't he?

Smith George : 8/14/2017 9:58 pm : link We have two or maybe three tight ends who seem to be able to catch the ball. We have no true fullback.



I want a true fullback to knock the snot out of Sean Lee.



Tye uconngiant : 8/14/2017 10:46 pm : link That is because I grew up with his Father and know him when he was in high school playing ball. He is talented and like to see him stick again.

ill take smith BlackburnBalledOut : 1:38 am : link i like lacosse a lot. i liked him 2 years ago when he first arrived, i was happy when he came back after going to the jetplanes for a bit and i would like to see him healthy so he can contribute.



but i love the old style, punch you in the mouth fullback. we havent had that in a while. not to mention we need all the help we can get running the ball. ill take the FB





I believe FB Smith will be on the Practice Squad. SGMen : 7:20 am : link Fullback are not that vital in most of today's NFL offenses.



We'll keep Ellison, Engram, Adams and I'm guessing LaCosse though Tye is a legit guy for a lot of teams. A shame we can't trade Tye and say a #7 for a viable backup strong safety.

